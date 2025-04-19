Military

These Weapons Shaped WWII

Soldier on Patrol WWII
Vincent Shane Hansen / E+ via Getty Images
24/7 Wall St. Staff
Published:

Technology advanced during World War II at unprecedented rates, ushering Western civilization into the modern era. American soldiers played a major role in this advancement as well as the outcome of the war. From the iconic Thompson submachine “Tommy gun” to the versatile M1 Carbine, soldiers were equipped with new weapons that changed the face of warfare forever. (These are the most important events of WWII.)

To identify American military guns used to fight WWII by U.S. forces, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of small arms from Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, arms, and aircraft. We ordered these guns alphabetically and included supplemental information regarding the type of small arm, year introduced, manufacturer, firing action, caliber, and feed. Our list includes a variety of small arms used for different military strategies by U.S. forces. American soldiers fighting in Europe and Japan were outfitted with machine guns, pistols, rifles, and shotguns. (These were the biggest battles of WWII.)

Why We’re Writing About World War II Weapons

Public Domain / Flickr

WWII lasted from 1939 to 1945 and was the deadliest human conflict in history. It’s estimated 60 to 80 million people were killed during the war. WWII and the weapons used to fight it changed the world. Technology and advancements from wartime efforts have shaped today’s world, while the U.S. emerged as a superpower, altering the geopolitical landscape.

These are the American-made military guns used to fight World War II.

Browning Auto-5

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Semi-automatic shotgun
  • Year introduced: 1902
  • Manufacturer: Browning Arms
  • Firing action: Semi-automatic, recoil-operated, self-loading, repeat fire
  • Caliber and feed 12-, 16- or 20-gauge; 3- or 5-round tubular magazine

Browning M1917

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Heavy machine gun
  • Year introduced: 1917
  • Manufacturer: Browning Arms / Remington Arms
  • Firing action: recoil-operated, automatic
  • Caliber and feed 30-06 Springfield; 250-round fabric belt

Browning M1918 BAR

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Light machine gun
  • Year introduced: 1918
  • Manufacturer: Colt Firearms / Winchester
  • Firing action: Gas-operated piston, open bolt, selective fire
  • Caliber and feed 30-06 Springfield; 20-round detachable box magazine

Browning M1919

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Medium machine gun
  • Year introduced: 1919
  • Manufacturer: Rock Island Arsenal / General Motors
  • Firing Action: Gas-operated, belt-fed, air-cooled
  • Caliber and feed 30-06 Springfield, 7.62x51mm NATO, 7.92x57mm Mauser, .303 British; 250-round fabric belt

Browning M2

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Heavy machine gun
  • Year introduced: 1921
  • Manufacturer: Saco Defense Industries
  • Firing action: automatic short recoil-operated, air-cooled
  • Caliber and feed .50 BMG, 12.7x99mm NATO; 110-round metallic link belt

Colt Browning M1895 (Potato Digger)

More details One of the later versions of the Colt-Browning M1895 machine gun by Unknown US Army photographer
More details One of the later versions of the Colt-Browning M1895 machine gun (Public Domain) by Unknown US Army photographer
  • Type: Belf-fed machine gun
  • Year introduced: 1895
  • Manufacturer: Colt Firearms
  • Firing Action: Gas-operated, closed-bolt, lever-actuated
  • Caliber and feed 30-06 Springfield, 7x57mm, 6.5x52mm; 240-round fabric belt

Colt M1911

falcon_33 / Flickr

  • Type: Semi-automatic pistol
  • Year introduced: 1911
  • Manufacturer: Colt Firearms
  • Firing action: Single-action, short-recoil-operated
  • Caliber and feed .45 ACP; 7-round detachable box magazine

Ithaca Model 37

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Combat shotgun
  • Year introduced: 1937
  • Manufacturer: Ithaca Gun Company
  • Firing action: Manually-actuated pump-action slide, repeat fire
  • Caliber and feed 12-, 16-, 20- or 28-gauge; 4-, 5- or 8-round tubular magazine

Johnson LMG

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Squad support weapon
  • Year introduced: 1941
  • Manufacturer: Cranston Arms Company
  • Firing action: Short recoil-operated, select fire
  • Caliber and feed 30-06; 25-round detachable box magazine

Johnson Model 1941

Curiosandrelics / CC BY-SA 3.0 / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Semi-automatic rifle
  • Year introduced: 1941
  • Manufacturer: Iver Johnson
  • Firing action: Semi-automatic, short-recoil, rotating bolt
  • Caliber and feed 30-06 Springfield; 10-round cylindrical magazine

Lewis Gun

Lewis+Gun | Lewis Gun (derivated)
Balcer / CC BY-SA 3.0 / Wikimedia Commons

  • Type: Light machine gun
  • Year introduced: 1914
  • Manufacturer: Birmingham Small Arms Company
  • Firing action: Gas-operated
  • Caliber and feed .303 British, 30-06 Springfield, 7.92x57mm Mauser; 47- or 97-round detachable pan

M1 Bazooka

Carl Malamud / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Shoulder-fired anti-tank rocket launcher
  • Year introduced: 1942
  • Manufacturer: General Electric
  • Firing action: Electrically-actuated, single-shot, reusable tube
  • Caliber and feed 60mm; Single-shot

M1 Carbine

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Semi-automatic / full-automatic carbine
  • Year introduced: 1942
  • Manufacturer: State Factories
  • Firing action: Gas-operated, short-stroke piston, semi-automatic
  • Caliber and feed 30 Carbine; 15- or 30-round detachable box magazine

M1 Garand

Mitch Barrie / CC BY-SA 2.0 / Flickr
  • Type: Battle rifle
  • Year introduced: 1936
  • Manufacturer: Springfield Armory
  • Firing action: Self-loading, gas-action piston
  • Caliber and feed 30-06 Springfield; 8-round internal clip

M1 Thompson

Keystone / Hulton Archive via Getty Images
  • Type: Submachine gun
  • Year introduced: 1938
  • Manufacturer: Savage Arms
  • Firing action: Blow-back system
  • Caliber and feed .45 ACP; 20- or 30-round box, 50-round drum

M18 RR

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Anti-tank / anti-personnel recoilless rifle
  • Year introduced: 1945
  • Manufacturer: State Factories
  • Firing action: Recoilless
  • Caliber and feed 57x303mmR; Single-shot

M1917 Enfield

Armémuseum (The Swedish Army Museum) / CC BY-SA 3.0 / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Bolt-action service rifle
  • Year introduced: 1917
  • Manufacturer: Winchester / Remington
  • Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system
  • Caliber and feed 7.62x63mm, 30-06 Springfield; 6-round magazine

M1A1 Flamethrower

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Type: Portable infantry flamethrower
  • Year introduced: 1941
  • Manufacturer: State Factories
  • Firing action: Electrical ignition flame jet
  • Caliber and feed 4.7-gallon Nitrogen fuel canister; 5-flame throws possible

M2 Carbine

Joe Mabel / CC BY-SA 3.0 / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Select-fire automatic carbine
  • Year introduced: 1944
  • Manufacturer: General Motors
  • Firing action: Selective-fire, gas-operated, short-stroke piston
  • Caliber and feed 30 Carbine; 15- or 30-round detachable box magazine

M2-2 / M9A1-7

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Portable infantry flamethrower
  • Year introduced: 1943
  • Manufacturer: State Factories
  • Firing action: Rotary cartridge ignition flame jet
  • Caliber and feed 4.7-gallon Nitrogen fuel container; 7-flame throws possible

M20 RR

M20+RR | File:M20 75 mm RR.jpg
Rhk111 / CC BY-SA 4.0 / Wikimedia Commons

  • Type: Anti-tank / anti-personnel recoilless rifle
  • Year introduced: 1945
  • Manufacturer: State Factories
  • Firing action: Recoilless
  • Caliber and feed 75mm; Single-shot

M3 (Grease Gun)

Willard / iStock via Getty Images
  • Type: Submachine gun
  • Year introduced: 1943
  • Manufacturer: Ithaca Gun Company
  • Firing action: Open bolt, blowback
  • Caliber and feed .45 ACP, 9x19mm Parabellum; 30-round detachable box magazine

M3 Carbine

Curiosandrelics / CC BY-SA 3.0 / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Sniper carbine rifle
  • Year introduced: 1944
  • Manufacturer: General Motors
  • Firing action: Selective-fire, gas-operated, short-stroke piston
  • Caliber and feed 30 Carbine; 15- or 30-round detachable box magazine

M720

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Semi-automatic shotgun
  • Year introduced: 1935
  • Manufacturer: Savage Arms
  • Firing action: Semi-automatic
  • Caliber and feed 12-gauge, 5-round tubular magazine

M9 Bazooka

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Shoulder-fired rocket launcher
  • Year introduced: 1943
  • Manufacturer: Conduction Corporation
  • Firing action: Magneto trigger
  • Caliber and feed 60mm; Single-shot

Marlin M2 Hyde

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Submachine gun
  • Year introduced: 1943
  • Manufacturer: Marlin Firearms
  • Firing action: Blowback
  • Caliber and feed .45 ACP; 20- or 30-round detachable box magazine

Marlin Model 1894

Jeff dean / Wikimedia Commons

  • Type: Carbine rifle
  • Year introduced: 1894
  • Manufacturer: Marlin Firearms
  • Firing action: Manually-actuated lever-action system
  • Caliber and feed 32-20 Win, .38 Spc, .357 Mag, .44 Spc, .44 Mag; 6-, 9- or 10-round tubular magazine

Marlin Model 1914

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Belt-fed machine gun
  • Year introduced: 1914
  • Manufacturer: Marlin Firearms
  • Firing action: Gas-operated closed bolt, lever-actuated
  • Caliber and feed 30-06 Springfield, 7.62x54mm; 240-round fabric belt

Model 10

Olegvolk / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Six-shot revolver
  • Year introduced: 1899
  • Manufacturer: Smith & Wesson
  • Firing action: Single-action, double-action, revolving cylinder
  • Caliber and feed .38 Long Colt, .38 Special; 6-round cylinder

Model 1898

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Six-shot revolver
  • Year introduced: 1989
  • Manufacturer: Colt Firearms
  • Firing action: Rotating cylinder, double-action
  • Caliber and feed .45 Colt, .45 ACP, .44 Special, .38 Special; Six-shot rotating cylinder

Model 1903

Model+1903 | FN Model 1903 002 (cropped)
Swedish Army Museum / CC BY 4.0 / Wikimedia Commons

  • Type: Semi-automatic pistol
  • Year introduced: 1903
  • Manufacturer: Colt Firearms
  • Firing action: Single-action, blowback
  • Caliber and feed .32 ACP; 8-round detachable box magazine

Model 1917

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Service revolver
  • Year introduced: 1917
  • Manufacturer: Colt Firearms / Smith & Wesson
  • Firing action: Double-action, rotating cylinder
  • Caliber and feed .45 ACP; Six-shot rotating cylinder

Reising Model 50

Curiosandrelics / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Submachine gun
  • Year introduced: 1941
  • Manufacturer: Harrington and Richardson
  • Firing action: Delayed blowback, closed-bolt
  • Caliber and feed .45 ACP, .30 Carbine; 12- or 20-round detachable box magazine

Remington Model 10

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Pump-action slide shotgun
  • Year introduced: 1908
  • Manufacturer: Remington Arms
  • Firing action: Manually-actuated pump-action slide
  • Caliber and feed 12-gauge, 5-round tubular magazine

Remington Model 11

Escopeta Remington Modelo 11
Sf46 / Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Type: Self-loading shotgun
  • Year introduced: 1905
  • Manufacturer: Remington Arms
  • Firing action: Recoil-operated, auto-loading, semi-automatic
  • Caliber and feed 12-, 16- or 20-gauge; 5-round tubular magazine

Remington Model 1903

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Sniper rifle
  • Year introduced: 1941
  • Manufacturer: Remington Arms
  • Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system
  • Caliber and feed 30-06 Springfield; 5-round stripper clip

Winchester Model 70

 

Michael E. Cumpston / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
  • Year introduced: 1936
  • Manufacturer: Winchester
  • Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system
  • Caliber and feed 30-06 Springfield; 3-, 4- or 5-round capacity
Read more: Military, machine gun, sniper rifle, United States, world war 2, World War 2 gun, World War 2 weapons, World War gun, World War weapon, wwii weapon, WWII weapons

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Latest from 24/7

Which Countries Buy the Most US Arms... And What Are They Buying?
Social Security

Dave Ramsey Says "Take Social Security at 62" - Here's When That's Actually Brilliant Advice