These Military Powers Are on the Rise and Bulking Up Its Navies

Ascendant military powers reshape the global order every year. One of the most influential aspects of these up-and-coming countries is their naval might, which can project power far beyond their own borders. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at these “Powers on the Rise” and their naval might.

To identify the “Powers on the Rise” countries with the most military ships and submarines, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of military ships and submarines in their fleet.

We specifically reviewed countries that are considered “Powers on the Rise” meaning these are the countries that have gained the most military strength in the last year. We included supplemental information regarding submarines, aircraft carriers, destroyers, corvettes, patrol vessels, and frigates, as well as each country’s overall military strength score. We excluded countries that did not have any naval vessels.

Here is a look at the Powers on the Rise with the largest navies:

Why Are We Covering This?

Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are easily the global powers, there are a number of emerging military powers that have their own spheres of influence and give shape to geopolitical relations in their own unique way.

25. Libya

Total naval vessels: 7

7 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 1

1 Corvettes: 1

1 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 1

1 Mine warfare vessels: 2

2 Military strength score: 1.4449 – #79 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Libya has a total of 2,890 military vehicles which include 300 tanks, 55 MLRS units, and 75 artillery units. Libya has 32,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 7.3 million.

24. New Zealand

Total naval vessels: 9

9 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 2

2 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 4

4 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Military strength score: 1.1844 – #67 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, New Zealand has a total of 4,040 military vehicles. New Zealand has 8,670 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 5.1 million.

23. Estonia

Total naval vessels: 10

10 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 6

6 Mine warfare vessels: 4

4 Military strength score: 1.7237 – #87 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Estonia has a total of 1,409 military vehicles which include 6 MLRS units and 24 artillery units. Estonia has 7,700 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 1.2 million.

22. Kazakhstan

Total naval vessels: 18

18 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 15

15 Mine warfare vessels: 2

2 Military strength score: 0.9495 – #58 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Kazakhstan has a total of 6,012 military vehicles which include 300 tanks, 407 MLRS units, and 696 artillery units. Kazakhstan has 110,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 19.5 million.

21. Georgia

Total naval vessels: 19

19 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 31

31 Mine warfare vessels: 4

4 Military strength score: 1.6969 – #84 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Georgia has a total of 5,256 military vehicles which include 235 tanks, 82 MLRS units, and 267 artillery units. Georgia has 55,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 4.9 million.

20. Jordan

Total naval vessels: 27

27 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 27

27 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Military strength score: 1.4651 – #80 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Jordan has a total of 24,148 military vehicles which include 1,365 tanks, 88 MLRS units, and 283 artillery units. Jordan has 100,500 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 11.1 million.

19. Croatia

Total naval vessels: 32

32 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 10

10 Mine warfare vessels: 1

1 Military strength score: 1.1333 – #66 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Croatia has a total of 3,076 military vehicles which include 75 tanks, 105 MLRS units, and 181 artillery units. Croatia has 14,325 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 4.2 million.

18. Poland

Total naval vessels: 45

45 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 2

2 Corvettes: 2

2 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 1

1 Patrol vessels: 3

3 Mine warfare vessels: 21

21 Military strength score: 0.2917 – #21 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Poland has a total of 13,956 military vehicles which include 612 tanks, 211 MLRS units, and 525 artillery units. Poland has 202,100 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 38.0 million.

17. Syria

Total naval vessels: 47

47 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 33

33 Mine warfare vessels: 7

7 Military strength score: 1.0026 – #60 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Syria has a total of 14,550 military vehicles which include 2,720 tanks, 614 MLRS units, and 2,695 artillery units. Syria has 170,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 22.9 million.

16. Germany

Total naval vessels: 64

64 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 12

12 Corvettes: 5

5 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 6

6 Patrol vessels: 0

0 Mine warfare vessels: 12

12 Military strength score: 0.2847 – #19 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Germany has a total of 79,317 military vehicles which include 295 tanks, 33 MLRS units, and 134 artillery units. Germany has 181,600 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 84.2 million.

15. Israel

Total naval vessels: 67

67 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 7

7 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 5

5 Patrol vessels: 45

45 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Military strength score: 0.2596 – #17 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Israel has a total of 43,407 military vehicles which include 1,370 tanks, 150 MLRS units, and 950 artillery units. Israel has 170,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 9.0 million.

14. United Arab Emirates

Total naval vessels: 79

79 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 9

9 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 38

38 Mine warfare vessels: 2

2 Military strength score: 0.8083 – #51 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, the United Arab Emirates has a total of 12,253 military vehicles which include 354 tanks, 162 MLRS units, and 282 artillery units. The United Arab Emirates has 65,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 10.0 million.

13. Denmark

Total naval vessels: 91

91 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 9

9 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 45

45 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Military strength score: 0.7743 – #48 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Denmark has a total of 4,056 military vehicles which include 44 tanks and 19 artillery units. Denmark has 20,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 5.9 million.

12. Iran

Total naval vessels: 101

101 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 7

7 Corvettes: 3

3 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 19

19 Patrol vessels: 21

21 Mine warfare vessels: 1

1 Military strength score: 0.2269 – #14 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Iran has a total of 65,765 military vehicles which include 1,996 tanks, 775 MLRS units, and 2,630 artillery units. Iran has 610,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 87.6 million.

11. Portugal

Total naval vessels: 113

113 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 5

5 Corvettes: 2

2 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 2

2 Patrol vessels: 20

20 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Military strength score: 0.5609 – #38 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Portugal has a total of 11,173 military vehicles which include 34 tanks and 106 artillery units. Portugal has 24,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 10.5 million.

10. Bangladesh

Total naval vessels: 117

117 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 7

7 Corvettes: 6

6 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 2

2 Patrol vessels: 55

55 Mine warfare vessels: 5

5 Military strength score: 0.5419 – #37 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Bangladesh has a total of 13,100 military vehicles which include 320 tanks, 71 MLRS units, and 464 artillery units. Bangladesh has 163,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 167.2 million.

9. Qatar

Total naval vessels: 123

123 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 4

4 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 20

20 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Military strength score: 1.0789 – #63 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Qatar has a total of 5,544 military vehicles which include 99 tanks, 16 MLRS units, and 58 artillery units. Qatar has 66,550 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 2.5 million.

8. Kuwait

Total naval vessels: 123

123 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 106

106 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Military strength score: 1.4261 – #77 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Kuwait has a total of 4,409 military vehicles which include 367 tanks, 27 MLRS units, and 74 artillery units. Kuwait has 72,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 3.1 million.

7. Japan

Total naval vessels: 155

155 Aircraft carriers: 4

4 Helicopter carriers: 4

4 Frigates: 4

4 Corvettes: 6

6 Destroyers: 36

36 Submarines: 23

23 Patrol vessels: 6

6 Mine warfare vessels: 22

22 Military strength score: 0.1601 – #7 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Japan has a total of 37,662 military vehicles which include 518 tanks, 54 MLRS units, and 653 artillery units. Japan has 247,150 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 123.7 million.

6. Spain

Total naval vessels: 168

168 Aircraft carriers: 1

1 Helicopter carriers: 1

1 Frigates: 11

11 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 3

3 Patrol vessels: 23

23 Mine warfare vessels: 6

6 Military strength score: 0.2882 – #20 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Spain has a total of 15,046 military vehicles which include 327 tanks and 236 artillery units. Spain has 133,282 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 47.2 million.

5. Turkey

Total naval vessels: 186

186 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 16

16 Corvettes: 9

9 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 12

12 Patrol vessels: 34

34 Mine warfare vessels: 11

11 Military strength score: 0.1697 – #8 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Turkey has a total of 55,104 military vehicles which include 2,231 tanks, 286 MLRS units, and 2,785 artillery units. Turkey has 355,200 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 83.6 million.

4. South Korea

Total naval vessels: 200

200 Aircraft carriers: 2

2 Helicopter carriers: 2

2 Frigates: 17

17 Corvettes: 5

5 Destroyers: 13

13 Submarines: 22

22 Patrol vessels: 35

35 Mine warfare vessels: 14

14 Military strength score: 0.1416 – #5 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, South Korea has a total of 66,492 military vehicles which include 2,501 tanks, 581 MLRS units, and 8,052 artillery units. South Korea has 600,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 52.0 million.

3. Myanmar

Total naval vessels: 227

227 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 6

6 Corvettes: 3

3 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 3

3 Patrol vessels: 124

124 Mine warfare vessels: 2

2 Military strength score: 0.5251 – #35 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Myanmar has a total of 8,139 military vehicles which include 705 tanks, 586 MLRS units, and 2,083 artillery units. Myanmar has 150,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 58.0 million.

2. Finland

Total naval vessels: 246

246 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 8

8 Mine warfare vessels: 18

18 Military strength score: 0.7967 – #50 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Finland has a total of 11,716 military vehicles which include 200 tanks, 76 MLRS units, and 792 artillery units. Finland has 24,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 5.6 million.

1. Sweden

Total naval vessels: 353

353 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 7

7 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 5

5 Patrol vessels: 298

298 Mine warfare vessels: 8

8 Military strength score: 0.4009 – #29 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Sweden has a total of 7,958 military vehicles which include 120 tanks and 26 artillery units. Sweden has 24,400 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 10.5 million.

