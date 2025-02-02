Our Future Naval Strategy Depends on These State-of-the-Art Ships 2003 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

At the end of 2024 came the christening of the USS Arkansas, a Virginia-class nuclear submarine, at Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia. The USS Arkansas is the fifth ship named for the state of Arkansas, but this ship and its christening are especially empowering. In 2018, former Navy Secretary Ray Mabus named the six women who were part of the Little Rock Nine as sponsors of the ship; the Little Rock Nine were the first nine Black teens who entered Little Rock’s Central High School following desegregation, which marked a momentous occasion in our nation’s history. Their initials were welded into steel plates when the submarine’s keel was laid. Carlotta Walls LaNier, one of the Little Rock Nine, even came to do a speech during the boat’s christening.

A wide variety of ships make up the U.S. Navy’s arsenal. For example, destroyers are designed for the utmost challenges of war, outfitted with advanced missile systems and sensitive radar. Submarines are the ultimate vessel for stealth missions, moving undetected beneath the surface of the ocean. The ships in the U.S. Navy are not just known for their roles in battle, but for their roles in historical preservation and importance. At the same time, many state-of-the-art ships — even as they draw on moments and insights from the past — have become incredibly advanced today. These new ships and submarines have the power to remind us of where we came from, and protect the United States from any threats that could deter our progress today. To determine the future warships and submarines of the U.S. Navy, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the Upcoming U.S. Navy Commissionings, a military data site. We compiled data on all ships and submarines that have at least had their keel laid and ordered these alphabetically. We included supplemental information regarding the classification of vessel, unit type, and current status. (Take a journey through World War II’s most iconic warships.)

Why Are We Covering This?

Why Are We Covering This?

The U.S. Navy is one of the largest navies in the world, behind — though still close to — other world powers like China. The Navy plays an important role in national security by preventing threats against the U.S. or its allies, and projecting our global power. Knowing the most recent ships and submarines to enter the U.S. Navy is crucial if you want to understand the state of security, and where we’re prioritizing certain security needs, moving forward.

Are you ready? Take a look at the ships and submarines entering the U.S. Navy in the coming years:

USS Arizona (SSN 803)

United States Navy via Wikimedia Commons

Class: Virginia-class

Virginia-class Unit type: Nuclear attack submarine

Nuclear attack submarine Status: Keel Laid Dec ’22

Keel Laid Dec ’22 Construction site: Newport News, VA

USS Arkansas (SSN 800)

USS Arkansas (SSN-800) Under Construction by Huntington Ingalls Industries / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

Class: Virginia-class

Virginia-class Unit type: Nuclear attack submarine

Nuclear attack submarine Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction site: Newport News, VA

USS Beloit (LCS 29)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Class: Freedom-class

Freedom-class Unit type: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Status: Christened May ’22

Christened May ’22 Construction site: Marinette, WI

USS Bougainville (LHA 8)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Class: America-class

America-class Unit type: Amphibious assault ship

Amphibious assault ship Status: Launched Oct ’23

Launched Oct ’23 Construction site: Pascagoula, MS

USS Cleveland (LCS 31)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Class: Freedom-class

Freedom-class Unit type: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Status: Launched Apr ’23

Launched Apr ’23 Construction site: Marinette, WI

USS Constellation (FFG 62)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Class: Constellation-class

Constellation-class Unit type: Guided missile frigate

Guided missile frigate Status: Keel Laid Apr ’24

Keel Laid Apr ’24 Construction site: Marinette, WI

USS District of Columbia (SSBN 826)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Class: Columbia-class

Columbia-class Unit type: Ballistic missile submarine

Ballistic missile submarine Status: Keel Laid Jun ’22

Keel Laid Jun ’22 Construction site: Groton, CT

USS Doris Miller (CVN 81)

Class: Gerald Ford-class

Gerald Ford-class Unit type: Aircraft carrier

Aircraft carrier Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction site: Newport News, VA

USS Enterprise (CVN 80)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Class: Gerald Ford-class

Gerald Ford-class Unit type: Aircraft carrier

Aircraft carrier Status: Keel Laid Aug ’22

Keel Laid Aug ’22 Construction site: Newport News, VA

USS Fallujah (LHA 9)

viper-zero / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Class: America-class

America-class Unit type: Amphibious assault ship

Amphibious assault ship Status: Keel Laid Sep ’23

Keel Laid Sep ’23 Construction site: Pascagoula, MS

USS George M. Neal (DDG 131)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Class: Arleigh Burke-class

Arleigh Burke-class Unit type: Guided missile destroyer

Guided missile destroyer Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction site: Pascagoula, MS

USS Harrisburg (LPD 30)

usnavy / Flickr

Class: San Antonio-class

San Antonio-class Unit type: Amphibious transport dock

Amphibious transport dock Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction site: Pascagoula, MS

USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124)

Class: Arleigh Burke-class

Arleigh Burke-class Unit type: Guided missile destroyer

Guided missile destroyer Status: Christened Jul ’23

Christened Jul ’23 Construction site: Bath, ME

USS Hector A. Cafferata (ESB 8)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Class: ESB-class

ESB-class Unit type: Expeditionary mobile base

Expeditionary mobile base Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction site: San Diego, CA

USS Idaho (SSN 799)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Class: Virginia-class

Virginia-class Unit type: Nuclear attack submarine

Nuclear attack submarine Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction site: Groton, CT

USS Iowa (SSN 797)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Class: Virginia-class

Virginia-class Unit type: Nuclear attack submarine

Nuclear attack submarine Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction site: Groton, CT

USS Jeremiah Denton (DDG 129)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Class: Arleigh Burke-class

Arleigh Burke-class Unit type: Guided missile destroyer

Guided missile destroyer Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction site: Pascagoula, MS

USS John Basilone (DDG 122)

usnavy / Flickr

Class: Arleigh Burke-class

Arleigh Burke-class Unit type: Guided missile destroyer

Guided missile destroyer Status: Delivered Jul ’24

Delivered Jul ’24 Construction site: Bath, ME

USS John E. Kilmer (DDG 134)

usnavy / Flickr

Class: Arleigh Burke-class

Arleigh Burke-class Unit type: Guided missile destroyer

Guided missile destroyer Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction site: Bath, ME

USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)

Class: Gerald Ford-class

Gerald Ford-class Unit type: Aircraft carrier

Aircraft carrier Status: Fitting Out

Fitting Out Construction site: Newport News, VA

USS Louis H. Wilson, Jr. (DDG 126)

usnavy / Flickr

Class: Arleigh Burke-class

Arleigh Burke-class Unit type: Guided missile destroyer

Guided missile destroyer Status: Keel Laid May ’23

Keel Laid May ’23 Construction site: Bath, ME

USS Lyndon B. Johnson (DDG 1002)

Class: Zumwalt-class

Zumwalt-class Unit type: Guided missile destroyer

Guided missile destroyer Status: Christened Apr ’19

Christened Apr ’19 Construction site: Bath, ME

USS Massachusetts (SSN 798)

usnavy / Flickr

Class: Virginia-class

Virginia-class Unit type: Nuclear attack submarine

Nuclear attack submarine Status: Launched Feb ’24

Launched Feb ’24 Construction site: Newport News, VA

USS Nantucket (LCS 27)

Nantucket Historical Society / Wikimedia Commons

Class: Freedom-class

Freedom-class Unit type: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Status: Delivered Aug ’24

Delivered Aug ’24 Construction site: Marinette, WI

USS Oklahoma (SSN 802)

usnavy / Flickr

Class: Virginia-class

Virginia-class Unit type: Nuclear attack submarine

Nuclear attack submarine Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction site: Newport News, VA

USS Patrick Gallagher (DDG 127)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Class: Arleigh Burke-class

Arleigh Burke-class Unit type: Guided missile destroyer

Guided missile destroyer Status: Christened Jul ’24

Christened Jul ’24 Construction site: Bath, ME

USS Pierre (LCS 38)

wbaiv / Flickr

Class: Independence-class

Independence-class Unit type: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Status: Launched Aug ’24

Launched Aug ’24 Construction site: Mobile, AL

USS Pittsburgh (LPD 31)

navalsurfaceforces / Flickr

Class: San Antonio-class

San Antonio-class Unit type: Amphibious transport dock

Amphibious transport dock Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction site: Pascagoula, MS

USS Quentin Walsh (DDG 132)

usnavy / Flickr

Class: Arleigh Burke-class

Arleigh Burke-class Unit type: Guided missile destroyer

Guided missile destroyer Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction site: Bath, ME

USS Robert E. Simanek (ESB 7)

USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) conducts a tracking exercise with Italian and Ghana navy ships in the Gulf of Guinea. by Official U.S. Navy Imagery / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Class: ESB-class

ESB-class Unit type: Expeditionary mobile base

Expeditionary mobile base Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction site: San Diego, CA

USS Sam Nunn (DDG 133)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Class: Arleigh Burke-class

Arleigh Burke-class Unit type: Guided missile destroyer

Guided missile destroyer Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction site: Pascagoula, MS

USS Ted Stevens (DDG 128)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Class: Arleigh Burke-class

Arleigh Burke-class Unit type: Guided missile destroyer

Guided missile destroyer Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction site: Pascagoula, MS

USS Thad Cochran (DDG 135)

usnavy / Flickr

Class: Arleigh Burke-class

Arleigh Burke-class Unit type: Guided missile destroyer

Guided missile destroyer Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction site: Pascagoula, MS

USS Utah (SSN 801)

Class: Virginia-class

Virginia-class Unit type: Nuclear attack submarine

Nuclear attack submarine Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction site: Pascagoula, MS

USS Wahoo (SSN 806)

usnavy / Flickr

Class: Virginia-class

Virginia-class Unit type: Nuclear attack submarine

Nuclear attack submarine Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction site: Newport News, VA

USS William Charette (DDG 130)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Class: Arleigh Burke-class

Arleigh Burke-class Unit type: Guided missile destroyer

Guided missile destroyer Status: Keel Laid Aug ’24

Keel Laid Aug ’24 Construction site: Bath, ME

