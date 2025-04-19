These Weapons Shaped WWII Vincent Shane Hansen / E+ via Getty Images

Technology advanced during World War II at unprecedented rates, ushering Western civilization into the modern era. American soldiers played a major role in this advancement as well as the outcome of the war. From the iconic Thompson submachine “Tommy gun” to the versatile M1 Carbine, soldiers were equipped with new weapons that changed the face of warfare forever. (These are the most important events of WWII.)

To identify American military guns used to fight WWII by U.S. forces, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of small arms from Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, arms, and aircraft. We ordered these guns alphabetically and included supplemental information regarding the type of small arm, year introduced, manufacturer, firing action, caliber, and feed. Our list includes a variety of small arms used for different military strategies by U.S. forces. American soldiers fighting in Europe and Japan were outfitted with machine guns, pistols, rifles, and shotguns. (These were the biggest battles of WWII.)

WWII lasted from 1939 to 1945 and was the deadliest human conflict in history. It’s estimated 60 to 80 million people were killed during the war. WWII and the weapons used to fight it changed the world. Technology and advancements from wartime efforts have shaped today’s world, while the U.S. emerged as a superpower, altering the geopolitical landscape.

These are the American-made military guns used to fight World War II.

Browning Auto-5

Type: Semi-automatic shotgun

Semi-automatic shotgun Year introduced: 1902

1902 Manufacturer: Browning Arms

Browning Arms Firing action: Semi-automatic, recoil-operated, self-loading, repeat fire

Semi-automatic, recoil-operated, self-loading, repeat fire Caliber and feed 12-, 16- or 20-gauge; 3- or 5-round tubular magazine

Browning M1917

Type: Heavy machine gun

Heavy machine gun Year introduced: 1917

1917 Manufacturer: Browning Arms / Remington Arms

Browning Arms / Remington Arms Firing action: recoil-operated, automatic

recoil-operated, automatic Caliber and feed 30-06 Springfield; 250-round fabric belt

Browning M1918 BAR

Type: Light machine gun

Light machine gun Year introduced: 1918

1918 Manufacturer: Colt Firearms / Winchester

Colt Firearms / Winchester Firing action: Gas-operated piston, open bolt, selective fire

Gas-operated piston, open bolt, selective fire Caliber and feed 30-06 Springfield; 20-round detachable box magazine

Browning M1919

Type: Medium machine gun

Medium machine gun Year introduced: 1919

1919 Manufacturer: Rock Island Arsenal / General Motors

Rock Island Arsenal / General Motors Firing Action: Gas-operated, belt-fed, air-cooled

Gas-operated, belt-fed, air-cooled Caliber and feed 30-06 Springfield, 7.62x51mm NATO, 7.92x57mm Mauser, .303 British; 250-round fabric belt

Browning M2

Type: Heavy machine gun

Heavy machine gun Year introduced: 1921

1921 Manufacturer: Saco Defense Industries

Saco Defense Industries Firing action: automatic short recoil-operated, air-cooled

automatic short recoil-operated, air-cooled Caliber and feed .50 BMG, 12.7x99mm NATO; 110-round metallic link belt

Colt Browning M1895 (Potato Digger)

Type: Belf-fed machine gun

Belf-fed machine gun Year introduced: 1895

1895 Manufacturer: Colt Firearms

Colt Firearms Firing Action: Gas-operated, closed-bolt, lever-actuated

Gas-operated, closed-bolt, lever-actuated Caliber and feed 30-06 Springfield, 7x57mm, 6.5x52mm; 240-round fabric belt

Colt M1911

Type: Semi-automatic pistol

Semi-automatic pistol Year introduced: 1911

1911 Manufacturer: Colt Firearms

Colt Firearms Firing action: Single-action, short-recoil-operated

Single-action, short-recoil-operated Caliber and feed .45 ACP; 7-round detachable box magazine

Ithaca Model 37

Type: Combat shotgun

Combat shotgun Year introduced: 1937

1937 Manufacturer: Ithaca Gun Company

Ithaca Gun Company Firing action: Manually-actuated pump-action slide, repeat fire

Manually-actuated pump-action slide, repeat fire Caliber and feed 12-, 16-, 20- or 28-gauge; 4-, 5- or 8-round tubular magazine

Johnson LMG

Type: Squad support weapon

Squad support weapon Year introduced: 1941

1941 Manufacturer: Cranston Arms Company

Cranston Arms Company Firing action: Short recoil-operated, select fire

Short recoil-operated, select fire Caliber and feed 30-06; 25-round detachable box magazine

Johnson Model 1941

Type: Semi-automatic rifle

Semi-automatic rifle Year introduced: 1941

1941 Manufacturer: Iver Johnson

Iver Johnson Firing action: Semi-automatic, short-recoil, rotating bolt

Semi-automatic, short-recoil, rotating bolt Caliber and feed 30-06 Springfield; 10-round cylindrical magazine

Lewis Gun

Type: Light machine gun

Light machine gun Year introduced: 1914

1914 Manufacturer: Birmingham Small Arms Company

Birmingham Small Arms Company Firing action: Gas-operated

Gas-operated Caliber and feed .303 British, 30-06 Springfield, 7.92x57mm Mauser; 47- or 97-round detachable pan

M1 Bazooka

Type: Shoulder-fired anti-tank rocket launcher

Shoulder-fired anti-tank rocket launcher Year introduced: 1942

1942 Manufacturer: General Electric

General Electric Firing action: Electrically-actuated, single-shot, reusable tube

Electrically-actuated, single-shot, reusable tube Caliber and feed 60mm; Single-shot

M1 Carbine

Type: Semi-automatic / full-automatic carbine

Semi-automatic / full-automatic carbine Year introduced: 1942

1942 Manufacturer: State Factories

State Factories Firing action: Gas-operated, short-stroke piston, semi-automatic

Gas-operated, short-stroke piston, semi-automatic Caliber and feed 30 Carbine; 15- or 30-round detachable box magazine

M1 Garand

Type: Battle rifle

Battle rifle Year introduced: 1936

1936 Manufacturer: Springfield Armory

Springfield Armory Firing action: Self-loading, gas-action piston

Self-loading, gas-action piston Caliber and feed 30-06 Springfield; 8-round internal clip

M1 Thompson

Type: Submachine gun

Submachine gun Year introduced: 1938

1938 Manufacturer: Savage Arms

Savage Arms Firing action: Blow-back system

Blow-back system Caliber and feed .45 ACP; 20- or 30-round box, 50-round drum

M18 RR

Type: Anti-tank / anti-personnel recoilless rifle

Anti-tank / anti-personnel recoilless rifle Year introduced: 1945

1945 Manufacturer: State Factories

State Factories Firing action: Recoilless

Recoilless Caliber and feed 57x303mmR; Single-shot

M1917 Enfield

Type: Bolt-action service rifle

Bolt-action service rifle Year introduced: 1917

1917 Manufacturer: Winchester / Remington

Winchester / Remington Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system

Manually-actuated bolt-action system Caliber and feed 7.62x63mm, 30-06 Springfield; 6-round magazine

M1A1 Flamethrower

Type: Portable infantry flamethrower

Portable infantry flamethrower Year introduced: 1941

1941 Manufacturer: State Factories

State Factories Firing action: Electrical ignition flame jet

Electrical ignition flame jet Caliber and feed 4.7-gallon Nitrogen fuel canister; 5-flame throws possible

M2 Carbine

Type: Select-fire automatic carbine

Select-fire automatic carbine Year introduced: 1944

1944 Manufacturer: General Motors

General Motors Firing action: Selective-fire, gas-operated, short-stroke piston

Selective-fire, gas-operated, short-stroke piston Caliber and feed 30 Carbine; 15- or 30-round detachable box magazine

M2-2 / M9A1-7

Type: Portable infantry flamethrower

Portable infantry flamethrower Year introduced: 1943

1943 Manufacturer: State Factories

State Factories Firing action: Rotary cartridge ignition flame jet

Rotary cartridge ignition flame jet Caliber and feed 4.7-gallon Nitrogen fuel container; 7-flame throws possible

M20 RR

Type: Anti-tank / anti-personnel recoilless rifle

Anti-tank / anti-personnel recoilless rifle Year introduced: 1945

1945 Manufacturer: State Factories

State Factories Firing action: Recoilless

Recoilless Caliber and feed 75mm; Single-shot

M3 (Grease Gun)

Type: Submachine gun

Submachine gun Year introduced: 1943

1943 Manufacturer: Ithaca Gun Company

Ithaca Gun Company Firing action: Open bolt, blowback

Open bolt, blowback Caliber and feed .45 ACP, 9x19mm Parabellum; 30-round detachable box magazine

M3 Carbine

Type: Sniper carbine rifle

Sniper carbine rifle Year introduced: 1944

1944 Manufacturer: General Motors

General Motors Firing action: Selective-fire, gas-operated, short-stroke piston

Selective-fire, gas-operated, short-stroke piston Caliber and feed 30 Carbine; 15- or 30-round detachable box magazine

M720

Type: Semi-automatic shotgun

Semi-automatic shotgun Year introduced: 1935

1935 Manufacturer: Savage Arms

Savage Arms Firing action: Semi-automatic

Semi-automatic Caliber and feed 12-gauge, 5-round tubular magazine

M9 Bazooka

Type: Shoulder-fired rocket launcher

Shoulder-fired rocket launcher Year introduced: 1943

1943 Manufacturer: Conduction Corporation

Conduction Corporation Firing action: Magneto trigger

Magneto trigger Caliber and feed 60mm; Single-shot

Marlin M2 Hyde

Type: Submachine gun

Submachine gun Year introduced: 1943

1943 Manufacturer: Marlin Firearms

Marlin Firearms Firing action: Blowback

Blowback Caliber and feed .45 ACP; 20- or 30-round detachable box magazine

Marlin Model 1894

Type: Carbine rifle

Carbine rifle Year introduced: 1894

1894 Manufacturer: Marlin Firearms

Marlin Firearms Firing action: Manually-actuated lever-action system

Manually-actuated lever-action system Caliber and feed 32-20 Win, .38 Spc, .357 Mag, .44 Spc, .44 Mag; 6-, 9- or 10-round tubular magazine

Marlin Model 1914

Type: Belt-fed machine gun

Belt-fed machine gun Year introduced: 1914

1914 Manufacturer: Marlin Firearms

Marlin Firearms Firing action: Gas-operated closed bolt, lever-actuated

Gas-operated closed bolt, lever-actuated Caliber and feed 30-06 Springfield, 7.62x54mm; 240-round fabric belt

Model 10

Type: Six-shot revolver

Six-shot revolver Year introduced: 1899

1899 Manufacturer: Smith & Wesson

Smith & Wesson Firing action: Single-action, double-action, revolving cylinder

Single-action, double-action, revolving cylinder Caliber and feed .38 Long Colt, .38 Special; 6-round cylinder

Model 1898

Type: Six-shot revolver

Six-shot revolver Year introduced: 1989

1989 Manufacturer: Colt Firearms

Colt Firearms Firing action: Rotating cylinder, double-action

Rotating cylinder, double-action Caliber and feed .45 Colt, .45 ACP, .44 Special, .38 Special; Six-shot rotating cylinder

Model 1903

Type: Semi-automatic pistol

Semi-automatic pistol Year introduced: 1903

1903 Manufacturer: Colt Firearms

Colt Firearms Firing action: Single-action, blowback

Single-action, blowback Caliber and feed .32 ACP; 8-round detachable box magazine

Model 1917

Type: Service revolver

Service revolver Year introduced: 1917

1917 Manufacturer: Colt Firearms / Smith & Wesson

Colt Firearms / Smith & Wesson Firing action: Double-action, rotating cylinder

Double-action, rotating cylinder Caliber and feed .45 ACP; Six-shot rotating cylinder

Reising Model 50

Type: Submachine gun

Submachine gun Year introduced: 1941

1941 Manufacturer: Harrington and Richardson

Harrington and Richardson Firing action: Delayed blowback, closed-bolt

Delayed blowback, closed-bolt Caliber and feed .45 ACP, .30 Carbine; 12- or 20-round detachable box magazine

Remington Model 10

Type: Pump-action slide shotgun

Pump-action slide shotgun Year introduced: 1908

1908 Manufacturer: Remington Arms

Remington Arms Firing action: Manually-actuated pump-action slide

Manually-actuated pump-action slide Caliber and feed 12-gauge, 5-round tubular magazine

Remington Model 11

Type: Self-loading shotgun

Self-loading shotgun Year introduced: 1905

1905 Manufacturer: Remington Arms

Remington Arms Firing action: Recoil-operated, auto-loading, semi-automatic

Recoil-operated, auto-loading, semi-automatic Caliber and feed 12-, 16- or 20-gauge; 5-round tubular magazine

Remington Model 1903

Type: Sniper rifle

Sniper rifle Year introduced: 1941

1941 Manufacturer: Remington Arms

Remington Arms Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system

Manually-actuated bolt-action system Caliber and feed 30-06 Springfield; 5-round stripper clip

Winchester Model 70

Type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle Year introduced: 1936

1936 Manufacturer: Winchester

Winchester Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system

Manually-actuated bolt-action system Caliber and feed 30-06 Springfield; 3-, 4- or 5-round capacity