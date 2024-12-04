Israel vs. Iran: Which Military Power Has the Upper Hand? stellalevi / Getty Images

Israel and Iran have different strengths, reflecting their different priorities.

Iran leverages its vast natural resources and manpower, while Israel excels in advanced technology and strategic defense systems.

The ongoing geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran have brought their military capabilities into sharp focus. Both nations play critical roles in the Middle East’s security landscape, with Israel relying on advanced technology and defense systems while Iran boasts significant manpower and natural resources.

Both nations are constantly evolving their military forces to become the dominant force in the area.

This article draws upon data from Global Firepower to provide a detailed comparison across various categories, from manpower and financial resources to land, air, and naval power. We’ll take a look at all of these metrics to see how these nations are balanced. We’ll also explain where the statistics don’t make the balance of power clear, such as one country having a high number of lower-tech tanks compared to another country’s high-tech capabilities.

Why We’re Covering This

Both Iran and Israel have large economies, and both countries spend tons of money on defense. For these reasons, keeping up with these opposing powers is essential. We’ve covered what a full-fledged war between Israel vs. Iran would look like, and many of the numbers play a big role in those ideas.

Total Population

Iran : 87,590,873 (Rank 17)

: 87,590,873 (Rank 17) Israel: 9,043,387 (Rank 92)

Iran wins in total population by 78,547,486. With Iran’s population nearly 10 times that of Israel, it has a larger potential recruitment pool for its military, but this doesn’t guarantee an advantage given Israel’s high technological reliance and compulsory service.

Available Manpower

Iran : 49,050,889 (Rank 15)

: 49,050,889 (Rank 15) Israel: 3,798,223 (Rank 92)

Iran wins in total manpower by 45,252,666.

Fit-for-Service Personnel:

Iran : 41,167,710 (Rank 13)

: 41,167,710 (Rank 13) Israel: 3,156,142 (Rank 90)

Iran wins in fit-for-service personnel by 38,011,568.

Population Reaching Military Age Annually

Iran : 1,401,454 (Rank 16)

: 1,401,454 (Rank 16) Israel: 126,607 (Rank 86)

Iran wins the number of people reaching military age annually by 1,274,847.

Active Personnel

Iran : 610,000 (Rank 8)

: 610,000 (Rank 8) Israel: 170,000 (Rank 31)

Iran has 440,000 more active personnel than Israel. Iran’s significantly larger active military suggests greater manpower in a conflict, but Israel’s forces are trained for rapid deployment and high-tech combat scenarios.

Reserve Personnel

Iran : 350,000 (Rank 20)

: 350,000 (Rank 20) Israel: 465,000 (Rank 16)

Israel has 115,000 more reserve personnel than Iran.

Paramilitary Forces

Iran : 220,000 (Rank 10)

: 220,000 (Rank 10) Israel: 35,000 (Rank 26)

Iran has 185,000 more paramilitary individuals than Israel.

Defense Budget

Iran : $9.95 billion (Rank 33)

: $9.95 billion (Rank 33) Israel: $24.4 billion (Rank 19)

Israel outspends Iran in defense by $14,445,549,000. Israel’s higher military spending as a percentage of GDP highlights its prioritization of security and advanced weaponry, while Iran, despite a lower percentage, spreads its resources across larger conventional forces.

Purchasing Power

Iran : $1.32 trillion (Rank 18)

: $1.32 trillion (Rank 18) Israel: $393.86 billion (Rank 48)

Iran has much more purchasing power than Israel.

Total Aircraft

Iran : 551 (Rank 22)

: 551 (Rank 22) Israel: 612 (Rank 19)

Israel has 61 more aircraft than Iran. Israel’s advanced air force, equipped with cutting-edge aircraft like the F-35, gives it a decisive edge over Iran’s older and less capable fleet in terms of both offensive and defensive operations.

Fighter Aircraft

Iran : 186 (Rank 16)

: 186 (Rank 16) Israel: 241 (Rank 10)

Israel has 55 more fighter aircraft than Iran.

Attack Aircraft

Iran : 23 (Rank 31)

: 23 (Rank 31) Israel: 39 (Rank 17)

Israel has 16 more dedicated attack aircraft than Israel.

Transport Aircraft

Iran : 86 (Rank 7)

: 86 (Rank 7) Israel: 12 (Rank 40)

Iran has 74 more transport aircraft than Israel.

Helicopters

Iran : 129 (Rank 32)

: 129 (Rank 32) Israel: 146 (Rank 29)

Israel has 17 more helicopters than Iran.

Attack Helicopters

Iran : 13 (Rank 34)

: 13 (Rank 34) Israel: 48 (Rank 14)

Israel has 35 more attack helicopters than Iran.

Tank Strength

Iran : 1,996 (Rank 12)

: 1,996 (Rank 12) Israel: 1,370 (Rank 18)

Iran has 626 more tanks than Israel. Israel’s more modern and better-maintained tanks provide superior battlefield capabilities despite having fewer tanks overall compared to Iran’s larger but aging fleet.

Armored Vehicles

Iran : 65,765 (Rank 9)

: 65,765 (Rank 9) Israel: 43,407 (Rank 15)

Iran has 22,358 more armored vehicles than Israel.

Self-Propelled Artillery

Iran : 580 (Rank 13)

: 580 (Rank 13) Israel: 650 (Rank 11)

Israel has 70 more self-propelled artillery than Iran. Iran’s advantage in artillery reflects its reliance on conventional firepower, while Israel emphasizes precision-guided weapons and air superiority to offset such imbalances.

Naval Fleet Strength

Iran : 101 (Rank 37)

: 101 (Rank 37) Israel: 67 (Rank 46)

Iran has 34 more naval vessels than Israel. Iran’s larger navy is tailored for regional dominance in the Persian Gulf, but Israel’s smaller, high-tech navy focuses on securing Mediterranean waters and defending against strategic threats like blockades.

Submarines

Iran : 19 (Rank 7)

: 19 (Rank 7) Israel: 5 (Rank 16)

Iran has 14 more submarines than Israel.

Frigates

Iran : 7 (Rank 10)

: 7 (Rank 10) Israel: 0 (Rank 145)

Iran has seven frigates, while Israel has none.

Airports

Iran : 319 (Rank 21)

: 319 (Rank 21) Israel: 42 (Rank 84)

Israel has 277 fewer airports than Iran.

Merchant Marine Fleet

Iran : 942 (Rank 20)

: 942 (Rank 20) Israel: 45 (Rank 87)

Iran has 897 more merchant marine ships than Israel.

Ports and Terminals

Iran : 4 (Rank 17)

: 4 (Rank 17) Israel: 5 (Rank 16)

Israel only has one more port than Iran.

Oil Production

Iran : 3.45 million barrels per day (Rank 9)

: 3.45 million barrels per day (Rank 9) Israel: 0

Iran makes several million barrels of oil per day, while Israel makes none.

Oil Reserves

Iran : 210 billion barrels (Rank 3)

: 210 billion barrels (Rank 3) Israel: 12.7 million barrels (Rank 71)

Iran has a lot more oil reserves than Israel.

Natural Gas Reserves

Iran: 33.99 trillion cubic meters (Rank 2)

33.99 trillion cubic meters (Rank 2) Israel: 176 billion cubic meters (Rank 41)

Iran has far more natural gas reserves than Israel.

