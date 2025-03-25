These NATO Nations Spend the Most on Defense - Is America Still #1?

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) operates as the largest military alliance in the world, namely based out of Europe and North America. With this consortium of nations comes an impressive collective military budget that goes towards funding all the assets, operations, and troops within the alliance. In fact, some of the largest national military budgets in the world contribute to the NATO alliance. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the NATO countries with the largest military budgets.
To determine the NATO countries with the largest military defense budgets, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries based on their military defense budget. We also included supplemental information regarding purchasing power parity, foreign exchange/gold reserves, external debt, a composition of military assets, as well as the overall military strength score.
Here is a look at the countries with the largest defense budgets in NATO:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding NATO’s military dynamics is important when looking at the state of global security. Since its inception, NATO has played a pivotal role in shaping international relations through its collective defense and security framework. As geopolitical tensions continue to rise and new threats emerge, knowing and understanding NATO’s military capabilities is important for getting a clearer picture of the world stage. Not to mention, countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany, among others, contribute significantly to NATO’s military strength, influencing global power balances and regional stability.
32. Montenegro
- Military defense budget: $148,100,000
- Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $1,574,000,000
- Purchasing power parity: $17,115,000,000
- External debt: $2,958,500,000
- Total military aircraft: 11
- Total military vehicles: 471
- Total naval vessels: 14
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.9216 – #127 out of 145
All of these finances go to pay for Montenegro’s 7,850 total military personnel, which is composed of 2,350 active personnel and 5,500 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 599,849.
31. Iceland
- Military defense budget: $312,400,000
- Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $5,809,000,000
- Purchasing power parity: $26,155,000,000
- External debt: $22,000,000,000
- Total military aircraft: 0
- Total military vehicles: 150
- Total naval vessels: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 3.5181 – #135 out of 145
Iceland has no military personnel to speak of but it also has a total population of 364,036.
30. North Macedonia
- Military defense budget: $388,421,700
- Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $5,015,000,000
- Purchasing power parity: $42,444,000,000
- External debt: $11,000,000,000
- Total military aircraft: 20
- Total military vehicles: 1,108
- Total naval vessels: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.4042 – #112 out of 145
All of these finances go to pay for North Macedonia’s 7,250 total military personnel, which is composed of 9,000 active personnel, 60,000 reserves, and 3,500 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 2.136 million.
29. Albania
- Military defense budget: $558,862,420
- Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $6,455,000,000
- Purchasing power parity: $49,592,000,000
- External debt: $7,312,000,000
- Total military aircraft: 19
- Total military vehicles: 1,796
- Total naval vessels: 19
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.6815 – #78 out of 145
All of these finances go to pay for Albania’s 9,100 total military personnel, which is composed of 6,600 active personnel, 2,000 reserves, and 500 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 3.107 million.
28. Luxembourg
- Military defense budget: $726,092,925
- Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $2,977,000,000
- Purchasing power parity: $88,533,000,000
- External debt: $4,730,000,000,000
- Total military aircraft: 1
- Total military vehicles: 182
- Total naval vessels: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.6415 – #117 out of 145
All of these finances go to pay for Luxembourg’s 1,000 total military personnel all of which is composed entirely of active personnel. It also has a total population of 671,254.
27. Slovenia
- Military defense budget: $886,860,000
- Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $2,370,000,000
- Purchasing power parity: $102,036,000,000
- External debt: $55,000,000,000
- Total military aircraft: 39
- Total military vehicles: 1,428
- Total naval vessels: 2
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.1016 – #96 out of 145
All of these finances go to pay for Slovenia’s 38,300 total military personnel, which is composed of 7,300 active personnel, 26,000 reserves, and 5,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 2.098 million.
26. Latvia
- Military defense budget: $1,138,000,000
- Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $4,957,000,000
- Purchasing power parity: $71,154,000,000
- External debt: $44,180,400,000
- Total military aircraft: 7
- Total military vehicles: 1,848
- Total naval vessels: 18
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.1246 – #99 out of 145
All of these finances go to pay for Latvia’s 65,750 total military personnel, which is composed of 17,250 active personnel, 36,000 reserves, and 12,500 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 1.801 million.
25. Croatia
- Military defense budget: $1,176,000,000
- Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $3,176,000,000
- Purchasing power parity: $159,305,000,000
- External debt: $55,000,000,000
- Total military aircraft: 67
- Total military vehicles: 2,848
- Total naval vessels: 30
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.5074 – #75 out of 145
All of these finances go to pay for Croatia’s 36,425 total military personnel, which is composed of 14,325 active personnel, 20,100 reserves, and 2,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 4.150 million.
24. Bulgaria
- Military defense budget: $1,373,232,000
- Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $46,334,000,000
- Purchasing power parity: $214,061,000,000
- External debt: $27,138,500,000
- Total military aircraft: 65
- Total military vehicles: 4,914
- Total naval vessels: 36
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.2563 – #61 out of 145
All of these finances go to pay for Bulgaria’s 40,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 37,000 active personnel and 3,000 reserves. It also has a total population of 6.783 million.
23. Estonia
- Military defense budget: $1,463,360,000
- Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $2,593,000,000
- Purchasing power parity: $57,377,000,000
- External debt: $26,400,000,000
- Total military aircraft: 5
- Total military vehicles: 1,685
- Total naval vessels: 8
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.2917 – #107 out of 145
All of these finances go to pay for Estonia’s 96,500 total military personnel, which is composed of 7,700 active personnel, 78,800 reserves, and 10,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 1.194 million.
22. Lithuania
- Military defense budget: $2,388,900,000
- Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $6,168,000,000
- Purchasing power parity: $132,712,000,000
- External debt: $44,000,000,000
- Total military aircraft: 9
- Total military vehicles: 1,263
- Total naval vessels: 14
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.9075 – #88 out of 145
All of these finances go to pay for Lithuania’s 141,150 total military personnel, which is composed of 23,000 active personnel, 104,000 reserves, and 14,150 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 2.628 million.
21. Slovakia
- Military defense budget: $2,656,000,000
- Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $11,288,000,000
- Purchasing power parity: $213,053,000,000
- External debt: $127,600,000,000
- Total military aircraft: 41
- Total military vehicles: 3,074
- Total naval vessels: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.3978 – #71 out of 145
All of these finances go to pay for Slovakia’s 19,500 total military personnel all of which is composed of active personnel, with no reserves or paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 5.564 million.
20. Hungary
- Military defense budget: $4,576,000,000
- Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $45,719,000,000
- Purchasing power parity: $388,906,000,000
- External debt: $137,500,000,000
- Total military aircraft: 69
- Total military vehicles: 7,797
- Total naval vessels: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.0259 – #55 out of 145
All of these finances go to pay for Hungary’s 76,600 total military personnel, which is composed of 41,600 active personnel, 20,000 reserves, and 15,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 9.856 million.
19. Portugal
- Military defense budget: $4,627,000,000
- Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $53,710,000,000
- Purchasing power parity: $529,901,000,000
- External debt: $399,395,000,000
- Total military aircraft: 115
- Total military vehicles: 10,828
- Total naval vessels: 194
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6856 – #39 out of 145
All of these finances go to pay for Portugal’s 260,400 total military personnel, which is composed of 24,000 active personnel, 211,700 reserves, and 24,700 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 10.64 million.
18. Greece
- Military defense budget: $6,500,000,000
- Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $13,608,000,000
- Purchasing power parity: $375,780,000,000
- External debt: $550,000,000,000
- Total military aircraft: 558
- Total military vehicles: 61,888
- Total naval vessels: 192
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145
All of these finances go to pay for Greece’s 419,050 total military personnel, which is composed of 142,700 active personnel, 221,350 reserves, and 55,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 10.46 million.
17. Czechia
- Military defense budget: $6,750,000,000
- Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $148,379,000,000
- Purchasing power parity: $519,007,000,000
- External debt: $211,200,000,000
- Total military aircraft: 99
- Total military vehicles: 6,340
- Total naval vessels: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.9994 – #53 out of 145
All of these finances go to pay for Czechia’s 32,200 total military personnel, which is composed of 28,000 active personnel and 4,200 reserves. It also has a total population of 10.84 million.
16. Finland
- Military defense budget: $6,779,661,000
- Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $16,929,000,000
- Purchasing power parity: $321,126,000,000
- External debt: $660,000,000,000
- Total military aircraft: 163
- Total military vehicles: 11,704
- Total naval vessels: 264
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.8437 – #48 out of 145
All of these finances go to pay for Finland’s 947,800 total military personnel, which is composed of 24,000 active personnel, 870,000 reserves, and 53,800 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 5.626 million.
15. Denmark
- Military defense budget: $7,225,466,250
- Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $109,371,000,000
- Purchasing power parity: $428,385,000,000
- External debt: $555,500,000,000
- Total military aircraft: 117
- Total military vehicles: 3,856
- Total naval vessels: 50
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.8109 – #45 out of 145
All of these finances go to pay for Denmark’s 83,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 20,000 active personnel, 12,000 reserves, and 51,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 5.973 million.
14. Romania
- Military defense budget: $9,700,000,000
- Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $73,000,000,000
- Purchasing power parity: $772,107,000,000
- External debt: $132,000,000,000
- Total military aircraft: 140
- Total military vehicles: 10,774
- Total naval vessels: 20
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.8984 – #51 out of 145
All of these finances go to pay for Romania’s 151,300 total military personnel, which is composed of 81,300 active personnel, 55,000 reserves, and 15,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 18.15 million.
13. Norway
- Military defense budget: $9,710,000,000
- Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $80,459,000,000
- Purchasing power parity: $449,528,000,000
- External debt: $716,144,000,000
- Total military aircraft: 97
- Total military vehicles: 6,552
- Total naval vessels: 43
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6811 – #38 out of 145
All of these finances go to pay for Norway’s 63,250 total military personnel, which is composed of 23,250 active personnel and 40,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 5.510 million.
12. Belgium
- Military defense budget: $10,200,000,000
- Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $40,813,000,000
- Purchasing power parity: $751,592,000,000
- External debt: $1,449,264,300,000
- Total military aircraft: 108
- Total military vehicles: 4,606
- Total naval vessels: 9
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.2564 – #62 out of 145
All of these finances go to pay for Belgium’s 31,400 total military personnel, which is composed of 25,000 active personnel and 6,400 reserves. It also has a total population of 11.98 million.
11. Sweden
- Military defense budget: $13,000,000,000
- Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $60,863,000,000
- Purchasing power parity: $676,353,000,000
- External debt: $1,002,448,700,000
- Total military aircraft: 169
- Total military vehicles: 6,795
- Total naval vessels: 308
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.4835 – #27 out of 145
All of these finances go to pay for Sweden’s 82,300 total military personnel, which is composed of 24,400 active personnel, 32,900 reserves, and 25,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 10.59 million.
10. Spain
- Military defense budget: $23,397,000,000
- Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $103,089,000,000
- Purchasing power parity: $2,242,000,000,000
- External debt: $2,572,738,300,000
- Total military aircraft: 461
- Total military vehicles: 17,626
- Total naval vessels: 152
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145
All of these finances go to pay for Spain’s 226,902 total military personnel, which is composed of 133,282 active personnel, 15,150 reserves, and 78,470 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 47.28 million.
9. Netherlands
- Military defense budget: $27,000,000,000
- Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $69,830,000,000
- Purchasing power parity: $1,240,000,000,000
- External debt: $4,779,954,300,000
- Total military aircraft: 120
- Total military vehicles: 2,755
- Total naval vessels: 64
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6412 – #36 out of 145
All of these finances go to pay for Netherlands’s 53,145 total military personnel, which is composed of 41,380 active personnel, 6,765 reserves, and 5,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 17.77 million.
8. Italy
- Military defense budget: $30,890,000,000
- Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $247,396,000,000
- Purchasing power parity: $3,097,000,000,000
- External debt: $2,750,000,000,000
- Total military aircraft: 729
- Total military vehicles: 73,480
- Total naval vessels: 196
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145
All of these finances go to pay for Italy’s 289,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 165,500 active personnel, 18,500 reserves, and 105,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 60.96 million.
7. Canada
- Military defense budget: $41,000,000,000
- Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $117,551,000,000
- Purchasing power parity: $2,238,000,000,000
- External debt: $2,337,375,700,000
- Total military aircraft: 351
- Total military vehicles: 21,704
- Total naval vessels: 73
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5179 – #28 out of 145
All of these finances go to pay for Canada’s 100,500 total military personnel, which is composed of 68,000 active personnel, 27,000 reserves, and 5,500 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 38.79 million.
6. Turkey
- Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000
- Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $140,858,000,000
- Purchasing power parity: $2,936,000,000,000
- External debt: $294,441,000,000
- Total military aircraft: 1,083
- Total military vehicles: 61,173
- Total naval vessels: 182
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145
All of these finances go to pay for Turkey’s 883,900 total military personnel, which is composed of 355,200 active personnel, 378,700 reserves, and 150,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 84.12 million.
5. Poland
- Military defense budget: $48,700,000,000
- Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $193,783,000,000
- Purchasing power parity: $1,616,000,000,000
- External debt: $386,947,000,000
- Total military aircraft: 479
- Total military vehicles: 23,138
- Total naval vessels: 62
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145
All of these finances go to pay for Poland’s 602,100 total military personnel, which is composed of 202,100 active personnel, 350,000 reserves, and 50,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 38.75 million.
4. Germany
- Military defense budget: $50,000,000,000
- Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $322,700,000,000
- Purchasing power parity: $5,230,000,000,000
- External debt: $6,238,609,300,000
- Total military aircraft: 584
- Total military vehicles: 83,260
- Total naval vessels: 61
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145
All of these finances go to pay for Germany’s 215,600 total military personnel, which is composed of 181,600 active personnel and 34,000 reserves. It also has a total population of 84.12 million.
3. France
- Military defense budget: $55,000,000,000
- Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $240,792,000,000
- Purchasing power parity: $3,764,000,000,000
- External debt: $6,992,104,900,000
- Total military aircraft: 976
- Total military vehicles: 110,932
- Total naval vessels: 129
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145
All of these finances go to pay for France’s 376,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 200,000 active personnel, 26,000 reserves, and 150,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 68.37 million.
2. United Kingdom
- Military defense budget: $71,500,540,000
- Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $177,915,000,000
- Purchasing power parity: $3,700,000,000,000
- External debt: $9,593,749,000,000
- Total military aircraft: 631
- Total military vehicles: 38,200
- Total naval vessels: 109
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145
All of these finances go to pay for the United Kingdom’s 1,108,860 total military personnel, which is composed of 184,860 active personnel and 924,000 reserves. It also has a total population of 68.46 million.
1. United States
- Military defense budget: $895,000,000,000
- Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $773,426,000,000
- Purchasing power parity: $24,662,000,000,000
- External debt: $22,303,546,100,000
- Total military aircraft: 13,043
- Total military vehicles: 391,963
- Total naval vessels: 440
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145
All of these finances go to pay for the United States’s 2,127,500 total military personnel, which is composed of 1,328,000 active personnel and 799,500 reserves. It also has a total population of 341.96 million.
