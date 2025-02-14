The Largest Military on the European Continent Is Bigger Than France, Germany, and the UK Combined

Europe has long been known for its military history, partially due to it being ground zero for the largest conflict the world has ever known. Ever since then, the military landscape has evolved into a patchwork of NATO nations and some of the strongest military forces in the world. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring the largest military forces on the European continent.
To determine the countries with the largest military forces in Europe, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. We ranked these countries according to their total military personnel. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We included supplemental information regarding active military personnel, military aircraft, vehicles, and naval power as well. Note that we excluded Russia from this list.
Here is a look at the largest militaries in Europe:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding the military dynamics in Europe is important considering the continent’s deeply rooted geopolitical challenges going forward. Historically, Europe has been marked by wars, shifting alliances, and territorial disputes, and yet it still remains a key player on the global stage. At the same time, alliances like the EU or NATO are some of the most powerful in terms of their influence on the world. Whether it is a question of NATO’s expansion or Russia’s campaign in Eastern Europe, these military forces tilt the region’s balance of power.
37. Luxembourg
- Total military personnel: 1,000
- Active personnel: 1,000
- Reserves: 0
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total population: 660,924
- Fit-for-service: 91,208
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.1458 – #109 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Luxembourg also has one military aircraft and 180 military vehicles.
36. Montenegro
- Total military personnel: 7,850
- Active personnel: 2,350
- Reserves: 0
- Paramilitary forces: 5,500
- Total population: 602,445
- Fit-for-service: 85,547
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.9109 – #129 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Montenegro also has a total of 11 aircraft and 662 military vehicles (including 12 MLRS units).
35. Albania
- Total military personnel: 9,100
- Active personnel: 6,600
- Reserves: 2,000
- Paramilitary forces: 500
- Total population: 3,101,621
- Fit-for-service: 1,290,274
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.8188 – #90 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Albania also has a total of 19 aircraft and 976 military vehicles (including 40 tanks).
34. Ireland
- Total military personnel: 9,465
- Active personnel: 7,765
- Reserves: 1,700
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total population: 5,323,991
- Fit-for-service: 2,033,765
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.8779 – #94 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Ireland also has a total of 25 aircraft and 1,064 military vehicles.
33. Kosovo
- Total military personnel: 15,500
- Active personnel: 10,000
- Reserves: 5,000
- Paramilitary forces: 500
- Total population: 1,965,327
- Fit-for-service: 738,963
- Military strength score and world rank: 3.4115 – #135 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Kosovo also has a total of 922 military vehicles.
32. Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Total military personnel: 18,770
- Active personnel: 12,770
- Reserves: 6,000
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total population: 3,807,764
- Fit-for-service: 1,960,998
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.3996 – #116 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Bosnia and Herzegovina also has a total of 24 aircraft and 450 military vehicles (including 91 tanks and 79 MLRS units).
31. Slovakia
- Total military personnel: 19,500
- Active personnel: 19,500
- Reserves: 0
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total population: 5,425,319
- Fit-for-service: 2,294,910
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.1891 – #69 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Slovakia also has a total of 37 aircraft and 2,048 military vehicles (including 36 tanks and 25 MLRS units).
30. Belgium
- Total military personnel: 31,400
- Active personnel: 25,000
- Reserves: 6,400
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total population: 11,913,633
- Fit-for-service: 3,860,017
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.2064 – #70 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Belgium also has a total of 110 aircraft and 4,606 military vehicles.
29. Czechia
- Total military personnel: 32,200
- Active personnel: 28,000
- Reserves: 4,200
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total population: 10,706,242
- Fit-for-service: 4,079,078
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.7706 – #46 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Czechia also has a total of 88 aircraft and 6,757 military vehicles (including 65 tanks).
28. Croatia
- Total military personnel: 36,425
- Active personnel: 14,325
- Reserves: 20,100
- Paramilitary forces: 2,000
- Total population: 4,169,239
- Fit-for-service: 1,571,803
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.1333 – #66 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Croatia also has a total of 81 aircraft and 3,076 military vehicles (including 75 tanks and 105 MLRS units).
27. Slovenia
- Total military personnel: 38,300
- Active personnel: 7,300
- Reserves: 26,000
- Paramilitary forces: 5,000
- Total population: 2,099,790
- Fit-for-service: 827,317
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.8286 – #91 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Slovenia also has a total of 38 aircraft and 1,502 military vehicles (including 55 tanks).
26. Bulgaria
- Total military personnel: 40,000
- Active personnel: 37,000
- Reserves: 3,000
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total population: 6,827,736
- Fit-for-service: 2,628,678
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.0132 – #62 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Bulgaria also has a total of 65 aircraft and 7,420 military vehicles (including 215 tanks and 24 MLRS units).
25. Netherlands
- Total military personnel: 53,145
- Active personnel: 41,380
- Reserves: 6,765
- Paramilitary forces: 5,000
- Total population: 17,463,930
- Fit-for-service: 6,374,334
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5644 – #40 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Netherlands also has a total of 143 aircraft and 3,176 military vehicles (including 18 tanks).
24. Norway
- Total military personnel: 63,250
- Active personnel: 23,250
- Reserves: 0
- Paramilitary forces: 40,000
- Total population: 5,597,924
- Fit-for-service: 1,836,119
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5664 – #41 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Norway also has a total of 102 aircraft and 7,048 military vehicles (including 36 tanks).
23. Latvia
- Total military personnel: 65,750
- Active personnel: 17,250
- Reserves: 36,000
- Paramilitary forces: 12,500
- Total population: 1,821,750
- Fit-for-service: 655,830
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.9911 – #99 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Latvia also has a total of 7 aircraft and 1,544 military vehicles.
22. North Macedonia
- Total military personnel: 72,500
- Active personnel: 9,000
- Reserves: 60,000
- Paramilitary forces: 3,500
- Total population: 2,133,410
- Fit-for-service: 782,961
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.1717 – #110 out of 145
Apart from these forces, North Macedonia also has a total of 20 aircraft and 2,156 military vehicles (including 23 tanks and 24 MLRS units).
21. Hungary
- Total military personnel: 76,600
- Active personnel: 41,600
- Reserves: 20,000
- Paramilitary forces: 15,000
- Total population: 9,670,009
- Fit-for-service: 3,722,953
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.8478 – #54 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Hungary also has a total of 62 aircraft and 7,797 military vehicles (including 208 tanks).
20. Moldova
- Total military personnel: 77,500
- Active personnel: 8,500
- Reserves: 67,000
- Paramilitary forces: 2,000
- Total population: 3,250,532
- Fit-for-service: 1,618,765
- Military strength score and world rank: 4.2311 – #144 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Moldova also has a total of 3 aircraft and 450 military vehicles.
19. Sweden
- Total military personnel: 82,300
- Active personnel: 24,400
- Reserves: 32,900
- Paramilitary forces: 25,000
- Total population: 10,536,338
- Fit-for-service: 3,540,210
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.4009 – #29 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Sweden also has a total of 212 aircraft and 7,958 military vehicles (including 120 tanks).
18. Denmark
- Total military personnel: 83,000
- Active personnel: 20,000
- Reserves: 12,000
- Paramilitary forces: 51,000
- Total population: 5,946,984
- Fit-for-service: 2,117,126
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.7743 – #48 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Denmark also has a total of 119 aircraft and 4,056 military vehicles (including 44 tanks).
17. Estonia
- Total military personnel: 96,500
- Active personnel: 7,700
- Reserves: 78,800
- Paramilitary forces: 10,000
- Total population: 1,202,762
- Fit-for-service: 459,455
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.7237 – #87 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Estonia also has a total of 7 aircraft and 1,409 military vehicles (including 6 MLRS units).
16. Lithuania
- Total military personnel: 141,150
- Active personnel: 23,000
- Reserves: 104,000
- Paramilitary forces: 14,150
- Total population: 2,655,755
- Fit-for-service: 1,346,468
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.7395 – #88 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Lithuania also has a total of 9 aircraft and 1,356 military vehicles.
15. Austria
- Total military personnel: 141,600
- Active personnel: 16,000
- Reserves: 125,600
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total population: 8,940,860
- Fit-for-service: 3,621,048
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.2351 – #71 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Austria also has a total of 104 aircraft and 848 military vehicles (including 58 tanks).
14. Romania
- Total military personnel: 151,300
- Active personnel: 81,300
- Reserves: 55,000
- Paramilitary forces: 15,000
- Total population: 18,326,327
- Fit-for-service: 7,807,015
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.7712 – #47 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Romania also has a total of 131 aircraft and 9,990 military vehicles (including 345 tanks and 225 MLRS units).
13. Switzerland
- Total military personnel: 156,299
- Active personnel: 101,584
- Reserves: 49,715
- Paramilitary forces: 5,000
- Total population: 8,563,760
- Fit-for-service: 3,057,262
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6097 – #43 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Switzerland also has a total of 147 aircraft and 4,304 military vehicles (including 134 tanks).
12. Germany
- Total military personnel: 215,600
- Active personnel: 181,600
- Reserves: 34,000
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total population: 84,220,184
- Fit-for-service: 30,993,028
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2847 – #19 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Germany also has a total of 618 aircraft and 79,317 military vehicles (including 295 tanks and 33 MLRS units).
11. Spain
- Total military personnel: 226,902
- Active personnel: 133,282
- Reserves: 15,150
- Paramilitary forces: 78,470
- Total population: 47,222,613
- Fit-for-service: 17,614,035
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2882 – #20 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Spain also has a total of 513 aircraft, 15,046 military vehicles (including 327 tanks).
10. Portugal
- Total military personnel: 260,400
- Active personnel: 24,000
- Reserves: 211,700
- Paramilitary forces: 24,700
- Total population: 10,467,366
- Fit-for-service: 4,029,936
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5609 – #38 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Portugal also has a total of 117 aircraft and 11,173 military vehicles (including 34 tanks).
9. Belarus
- Total military personnel: 263,000
- Active personnel: 63,000
- Reserves: 145,000
- Paramilitary forces: 55,000
- Total population: 9,383,853
- Fit-for-service: 3,678,470
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.0901 – #64 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Belarus also has a total of 183 aircraft and 6,700 military vehicles (including 517 tanks and 206 MLRS units).
8. Italy
- Total military personnel: 289,000
- Active personnel: 165,500
- Reserves: 18,500
- Paramilitary forces: 105,000
- Total population: 61,021,855
- Fit-for-service: 22,211,955
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1863 – #10 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Italy also has a total of 800 aircraft and 61,892 military vehicles (including 200 tanks and 21 MLRS units).
7. France
- Total military personnel: 376,000
- Active personnel: 200,000
- Reserves: 26,000
- Paramilitary forces: 150,000
- Total population: 68,521,974
- Fit-for-service: 23,845,647
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #11 out of 145
Apart from these forces, France also has a total of 972 aircraft and 85,023 military vehicles (including 222 tanks and 9 MLRS units).
6. Greece
- Total military personnel: 419,050
- Active personnel: 142,700
- Reserves: 221,350
- Paramilitary forces: 55,000
- Total population: 10,497,595
- Fit-for-service: 3,999,584
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.4349 – #32 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Greece also has a total of 632 aircraft and 57,030 military vehicles (including 1,365 tanks and 152 MLRS units).
5. Poland
- Total military personnel: 602,100
- Active personnel: 202,100
- Reserves: 350,000
- Paramilitary forces: 50,000
- Total population: 37,991,766
- Fit-for-service: 15,272,690
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2917 – #21 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Poland also has a total of 468 aircraft and 13,956 military vehicles (including 612 tanks and 211 MLRS units).
4. Serbia
- Total military personnel: 627,000
- Active personnel: 25,000
- Reserves: 2,000
- Paramilitary forces: 600,000
- Total population: 6,693,375
- Fit-for-service: 2,590,336
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.9038 – #56 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Serbia also has a total of 112 aircraft and 3,954 military vehicles (including 262 tanks and 82 MLRS units).
3. Finland
- Total military personnel: 947,800
- Active personnel: 24,000
- Reserves: 870,000
- Paramilitary forces: 53,800
- Total population: 5,614,571
- Fit-for-service: 1,908,954
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.7967 – #50 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Finland also has a total of 164 aircraft and 11,716 military vehicles (including 200 tanks and 76 MLRS units).
2. United Kingdom
- Total military personnel: 1,108,860
- Active personnel: 184,860
- Reserves: 924,000
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total population: 68,138,484
- Fit-for-service: 25,074,962
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1443 – #6 out of 145
Apart from these forces, United Kingdom also has a total of 664 aircraft and 27,203 military vehicles (including 213 tanks and 41 MLRS units).
1. Ukraine
- Total military personnel: 2,200,000
- Active personnel: 900,000
- Reserves: 1,200,000
- Paramilitary forces: 100,000
- Total population: 43,306,477
- Fit-for-service: 15,460,412
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2598 – #18 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Ukraine also has a total of 321 aircraft, 22,110 military vehicles (including 1,777 tanks and 491 MLRS units).
