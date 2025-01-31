Surrounded by America's Foes, This U.S. Ally Is Building a Massive Fleet of Fighter Jets 20240402 102146 MiG-29 rear-right MilHistMus-Astana 301dpi by photo User:Zenwort / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

As ascendant military powers continue to assert themselves on the international stage, many have shifted their strategic doctrines to bolstering air power. At the heart of improving air superiority is a country’s fighter jet fleet. Having the most advanced fighters and then having a lot of them ultimately tips the balance of power one way or the other. By acquiring a large number of fighter jets, these countries have not only improved their defensive capabilities, but they also have enhanced their ability to project power beyond their borders. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring the largest fighter jet fleets among emerging global military powers. (The Newest NATO Combat Aircraft Is Not a 5th Generation Fighter Jet.)

To determine the “Powers on the Rise” countries with the most fighter aircraft, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 military strength report from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. We ranked these countries according to which countries have the most of these aircraft. We included supplemental information regarding each country’s current air force and overall military strength ranking. Nations that did not have any fighter aircraft were excluded. We specifically reviewed countries that are considered “Powers on the Rise” meaning these are the countries that have gained the most military strength in the last year.

It should be noted that the classification of fighter aircraft generally refers to aircraft that are primarily designated for air-to-air combat and interception. These aircraft typically carry lighter payloads than attack or strike aircraft, and different armament as well. However, in recent years as aircraft have become more advanced, these lines between strike and fighter aircraft have become blurred because of the multirole capabilities that many of these jets possess. Again, 24/7 Wall St. is going off the primary designation of these aircraft according to Global Firepower. (The Top Combat Aircraft in the US Air Force Has Been Flying Since 1978.)

Here is a look at the Powers on the Rise countries with the most fighter aircraft:

Why Are We Covering This?

Anelo / Shutterstock.com

Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are easily the global powers, there are a number of emerging military powers that have their own spheres of influence and give shape to geopolitical relations in their own unique way.

26. Serbia

File:MiG-29 18108 V i PVO VS, august 04, 2008.JPG by Srđan Popović / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 11

11 Total strike and attack aircraft: 17

17 Total helicopters: 44

44 Total attack helicopters: 4

4 Total military aircraft: 112

112 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9038 – #56 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Serbia has 3,954 military vehicles (including 262 tanks, 162 artillery units, and 82 MLRS units). Serbia has 25,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 6.7 million.

25. Croatia

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 11

11 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 52

52 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 81

81 Military strength score and world rank: 1.1333 – #66 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Croatia has 3,076 military vehicles (including 75 tanks, 181 artillery units, and 105 MLRS units). Croatia has 14,325 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 4.2 million.

24. Czechia

Timm Ziegenthaler/Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 12

12 Total strike and attack aircraft: 16

16 Total helicopters: 33

33 Total attack helicopters: 3

3 Total military aircraft: 88

88 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7706 – #46 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Czechia has 6,757 military vehicles (including 65 tanks and 53 artillery units). Czechia has 28,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.7 million.

23. Austria

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 15

15 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 66

66 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 104

104 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2351 – #71 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Austria has 848 military vehicles (including 58 tanks and 53 artillery units). Austria has 16,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 8.9 million.

22. Libya

Maltaguy1 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 17

17 Total strike and attack aircraft: 3

3 Total helicopters: 32

32 Total attack helicopters: 7

7 Total military aircraft: 132

132 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4449 – #79 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Libya has 2,890 military vehicles (including 300 tanks, 75 artillery units, and 55 MLRS units). Libya has 32,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 7.3 million.

21. Portugal

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 28

28 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 38

38 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 117

117 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5609 – #38 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Portugal has 11,173 military vehicles (including 34 tanks and 106 artillery units). Portugal has 24,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.5 million.

20. Denmark

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 33

33 Total strike and attack aircraft: 4

4 Total helicopters: 34

34 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 119

119 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7743 – #48 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Denmark has 4,056 military vehicles (including 44 tanks and 19 artillery units). Denmark has 20,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.9 million.

19. Kuwait

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 36

36 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 60

60 Total attack helicopters: 16

16 Total military aircraft: 144

144 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4261 – #77 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Kuwait has 4,409 military vehicles (including 367 tanks, 74 artillery units, and 27 MLRS units). Kuwait has 72,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.1 million.

18. Switzerland

Ank Kumar / Wikimedia Commons

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 43

43 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 41

41 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 147

147 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6097 – #43 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Switzerland has 4,304 military vehicles (including 134 tanks, 133 artillery units, and 0 MLRS units). Switzerland has 101,584 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 8.6 million.

17. Bangladesh

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 44

44 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 73

73 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 216

216 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5419 – #37 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Bangladesh has 13,100 military vehicles (including 320 tanks, 464 artillery units, and 71 MLRS units). Bangladesh has 163,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 167.2 million.

16. Jordan

Handout / Getty Images

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 44

44 Total strike and attack aircraft: 6

6 Total helicopters: 148

148 Total attack helicopters: 43

43 Total military aircraft: 265

265 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4651 – #80 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Jordan has 24,148 military vehicles (including 1,365 tanks, 283 artillery units, and 88 MLRS units). Jordan has 100,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 11.1 million.

15. Finland

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 55

55 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 27

27 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 164

164 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7967 – #50 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Finland has 11,716 military vehicles (including 200 tanks, 792 artillery units, and 76 MLRS units). Finland has 24,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.6 million.

14. Myanmar

shaadjutt / iStock via Getty Images

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 58

58 Total strike and attack aircraft: 26

26 Total helicopters: 80

80 Total attack helicopters: 9

9 Total military aircraft: 293

293 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5251 – #35 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Myanmar has 8,139 military vehicles (including 705 tanks, 2,083 artillery units, and 586 MLRS units). Myanmar has 150,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 58.0 million.

13. Poland

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 59

59 Total strike and attack aircraft: 34

34 Total helicopters: 215

215 Total attack helicopters: 30

30 Total military aircraft: 468

468 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2917 – #21 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Poland has 13,956 military vehicles (including 612 tanks, 525 artillery units, and 211 MLRS units). Poland has 202,100 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 38.0 million.

12. Sweden

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 71

71 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 53

53 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 212

212 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4009 – #29 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Sweden has 7,958 military vehicles (including 120 tanks and 26 artillery units). Sweden has 24,400 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.5 million.

11. Kazakhstan

20240402 102146 MiG-29 rear-right MilHistMus-Astana 301dpi by photo User:Zenwort / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 81

81 Total strike and attack aircraft: 38

38 Total helicopters: 75

75 Total attack helicopters: 22

22 Total military aircraft: 243

243 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9495 – #58 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Kazakhstan has 6,012 military vehicles (including 300 tanks, 696 artillery units, and 407 MLRS units). Kazakhstan has 110,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 19.5 million.

10. Qatar

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 92

92 Total strike and attack aircraft: 6

6 Total helicopters: 67

67 Total attack helicopters: 24

24 Total military aircraft: 228

228 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0789 – #63 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Qatar has 5,544 military vehicles (including 99 tanks, 58 artillery units, and 16 MLRS units). Qatar has 66,550 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.5 million.

9. United Arab Emirates

Stocktrek Images / Getty Images

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 99

99 Total strike and attack aircraft: 18

18 Total helicopters: 246

246 Total attack helicopters: 30

30 Total military aircraft: 560

560 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8083 – #51 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, the United Arab Emirates has 12,253 military vehicles (including 354 tanks, 282 artillery units, and 162 MLRS units). The United Arab Emirates has 65,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.0 million.

8. Germany

Alan Wilson / CC BY-SA 2.0 / Flickr

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 133

133 Total strike and attack aircraft: 76

76 Total helicopters: 318

318 Total attack helicopters: 55

55 Total military aircraft: 618

618 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2847 – #19 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Germany has 79,317 military vehicles (including 295 tanks, 134 artillery units, and 33 MLRS units). Germany has 181,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.2 million.

7. Spain

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 139

139 Total strike and attack aircraft: 12

12 Total helicopters: 121

121 Total attack helicopters: 17

17 Total military aircraft: 513

513 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2882 – #20 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Spain has 15,046 military vehicles (including 327 tanks and 236 artillery units). Spain has 133,282 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 47.2 million.

6. Syria

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 168

168 Total strike and attack aircraft: 57

57 Total helicopters: 153

153 Total attack helicopters: 27

27 Total military aircraft: 452

452 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0026 – #60 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Syria has 14,550 military vehicles (including 2,720 tanks, 2,695 artillery units, and 614 MLRS units). Syria has 170,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 22.9 million.

5. Iran

bfk92 / iStock via Getty Images

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 186

186 Total strike and attack aircraft: 23

23 Total helicopters: 129

129 Total attack helicopters: 13

13 Total military aircraft: 551

551 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2269 – #14 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Iran has 65,765 military vehicles (including 1,996 tanks, 2,630 artillery units, and 775 MLRS units). Iran has 610,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 87.6 million.

4. Turkey

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 205

205 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 502

502 Total attack helicopters: 111

111 Total military aircraft: 1,069

1,069 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1697 – #8 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Turkey has 55,104 military vehicles (including 2,231 tanks, 2,785 artillery units, and 286 MLRS units). Turkey has 355,200 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 83.6 million.

3. Japan

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 217

217 Total strike and attack aircraft: 36

36 Total helicopters: 577

577 Total attack helicopters: 119

119 Total military aircraft: 1,459

1,459 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1601 – #7 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Japan has 37,662 military vehicles (including 518 tanks, 653 artillery units, and 54 MLRS units). Japan has 247,150 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 123.7 million.

2. Israel

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 241

241 Total strike and attack aircraft: 39

39 Total helicopters: 146

146 Total attack helicopters: 48

48 Total military aircraft: 612

612 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2596 – #17 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Israel has 43,407 military vehicles (including 1,370 tanks, 950 artillery units, and 150 MLRS units). Israel has 170,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.0 million.

1. South Korea

usairforce / Flickr

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 354

354 Total strike and attack aircraft: 98

98 Total helicopters: 758

758 Total attack helicopters: 112

112 Total military aircraft: 1,576

1,576 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1416 – #5 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, South Korea has 66,492 military vehicles (including 2,501 tanks, 8,052 artillery units, and 581 MLRS units). South Korea has 600,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 52.0 million.

Take Charge of Your Retirement In Just A Few Minutes (Sponsor) Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance—and SmartAsset’s made it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor. Here’s how it works: Answer a Few Simple Questions. Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes! Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Our smart tool matches you with up to three pre-screened, vetted advisors who serve your area and are held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Click here to begin Choose Your Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory call (or meet in person), and select the advisor who feel is right for you. Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today!