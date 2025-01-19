Are These World War II Guns Better Than Guns We Have Today? Kozlik_Mozlik / iStock via Getty Images

According to most historical records and accounts, World War II caused an estimated 70 to 85 million fatalities worldwide. The war, which took place from 1939 to 1945, saw violent clashes between the Allied and Axis powers. Whichever set of countries came out as victors would undoubtedly shift world power in their favor. Multiple countries sought to expand their empires and territorial reach. This required, as you might guess, significant weaponry and military force. The technology of war began to change. Military aircraft became stronger, faster, and more evasive. Armored vehicles became heavier, with thicker armor. And guns became more powerful, with longer firing ranges and more rapid bullet firing. These more versatile guns and stronger firepower became key to facing enemies in combat situations. (In the 1950s, after World War II was complete, these are the ten guns that revolutionized U.S. military power.)

Of course, every country was developing and making their own weapons during that time. 24/7 Wall St. wanted to look at American-made guns during World War II to see what these weapons looked like and how they might contribute to war efforts. To identify American military guns introduced in the 1940s, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of small arms from Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, arms, and aircraft. We ordered these guns alphabetically. We included supplemental information regarding the type of small arm, year introduced, manufacturer, firing action, caliber, and feed.

Why We’re Covering World War II Weapons

Public Domain via Wikimedia Commons

World War II is considered the most fatal conflict in our world’s history. The nature and outcome of the war also shaped and defined the way we live, and interact with other nations, today. But the war also saw other advances in defense and technology. Many of these progressions in weaponry have lasting impact on today’s modern militaries. By looking at the American-made military guns of the 1940s, you could see where their military capabilities were at the time and how far guns have come since.

Here is a look at the American-made military guns of the 1940s:

FP-45 Liberator

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Single-shot pistol

Single-shot pistol Year introduced: 1942

1942 Manufacturer: Guide Lamp Corporation

Guide Lamp Corporation Firing action: Manually-actuated

Manually-actuated Caliber and feed .45 ACP; Single-shot

Harrington and Richardson M4

Type: Combat aviator bolt-action survival rifle

Combat aviator bolt-action survival rifle Year introduced: 1949

1949 Manufacturer: Harrington and Richardson

Harrington and Richardson Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action

Manually-actuated bolt-action Caliber and feed .22 Hornet; 4-round detachable box magazine

Ithaca Model 37 Stakeout

Type: Pump-action shotgun

Pump-action shotgun Year introduced: 1946

1946 Manufacturer: Ithaca Gun Company

Ithaca Gun Company Firing action: Pump-action slide repeater

Pump-action slide repeater Caliber and feed 12- or 20-gauge; 4-round tubular magazine

Johnson LMG

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Squad support weapon

Squad support weapon Year introduced: 1941

1941 Manufacturer: Cranston Arms Company

Cranston Arms Company Firing action: Short recoil operated, single-shot, full-automatic

Short recoil operated, single-shot, full-automatic Caliber and feed 30-06 Springfield; 25-round detachable box

Johnson Model 1941

Curiosandrelics / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Semi-automatic rifle

Semi-automatic rifle Year introduced: 1941

1941 Manufacturer: Iver Johnson

Iver Johnson Firing action: Semi-automatic, short-recoil, rotating bolt

Semi-automatic, short-recoil, rotating bolt Caliber and feed 30-06 Springfield, 7x57mm Mauser; 10-round cylindrical magazine

M1 Bazooka

Carl Malamud / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Shoulder-fired anti-tank rocket launcher

Shoulder-fired anti-tank rocket launcher Year introduced: 1942

1942 Manufacturer: General Electric

General Electric Firing action: Electrically-actuated, single-shot, reusable

Electrically-actuated, single-shot, reusable Caliber and feed 60mm; Single-shot

M1A1 Flamethrower

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Portable infantry flamethrower

Portable infantry flamethrower Year introduced: 1941

1941 Manufacturer: State Factories

State Factories Firing action: Electrical ignition flame jet

Electrical ignition flame jet Caliber and feed 4.7-gallon Nitrogen fuel container; 5-flamethrows possible

M1 Carbine

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Semi-automatic / full-automatic carbine

Semi-automatic / full-automatic carbine Year introduced: 1942

1942 Manufacturer: State Factories

State Factories Firing action: Gas operated, short-stroke piston, semi-automatic

Gas operated, short-stroke piston, semi-automatic Caliber and feed 30 Carbine; 15- or 30-round detachable box magazine

M18 RR

Type: Anti-tank / anti-personnel recoilless rifle

Anti-tank / anti-personnel recoilless rifle Year introduced: 1945

1945 Manufacturer: State Factories

State Factories Firing action: Recoilless

Recoilless Caliber and feed 57x303mmR; Single-shot

M2 Carbine

Joe Mabel / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Select-fire automatic carbine

Select-fire automatic carbine Year introduced: 1944

1944 Manufacturer: General Motors

General Motors Firing action: Selective-fire, gas-operated, short-stroke piston

Selective-fire, gas-operated, short-stroke piston Caliber and feed 30 Carbine; 15- or 30-round detachable box magazine

M2-2 / M9A1-7

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Portable infantry flamethrower

Portable infantry flamethrower Year introduced: 1943

1943 Manufacturer: State Factories

State Factories Firing action: Rotary cartridge ignition flame jet

Rotary cartridge ignition flame jet Caliber and feed 4.7-gallon Nitrogen fuel container; 7-flamethrows possible

M20 (Super Bazooka)

tomasdelcoro / Flickr

Type: Shoulder-fired anti-tank rocket launcher

Shoulder-fired anti-tank rocket launcher Year introduced: 1944

1944 Manufacturer: Conduction Corporation

Conduction Corporation Firing action: Magneto trigger

Magneto trigger Caliber and feed 88.9mm; Single-shot

M20 RR

Type: Anti-tank / anti-personnel recoilless rifle

Anti-tank / anti-personnel recoilless rifle Year introduced: 1945

1945 Manufacturer: State Factories

State Factories Firing action: Recoilless

Recoilless Caliber and feed 75mm; Single-shot

M3 (Grease Gun)

Willard / iStock via Getty Images

Type: Submachine gun

Submachine gun Year introduced: 1943

1943 Manufacturer: Ithaca Gun Company

Ithaca Gun Company Firing action: Open bolt, blowback

Open bolt, blowback Caliber and feed .45 ACP, 9x19mm Parabellum; 30-round detachable box magazine

M3 Carbine

Curiosandrelics / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Sniper carbine rifle

Sniper carbine rifle Year introduced: 1944

1944 Manufacturer: General Motors

General Motors Firing action: Selective-fire, gas-operated, short-stroke piston

Selective-fire, gas-operated, short-stroke piston Caliber and feed 30 Carbine; 15- or 30-round detachable box magazine

M9 Bazooka

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Shoulder-fired rocket launcher

Shoulder-fired rocket launcher Year introduced: 1943

1943 Manufacturer: Conduction Corporation

Conduction Corporation Firing action: Magneto trigger

Magneto trigger Caliber and feed 60mm; Single-shot

Marlin M2 Hyde

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Submachine gun

Submachine gun Year introduced: 1943

1943 Manufacturer: Marlin Firearms

Marlin Firearms Firing action: Blowback

Blowback Caliber and feed .45 ACP; 20- or 30-round detachable box magazine

Reising Model 50

Curiosandrelics / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Submachine gun

Submachine gun Year introduced: 1941

1941 Manufacturer: Harrington and Richardson

Harrington and Richardson Firing action: Delayed blowback, closed-bolt

Delayed blowback, closed-bolt Caliber and feed .45 ACP, .30 Carbine; 12- or 20-round detachable box magazine

