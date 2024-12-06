Military

US vs Russia: The Clash of Superpower Armies Everyone Fears

Shadows of missile warheads on the background of Russian and American flags. Sunset in the background. The concept of a military conflict between USA and Russia.
STEKLO / Shutterstock.com
David Beren
Published:

Key Points

  • Any United States and Russia military faceoff would be devastating for both sides. 
  • The Russian military has shown cracks in its strength and training during its war with Ukraine. 
  • The United States has a clear advantage with technology and naval power. 
  • Also: Discover “The Next NVIDIA” 

In the recent world of military conflict, two nations have been at the forefront of a global arms race since the end of World War II. With the beginning of the Cold War, Russia and the United States began amassing military strength that all but guaranteed Mutually Assured Destruction. Fast forward past the fall of the Cold War and the end of Russia’s hopes to spread Communism, which has only made the nation more dangerous. 

Today, Russia’s desire to flex its muscles and return to the days of the Soviet Union resulted in an invasion of Ukraine. This former Soviet Union satellite state has enjoyed independence and good relationships with the world for decades. Given Russia’s desire to flex some muscles, it begs the question of how a conflict between Russia and the United States would play out if it came to a shooting war. 

On paper, according to GlobalFirePower.com, Russia appears to have an edge in 12 out of 30 categories. Still, its invasion of Ukraine has shown its military to be underpowered, poorly trained, and unlikely to end in a victory against better-trained and equipped American forces. If anything, the biggest concern with Russia is that it still has approximately 5,580 nuclear warheads, and a global concern is that Russia might use them if it sees itself on the losing end of any military conflict. 

30. Global Firepower Power Index

Military artillery on the streets of night Moscow, Russia
Vyacheslav Argenberg / Moment via Getty Images
  • Russia: 0.0702 (ranked #2 in the world)
  • United States: 0.0699 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • Difference: 1 spot (in favor of the U.S.) 

29. Mine Warfare Ships

DmitryPK / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Russia: 47 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • United States: 8 (ranked #15 in the world)
  • Difference: 39 ships (in favor of Russia) 

28. Special Mission Aircraft

American airforce base | Overlook the aircraft boneyard, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
Purplexsu / iStock via Getty Images
  • Russia: 145 (ranked #2 in the world)
  • United States: 695 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • Difference: 550 aircraft (in favor of the U.S.) 

27. Dedicated Attack Aircraft

Sgt. Donald R. Allen, U.S. Air Force via Wikimedia Commons
  • Russia: 730 (ranked #2 in the world)
  • United States: 896 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • Difference: 166 aircraft (in favor of the U.S.) 

26. Aerial Tankers

Aerial+refueling | The Blue Angels conduct aerial refueling operations with a KC-135 Stratotanker.
Official U.S. Navy Imagery / CC BY 2.0 / Flickr
  • Russia: 19 (ranked #3 in the world)
  • United States: 606 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • Difference: 587 aircraft (in favor of the U.S.) 

25. Transport Aircraft

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images
  • Russia: 453 (ranked #2 in the world)
  • United States: 957 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • Difference: 504 aircraft (in favor of the U.S.) 

24. Towed Artillery

russian towed artillery | Slot-hole muzzle brake of 152 mm howitzer of the russian production
Aterrassi / iStock via Getty Images
  • Russia: 8,356 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • United States: 1,267 (ranked #14 in the world)
  • Difference: 7,089 artillery units (in favor of Russia) 

23. Self-Propelled Artillery

Indiana+military | Indiana Guard Fires Historic Artillery Mission [Image 9 of 21]
Indiana Guard Fires Historic Artillery Mission [Image 9 of 21] by DVIDSHUB / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)
  • Russia: 6,208 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • United States: 1,595 (ranked #5 in the world)
  • Difference: 4,613 artillery units (in favor of Russia) 

22. Helicopter Carriers

Nuclear ship, Military navy ship carrier full loading fighter jet aircraft and helicopter for patrol.
GreenOak / Shutterstock.com
  • Russia: 0 (ranked #145 in the world)
  • United States: 9 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • Difference: 9 helicopter carriers (in favor of the U.S.) 

21. Corvettes 

Naval Gazer / Wikimedia Commons
  • Russia: 83 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • United States: 23 (ranked #4 in the world)
  • Difference: 60 corvettes (in favor of Russia) 

20. Frigates

russian frigate | missile frigate of Russian fleet
NickolayV / iStock via Getty Images
  • Russia: 12 (ranked #6 in the world)
  • United States: 0 (ranked #145 in the world)
  • Difference: 12 frigates (in favor of Russia) 

19. Patrol Vessels

usnavy / Flickr
  • Russia: 122 (ranked #8 in the world)
  • United States: 5 (ranked #56 in the world)
  • Difference: 117 patrol vessels (in favor of Russia) 

18. Mobile Rocket Projectors 

russian Mobile rocket projector | Armament of Russia
Svetlana Dyachkova / iStock via Getty Images
  • Russia: 3,065 (ranked #2 in the world)
  • United States: 694 (ranked #7 in the world)
  • Difference: 2,371 mobile rocket projectors (in favor of Russia) 

17. Armored Vehicles

Desert tan US Military armored High Mobility Multi-Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWV) often used in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq parked in a gravel lot with a blue sky and green grass in the background.
Ryanzo W. Perez / Shutterstock.com
  • Russia: 161,382 (ranked #3 in the world)
  • United States: 360,069 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • Difference: 198,687 armored vehicles (in favor of the U.S.) 

16. Fighter Aircraft

US+air+force | US Air Force Thunderbird Aerial Demonstration Team, F-16 Fighting Falcons
US Air Force Thunderbird Aerial Demonstration Team, F-16 Fighting Falcons by Beverly & Pack / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)
  • Russia: 809 (ranked #3 in the world)
  • United States: 1,854 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • Difference: 1,045 fighter aircraft (in favor of the U.S.) 

15. Attack Helicopters

Alex Beltyukov / Wikimedia Commons
  • Russia: 559 (ranked #2 in the world)
  • United States: 1,000 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • Difference: 441 attack helicopters (in favor of the U.S.) 

14. Destroyers

usnavy / Flickr
  • Russia: 14 (ranked #4 in the world)
  • United States: 75 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • Difference: 61 destroyers (in favor of the U.S.) 

13. Submarines

October 20, 2009 - The fast-attack submarine USS Los Angeles (SSN 688) transits near Apra Harbor, Guam after returning from an underway period.
Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images
  • Russia: 65 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • United States: 64 (ranked #2 in the world)
  • Difference: 1 submarine (in favor of Russia.) 

12. Aircraft Carriers

Newport News, Virginia, August 25, 2013 - The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) pulls out of Newport News Shipyard.
Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images
  • Russia: 2 (ranked #2 in the world)
  • United States: 11 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • Difference: 9 aircraft carriers (in favor of the U.S.) 

11. Fleet Strength

usnavy / Flickr
  • Russia: 781 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • United States: 472 (ranked #4 in the world)
  • Difference: 309 ships (in favor of Russia) 

10. Tank Strength

Armata T-14 main russian battle tank
stocktributor / iStock via Getty Images
  • Russia: 14,777 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • United States: 4,657 (ranked #5 in the world)
  • Difference: 10,120 tanks (in favor of Russia) 

9. Helicopters

Alex Beltyukov / Wikimedia Commons
  • Russia: 1,547 (ranked #2 in the world)
  • United States: 5,737 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • Difference: 4,190 helicopters (in favor of the U.S.) 

8. Total Aircraft

Oleg V. Belyakov / Wikimedia Commons
  • Russia: 4,255 (ranked #2 in the world)
  • United States: 13,209 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • Difference: 8,954 aircraft (in favor of the U.S.) 

7. Defense Budget

Veterans Day. US soldiers. US army. USA patch flag on the US military uniform. United States Armed Forces.
Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com
  • Russia: $109,000,000,000 (ranked #3 in the world)
  • United States: $831,781,000,000 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • Difference: $722,781,000,000 (in favor of the U.S.) 

6. Paramilitary Forces

Russian+Paramilitary | Vyborg, Russia
ninara / Flickr
  • Russia: 250,000 (ranked #8 in the world)
  • United States: 0 (ranked #145 in the world)
  • Difference: 250,000 paramilitary personnel (in favor of Russia) 

5. Reaching Military Age Annually

Somali Training
AMISOM Public Information / Wikimedia Commons
  • Russia: 1,275,290 (ranked #18 in the world)
  • United States: 4,415,647 (ranked #5 in the world)
  • Difference: 3,140,357 people (in favor of the U.S.) 

4. Fit-For-Service

Military parade of American troops. A warship with sailors on the deck against the background of the us flag. American fleet. The naval forces of America. Protection of the country&#039;s water borders.
FOTOGRIN / Shutterstock.com
  • Russia: 46,477,247 (ranked #10 in the world)
  • United States: 123,977,768 (ranked #3 in the world)
  • Difference: 77,500,521 people (in favor of the U.S.) 

3. Available Manpower

Andrey Rykov / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Russia: 69,432,472 (ranked #9 in the world)
  • United States: 149,452,652 (ranked #3 in the world)
  • Difference: 80,020,180 people (in favor of the U.S.) 

2. Reserve Military Personnel

Константин Алыш (Konstantin Alysh) / CC BY 4.0 DEED / Wikimedia Commons
  • Russia: 2,000,000 (ranked #4 in the world)
  • United States: 799,500 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • Difference: 1,200,500 people (in favor of Russia) 

1. Active Military Personnel

DanielBendjy / E+ via Getty Images
  • Russia: 1,320,000 (ranked #5 in the world)
  • United States: 1,328,000 (ranked #3 in the world)
  • Difference: 8,000 people (in favor of the U.S.) 

 

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored)

Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today.

Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month.

Click here now to get started.
Read more: Military, armed forces, Russia, russian military, Soviet Union, Ukraine, ukraine invasion, United States, US military, US Navy

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Latest from 24/7

This Nation Is the Attack Helicopter King of the Middle East