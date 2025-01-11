The US Has Built Only 11 New Military Bases in the Last 75 Years Sean Murphy / Connect Images via Getty Images

Many of America’s military bases have long histories, with many of them constructed in the 1940s during the military spending boom of World War II. The number of U.S. military bases built on American soil peaked in 1942, as the country readied itself for war. By the end of 1942, the U.S. could house 4.37 million soldiers. After the war, construction slowed, and since 1950, there have only been 11 new U.S. military bases constructed. The newest base, Naval Station Everett, was built in 1994.

To find America’s 11 newest military bases constructed since 1950, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed and independently verified the history of active military installations listed on MilitaryBases.com. The number of active-duty personnel assigned to each base came from the 2022 Demographics Report, compiled by Defense Department contractor Military OneSource, as well as additional base-specific information from Military OneSource. Finally, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed specific unit information from each base on the below list via the base website. Installations with less than 1,000 active duty personnel where that data is classified or those outside the 50 states were not considered. Newly joined bases were also not included.

Why This Matters

Military installations affect the economy on national and statewide levels. Nationally, defense spending creates job opportunities across a range of industries. Locally, military outposts often employ civilians, increase residents, and encourage spending on locally made goods. We’re covering the newest military bases to help you understand how a new military installation could affect your wealth.

See the newest American military base in the United States.

11. Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms

Year Opened: 1952

1952 Location: Twentynine Palms, California

Twentynine Palms, California Total active-duty personnel: 12,500

12,500 Military branch: Marines

About the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC) Twentynine Palms

This base was built at the site of a former airbase used to train glider crews and Army pilots during World War II and was later used as a bombing range for the U.S. Navy. The U.S. Marine Corps took over the site in 1952 as a training center. Today, the combined arms training facility trains Marines in communications and electronics.

10. Little Rock Air Force Base

Year Opened: 1955

1955 Location: Jacksonville, Arkansas

Jacksonville, Arkansas Total active-duty personnel: Between 5,000 and 7,200

Between 5,000 and 7,200 Military branch: Air Force

About the Little Rock Air Force Base

Little Rock AFB is home to not only the largest fleet of C-130s but also numerous wings and groups of the U.S. Air Force, including the 19th Airlift Wing, which can deploy massive transport aircraft throughout the world. The base trains aircrews, including members of the Coast Guard and service members from dozens of foreign nations.

9. Grand Forks Air Force Base

Year Opened: 1957

1957 Location: Grand Forks, North Dakota

Grand Forks, North Dakota Total active-duty personnel: 2,500

2,500 Military branch: Air Force

About the Grand Forks Air Force Base

The Grand Forks AFB is home to the 319th Reconnaissance Wing, which provides operational and infrastructural support for the Global Hawk high-altitude remotely piloted surveillance aircraft. The Global Hawk is still used over Afghanistan in intelligence, reconnaissance, and surveillance operations following the U.S. pullout of ground forces in August 2021.

8. Minot Air Force Base

Year Opened: 1957

1957 Location: Ward County, North Dakota

Ward County, North Dakota Total active-duty personnel: 5,391

5,391 Military branch: Air Force

About the Minot Air Force Base

The Minot AFB is the headquarters of the 5th Bomb Wing Mission and its fleet of B-52H Stratofortress bombers, which can be deployed anywhere in the world to deliver precision nuclear-guided bombs and other types of artillery and munitions. Base units also maintain and operate the Minuteman III ICBMs located in underground launch facilities scattered across the northwest part of the state and other advanced cruise missiles.

7. Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay

Year Opened: 1979 (Completed in 1958 , sat dormant until it transitioned to the Navy)

1979 (Completed in , sat dormant until it transitioned to the Navy) Location: Camden County, Georgia

Camden County, Georgia Total active-duty personnel: 2,918

2,918 Military branch: Navy

About the Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay

The NSB Kings Bay is the home port for the U.S. Navy Atlantic Fleet’s ballistic missile nuclear subs armed with Trident nuclear missiles. The base is the home port for six Ohio-class Trident submarines, and the USS Florida and USS Georgia guided missile subs.

6. Naval Air Station Meridian

Year Opened: 1961

1961 Location: Meridian, Mississippi

Meridian, Mississippi Total active-duty personnel: 3,000

3,000 Military branch: Navy

About the Naval Air Station Meridian

Initially opened as an airfield in 1961, the NASM grew to become an official Naval Air Station in 1967. It is one of the U.S. Navy’s air strike fighter pilot training centers and operates a military airport for this purpose. The base also has a counterdrug training center and a support center for naval operations.

5. Naval Air Station Lemoore

Year Opened: 1961

1961 Location: Kings County, Fresno County, California

Kings County, Fresno County, California Total active-duty personnel: 6,123

6,123 Military branch: Navy

About the Naval Air Station Lemoore

NAS Lemoore was initially established to support the U.S. Navy Pacific Fleet and supports the Strike Fighter Wing Pacific that maintains combat-ready carrier- or shore-based warplanes in the Pacific Rim. Lemoore was identified as an ideal central California location because it has ideal year-round weather for aircraft deployment and less air traffic.

4. Los Angeles Air Force Base

Year Opened: 1964

1964 Location: El Segundo, California

El Segundo, California Total active-duty personnel: 1,435

1,435 Military branch: Space Force

About the Los Angeles Air Force Base

The Los Angeles AFB was first designated as an Air Force air station on the site of a former air research development command center dating back to 1954. It was re-designated as an Air Force base in 1987. The base includes Fort MacArthur, 20 miles south of the main base. The base supports U.S. Space Force operations.

3. Naval Support Activity Saratoga Springs

Year Opened: 1974

1974 Location: Saratoga Springs, New York

Saratoga Springs, New York Total active-duty personnel: 3,000

3,000 Military branch: Navy

About the Naval Support Activity Saratoga Springs

NSA Saratoga Springs supports naval command activities in New York’s Capital Region in upstate New York. The base supports the nearby Naval Propulsion Training Unit in Ballston Spa, New York, one of two facilities used to train officers in the design, operation, and maintenance of nuclear propulsion systems used by submarines and aircraft carriers.

2. Schriever Space Force Base

Year Opened: 1985

1985 Location: El Paso County, Colorado

El Paso County, Colorado Total active-duty personnel: 1,853

1,853 Military branch: Space Force

About Schriever Space Force Base

Though the U.S. Space Force was established in 2019 as the eighth and most recent U.S. military branch, the Schriever Space Force Base was always intended to be part of military space programs dating back to the 1970s when the Department of Defense sought to consolidate operations involving military satellites. The name of the base was changed in 2021 to reflect its realigned affiliation from the Air Force to the new Space Force.

1. Naval Station Everett

Year Opened: 1994

1994 Location: Everett, Washington

Everett, Washington Total active-duty personnel: 2,576

2,576 Military branch: Navy

About Naval Station Everett

NS Everett was selected as an ideal location on the West Coast for homeporting a naval battle group. The base is the home port of seven guided missile destroyers, including the USS John McCain, and two Coast Guard ships patrolling the Northwest coast and tending to navigational buoys.

