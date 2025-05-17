The US Has 10x More Military Aircraft As Any Single NATO Power

Key Points
-
Air superiority in modern warfare is paramount in determining the outcome of a conflict
-
NATO’s global reach is a result of its overwhelming air power
-
The United States has the most military aircraft in NATO, with more than 10-times the next nation
-
The cornerstone of NATO’s global reach as a military alliance comes from its overwhelming air power. In modern warfare, controlling the skies is paramount to controlling the outcome of a conflict and most NATO nations have taken this to heart. While some nations have relatively small air forces, there are outsized ones like that of the United States. In fact, the U.S. Air Force has more than 10-times as many military aircraft than the next NATO military power. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring the NATO nations with the biggest air forces.
To determine the NATO countries with the most military aircraft, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength report from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. We ranked these countries according to which countries have the most aircraft. We added supplemental information regarding each country’s current air force, including fighter aircraft, attack aircraft, and helicopters, as well as each country’s overall military strength ranking. Countries with no military aircraft were excluded.
Here is a look at the NATO countries with the world’s largest air forces:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding NATO’s military dynamics is important when looking at the state of global security. Since its inception, NATO has played a pivotal role in shaping international relations through its collective defense and security framework. As geopolitical tensions continue to rise and new threats emerge, knowing and understanding NATO’s military capabilities is important for getting a clearer picture of the world stage. Not to mention, countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany, among others, contribute significantly to NATO’s military strength, influencing global power balances and regional stability.
31. Luxembourg
- Total military aircraft: 1
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 0
- Total attack helicopters: 0
- Total special mission aircraft: 0
- Total tanker aircraft: 0
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 1
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.6415 – #117 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Luxembourg has 182 military vehicles. Luxembourg has 1,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 671,254.
30. Estonia
- Total military aircraft: 5
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 3
- Total attack helicopters: 0
- Total special mission aircraft: 0
- Total tanker aircraft: 0
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 2
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.2917 – #107 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Estonia has 1,685 military vehicles which include 36 artillery units. Estonia has 7,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.194 million.
29. Latvia
- Total military aircraft: 7
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 7
- Total attack helicopters: 0
- Total special mission aircraft: 0
- Total tanker aircraft: 0
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.1246 – #99 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Latvia has 1,848 military vehicles which include 47 artillery units. Latvia has 17,250 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.801 million.
28. Lithuania
- Total military aircraft: 9
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 4
- Total attack helicopters: 0
- Total special mission aircraft: 0
- Total tanker aircraft: 0
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 5
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.9075 – #88 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Lithuania has 1,263 military vehicles which include 75 artillery units. Lithuania has 23,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.628 million.
27. Montenegro
- Total military aircraft: 11
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 11
- Total attack helicopters: 0
- Total special mission aircraft: 0
- Total tanker aircraft: 0
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.9216 – #127 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Montenegro has 471 military vehicles which include 12 MLRS units and 12 artillery units. Montenegro has 2,350 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 599,849.
26. Albania
- Total military aircraft: 19
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 19
- Total attack helicopters: 0
- Total special mission aircraft: 0
- Total tanker aircraft: 0
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.6815 – #78 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Albania has 1,796 military vehicles which include 46 tanks, 135 MLRS units, and 50 artillery units. Albania has 6,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.107 million.
25. North Macedonia
- Total military aircraft: 20
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 10
- Total attack helicopters: 4
- Total special mission aircraft: 0
- Total tanker aircraft: 0
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.4042 – #112 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, North Macedonia has 1,108 military vehicles which include 20 tanks, 17 MLRS units, and 150 artillery units. North Macedonia has 9,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.136 million.
24. Slovenia
- Total military aircraft: 39
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 16
- Total attack helicopters: 0
- Total special mission aircraft: 0
- Total tanker aircraft: 0
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 4
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.1016 – #96 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Slovenia has 1,428 military vehicles which include 54 tanks and 18 artillery units. Slovenia has 7,300 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.098 million.
23. Slovakia
- Total military aircraft: 41
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 2
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 22
- Total attack helicopters: 0
- Total special mission aircraft: 1
- Total tanker aircraft: 0
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 7
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.3978 – #71 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Slovakia has 3,074 military vehicles which include 45 tanks, 25 MLRS units, and 44 artillery units. Slovakia has 19,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.564 million.
22. Bulgaria
- Total military aircraft: 65
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 10
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 5
- Total helicopters: 27
- Total attack helicopters: 4
- Total special mission aircraft: 0
- Total tanker aircraft: 0
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 6
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.2563 – #61 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Bulgaria has 4,914 military vehicles which include 90 tanks, 24 MLRS units, and 72 artillery units. Bulgaria has 37,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 6.783 million.
21. Croatia
- Total military aircraft: 67
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 10
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 37
- Total attack helicopters: 0
- Total special mission aircraft: 0
- Total tanker aircraft: 0
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.5074 – #75 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Croatia has 2,848 military vehicles which include 45 tanks, 42 MLRS units, and 67 artillery units. Croatia has 14,325 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 4.150 million.
20. Hungary
- Total military aircraft: 69
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 12
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 44
- Total attack helicopters: 8
- Total special mission aircraft: 0
- Total tanker aircraft: 0
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 3
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.0259 – #55 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Hungary has 7,797 military vehicles which include 209 tanks and 319 artillery units. Hungary has 41,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.856 million.
19. Norway
- Total military aircraft: 97
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 32
- Total helicopters: 33
- Total attack helicopters: 0
- Total special mission aircraft: 5
- Total tanker aircraft: 0
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 4
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6811 – #38 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Norway has 6,552 military vehicles which include 44 tanks and 42 artillery units. Norway has 23,250 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.510 million.
18. Czechia
- Total military aircraft: 99
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 12
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 16
- Total helicopters: 42
- Total attack helicopters: 4
- Total special mission aircraft: 2
- Total tanker aircraft: 0
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 10
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.9994 – #53 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Czechia has 6,340 military vehicles which include 43 tanks, 16 MLRS units, and 50 artillery units. Czechia has 28,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.84 million.
17. Belgium
- Total military aircraft: 108
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 43
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 20
- Total attack helicopters: 0
- Total special mission aircraft: 0
- Total tanker aircraft: 0
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 7
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.2564 – #62 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Belgium has 4,606 military vehicles. Belgium has 25,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 11.98 million.
16. Portugal
- Total military aircraft: 115
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 28
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 31
- Total attack helicopters: 0
- Total special mission aircraft: 14
- Total tanker aircraft: 3
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 19
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6856 – #39 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Portugal has 10,828 military vehicles which include 34 tanks and 139 artillery units. Portugal has 24,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.64 million.
15. Denmark
- Total military aircraft: 117
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 31
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 4
- Total helicopters: 34
- Total attack helicopters: 0
- Total special mission aircraft: 3
- Total tanker aircraft: 0
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 4
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.8109 – #45 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Denmark has 3,856 military vehicles which include 44 tanks, 8 MLRS units, and 19 artillery units. Denmark has 20,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.973 million.
14. Netherlands
- Total military aircraft: 120
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 32
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 63
- Total attack helicopters: 12
- Total special mission aircraft: 0
- Total tanker aircraft: 0
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 4
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6412 – #36 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, the Netherlands has 2,755 military vehicles which include 18 tanks, 2 MLRS units, and 46 artillery units. The Netherlands has 41,380 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 17.77 million.
13. Romania
- Total military aircraft: 140
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 21
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 65
- Total attack helicopters: 0
- Total special mission aircraft: 2
- Total tanker aircraft: 0
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 14
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.8984 – #51 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Romania has 10,774 military vehicles which include 328 tanks, 243 MLRS units, and 720 artillery units. Romania has 81,300 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 18.15 million.
12. Finland
- Total military aircraft: 163
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 54
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 27
- Total attack helicopters: 0
- Total special mission aircraft: 1
- Total tanker aircraft: 0
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 11
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.8437 – #48 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Finland has 11,704 military vehicles which include 200 tanks, 76 MLRS units, and 774 artillery units. Finland has 24,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.626 million.
11. Sweden
- Total military aircraft: 169
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 71
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 53
- Total attack helicopters: 0
- Total special mission aircraft: 5
- Total tanker aircraft: 1
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 6
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.4835 – #27 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Sweden has 6,795 military vehicles which include 110 tanks and 26 artillery units. Sweden has 24,400 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.59 million.
10. Canada
- Total military aircraft: 351
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 66
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 145
- Total attack helicopters: 0
- Total special mission aircraft: 33
- Total tanker aircraft: 6
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 28
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5179 – #28 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Canada has 21,704 military vehicles which include 74 tanks. Canada has 68,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 38.79 million.
9. Spain
- Total military aircraft: 461
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 137
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 12
- Total helicopters: 153
- Total attack helicopters: 17
- Total special mission aircraft: 8
- Total tanker aircraft: 0
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 51
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Spain has 17,626 military vehicles which include 317 tanks and 382 artillery units. Spain has 133,282 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 47.28 million.
8. Poland
- Total military aircraft: 479
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 59
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 44
- Total helicopters: 216
- Total attack helicopters: 29
- Total special mission aircraft: 11
- Total tanker aircraft: 0
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 49
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Poland has 23,138 military vehicles which include 614 tanks, 196 MLRS units, and 677 artillery units. Poland has 202,100 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 38.75 million.
7. Greece
- Total military aircraft: 558
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 178
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 293
- Total attack helicopters: 29
- Total special mission aircraft: 8
- Total tanker aircraft: 0
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 15
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Greece has 61,888 military vehicles which include 1,344 tanks, 152 MLRS units, and 1287 artillery units. Greece has 142,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.46 million.
6. Germany
- Total military aircraft: 584
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 129
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 63
- Total helicopters: 309
- Total attack helicopters: 54
- Total special mission aircraft: 26
- Total tanker aircraft: 3
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 50
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Germany has 83,260 military vehicles which include 296 tanks, 33 MLRS units, and 134 artillery units. Germany has 181,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.12 million.
5. United Kingdom
- Total military aircraft: 631
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 113
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 31
- Total helicopters: 266
- Total attack helicopters: 37
- Total special mission aircraft: 28
- Total tanker aircraft: 9
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 29
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, the United Kingdom has 38,200 military vehicles which include 227 tanks, 29 MLRS units, and 197 artillery units. The United Kingdom has 184,860 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 68.46 million.
4. Italy
- Total military aircraft: 729
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 89
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 67
- Total helicopters: 392
- Total attack helicopters: 37
- Total special mission aircraft: 23
- Total tanker aircraft: 8
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 30
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Italy has 73,480 military vehicles which include 200 tanks, 21 MLRS units, and 172 artillery units. Italy has 165,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 60.96 million.
3. France
- Total military aircraft: 976
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 226
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 448
- Total attack helicopters: 68
- Total special mission aircraft: 44
- Total tanker aircraft: 16
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 119
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, France has 110,932 military vehicles which include 215 tanks, 9 MLRS units, and 96 artillery units. France has 200,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 68.37 million.
2. Turkey
- Total military aircraft: 1,083
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 201
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 508
- Total attack helicopters: 111
- Total special mission aircraft: 28
- Total tanker aircraft: 7
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 84
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, Turkey has 61,173 military vehicles which include 2,238 tanks, 296 MLRS units, and 2,745 artillery units. Turkey has 355,200 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.12 million.
1. United States
- Total military aircraft: 13,043
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 1,790
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 889
- Total helicopters: 5,843
- Total attack helicopters: 1,002
- Total special mission aircraft: 647
- Total tanker aircraft: 605
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 918
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145
In terms of its ground forces, the United States has 391,963 military vehicles which include 4,640 tanks, 641 MLRS units, and 1,883 artillery units. The United States has 1,328,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 341.96 million.
