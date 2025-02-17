This Asian Country Has a Paramilitary Force 10X Bigger than China Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Some of the world’s largest paramilitary forces are on the Asian continent. These organizations serve as important supplementary forces to the military and police in their countries. These groups are generally tasked with a number of responsibilities including, law enforcement and even addressing national emergencies or regional conflicts. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring the largest paramilitary forces in Asia. (Europe’s biggest military force might surprise you.)

To identify the Asian countries with the most paramilitary personnel, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of paramilitary personnel. We included supplemental information regarding total personnel, active personnel, reserves, total population, fit-for-service, and overall military strength score. Countries without any paramilitary forces were excluded.

Here is a look at the largest paramilitary forces in Asia:

Why Are We Covering This?

Understanding the military dynamics of Asia is important considering the region’s complex geopolitical landscape and its growing strategic significance. Historically, Asia has been shaped by internal conflicts, border disputes, and great power competition. Today, its military forces play an important role in determining regional stability. As tensions rise over territorial claims and political influence, military power is the law of the land, from disputes in the South China Sea to the contested borders in South Asia.

41. Bahrain

Paramilitary forces: 1,500

1,500 Active personnel: 18,400

18,400 Reserves: 110,000

110,000 Total military personnel: 129,900

129,900 Total population: 1,553,886

1,553,886 Fit-for-service: 714,788

714,788 Military strength score and world rank: 1.7163 – #86 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Bahrain also has a total of 120 aircraft, 2,598 military vehicles (including 180 tanks and 17 MLRS units), as well as 58 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

40. Turkmenistan

Paramilitary forces: 3,500

3,500 Active personnel: 36,500

36,500 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 40,000

40,000 Total population: 5,690,818

5,690,818 Fit-for-service: 2,225,110

2,225,110 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4906 – #83 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Turkmenistan also has a total of 90 aircraft, 8,312 military vehicles (including 680 tanks and 160 MLRS units), as well as 44 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

39. Armenia

Paramilitary forces: 5,000

5,000 Active personnel: 57,500

57,500 Reserves: 210,000

210,000 Total military personnel: 272,500

272,500 Total population: 2,989,091

2,989,091 Fit-for-service: 1,371,993

1,371,993 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0583 – #102 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Armenia also has a total of 64 aircraft and 736 military vehicles (including 221 tanks and 100 MLRS units) at its disposal.

38. Qatar

Paramilitary forces: 5,500

5,500 Active personnel: 66,550

66,550 Reserves: 15,000

15,000 Total military personnel: 87,050

87,050 Total population: 2,532,104

2,532,104 Fit-for-service: 486,164

486,164 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0789 – #63 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Qatar also has a total of 228 aircraft, 5,544 military vehicles (including 99 tanks and 16 MLRS units), as well as 123 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

37. Kuwait

Paramilitary forces: 7,500

7,500 Active personnel: 72,000

72,000 Reserves: 24,000

24,000 Total military personnel: 103,500

103,500 Total population: 3,103,580

3,103,580 Fit-for-service: 1,433,854

1,433,854 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4261 – #77 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Kuwait also has a total of 144 aircraft, 4,409 military vehicles (including 367 tanks and 27 MLRS units), as well as 123 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

36. Oman

Paramilitary forces: 10,000

10,000 Active personnel: 42,600

42,600 Reserves: 100,000

100,000 Total military personnel: 152,600

152,600 Total population: 3,833,465

3,833,465 Fit-for-service: 1,268,877

1,268,877 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4448 – #78 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Oman also has a total of 128 aircraft, 5,019 military vehicles (including 154 tanks), as well as 22 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

35. Cambodia

Paramilitary forces: 10,000

10,000 Active personnel: 221,000

221,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 231,000

231,000 Total population: 16,891,245

16,891,245 Fit-for-service: 5,675,458

5,675,458 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1725 – #111 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Cambodia also has a total of 24 aircraft, 4,094 military vehicles (including 322 tanks and 497 MLRS units), as well as 31 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

34. United Arab Emirates

Paramilitary forces: 12,000

12,000 Active personnel: 65,000

65,000 Reserves: 130,000

130,000 Total military personnel: 207,000

207,000 Total population: 9,973,449

9,973,449 Fit-for-service: 4,916,910

4,916,910 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8083 – #51 out of 145

Outside of its troops, United Arab Emirates also has a total of 560 aircraft, 12,253 military vehicles (including 354 tanks and 162 MLRS units), as well as 79 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

33. Singapore

Paramilitary forces: 12,000

12,000 Active personnel: 51,000

51,000 Reserves: 252,500

252,500 Total military personnel: 315,500

315,500 Total population: 5,975,383

5,975,383 Fit-for-service: 2,605,267

2,605,267 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4087 – #30 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Singapore also has a total of 247 aircraft, 8,318 military vehicles (including 170 tanks and 24 MLRS units), as well as 43 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

32. Nepal

Paramilitary forces: 15,000

15,000 Active personnel: 95,000

95,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 110,000

110,000 Total population: 30,899,443

30,899,443 Fit-for-service: 11,649,090

11,649,090 Military strength score and world rank: 2.8962 – #128 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Nepal also has a total of 15 aircraft and 2,216 military vehicles at its disposal.

31. Azerbaijan

Paramilitary forces: 15,000

15,000 Active personnel: 126,400

126,400 Reserves: 300,000

300,000 Total military personnel: 441,400

441,400 Total population: 10,420,515

10,420,515 Fit-for-service: 3,824,329

3,824,329 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9934 – #59 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Azerbaijan also has a total of 144 aircraft, 29,312 military vehicles (including 920 tanks and 218 MLRS units), as well as 24 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

30. Uzbekistan

Paramilitary forces: 20,000

20,000 Active personnel: 48,000

48,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 68,000

68,000 Total population: 31,360,836

31,360,836 Fit-for-service: 13,704,685

13,704,685 Military strength score and world rank: 1.1069 – #65 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Uzbekistan also has a total of 191 aircraft and 5,526 military vehicles (including 270 tanks and 143 MLRS units) at its disposal.

29. Yemen

Paramilitary forces: 20,000

20,000 Active personnel: 66,700

66,700 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 86,700

86,700 Total population: 31,585,062

31,585,062 Fit-for-service: 8,875,554

8,875,554 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4692 – #81 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Yemen also has a total of 177 aircraft, 4,800 military vehicles (including 55 tanks and 13 MLRS units), as well as 38 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

28. Tajikistan

Paramilitary forces: 20,000

20,000 Active personnel: 9,500

9,500 Reserves: 600,000

600,000 Total military personnel: 629,500

629,500 Total population: 9,245,937

9,245,937 Fit-for-service: 3,356,275

3,356,275 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1265 – #107 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Tajikistan also has a total of 25 aircraft and 4,650 military vehicles (including 80 tanks and 45 MLRS units) at its disposal.

27. Japan

Paramilitary forces: 25,000

25,000 Active personnel: 247,150

247,150 Reserves: 56,000

56,000 Total military personnel: 328,150

328,150 Total population: 123,719,238

123,719,238 Fit-for-service: 43,054,295

43,054,295 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1601 – #7 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Japan also has a total of 1,459 aircraft, 37,662 military vehicles (including 518 tanks and 54 MLRS units), as well as 155 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

26. Thailand

Paramilitary forces: 25,000

25,000 Active personnel: 360,850

360,850 Reserves: 200,000

200,000 Total military personnel: 585,850

585,850 Total population: 69,794,997

69,794,997 Fit-for-service: 27,917,999

27,917,999 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3389 – #25 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Thailand also has a total of 501 aircraft, 14,040 military vehicles (including 648 tanks and 26 MLRS units), as well as 293 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

25. Jordan

Paramilitary forces: 35,000

35,000 Active personnel: 100,500

100,500 Reserves: 65,000

65,000 Total military personnel: 200,500

200,500 Total population: 11,086,716

11,086,716 Fit-for-service: 2,960,153

2,960,153 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4651 – #80 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Jordan also has a total of 265 aircraft, 24,148 military vehicles (including 1,365 tanks and 88 MLRS units), as well as 27 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

24. Israel

Paramilitary forces: 35,000

35,000 Active personnel: 170,000

170,000 Reserves: 465,000

465,000 Total military personnel: 670,000

670,000 Total population: 9,043,387

9,043,387 Fit-for-service: 3,156,142

3,156,142 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2596 – #17 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Israel also has a total of 612 aircraft, 43,407 military vehicles (including 1,370 tanks and 150 MLRS units), as well as 67 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

23. Philippines

Paramilitary forces: 35,000

35,000 Active personnel: 150,000

150,000 Reserves: 1,200,000

1,200,000 Total military personnel: 1,385,000

1,385,000 Total population: 116,434,200

116,434,200 Fit-for-service: 41,101,273

41,101,273 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4691 – #34 out of 145

Outside of its troops, the Philippines also has a total of 195 aircraft, 7,562 military vehicles, as well as 111 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

22. Mongolia

Paramilitary forces: 50,000

50,000 Active personnel: 35,000

35,000 Reserves: 135,000

135,000 Total military personnel: 220,000

220,000 Total population: 3,255,468

3,255,468 Fit-for-service: 1,539,836

1,539,836 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1079 – #105 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Mongolia also has a total of 11 aircraft and 3,600 military vehicles (including 470 tanks and 120 MLRS units) at its disposal.

21. Syria

Paramilitary forces: 50,000

50,000 Active personnel: 170,000

170,000 Reserves: 50,000

50,000 Total military personnel: 270,000

270,000 Total population: 22,933,531

22,933,531 Fit-for-service: 12,728,110

12,728,110 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0026 – #60 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Syria also has a total of 452 aircraft, 14,550 military vehicles (including 2,720 tanks and 614 MLRS units), as well as 47 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

20. Myanmar

Paramilitary forces: 55,000

55,000 Active personnel: 150,000

150,000 Reserves: 20,000

20,000 Total military personnel: 225,000

225,000 Total population: 57,970,293

57,970,293 Fit-for-service: 22,144,652

22,144,652 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5251 – #35 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Myanmar also has a total of 293 aircraft, 8,139 military vehicles (including 705 tanks and 586 MLRS units), as well as 227 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

19. Kazakhstan

Paramilitary forces: 55,000

55,000 Active personnel: 110,000

110,000 Reserves: 135,000

135,000 Total military personnel: 300,000

300,000 Total population: 19,543,464

19,543,464 Fit-for-service: 6,683,865

6,683,865 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9495 – #58 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Kazakhstan also has a total of 243 aircraft, 6,012 military vehicles (including 300 tanks and 407 MLRS units), as well as 18 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

18. Kyrgyzstan

Paramilitary forces: 55,000

55,000 Active personnel: 23,000

23,000 Reserves: 300,000

300,000 Total military personnel: 378,000

378,000 Total population: 6,122,781

6,122,781 Fit-for-service: 2,467,481

2,467,481 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0057 – #100 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Kyrgyzstan also has a total of 6 aircraft and 2,772 military vehicles (including 215 tanks and 36 MLRS units) at its disposal.

17. Taiwan

Paramilitary forces: 55,000

55,000 Active personnel: 215,000

215,000 Reserves: 2,310,000

2,310,000 Total military personnel: 2,580,000

2,580,000 Total population: 23,588,613

23,588,613 Fit-for-service: 1,061,488

1,061,488 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3302 – #24 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Taiwan also has a total of 750 aircraft, 19,868 military vehicles (including 1,010 tanks and 223 MLRS units), as well as 93 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

16. Lebanon

Paramilitary forces: 65,000

65,000 Active personnel: 60,000

60,000 Reserves: 35,000

35,000 Total military personnel: 160,000

160,000 Total population: 5,331,203

5,331,203 Fit-for-service: 1,764,628

1,764,628 Military strength score and world rank: 2.4283 – #118 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Lebanon also has a total of 81 aircraft, 4,522 military vehicles (including 204 tanks and 30 MLRS units), as well as 69 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

15. Malaysia

Paramilitary forces: 100,000

100,000 Active personnel: 113,000

113,000 Reserves: 51,600

51,600 Total military personnel: 264,600

264,600 Total population: 34,219,975

34,219,975 Fit-for-service: 13,345,790

13,345,790 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5992 – #42 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Malaysia also has a total of 143 aircraft, 13,965 military vehicles (including 48 tanks and 36 MLRS units), as well as 101 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

14. Iraq

Paramilitary forces: 100,000

100,000 Active personnel: 193,000

193,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 293,000

293,000 Total population: 41,266,109

41,266,109 Fit-for-service: 14,030,477

14,030,477 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7441 – #45 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Iraq also has a total of 371 aircraft, 39,872 military vehicles (including 848 tanks and 425 MLRS units), as well as 68 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

13. North Korea

Paramilitary forces: 100,000

100,000 Active personnel: 1,320,000

1,320,000 Reserves: 560,000

560,000 Total military personnel: 1,980,000

1,980,000 Total population: 26,072,217

26,072,217 Fit-for-service: 5,266,588

5,266,588 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5313 – #36 out of 145

Outside of its troops, North Korea also has a total of 951 aircraft, 24,696 military vehicles (including 5,845 tanks and 2,920 MLRS units), as well as 505 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

12. Laos

Paramilitary forces: 120,000

120,000 Active personnel: 100,000

100,000 Reserves: 30,000

30,000 Total military personnel: 250,000

250,000 Total population: 7,852,377

7,852,377 Fit-for-service: 2,489,204

2,489,204 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2071 – #112 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Laos also has a total of 34 aircraft and 1,880 military vehicles (including 130 tanks and 64 MLRS units) at its disposal.

11. South Korea

Paramilitary forces: 120,000

120,000 Active personnel: 600,000

600,000 Reserves: 3,100,000

3,100,000 Total military personnel: 3,820,000

3,820,000 Total population: 51,966,948

51,966,948 Fit-for-service: 21,306,449

21,306,449 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1416 – #5 out of 145

Outside of its troops, South Korea also has a total of 1,576 aircraft, 66,492 military vehicles (including 2,501 tanks and 581 MLRS units), as well as 200 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

10. Saudi Arabia

Paramilitary forces: 150,000

150,000 Active personnel: 257,000

257,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 407,000

407,000 Total population: 35,959,806

35,959,806 Fit-for-service: 17,188,787

17,188,787 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3235 – #23 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Saudi Arabia also has a total of 914 aircraft, 20,694 military vehicles (including 1,485 tanks and 490 MLRS units), as well as 57 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

9. Turkey

Paramilitary forces: 150,000

150,000 Active personnel: 355,200

355,200 Reserves: 378,700

378,700 Total military personnel: 883,900

883,900 Total population: 83,593,483

83,593,483 Fit-for-service: 3,561,604

3,561,604 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1697 – #8 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Turkey also has a total of 1,069 aircraft, 55,104 military vehicles (including 2,231 tanks and 286 MLRS units), as well as 186 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

8. Iran

Paramilitary forces: 220,000

220,000 Active personnel: 610,000

610,000 Reserves: 350,000

350,000 Total military personnel: 1,180,000

1,180,000 Total population: 87,590,873

87,590,873 Fit-for-service: 41,167,710

41,167,710 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2269 – #14 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Iran also has a total of 551 aircraft, 65,765 military vehicles (including 1,996 tanks and 775 MLRS units), as well as 101 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

7. Indonesia

Paramilitary forces: 250,000

250,000 Active personnel: 400,000

400,000 Reserves: 400,000

400,000 Total military personnel: 1,050,000

1,050,000 Total population: 279,476,346

279,476,346 Fit-for-service: 113,746,873

113,746,873 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2251 – #13 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Indonesia also has a total of 474 aircraft, 11,604 military vehicles (including 313 tanks and 63 MLRS units), as well as 333 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

6. Russia

Paramilitary forces: 250,000

250,000 Active personnel: 1,320,000

1,320,000 Reserves: 2,000,000

2,000,000 Total military personnel: 3,570,000

3,570,000 Total population: 141,698,923

141,698,923 Fit-for-service: 46,477,247

46,477,247 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0702 – #2 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Russia also has a total of 4,255 aircraft, 161,382 military vehicles (including 14,777 tanks and 3,065 MLRS units), as well as 781 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

5. Vietnam

Paramilitary forces: 250,000

250,000 Active personnel: 600,000

600,000 Reserves: 5,000,000

5,000,000 Total military personnel: 5,850,000

5,850,000 Total population: 104,799,174

104,799,174 Fit-for-service: 44,644,448

44,644,448 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3158 – #22 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Vietnam also has a total of 226 aircraft, 18,578 military vehicles (including 2,029 tanks and 450 MLRS units), as well as 97 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

4. Pakistan

Paramilitary forces: 500,000

500,000 Active personnel: 654,000

654,000 Reserves: 550,000

550,000 Total military personnel: 1,704,000

1,704,000 Total population: 247,653,551

247,653,551 Fit-for-service: 84,202,207

84,202,207 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1711 – #9 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Pakistan also has a total of 1,434 aircraft, 50,523 military vehicles (including 3,742 tanks and 602 MLRS units), as well as 114 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

3. China

Paramilitary forces: 625,000

625,000 Active personnel: 2,035,000

2,035,000 Reserves: 510,000

510,000 Total military personnel: 3,170,000

3,170,000 Total population: 1,413,142,846

1,413,142,846 Fit-for-service: 626,022,281

626,022,281 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0706 – #3 out of 145

Outside of its troops, China also has a total of 3,304 aircraft, 174,300 military vehicles (including 5,000 tanks and 3,180 MLRS units), as well as 730 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

2. India

Paramilitary forces: 2,527,000

2,527,000 Active personnel: 1,455,550

1,455,550 Reserves: 1,155,000

1,155,000 Total military personnel: 5,137,550

5,137,550 Total population: 1,399,179,585

1,399,179,585 Fit-for-service: 519,095,626

519,095,626 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1023 – #4 out of 145

Outside of its troops, India also has a total of 2,296 aircraft, 151,248 military vehicles (including 4,614 tanks and 702 MLRS units), as well as 294 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

1. Bangladesh

Paramilitary forces: 6,800,000

6,800,000 Active personnel: 163,000

163,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 6,963,000

6,963,000 Total population: 167,184,465

167,184,465 Fit-for-service: 65,536,310

65,536,310 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5419 – #37 out of 145

Outside of its troops, Bangladesh also has a total of 216 aircraft, 13,100 military vehicles (including 320 tanks and 71 MLRS units), as well as 117 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

