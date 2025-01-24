This Asian Country Has a Paramilitary Force 10X Bigger than China

Some of the world’s largest paramilitary forces are on the Asian continent. These organizations serve as important supplementary forces to the military and police in their countries. These groups are generally tasked with a number of responsibilities including, law enforcement and even addressing national emergencies or regional conflicts. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring the largest paramilitary forces in Asia. (Europe’s biggest military force might surprise you.)
To identify the Asian countries with the most paramilitary personnel, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of paramilitary personnel. We included supplemental information regarding total personnel, active personnel, reserves, total population, fit-for-service, and overall military strength score. Countries without any paramilitary forces were excluded.
Here is a look at the largest paramilitary forces in Asia:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding the military dynamics of Asia is important considering the region’s complex geopolitical landscape and its growing strategic significance. Historically, Asia has been shaped by internal conflicts, border disputes, and great power competition. Today, its military forces play an important role in determining regional stability. As tensions rise over territorial claims and political influence, military power is the law of the land, from disputes in the South China Sea to the contested borders in South Asia.
41. Bahrain
- Paramilitary forces: 1,500
- Active personnel: 18,400
- Reserves: 110,000
- Total military personnel: 129,900
- Total population: 1,553,886
- Fit-for-service: 714,788
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.7163 – #86 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Bahrain also has a total of 120 aircraft, 2,598 military vehicles (including 180 tanks and 17 MLRS units), as well as 58 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
40. Turkmenistan
- Paramilitary forces: 3,500
- Active personnel: 36,500
- Reserves: 0
- Total military personnel: 40,000
- Total population: 5,690,818
- Fit-for-service: 2,225,110
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.4906 – #83 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Turkmenistan also has a total of 90 aircraft, 8,312 military vehicles (including 680 tanks and 160 MLRS units), as well as 44 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
39. Armenia
- Paramilitary forces: 5,000
- Active personnel: 57,500
- Reserves: 210,000
- Total military personnel: 272,500
- Total population: 2,989,091
- Fit-for-service: 1,371,993
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.0583 – #102 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Armenia also has a total of 64 aircraft and 736 military vehicles (including 221 tanks and 100 MLRS units) at its disposal.
38. Qatar
- Paramilitary forces: 5,500
- Active personnel: 66,550
- Reserves: 15,000
- Total military personnel: 87,050
- Total population: 2,532,104
- Fit-for-service: 486,164
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.0789 – #63 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Qatar also has a total of 228 aircraft, 5,544 military vehicles (including 99 tanks and 16 MLRS units), as well as 123 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
37. Kuwait
- Paramilitary forces: 7,500
- Active personnel: 72,000
- Reserves: 24,000
- Total military personnel: 103,500
- Total population: 3,103,580
- Fit-for-service: 1,433,854
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.4261 – #77 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Kuwait also has a total of 144 aircraft, 4,409 military vehicles (including 367 tanks and 27 MLRS units), as well as 123 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
36. Oman
- Paramilitary forces: 10,000
- Active personnel: 42,600
- Reserves: 100,000
- Total military personnel: 152,600
- Total population: 3,833,465
- Fit-for-service: 1,268,877
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.4448 – #78 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Oman also has a total of 128 aircraft, 5,019 military vehicles (including 154 tanks), as well as 22 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
35. Cambodia
- Paramilitary forces: 10,000
- Active personnel: 221,000
- Reserves: 0
- Total military personnel: 231,000
- Total population: 16,891,245
- Fit-for-service: 5,675,458
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.1725 – #111 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Cambodia also has a total of 24 aircraft, 4,094 military vehicles (including 322 tanks and 497 MLRS units), as well as 31 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
34. United Arab Emirates
- Paramilitary forces: 12,000
- Active personnel: 65,000
- Reserves: 130,000
- Total military personnel: 207,000
- Total population: 9,973,449
- Fit-for-service: 4,916,910
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.8083 – #51 out of 145
Outside of its troops, United Arab Emirates also has a total of 560 aircraft, 12,253 military vehicles (including 354 tanks and 162 MLRS units), as well as 79 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
33. Singapore
- Paramilitary forces: 12,000
- Active personnel: 51,000
- Reserves: 252,500
- Total military personnel: 315,500
- Total population: 5,975,383
- Fit-for-service: 2,605,267
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.4087 – #30 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Singapore also has a total of 247 aircraft, 8,318 military vehicles (including 170 tanks and 24 MLRS units), as well as 43 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
32. Nepal
- Paramilitary forces: 15,000
- Active personnel: 95,000
- Reserves: 0
- Total military personnel: 110,000
- Total population: 30,899,443
- Fit-for-service: 11,649,090
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.8962 – #128 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Nepal also has a total of 15 aircraft and 2,216 military vehicles at its disposal.
31. Azerbaijan
- Paramilitary forces: 15,000
- Active personnel: 126,400
- Reserves: 300,000
- Total military personnel: 441,400
- Total population: 10,420,515
- Fit-for-service: 3,824,329
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.9934 – #59 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Azerbaijan also has a total of 144 aircraft, 29,312 military vehicles (including 920 tanks and 218 MLRS units), as well as 24 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
30. Uzbekistan
- Paramilitary forces: 20,000
- Active personnel: 48,000
- Reserves: 0
- Total military personnel: 68,000
- Total population: 31,360,836
- Fit-for-service: 13,704,685
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.1069 – #65 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Uzbekistan also has a total of 191 aircraft and 5,526 military vehicles (including 270 tanks and 143 MLRS units) at its disposal.
29. Yemen
- Paramilitary forces: 20,000
- Active personnel: 66,700
- Reserves: 0
- Total military personnel: 86,700
- Total population: 31,585,062
- Fit-for-service: 8,875,554
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.4692 – #81 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Yemen also has a total of 177 aircraft, 4,800 military vehicles (including 55 tanks and 13 MLRS units), as well as 38 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
28. Tajikistan
- Paramilitary forces: 20,000
- Active personnel: 9,500
- Reserves: 600,000
- Total military personnel: 629,500
- Total population: 9,245,937
- Fit-for-service: 3,356,275
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.1265 – #107 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Tajikistan also has a total of 25 aircraft and 4,650 military vehicles (including 80 tanks and 45 MLRS units) at its disposal.
27. Japan
- Paramilitary forces: 25,000
- Active personnel: 247,150
- Reserves: 56,000
- Total military personnel: 328,150
- Total population: 123,719,238
- Fit-for-service: 43,054,295
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1601 – #7 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Japan also has a total of 1,459 aircraft, 37,662 military vehicles (including 518 tanks and 54 MLRS units), as well as 155 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
26. Thailand
- Paramilitary forces: 25,000
- Active personnel: 360,850
- Reserves: 200,000
- Total military personnel: 585,850
- Total population: 69,794,997
- Fit-for-service: 27,917,999
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3389 – #25 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Thailand also has a total of 501 aircraft, 14,040 military vehicles (including 648 tanks and 26 MLRS units), as well as 293 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
25. Jordan
- Paramilitary forces: 35,000
- Active personnel: 100,500
- Reserves: 65,000
- Total military personnel: 200,500
- Total population: 11,086,716
- Fit-for-service: 2,960,153
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.4651 – #80 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Jordan also has a total of 265 aircraft, 24,148 military vehicles (including 1,365 tanks and 88 MLRS units), as well as 27 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
24. Israel
- Paramilitary forces: 35,000
- Active personnel: 170,000
- Reserves: 465,000
- Total military personnel: 670,000
- Total population: 9,043,387
- Fit-for-service: 3,156,142
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2596 – #17 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Israel also has a total of 612 aircraft, 43,407 military vehicles (including 1,370 tanks and 150 MLRS units), as well as 67 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
23. Philippines
- Paramilitary forces: 35,000
- Active personnel: 150,000
- Reserves: 1,200,000
- Total military personnel: 1,385,000
- Total population: 116,434,200
- Fit-for-service: 41,101,273
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.4691 – #34 out of 145
Outside of its troops, the Philippines also has a total of 195 aircraft, 7,562 military vehicles, as well as 111 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
22. Mongolia
- Paramilitary forces: 50,000
- Active personnel: 35,000
- Reserves: 135,000
- Total military personnel: 220,000
- Total population: 3,255,468
- Fit-for-service: 1,539,836
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.1079 – #105 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Mongolia also has a total of 11 aircraft and 3,600 military vehicles (including 470 tanks and 120 MLRS units) at its disposal.
21. Syria
- Paramilitary forces: 50,000
- Active personnel: 170,000
- Reserves: 50,000
- Total military personnel: 270,000
- Total population: 22,933,531
- Fit-for-service: 12,728,110
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.0026 – #60 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Syria also has a total of 452 aircraft, 14,550 military vehicles (including 2,720 tanks and 614 MLRS units), as well as 47 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
20. Myanmar
- Paramilitary forces: 55,000
- Active personnel: 150,000
- Reserves: 20,000
- Total military personnel: 225,000
- Total population: 57,970,293
- Fit-for-service: 22,144,652
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5251 – #35 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Myanmar also has a total of 293 aircraft, 8,139 military vehicles (including 705 tanks and 586 MLRS units), as well as 227 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
19. Kazakhstan
- Paramilitary forces: 55,000
- Active personnel: 110,000
- Reserves: 135,000
- Total military personnel: 300,000
- Total population: 19,543,464
- Fit-for-service: 6,683,865
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.9495 – #58 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Kazakhstan also has a total of 243 aircraft, 6,012 military vehicles (including 300 tanks and 407 MLRS units), as well as 18 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
18. Kyrgyzstan
- Paramilitary forces: 55,000
- Active personnel: 23,000
- Reserves: 300,000
- Total military personnel: 378,000
- Total population: 6,122,781
- Fit-for-service: 2,467,481
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.0057 – #100 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Kyrgyzstan also has a total of 6 aircraft and 2,772 military vehicles (including 215 tanks and 36 MLRS units) at its disposal.
17. Taiwan
- Paramilitary forces: 55,000
- Active personnel: 215,000
- Reserves: 2,310,000
- Total military personnel: 2,580,000
- Total population: 23,588,613
- Fit-for-service: 1,061,488
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3302 – #24 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Taiwan also has a total of 750 aircraft, 19,868 military vehicles (including 1,010 tanks and 223 MLRS units), as well as 93 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
16. Lebanon
- Paramilitary forces: 65,000
- Active personnel: 60,000
- Reserves: 35,000
- Total military personnel: 160,000
- Total population: 5,331,203
- Fit-for-service: 1,764,628
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.4283 – #118 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Lebanon also has a total of 81 aircraft, 4,522 military vehicles (including 204 tanks and 30 MLRS units), as well as 69 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
15. Malaysia
- Paramilitary forces: 100,000
- Active personnel: 113,000
- Reserves: 51,600
- Total military personnel: 264,600
- Total population: 34,219,975
- Fit-for-service: 13,345,790
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5992 – #42 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Malaysia also has a total of 143 aircraft, 13,965 military vehicles (including 48 tanks and 36 MLRS units), as well as 101 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
14. Iraq
- Paramilitary forces: 100,000
- Active personnel: 193,000
- Reserves: 0
- Total military personnel: 293,000
- Total population: 41,266,109
- Fit-for-service: 14,030,477
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.7441 – #45 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Iraq also has a total of 371 aircraft, 39,872 military vehicles (including 848 tanks and 425 MLRS units), as well as 68 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
13. North Korea
- Paramilitary forces: 100,000
- Active personnel: 1,320,000
- Reserves: 560,000
- Total military personnel: 1,980,000
- Total population: 26,072,217
- Fit-for-service: 5,266,588
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5313 – #36 out of 145
Outside of its troops, North Korea also has a total of 951 aircraft, 24,696 military vehicles (including 5,845 tanks and 2,920 MLRS units), as well as 505 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
12. Laos
- Paramilitary forces: 120,000
- Active personnel: 100,000
- Reserves: 30,000
- Total military personnel: 250,000
- Total population: 7,852,377
- Fit-for-service: 2,489,204
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.2071 – #112 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Laos also has a total of 34 aircraft and 1,880 military vehicles (including 130 tanks and 64 MLRS units) at its disposal.
11. South Korea
- Paramilitary forces: 120,000
- Active personnel: 600,000
- Reserves: 3,100,000
- Total military personnel: 3,820,000
- Total population: 51,966,948
- Fit-for-service: 21,306,449
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1416 – #5 out of 145
Outside of its troops, South Korea also has a total of 1,576 aircraft, 66,492 military vehicles (including 2,501 tanks and 581 MLRS units), as well as 200 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
10. Saudi Arabia
- Paramilitary forces: 150,000
- Active personnel: 257,000
- Reserves: 0
- Total military personnel: 407,000
- Total population: 35,959,806
- Fit-for-service: 17,188,787
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3235 – #23 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Saudi Arabia also has a total of 914 aircraft, 20,694 military vehicles (including 1,485 tanks and 490 MLRS units), as well as 57 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
9. Turkey
- Paramilitary forces: 150,000
- Active personnel: 355,200
- Reserves: 378,700
- Total military personnel: 883,900
- Total population: 83,593,483
- Fit-for-service: 3,561,604
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1697 – #8 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Turkey also has a total of 1,069 aircraft, 55,104 military vehicles (including 2,231 tanks and 286 MLRS units), as well as 186 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
8. Iran
- Paramilitary forces: 220,000
- Active personnel: 610,000
- Reserves: 350,000
- Total military personnel: 1,180,000
- Total population: 87,590,873
- Fit-for-service: 41,167,710
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2269 – #14 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Iran also has a total of 551 aircraft, 65,765 military vehicles (including 1,996 tanks and 775 MLRS units), as well as 101 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
7. Indonesia
- Paramilitary forces: 250,000
- Active personnel: 400,000
- Reserves: 400,000
- Total military personnel: 1,050,000
- Total population: 279,476,346
- Fit-for-service: 113,746,873
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2251 – #13 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Indonesia also has a total of 474 aircraft, 11,604 military vehicles (including 313 tanks and 63 MLRS units), as well as 333 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
6. Russia
- Paramilitary forces: 250,000
- Active personnel: 1,320,000
- Reserves: 2,000,000
- Total military personnel: 3,570,000
- Total population: 141,698,923
- Fit-for-service: 46,477,247
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.0702 – #2 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Russia also has a total of 4,255 aircraft, 161,382 military vehicles (including 14,777 tanks and 3,065 MLRS units), as well as 781 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
5. Vietnam
- Paramilitary forces: 250,000
- Active personnel: 600,000
- Reserves: 5,000,000
- Total military personnel: 5,850,000
- Total population: 104,799,174
- Fit-for-service: 44,644,448
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3158 – #22 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Vietnam also has a total of 226 aircraft, 18,578 military vehicles (including 2,029 tanks and 450 MLRS units), as well as 97 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
4. Pakistan
- Paramilitary forces: 500,000
- Active personnel: 654,000
- Reserves: 550,000
- Total military personnel: 1,704,000
- Total population: 247,653,551
- Fit-for-service: 84,202,207
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1711 – #9 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Pakistan also has a total of 1,434 aircraft, 50,523 military vehicles (including 3,742 tanks and 602 MLRS units), as well as 114 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
3. China
- Paramilitary forces: 625,000
- Active personnel: 2,035,000
- Reserves: 510,000
- Total military personnel: 3,170,000
- Total population: 1,413,142,846
- Fit-for-service: 626,022,281
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.0706 – #3 out of 145
Outside of its troops, China also has a total of 3,304 aircraft, 174,300 military vehicles (including 5,000 tanks and 3,180 MLRS units), as well as 730 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
2. India
- Paramilitary forces: 2,527,000
- Active personnel: 1,455,550
- Reserves: 1,155,000
- Total military personnel: 5,137,550
- Total population: 1,399,179,585
- Fit-for-service: 519,095,626
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1023 – #4 out of 145
Outside of its troops, India also has a total of 2,296 aircraft, 151,248 military vehicles (including 4,614 tanks and 702 MLRS units), as well as 294 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
1. Bangladesh
- Paramilitary forces: 6,800,000
- Active personnel: 163,000
- Reserves: 0
- Total military personnel: 6,963,000
- Total population: 167,184,465
- Fit-for-service: 65,536,310
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5419 – #37 out of 145
Outside of its troops, Bangladesh also has a total of 216 aircraft, 13,100 military vehicles (including 320 tanks and 71 MLRS units), as well as 117 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored)
Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less.
Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests.
Here’s how it works:
1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz
2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.
3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.