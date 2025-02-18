Military

These Nations Dominate the Skies with the Largest Attack and Strike Aircraft Fleets

F-35+Lightning+II | Lockheed Martin F-35 'Lightning II' Heritage Flight Team
Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr
Attack and strike aircraft have more precision in bombing attacks than other military aircraft. Unlike fighter jets, attack aircraft are not designed for in-air battles, but instead are made to carry out attacks on ground targets. Although there can be overlap between fighter jets and attack aircraft, in general, the two types carry out different roles for the military. Modern military forces need different types of aircraft to carry out varying missions.

To determine the countries with the most attack and strike aircraft, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. We included supplemental information regarding total military aircraft and helicopters. We included the overall military strength score as well, which is a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value, the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is.

Why Are We Covering This?

India+Sukhoi | Indian Air Force maintainers prepare their Sukhoi Su-30MKI (NATO reporting name: &quot;Flanker-H&quot;)
Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Understanding which countries have the most attack and strike aircraft gives some context to international relations and geopolitics at large. Countries with these aircraft can better defend their airspace and project power. Understanding this helps further understand the current balance of power in the world.

Here is a look at the countries with the most attack and strike aircraft.

30. Myanmar

sndr / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Attack and strike aircraft: 26
  • Total military aircraft: 293
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 58
  • Total helicopters: 80
  • Attack helicopters: 9
  • Military strength score: 0.5251 – #35 out of 145

29. Turkmenistan

Ukraine+Sukhoi | The jet has come
sagesolar / Flickr
  • Attack and strike aircraft: 28
  • Total military aircraft: 90
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 24
  • Total helicopters: 26
  • Attack helicopters: 10
  • Military strength score: 1.4906 – #83 out of 145

28. United Kingdom

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr
  • Attack and strike aircraft: 29
  • Total military aircraft: 664
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 120
  • Total helicopters: 276
  • Attack helicopters: 52
  • Military strength score: 0.1443 – #6 out of 145

27. Norway

Norway+F-35 | Norwegian F-35 pair. 2019 BodÃÂ¸ Airshow
ajw1970 / Flickr
  • Attack and strike aircraft: 30
  • Total military aircraft: 102
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
  • Total helicopters: 37
  • Attack helicopters: 0
  • Military strength score: 0.5664 – #41 out of 145

26. Ukraine

39955793@N07 / Flickr
  • Attack and strike aircraft: 30
  • Total military aircraft: 321
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 72
  • Total helicopters: 130
  • Attack helicopters: 33
  • Military strength score: 0.2598 – #18 out of 145

25. Sudan

KGrif / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Attack and strike aircraft: 32
  • Total military aircraft: 170
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 45
  • Total helicopters: 64
  • Attack helicopters: 35
  • Military strength score: 1.4119 – #76 out of 145

24. Mexico

usairforce / Flickr
  • Attack and strike aircraft: 33
  • Total military aircraft: 462
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 3
  • Total helicopters: 178
  • Attack helicopters: 0
  • Military strength score: 0.4274 – #31 out of 145

23. Vietnam

heaadricofrohan / iStock via Getty Images
  • Attack and strike aircraft: 33
  • Total military aircraft: 226
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 41
  • Total helicopters: 99
  • Attack helicopters: 0
  • Military strength score: 0.3158 – #22 out of 145

22. Poland

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr
  • Attack and strike aircraft: 34
  • Total military aircraft: 468
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 59
  • Total helicopters: 215
  • Attack helicopters: 30
  • Military strength score: 0.2917 – #21 out of 145

21. Iraq

Willard / iStock via Getty Images
  • Attack and strike aircraft: 35
  • Total military aircraft: 371
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 26
  • Total helicopters: 197
  • Attack helicopters: 40
  • Military strength score: 0.7441 – #45 out of 145

20. Japan

guvendemir / Getty Images
  • Attack and strike aircraft: 36
  • Total military aircraft: 1,459
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 217
  • Total helicopters: 577
  • Attack helicopters: 119
  • Military strength score: 0.1601 – #7 out of 145

19. Indonesia

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Attack and strike aircraft: 37
  • Total military aircraft: 474
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 41
  • Total helicopters: 210
  • Attack helicopters: 15
  • Military strength score: 0.2251 – #13 out of 145

18. Kazakhstan

Thinkstock
  • Attack and strike aircraft: 38
  • Total military aircraft: 243
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 81
  • Total helicopters: 75
  • Attack helicopters: 22
  • Military strength score: 0.9495 – #58 out of 145

17. Israel

Courtesy Boeing Co.
  • Attack and strike aircraft: 39
  • Total military aircraft: 612
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 241
  • Total helicopters: 146
  • Attack helicopters: 48
  • Military strength score: 0.2596 – #17 out of 145

16. Algeria

U.S. Navy
  • Attack and strike aircraft: 42
  • Total military aircraft: 605
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 102
  • Total helicopters: 298
  • Attack helicopters: 75
  • Military strength score: 0.3589 – #26 out of 145

15. Belarus

Jozsef Soos / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Attack and strike aircraft: 51
  • Total military aircraft: 183
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 37
  • Total helicopters: 64
  • Attack helicopters: 25
  • Military strength score: 1.0901 – #64 out of 145

14. Syria

India+MiG | Mikoyan MiG-29 (Russian: Микоян МиГ-29; NATO reporting name: &quot;Fulcrum&quot;) low level pass, Polish Air Force
Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr
  • Attack and strike aircraft: 57
  • Total military aircraft: 452
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 168
  • Total helicopters: 153
  • Attack helicopters: 27
  • Military strength score: 1.0026 – #60 out of 145

13. Australia

United+States+F-35 | Lockheed Martin F-35 &quot;Lightning II&quot;
Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr
  • Attack and strike aircraft: 60
  • Total military aircraft: 325
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 24
  • Total helicopters: 79
  • Attack helicopters: 22
  • Military strength score: 0.2515 – #16 out of 145

12. Italy

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Attack and strike aircraft: 67
  • Total military aircraft: 800
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 90
  • Total helicopters: 402
  • Attack helicopters: 57
  • Military strength score: 0.1863 – #10 out of 145

11. Brazil

Belgium+F-35 | Luke AFB selected as candidate for Belgium Lockheed Martin F-35A Lighting II &quot;Joint Strike Fighter&quot; Training
Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr
  • Attack and strike aircraft: 72
  • Total military aircraft: 628
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 46
  • Total helicopters: 195
  • Attack helicopters: 0
  • Military strength score: 0.1944 – #12 out of 145

10. Germany

bbevren / iStock via Getty Images
  • Attack and strike aircraft: 76
  • Total military aircraft: 618
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 133
  • Total helicopters: 318
  • Attack helicopters: 55
  • Military strength score: 0.2847 – #19 out of 145

9. Saudi Arabia

Matt Cardy / Getty Images
  • Attack and strike aircraft: 81
  • Total military aircraft: 914
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 283
  • Total helicopters: 262
  • Attack helicopters: 34
  • Military strength score: 0.3235 – #23 out of 145

8. Egypt

Artyom_Anikeev / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Attack and strike aircraft: 88
  • Total military aircraft: 1,080
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 238
  • Total helicopters: 338
  • Attack helicopters: 100
  • Military strength score: 0.2283 – #15 out of 145

7. Pakistan

06-09-819 Pakistan Air Force H... by Kurush Pawar
06-09-819 Pakistan Air Force H... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Kurush Pawar
  • Attack and strike aircraft: 90
  • Total military aircraft: 1,434
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 387
  • Total helicopters: 352
  • Attack helicopters: 57
  • Military strength score: 0.1711 – #9 out of 145

6. South Korea

Flag of South Korea on soldiers arm. Flag of South Korea on military uniforms (collage).
Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com
  • Attack and strike aircraft: 98
  • Total military aircraft: 1,576
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 354
  • Total helicopters: 758
  • Attack helicopters: 112
  • Military strength score: 0.1416 – #5 out of 145

5. India

Malaysia+Sukhoi | Sukhoi Su-30MKM (Russian: Модернизированный Коммерческий Малайзийский/Modernizirovannyi Kommercheskiy Malayziyskiy – Modernized Export Malaysia; NATO reporting name: &quot;Flanker-H&quot;)
my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Attack and strike aircraft: 130
  • Total military aircraft: 2,296
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 606
  • Total helicopters: 869
  • Attack helicopters: 40
  • Military strength score: 0.1023 – #4 out of 145

4. North Korea

North Korea flag isolated on white background with clipping path. flag symbols of North Korea. flag frame with empty space for your text.
Tatohra / Shutterstock.com
  • Attack and strike aircraft: 132
  • Total military aircraft: 951
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 440
  • Total helicopters: 205
  • Attack helicopters: 20
  • Military strength score: 0.5313 – #36 out of 145

3. China

N509FZ / Wikimedia Commons
  • Attack and strike aircraft: 371
  • Total military aircraft: 3,304
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 1,207
  • Total helicopters: 913
  • Attack helicopters: 281
  • Military strength score: 0.0706 – #3 out of 145

2. Russia

Laski Collection / Getty Images
  • Attack and strike aircraft: 730
  • Total military aircraft: 4,255
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 809
  • Total helicopters: 1,547
  • Attack helicopters: 559
  • Military strength score: 0.0702 – #2 out of 145

1. United States

Thunderbirds and Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team by Robert Sullivan
Thunderbirds and Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team (Public Domain) by Robert Sullivan
  • Attack and strike aircraft: 896
  • Total military aircraft: 13,209
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 1,854
  • Total helicopters: 5,737
  • Attack helicopters: 1,000
  • Military strength score: 0.0699 – #1 out of 145

