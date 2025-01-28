This Rising Military Power Has a Standing Army of Nearly 7 Million murdoc online / Wikimedia Commons

Over the past year, countries around the world have risen and fallen in terms of military power. One of the most pivotal factors in this calculus is the overall size of a country’s military. While some countries might have technologically advanced forces, they might not have the manpower to back them up. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at rising military powers with the largest armies.

To determine the “Powers on the Rise” countries with the largest military forces, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography.We ranked these countries according to their total military personnel. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We included supplemental information regarding active military personnel, military aircraft, vehicles, and naval power as well. We specifically reviewed countries that are considered “Powers on the Rise” meaning these are the countries that have gained the most military strength in the last year.

Here is a look at the Powers on the Rise countries with the largest militaries:

Why Are We Covering This?

Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are easily the global powers, there are a number of emerging military powers that have their own spheres of influence and give shape to geopolitical relations in their own unique way.

30. New Zealand

Total military personnel: 12,220

12,220 Active personnel: 8,670

8,670 Reserves: 3,250

3,250 Paramilitary forces: 300

300 Total population: 5,109,702

5,109,702 Fit-for-service: 1,757,737

1,757,737 Military strength score and world rank: 1.1844 – #67 out of 145

Apart from these forces, New Zealand also has a total of 47 aircraft and 4,040 military vehicles (including 31 artillery units).

29. Czechia

Total military personnel: 32,200

32,200 Active personnel: 28,000

28,000 Reserves: 4,200

4,200 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total population: 10,706,242

10,706,242 Fit-for-service: 4,079,078

4,079,078 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7706 – #46 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Czechia also has a total of 88 aircraft and 6,757 military vehicles (including 65 tanks and 53 artillery units).

28. Croatia

Total military personnel: 36,425

36,425 Active personnel: 14,325

14,325 Reserves: 20,100

20,100 Paramilitary forces: 2,000

2,000 Total population: 4,169,239

4,169,239 Fit-for-service: 1,571,803

1,571,803 Military strength score and world rank: 1.1333 – #66 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Croatia also has a total of 81 aircraft and 3,076 military vehicles (including 75 tanks, 181 artillery units, and 105 MLRS units).

27. Sweden

Total military personnel: 82,300

82,300 Active personnel: 24,400

24,400 Reserves: 32,900

32,900 Paramilitary forces: 25,000

25,000 Total population: 10,536,338

10,536,338 Fit-for-service: 3,540,210

3,540,210 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4009 – #29 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Sweden also has a total of 212 aircraft and 7,958 military vehicles (including 120 tanks and 26 artillery units).

26. Denmark

Total military personnel: 83,000

83,000 Active personnel: 20,000

20,000 Reserves: 12,000

12,000 Paramilitary forces: 51,000

51,000 Total population: 5,946,984

5,946,984 Fit-for-service: 2,117,126

2,117,126 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7743 – #48 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Denmark also has a total of 119 aircraft and 4,056 military vehicles (including 44 tanks and 19 artillery units).

25. Qatar

Total military personnel: 87,050

87,050 Active personnel: 66,550

66,550 Reserves: 15,000

15,000 Paramilitary forces: 5,500

5,500 Total population: 2,532,104

2,532,104 Fit-for-service: 486,164

486,164 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0789 – #63 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Qatar also has a total of 228 aircraft and 5,544 military vehicles (including 99 tanks, 58 artillery units, and 16 MLRS units).

24. Estonia

Total military personnel: 96,500

96,500 Active personnel: 7,700

7,700 Reserves: 78,800

78,800 Paramilitary forces: 10,000

10,000 Total population: 1,202,762

1,202,762 Fit-for-service: 459,455

459,455 Military strength score and world rank: 1.7237 – #87 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Estonia also has a total of 7 aircraft and 1,409 military vehicles (including 24 artillery units and 6 MLRS units).

23. Kuwait

Total military personnel: 103,500

103,500 Active personnel: 72,000

72,000 Reserves: 24,000

24,000 Paramilitary forces: 7,500

7,500 Total population: 3,103,580

3,103,580 Fit-for-service: 1,433,854

1,433,854 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4261 – #77 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Kuwait also has a total of 144 aircraft and 4,409 military vehicles (including 367 tanks, 74 artillery units, and 27 MLRS units).

22. Libya

Total military personnel: 132,000

132,000 Active personnel: 32,000

32,000 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 100,000

100,000 Total population: 7,252,573

7,252,573 Fit-for-service: 3,241,900

3,241,900 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4449 – #79 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Libya also has a total of 132 aircraft and 2,890 military vehicles (including 300 tanks, 75 artillery units, and 55 MLRS units).

21. Austria

Total military personnel: 141,600

141,600 Active personnel: 16,000

16,000 Reserves: 125,600

125,600 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total population: 8,940,860

8,940,860 Fit-for-service: 3,621,048

3,621,048 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2351 – #71 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Austria also has a total of 104 aircraft and 848 military vehicles (including 58 tanks and 53 artillery units).

20. Switzerland

Total military personnel: 156,299

156,299 Active personnel: 101,584

101,584 Reserves: 49,715

49,715 Paramilitary forces: 5,000

5,000 Total population: 8,563,760

8,563,760 Fit-for-service: 3,057,262

3,057,262 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6097 – #43 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Switzerland also has a total of 147 aircraft and 4,304 military vehicles (including 134 tanks and 133 artillery units).

19. Paraguay

Total military personnel: 199,150

199,150 Active personnel: 15,650

15,650 Reserves: 168,500

168,500 Paramilitary forces: 15,000

15,000 Total population: 7,439,863

7,439,863 Fit-for-service: 2,968,505

2,968,505 Military strength score and world rank: 1.7053 – #85 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Paraguay also has a total of 41 aircraft and 1,936 military vehicles (including 10 tanks and 28 artillery units).

18. Jordan

Total military personnel: 200,500

200,500 Active personnel: 100,500

100,500 Reserves: 65,000

65,000 Paramilitary forces: 35,000

35,000 Total population: 11,086,716

11,086,716 Fit-for-service: 2,960,153

2,960,153 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4651 – #80 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Jordan also has a total of 265 aircraft and 24,148 military vehicles (including 1,365 tanks, 283 artillery units, and 88 MLRS units).

17. United Arab Emirates

Total military personnel: 207,000

207,000 Active personnel: 65,000

65,000 Reserves: 130,000

130,000 Paramilitary forces: 12,000

12,000 Total population: 9,973,449

9,973,449 Fit-for-service: 4,916,910

4,916,910 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8083 – #51 out of 145

Apart from these forces, the United Arab Emirates also has a total of 560 aircraft and 12,253 military vehicles (including 354 tanks, 282 artillery units, and 162 MLRS units).

16. Georgia

Total military personnel: 207,500

207,500 Active personnel: 55,000

55,000 Reserves: 152,500

152,500 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total population: 4,936,390

4,936,390 Fit-for-service: 2,241,121

2,241,121 Military strength score and world rank: 1.6969 – #84 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Georgia also has a total of 52 aircraft and 5,256 military vehicles (including 235 tanks, 267 artillery units, and 82 MLRS units).

15. Germany

Total military personnel: 215,600

215,600 Active personnel: 181,600

181,600 Reserves: 34,000

34,000 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total population: 84,220,184

84,220,184 Fit-for-service: 30,993,028

30,993,028 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2847 – #19 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Germany also has a total of 618 aircraft and 79,317 military vehicles (including 295 tanks, 134 artillery units, and 33 MLRS units).

14. Myanmar

Total military personnel: 225,000

225,000 Active personnel: 150,000

150,000 Reserves: 20,000

20,000 Paramilitary forces: 55,000

55,000 Total population: 57,970,293

57,970,293 Fit-for-service: 22,144,652

22,144,652 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5251 – #35 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Myanmar also has a total of 293 aircraft and 8,139 military vehicles (including 705 tanks, 2,083 artillery units, and 586 MLRS units).

13. Spain

Total military personnel: 226,902

226,902 Active personnel: 133,282

133,282 Reserves: 15,150

15,150 Paramilitary forces: 78,470

78,470 Total population: 47,222,613

47,222,613 Fit-for-service: 17,614,035

17,614,035 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2882 – #20 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Spain also has a total of 513 aircraft and 15,046 military vehicles (including 327 tanks and 236 artillery units).

12. Portugal

Total military personnel: 260,400

260,400 Active personnel: 24,000

24,000 Reserves: 211,700

211,700 Paramilitary forces: 24,700

24,700 Total population: 10,467,366

10,467,366 Fit-for-service: 4,029,936

4,029,936 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5609 – #38 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Portugal also has a total of 117 aircraft and 11,173 military vehicles (including 34 tanks and 106 artillery units).

11. Syria

Total military personnel: 270,000

270,000 Active personnel: 170,000

170,000 Reserves: 50,000

50,000 Paramilitary forces: 50,000

50,000 Total population: 22,933,531

22,933,531 Fit-for-service: 12,728,110

12,728,110 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0026 – #60 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Syria also has a total of 452 aircraft and 14,550 military vehicles (including 2,720 tanks, 2,695 artillery units, and 614 MLRS units).

10. Kazakhstan

Total military personnel: 300,000

300,000 Active personnel: 110,000

110,000 Reserves: 135,000

135,000 Paramilitary forces: 55,000

55,000 Total population: 19,543,464

19,543,464 Fit-for-service: 6,683,865

6,683,865 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9495 – #58 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Kazakhstan also has a total of 243 aircraft and 6,012 military vehicles (including 300 tanks, 696 artillery units, and 407 MLRS units).

9. Japan

Total military personnel: 328,150

328,150 Active personnel: 247,150

247,150 Reserves: 56,000

56,000 Paramilitary forces: 25,000

25,000 Total population: 123,719,238

123,719,238 Fit-for-service: 43,054,295

43,054,295 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1601 – #7 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Japan also has a total of 1,459 aircraft and 37,662 military vehicles (including 518 tanks, 653 artillery units, and 54 MLRS units).

8. Poland

Total military personnel: 602,100

602,100 Active personnel: 202,100

202,100 Reserves: 350,000

350,000 Paramilitary forces: 50,000

50,000 Total population: 37,991,766

37,991,766 Fit-for-service: 15,272,690

15,272,690 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2917 – #21 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Poland also has a total of 468 aircraft and 13,956 military vehicles (including 612 tanks, 525 artillery units, and 211 MLRS units).

7. Serbia

Total military personnel: 627,000

627,000 Active personnel: 25,000

25,000 Reserves: 2,000

2,000 Paramilitary forces: 600,000

600,000 Total population: 6,693,375

6,693,375 Fit-for-service: 2,590,336

2,590,336 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9038 – #56 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Serbia also has a total of 112 aircraft and 3,954 military vehicles (including 262 tanks, 162 artillery units, and 82 MLRS units).

6. Israel

Total military personnel: 670,000

670,000 Active personnel: 170,000

170,000 Reserves: 465,000

465,000 Paramilitary forces: 35,000

35,000 Total population: 9,043,387

9,043,387 Fit-for-service: 3,156,142

3,156,142 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2596 – #17 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Israel also has a total of 612 aircraft and 43,407 military vehicles (including 1,370 tanks, 950 artillery units, and 150 MLRS units).

5. Turkey

Total military personnel: 883,900

883,900 Active personnel: 355,200

355,200 Reserves: 378,700

378,700 Paramilitary forces: 150,000

150,000 Total population: 83,593,483

83,593,483 Fit-for-service: 3,561,604

3,561,604 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1697 – #8 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Turkey also has a total of 1,069 aircraft and 55,104 military vehicles (including 2,231 tanks, 2,785 artillery units, and 286 MLRS units).

4. Finland

Total military personnel: 947,800

947,800 Active personnel: 24,000

24,000 Reserves: 870,000

870,000 Paramilitary forces: 53,800

53,800 Total population: 5,614,571

5,614,571 Fit-for-service: 1,908,954

1,908,954 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7967 – #50 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Finland also has a total of 164 aircraft and 11,716 military vehicles (including 200 tanks, 792 artillery units, and 76 MLRS units).

3. Iran

Total military personnel: 1,180,000

1,180,000 Active personnel: 610,000

610,000 Reserves: 350,000

350,000 Paramilitary forces: 220,000

220,000 Total population: 87,590,873

87,590,873 Fit-for-service: 41,167,710

41,167,710 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2269 – #14 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Iran also has a total of 551 aircraft and 65,765 military vehicles (including 1,996 tanks, 2,630 artillery units, and 775 MLRS units).

2. South Korea

Total military personnel: 3,820,000

3,820,000 Active personnel: 600,000

600,000 Reserves: 3,100,000

3,100,000 Paramilitary forces: 120,000

120,000 Total population: 51,966,948

51,966,948 Fit-for-service: 21,306,449

21,306,449 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1416 – #5 out of 145

Apart from these forces, South Korea also has a total of 1,576 aircraft and 66,492 military vehicles (including 2,501 tanks, 8,052 artillery units, and 581 MLRS units).

1. Bangladesh

Total military personnel: 6,963,000

6,963,000 Active personnel: 163,000

163,000 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 6,800,000

6,800,000 Total population: 167,184,465

167,184,465 Fit-for-service: 65,536,310

65,536,310 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5419 – #37 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Bangladesh also has a total of 216 aircraft and 13,100 military vehicles (including 320 tanks, 464 artillery units, and 71 MLRS units).

