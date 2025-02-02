Military

Our Future Naval Strategy Depends on These State-of-the-Art Ships

At the end of 2024 came the christening of the USS Arkansas, a Virginia-class nuclear submarine, at Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia. The USS Arkansas is the fifth ship named for the state of Arkansas, but this ship and its christening are especially empowering. In 2018, former Navy Secretary Ray Mabus named the six women who were part of the Little Rock Nine as sponsors of the ship; the Little Rock Nine were the first nine Black teens who entered Little Rock’s Central High School following desegregation, which marked a momentous occasion in our nation’s history. Their initials were welded into steel plates when the submarine’s keel was laid. Carlotta Walls LaNier, one of the Little Rock Nine, even came to do a speech during the boat’s christening.

A wide variety of ships make up the U.S. Navy’s arsenal. For example, destroyers are designed for the utmost challenges of war, outfitted with advanced missile systems and sensitive radar. Submarines are the ultimate vessel for stealth missions, moving undetected beneath the surface of the ocean. The ships in the U.S. Navy are not just known for their roles in battle, but for their roles in historical preservation and importance. At the same time, many state-of-the-art ships — even as they draw on moments and insights from the past — have become incredibly advanced today. These new ships and submarines have the power to remind us of where we came from, and protect the United States from any threats that could deter our progress today. To determine the future warships and submarines of the U.S. Navy, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the Upcoming U.S. Navy Commissionings, a military data site. We compiled data on all ships and submarines that have at least had their keel laid and ordered these alphabetically. We included supplemental information regarding the classification of vessel, unit type, and current status. (Take a journey through World War II’s most iconic warships.)

Why Are We Covering This?

US+Navy+Aircraft+carrier | Though huge for a ship, Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) makes for an extremely tight air base (Image Credit: US Navy)
Though huge for a ship, Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) makes for an extremely tight air base (Image Credit: US Navy) by manhhai / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

The U.S. Navy is one of the largest navies in the world, behind — though still close to — other world powers like China. The Navy plays an important role in national security by preventing threats against the U.S. or its allies, and projecting our global power. Knowing the most recent ships and submarines to enter the U.S. Navy is crucial if you want to understand the state of security, and where we’re prioritizing certain security needs, moving forward.

Are you ready? Take a look at the ships and submarines entering the U.S. Navy in the coming years:

USS Arizona (SSN 803)

United States Navy via Wikimedia Commons
  • Class: Virginia-class
  • Unit type: Nuclear attack submarine
  • Status: Keel Laid Dec ’22
  • Construction site: Newport News, VA

USS Arkansas (SSN 800)

USS Arkansas (SSN-800) Under Construction by Huntington Ingalls Industries / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)
  • Class: Virginia-class
  • Unit type: Nuclear attack submarine
  • Status: Under Construction
  • Construction site: Newport News, VA

USS Beloit (LCS 29)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Class: Freedom-class
  • Unit type: Littoral combat ship
  • Status: Christened May ’22
  • Construction site: Marinette, WI

USS Bougainville (LHA 8)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Class: America-class
  • Unit type: Amphibious assault ship
  • Status: Launched Oct ’23
  • Construction site: Pascagoula, MS

USS Cleveland (LCS 31)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Class: Freedom-class
  • Unit type: Littoral combat ship
  • Status: Launched Apr ’23
  • Construction site: Marinette, WI

USS Constellation (FFG 62)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Class: Constellation-class
  • Unit type: Guided missile frigate
  • Status: Keel Laid Apr ’24
  • Construction site: Marinette, WI

USS District of Columbia (SSBN 826)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Class: Columbia-class
  • Unit type: Ballistic missile submarine
  • Status: Keel Laid Jun ’22
  • Construction site: Groton, CT

USS Doris Miller (CVN 81)

CVN-81 USS DORIS MILLER by TMKNIGHT
CVN-81 USS DORIS MILLER (BY-SA 4.0) by TMKNIGHT
  • Class: Gerald Ford-class
  • Unit type: Aircraft carrier
  • Status: Under Construction
  • Construction site: Newport News, VA

USS Enterprise (CVN 80)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Class: Gerald Ford-class
  • Unit type: Aircraft carrier
  • Status: Keel Laid Aug ’22
  • Construction site: Newport News, VA

USS Fallujah (LHA 9)

viper-zero / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Class: America-class
  • Unit type: Amphibious assault ship
  • Status: Keel Laid Sep ’23
  • Construction site: Pascagoula, MS

USS George M. Neal (DDG 131)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Class: Arleigh Burke-class
  • Unit type: Guided missile destroyer
  • Status: Under Construction
  • Construction site: Pascagoula, MS

USS Harrisburg (LPD 30)

usnavy / Flickr
  • Class: San Antonio-class
  • Unit type: Amphibious transport dock
  • Status: Under Construction
  • Construction site: Pascagoula, MS

USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124)

A Marine holds a poster of the future Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Harvey C. Barnum, Jr. by Official U.S. Navy Imagery
A Marine holds a poster of the future Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Harvey C. Barnum, Jr. (BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Imagery
  • Class: Arleigh Burke-class
  • Unit type: Guided missile destroyer
  • Status: Christened Jul ’23
  • Construction site: Bath, ME

USS Hector A. Cafferata (ESB 8)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Class: ESB-class
  • Unit type: Expeditionary mobile base
  • Status: Under Construction
  • Construction site: San Diego, CA

USS Idaho (SSN 799)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Class: Virginia-class
  • Unit type: Nuclear attack submarine
  • Status: Under Construction
  • Construction site: Groton, CT

USS Iowa (SSN 797)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Class: Virginia-class
  • Unit type: Nuclear attack submarine
  • Status: Under Construction
  • Construction site: Groton, CT

USS Jeremiah Denton (DDG 129)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Class: Arleigh Burke-class
  • Unit type: Guided missile destroyer
  • Status: Under Construction
  • Construction site: Pascagoula, MS

USS John Basilone (DDG 122)

Bulgaria+navy | USS Carney and Bulgarian Navy conducts an exercise in the Black Sea.
usnavy / Flickr
  • Class: Arleigh Burke-class
  • Unit type: Guided missile destroyer
  • Status: Delivered Jul ’24
  • Construction site: Bath, ME

USS John E. Kilmer (DDG 134)

russian+navy+Destroyers | Two Russian Sukhoi Su-24 attack aircraft fly over USS Donald Cook.
usnavy / Flickr
  • Class: Arleigh Burke-class
  • Unit type: Guided missile destroyer
  • Status: Under Construction
  • Construction site: Bath, ME

USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)

A crane moves the lower stern ... by Official U.S. Navy Page
A crane moves the lower stern ... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Class: Gerald Ford-class
  • Unit type: Aircraft carrier
  • Status: Fitting Out
  • Construction site: Newport News, VA

USS Louis H. Wilson, Jr. (DDG 126)

usnavy / Flickr
  • Class: Arleigh Burke-class
  • Unit type: Guided missile destroyer
  • Status: Keel Laid May ’23
  • Construction site: Bath, ME

USS Lyndon B. Johnson (DDG 1002)

120416-N-AL577-001 by Naval Surface Warriors
120416-N-AL577-001 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Naval Surface Warriors
  • Class: Zumwalt-class
  • Unit type: Guided missile destroyer
  • Status: Christened Apr ’19
  • Construction site: Bath, ME

USS Massachusetts (SSN 798)

usnavy / Flickr
  • Class: Virginia-class
  • Unit type: Nuclear attack submarine
  • Status: Launched Feb ’24
  • Construction site: Newport News, VA

USS Nantucket (LCS 27)

Nantucket Historical Society / Wikimedia Commons
  • Class: Freedom-class
  • Unit type: Littoral combat ship
  • Status: Delivered Aug ’24
  • Construction site: Marinette, WI

USS Oklahoma (SSN 802)

usnavy / Flickr
  • Class: Virginia-class
  • Unit type: Nuclear attack submarine
  • Status: Under Construction
  • Construction site: Newport News, VA

USS Patrick Gallagher (DDG 127)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Class: Arleigh Burke-class
  • Unit type: Guided missile destroyer
  • Status: Christened Jul ’24
  • Construction site: Bath, ME

USS Pierre (LCS 38)

USS+Kansas+City+LCS-22 | s13 USS Kansas City, from dead ahead, US Navy Litorial Combat Ship LCS 22, Independence class DSC_0027
wbaiv / Flickr
  • Class: Independence-class
  • Unit type: Littoral combat ship
  • Status: Launched Aug ’24
  • Construction site: Mobile, AL

USS Pittsburgh (LPD 31)

navalsurfaceforces / Flickr
  • Class: San Antonio-class
  • Unit type: Amphibious transport dock
  • Status: Under Construction
  • Construction site: Pascagoula, MS

USS Quentin Walsh (DDG 132)

usnavy / Flickr
  • Class: Arleigh Burke-class
  • Unit type: Guided missile destroyer
  • Status: Under Construction
  • Construction site: Bath, ME

USS Robert E. Simanek (ESB 7)

Ghana+navy | USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) conducts a tracking exercise with Italian and Ghana navy ships in the Gulf of Guinea.
USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) conducts a tracking exercise with Italian and Ghana navy ships in the Gulf of Guinea. by Official U.S. Navy Imagery / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)
  • Class: ESB-class
  • Unit type: Expeditionary mobile base
  • Status: Under Construction
  • Construction site: San Diego, CA

USS Sam Nunn (DDG 133)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Class: Arleigh Burke-class
  • Unit type: Guided missile destroyer
  • Status: Under Construction
  • Construction site: Pascagoula, MS

USS Ted Stevens (DDG 128)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Class: Arleigh Burke-class
  • Unit type: Guided missile destroyer
  • Status: Under Construction
  • Construction site: Pascagoula, MS

USS Thad Cochran (DDG 135)

usnavy / Flickr
  • Class: Arleigh Burke-class
  • Unit type: Guided missile destroyer
  • Status: Under Construction
  • Construction site: Pascagoula, MS

USS Utah (SSN 801)

USS Utah (SSN 801) at Freedom Festival by Ben P L
USS Utah (SSN 801) at Freedom Festival (BY-SA 2.0) by Ben P L
  • Class: Virginia-class
  • Unit type: Nuclear attack submarine
  • Status: Under Construction
  • Construction site: Pascagoula, MS

USS Wahoo (SSN 806)

usnavy / Flickr
  • Class: Virginia-class
  • Unit type: Nuclear attack submarine
  • Status: Under Construction
  • Construction site: Newport News, VA

USS William Charette (DDG 130)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Class: Arleigh Burke-class
  • Unit type: Guided missile destroyer
  • Status: Keel Laid Aug ’24
  • Construction site: Bath, ME

