Are These World War II Guns Better Than Guns We Have Today?

Marine Corps Colonel | Weapon of an American Marine, helmet, knife and submachine gun of the period of World War II over white background
Kozlik_Mozlik / iStock via Getty Images
24/7 Wall St. Staff
Published:

According to most historical records and accounts, World War II caused an estimated 70 to 85 million fatalities worldwide. The war, which took place from 1939 to 1945, saw violent clashes between the Allied and Axis powers. Whichever set of countries came out as victors would undoubtedly shift world power in their favor. Multiple countries sought to expand their empires and territorial reach. This required, as you might guess, significant weaponry and military force. The technology of war began to change. Military aircraft became stronger, faster, and more evasive. Armored vehicles became heavier, with thicker armor. And guns became more powerful, with longer firing ranges and more rapid bullet firing. These more versatile guns and stronger firepower became key to facing enemies in combat situations. (In the 1950s, after World War II was complete, these are the ten guns that revolutionized U.S. military power.)

Of course, every country was developing and making their own weapons during that time. 24/7 Wall St. wanted to look at American-made guns during World War II to see what these weapons looked like and how they might contribute to war efforts. To identify American military guns introduced in the 1940s, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of small arms from Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, arms, and aircraft. We ordered these guns alphabetically. We included supplemental information regarding the type of small arm, year introduced, manufacturer, firing action, caliber, and feed.

Why We’re Covering World War II Weapons

Public Domain via Wikimedia Commons

World War II is considered the most fatal conflict in our world’s history. The nature and outcome of the war also shaped and defined the way we live, and interact with other nations, today. But the war also saw other advances in defense and technology. Many of these progressions in weaponry have lasting impact on today’s modern militaries. By looking at the American-made military guns of the 1940s, you could see where their military capabilities were at the time and how far guns have come since.

Here is a look at the American-made military guns of the 1940s:

FP-45 Liberator

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Single-shot pistol
  • Year introduced: 1942
  • Manufacturer: Guide Lamp Corporation
  • Firing action: Manually-actuated
  • Caliber and feed .45 ACP; Single-shot

Harrington and Richardson M4

M4 Survival rifle by Curiosandrelics
M4 Survival rifle (CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED) by Curiosandrelics
  • Type: Combat aviator bolt-action survival rifle
  • Year introduced: 1949
  • Manufacturer: Harrington and Richardson
  • Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action
  • Caliber and feed .22 Hornet; 4-round detachable box magazine

Ithaca Model 37 Stakeout

Itchaca37 by Author
Itchaca37 (CC BY 3.0 DEED) by Author
  • Type: Pump-action shotgun
  • Year introduced: 1946
  • Manufacturer: Ithaca Gun Company
  • Firing action: Pump-action slide repeater
  • Caliber and feed 12- or 20-gauge; 4-round tubular magazine

Johnson LMG

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Squad support weapon
  • Year introduced: 1941
  • Manufacturer: Cranston Arms Company
  • Firing action: Short recoil operated, single-shot, full-automatic
  • Caliber and feed 30-06 Springfield; 25-round detachable box

Johnson Model 1941

Curiosandrelics / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Semi-automatic rifle
  • Year introduced: 1941
  • Manufacturer: Iver Johnson
  • Firing action: Semi-automatic, short-recoil, rotating bolt
  • Caliber and feed 30-06 Springfield, 7x57mm Mauser; 10-round cylindrical magazine

M1 Bazooka

Carl Malamud / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Shoulder-fired anti-tank rocket launcher
  • Year introduced: 1942
  • Manufacturer: General Electric
  • Firing action: Electrically-actuated, single-shot, reusable
  • Caliber and feed 60mm; Single-shot

M1A1 Flamethrower

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Portable infantry flamethrower
  • Year introduced: 1941
  • Manufacturer: State Factories
  • Firing action: Electrical ignition flame jet
  • Caliber and feed 4.7-gallon Nitrogen fuel container; 5-flamethrows possible

M1 Carbine

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Semi-automatic / full-automatic carbine
  • Year introduced: 1942
  • Manufacturer: State Factories
  • Firing action: Gas operated, short-stroke piston, semi-automatic
  • Caliber and feed 30 Carbine; 15- or 30-round detachable box magazine

M18 RR

M18 recoilless rifle by Mohit S
M18 recoilless rifle (CC BY 2.0 DEED) by Mohit S
  • Type: Anti-tank / anti-personnel recoilless rifle
  • Year introduced: 1945
  • Manufacturer: State Factories
  • Firing action: Recoilless
  • Caliber and feed 57x303mmR; Single-shot

M2 Carbine

Joe Mabel / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Select-fire automatic carbine
  • Year introduced: 1944
  • Manufacturer: General Motors
  • Firing action: Selective-fire, gas-operated, short-stroke piston
  • Caliber and feed 30 Carbine; 15- or 30-round detachable box magazine

M2-2 / M9A1-7

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Portable infantry flamethrower
  • Year introduced: 1943
  • Manufacturer: State Factories
  • Firing action: Rotary cartridge ignition flame jet
  • Caliber and feed 4.7-gallon Nitrogen fuel container; 7-flamethrows possible

M20 (Super Bazooka)

tomasdelcoro / Flickr
  • Type: Shoulder-fired anti-tank rocket launcher
  • Year introduced: 1944
  • Manufacturer: Conduction Corporation
  • Firing action: Magneto trigger
  • Caliber and feed 88.9mm; Single-shot

M20 RR

M40 recoilless rifle by Bukvoed
M40 recoilless rifle (CC BY 4.0 DEED) by Bukvoed
  • Type: Anti-tank / anti-personnel recoilless rifle
  • Year introduced: 1945
  • Manufacturer: State Factories
  • Firing action: Recoilless
  • Caliber and feed 75mm; Single-shot

M3 (Grease Gun)

Willard / iStock via Getty Images
  • Type: Submachine gun
  • Year introduced: 1943
  • Manufacturer: Ithaca Gun Company
  • Firing action: Open bolt, blowback
  • Caliber and feed .45 ACP, 9x19mm Parabellum; 30-round detachable box magazine

M3 Carbine

Curiosandrelics / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Sniper carbine rifle
  • Year introduced: 1944
  • Manufacturer: General Motors
  • Firing action: Selective-fire, gas-operated, short-stroke piston
  • Caliber and feed 30 Carbine; 15- or 30-round detachable box magazine

M9 Bazooka

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Shoulder-fired rocket launcher
  • Year introduced: 1943
  • Manufacturer: Conduction Corporation
  • Firing action: Magneto trigger
  • Caliber and feed 60mm; Single-shot

Marlin M2 Hyde

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Submachine gun
  • Year introduced: 1943
  • Manufacturer: Marlin Firearms
  • Firing action: Blowback
  • Caliber and feed .45 ACP; 20- or 30-round detachable box magazine

Reising Model 50

Curiosandrelics / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Submachine gun
  • Year introduced: 1941
  • Manufacturer: Harrington and Richardson
  • Firing action: Delayed blowback, closed-bolt
  • Caliber and feed .45 ACP, .30 Carbine; 12- or 20-round detachable box magazine

