Israel vs. Iran: Which Military Power Has the Upper Hand?

stellalevi / Getty Images
Kristin Hitchcock
24/7 Wall St. Key Takeaways:

  • Israel and Iran have different strengths, reflecting their different priorities.
  • Iran leverages its vast natural resources and manpower, while Israel excels in advanced technology and strategic defense systems.
The ongoing geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran have brought their military capabilities into sharp focus. Both nations play critical roles in the Middle East’s security landscape, with Israel relying on advanced technology and defense systems while Iran boasts significant manpower and natural resources.

Both nations are constantly evolving their military forces to become the dominant force in the area.

This article draws upon data from Global Firepower to provide a detailed comparison across various categories, from manpower and financial resources to land, air, and naval power. We’ll take a look at all of these metrics to see how these nations are balanced. We’ll also explain where the statistics don’t make the balance of power clear, such as one country having a high number of lower-tech tanks compared to another country’s high-tech capabilities.

Gross domestic products | Wooden blocks with the word GDP and up and down arrows. An unstable economy in the country. Financial measure of the market value of all the final goods and services produced in a specific period.
Andrii Yalanskyi / iStock via Getty Images

Both Iran and Israel have large economies, and both countries spend tons of money on defense. For these reasons, keeping up with these opposing powers is essential.

Total Population

close up of the country of Iran viewed on a wold map as a travel concept. Iran and Middle east on a map
Tom Korcak / Shutterstock.com
  • Iran: 87,590,873 (Rank 17)
  • Israel: 9,043,387 (Rank 92)

Iran wins in total population by 78,547,486. With Iran’s population nearly 10 times that of Israel, it has a larger potential recruitment pool for its military, but this doesn’t guarantee an advantage given Israel’s high technological reliance and compulsory service.

Available Manpower

US dollars on the map of Iran and Iraq. Conflict between Washington and Tehran, trading in middle East, oil industry
Oleg Elkov / Shutterstock.com
  • Iran: 49,050,889 (Rank 15)
  • Israel: 3,798,223 (Rank 92)

Iran wins in total manpower by 45,252,666.

Fit-for-Service Personnel:

Mahdi Ghorbani / Wikimedia Commons
  • Iran: 41,167,710 (Rank 13)
  • Israel: 3,156,142 (Rank 90)

Iran wins in fit-for-service personnel by 38,011,568.

Population Reaching Military Age Annually

Defocus protest in Iran. Conflict war over border. World crisis. Country flag. Woman low rights. Male hands. Out of focus.
tanitost / Shutterstock.com
  • Iran: 1,401,454 (Rank 16)
  • Israel: 126,607 (Rank 86)

Iran wins the number of people reaching military age annually by 1,274,847.

Active Personnel

Iran | 1120. Central Bank of Iran, Tehran
Ensie &amp; Matthias / CC BY-SA 2.0 / Flickr
  • Iran: 610,000 (Rank 8)
  • Israel: 170,000 (Rank 31)

Iran has 440,000 more active personnel than Israel. Iran’s significantly larger active military suggests greater manpower in a conflict, but Israel’s forces are trained for rapid deployment and high-tech combat scenarios.

Reserve Personnel

world map of middle east countries Israel, Palestine, Jordan, Iraq, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Lebanon, Sinai, Jerusalem, Tel Aviv in close up focus.
Libin Jose / Shutterstock.com
  • Iran: 350,000 (Rank 20)
  • Israel: 465,000 (Rank 16)

Israel has 115,000 more reserve personnel than Iran.

Paramilitary Forces

Takht-e Soleymān, is an archaeological site in West Azerbaijan, Iran from Sasanian Empire. It lies midway between Urmia and Hamadan, very near the present-day town of Takab, and 400 km west of Tehran.
Faraz Habiballahian / Shutterstock.com
  • Iran: 220,000 (Rank 10)
  • Israel: 35,000 (Rank 26)

Iran has 185,000 more paramilitary individuals than Israel.

Defense Budget

A guy in a soldier&#039;s uniform with an Israeli flag in his hand against a cloudy sky. Remembrance Day - Yom HaZikaron, Patriotic holiday, Israeli Independence Day - Yom Ha&#039;atzmaut concept.
Olga Mukashev / Shutterstock.com
  • Iran: $9.95 billion (Rank 33)
  • Israel: $24.4 billion (Rank 19)

Israel outspends Iran in defense by $14,445,549,000. Israel’s higher military spending as a percentage of GDP highlights its prioritization of security and advanced weaponry, while Iran, despite a lower percentage, spreads its resources across larger conventional forces.

Purchasing Power

iran defense spending | Iranian missiles on the background of a banknote of Iranian rials
Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images
  • Iran: $1.32 trillion (Rank 18)
  • Israel: $393.86 billion (Rank 48)

Iran has much more purchasing power than Israel.

Total Aircraft

Flags of Israel and Palestine and barbed wire
Bartolomiej Pietrzyk / Shutterstock.com
  • Iran: 551 (Rank 22)
  • Israel: 612 (Rank 19)

Israel has 61 more aircraft than Iran. Israel’s advanced air force, equipped with cutting-edge aircraft like the F-35, gives it a decisive edge over Iran’s older and less capable fleet in terms of both offensive and defensive operations.

Fighter Aircraft

F-35+Lightning+II | Lockheed Martin F-35 &#039;Lightning II&#039; Heritage Flight Team
Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr
  • Iran: 186 (Rank 16)
  • Israel: 241 (Rank 10)

Israel has 55 more fighter aircraft than Iran.

Attack Aircraft

IAI+Kfir+Lion+Cub | IAI Kfir RC-2 כפיר
brewbooks / Flickr
  • Iran: 23 (Rank 31)
  • Israel: 39 (Rank 17)

Israel has 16 more dedicated attack aircraft than Israel.

Transport Aircraft

Iran artillery | Rusty cannon gun remained from the war between Iran and Iraq
FarzadFrames / iStock via Getty Images
  • Iran: 86 (Rank 7)
  • Israel: 12 (Rank 40)

Iran has 74 more transport aircraft than Israel.

Helicopters

Alex Beltyukov / Wikimedia Commons
  • Iran: 129 (Rank 32)
  • Israel: 146 (Rank 29)

Israel has 17 more helicopters than Iran.

Attack Helicopters

Pedro Aragão / Wikimedia Commons
  • Iran: 13 (Rank 34)
  • Israel: 48 (Rank 14)

Israel has 35 more attack helicopters than Iran.

Tank Strength

Iran | Aerial view of Tehran Skyline at Sunset with Large Iran Flag Waving in the Wind
BornaMir / iStock via Getty Images
  • Iran: 1,996 (Rank 12)
  • Israel: 1,370 (Rank 18)

Iran has 626 more tanks than Israel. Israel’s more modern and better-maintained tanks provide superior battlefield capabilities despite having fewer tanks overall compared to Iran’s larger but aging fleet.

Armored Vehicles

Iran+tanks | Iranian M60A1 â Kubinka Tank Museum
ajw1970 / Flickr
  • Iran: 65,765 (Rank 9)
  • Israel: 43,407 (Rank 15)

Iran has 22,358 more armored vehicles than Israel.

Self-Propelled Artillery

Israel Defense Forces / Wikimedia Commons
  • Iran: 580 (Rank 13)
  • Israel: 650 (Rank 11)

Israel has 70 more self-propelled artillery than Iran. Iran’s advantage in artillery reflects its reliance on conventional firepower, while Israel emphasizes precision-guided weapons and air superiority to offset such imbalances.

Naval Fleet Strength

Iran Shahed-136 | Iranian military unmanned aerial vehicle at sunset. Combat drone
Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images
  • Iran: 101 (Rank 37)
  • Israel: 67 (Rank 46)

Iran has 34 more naval vessels than Israel. Iran’s larger navy is tailored for regional dominance in the Persian Gulf, but Israel’s smaller, high-tech navy focuses on securing Mediterranean waters and defending against strategic threats like blockades.

Submarines

STS-52 Space Shuttle Columbia
Getty Images / Archive Photos via Getty Images
  • Iran: 19 (Rank 7)
  • Israel: 5 (Rank 16)

Iran has 14 more submarines than Israel.

Frigates

Map of Middle East, Africa, Iran, Saudi, Yemen, Israel, Central Asia
D H Shah / Shutterstock.com
  • Iran: 7 (Rank 10)
  • Israel: 0 (Rank 145)

Iran has seven frigates, while Israel has none.

Airports

Orlando terminal C airport Florida
Dnguyener / Shutterstock.com
  • Iran: 319 (Rank 21)
  • Israel: 42 (Rank 84)

Israel has 277 fewer airports than Iran.

Merchant Marine Fleet

Pipes in seaport. Terminal for refueling ships with fuel. Cargo harbor on sunny day. Pipeline for supply of liquefied gas. LPG terminal. Ships near loading cranes. Offshore pipeline for LPG supply
FOTOGRIN / Shutterstock.com
  • Iran: 942 (Rank 20)
  • Israel: 45 (Rank 87)

Iran has 897 more merchant marine ships than Israel.

Ports and Terminals

A red barge ships cargo down the Illinois River near Ottawa, Illinois. Aerial photograph via drone.
Steve Gadomski/Shutterstock.com
  • Iran: 4 (Rank 17)
  • Israel: 5 (Rank 16)

Israel only has one more port than Iran.

Oil Production

View of a Typical oil pump jack from an oil field in Bahrain
Manu M Nair / Shutterstock.com
  • Iran: 3.45 million barrels per day (Rank 9)
  • Israel: 0

Iran makes several million barrels of oil per day, while Israel makes none.

Oil Reserves

Aerial top view of White oil tank storage chemical petroleum petrochemical refinery product at oil terminal. Oil terminal storage tank in deep seaport for the international order concept.
AU USAnakul / Shutterstock.com
  • Iran: 210 billion barrels (Rank 3)
  • Israel: 12.7 million barrels (Rank 71)

Iran has a lot more oil reserves than Israel.

Natural Gas Reserves

LNG (Liquified Natural Gas) tanker anchored in Gas terminal gas tanks for storage. Oil Crude Gas Tanker Ship. LPG at Tanker Bay Petroleum Chemical or Methane freighter export import transportation
GreenOak / Shutterstock.com
  • Iran: 33.99 trillion cubic meters (Rank 2)
  • Israel: 176 billion cubic meters (Rank 41)

Iran has far more natural gas reserves than Israel.

