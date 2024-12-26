This Asian Powerhouse Has 8,000 Big Artillery Guns at the Ready - and It's Not China

In terms of global military advancements, the emphasis on artillery units as a measure of power is gaining prominence. Countries with expanding artillery arsenals are quickly climbing the ranks as formidable military powers, with one Asian nation standing above the rest of these ascendant powers. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at military forces around the world gaining the most ground, and which of these has the largest artillery arsenal.
To identify the “Powers on the Rise” countries with the most artillery units, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of artillery units in their arsenal. We included supplemental information regarding the total military vehicles, tanks and MLRS units, as well as each country’s overall military strength score. We specifically reviewed countries that are considered “Powers on the Rise” meaning these are the countries that have gained the most military strength in the last year.
Here is a look at the Powers on the Rise with the largest artillery armies:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are easily the global powers, there are a number of emerging military powers that have their own spheres of influence and give shape to geopolitical relations in their own unique way.
30. Denmark
- Total artillery: 19
- Total towed artillery: 0
- Total self-propelled artillery: 19
- Total tanks: 44
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0
- Total military vehicles: 4,056
- Military strength score: 0.7743 – #48 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Denmark has 119 military aircraft (including 4 attack aircraft, 33 fighter aircraft, and 34 helicopters). Denmark has 20,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.9 million.
29. Estonia
- Total artillery: 24
- Total towed artillery: 0
- Total self-propelled artillery: 24
- Total tanks: 0
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 6
- Total military vehicles: 1,409
- Military strength score: 1.7237 – #87 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Estonia has 7 military aircraft (including 3 helicopters). Estonia has 7,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.2 million.
28. Sweden
- Total artillery: 26
- Total towed artillery: 0
- Total self-propelled artillery: 26
- Total tanks: 120
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0
- Total military vehicles: 7,958
- Military strength score: 0.4009 – #29 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Sweden has 212 military aircraft (including 71 fighter aircraft and 53 helicopters). Sweden has 24,400 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.5 million.
27. Paraguay
- Total artillery: 28
- Total towed artillery: 28
- Total self-propelled artillery: 0
- Total tanks: 10
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0
- Total military vehicles: 1,936
- Military strength score: 1.7053 – #85 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Paraguay has 41 military aircraft (including 14 helicopters). Paraguay has 15,650 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 7.4 million.
26. New Zealand
- Total artillery: 31
- Total towed artillery: 31
- Total self-propelled artillery: 0
- Total tanks: 0
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0
- Total military vehicles: 4,040
- Military strength score: 1.1844 – #67 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, New Zealand has 47 military aircraft (including and 22 helicopters). New Zealand has 8,670 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.1 million.
25. Czechia
- Total artillery: 53
- Total towed artillery: 0
- Total self-propelled artillery: 53
- Total tanks: 65
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0
- Total military vehicles: 6,757
- Military strength score: 0.7706 – #46 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Czechia has 88 military aircraft (including 16 attack aircraft, 12 fighter aircraft, and 33 helicopters). Czechia has 28,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.7 million.
24. Austria
- Total artillery: 53
- Total towed artillery: 0
- Total self-propelled artillery: 53
- Total tanks: 58
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0
- Total military vehicles: 848
- Military strength score: 1.2351 – #71 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Austria has 104 military aircraft (including 15 fighter aircraft and 66 helicopters). Austria has 16,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 8.9 million.
23. Qatar
- Total artillery: 58
- Total towed artillery: 12
- Total self-propelled artillery: 46
- Total tanks: 99
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 16
- Total military vehicles: 5,544
- Military strength score: 1.0789 – #63 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Qatar has 228 military aircraft (including 6 attack aircraft, 92 fighter aircraft, and 67 helicopters). Qatar has 66,550 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.5 million.
22. Kuwait
- Total artillery: 74
- Total towed artillery: 0
- Total self-propelled artillery: 74
- Total tanks: 367
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 27
- Total military vehicles: 4,409
- Military strength score: 1.4261 – #77 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Kuwait has 144 military aircraft (including 36 fighter aircraft and 60 helicopters). Kuwait has 72,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.1 million.
21. Libya
- Total artillery: 75
- Total towed artillery: 65
- Total self-propelled artillery: 10
- Total tanks: 300
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 55
- Total military vehicles: 2,890
- Military strength score: 1.4449 – #79 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Libya has 132 military aircraft (including 3 attack aircraft, 17 fighter aircraft, and 32 helicopters). Libya has 32,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 7.3 million.
20. Portugal
- Total artillery: 106
- Total towed artillery: 82
- Total self-propelled artillery: 24
- Total tanks: 34
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0
- Total military vehicles: 11,173
- Military strength score: 0.5609 – #38 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Portugal has 117 military aircraft (including 28 fighter aircraft and 38 helicopters). Portugal has 24,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.5 million.
19. Switzerland
- Total artillery: 133
- Total towed artillery: 0
- Total self-propelled artillery: 133
- Total tanks: 134
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0
- Total military vehicles: 4,304
- Military strength score: 0.6097 – #43 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Switzerland has 147 military aircraft (including 43 fighter aircraft and 41 helicopters). Switzerland has 101,584 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 8.6 million.
18. Germany
- Total artillery: 134
- Total towed artillery: 0
- Total self-propelled artillery: 134
- Total tanks: 295
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 33
- Total military vehicles: 79,317
- Military strength score: 0.2847 – #19 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Germany has 618 military aircraft (including 76 attack aircraft, 133 fighter aircraft, and 318 helicopters). Germany has 181,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.2 million.
17. Serbia
- Total artillery: 162
- Total towed artillery: 72
- Total self-propelled artillery: 90
- Total tanks: 262
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 82
- Total military vehicles: 3,954
- Military strength score: 0.9038 – #56 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Serbia has 112 military aircraft (including 17 attack aircraft, 11 fighter aircraft, and 44 helicopters). Serbia has 25,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 6.7 million.
16. Croatia
- Total artillery: 181
- Total towed artillery: 163
- Total self-propelled artillery: 18
- Total tanks: 75
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 105
- Total military vehicles: 3,076
- Military strength score: 1.1333 – #66 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Croatia has 81 military aircraft (including 11 fighter aircraft and 52 helicopters). Croatia has 14,325 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 4.2 million.
15. Spain
- Total artillery: 236
- Total towed artillery: 140
- Total self-propelled artillery: 96
- Total tanks: 327
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0
- Total military vehicles: 15,046
- Military strength score: 0.2882 – #20 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Spain has 513 military aircraft (including 12 attack aircraft, 139 fighter aircraft, and 121 helicopters). Spain has 133,282 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 47.2 million.
14. Georgia
- Total artillery: 267
- Total towed artillery: 173
- Total self-propelled artillery: 94
- Total tanks: 235
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 82
- Total military vehicles: 5,256
- Military strength score: 1.6969 – #84 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Georgia has 52 military aircraft (including 42 helicopters). Georgia has 55,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 4.9 million.
13. United Arab Emirates
- Total artillery: 282
- Total towed artillery: 99
- Total self-propelled artillery: 183
- Total tanks: 354
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 162
- Total military vehicles: 12,253
- Military strength score: 0.8083 – #51 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, the United Arab Emirates has 560 military aircraft (including 18 attack aircraft, 99 fighter aircraft, and 246 helicopters). The United Arab Emirates has 65,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.0 million.
12. Jordan
- Total artillery: 283
- Total towed artillery: 84
- Total self-propelled artillery: 199
- Total tanks: 1,365
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 88
- Total military vehicles: 24,148
- Military strength score: 1.4651 – #80 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Jordan has 265 military aircraft (including 6 attack aircraft, 44 fighter aircraft, and 148 helicopters). Jordan has 100,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 11.1 million.
11. Bangladesh
- Total artillery: 464
- Total towed artillery: 437
- Total self-propelled artillery: 27
- Total tanks: 320
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 71
- Total military vehicles: 13,100
- Military strength score: 0.5419 – #37 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Bangladesh has 216 military aircraft (including 44 fighter aircraft and 73 helicopters). Bangladesh has 163,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 167.2 million.
10. Poland
- Total artillery: 525
- Total towed artillery: 0
- Total self-propelled artillery: 525
- Total tanks: 612
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 211
- Total military vehicles: 13,956
- Military strength score: 0.2917 – #21 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Poland has 468 military aircraft (including 34 attack aircraft, 59 fighter aircraft, and 215 helicopters). Poland has 202,100 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 38.0 million.
9. Japan
- Total artillery: 653
- Total towed artillery: 480
- Total self-propelled artillery: 173
- Total tanks: 518
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 54
- Total military vehicles: 37,662
- Military strength score: 0.1601 – #7 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Japan has 1,459 military aircraft (including 36 attack aircraft, 217 fighter aircraft, and 577 helicopters). Japan has 247,150 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 123.7 million.
8. Kazakhstan
- Total artillery: 696
- Total towed artillery: 450
- Total self-propelled artillery: 246
- Total tanks: 300
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 407
- Total military vehicles: 6,012
- Military strength score: 0.9495 – #58 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Kazakhstan has 243 military aircraft (including 38 attack aircraft, 81 fighter aircraft, and 75 helicopters). Kazakhstan has 110,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 19.5 million.
7. Finland
- Total artillery: 792
- Total towed artillery: 667
- Total self-propelled artillery: 125
- Total tanks: 200
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 76
- Total military vehicles: 11,716
- Military strength score: 0.7967 – #50 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Finland has 164 military aircraft (including 55 fighter aircraft and 27 helicopters). Finland has 24,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.6 million.
6. Israel
- Total artillery: 950
- Total towed artillery: 300
- Total self-propelled artillery: 650
- Total tanks: 1,370
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 150
- Total military vehicles: 43,407
- Military strength score: 0.2596 – #17 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Israel has 612 military aircraft (including 39 attack aircraft, 241 fighter aircraft, and 146 helicopters). Israel has 170,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.0 million.
5. Myanmar
- Total artillery: 2,083
- Total towed artillery: 1,868
- Total self-propelled artillery: 215
- Total tanks: 705
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 586
- Total military vehicles: 8,139
- Military strength score: 0.5251 – #35 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Myanmar has 293 military aircraft (including 26 attack aircraft, 58 fighter aircraft, and 80 helicopters). Myanmar has 150,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 58.0 million.
4. Iran
- Total artillery: 2,630
- Total towed artillery: 2,050
- Total self-propelled artillery: 580
- Total tanks: 1,996
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 775
- Total military vehicles: 65,765
- Military strength score: 0.2269 – #14 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Iran has 551 military aircraft (including 23 attack aircraft, 186 fighter aircraft, and 129 helicopters). Iran has 610,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 87.6 million.
3. Syria
- Total artillery: 2,695
- Total towed artillery: 2,400
- Total self-propelled artillery: 295
- Total tanks: 2,720
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 614
- Total military vehicles: 14,550
- Military strength score: 1.0026 – #60 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Syria has 452 military aircraft (including 57 attack aircraft, 168 fighter aircraft, and 153 helicopters). Syria has 170,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 22.9 million.
2. Turkey
- Total artillery: 2,785
- Total towed artillery: 1,747
- Total self-propelled artillery: 1,038
- Total tanks: 2,231
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 286
- Total military vehicles: 55,104
- Military strength score: 0.1697 – #8 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Turkey has 1,069 military aircraft (including 205 fighter aircraft and 502 helicopters). Turkey has 355,200 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 83.6 million.
1. South Korea
- Total artillery: 8,052
- Total towed artillery: 4,863
- Total self-propelled artillery: 3,189
- Total tanks: 2,501
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 581
- Total military vehicles: 66,492
- Military strength score: 0.1416 – #5 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, South Korea has 1,576 military aircraft (including 98 attack aircraft, 354 fighter aircraft, and 758 helicopters). South Korea has 600,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 52.0 million.
