China Powers Military Might with Staggering Coal Output—Nearly 10x U.S. Production Wang Meng / iStock via Getty Images

Key Points China is the number one producer of coal in the world

The Chinese produce roughly 10-times more coal than the United States, and by far more than any other country in the world.

This energy production has powered China’s ascendance on the world stage, and its military infrastructure

When it comes to energy production, specifically coal, no global military power comes close to China’s dominance in this arena. China produces nearly 10-times more coal than the United States, and practically every other country in the world. Much of this energy production goes towards powering China’s rapid military expansion, and China’s overall ascendance on the world stage. While China might be number one in this regard, there are plenty of other countries powering their military infrastructure with their own impressive coal production. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the military powers producing the most coal.

To determine the military powers that produce the most coal in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries based on total coal production. We also included supplemental information regarding purchasing power parity, foreign exchange/gold reserves, external debt, a composition of military assets, as well as the overall military strength score.

Here is a look at the military powers producing the most coal in the world:

Why Are We Covering This?

LAVID_LaVerne / Shutterstock.com

Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are considered the strongest military powers in the world, there are a number of other nations with their own spheres of influence and strengths that impact global relations from a military perspective.

30. Kosovo

Total coal production: 9,074,000 MT

9,074,000 MT Total coal consumption: 8,927,000 MT

8,927,000 MT Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $1,245,000,000

$1,245,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $23,794,000,000

$23,794,000,000 External debt: $2,750,000,000

$2,750,000,000 Military defense budget: $260,715,150

$260,715,150 Military strength score and world rank: 4.9141 – #144 out of 145

All of this coal helps in powering Kosovo’s military infrastructure. Kosovo also has military assets which include 737 military vehicles, and no naval vessels or aircraft. Outside of these assets, Kosovo has 15,500 total military personnel, which is composed of 10,000 active personnel, 5,000 reserves, and 500 paramilitary forces.

29. Pakistan

Total coal production: 12,712,000 MT

12,712,000 MT Total coal consumption: 34,027,000 MT

34,027,000 MT Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $13,730,000,000

$13,730,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $1,347,000,000,000

$1,347,000,000,000 External debt: $92,426,000,000

$92,426,000,000 Military defense budget: $7,640,000,000

$7,640,000,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145

All of this coal helps in powering Pakistan’s military infrastructure. Pakistan also has military assets which include its 121 naval vessels, 1,399 aircraft, and 17,516 military vehicles. Outside of these assets, Pakistan has 1,704,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 654,000 active personnel, 550,000 reserves, and 500,000 paramilitary forces.

28. Thailand

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total coal production: 13,642,000 MT

13,642,000 MT Total coal consumption: 36,030,000 MT

36,030,000 MT Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $224,470,000,000

$224,470,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $1,516,000,000,000

$1,516,000,000,000 External debt: $102,694,000,000

$102,694,000,000 Military defense budget: $5,887,883,500

$5,887,883,500 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4536 – #26 out of 145

All of this coal helps in powering Thailand’s military infrastructure. Thailand also has military assets which include its 293 naval vessels, 493 aircraft, and 16,935 military vehicles. Outside of these assets, Thailand has 585,850 total military personnel, which is composed of 360,850 active personnel, 200,000 reserves, and 25,000 paramilitary forces.

27. Greece

Total coal production: 13,703,000 MT

13,703,000 MT Total coal consumption: 13,988,000 MT

13,988,000 MT Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $13,608,000,000

$13,608,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $375,780,000,000

$375,780,000,000 External debt: $550,000,000,000

$550,000,000,000 Military defense budget: $6,500,000,000

$6,500,000,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145

All of this coal helps in powering Greece’s military infrastructure. Greece also has military assets which include its 192 naval vessels, 558 aircraft, and 61,888 military vehicles. Outside of these assets, Greece has 419,050 total military personnel, which is composed of 142,700 active personnel, 221,350 reserves, and 55,000 paramilitary forces.

26. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total coal production: 14,114,000 MT

14,114,000 MT Total coal consumption: 14,766,000 MT

14,766,000 MT Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $9,205,000,000

$9,205,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $63,769,000,000

$63,769,000,000 External debt: $7,760,500,000

$7,760,500,000 Military defense budget: $216,400,000

$216,400,000 Military strength score and world rank: 3.0799 – #131 out of 145

All of this coal helps in powering Bosnia and Herzegovina’s military infrastructure. Bosnia and Herzegovina also has military assets which include 22 military aircraft, and 720 military vehicles. Outside of these assets, Bosnia and Herzegovina has 18,770 total military personnel, which is composed of 12,770 active personnel and 6,000 reserves.

25. Philippines

Total coal production: 14,483,000 MT

14,483,000 MT Total coal consumption: 37,130,000 MT

37,130,000 MT Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $103,742,000,000

$103,742,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $1,138,000,000,000

$1,138,000,000,000 External debt: $90,200,000,000

$90,200,000,000 Military defense budget: $4,380,000,000

$4,380,000,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6987 – #41 out of 145

All of this coal helps in powering the Philippines’ military infrastructure. The Philippines also has military assets which include its 113 naval vessels, 202 aircraft, and 11,878 military vehicles. Outside of these assets, the Philippines has 1,385,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 150,000 active personnel, 1,200,000 reserves, and 35,000 paramilitary forces.

24. Laos

pressdigital / iStock via Getty Images

Total coal production: 14,845,000 MT

14,845,000 MT Total coal consumption: 13,691,000 MT

13,691,000 MT Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $1,770,000,000

$1,770,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $64,173,000,000

$64,173,000,000 External debt: $16,500,000,000

$16,500,000,000 Military defense budget: $135,000,000

$135,000,000 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2663 – #106 out of 145

All of this coal helps in powering Laos’s military infrastructure. Laos also has military assets which include its 33 military aircraft, and 4,380 military vehicles. Outside of these assets, Laos has 250,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 100,000 active personnel, 30,000 reserves, and 120,000 paramilitary forces.

23. South Korea

Total coal production: 15,595,000 MT

15,595,000 MT Total coal consumption: 136,413,000 MT

136,413,000 MT Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $420,930,000,000

$420,930,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $2,615,000,000,000

$2,615,000,000,000 External debt: $503,519,500,000

$503,519,500,000 Military defense budget: $46,300,000,000

$46,300,000,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1656 – #5 out of 145

All of this coal helps in powering South Korea’s military infrastructure. South Korea also has military assets which include its 227 naval vessels, 1,592 aircraft, and 58,880 military vehicles. Outside of these assets, South Korea has 3,820,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 600,000 active personnel, 3,100,000 reserves, and 120,000 paramilitary forces.

22. Brazil

ilbusca / iStock via Getty Images

Total coal production: 15,644,000 MT

15,644,000 MT Total coal consumption: 32,787,000 MT

32,787,000 MT Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $355,021,000,000

$355,021,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $4,016,000,000,000

$4,016,000,000,000 External debt: $432,224,000,000

$432,224,000,000 Military defense budget: $26,157,300,000

$26,157,300,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2415 – #11 out of 145

All of this coal helps in powering Brazil’s military infrastructure. Brazil also has military assets which include its 64 naval vessels, 513 aircraft, and 22,464 military vehicles. Outside of these assets, Brazil has 900,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 360,000 active personnel, 340,000 reserves, and 200,000 paramilitary forces.

21. Romania

AustralianCamera / Shutterstock.com

Total coal production: 18,160,000 MT

18,160,000 MT Total coal consumption: 19,404,000 MT

19,404,000 MT Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $73,000,000,000

$73,000,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $772,107,000,000

$772,107,000,000 External debt: $132,000,000,000

$132,000,000,000 Military defense budget: $9,700,000,000

$9,700,000,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8984 – #51 out of 145

All of this coal helps in powering Romania’s military infrastructure. Romania also has military assets which include its 20 naval vessels, 140 aircraft, and 10,774 military vehicles. Outside of these assets, Romania has 151,300 total military personnel, which is composed of 81,300 active personnel, 55,000 reserves, and 15,000 paramilitary forces.

20. North Korea

Total coal production: 21,747,000 MT

21,747,000 MT Total coal consumption: 21,747,000 MT

21,747,000 MT Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $5,500,000,000

$5,500,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $72,000,000,000

$72,000,000,000 External debt: $5,500,000,000

$5,500,000,000 Military defense budget: $4,736,000,000

$4,736,000,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6016 – #34 out of 145

All of this coal helps in powering North Korea’s military infrastructure. North Korea also has military assets which include its 207 naval vessels, 861 aircraft, and 18,288 military vehicles. Outside of these assets, North Korea has 1,980,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 1,320,000 active personnel, 560,000 reserves, and 100,000 paramilitary forces.

19. Mongolia

Total coal production: 28,276,000 MT

28,276,000 MT Total coal consumption: 6,393,000 MT

6,393,000 MT Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $4,782,000,000

$4,782,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $56,264,000,000

$56,264,000,000 External debt: $19,542,500,000

$19,542,500,000 Military defense budget: $165,110,000

$165,110,000 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1135 – #98 out of 145

All of this coal helps in powering Mongolia’s military infrastructure. Mongolia also has military assets which include its 7 military aircraft and 2,560 military vehicles. Outside of these assets, Mongolia has 220,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 35,000 active personnel, 135,000 reserves, and 50,000 paramilitary forces.

18. Japan

petesphotography / iStock via Getty Images

Total coal production: 29,141,000 MT

29,141,000 MT Total coal consumption: 216,332,000 MT

216,332,000 MT Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $1,295,000,000,000

$1,295,000,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $5,761,000,000,000

$5,761,000,000,000 External debt: $4,679,698,100,000

$4,679,698,100,000 Military defense budget: $57,000,000,000

$57,000,000,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1839 – #7 out of 145

All of this coal helps in powering Japan’s military infrastructure. Japan also has military assets which include its 159 naval vessels, 1,443 aircraft, and 31,964 military vehicles. Outside of these assets, Japan has 328,150 total military personnel, which is composed of 247,150 active personnel, 56,000 reserves, and 25,000 paramilitary forces.

17. Serbia

vladimir_n / Getty Images

Total coal production: 35,129,000 MT

35,129,000 MT Total coal consumption: 38,297,000 MT

38,297,000 MT Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $27,569,000,000

$27,569,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $162,213,000,000

$162,213,000,000 External debt: $35,200,000,000

$35,200,000,000 Military defense budget: $2,287,461,000

$2,287,461,000 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2576 – #63 out of 145

All of this coal helps in powering Serbia’s military infrastructure. Serbia also has military assets which include its 110 military aircraft and 3,683 military vehicles. Outside of these assets, Serbia has 627,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 25,000 active personnel, 2,000 reserves, and 600,000 paramilitary forces.

16. Bulgaria

martin-dm / iStock via Getty Images

Total coal production: 35,516,000 MT

35,516,000 MT Total coal consumption: 35,970,000 MT

35,970,000 MT Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $46,334,000,000

$46,334,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $214,061,000,000

$214,061,000,000 External debt: $27,138,500,000

$27,138,500,000 Military defense budget: $1,373,232,000

$1,373,232,000 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2563 – #61 out of 145

All of this coal helps in powering Bulgaria’s military infrastructure. Bulgaria also has military assets which include its 36 naval vessels, 65 aircraft, and 4,914 military vehicles. Outside of these assets, Bulgaria has 40,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 37,000 active personnel and 3,000 reserves.

15. Czechia

VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total coal production: 37,423,000 MT

37,423,000 MT Total coal consumption: 40,239,000 MT

40,239,000 MT Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $148,379,000,000

$148,379,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $519,007,000,000

$519,007,000,000 External debt: $211,200,000,000

$211,200,000,000 Military defense budget: $6,750,000,000

$6,750,000,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9994 – #53 out of 145

All of this coal helps in powering Czechia’s military infrastructure. Czechia also has military assets which include its 99 aircraft and 6,340 military vehicles. Outside of these assets, Czechia has 32,200 total military personnel, which is composed of 28,000 active personnel and 4,200 reserves.

14. Canada

Arseniy45 / iStock via Getty Images

Total coal production: 43,024,000 MT

43,024,000 MT Total coal consumption: 17,138,000 MT

17,138,000 MT Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $117,551,000,000

$117,551,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $2,238,000,000,000

$2,238,000,000,000 External debt: $2,337,375,700,000

$2,337,375,700,000 Military defense budget: $41,000,000,000

$41,000,000,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5179 – #28 out of 145

All of this coal helps in powering Canada’s military infrastructure. Canada also has military assets which include its 73 naval vessels, 351 aircraft, and 21,704 military vehicles. Outside of these assets, Canada has 100,500 total military personnel, which is composed of 68,000 active personnel, 27,000 reserves, and 5,500 paramilitary forces.

13. Vietnam

Igor Dymov / Shutterstock.com

Total coal production: 43,614,000 MT

43,614,000 MT Total coal consumption: 83,116,000 MT

83,116,000 MT Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $97,955,500,000

$97,955,500,000 Purchasing power parity: $1,354,000,000,000

$1,354,000,000,000 External debt: $110,000,000,000

$110,000,000,000 Military defense budget: $8,594,000,000

$8,594,000,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4024 – #24 out of 145

All of this coal helps in powering Vietnam’s military infrastructure. Vietnam also has military assets which include its 110 naval vessels, 246 aircraft, and 11,912 military vehicles. Outside of these assets, Vietnam has 5,850,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 600,000 active personnel, 5,000,000 reserves, and 250,000 paramilitary forces.

12. Colombia

Alejo Bernal / Shutterstock.com

Total coal production: 58,747,000 MT

58,747,000 MT Total coal consumption: 7,880,000 MT

7,880,000 MT Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $59,041,000,000

$59,041,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $978,024,000,000

$978,024,000,000 External debt: $116,779,500,000

$116,779,500,000 Military defense budget: $10,541,500,000

$10,541,500,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8353 – #46 out of 145

All of this coal helps in powering Colombia’s military infrastructure. Colombia also has military assets which include its 233 naval vessels, 436 aircraft, and 3,460 military vehicles. Outside of these assets, Colombia has 478,200 total military personnel, which is composed of 293,200 active personnel, 35,000 reserves, and 150,000 paramilitary forces.

11. Turkey

ardasavasciogullari / iStock via Getty Images

Total coal production: 88,746,000 MT

88,746,000 MT Total coal consumption: 123,976,000 MT

123,976,000 MT Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $140,858,000,000

$140,858,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $2,936,000,000,000

$2,936,000,000,000 External debt: $294,441,000,000

$294,441,000,000 Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000

$47,000,000,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

All of this coal helps in powering Turkey’s military infrastructure. Turkey also has military assets which include its 182 naval vessels, 1,083 aircraft, and 61,173 military vehicles. Outside of these assets, Turkey has 883,900 total military personnel, which is composed of 355,200 active personnel, 378,700 reserves, and 150,000 paramilitary forces.

10. Poland

Sean Gallup / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total coal production: 116,682,000 MT

116,682,000 MT Total coal consumption: 123,782,000 MT

123,782,000 MT Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $193,783,000,000

$193,783,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $1,616,000,000,000

$1,616,000,000,000 External debt: $386,947,000,000

$386,947,000,000 Military defense budget: $48,700,000,000

$48,700,000,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145

All of this coal helps in powering Poland’s military infrastructure. Poland also has military assets which include its 62 naval vessels, 479 aircraft, and 23,138 military vehicles. Outside of these assets, Poland has 602,100 total military personnel, which is composed of 202,100 active personnel, 350,000 reserves, and 50,000 paramilitary forces.

9. Kazakhstan

Total coal production: 118,195,000 MT

118,195,000 MT Total coal consumption: 84,852,000 MT

84,852,000 MT Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $35,965,000,000

$35,965,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $705,520,000,000

$705,520,000,000 External debt: $91,321,500,000

$91,321,500,000 Military defense budget: $2,048,700,000

$2,048,700,000 Military strength score and world rank: 1.1016 – #57 out of 145

All of this coal helps in powering Kazakhstan’s military infrastructure. Kazakhstan also has military assets which include its 26 naval vessels, 198 aircraft, and 7,736 military vehicles. Outside of these assets, Kazakhstan has 300,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 110,000 active personnel, 135,000 reserves, and 55,000 paramilitary forces.

8. Germany

acilo / E+ via Getty Images

Total coal production: 138,981,000 MT

138,981,000 MT Total coal consumption: 186,725,000 MT

186,725,000 MT Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $322,700,000,000

$322,700,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $5,230,000,000,000

$5,230,000,000,000 External debt: $6,238,609,300,000

$6,238,609,300,000 Military defense budget: $50,000,000,000

$50,000,000,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145

All of this coal helps in powering Germany’s military infrastructure. Germany also has military assets which include its 61 naval vessels, 584 aircraft, and 83,260 military vehicles. Outside of these assets, Germany has 215,600 total military personnel, which is composed of 181,600 active personnel and 34,000 reserves.

7. South Africa

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Total coal production: 245,467,000 MT

245,467,000 MT Total coal consumption: 176,148,000 MT

176,148,000 MT Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $62,492,000,000

$62,492,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $862,981,000,000

$862,981,000,000 External debt: $58,773,000,000

$58,773,000,000 Military defense budget: $2,266,800,000

$2,266,800,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6889 – #40 out of 145

All of this coal helps in powering South Africa’s military infrastructure. South Africa also has military assets which include its 49 naval vessels, 182 aircraft, and 18,692 military vehicles. Outside of these assets, South Africa has 150,585 total military personnel, which is composed of 71,235 active personnel, 29,350 reserves, and 50,000 paramilitary forces.

6. Australia

Total coal production: 465,865,000 MT

465,865,000 MT Total coal consumption: 107,624,000 MT

107,624,000 MT Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $61,703,000,000

$61,703,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $1,584,000,000,000

$1,584,000,000,000 External debt: $3,427,504,300,000

$3,427,504,300,000 Military defense budget: $55,700,000,000

$55,700,000,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3298 – #18 out of 145

All of this coal helps in powering Australia’s military infrastructure. Australia also has military assets which include its 44 naval vessels, 327 aircraft, and 15,648 military vehicles. Outside of these assets, Australia has 89,400 total military personnel, which is composed of 57,350 active personnel and 32,050 reserves.

5. Russia

stocktributor / iStock via Getty Images

Total coal production: 508,190,000 MT

508,190,000 MT Total coal consumption: 310,958,000 MT

310,958,000 MT Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $597,217,000,000

$597,217,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $5,816,000,000,000

$5,816,000,000,000 External debt: $317,650,500,000

$317,650,500,000 Military defense budget: $126,000,000,000

$126,000,000,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145

All of this coal helps in powering Russia’s military infrastructure. Russia also has military assets which include its 419 naval vessels, 4,292 aircraft, and 131,527 military vehicles. Outside of these assets, Russia has 3,570,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 1,320,000 active personnel, 2,000,000 reserves, and 250,000 paramilitary forces.

4. United States

krblokhin / iStock via Getty Images

Total coal production: 548,849,000 MT

548,849,000 MT Total coal consumption: 476,044,000 MT

476,044,000 MT Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $773,426,000,000

$773,426,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $24,662,000,000,000

$24,662,000,000,000 External debt: $22,303,546,100,000

$22,303,546,100,000 Military defense budget: $895,000,000,000

$895,000,000,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145

All of this coal helps in powering the United States’s military infrastructure. The United States also has military assets which include its 440 naval vessels, 13,043 aircraft, and 391,963 military vehicles. Outside of these assets, the United States has 2,127,500 total military personnel, which is composed of 1,328,000 active personnel and 799,500 reserves.

3. Indonesia

Official U.S. Navy Page from United States of America, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Total coal production: 659,357,000 MT

659,357,000 MT Total coal consumption: 202,283,000 MT

202,283,000 MT Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $146,359,000,000

$146,359,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $3,906,000,000,000

$3,906,000,000,000 External debt: $440,000,000,000

$440,000,000,000 Military defense budget: $10,600,000,000

$10,600,000,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2557 – #13 out of 145

All of this coal helps in powering Indonesia’s military infrastructure. Indonesia also has military assets which include its 331 naval vessels, 459 aircraft, and 20,440 military vehicles. Outside of these assets, Indonesia has 1,050,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 400,000 active personnel, 400,000 reserves, and 250,000 paramilitary forces.

2. India

Daniel Berehulak / Getty Images

Total coal production: 985,671,000 MT

985,671,000 MT Total coal consumption: 1,200,000,000 MT

1,200,000,000 MT Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $627,793,000,000

$627,793,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $13,104,000,000,000

$13,104,000,000,000 External debt: $371,020,500,000

$371,020,500,000 Military defense budget: $75,000,000,000

$75,000,000,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1184 – #4 out of 145

All of this coal helps in powering India’s military infrastructure. India also has military assets which include its 293 naval vessels, 2,229 aircraft, and 148,594 military vehicles. Outside of these assets, India has 5,137,550 total military personnel, which is composed of 1,455,550 active personnel, 1,155,000 reserves, and 2,527,000 paramilitary forces.

1. China

Wang Meng / iStock via Getty Images

Total coal production: 4,827,000,000 MT

4,827,000,000 MT Total coal consumption: 5,313,000,000 MT

5,313,000,000 MT Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $3,450,000,000,000

$3,450,000,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $31,227,000,000,000

$31,227,000,000,000 External debt: $1,218,458,500,000

$1,218,458,500,000 Military defense budget: $266,850,000,000

$266,850,000,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145

All of this coal helps in powering China’s military infrastructure. China also has military assets which include its 754 naval vessels, 3,309 aircraft, and 144,017 military vehicles. Outside of these assets, China has 3,170,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 2,035,000 active personnel, 510,000 reserves, and 625,000 paramilitary forces.

