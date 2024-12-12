This Middle East Power Has More Attack and Strike Aircraft Than Most NATO Nations ermaleksandr / Public Domain / Flickr

Air power in the Middle East is tantamount to maintaining regional security. Countries like Israel, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan have invested heavily in advanced combat aircraft. These investments enable them to conduct precision strikes, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions, which are essential for gaining a tactical advantage in the region. (These countries have the most superior air forces on Earth.)

In fact, a few of these air forces outrank many NATO nations by a long shot. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at these Middle Eastern air forces, with a focus on their strike and attack aircraft.

To determine the Middle Eastern countries with the most attack or strike aircraft, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 military strength report from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. We ranked these countries according to which countries have the most of these aircraft. We included supplemental information regarding each country’s current air force and overall military strength ranking. Nations that did not have any attack aircraft were excluded.

It should be noted that the classification of attack and strike aircraft generally refers to aircraft that are primarily designated for air-to-ground missions, meaning they primarily engage land and sea targets. These aircraft typically carry larger payloads than fighter or interceptor aircraft, and different armament as well. However, in recent years as aircraft have become more advanced, these lines between strike and fighter aircraft have become blurred because of the multirole capabilities that many of these jets possess. Again, 24/7 Wall St. is going off the primary designation of these aircraft according to Global Firepower. (The future of global warfare: ranking the fastest upcoming combat aircraft.)

Considering the ongoing conflicts and the rise of non-state actors like terrorist organizations, Middle Eastern air forces also play an important role in these counterterrorism operations. The ability to carry out rapid and precise aerial operations is integral for responding to insurgent threats and stabilizing the region, making air forces indispensable for national and regional security.

Here is a look at the Middle Eastern countries with the most attack or strike aircraft:

Why Are We Covering This?

Understanding the military dynamics in the Middle East is essential given the region’s historical and ongoing geopolitical tensions. For decades, the Middle East has been shaped by conflicts, religious divisions, and territorial disputes, making it a hotspot for conflict. Whether it’s Iran’s growing influence or the strategic role of countries like Saudi Arabia and Israel, the military forces in this region heavily influence global security and energy markets.

13. Qatar

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total strike and attack aircraft: 6

6 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 92

92 Total helicopters: 67

67 Total attack helicopters: 24

24 Total military aircraft: 228

228 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0789 – #63 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Qatar has 5,544 military vehicles (including 99 tanks, 58 artillery units, and 16 MLRS units). Qatar has 66,550 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.5 million.

Qatar’s military history is largely shaped by its strategic position on the Arabian Peninsula, and its substantial natural gas and oil reserves. Since its independence from Britain in 1971, Qatar has rapidly modernized its military. This modernization has only ramped up as the country has gained much more economic power from the oil and gas trade.

It has procured advanced military technology from the U.S., France, and other nations, including state-of-the-art aircraft like the F-15 and Rafale jets. Qatar has also made moves to develop a naval force to protect its extensive coastline as well as its oil and gas interests.

12. Jordan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total strike and attack aircraft: 6

6 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 44

44 Total helicopters: 148

148 Total attack helicopters: 43

43 Total military aircraft: 265

265 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4651 – #80 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Jordan has 24,148 military vehicles (including 1,365 tanks, 283 artillery units, and 88 MLRS units). Jordan has 100,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 11.1 million.

Jordan has a rich military history in a region that has been embroiled by conflict for decades. The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan was established after World War I from the breaking of the Ottoman Empire. It would gain its full independence from Britain in 1946.

Within the last century, Jordan’s main military engagements have included conflicts with Israel, notably during the 1948 Arab-Israeli War and again in 1967 during the Six-Day War, where Jordan lost control of the West Bank. These conflicts ultimately shaped Jordan’s borders and its military strategies going forward.

Currently, Jordan maintains ties to Western powers that help with its military modernization efforts. Also, the country acts as a stabilizing power within the region, typically acting as a mediator in peace talks. It has also maintained a peace treaty with Israel since 1994.

11. Lebanon

Leonid Andronov / iStock via Getty Images

Total strike and attack aircraft: 9

9 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 69

69 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 81

81 Military strength score and world rank: 2.4283 – #118 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Lebanon has 4,522 military vehicles (including 204 tanks, 458 artillery units, and 30 MLRS units). Lebanon has 60,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.3 million.

Located on the Mediterranean, Lebanon’s military history has placed it near the center of many regional conflicts. The country gained independence from the French in 1943, but with such an ethnically and religiously diverse population Lebanon has faced many challenges since.

The Lebanese Civil War, starting in 1975, saw multiple factions attempting to gain control and then foreign powers intervening as well. In the post-civil war years, Lebanon’s military has focused on rebuilding and modernization with considerable assistance from international powers.

Despite its smaller size, Lebanon’s military plays an important role in maintaining internal stability and contending with issues from non-state actors like Hezbollah and then border tensions with Israel.

10. Oman

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total strike and attack aircraft: 10

10 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 29

29 Total helicopters: 31

31 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 128

128 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4448 – #78 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Oman has 5,019 military vehicles (including 154 tanks, 165 artillery units, and 0 MLRS units). Oman has 42,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.8 million.

Oman was a powerful empire in the 17th and 18th centuries, with colonies around the Indian Ocean and enough naval strength to back it up. This allowed the country to resist the Portuguese and the Persians.

In the 19th century, Oman saw a drastic leap in its military capabilities following an alliance with the British Empire. Ultimately, this alliance helped Oman modernize its forces and keep pace with the West. In more recent years, Oman has remained neutral in regional conflicts, instead focusing on its national defense and maintaining a fairly modern force.

9. United Arab Emirates

Stocktrek Images / Getty Images

Total strike and attack aircraft: 18

18 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 99

99 Total helicopters: 246

246 Total attack helicopters: 30

30 Total military aircraft: 560

560 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8083 – #51 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, the United Arab Emirates has 12,253 military vehicles (including 354 tanks, 282 artillery units, and 162 MLRS units). The United Arab Emirates has 65,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.0 million.

The United Arab Emirates has a relatively brief but really dynamic military history. The country was formed in 1971 when 7 emirates combined forces, focusing on building a nation with a strong military geared towards advanced technology and modernization. The U.S. and France are the main sellers of this tech to the UAE, and in turn, the UAE has been involved in regional operations in the Gulf War, Yemen, and against ISIS.

The UAE’s power extends further beyond its relatively small territory in the Persian Gulf. In fact, the country has been projecting power abroad where it has established military bases in the Horn of Africa and beyond.

8. Yemen

hyotographics / Shutterstock.com

Total strike and attack aircraft: 23

23 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 53

53 Total helicopters: 61

61 Total attack helicopters: 14

14 Total military aircraft: 177

177 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4692 – #81 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Yemen has 4,800 military vehicles (including 55 tanks, 26 artillery units, and 13 MLRS units). Yemen has 66,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 31.6 million.

Yemen is currently a warzone. The country has been in a civil war since 2014, while this conflict is fairly complex in terms of the breakdown, there is a religious aspect that simplifies it along Sunni and Shia lines. Also, countries like Saudi Arabia and Iran have been involving themselves in providing weapons or aid to the opposing factions.

7. Iran

Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images

Total strike and attack aircraft: 23

23 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 186

186 Total helicopters: 129

129 Total attack helicopters: 13

13 Total military aircraft: 551

551 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2269 – #14 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Iran has 65,765 military vehicles (including 1,996 tanks, 2,630 artillery units, and 775 MLRS units). Iran has 610,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 87.6 million.

Iran is another country that traces its military history far back in time, to the days of the Persian Empire. The country has a rich history in that regard. However, many Western powers currently consider Iran an antagonist in the region which have led to sanctions against the country, hampering military modernization. Despite efforts by Western powers to contain Iran, the country still has a formidable military force with nuclear aspirations.

6. Iraq

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total strike and attack aircraft: 35

35 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 26

26 Total helicopters: 197

197 Total attack helicopters: 40

40 Total military aircraft: 371

371 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7441 – #45 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Iraq has 39,872 military vehicles (including 848 tanks, 1,727 artillery units, and 425 MLRS units). Iraq has 193,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 41.3 million.

Iraq has been a country of contention in recent memory. Officially gaining independence in 1932 from the British, Iraq was still subject to Britain’s influence until the late 1950s.

The country was marked by the rule of Saddam Hussein who rose to power in 1979 with the Ba’ath Party. Hussein rapidly expanded the military during his time, even waging a war with Iran from 1980 to 1988. Saddam would later invade Kuwait in 1990, leading to the Gulf War. However, a U.S. led invasion in 2003 would ultimately topple the dictator and create instability within the country as well as the formation of multiple insurgent factions to the new government. Currently, Iraq is in the state of rebuilding its military to deal with internal threats.

5. Israel

Total strike and attack aircraft: 39

39 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 241

241 Total helicopters: 146

146 Total attack helicopters: 48

48 Total military aircraft: 612

612 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2596 – #17 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Israel has 43,407 military vehicles (including 1,370 tanks, 950 artillery units, and 150 MLRS units). Israel has 170,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.0 million.

Israel’s military history is tied very closely with its national identity. This country has compulsory military service for its citizens (primarily Jewish). Israel was formed in 1948 and was plunged immediately into conflict with neighboring Arab states in an attempt to prevent its establishment. Over the coming decades, and even currently, Israel would be the central locale of conflict for this region.

Other notable conflicts that Israel has survived, and even in some expanded its territory, include the Suez Crisis, Six-Day War, Yom Kippur War, and other conflicts with Lebanon. Its most recent engagement with Hamas has devastated the Gaza Strip, and the international community is concerned with the ongoing situation to say the least.

4. Syria

ajw1970 / Flickr

Total strike and attack aircraft: 57

57 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 168

168 Total helicopters: 153

153 Total attack helicopters: 27

27 Total military aircraft: 452

452 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0026 – #60 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Syria has 14,550 military vehicles (including 2,720 tanks, 2,695 artillery units, and 614 MLRS units). Syria has 170,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 22,933,531 million.

Syria’s military history is marked by its strategic location, which has made it a point of contention for regional and international conflicts. Historically Syria has been part of major empires due to its position between the Mediterranean and the Arab world.

The country gained independence from France in 1946, and since then it has been involved in several wars with Israel and the Lebanese Civil War.

The most recent chapter in Syria’s military history began in 2011 with the Syrian Civil War, which was brought on by Arab Spring protests. This was hotly contested by multiple factions including ISI, Kurdish forces, as well as foreign military powers like Russia and the U.S., Turkey and others. Recent moves have brought into question what the future of the country will look like.

3. Saudi Arabia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total strike and attack aircraft: 81

81 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 283

283 Total helicopters: 262

262 Total attack helicopters: 34

34 Total military aircraft: 914

914 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3235 – #23 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Saudi Arabia has 20,694 military vehicles (including 1,485 tanks, 3,253 artillery units, and 490 MLRS units). Saudi Arabia has 257,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 35,959,806 million.

Saudi Arabia has a very rich military history that goes back centuries. The modern country we know was founded in 1932. This came decades after Abdulaziz Al Saud (Ibn Saud) unified the Saudi state after conquering Riyadh in 1902.

The discovery of oil in the 1930s catapulted the Kingdom to prominence on the world stage. Through this oil trade, Saudi Arabia has profited incredibly with many of its Western trading partners like the United States.

Along with the oil trade, Saudi Arabia has procured advanced weaponry and aircraft from these Western powers, making it one of the more dominant military powers in the region. Saudi Arabia would also play an important role in the Gulf War as part of the coalition that expelled Iraqi forces from Kuwait.

2. Egypt

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Total strike and attack aircraft: 88

88 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 238

238 Total helicopters: 338

338 Total attack helicopters: 100

100 Total military aircraft: 1,080

1,080 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2283 – #15 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Egypt has 77,596 military vehicles (including 5,340 tanks, 3,046 artillery units, and 1,119 MLRS units). Egypt has 440,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 109.5 million.

Straddling the Middle East and Africa, Egypt is in control of one of the most important shipping lanes in the world, the Suez Canal. This crossroads has historically helped Egypt rise to prominence as a military power. From the days of the Pharaohs millennia ago to now, Egypt has been a perennial military powerhouse.

Just over a decade ago, the Egyptian military played a significant role in the Arab Spring, particularly in the ousting of President Hosni Mubarak in 2011 and President Mohamed Morsi in 2013.

1. Pakistan

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Total strike and attack aircraft: 90

90 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 387

387 Total helicopters: 352

352 Total attack helicopters: 57

57 Total military aircraft: 1,434

1,434 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1711 – #9 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Pakistan has 50,523 military vehicles (including 3,742 tanks, 3,990 artillery units, and 602 MLRS units). Pakistan has 654,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 247.7 million.

Pakistan’s military history is deeply tied with its formation in 1947, when it separated from India. This division would set the stage for India and Pakistan to slug it out in the decades to come.

The first Indo-Pakistani War was waged over Kashmir which each nation claimed as their own. There would be subsequent wars in 1965 and 1971. The conflict in 1971 was a severe loss for Pakistan and ultimately culminated in the creation of Bangladesh.

Pakistan has also participated in other regional conflicts like the Soviet-Afghan War, where it supported Afghan mujahideen groups with the aid of the U.S. and Saudi Arabia.

The Pakistani military has also played a significant role in the country’s politics, having directly ruled Pakistan during various periods through military coups. Currently, its military ranks as one of the top 10 strongest in the world.

