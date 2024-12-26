This Asian Powerhouse Has 8,000 Big Artillery Guns at the Ready - and It's Not China Gary Todd / Public Domain / Flickr

In terms of global military advancements, the emphasis on artillery units as a measure of power is gaining prominence. Countries with expanding artillery arsenals are quickly climbing the ranks as formidable military powers, with one Asian nation standing above the rest of these ascendant powers. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at military forces around the world gaining the most ground, and which of these has the largest artillery arsenal.

To identify the “Powers on the Rise” countries with the most artillery units, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of artillery units in their arsenal. We included supplemental information regarding the total military vehicles, tanks and MLRS units, as well as each country’s overall military strength score. We specifically reviewed countries that are considered “Powers on the Rise” meaning these are the countries that have gained the most military strength in the last year.

Here is a look at the Powers on the Rise with the largest artillery armies:

Why Are We Covering This?

Italian Army / Wikimedia Commons

Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are easily the global powers, there are a number of emerging military powers that have their own spheres of influence and give shape to geopolitical relations in their own unique way.

30. Denmark

Total artillery: 19

19 Total towed artillery: 0

0 Total self-propelled artillery: 19

19 Total tanks: 44

44 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles: 4,056

4,056 Military strength score: 0.7743 – #48 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Denmark has 119 military aircraft (including 4 attack aircraft, 33 fighter aircraft, and 34 helicopters). Denmark has 20,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.9 million.

29. Estonia

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total artillery: 24

24 Total towed artillery: 0

0 Total self-propelled artillery: 24

24 Total tanks: 0

0 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 6

6 Total military vehicles: 1,409

1,409 Military strength score: 1.7237 – #87 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Estonia has 7 military aircraft (including 3 helicopters). Estonia has 7,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.2 million.

28. Sweden

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total artillery: 26

26 Total towed artillery: 0

0 Total self-propelled artillery: 26

26 Total tanks: 120

120 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles: 7,958

7,958 Military strength score: 0.4009 – #29 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Sweden has 212 military aircraft (including 71 fighter aircraft and 53 helicopters). Sweden has 24,400 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.5 million.

27. Paraguay

Rolgiati / Wikimedia Commons

Total artillery: 28

28 Total towed artillery: 28

28 Total self-propelled artillery: 0

0 Total tanks: 10

10 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles: 1,936

1,936 Military strength score: 1.7053 – #85 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Paraguay has 41 military aircraft (including 14 helicopters). Paraguay has 15,650 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 7.4 million.

26. New Zealand

3DSculptor / iStock via Getty Images

Total artillery: 31

31 Total towed artillery: 31

31 Total self-propelled artillery: 0

0 Total tanks: 0

0 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles: 4,040

4,040 Military strength score: 1.1844 – #67 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, New Zealand has 47 military aircraft (including and 22 helicopters). New Zealand has 8,670 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.1 million.

25. Czechia

Jan Helebrant / Public Domain / Flickr

Total artillery: 53

53 Total towed artillery: 0

0 Total self-propelled artillery: 53

53 Total tanks: 65

65 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles: 6,757

6,757 Military strength score: 0.7706 – #46 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Czechia has 88 military aircraft (including 16 attack aircraft, 12 fighter aircraft, and 33 helicopters). Czechia has 28,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.7 million.

24. Austria

Todor Dinchev / Shutterstock.com

Total artillery: 53

53 Total towed artillery: 0

0 Total self-propelled artillery: 53

53 Total tanks: 58

58 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles: 848

848 Military strength score: 1.2351 – #71 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Austria has 104 military aircraft (including 15 fighter aircraft and 66 helicopters). Austria has 16,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 8.9 million.

23. Qatar

Italian Army - 8th Field Artillery Regiment 'Pasubio' - PzH2000 self-propelled howitzer in Qatar by Italian Army / BY 2.5 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.5/)

Total artillery: 58

58 Total towed artillery: 12

12 Total self-propelled artillery: 46

46 Total tanks: 99

99 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 16

16 Total military vehicles: 5,544

5,544 Military strength score: 1.0789 – #63 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Qatar has 228 military aircraft (including 6 attack aircraft, 92 fighter aircraft, and 67 helicopters). Qatar has 66,550 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.5 million.

22. Kuwait

39955793@N07 / Flickr

Total artillery: 74

74 Total towed artillery: 0

0 Total self-propelled artillery: 74

74 Total tanks: 367

367 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 27

27 Total military vehicles: 4,409

4,409 Military strength score: 1.4261 – #77 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Kuwait has 144 military aircraft (including 36 fighter aircraft and 60 helicopters). Kuwait has 72,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.1 million.

21. Libya

Bartlomiej Mostek / Public Domain / Flickr

Total artillery: 75

75 Total towed artillery: 65

65 Total self-propelled artillery: 10

10 Total tanks: 300

300 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 55

55 Total military vehicles: 2,890

2,890 Military strength score: 1.4449 – #79 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Libya has 132 military aircraft (including 3 attack aircraft, 17 fighter aircraft, and 32 helicopters). Libya has 32,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 7.3 million.

20. Portugal

Total artillery: 106

106 Total towed artillery: 82

82 Total self-propelled artillery: 24

24 Total tanks: 34

34 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles: 11,173

11,173 Military strength score: 0.5609 – #38 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Portugal has 117 military aircraft (including 28 fighter aircraft and 38 helicopters). Portugal has 24,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.5 million.

19. Switzerland

Ank Kumar / Wikimedia Commons

Total artillery: 133

133 Total towed artillery: 0

0 Total self-propelled artillery: 133

133 Total tanks: 134

134 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles: 4,304

4,304 Military strength score: 0.6097 – #43 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Switzerland has 147 military aircraft (including 43 fighter aircraft and 41 helicopters). Switzerland has 101,584 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 8.6 million.

18. Germany

Thinkstock

Total artillery: 134

134 Total towed artillery: 0

0 Total self-propelled artillery: 134

134 Total tanks: 295

295 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 33

33 Total military vehicles: 79,317

79,317 Military strength score: 0.2847 – #19 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Germany has 618 military aircraft (including 76 attack aircraft, 133 fighter aircraft, and 318 helicopters). Germany has 181,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.2 million.

17. Serbia

Vojska Srbije / Wikimedia Commons

Total artillery: 162

162 Total towed artillery: 72

72 Total self-propelled artillery: 90

90 Total tanks: 262

262 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 82

82 Total military vehicles: 3,954

3,954 Military strength score: 0.9038 – #56 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Serbia has 112 military aircraft (including 17 attack aircraft, 11 fighter aircraft, and 44 helicopters). Serbia has 25,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 6.7 million.

16. Croatia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total artillery: 181

181 Total towed artillery: 163

163 Total self-propelled artillery: 18

18 Total tanks: 75

75 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 105

105 Total military vehicles: 3,076

3,076 Military strength score: 1.1333 – #66 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Croatia has 81 military aircraft (including 11 fighter aircraft and 52 helicopters). Croatia has 14,325 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 4.2 million.

15. Spain

Total artillery: 236

236 Total towed artillery: 140

140 Total self-propelled artillery: 96

96 Total tanks: 327

327 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles: 15,046

15,046 Military strength score: 0.2882 – #20 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Spain has 513 military aircraft (including 12 attack aircraft, 139 fighter aircraft, and 121 helicopters). Spain has 133,282 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 47.2 million.

14. Georgia

Public Domain / usarmyeurope_images / Flickr

Total artillery: 267

267 Total towed artillery: 173

173 Total self-propelled artillery: 94

94 Total tanks: 235

235 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 82

82 Total military vehicles: 5,256

5,256 Military strength score: 1.6969 – #84 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Georgia has 52 military aircraft (including 42 helicopters). Georgia has 55,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 4.9 million.

13. United Arab Emirates

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total artillery: 282

282 Total towed artillery: 99

99 Total self-propelled artillery: 183

183 Total tanks: 354

354 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 162

162 Total military vehicles: 12,253

12,253 Military strength score: 0.8083 – #51 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, the United Arab Emirates has 560 military aircraft (including 18 attack aircraft, 99 fighter aircraft, and 246 helicopters). The United Arab Emirates has 65,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.0 million.

12. Jordan

Jordan Pix / Getty Images

Total artillery: 283

283 Total towed artillery: 84

84 Total self-propelled artillery: 199

199 Total tanks: 1,365

1,365 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 88

88 Total military vehicles: 24,148

24,148 Military strength score: 1.4651 – #80 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Jordan has 265 military aircraft (including 6 attack aircraft, 44 fighter aircraft, and 148 helicopters). Jordan has 100,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 11.1 million.

11. Bangladesh

Shadman Samee / Wikimedia Commons

Total artillery: 464

464 Total towed artillery: 437

437 Total self-propelled artillery: 27

27 Total tanks: 320

320 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 71

71 Total military vehicles: 13,100

13,100 Military strength score: 0.5419 – #37 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Bangladesh has 216 military aircraft (including 44 fighter aircraft and 73 helicopters). Bangladesh has 163,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 167.2 million.

10. Poland

39955793@N07 / Flickr

Total artillery: 525

525 Total towed artillery: 0

0 Total self-propelled artillery: 525

525 Total tanks: 612

612 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 211

211 Total military vehicles: 13,956

13,956 Military strength score: 0.2917 – #21 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Poland has 468 military aircraft (including 34 attack aircraft, 59 fighter aircraft, and 215 helicopters). Poland has 202,100 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 38.0 million.

9. Japan

petesphotography / iStock via Getty Images

Total artillery: 653

653 Total towed artillery: 480

480 Total self-propelled artillery: 173

173 Total tanks: 518

518 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 54

54 Total military vehicles: 37,662

37,662 Military strength score: 0.1601 – #7 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Japan has 1,459 military aircraft (including 36 attack aircraft, 217 fighter aircraft, and 577 helicopters). Japan has 247,150 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 123.7 million.

8. Kazakhstan

Total artillery: 696

696 Total towed artillery: 450

450 Total self-propelled artillery: 246

246 Total tanks: 300

300 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 407

407 Total military vehicles: 6,012

6,012 Military strength score: 0.9495 – #58 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Kazakhstan has 243 military aircraft (including 38 attack aircraft, 81 fighter aircraft, and 75 helicopters). Kazakhstan has 110,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 19.5 million.

7. Finland

Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images

Total artillery: 792

792 Total towed artillery: 667

667 Total self-propelled artillery: 125

125 Total tanks: 200

200 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 76

76 Total military vehicles: 11,716

11,716 Military strength score: 0.7967 – #50 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Finland has 164 military aircraft (including 55 fighter aircraft and 27 helicopters). Finland has 24,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.6 million.

6. Israel

Photo by Andrew Burton / Getty Images

Total artillery: 950

950 Total towed artillery: 300

300 Total self-propelled artillery: 650

650 Total tanks: 1,370

1,370 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 150

150 Total military vehicles: 43,407

43,407 Military strength score: 0.2596 – #17 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Israel has 612 military aircraft (including 39 attack aircraft, 241 fighter aircraft, and 146 helicopters). Israel has 170,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.0 million.

5. Myanmar

shaadjutt / iStock via Getty Images

Total artillery: 2,083

2,083 Total towed artillery: 1,868

1,868 Total self-propelled artillery: 215

215 Total tanks: 705

705 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 586

586 Total military vehicles: 8,139

8,139 Military strength score: 0.5251 – #35 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Myanmar has 293 military aircraft (including 26 attack aircraft, 58 fighter aircraft, and 80 helicopters). Myanmar has 150,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 58.0 million.

4. Iran

FarzadFrames / iStock via Getty Images

Total artillery: 2,630

2,630 Total towed artillery: 2,050

2,050 Total self-propelled artillery: 580

580 Total tanks: 1,996

1,996 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 775

775 Total military vehicles: 65,765

65,765 Military strength score: 0.2269 – #14 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Iran has 551 military aircraft (including 23 attack aircraft, 186 fighter aircraft, and 129 helicopters). Iran has 610,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 87.6 million.

3. Syria

mel-nik / iStock via Getty Images

Total artillery: 2,695

2,695 Total towed artillery: 2,400

2,400 Total self-propelled artillery: 295

295 Total tanks: 2,720

2,720 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 614

614 Total military vehicles: 14,550

14,550 Military strength score: 1.0026 – #60 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Syria has 452 military aircraft (including 57 attack aircraft, 168 fighter aircraft, and 153 helicopters). Syria has 170,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 22.9 million.

2. Turkey

M-A-U / iStock via Getty Images

Total artillery: 2,785

2,785 Total towed artillery: 1,747

1,747 Total self-propelled artillery: 1,038

1,038 Total tanks: 2,231

2,231 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 286

286 Total military vehicles: 55,104

55,104 Military strength score: 0.1697 – #8 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Turkey has 1,069 military aircraft (including 205 fighter aircraft and 502 helicopters). Turkey has 355,200 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 83.6 million.

1. South Korea

Gary Todd / Public Domain / Flickr

Total artillery: 8,052

8,052 Total towed artillery: 4,863

4,863 Total self-propelled artillery: 3,189

3,189 Total tanks: 2,501

2,501 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 581

581 Total military vehicles: 66,492

66,492 Military strength score: 0.1416 – #5 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, South Korea has 1,576 military aircraft (including 98 attack aircraft, 354 fighter aircraft, and 758 helicopters). South Korea has 600,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 52.0 million.

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored) Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today. Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month. Click here now to get started.