These Weapons Shaped WWII

Technology advanced during World War II at unprecedented rates, ushering Western civilization into the modern era. American soldiers played a major role in this advancement as well as the outcome of the war. From the iconic Thompson submachine “Tommy gun” to the versatile M1 Carbine, soldiers were equipped with new weapons that changed the face of warfare forever. (These are the most important events of WWII.)
To identify American military guns used to fight WWII by U.S. forces, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of small arms from Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, arms, and aircraft. We ordered these guns alphabetically and included supplemental information regarding the type of small arm, year introduced, manufacturer, firing action, caliber, and feed. Our list includes a variety of small arms used for different military strategies by U.S. forces. American soldiers fighting in Europe and Japan were outfitted with machine guns, pistols, rifles, and shotguns. (These were the biggest battles of WWII.)
Why We’re Writing About World War II Weapons
WWII lasted from 1939 to 1945 and was the deadliest human conflict in history. It’s estimated 60 to 80 million people were killed during the war. WWII and the weapons used to fight it changed the world. Technology and advancements from wartime efforts have shaped today’s world, while the U.S. emerged as a superpower, altering the geopolitical landscape.
These are the American-made military guns used to fight World War II.
Browning Auto-5
- Type: Semi-automatic shotgun
- Year introduced: 1902
- Manufacturer: Browning Arms
- Firing action: Semi-automatic, recoil-operated, self-loading, repeat fire
- Caliber and feed 12-, 16- or 20-gauge; 3- or 5-round tubular magazine
Browning M1917
- Type: Heavy machine gun
- Year introduced: 1917
- Manufacturer: Browning Arms / Remington Arms
- Firing action: recoil-operated, automatic
- Caliber and feed 30-06 Springfield; 250-round fabric belt
Browning M1918 BAR
- Type: Light machine gun
- Year introduced: 1918
- Manufacturer: Colt Firearms / Winchester
- Firing action: Gas-operated piston, open bolt, selective fire
- Caliber and feed 30-06 Springfield; 20-round detachable box magazine
Browning M1919
- Type: Medium machine gun
- Year introduced: 1919
- Manufacturer: Rock Island Arsenal / General Motors
- Firing Action: Gas-operated, belt-fed, air-cooled
- Caliber and feed 30-06 Springfield, 7.62x51mm NATO, 7.92x57mm Mauser, .303 British; 250-round fabric belt
Browning M2
- Type: Heavy machine gun
- Year introduced: 1921
- Manufacturer: Saco Defense Industries
- Firing action: automatic short recoil-operated, air-cooled
- Caliber and feed .50 BMG, 12.7x99mm NATO; 110-round metallic link belt
Colt Browning M1895 (Potato Digger)
- Type: Belf-fed machine gun
- Year introduced: 1895
- Manufacturer: Colt Firearms
- Firing Action: Gas-operated, closed-bolt, lever-actuated
- Caliber and feed 30-06 Springfield, 7x57mm, 6.5x52mm; 240-round fabric belt
Colt M1911
- Type: Semi-automatic pistol
- Year introduced: 1911
- Manufacturer: Colt Firearms
- Firing action: Single-action, short-recoil-operated
- Caliber and feed .45 ACP; 7-round detachable box magazine
Ithaca Model 37
- Type: Combat shotgun
- Year introduced: 1937
- Manufacturer: Ithaca Gun Company
- Firing action: Manually-actuated pump-action slide, repeat fire
- Caliber and feed 12-, 16-, 20- or 28-gauge; 4-, 5- or 8-round tubular magazine
Johnson LMG
- Type: Squad support weapon
- Year introduced: 1941
- Manufacturer: Cranston Arms Company
- Firing action: Short recoil-operated, select fire
- Caliber and feed 30-06; 25-round detachable box magazine
Johnson Model 1941
- Type: Semi-automatic rifle
- Year introduced: 1941
- Manufacturer: Iver Johnson
- Firing action: Semi-automatic, short-recoil, rotating bolt
- Caliber and feed 30-06 Springfield; 10-round cylindrical magazine
Lewis Gun
- Type: Light machine gun
- Year introduced: 1914
- Manufacturer: Birmingham Small Arms Company
- Firing action: Gas-operated
- Caliber and feed .303 British, 30-06 Springfield, 7.92x57mm Mauser; 47- or 97-round detachable pan
M1 Bazooka
- Type: Shoulder-fired anti-tank rocket launcher
- Year introduced: 1942
- Manufacturer: General Electric
- Firing action: Electrically-actuated, single-shot, reusable tube
- Caliber and feed 60mm; Single-shot
M1 Carbine
- Type: Semi-automatic / full-automatic carbine
- Year introduced: 1942
- Manufacturer: State Factories
- Firing action: Gas-operated, short-stroke piston, semi-automatic
- Caliber and feed 30 Carbine; 15- or 30-round detachable box magazine
M1 Garand
- Type: Battle rifle
- Year introduced: 1936
- Manufacturer: Springfield Armory
- Firing action: Self-loading, gas-action piston
- Caliber and feed 30-06 Springfield; 8-round internal clip
M1 Thompson
- Type: Submachine gun
- Year introduced: 1938
- Manufacturer: Savage Arms
- Firing action: Blow-back system
- Caliber and feed .45 ACP; 20- or 30-round box, 50-round drum
M18 RR
- Type: Anti-tank / anti-personnel recoilless rifle
- Year introduced: 1945
- Manufacturer: State Factories
- Firing action: Recoilless
- Caliber and feed 57x303mmR; Single-shot
M1917 Enfield
- Type: Bolt-action service rifle
- Year introduced: 1917
- Manufacturer: Winchester / Remington
- Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system
- Caliber and feed 7.62x63mm, 30-06 Springfield; 6-round magazine
M1A1 Flamethrower
- Type: Portable infantry flamethrower
- Year introduced: 1941
- Manufacturer: State Factories
- Firing action: Electrical ignition flame jet
- Caliber and feed 4.7-gallon Nitrogen fuel canister; 5-flame throws possible
M2 Carbine
- Type: Select-fire automatic carbine
- Year introduced: 1944
- Manufacturer: General Motors
- Firing action: Selective-fire, gas-operated, short-stroke piston
- Caliber and feed 30 Carbine; 15- or 30-round detachable box magazine
M2-2 / M9A1-7
- Type: Portable infantry flamethrower
- Year introduced: 1943
- Manufacturer: State Factories
- Firing action: Rotary cartridge ignition flame jet
- Caliber and feed 4.7-gallon Nitrogen fuel container; 7-flame throws possible
M20 RR
- Type: Anti-tank / anti-personnel recoilless rifle
- Year introduced: 1945
- Manufacturer: State Factories
- Firing action: Recoilless
- Caliber and feed 75mm; Single-shot
M3 (Grease Gun)
- Type: Submachine gun
- Year introduced: 1943
- Manufacturer: Ithaca Gun Company
- Firing action: Open bolt, blowback
- Caliber and feed .45 ACP, 9x19mm Parabellum; 30-round detachable box magazine
M3 Carbine
- Type: Sniper carbine rifle
- Year introduced: 1944
- Manufacturer: General Motors
- Firing action: Selective-fire, gas-operated, short-stroke piston
- Caliber and feed 30 Carbine; 15- or 30-round detachable box magazine
M720
- Type: Semi-automatic shotgun
- Year introduced: 1935
- Manufacturer: Savage Arms
- Firing action: Semi-automatic
- Caliber and feed 12-gauge, 5-round tubular magazine
M9 Bazooka
- Type: Shoulder-fired rocket launcher
- Year introduced: 1943
- Manufacturer: Conduction Corporation
- Firing action: Magneto trigger
- Caliber and feed 60mm; Single-shot
Marlin M2 Hyde
- Type: Submachine gun
- Year introduced: 1943
- Manufacturer: Marlin Firearms
- Firing action: Blowback
- Caliber and feed .45 ACP; 20- or 30-round detachable box magazine
Marlin Model 1894
- Type: Carbine rifle
- Year introduced: 1894
- Manufacturer: Marlin Firearms
- Firing action: Manually-actuated lever-action system
- Caliber and feed 32-20 Win, .38 Spc, .357 Mag, .44 Spc, .44 Mag; 6-, 9- or 10-round tubular magazine
Marlin Model 1914
- Type: Belt-fed machine gun
- Year introduced: 1914
- Manufacturer: Marlin Firearms
- Firing action: Gas-operated closed bolt, lever-actuated
- Caliber and feed 30-06 Springfield, 7.62x54mm; 240-round fabric belt
Model 10
- Type: Six-shot revolver
- Year introduced: 1899
- Manufacturer: Smith & Wesson
- Firing action: Single-action, double-action, revolving cylinder
- Caliber and feed .38 Long Colt, .38 Special; 6-round cylinder
Model 1898
- Type: Six-shot revolver
- Year introduced: 1989
- Manufacturer: Colt Firearms
- Firing action: Rotating cylinder, double-action
- Caliber and feed .45 Colt, .45 ACP, .44 Special, .38 Special; Six-shot rotating cylinder
Model 1903
- Type: Semi-automatic pistol
- Year introduced: 1903
- Manufacturer: Colt Firearms
- Firing action: Single-action, blowback
- Caliber and feed .32 ACP; 8-round detachable box magazine
Model 1917
- Type: Service revolver
- Year introduced: 1917
- Manufacturer: Colt Firearms / Smith & Wesson
- Firing action: Double-action, rotating cylinder
- Caliber and feed .45 ACP; Six-shot rotating cylinder
Reising Model 50
- Type: Submachine gun
- Year introduced: 1941
- Manufacturer: Harrington and Richardson
- Firing action: Delayed blowback, closed-bolt
- Caliber and feed .45 ACP, .30 Carbine; 12- or 20-round detachable box magazine
Remington Model 10
- Type: Pump-action slide shotgun
- Year introduced: 1908
- Manufacturer: Remington Arms
- Firing action: Manually-actuated pump-action slide
- Caliber and feed 12-gauge, 5-round tubular magazine
Remington Model 11
- Type: Self-loading shotgun
- Year introduced: 1905
- Manufacturer: Remington Arms
- Firing action: Recoil-operated, auto-loading, semi-automatic
- Caliber and feed 12-, 16- or 20-gauge; 5-round tubular magazine
Remington Model 1903
- Type: Sniper rifle
- Year introduced: 1941
- Manufacturer: Remington Arms
- Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system
- Caliber and feed 30-06 Springfield; 5-round stripper clip
Winchester Model 70
- Type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
- Year introduced: 1936
- Manufacturer: Winchester
- Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system
- Caliber and feed 30-06 Springfield; 3-, 4- or 5-round capacity
