These Are the Newest Combat Helicopters in the US Army

The U.S. Army is committed to maintaining its edge in helicopter warfare, and as such it is home to one of the most advanced fleets in the world. These helicopters are designed to meet the modern combat and logistical needs of the Army, and they feature enhanced speed, agility, and technology compared to the fleets of other nations. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring the newest helicopters that are currently serving in the U.S. Army.

To identify the newest helicopters used by the U.S. Army, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry website, and ranked the aircraft chronologically. Additionally, we’ve included supplemental information on the type of aircraft, how many are in active service, top speed and armament.

Here is a look at the newest U.S. Army helicopters currently in service:

9. CH-47 Chinook

Type: Medium-lift, tandem rotor transport helicopter

Medium-lift, tandem rotor transport helicopter Year introduced: 1962

1962 Active aircraft: 510

510 Top speed: 180 mph

180 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns

The CH-47 Chinook is one of the most iconic aircraft in the U.S. Army, known for its distinctive tandem rotor design. Introduced in 1962 by Boeing, the Chinook has evolved into a highly capable medium-lift platform over the decades. Although these helicopters can only hit a top speed of 180 mph, the Army uses these extensively with over 500 of these helicopters actively serving and another 57 on order. The Chinook has been extensively used in numerous conflicts, including the Vietnam War, the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, and humanitarian missions worldwide.

8. Mil Mi-24 Hind

Type: Attack helicopter

Attack helicopter Year introduced: 1973

1973 Active aircraft: 1

1 Top speed: 208 mph

208 mph Armament: 12.7mm heavy machine guns, 23mm cannon, 30mm cannon, anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, machine gun pods, cannon pods, conventional drop bombs

The Mil Mi-24 Hind is another Soviet-era helicopter in service of the U.S. Army, but there is only one currently active. These are iconic attack helicopters that were introduced in 1973, designed at the Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant. With a top speed of 208 mph, the Hind comes equipped with a wide range of weaponry including 12.7mm heavy machine guns, 23mm and 30mm cannons, anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, machine gun pods, cannon pods, and even conventional drop bombs.

7. Mi-8/17 Hip

Type: Medium-lift transport / gunship helicopter

Medium-lift transport / gunship helicopter Year introduced: 1977

1977 Active aircraft: 10

10 Top speed: 158 mph

158 mph Armament: 23mm cannon pods, 7.62mm machine guns, rockets, anti-tank missiles

Although the Mi-8/17 Hip originates from the Soviet Union, there are currently 10 in service of the U.S. Army. The Mi-8/17 is a medium-lift helicopter that serves roles as both a transport and a gunship. These helicopters were originally designed at the Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant in 1977. The Hip can hit a top speed of 158 mph and is equipped with a wide array of weapons including 23mm cannon pods, 7.62mm machine guns, rockets, and anti-tank missiles.

6. S-70 Black Hawk

fikretozk / iStock via Getty Images

Type: Medium-lift multi-mission helicopter

Medium-lift multi-mission helicopter Year introduced: 1979

1979 Active aircraft: 2,299

2,299 Top speed: 183 mph

183 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, Hellfire missiles, 12.7mm gatling guns, M134 gatling guns, rocket pods, 30mm chain gun

The Black Hawk helicopter is by far one of the most iconic helicopters ever built. It is the workhorse of the U.S. military with over a few thousand units currently in service across all branches.

It features twin turboshaft engines, a single four-bladed main rotor, and a four-bladed tail rotor, which allow for top speeds over 180 mph. Typically, this helicopter carries a crew of two pilots and two crew chiefs and can transport up to 11 fully equipped soldiers. In total, the Black Hawk can carry a payload of roughly 9,000 pounds.

Black Hawk helicopters have played important roles in conflicts around the globe. One infamous instance was the conflict in Somalia in 1993, particularly the Battle of Mogadishu. The Black Hawk played a significant role in urban combat and casualty evacuation under intense fire. This story would go on to make it as a blockbuster movie famously titled “Black Hawk Down.”

5. AH/MH-6 Little Bird

mjf795 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Light attack helicopter

Light attack helicopter Year introduced: 1980

1980 Active aircraft: 47

47 Top speed: 175 mph

175 mph Armament: 30mm M230 chaingun, 12.7mm GAU-19 gatling guns, 7.62mm miniguns, M261 rocket pods, Hellfire missiles, TOW anti-tank missiles, Stinger missiles

The AH/MH-6 Little Bird is a light attack and reconnaissance helicopter that was introduced in 1980. It was originally designed by Hughes, then later McDonnell Douglas and Boeing. The Little Bird can hit speeds up to 175 mph. Although this helicopter is small, it packs a punch with its 30mm M230 chain guns, 12.7mm GAU-19 gatling guns, 7.62mm miniguns, and M261 rocket pods. It can also equip Hellfire missiles, TOW anti-tank missiles, and Stingers. Currently, the Army operates 47 Little Birds, with over 70 more units on order.

4. AH-64 Apache

Type: Two-seat attack helicopter

Two-seat attack helicopter Year introduced: 1986

1986 Active aircraft: 824

824 Top speed: 183 mph

183 mph Armament: 30mm automatic cannon, Hellfire missiles, Hydra rocket pods, Stinger missiles, Sidewinder missiles, Sidearm missiles

The AH-64 Apache is a mainstay of the U.S. Army, with over 800 of these aircraft currently in service and 15 more on order. Introduced in 1986, this two-seat attack helicopter was designed by Boeing, McDonnell Douglas, and Hughes. With a top speed of 183 mph, it is outfitted for various assault missions. These come standard with a 30mm automatic cannon, and then can equip Hellfire missiles, and Hydra rocket pods, along with air-to-air ordnance like Stinger, Sidewinder, and Sidearm missiles.

3. H125 Fennec

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light utility helicopter

Light utility helicopter Year introduced: 1990

1990 Active aircraft: 1

1 Top speed: 152 mph

152 mph Armament: 20mm GIAT automatic cannon, 12.7mm machine gun pods, 7.62mm machine gun pods, FZ220 rocket pods, BMD-71 TOW missiles

Introduced in 1990, the H125 Fennec is a versatile light utility helicopter that can equip serious armament, if needed. Designed by Eurocopter, now known as Airbus Helicopters, the Fennec can hit a top speed of 152 mph. Despite its classification as a light utility helicopter, it can be armed with a wide array of weaponry. These helicopters can equip a 20mm GIAT automatic cannon, machine gun pods in 12.7mm and 7.62mm calibers, FZ220 rocket pods, and BMD-71 TOW missiles, making it well-suited for a range of missions from close air support to convoy escort. There is only one active helicopter currently in service.

2. Bell 407

Mgroessing / CC BY-SA 3.0 / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light utility helicopter

Light utility helicopter Year introduced: 1996

1996 Active aircraft: 5

5 Top speed: 162 mph

162 mph Armament: N/A

The Bell 407, introduced in 1996, is a light utility helicopter. Since its introduction by Bell Helicopter, the 407 has been recognized for its reliability and performance, in logistical and transport operations within the Army. These helicopters can hit a top speed of 162 mph and do not come with any standard armaments. Again, the Bell 407 usually plays various support roles.

1. UH-72 Lakota

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light utility helicopter

Light utility helicopter Year introduced: 2007

2007 Active aircraft: 478

478 Top speed: 167 mph

167 mph Armament: N/A

Introduced in 2007, the UH-72 Lakota is a modern light utility helicopter that serves primarily in non-combat missions. These helicopters are used extensively by the Army with over 470 currently in active service. The Lakota typically serves in transport, medical evacuation, and reconnaissance roles. These helicopters were originally designed by Eurocopter, now Airbus Helicopters, and they have a top speed of 167 mph.

