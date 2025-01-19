Are These World War II Guns Better Than Guns We Have Today?

According to most historical records and accounts, World War II caused an estimated 70 to 85 million fatalities worldwide. The war, which took place from 1939 to 1945, saw violent clashes between the Allied and Axis powers. Whichever set of countries came out as victors would undoubtedly shift world power in their favor. Multiple countries sought to expand their empires and territorial reach. This required, as you might guess, significant weaponry and military force. The technology of war began to change. Military aircraft became stronger, faster, and more evasive. Armored vehicles became heavier, with thicker armor. And guns became more powerful, with longer firing ranges and more rapid bullet firing. These more versatile guns and stronger firepower became key to facing enemies in combat situations. (In the 1950s, after World War II was complete, these are the ten guns that revolutionized U.S. military power.)
Of course, every country was developing and making their own weapons during that time. 24/7 Wall St. wanted to look at American-made guns during World War II to see what these weapons looked like and how they might contribute to war efforts. To identify American military guns introduced in the 1940s, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of small arms from Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, arms, and aircraft. We ordered these guns alphabetically. We included supplemental information regarding the type of small arm, year introduced, manufacturer, firing action, caliber, and feed.
Why We’re Covering World War II Weapons
World War II is considered the most fatal conflict in our world’s history. The nature and outcome of the war also shaped and defined the way we live, and interact with other nations, today. But the war also saw other advances in defense and technology. Many of these progressions in weaponry have lasting impact on today’s modern militaries. By looking at the American-made military guns of the 1940s, you could see where their military capabilities were at the time and how far guns have come since.
Here is a look at the American-made military guns of the 1940s:
FP-45 Liberator
- Type: Single-shot pistol
- Year introduced: 1942
- Manufacturer: Guide Lamp Corporation
- Firing action: Manually-actuated
- Caliber and feed .45 ACP; Single-shot
Harrington and Richardson M4
- Type: Combat aviator bolt-action survival rifle
- Year introduced: 1949
- Manufacturer: Harrington and Richardson
- Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action
- Caliber and feed .22 Hornet; 4-round detachable box magazine
Ithaca Model 37 Stakeout
- Type: Pump-action shotgun
- Year introduced: 1946
- Manufacturer: Ithaca Gun Company
- Firing action: Pump-action slide repeater
- Caliber and feed 12- or 20-gauge; 4-round tubular magazine
Johnson LMG
- Type: Squad support weapon
- Year introduced: 1941
- Manufacturer: Cranston Arms Company
- Firing action: Short recoil operated, single-shot, full-automatic
- Caliber and feed 30-06 Springfield; 25-round detachable box
Johnson Model 1941
- Type: Semi-automatic rifle
- Year introduced: 1941
- Manufacturer: Iver Johnson
- Firing action: Semi-automatic, short-recoil, rotating bolt
- Caliber and feed 30-06 Springfield, 7x57mm Mauser; 10-round cylindrical magazine
M1 Bazooka
- Type: Shoulder-fired anti-tank rocket launcher
- Year introduced: 1942
- Manufacturer: General Electric
- Firing action: Electrically-actuated, single-shot, reusable
- Caliber and feed 60mm; Single-shot
M1A1 Flamethrower
- Type: Portable infantry flamethrower
- Year introduced: 1941
- Manufacturer: State Factories
- Firing action: Electrical ignition flame jet
- Caliber and feed 4.7-gallon Nitrogen fuel container; 5-flamethrows possible
M1 Carbine
- Type: Semi-automatic / full-automatic carbine
- Year introduced: 1942
- Manufacturer: State Factories
- Firing action: Gas operated, short-stroke piston, semi-automatic
- Caliber and feed 30 Carbine; 15- or 30-round detachable box magazine
M18 RR
- Type: Anti-tank / anti-personnel recoilless rifle
- Year introduced: 1945
- Manufacturer: State Factories
- Firing action: Recoilless
- Caliber and feed 57x303mmR; Single-shot
M2 Carbine
- Type: Select-fire automatic carbine
- Year introduced: 1944
- Manufacturer: General Motors
- Firing action: Selective-fire, gas-operated, short-stroke piston
- Caliber and feed 30 Carbine; 15- or 30-round detachable box magazine
M2-2 / M9A1-7
- Type: Portable infantry flamethrower
- Year introduced: 1943
- Manufacturer: State Factories
- Firing action: Rotary cartridge ignition flame jet
- Caliber and feed 4.7-gallon Nitrogen fuel container; 7-flamethrows possible
M20 (Super Bazooka)
- Type: Shoulder-fired anti-tank rocket launcher
- Year introduced: 1944
- Manufacturer: Conduction Corporation
- Firing action: Magneto trigger
- Caliber and feed 88.9mm; Single-shot
M20 RR
- Type: Anti-tank / anti-personnel recoilless rifle
- Year introduced: 1945
- Manufacturer: State Factories
- Firing action: Recoilless
- Caliber and feed 75mm; Single-shot
M3 (Grease Gun)
- Type: Submachine gun
- Year introduced: 1943
- Manufacturer: Ithaca Gun Company
- Firing action: Open bolt, blowback
- Caliber and feed .45 ACP, 9x19mm Parabellum; 30-round detachable box magazine
M3 Carbine
- Type: Sniper carbine rifle
- Year introduced: 1944
- Manufacturer: General Motors
- Firing action: Selective-fire, gas-operated, short-stroke piston
- Caliber and feed 30 Carbine; 15- or 30-round detachable box magazine
M9 Bazooka
- Type: Shoulder-fired rocket launcher
- Year introduced: 1943
- Manufacturer: Conduction Corporation
- Firing action: Magneto trigger
- Caliber and feed 60mm; Single-shot
Marlin M2 Hyde
- Type: Submachine gun
- Year introduced: 1943
- Manufacturer: Marlin Firearms
- Firing action: Blowback
- Caliber and feed .45 ACP; 20- or 30-round detachable box magazine
Reising Model 50
- Type: Submachine gun
- Year introduced: 1941
- Manufacturer: Harrington and Richardson
- Firing action: Delayed blowback, closed-bolt
- Caliber and feed .45 ACP, .30 Carbine; 12- or 20-round detachable box magazine
Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored)
Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less.
Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests.
Here’s how it works:
1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz
2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.
3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future
Get started right here.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.