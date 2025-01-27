This Middle Eastern Paramilitary Force Dwarfs Most of the World's Standing Armies Mirko Kuzmanovic / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Paramilitary forces in the Middle East are some of the largest in the world. They work in a region where traditional military operations are often tied in with internal security or even tribal affiliations. Some of these forces number more than many other standing armies all around the world. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the largest paramilitary forces within the Middle East.

To identify the Middle Eastern countries with the most paramilitary personnel, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of paramilitary personnel. We included supplemental information regarding total personnel, active personnel, reserves, total population, fit-for-service, and overall military strength score. Countries without any paramilitary forces were excluded.

Here is a look at the largest paramilitary forces in the Middle East:

Why Are We Covering This?

Libin Jose / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the military dynamics in the Middle East is essential given the region’s historical and ongoing geopolitical tensions. For decades, the Middle East has been shaped by conflicts, religious divisions, and territorial disputes, making it a hotspot for conflict. Whether it’s Iran’s growing influence or the strategic role of countries like Saudi Arabia and Israel, the military forces in this region heavily influence global security and energy markets.

17. Bahrain

Fly Of Swallow Studio / Shutterstock.com

Paramilitary forces: 1,500

1,500 Active personnel: 18,400

18,400 Reserves: 110,000

110,000 Total military personnel: 129,900

129,900 Total population: 1,553,886

1,553,886 Fit-for-service: 714,788

714,788 Military strength score and world rank: 1.7163 – #86 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Bahrain also has a total of 120 aircraft, 2,598 military vehicles (including 180 tanks and 17 MLRS units), as well as 58 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

Bahrain is one of the lesser-known countries in the Middle East, many people can’t find it on a map. It has a much less tumultuous military history than its neighbors, but it occupies a strategic position in the Persian Gulf.

Looking back, this island nation was occupied by the Portuguese in the 16th century but later fell under Persian and then Ottoman control. In the 19th century, Bahrain was a British protectorate, which significantly bolstered its military and foreign policy. However, the country would gain independence in 1971 and establish its own military and national defense forces. Bahrain has maintained ties with Western powers which have improved its military capabilities over the years, especially its naval power.

16. Qatar

Paramilitary forces: 5,500

5,500 Active personnel: 66,550

66,550 Reserves: 15,000

15,000 Total military personnel: 87,050

87,050 Total population: 2,532,104

2,532,104 Fit-for-service: 486,164

486,164 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0789 – #63 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Qatar also has a total of 228 aircraft, 5,544 military vehicles (including 99 tanks and 16 MLRS units), as well as 123 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

Qatar’s military history is largely shaped by its strategic position on the Arabian Peninsula, and its substantial natural gas and oil reserves. Since its independence from Britain in 1971, Qatar has rapidly modernized its military. This modernization has only ramped up as the country has gained much more economic power from the oil and gas trade.

It has procured advanced military technology from the U.S., France, and other nations, including state-of-the-art aircraft like the F-15 and Rafale jets. Qatar has also made moves to develop a naval force to protect its extensive coastline as well as its oil and gas interests.

15. Kuwait

phot705 / iStock via Getty Images

Paramilitary forces: 7,500

7,500 Active personnel: 72,000

72,000 Reserves: 24,000

24,000 Total military personnel: 103,500

103,500 Total population: 3,103,580

3,103,580 Fit-for-service: 1,433,854

1,433,854 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4261 – #77 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Kuwait also has a total of 144 aircraft, 4,409 military vehicles (including 367 tanks and 27 MLRS units), as well as 123 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

Kuwait’s location at the northern edge of the Persian Gulf has heavily influenced its military history over the years. The country was in the dominion of the Ottoman Empire before becoming a British protectorate in the early 20th century. Kuwait gained independence in 1961.

More recently, Kuwait was invaded by Iraq in 1990, which precipitated the Gulf War. Saddam Hussein’s push into Kuwait was largely driven by disputes over oil and debt. The international response from this served to liberate Kuwait, but Saddam was not removed from power for more than a decade.

14. Oman

2018 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Paramilitary forces: 10,000

10,000 Active personnel: 42,600

42,600 Reserves: 100,000

100,000 Total military personnel: 152,600

152,600 Total population: 3,833,465

3,833,465 Fit-for-service: 1,268,877

1,268,877 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4448 – #78 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Oman also has a total of 128 aircraft, 5,019 military vehicles (including 154 tanks), as well as 22 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

Oman was a powerful empire in the 17th and 18th centuries, with colonies around the Indian Ocean and enough naval strength to back it up. This allowed the country to resist the Portuguese and the Persians.

In the 19th century, Oman saw a drastic leap in its military capabilities following an alliance with the British Empire. Ultimately, this alliance helped Oman modernize its forces and keep pace with the West. In more recent years, Oman has remained neutral in regional conflicts, instead focusing on its national defense and maintaining a fairly modern force.

13. United Arab Emirates

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Paramilitary forces: 12,000

12,000 Active personnel: 65,000

65,000 Reserves: 130,000

130,000 Total military personnel: 207,000

207,000 Total population: 9,973,449

9,973,449 Fit-for-service: 4,916,910

4,916,910 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8083 – #51 out of 145

Outside of its troops, the United Arab Emirates also has a total of 560 aircraft, 12,253 military vehicles (including 354 tanks and 162 MLRS units), as well as 79 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

The United Arab Emirates has a relatively brief but really dynamic military history. The country was formed in 1971 when 7 emirates combined forces, focusing on building a nation with a strong military geared towards advanced technology and modernization. The U.S. and France are the main sellers of this tech to the UAE, and in turn, the UAE has been involved in regional operations in the Gulf War, Yemen, and against ISIS.

The UAE’s power extends further beyond its relatively small territory in the Persian Gulf. In fact, the country has been projecting power abroad where it has established military bases in the Horn of Africa and beyond.

12. Yemen

hyotographics / Shutterstock.com

Paramilitary forces: 20,000

20,000 Active personnel: 66,700

66,700 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 86,700

86,700 Total population: 31,585,062

31,585,062 Fit-for-service: 8,875,554

8,875,554 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4692 – #81 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Yemen also has a total of 177 aircraft, 4,800 military vehicles (including 55 tanks and 13 MLRS units), as well as 38 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

Yemen is currently a warzone. The country has been in a civil war since 2014, while this conflict is fairly complex in terms of the breakdown, there is a religious aspect that simplifies it along Sunni and Shia lines. Also, countries like Saudi Arabia and Iran have been involving themselves in providing weapons or aid to the opposing factions.

11. Jordan

Jordan Pix / Getty Images

Paramilitary forces: 35,000

35,000 Active personnel: 100,500

100,500 Reserves: 65,000

65,000 Total military personnel: 200,500

200,500 Total population: 11,086,716

11,086,716 Fit-for-service: 2,960,153

2,960,153 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4651 – #80 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Jordan also has a total of 265 aircraft, 24,148 military vehicles (including 1,365 tanks and 88 MLRS units), as well as 27 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

Jordan has a rich military history in a region that has been embroiled by conflict for decades. The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan was established after World War I from the breaking of the Ottoman Empire. It would gain its full independence from Britain in 1946.

Within the last century, Jordan’s main military engagements have included conflicts with Israel, notably during the 1948 Arab-Israeli War and again in 1967 during the Six-Day War, where Jordan lost control of the West Bank. These conflicts ultimately shaped Jordan’s borders and its military strategies going forward.

Currently, Jordan maintains ties to Western powers that help with its military modernization efforts. Also, the country acts as a stabilizing power within the region, typically acting as a mediator in peace talks. It has also maintained a peace treaty with Israel since 1994.

10. Israel

Israel Defense Forces / Wikimedia Commons

Paramilitary forces: 35,000

35,000 Active personnel: 170,000

170,000 Reserves: 465,000

465,000 Total military personnel: 670,000

670,000 Total population: 9,043,387

9,043,387 Fit-for-service: 3,156,142

3,156,142 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2596 – #17 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Israel also has a total of 612 aircraft, 43,407 military vehicles (including 1,370 tanks and 150 MLRS units), as well as 67 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

Israel’s military history is tied very closely with its national identity. This country has compulsory military service for its citizens (primarily Jewish). Israel was formed in 1948 and was plunged immediately into conflict with neighboring Arab states in an attempt to prevent its establishment. Over the coming decades, and even currently, Israel would be the central locale of conflict for this region.

Other notable conflicts that Israel has survived, and even in some expanded its territory, include the Suez Crisis, Six-Day War, Yom Kippur War, and other conflicts with Lebanon. Its most recent engagement with Hamas has devastated the Gaza Strip, and the international community is concerned with the ongoing situation to say the least.

9. Syria

U.S. Department of Defense / Public Domain / Flickr

Paramilitary forces: 50,000

50,000 Active personnel: 170,000

170,000 Reserves: 50,000

50,000 Total military personnel: 270,000

270,000 Total population: 22,933,531

22,933,531 Fit-for-service: 12,728,110

12,728,110 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0026 – #60 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Syria also has a total of 452 aircraft, 14,550 military vehicles (including 2,720 tanks and 614 MLRS units), as well as 47 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

Syria’s military history is marked by its strategic location, which has made it a point of contention for regional and international conflicts. Historically Syria has been part of major empires due to its position between the Mediterranean and the Arab world.

The country gained independence from France in 1946, and since then it has been involved in several wars with Israel and the Lebanese Civil War.

The most recent chapter in Syria’s military history began in 2011 with the Syrian Civil War, which was brought on by Arab Spring protests. This was hotly contested by multiple factions including ISI, Kurdish forces, as well as foreign military powers like Russia and the U.S., Turkey and others. Recent moves have brought into question what the future of the country will look like.

8. Lebanon

tanukiphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Paramilitary forces: 65,000

65,000 Active personnel: 60,000

60,000 Reserves: 35,000

35,000 Total military personnel: 160,000

160,000 Total population: 5,331,203

5,331,203 Fit-for-service: 1,764,628

1,764,628 Military strength score and world rank: 2.4283 – #118 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Lebanon also has a total of 81 aircraft, 4,522 military vehicles (including 204 tanks and 30 MLRS units), as well as 69 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

Located on the Mediterranean, Lebanon’s military history has placed it near the center of many regional conflicts. The country gained independence from the French in 1943, but with such an ethnically and religiously diverse population Lebanon has faced many challenges since.

The Lebanese Civil War, starting in 1975, saw multiple factions attempting to gain control and then foreign powers intervening as well. In the post-civil war years, Lebanon’s military has focused on rebuilding and modernization with considerable assistance from international powers.

Despite its smaller size, Lebanon’s military plays an important role in maintaining internal stability and contending with issues from non-state actors like Hezbollah and then border tensions with Israel.

7. Afghanistan

Paramilitary forces: 80,000

80,000 Active personnel: 0

0 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 80,000

80,000 Total population: 39,232,003

39,232,003 Fit-for-service: 8,631,041

8,631,041 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2715 – #115 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Afghanistan also has a total of 17 aircraft and 6,555 military vehicles at its disposal.

Historically, Afghanistan has been known as the “Graveyard of Empires” as it has seen numerous military campaigns dating back to Alexander the Great to the Persian Empire, and even the Mongol hordes. While occupying powers have been able to take the country, none have been able to hold it. This was true even into the 20th century where it was a battleground during the Cold War.

The Soviet Union invaded in 1979, which sparked a decade long conflict that would later precipitate civil wars as well as the rise and fall of the Taliban. The U.S. was the most recent power to occupy the country, but this ended with a disastrous exit in 2021 leading back to Taliban control.

6. Iraq

Wathiq Khuzaie / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Paramilitary forces: 100,000

100,000 Active personnel: 193,000

193,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 293,000

293,000 Total population: 41,266,109

41,266,109 Fit-for-service: 14,030,477

14,030,477 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7441 – #45 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Iraq also has a total of 371 aircraft, 39,872 military vehicles (including 848 tanks and 425 MLRS units), as well as 68 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

Iraq has been a country of contention in recent memory. Officially gaining independence in 1932 from the British, Iraq was still subject to Britain’s influence until the late 1950s.

The country was marked by the rule of Saddam Hussein who rose to power in 1979 with the Ba’ath Party. Hussein rapidly expanded the military during his time, even waging a war with Iran from 1980 to 1988. Saddam would later invade Kuwait in 1990, leading to the Gulf War. However, a U.S. led invasion in 2003 would ultimately topple the dictator and create instability within the country as well as the formation of multiple insurgent factions to the new government. Currently, Iraq is in the state of rebuilding its military to deal with internal threats.

5. Saudi Arabia

usarmyeurope_images / Flickr

Paramilitary forces: 150,000

150,000 Active personnel: 257,000

257,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 407,000

407,000 Total population: 35,959,806

35,959,806 Fit-for-service: 17,188,787

17,188,787 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3235 – #23 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Saudi Arabia also has a total of 914 aircraft, 20,694 military vehicles (including 1,485 tanks and 490 MLRS units), as well as 57 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

Saudi Arabia has a very rich military history that goes back centuries. The modern country we know was founded in 1932. This came decades after Abdulaziz Al Saud (Ibn Saud) unified the Saudi state after conquering Riyadh in 1902.

The discovery of oil in the 1930s catapulted the Kingdom to prominence on the world stage. Through this oil trade, Saudi Arabia has profited incredibly with many of its Western trading partners like the United States.

Along with the oil trade, Saudi Arabia has procured advanced weaponry and aircraft from these Western powers, making it one of the more dominant military powers in the region. Saudi Arabia would also play an important role in the Gulf War as part of the coalition that expelled Iraqi forces from Kuwait.

4. Turkey

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Paramilitary forces: 150,000

150,000 Active personnel: 355,200

355,200 Reserves: 378,700

378,700 Total military personnel: 883,900

883,900 Total population: 83,593,483

83,593,483 Fit-for-service: 3,561,604

3,561,604 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1697 – #8 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Turkey also has a total of 1,069 aircraft, 55,104 military vehicles (including 2,231 tanks and 286 MLRS units), as well as 186 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

Turkey’s military history is deeply rooted in its role as the seat of power during the Ottoman Empire. Also, its strategic location, bridging Europe and Asia, is central to its military history and the composition of its forces as well. In part, Turkey largely owes its NATO membership to this fact.

The dissolution of the Ottoman Empire in the wake of World War I and the subsequent Turkish War of Independence were important events that not only established the boundaries of the new nation but also created a strong military tradition that continues to influence Turkey today.

3. Iran

Majid Saeedi / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Paramilitary forces: 220,000

220,000 Active personnel: 610,000

610,000 Reserves: 350,000

350,000 Total military personnel: 1,180,000

1,180,000 Total population: 87,590,873

87,590,873 Fit-for-service: 41,167,710

41,167,710 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2269 – #14 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Iran also has a total of 551 aircraft, 65,765 military vehicles (including 1,996 tanks and 775 MLRS units), as well as 101 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

Iran is another country that traces its military history far back in time, to the days of the Persian Empire. The country has a rich history in that regard. However, many Western powers currently consider Iran an antagonist in the region which have led to sanctions against the country, hampering military modernization. Despite efforts by Western powers to contain Iran, the country still has a formidable military force with nuclear aspirations.

2. Egypt

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Paramilitary forces: 300,000

300,000 Active personnel: 440,000

440,000 Reserves: 480,000

480,000 Total military personnel: 1,220,000

1,220,000 Total population: 109,546,720

109,546,720 Fit-for-service: 37,684,072

37,684,072 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2283 – #15 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Egypt also has a total of 1,080 aircraft, 77,596 military vehicles (including 5,340 tanks and 1,119 MLRS units), as well as 140 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

Straddling the Middle East and Africa, Egypt is in control of one of the most important shipping lanes in the world, the Suez Canal. This crossroads has historically helped Egypt rise to prominence as a military power. From the days of the Pharaohs millennia ago to now, Egypt has been a perennial military powerhouse.

Just over a decade ago, the Egyptian military played a significant role in the Arab Spring, particularly in the ousting of President Hosni Mubarak in 2011 and President Mohamed Morsi in 2013.

1. Pakistan

Mirko Kuzmanovic / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Paramilitary forces: 500,000

500,000 Active personnel: 654,000

654,000 Reserves: 550,000

550,000 Total military personnel: 1,704,000

1,704,000 Total population: 247,653,551

247,653,551 Fit-for-service: 84,202,207

84,202,207 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1711 – #9 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Pakistan also has a total of 1,434 aircraft, 50,523 military vehicles (including 3,742 tanks and 602 MLRS units), as well as 114 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

Pakistan’s military history is deeply tied with its formation in 1947, when it separated from India. This division would set the stage for India and Pakistan to slug it out in the decades to come.

The first Indo-Pakistani War was waged over Kashmir which each nation claimed as their own. There would be subsequent wars in 1965 and 1971. The conflict in 1971 was a severe loss for Pakistan and ultimately culminated in the creation of Bangladesh.

Pakistan has also participated in other regional conflicts like the Soviet-Afghan War, where it supported Afghan mujahideen groups with the aid of the U.S. and Saudi Arabia.

The Pakistani military has also played a significant role in the country’s politics, having directly ruled Pakistan during various periods through military coups. Currently, its military ranks as one of the top 10 strongest in the world.

