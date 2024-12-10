Syria Has Over 2,700 Tanks at the Ready Jan Helebrant / Public Domain / Flickr

Syria is often spotlighted for its protracted conflicts, like much of what is going on now. Rebel forces in the country have forced Bashar al-Assad from power and are reclaiming the country for themselves. While there is international interest for the outcome of this conflict coming from Russia, the United States, and Israel, the Syrian people will ultimately have to figure out what they want to do with the nation, and what comes with it.

Throughout this region of the Middle East, and the world in general, Syria has been one of the rising military powers. The ongoing civil war led to build-up of military assets and armaments, much of which has contributed to this rise to power. Chief among these assets are Syria’s tanks. (This Army tank is fast enough to win a Greyhound race.)

Out of the rising military powers in the world, Syria stands above the others in regard to its tank arsenal. Syria has more than 2,700 tanks, which is more than what most NATO nations can say. While what the future holds for Syria is still up for debate, the country will still be very well armed.

To identify the “Powers on the Rise” countries with the most tanks, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of tanks in their arsenal. We included supplemental information regarding the total military vehicles, artillery and MLRS units, as well as each country’s overall military strength score. We specifically reviewed countries that are considered “Powers on the Rise” meaning these are the countries that have gained the most military strength in the last year.

Here is a look at the “Powers on the Rise” countries with the largest tank armies:

Why Are We Covering This?

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are easily the global powers, there are a number of emerging military powers that have their own spheres of influence and give shape to geopolitical relations in their own unique way.

28. Paraguay

Total number of tanks: 10

10 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 28

28 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 1,936

1,936 Active duty military personnel: 15,650

15,650 Military strength score: 1.7053 – #85 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Paraguay has 41 military aircraft (including 14 helicopters). Paraguay has 15,650 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 7.4 million.

27. Portugal

Total number of tanks: 34

34 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 106

106 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 11,173

11,173 Active duty military personnel: 24,000

24,000 Military strength score: 0.5609 – #38 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Portugal has 117 military aircraft (including 28 fighter aircraft and 38 helicopters). Portugal has 24,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.5 million.

26. Denmark

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 44

44 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 19

19 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 4,056

4,056 Active duty military personnel: 20,000

20,000 Military strength score: 0.7743 – #48 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Denmark has 119 military aircraft (including 4 attack aircraft, 33 fighter aircraft, and 34 helicopters). Denmark has 20,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.9 million.

25. Austria

Total number of tanks: 58

58 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 53

53 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 848

848 Active duty military personnel: 16,000

16,000 Military strength score: 1.2351 – #71 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Austria has 104 military aircraft (including 15 fighter aircraft and 66 helicopters). Austria has 16,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 8.9 million.

24. Czechia

Jan Helebrant / Public Domain / Flickr

Total number of tanks: 65

65 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 53

53 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 6,757

6,757 Active duty military personnel: 28,000

28,000 Military strength score: 0.7706 – #46 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Czechia has 88 military aircraft (including 16 attack aircraft, 12 fighter aircraft, and 33 helicopters). Czechia has 28,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.7 million.

23. Croatia

Total number of tanks: 75

75 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 181

181 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 105

105 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 3,076

3,076 Active duty military personnel: 14,325

14,325 Military strength score: 1.1333 – #66 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Croatia has 81 military aircraft (including 11 fighter aircraft and 52 helicopters). Croatia has 14,325 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 4.2 million.

22. Qatar

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 99

99 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 58

58 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 16

16 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 5,544

5,544 Active duty military personnel: 66,550

66,550 Military strength score: 1.0789 – #63 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Qatar has 228 military aircraft (including 6 attack aircraft, 92 fighter aircraft, and 67 helicopters). Qatar has 66,550 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.5 million.

21. Sweden

Total number of tanks: 120

120 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 26

26 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 7,958

7,958 Active duty military personnel: 24,400

24,400 Military strength score: 0.4009 – #29 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Sweden has 212 military aircraft (including 71 fighter aircraft and 53 helicopters). Sweden has 24,400 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.5 million.

20. Switzerland

Total number of tanks: 134

134 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 133

133 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 4,304

4,304 Active duty military personnel: 101,584

101,584 Military strength score: 0.6097 – #43 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Switzerland has 147 military aircraft (including 43 fighter aircraft and 41 helicopters). Switzerland has 101,584 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 8.6 million.

19. Finland

Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images

Total number of tanks: 200

200 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 792

792 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 76

76 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 11,716

11,716 Active duty military personnel: 24,000

24,000 Military strength score: 0.7967 – #50 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Finland has 164 military aircraft (including 55 fighter aircraft and 27 helicopters). Finland has 24,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.6 million.

18. Georgia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 235

235 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 267

267 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 82

82 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 5,256

5,256 Active duty military personnel: 55,000

55,000 Military strength score: 1.6969 – #84 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Georgia has 52 military aircraft (including 42 helicopters). Georgia has 55,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 4.9 million.

17. Serbia

Total number of tanks: 262

262 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 162

162 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 82

82 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 3,954

3,954 Active duty military personnel: 25,000

25,000 Military strength score: 0.9038 – #56 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Serbia has 112 military aircraft (including 17 attack aircraft, 11 fighter aircraft, and 44 helicopters). Serbia has 25,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 6.7 million.

16. Germany

George E. Koronaios / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 295

295 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 134

134 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 33

33 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 79,317

79,317 Active duty military personnel: 181,600

181,600 Military strength score: 0.2847 – #19 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Germany has 618 military aircraft (including 76 attack aircraft, 133 fighter aircraft, and 318 helicopters). Germany has 181,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.2 million.

15. Kazakhstan

Total number of tanks: 300

300 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 696

696 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 407

407 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 6,012

6,012 Active duty military personnel: 110,000

110,000 Military strength score: 0.9495 – #58 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Kazakhstan has 243 military aircraft (including 38 attack aircraft, 81 fighter aircraft, and 75 helicopters). Kazakhstan has 110,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 19.5 million.

14. Libya

Franz Aberham / Photographer's Choice RF via Getty Images

Total number of tanks: 300

300 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 75

75 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 55

55 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 2,890

2,890 Active duty military personnel: 32,000

32,000 Military strength score: 1.4449 – #79 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Libya has 132 military aircraft (including 3 attack aircraft, 17 fighter aircraft, and 32 helicopters). Libya has 32,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 7.2 million.

13. Bangladesh

Mini Onion / Shutterstock.com

Total number of tanks: 320

320 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 464

464 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 71

71 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 13,100

13,100 Active duty military personnel: 163,000

163,000 Military strength score: 0.5419 – #37 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Bangladesh has 216 military aircraft (including 44 fighter aircraft and 73 helicopters). Bangladesh has 163,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 167.2 million.

12. Spain

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 327

327 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 236

236 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 15,046

15,046 Active duty military personnel: 133,282

133,282 Military strength score: 0.2882 – #20 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Spain has 513 military aircraft (including 12 attack aircraft, 139 fighter aircraft, and 121 helicopters). Spain has 133,282 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 47.2 million.

11. United Arab Emirates

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 354

354 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 282

282 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 162

162 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 12,253

12,253 Active duty military personnel: 65,000

65,000 Military strength score: 0.8083 – #51 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, the United Arab Emirates has 560 military aircraft (including 18 attack aircraft, 99 fighter aircraft, and 246 helicopters). The United Arab Emirates has 65,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.0 million.

10. Kuwait

Total number of tanks: 367

367 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 74

74 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 27

27 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 4,409

4,409 Active duty military personnel: 72,000

72,000 Military strength score: 1.4261 – #77 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Kuwait has 144 military aircraft (including 36 fighter aircraft and 60 helicopters). Kuwait has 72,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.1 million.

9. Japan

petesphotography / iStock via Getty Images

Total number of tanks: 518

518 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 653

653 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 54

54 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 37,662

37,662 Active duty military personnel: 247,150

247,150 Military strength score: 0.1601 – #7 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Japan has 1,459 military aircraft (including 36 attack aircraft, 217 fighter aircraft, and 577 helicopters). Japan has 247,150 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 123.7 million.

8. Poland

ajw1970 / Flickr

Total number of tanks: 612

612 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 525

525 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 211

211 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 13,956

13,956 Active duty military personnel: 202,100

202,100 Military strength score: 0.2917 – #21 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Poland has 468 military aircraft (including 34 attack aircraft, 59 fighter aircraft, and 215 helicopters). Poland has 202,100 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 38.0 million.

7. Myanmar

Total number of tanks: 705

705 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 2,083

2,083 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 586

586 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 8,139

8,139 Active duty military personnel: 150,000

150,000 Military strength score: 0.5251 – #35 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Myanmar has 293 military aircraft (including 26 attack aircraft, 58 fighter aircraft, and 80 helicopters). Myanmar has 150,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 58.0 million.

6. Jordan

cla78 / iStock via Getty Images

Total number of tanks: 1,365

1,365 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 283

283 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 88

88 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 24,148

24,148 Active duty military personnel: 100,500

100,500 Military strength score: 1.4651 – #80 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Jordan has 265 military aircraft (including 6 attack aircraft, 44 fighter aircraft, and 148 helicopters). Jordan has 100,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 11.1 million.

5. Israel

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total number of tanks: 1,370

1,370 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 950

950 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 150

150 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 43,407

43,407 Active duty military personnel: 170,000

170,000 Military strength score: 0.2596 – #17 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Israel has 612 military aircraft (including 39 attack aircraft, 241 fighter aircraft, and 146 helicopters). Israel has 170,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.0 million.

4. Iran

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 1,996

1,996 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 2,630

2,630 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 775

775 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 65,765

65,765 Active duty military personnel: 610,000

610,000 Military strength score: 0.2269 – #14 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Iran has 551 military aircraft (including 23 attack aircraft, 186 fighter aircraft, and 129 helicopters). Iran has 610,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 87.6 million.

3. Turkey

M-A-U / iStock via Getty Images

Total number of tanks: 2,231

2,231 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 2,785

2,785 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 286

286 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 55,104

55,104 Active duty military personnel: 355,200

355,200 Military strength score: 0.1697 – #8 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Turkey has 1,069 military aircraft (including 205 fighter aircraft and 502 helicopters). Turkey has 355,200 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 83.6 million.

2. South Korea

Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

Total number of tanks: 2,501

2,501 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 8,052

8,052 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 581

581 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 66,492

66,492 Active duty military personnel: 600,000

600,000 Military strength score: 0.1416 – #5 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, South Korea has 1,576 military aircraft (including 98 attack aircraft, 354 fighter aircraft, and 758 helicopters). South Korea has 600,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 52.0 million.

1. Syria

ciagov / Flickr

Total number of tanks: 2,720

2,720 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 2,695

2,695 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 614

614 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 14,550

14,550 Active duty military personnel: 170,000

170,000 Military strength score: 1.0026 – #60 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Syria has 452 military aircraft (including 57 attack aircraft, 168 fighter aircraft, and 153 helicopters). Syria has 170,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 22.9 million.

