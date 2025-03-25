These NATO Nations Spend the Most on Defense - Is America Still #1? 2007 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) operates as the largest military alliance in the world, namely based out of Europe and North America. With this consortium of nations comes an impressive collective military budget that goes towards funding all the assets, operations, and troops within the alliance. In fact, some of the largest national military budgets in the world contribute to the NATO alliance. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the NATO countries with the largest military budgets.

To determine the NATO countries with the largest military defense budgets, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries based on their military defense budget. We also included supplemental information regarding purchasing power parity, foreign exchange/gold reserves, external debt, a composition of military assets, as well as the overall military strength score.

Here is a look at the countries with the largest defense budgets in NATO:

Why Are We Covering This?

Andy.LIU / Shutterstock.com

Understanding NATO’s military dynamics is important when looking at the state of global security. Since its inception, NATO has played a pivotal role in shaping international relations through its collective defense and security framework. As geopolitical tensions continue to rise and new threats emerge, knowing and understanding NATO’s military capabilities is important for getting a clearer picture of the world stage. Not to mention, countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany, among others, contribute significantly to NATO’s military strength, influencing global power balances and regional stability.

32. Montenegro

Military defense budget: $148,100,000

$148,100,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $1,574,000,000

$1,574,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $17,115,000,000

$17,115,000,000 External debt: $2,958,500,000

$2,958,500,000 Total military aircraft: 11

11 Total military vehicles: 471

471 Total naval vessels: 14

14 Military strength score and world rank: 2.9216 – #127 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Montenegro’s 7,850 total military personnel, which is composed of 2,350 active personnel and 5,500 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 599,849.

31. Iceland

patpongs / iStock via Getty Images

Military defense budget: $312,400,000

$312,400,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $5,809,000,000

$5,809,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $26,155,000,000

$26,155,000,000 External debt: $22,000,000,000

$22,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 0

0 Total military vehicles: 150

150 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 3.5181 – #135 out of 145

Iceland has no military personnel to speak of but it also has a total population of 364,036.

30. North Macedonia

Military defense budget: $388,421,700

$388,421,700 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $5,015,000,000

$5,015,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $42,444,000,000

$42,444,000,000 External debt: $11,000,000,000

$11,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 20

20 Total military vehicles: 1,108

1,108 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.4042 – #112 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for North Macedonia’s 7,250 total military personnel, which is composed of 9,000 active personnel, 60,000 reserves, and 3,500 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 2.136 million.

29. Albania

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Military defense budget: $558,862,420

$558,862,420 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $6,455,000,000

$6,455,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $49,592,000,000

$49,592,000,000 External debt: $7,312,000,000

$7,312,000,000 Total military aircraft: 19

19 Total military vehicles: 1,796

1,796 Total naval vessels: 19

19 Military strength score and world rank: 1.6815 – #78 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Albania’s 9,100 total military personnel, which is composed of 6,600 active personnel, 2,000 reserves, and 500 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 3.107 million.

28. Luxembourg

SvetlanaSF / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Military defense budget: $726,092,925

$726,092,925 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $2,977,000,000

$2,977,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $88,533,000,000

$88,533,000,000 External debt: $4,730,000,000,000

$4,730,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 1

1 Total military vehicles: 182

182 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.6415 – #117 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Luxembourg’s 1,000 total military personnel all of which is composed entirely of active personnel. It also has a total population of 671,254.

27. Slovenia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Military defense budget: $886,860,000

$886,860,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $2,370,000,000

$2,370,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $102,036,000,000

$102,036,000,000 External debt: $55,000,000,000

$55,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 39

39 Total military vehicles: 1,428

1,428 Total naval vessels: 2

2 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1016 – #96 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Slovenia’s 38,300 total military personnel, which is composed of 7,300 active personnel, 26,000 reserves, and 5,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 2.098 million.

26. Latvia

imantsu / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Military defense budget: $1,138,000,000

$1,138,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $4,957,000,000

$4,957,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $71,154,000,000

$71,154,000,000 External debt: $44,180,400,000

$44,180,400,000 Total military aircraft: 7

7 Total military vehicles: 1,848

1,848 Total naval vessels: 18

18 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1246 – #99 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Latvia’s 65,750 total military personnel, which is composed of 17,250 active personnel, 36,000 reserves, and 12,500 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 1.801 million.

25. Croatia

Military defense budget: $1,176,000,000

$1,176,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $3,176,000,000

$3,176,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $159,305,000,000

$159,305,000,000 External debt: $55,000,000,000

$55,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 67

67 Total military vehicles: 2,848

2,848 Total naval vessels: 30

30 Military strength score and world rank: 1.5074 – #75 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Croatia’s 36,425 total military personnel, which is composed of 14,325 active personnel, 20,100 reserves, and 2,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 4.150 million.

24. Bulgaria

Military defense budget: $1,373,232,000

$1,373,232,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $46,334,000,000

$46,334,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $214,061,000,000

$214,061,000,000 External debt: $27,138,500,000

$27,138,500,000 Total military aircraft: 65

65 Total military vehicles: 4,914

4,914 Total naval vessels: 36

36 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2563 – #61 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Bulgaria’s 40,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 37,000 active personnel and 3,000 reserves. It also has a total population of 6.783 million.

23. Estonia

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Military defense budget: $1,463,360,000

$1,463,360,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $2,593,000,000

$2,593,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $57,377,000,000

$57,377,000,000 External debt: $26,400,000,000

$26,400,000,000 Total military aircraft: 5

5 Total military vehicles: 1,685

1,685 Total naval vessels: 8

8 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2917 – #107 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Estonia’s 96,500 total military personnel, which is composed of 7,700 active personnel, 78,800 reserves, and 10,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 1.194 million.

22. Lithuania

Sean Gallup / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Military defense budget: $2,388,900,000

$2,388,900,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $6,168,000,000

$6,168,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $132,712,000,000

$132,712,000,000 External debt: $44,000,000,000

$44,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 9

9 Total military vehicles: 1,263

1,263 Total naval vessels: 14

14 Military strength score and world rank: 1.9075 – #88 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Lithuania’s 141,150 total military personnel, which is composed of 23,000 active personnel, 104,000 reserves, and 14,150 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 2.628 million.

21. Slovakia

Military defense budget: $2,656,000,000

$2,656,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $11,288,000,000

$11,288,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $213,053,000,000

$213,053,000,000 External debt: $127,600,000,000

$127,600,000,000 Total military aircraft: 41

41 Total military vehicles: 3,074

3,074 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 1.3978 – #71 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Slovakia’s 19,500 total military personnel all of which is composed of active personnel, with no reserves or paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 5.564 million.

20. Hungary

Jozsef Soos / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Military defense budget: $4,576,000,000

$4,576,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $45,719,000,000

$45,719,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $388,906,000,000

$388,906,000,000 External debt: $137,500,000,000

$137,500,000,000 Total military aircraft: 69

69 Total military vehicles: 7,797

7,797 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0259 – #55 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Hungary’s 76,600 total military personnel, which is composed of 41,600 active personnel, 20,000 reserves, and 15,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 9.856 million.

19. Portugal

Military defense budget: $4,627,000,000

$4,627,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $53,710,000,000

$53,710,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $529,901,000,000

$529,901,000,000 External debt: $399,395,000,000

$399,395,000,000 Total military aircraft: 115

115 Total military vehicles: 10,828

10,828 Total naval vessels: 194

194 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6856 – #39 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Portugal’s 260,400 total military personnel, which is composed of 24,000 active personnel, 211,700 reserves, and 24,700 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 10.64 million.

18. Greece

ntm-a_cstc-a / Flickr

Military defense budget: $6,500,000,000

$6,500,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $13,608,000,000

$13,608,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $375,780,000,000

$375,780,000,000 External debt: $550,000,000,000

$550,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 558

558 Total military vehicles: 61,888

61,888 Total naval vessels: 192

192 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Greece’s 419,050 total military personnel, which is composed of 142,700 active personnel, 221,350 reserves, and 55,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 10.46 million.

17. Czechia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Military defense budget: $6,750,000,000

$6,750,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $148,379,000,000

$148,379,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $519,007,000,000

$519,007,000,000 External debt: $211,200,000,000

$211,200,000,000 Total military aircraft: 99

99 Total military vehicles: 6,340

6,340 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9994 – #53 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Czechia’s 32,200 total military personnel, which is composed of 28,000 active personnel and 4,200 reserves. It also has a total population of 10.84 million.

16. Finland

Finland military band singing by Michal Maňas / BY 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)

Military defense budget: $6,779,661,000

$6,779,661,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $16,929,000,000

$16,929,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $321,126,000,000

$321,126,000,000 External debt: $660,000,000,000

$660,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 163

163 Total military vehicles: 11,704

11,704 Total naval vessels: 264

264 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8437 – #48 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Finland’s 947,800 total military personnel, which is composed of 24,000 active personnel, 870,000 reserves, and 53,800 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 5.626 million.

15. Denmark

Military defense budget: $7,225,466,250

$7,225,466,250 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $109,371,000,000

$109,371,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $428,385,000,000

$428,385,000,000 External debt: $555,500,000,000

$555,500,000,000 Total military aircraft: 117

117 Total military vehicles: 3,856

3,856 Total naval vessels: 50

50 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8109 – #45 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Denmark’s 83,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 20,000 active personnel, 12,000 reserves, and 51,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 5.973 million.

14. Romania

U.S. Army Europe / Public Domain / Flickr

Military defense budget: $9,700,000,000

$9,700,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $73,000,000,000

$73,000,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $772,107,000,000

$772,107,000,000 External debt: $132,000,000,000

$132,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 140

140 Total military vehicles: 10,774

10,774 Total naval vessels: 20

20 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8984 – #51 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Romania’s 151,300 total military personnel, which is composed of 81,300 active personnel, 55,000 reserves, and 15,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 18.15 million.

13. Norway

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Military defense budget: $9,710,000,000

$9,710,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $80,459,000,000

$80,459,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $449,528,000,000

$449,528,000,000 External debt: $716,144,000,000

$716,144,000,000 Total military aircraft: 97

97 Total military vehicles: 6,552

6,552 Total naval vessels: 43

43 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6811 – #38 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Norway’s 63,250 total military personnel, which is composed of 23,250 active personnel and 40,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 5.510 million.

12. Belgium

2007 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Military defense budget: $10,200,000,000

$10,200,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $40,813,000,000

$40,813,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $751,592,000,000

$751,592,000,000 External debt: $1,449,264,300,000

$1,449,264,300,000 Total military aircraft: 108

108 Total military vehicles: 4,606

4,606 Total naval vessels: 9

9 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2564 – #62 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Belgium’s 31,400 total military personnel, which is composed of 25,000 active personnel and 6,400 reserves. It also has a total population of 11.98 million.

11. Sweden

Military defense budget: $13,000,000,000

$13,000,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $60,863,000,000

$60,863,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $676,353,000,000

$676,353,000,000 External debt: $1,002,448,700,000

$1,002,448,700,000 Total military aircraft: 169

169 Total military vehicles: 6,795

6,795 Total naval vessels: 308

308 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4835 – #27 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Sweden’s 82,300 total military personnel, which is composed of 24,400 active personnel, 32,900 reserves, and 25,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 10.59 million.

10. Spain

elentir / Flickr

Military defense budget: $23,397,000,000

$23,397,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $103,089,000,000

$103,089,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $2,242,000,000,000

$2,242,000,000,000 External debt: $2,572,738,300,000

$2,572,738,300,000 Total military aircraft: 461

461 Total military vehicles: 17,626

17,626 Total naval vessels: 152

152 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Spain’s 226,902 total military personnel, which is composed of 133,282 active personnel, 15,150 reserves, and 78,470 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 47.28 million.

9. Netherlands

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Military defense budget: $27,000,000,000

$27,000,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $69,830,000,000

$69,830,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $1,240,000,000,000

$1,240,000,000,000 External debt: $4,779,954,300,000

$4,779,954,300,000 Total military aircraft: 120

120 Total military vehicles: 2,755

2,755 Total naval vessels: 64

64 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6412 – #36 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Netherlands’s 53,145 total military personnel, which is composed of 41,380 active personnel, 6,765 reserves, and 5,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 17.77 million.

8. Italy

naphtalina / iStock via Getty Images

Military defense budget: $30,890,000,000

$30,890,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $247,396,000,000

$247,396,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $3,097,000,000,000

$3,097,000,000,000 External debt: $2,750,000,000,000

$2,750,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 729

729 Total military vehicles: 73,480

73,480 Total naval vessels: 196

196 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Italy’s 289,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 165,500 active personnel, 18,500 reserves, and 105,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 60.96 million.

7. Canada

Arseniy45 / iStock via Getty Images

Military defense budget: $41,000,000,000

$41,000,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $117,551,000,000

$117,551,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $2,238,000,000,000

$2,238,000,000,000 External debt: $2,337,375,700,000

$2,337,375,700,000 Total military aircraft: 351

351 Total military vehicles: 21,704

21,704 Total naval vessels: 73

73 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5179 – #28 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Canada’s 100,500 total military personnel, which is composed of 68,000 active personnel, 27,000 reserves, and 5,500 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 38.79 million.

6. Turkey

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000

$47,000,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $140,858,000,000

$140,858,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $2,936,000,000,000

$2,936,000,000,000 External debt: $294,441,000,000

$294,441,000,000 Total military aircraft: 1,083

1,083 Total military vehicles: 61,173

61,173 Total naval vessels: 182

182 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Turkey’s 883,900 total military personnel, which is composed of 355,200 active personnel, 378,700 reserves, and 150,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 84.12 million.

5. Poland

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Military defense budget: $48,700,000,000

$48,700,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $193,783,000,000

$193,783,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $1,616,000,000,000

$1,616,000,000,000 External debt: $386,947,000,000

$386,947,000,000 Total military aircraft: 479

479 Total military vehicles: 23,138

23,138 Total naval vessels: 62

62 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Poland’s 602,100 total military personnel, which is composed of 202,100 active personnel, 350,000 reserves, and 50,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 38.75 million.

4. Germany

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Military defense budget: $50,000,000,000

$50,000,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $322,700,000,000

$322,700,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $5,230,000,000,000

$5,230,000,000,000 External debt: $6,238,609,300,000

$6,238,609,300,000 Total military aircraft: 584

584 Total military vehicles: 83,260

83,260 Total naval vessels: 61

61 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Germany’s 215,600 total military personnel, which is composed of 181,600 active personnel and 34,000 reserves. It also has a total population of 84.12 million.

3. France

Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

Military defense budget: $55,000,000,000

$55,000,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $240,792,000,000

$240,792,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $3,764,000,000,000

$3,764,000,000,000 External debt: $6,992,104,900,000

$6,992,104,900,000 Total military aircraft: 976

976 Total military vehicles: 110,932

110,932 Total naval vessels: 129

129 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for France’s 376,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 200,000 active personnel, 26,000 reserves, and 150,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 68.37 million.

2. United Kingdom

Military defense budget: $71,500,540,000

$71,500,540,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $177,915,000,000

$177,915,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $3,700,000,000,000

$3,700,000,000,000 External debt: $9,593,749,000,000

$9,593,749,000,000 Total military aircraft: 631

631 Total military vehicles: 38,200

38,200 Total naval vessels: 109

109 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for the United Kingdom’s 1,108,860 total military personnel, which is composed of 184,860 active personnel and 924,000 reserves. It also has a total population of 68.46 million.

1. United States

Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

Military defense budget: $895,000,000,000

$895,000,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $773,426,000,000

$773,426,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $24,662,000,000,000

$24,662,000,000,000 External debt: $22,303,546,100,000

$22,303,546,100,000 Total military aircraft: 13,043

13,043 Total military vehicles: 391,963

391,963 Total naval vessels: 440

440 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for the United States’s 2,127,500 total military personnel, which is composed of 1,328,000 active personnel and 799,500 reserves. It also has a total population of 341.96 million.

