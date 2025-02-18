These Nations Dominate the Skies with the Largest Attack and Strike Aircraft Fleets

Attack and strike aircraft have more precision in bombing attacks than other military aircraft. Unlike fighter jets, attack aircraft are not designed for in-air battles, but instead are made to carry out attacks on ground targets. Although there can be overlap between fighter jets and attack aircraft, in general, the two types carry out different roles for the military. Modern military forces need different types of aircraft to carry out varying missions.
To determine the countries with the most attack and strike aircraft, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. We included supplemental information regarding total military aircraft and helicopters. We included the overall military strength score as well, which is a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value, the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is.
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding which countries have the most attack and strike aircraft gives some context to international relations and geopolitics at large. Countries with these aircraft can better defend their airspace and project power. Understanding this helps further understand the current balance of power in the world.
Here is a look at the countries with the most attack and strike aircraft.
30. Myanmar
- Attack and strike aircraft: 26
- Total military aircraft: 293
- Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 58
- Total helicopters: 80
- Attack helicopters: 9
- Military strength score: 0.5251 – #35 out of 145
29. Turkmenistan
- Attack and strike aircraft: 28
- Total military aircraft: 90
- Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 24
- Total helicopters: 26
- Attack helicopters: 10
- Military strength score: 1.4906 – #83 out of 145
28. United Kingdom
- Attack and strike aircraft: 29
- Total military aircraft: 664
- Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 120
- Total helicopters: 276
- Attack helicopters: 52
- Military strength score: 0.1443 – #6 out of 145
27. Norway
- Attack and strike aircraft: 30
- Total military aircraft: 102
- Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 37
- Attack helicopters: 0
- Military strength score: 0.5664 – #41 out of 145
26. Ukraine
- Attack and strike aircraft: 30
- Total military aircraft: 321
- Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 72
- Total helicopters: 130
- Attack helicopters: 33
- Military strength score: 0.2598 – #18 out of 145
25. Sudan
- Attack and strike aircraft: 32
- Total military aircraft: 170
- Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 45
- Total helicopters: 64
- Attack helicopters: 35
- Military strength score: 1.4119 – #76 out of 145
24. Mexico
- Attack and strike aircraft: 33
- Total military aircraft: 462
- Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 3
- Total helicopters: 178
- Attack helicopters: 0
- Military strength score: 0.4274 – #31 out of 145
23. Vietnam
- Attack and strike aircraft: 33
- Total military aircraft: 226
- Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 41
- Total helicopters: 99
- Attack helicopters: 0
- Military strength score: 0.3158 – #22 out of 145
22. Poland
- Attack and strike aircraft: 34
- Total military aircraft: 468
- Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 59
- Total helicopters: 215
- Attack helicopters: 30
- Military strength score: 0.2917 – #21 out of 145
21. Iraq
- Attack and strike aircraft: 35
- Total military aircraft: 371
- Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 26
- Total helicopters: 197
- Attack helicopters: 40
- Military strength score: 0.7441 – #45 out of 145
20. Japan
- Attack and strike aircraft: 36
- Total military aircraft: 1,459
- Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 217
- Total helicopters: 577
- Attack helicopters: 119
- Military strength score: 0.1601 – #7 out of 145
19. Indonesia
- Attack and strike aircraft: 37
- Total military aircraft: 474
- Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 41
- Total helicopters: 210
- Attack helicopters: 15
- Military strength score: 0.2251 – #13 out of 145
18. Kazakhstan
- Attack and strike aircraft: 38
- Total military aircraft: 243
- Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 81
- Total helicopters: 75
- Attack helicopters: 22
- Military strength score: 0.9495 – #58 out of 145
17. Israel
- Attack and strike aircraft: 39
- Total military aircraft: 612
- Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 241
- Total helicopters: 146
- Attack helicopters: 48
- Military strength score: 0.2596 – #17 out of 145
16. Algeria
- Attack and strike aircraft: 42
- Total military aircraft: 605
- Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 102
- Total helicopters: 298
- Attack helicopters: 75
- Military strength score: 0.3589 – #26 out of 145
15. Belarus
- Attack and strike aircraft: 51
- Total military aircraft: 183
- Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 37
- Total helicopters: 64
- Attack helicopters: 25
- Military strength score: 1.0901 – #64 out of 145
14. Syria
- Attack and strike aircraft: 57
- Total military aircraft: 452
- Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 168
- Total helicopters: 153
- Attack helicopters: 27
- Military strength score: 1.0026 – #60 out of 145
13. Australia
- Attack and strike aircraft: 60
- Total military aircraft: 325
- Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 24
- Total helicopters: 79
- Attack helicopters: 22
- Military strength score: 0.2515 – #16 out of 145
12. Italy
- Attack and strike aircraft: 67
- Total military aircraft: 800
- Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 90
- Total helicopters: 402
- Attack helicopters: 57
- Military strength score: 0.1863 – #10 out of 145
11. Brazil
- Attack and strike aircraft: 72
- Total military aircraft: 628
- Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 46
- Total helicopters: 195
- Attack helicopters: 0
- Military strength score: 0.1944 – #12 out of 145
10. Germany
- Attack and strike aircraft: 76
- Total military aircraft: 618
- Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 133
- Total helicopters: 318
- Attack helicopters: 55
- Military strength score: 0.2847 – #19 out of 145
9. Saudi Arabia
- Attack and strike aircraft: 81
- Total military aircraft: 914
- Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 283
- Total helicopters: 262
- Attack helicopters: 34
- Military strength score: 0.3235 – #23 out of 145
8. Egypt
- Attack and strike aircraft: 88
- Total military aircraft: 1,080
- Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 238
- Total helicopters: 338
- Attack helicopters: 100
- Military strength score: 0.2283 – #15 out of 145
7. Pakistan
- Attack and strike aircraft: 90
- Total military aircraft: 1,434
- Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 387
- Total helicopters: 352
- Attack helicopters: 57
- Military strength score: 0.1711 – #9 out of 145
6. South Korea
- Attack and strike aircraft: 98
- Total military aircraft: 1,576
- Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 354
- Total helicopters: 758
- Attack helicopters: 112
- Military strength score: 0.1416 – #5 out of 145
5. India
- Attack and strike aircraft: 130
- Total military aircraft: 2,296
- Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 606
- Total helicopters: 869
- Attack helicopters: 40
- Military strength score: 0.1023 – #4 out of 145
4. North Korea
- Attack and strike aircraft: 132
- Total military aircraft: 951
- Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 440
- Total helicopters: 205
- Attack helicopters: 20
- Military strength score: 0.5313 – #36 out of 145
3. China
- Attack and strike aircraft: 371
- Total military aircraft: 3,304
- Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 1,207
- Total helicopters: 913
- Attack helicopters: 281
- Military strength score: 0.0706 – #3 out of 145
2. Russia
- Attack and strike aircraft: 730
- Total military aircraft: 4,255
- Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 809
- Total helicopters: 1,547
- Attack helicopters: 559
- Military strength score: 0.0702 – #2 out of 145
1. United States
- Attack and strike aircraft: 896
- Total military aircraft: 13,209
- Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 1,854
- Total helicopters: 5,737
- Attack helicopters: 1,000
- Military strength score: 0.0699 – #1 out of 145
