This Rising Military Power Has a Standing Army of Nearly 7 Million

Over the past year, countries around the world have risen and fallen in terms of military power. One of the most pivotal factors in this calculus is the overall size of a country’s military. While some countries might have technologically advanced forces, they might not have the manpower to back them up. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at rising military powers with the largest armies.
To determine the “Powers on the Rise” countries with the largest military forces, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography.We ranked these countries according to their total military personnel. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We included supplemental information regarding active military personnel, military aircraft, vehicles, and naval power as well. We specifically reviewed countries that are considered “Powers on the Rise” meaning these are the countries that have gained the most military strength in the last year.
Here is a look at the Powers on the Rise countries with the largest militaries:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are easily the global powers, there are a number of emerging military powers that have their own spheres of influence and give shape to geopolitical relations in their own unique way.
30. New Zealand
- Total military personnel: 12,220
- Active personnel: 8,670
- Reserves: 3,250
- Paramilitary forces: 300
- Total population: 5,109,702
- Fit-for-service: 1,757,737
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.1844 – #67 out of 145
Apart from these forces, New Zealand also has a total of 47 aircraft and 4,040 military vehicles (including 31 artillery units).
29. Czechia
- Total military personnel: 32,200
- Active personnel: 28,000
- Reserves: 4,200
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total population: 10,706,242
- Fit-for-service: 4,079,078
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.7706 – #46 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Czechia also has a total of 88 aircraft and 6,757 military vehicles (including 65 tanks and 53 artillery units).
28. Croatia
- Total military personnel: 36,425
- Active personnel: 14,325
- Reserves: 20,100
- Paramilitary forces: 2,000
- Total population: 4,169,239
- Fit-for-service: 1,571,803
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.1333 – #66 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Croatia also has a total of 81 aircraft and 3,076 military vehicles (including 75 tanks, 181 artillery units, and 105 MLRS units).
27. Sweden
- Total military personnel: 82,300
- Active personnel: 24,400
- Reserves: 32,900
- Paramilitary forces: 25,000
- Total population: 10,536,338
- Fit-for-service: 3,540,210
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.4009 – #29 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Sweden also has a total of 212 aircraft and 7,958 military vehicles (including 120 tanks and 26 artillery units).
26. Denmark
- Total military personnel: 83,000
- Active personnel: 20,000
- Reserves: 12,000
- Paramilitary forces: 51,000
- Total population: 5,946,984
- Fit-for-service: 2,117,126
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.7743 – #48 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Denmark also has a total of 119 aircraft and 4,056 military vehicles (including 44 tanks and 19 artillery units).
25. Qatar
- Total military personnel: 87,050
- Active personnel: 66,550
- Reserves: 15,000
- Paramilitary forces: 5,500
- Total population: 2,532,104
- Fit-for-service: 486,164
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.0789 – #63 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Qatar also has a total of 228 aircraft and 5,544 military vehicles (including 99 tanks, 58 artillery units, and 16 MLRS units).
24. Estonia
- Total military personnel: 96,500
- Active personnel: 7,700
- Reserves: 78,800
- Paramilitary forces: 10,000
- Total population: 1,202,762
- Fit-for-service: 459,455
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.7237 – #87 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Estonia also has a total of 7 aircraft and 1,409 military vehicles (including 24 artillery units and 6 MLRS units).
23. Kuwait
- Total military personnel: 103,500
- Active personnel: 72,000
- Reserves: 24,000
- Paramilitary forces: 7,500
- Total population: 3,103,580
- Fit-for-service: 1,433,854
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.4261 – #77 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Kuwait also has a total of 144 aircraft and 4,409 military vehicles (including 367 tanks, 74 artillery units, and 27 MLRS units).
22. Libya
- Total military personnel: 132,000
- Active personnel: 32,000
- Reserves: 0
- Paramilitary forces: 100,000
- Total population: 7,252,573
- Fit-for-service: 3,241,900
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.4449 – #79 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Libya also has a total of 132 aircraft and 2,890 military vehicles (including 300 tanks, 75 artillery units, and 55 MLRS units).
21. Austria
- Total military personnel: 141,600
- Active personnel: 16,000
- Reserves: 125,600
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total population: 8,940,860
- Fit-for-service: 3,621,048
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.2351 – #71 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Austria also has a total of 104 aircraft and 848 military vehicles (including 58 tanks and 53 artillery units).
20. Switzerland
- Total military personnel: 156,299
- Active personnel: 101,584
- Reserves: 49,715
- Paramilitary forces: 5,000
- Total population: 8,563,760
- Fit-for-service: 3,057,262
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6097 – #43 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Switzerland also has a total of 147 aircraft and 4,304 military vehicles (including 134 tanks and 133 artillery units).
19. Paraguay
- Total military personnel: 199,150
- Active personnel: 15,650
- Reserves: 168,500
- Paramilitary forces: 15,000
- Total population: 7,439,863
- Fit-for-service: 2,968,505
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.7053 – #85 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Paraguay also has a total of 41 aircraft and 1,936 military vehicles (including 10 tanks and 28 artillery units).
18. Jordan
- Total military personnel: 200,500
- Active personnel: 100,500
- Reserves: 65,000
- Paramilitary forces: 35,000
- Total population: 11,086,716
- Fit-for-service: 2,960,153
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.4651 – #80 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Jordan also has a total of 265 aircraft and 24,148 military vehicles (including 1,365 tanks, 283 artillery units, and 88 MLRS units).
17. United Arab Emirates
- Total military personnel: 207,000
- Active personnel: 65,000
- Reserves: 130,000
- Paramilitary forces: 12,000
- Total population: 9,973,449
- Fit-for-service: 4,916,910
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.8083 – #51 out of 145
Apart from these forces, the United Arab Emirates also has a total of 560 aircraft and 12,253 military vehicles (including 354 tanks, 282 artillery units, and 162 MLRS units).
16. Georgia
- Total military personnel: 207,500
- Active personnel: 55,000
- Reserves: 152,500
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total population: 4,936,390
- Fit-for-service: 2,241,121
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.6969 – #84 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Georgia also has a total of 52 aircraft and 5,256 military vehicles (including 235 tanks, 267 artillery units, and 82 MLRS units).
15. Germany
- Total military personnel: 215,600
- Active personnel: 181,600
- Reserves: 34,000
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total population: 84,220,184
- Fit-for-service: 30,993,028
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2847 – #19 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Germany also has a total of 618 aircraft and 79,317 military vehicles (including 295 tanks, 134 artillery units, and 33 MLRS units).
14. Myanmar
- Total military personnel: 225,000
- Active personnel: 150,000
- Reserves: 20,000
- Paramilitary forces: 55,000
- Total population: 57,970,293
- Fit-for-service: 22,144,652
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5251 – #35 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Myanmar also has a total of 293 aircraft and 8,139 military vehicles (including 705 tanks, 2,083 artillery units, and 586 MLRS units).
13. Spain
- Total military personnel: 226,902
- Active personnel: 133,282
- Reserves: 15,150
- Paramilitary forces: 78,470
- Total population: 47,222,613
- Fit-for-service: 17,614,035
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2882 – #20 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Spain also has a total of 513 aircraft and 15,046 military vehicles (including 327 tanks and 236 artillery units).
12. Portugal
- Total military personnel: 260,400
- Active personnel: 24,000
- Reserves: 211,700
- Paramilitary forces: 24,700
- Total population: 10,467,366
- Fit-for-service: 4,029,936
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5609 – #38 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Portugal also has a total of 117 aircraft and 11,173 military vehicles (including 34 tanks and 106 artillery units).
11. Syria
- Total military personnel: 270,000
- Active personnel: 170,000
- Reserves: 50,000
- Paramilitary forces: 50,000
- Total population: 22,933,531
- Fit-for-service: 12,728,110
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.0026 – #60 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Syria also has a total of 452 aircraft and 14,550 military vehicles (including 2,720 tanks, 2,695 artillery units, and 614 MLRS units).
10. Kazakhstan
- Total military personnel: 300,000
- Active personnel: 110,000
- Reserves: 135,000
- Paramilitary forces: 55,000
- Total population: 19,543,464
- Fit-for-service: 6,683,865
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.9495 – #58 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Kazakhstan also has a total of 243 aircraft and 6,012 military vehicles (including 300 tanks, 696 artillery units, and 407 MLRS units).
9. Japan
- Total military personnel: 328,150
- Active personnel: 247,150
- Reserves: 56,000
- Paramilitary forces: 25,000
- Total population: 123,719,238
- Fit-for-service: 43,054,295
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1601 – #7 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Japan also has a total of 1,459 aircraft and 37,662 military vehicles (including 518 tanks, 653 artillery units, and 54 MLRS units).
8. Poland
- Total military personnel: 602,100
- Active personnel: 202,100
- Reserves: 350,000
- Paramilitary forces: 50,000
- Total population: 37,991,766
- Fit-for-service: 15,272,690
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2917 – #21 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Poland also has a total of 468 aircraft and 13,956 military vehicles (including 612 tanks, 525 artillery units, and 211 MLRS units).
7. Serbia
- Total military personnel: 627,000
- Active personnel: 25,000
- Reserves: 2,000
- Paramilitary forces: 600,000
- Total population: 6,693,375
- Fit-for-service: 2,590,336
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.9038 – #56 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Serbia also has a total of 112 aircraft and 3,954 military vehicles (including 262 tanks, 162 artillery units, and 82 MLRS units).
6. Israel
- Total military personnel: 670,000
- Active personnel: 170,000
- Reserves: 465,000
- Paramilitary forces: 35,000
- Total population: 9,043,387
- Fit-for-service: 3,156,142
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2596 – #17 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Israel also has a total of 612 aircraft and 43,407 military vehicles (including 1,370 tanks, 950 artillery units, and 150 MLRS units).
5. Turkey
- Total military personnel: 883,900
- Active personnel: 355,200
- Reserves: 378,700
- Paramilitary forces: 150,000
- Total population: 83,593,483
- Fit-for-service: 3,561,604
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1697 – #8 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Turkey also has a total of 1,069 aircraft and 55,104 military vehicles (including 2,231 tanks, 2,785 artillery units, and 286 MLRS units).
4. Finland
- Total military personnel: 947,800
- Active personnel: 24,000
- Reserves: 870,000
- Paramilitary forces: 53,800
- Total population: 5,614,571
- Fit-for-service: 1,908,954
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.7967 – #50 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Finland also has a total of 164 aircraft and 11,716 military vehicles (including 200 tanks, 792 artillery units, and 76 MLRS units).
3. Iran
- Total military personnel: 1,180,000
- Active personnel: 610,000
- Reserves: 350,000
- Paramilitary forces: 220,000
- Total population: 87,590,873
- Fit-for-service: 41,167,710
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2269 – #14 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Iran also has a total of 551 aircraft and 65,765 military vehicles (including 1,996 tanks, 2,630 artillery units, and 775 MLRS units).
2. South Korea
- Total military personnel: 3,820,000
- Active personnel: 600,000
- Reserves: 3,100,000
- Paramilitary forces: 120,000
- Total population: 51,966,948
- Fit-for-service: 21,306,449
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1416 – #5 out of 145
Apart from these forces, South Korea also has a total of 1,576 aircraft and 66,492 military vehicles (including 2,501 tanks, 8,052 artillery units, and 581 MLRS units).
1. Bangladesh
- Total military personnel: 6,963,000
- Active personnel: 163,000
- Reserves: 0
- Paramilitary forces: 6,800,000
- Total population: 167,184,465
- Fit-for-service: 65,536,310
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5419 – #37 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Bangladesh also has a total of 216 aircraft and 13,100 military vehicles (including 320 tanks, 464 artillery units, and 71 MLRS units).
