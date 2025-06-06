Military

Does Russia or China Have the Strongest Military in Asia?

Министерство обороны Российской Федерации / Wikimedia Commons
Chris Lange
Published:

Key Points

  • Russia and China dominate the Asian continent in terms of military prowess

  • Russia relies on hordes of legacy tech, tanks, and artillery, but it has some of the most advanced aircraft on the planet and the largest stockpile of nuclear weapons

  • China has been the fastest developing military over the last decade, adding hundreds of new aircraft and naval vessels to its arsenal

As geopolitical tensions are escalating across Europe and Asia, the military balance between Russia and China has become increasingly important. These two military superpowers are looking for regional hegemony, and Asia might only be big enough for one of them. While Russia relies on hordes of tanks, fighter jets, and nukes, China has been developing its navy and air force at an unprecedented pace with cutting-edge tech. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at Asian countries and which one of these has the strongest military.

To determine the Asian countries with the strongest military might, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries according to their PowerIndex score. We included supplemental information regarding active military personnel, military aircraft, vehicles, and naval power, as well as the defense budget.

Here is a look at the strongest military powers in Asia:

Why Are We Covering This?

Close up of Asia on world map
Matthew Nichols1 / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the military dynamics of Asia is important considering the region’s complex geopolitical landscape and its growing strategic significance. Historically, Asia has been shaped by internal conflicts, border disputes, and great power competition. Today, its military forces play an important role in determining regional stability. As tensions rise over territorial claims and political influence, military power is the law of the land, from disputes in the South China Sea to the contested borders in South Asia.

45. Bhutan

Christopher J. Fynn / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total military personnel: 7,500
  • Total military aircraft: 2
  • Total helicopters: 2
  • Total military vehicles: 84
  • Total tanks: 0
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 0
  • Military strength score and world rank: 6.3934 – #145 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Bhutan has a total population of 884,546, and of this population 122,067 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $14,000,000.

44. Nepal

murdoc online / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total military personnel: 110,000
  • Total military aircraft: 15
  • Total helicopters: 10
  • Total military vehicles: 1,108
  • Total tanks: 0
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 0
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.8915 – #126 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Nepal has a total population of 31.12 million, and of this population 11,733,140 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $409,100,000.

43. Afghanistan

National Military Academy of Afghanistan Affirmation Ceremony by NATO Training Mission-Afghanistan
National Military Academy of Afghanistan Affirmation Ceremony (CC BY-SA 2.0) by NATO Training Mission-Afghanistan
  • Total military personnel: 80,000
  • Total military aircraft: 9
  • Total helicopters: 6
  • Total military vehicles: 5,202
  • Total tanks: 0
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 0
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.6442 – #118 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Afghanistan has a total population of 40.12 million, and of this population 8,826,741 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $290,000,000.

42. Lebanon

V.A.B. - military vehicule in the traffic jam by manuel | MC
V.A.B. - military vehicule in the traffic jam (CC BY-SA 2.0 DEED) by manuel | MC
  • Total military personnel: 160,000
  • Total military aircraft: 80
  • Total helicopters: 68
  • Total military vehicles: 4,538
  • Total tanks: 116
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 64
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.5981 – #115 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Lebanon has a total population of 5.364 million, and of this population 1,775,644 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $768,250,325.

41. Tajikistan

2017 S Tajik soldiers study diligently as part of their professional military education class, Tajikistan, 2017 by U.S. Embassy Dushanbe
2017 S Tajik soldiers study diligently as part of their professional military education class, Tajikistan, 2017 (PDM 1.0) by U.S. Embassy Dushanbe
  • Total military personnel: 629,500
  • Total military aircraft: 25
  • Total helicopters: 20
  • Total military vehicles: 1,240
  • Total tanks: 38
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 0
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.3049 – #108 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Tajikistan has a total population of 10.39 million, and of this population 3,773,045 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $446,000,000.

40. Laos

azwegers / Flickr

  • Total military personnel: 250,000
  • Total military aircraft: 33
  • Total helicopters: 23
  • Total military vehicles: 4,380
  • Total tanks: 160
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 0
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.2663 – #106 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Laos has a total population of 7.954 million, and of this population 2,521,277 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $135,000,000.

39. Kyrgyzstan

A final flight by US Air Force
A final flight (United States government work) by US Air Force
  • Total military personnel: 378,000
  • Total military aircraft: 7
  • Total helicopters: 7
  • Total military vehicles: 2,686
  • Total tanks: 215
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 0
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.2543 – #105 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Kyrgyzstan has a total population of 6.172 million, and of this population 2,487,357 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $221,800,000.

38. Mongolia

Military marching opening ceremony Naadam Ulaanbaatar Mongolia by amanderson2
Military marching opening ceremony Naadam Ulaanbaatar Mongolia (CC BY 2.0) by amanderson2
  • Total military personnel: 220,000
  • Total military aircraft: 7
  • Total helicopters: 2
  • Total military vehicles: 2,560
  • Total tanks: 420
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 0
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.1135 – #98 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Mongolia has a total population of 3.282 million, and of this population 1,552,233 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $165,110,000.

37. Cambodia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total military personnel: 231,000
  • Total military aircraft: 25
  • Total helicopters: 21
  • Total military vehicles: 3,627
  • Total tanks: 644
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 20
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.0752 – #95 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Cambodia has a total population of 17.06 million, and of this population 5,733,393 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $860,000,000.

36. Georgia

MLRS by Lynx-extra
MLRS (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Lynx-extra
  • Total military personnel: 207,500
  • Total military aircraft: 61
  • Total helicopters: 44
  • Total military vehicles: 3,392
  • Total tanks: 123
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 19
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.0695 – #94 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Georgia has a total population of 4.901 million, and of this population 2,225,036 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $495,629,055.

35. Armenia

Armenia MLRS by Jonj7490
Armenia MLRS (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Jonj7490
  • Total military personnel: 272,500
  • Total military aircraft: 71
  • Total helicopters: 36
  • Total military vehicles: 1,306
  • Total tanks: 109
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 0
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.0373 – #91 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Armenia has a total population of 2.977 million, and of this population 1,366,335 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $1,700,000,000.

34. Yemen

A Magnifying Glass on Yemen of the World Map
hyotographics / Shutterstock.com

  • Total military personnel: 86,700
  • Total military aircraft: 84
  • Total helicopters: 30
  • Total military vehicles: 550
  • Total tanks: 0
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 33
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.8901 – #85 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Yemen has a total population of 32.14 million, and of this population 9,031,464 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $810,375,000.

33. Oman

The British Military On A Global Stage
2018 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

  • Total military personnel: 152,600
  • Total military aircraft: 128
  • Total helicopters: 31
  • Total military vehicles: 4,084
  • Total tanks: 150
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 22
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.8047 – #82 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Oman has a total population of 3.902 million, and of this population 1,291,559 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $8,200,000,000.

32. Bahrain

Fly Of Swallow Studio / Shutterstock.com
  • Total military personnel: 129,900
  • Total military aircraft: 132
  • Total helicopters: 80
  • Total military vehicles: 2,764
  • Total tanks: 150
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 64
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.7448 – #81 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Bahrain has a total population of 1.567 million, and of this population 720,768 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $1,597,200,000.

31. Kuwait

Kuwait kicks off month of 50/20 festivities at Qaruh Island [Image 3 of 5] by DVIDSHUB
Kuwait kicks off month of 50/20 festivities at Qaruh Island [Image 3 of 5] (BY 2.0) by DVIDSHUB
  • Total military personnel: 103,500
  • Total military aircraft: 128
  • Total helicopters: 67
  • Total military vehicles: 5,636
  • Total tanks: 367
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 123
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.6982 – #79 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Kuwait has a total population of 3.138 million, and of this population 1,449,920 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $6,950,000,000.

30. Turkmenistan

irontrybex / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total military personnel: 40,000
  • Total military aircraft: 91
  • Total helicopters: 26
  • Total military vehicles: 5,016
  • Total tanks: 654
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 16
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.6512 – #77 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Turkmenistan has a total population of 5.744 million, and of this population 2,245,963 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $1,078,020,000.

29. Jordan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total military personnel: 200,500
  • Total military aircraft: 274
  • Total helicopters: 155
  • Total military vehicles: 16,624
  • Total tanks: 1,458
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 27
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.6139 – #76 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Jordan has a total population of 11.17 million, and of this population 2,983,464 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $2,500,000,000.

28. Qatar

Soldiers at Military Parade on Qatar National Day on the 18th of December 2018. Photo by Ijas Muhammed Photography by Ijasmuhammed
Soldiers at Military Parade on Qatar National Day on the 18th of December 2018. Photo by Ijas Muhammed Photography (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Ijasmuhammed
  • Total military personnel: 87,050
  • Total military aircraft: 251
  • Total helicopters: 80
  • Total military vehicles: 5,024
  • Total tanks: 99
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 115
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.4307 – #72 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Qatar has a total population of 2.552 million, and of this population 490,001 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $9,432,000,000.

27. Sri Lanka

ertyo5 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Total military personnel: 436,000
  • Total military aircraft: 85
  • Total helicopters: 55
  • Total military vehicles: 3,190
  • Total tanks: 44
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 270
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.3941 – #69 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Sri Lanka has a total population of 21.98 million, and of this population 8,551,235 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $1,265,400,000.

26. Syria

U.S. Department of Defense / Public Domain / Flickr
  • Total military personnel: 270,000
  • Total military aircraft: 207
  • Total helicopters: 77
  • Total military vehicles: 11,148
  • Total tanks: 365
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 27
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.2771 – #64 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Syria has a total population of 23.87 million, and of this population 13,245,310 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $291,850,000.

25. Azerbaijan

Handout / Getty Images

  • Total military personnel: 441,400
  • Total military aircraft: 154
  • Total helicopters: 86
  • Total military vehicles: 7,642
  • Total tanks: 497
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 38
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.2531 – #60 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Azerbaijan has a total population of 10.65 million, and of this population 3,908,638 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $5,000,000,000.

24. Uzbekistan

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons
  • Total military personnel: 68,000
  • Total military aircraft: 192
  • Total helicopters: 101
  • Total military vehicles: 2,970
  • Total tanks: 340
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 0
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.1121 – #58 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Uzbekistan has a total population of 36.52 million, and of this population 15,959,499 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $2,803,500,000.

23. Kazakhstan

Russian Tank T-80 with Gas Tur... by Andrey Korchagin
Russian Tank T-80 with Gas Tur... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Andrey Korchagin
  • Total military personnel: 300,000
  • Total military aircraft: 198
  • Total helicopters: 65
  • Total military vehicles: 7,736
  • Total tanks: 350
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 26
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.1016 – #57 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Kazakhstan has a total population of 20.26 million, and of this population 6,928,922 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $2,048,700,000.

22. United Arab Emirates

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total military personnel: 207,000
  • Total military aircraft: 551
  • Total helicopters: 247
  • Total military vehicles: 8,707
  • Total tanks: 354
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 181
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.0186 – #54 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, United Arab Emirates has a total population of 10.03 million, and of this population 4,945,881 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $2,212,360,382.

21. Iraq

Ryanzo W. Perez / Shutterstock.com
  • Total military personnel: 293,000
  • Total military aircraft: 391
  • Total helicopters: 197
  • Total military vehicles: 37,288
  • Total tanks: 1,025
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 68
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.7738 – #43 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Iraq has a total population of 42.08 million, and of this population 14,308,368 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $7,923,000,000.

20. Malaysia

Malaysia Navy by Rizuan
Malaysia Navy (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Rizuan
  • Total military personnel: 264,600
  • Total military aircraft: 135
  • Total helicopters: 45
  • Total military vehicles: 13,506
  • Total tanks: 48
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 100
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.7429 – #42 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Malaysia has a total population of 34.56 million, and of this population 13,480,276 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $4,800,000,000.

19. Philippines

Map of the Philippines, world tourism, travel destination, world trade and economy
AustralianCamera / Shutterstock.com

  • Total military personnel: 1,385,000
  • Total military aircraft: 202
  • Total helicopters: 122
  • Total military vehicles: 11,878
  • Total tanks: 10
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 113
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.6987 – #41 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Philippines has a total population of 118.28 million, and of this population 41,751,803 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $4,380,000,000.

18. Myanmar

Goldquest / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Total military personnel: 225,000
  • Total military aircraft: 317
  • Total helicopters: 83
  • Total military vehicles: 5,980
  • Total tanks: 445
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 232
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.6735 – #37 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Myanmar has a total population of 57.53 million, and of this population 21,975,367 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $2,948,000,000.

17. Bangladesh

Karimphoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Total military personnel: 6,963,000
  • Total military aircraft: 214
  • Total helicopters: 65
  • Total military vehicles: 11,584
  • Total tanks: 320
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 118
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.6062 – #35 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Bangladesh has a total population of 168.70 million, and of this population 66,129,296 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $4,374,000,000.

16. North Korea

North Korean soldiers placard at the military parade in Pyongyang. Pyongyang, North Korea, July 2013. by Astrelok
North Korean soldiers placard at the military parade in Pyongyang. Pyongyang, North Korea, July 2013. (Shutterstock.com) by Astrelok
  • Total military personnel: 1,980,000
  • Total military aircraft: 861
  • Total helicopters: 205
  • Total military vehicles: 18,288
  • Total tanks: 4,344
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 207
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.6016 – #34 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, North Korea has a total population of 26.30 million, and of this population 5,312,331 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $4,736,000,000.

15. Singapore

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons
  • Total military personnel: 315,500
  • Total military aircraft: 230
  • Total helicopters: 70
  • Total military vehicles: 8,998
  • Total tanks: 170
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 50
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.5271 – #29 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Singapore has a total population of 6.028 million, and of this population 2,628,408 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $15,000,000,000.

14. Thailand

Official U.S. Navy Page from United States of America, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
  • Total military personnel: 585,850
  • Total military aircraft: 493
  • Total helicopters: 258
  • Total military vehicles: 16,935
  • Total tanks: 635
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 293
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.4536 – #26 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Thailand has a total population of 69.92 million, and of this population 27,968,399 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $5,887,883,500.

13. Saudi Arabia

Photo by Abid Katib / Getty Images
  • Total military personnel: 407,000
  • Total military aircraft: 917
  • Total helicopters: 264
  • Total military vehicles: 19,040
  • Total tanks: 840
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 32
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.4201 – #25 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Saudi Arabia has a total population of 36.54 million, and of this population 17,468,238 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $74,760,000,000.

12. Vietnam

The flag of Vietnam fluttering on ship in the Halong Bay at the Gulf of Tonkin of the South China Sea, Vietnam.
Igor Dymov / Shutterstock.com

  • Total military personnel: 5,850,000
  • Total military aircraft: 246
  • Total helicopters: 101
  • Total military vehicles: 11,912
  • Total tanks: 1,374
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 110
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.4024 – #24 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Vietnam has a total population of 105.76 million, and of this population 45,053,323 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $8,594,000,000.

11. Taiwan

Military people of Taiwanese Military Police 20200526 01 by 總統府 / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)
  • Total military personnel: 2,580,000
  • Total military aircraft: 761
  • Total helicopters: 236
  • Total military vehicles: 19,921
  • Total tanks: 888
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 97
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.3988 – #23 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Taiwan has a total population of 23.60 million, and of this population 1,061,787 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $19,740,000,000.

10. Iran

Fly Of Swallow Studio / Shutterstock.com
  • Total military personnel: 1,180,000
  • Total military aircraft: 551
  • Total helicopters: 128
  • Total military vehicles: 65,825
  • Total tanks: 1,713
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 107
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.3048 – #16 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Iran has a total population of 88.39 million, and of this population 41,541,860 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $15,450,000,000.

9. Israel

Joel Carillet / E+ via Getty Images
  • Total military personnel: 670,000
  • Total military aircraft: 611
  • Total helicopters: 147
  • Total military vehicles: 35,985
  • Total tanks: 1,300
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 62
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.2661 – #15 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Israel has a total population of 9.403 million, and of this population 3,281,513 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $30,500,000,000.

8. Indonesia

130612-N-IY633-018 by Naval Surface Warriors
130612-N-IY633-018 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Naval Surface Warriors
  • Total military personnel: 1,050,000
  • Total military aircraft: 459
  • Total helicopters: 214
  • Total military vehicles: 20,440
  • Total tanks: 331
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 331
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.2557 – #13 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Indonesia has a total population of 281.56 million, and of this population 114,595,923 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $10,600,000,000.

7. Pakistan

Pakistan military tank by Ahmed Bin Mazhar
Pakistan military tank (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Ahmed Bin Mazhar
  • Total military personnel: 1,704,000
  • Total military aircraft: 1,399
  • Total helicopters: 373
  • Total military vehicles: 17,516
  • Total tanks: 2,627
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 121
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Pakistan has a total population of 252.36 million, and of this population 85,803,614 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $7,640,000,000.

6. Turkey

ardasavasciogullari / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total military personnel: 883,900
  • Total military aircraft: 1,083
  • Total helicopters: 508
  • Total military vehicles: 61,173
  • Total tanks: 2,238
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 182
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Turkey has a total population of 84.12 million, and of this population 36,087,279 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $47,000,000,000.

5. Japan

petesphotography / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total military personnel: 328,150
  • Total military aircraft: 1,443
  • Total helicopters: 596
  • Total military vehicles: 31,964
  • Total tanks: 521
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 159
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.1839 – #7 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Japan has a total population of 123.2 million, and of this population 42,874,277 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $57,000,000,000.

4. South Korea

Flag of South Korea on soldiers arm. Flag of South Korea on military uniforms (collage). by Bumble Dee
Flag of South Korea on soldiers arm. Flag of South Korea on military uniforms (collage). (Shutterstock.com) by Bumble Dee
  • Total military personnel: 3,820,000
  • Total military aircraft: 1,592
  • Total helicopters: 807
  • Total military vehicles: 58,880
  • Total tanks: 2,236
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 227
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.1656 – #5 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, South Korea has a total population of 52.08 million, and of this population 21,353,538 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $46,300,000,000.

3. India

Thinkstock

  • Total military personnel: 5,137,550
  • Total military aircraft: 2,229
  • Total helicopters: 899
  • Total military vehicles: 148,594
  • Total tanks: 4,201
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 293
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.1184 – #4 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, India has a total population of 1.409 billion, and of this population 522,786,598 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $75,000,000,000.

2. China

Flag of China on military uniform. Army, troops, soldiers. Collage.
Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

  • Total military personnel: 3,170,000
  • Total military aircraft: 3,309
  • Total helicopters: 913
  • Total military vehicles: 144,017
  • Total tanks: 6,800
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 754
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, China has a total population of 1.415 billion, and of this population 626,864,169 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $266,850,000,000.

1. Russia

Armata T-14 main russian battle tank
stocktributor / iStock via Getty Images

  • Total military personnel: 3,570,000
  • Total military aircraft: 4,292
  • Total helicopters: 1,651
  • Total military vehicles: 131,527
  • Total tanks: 5,750
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 419
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Russia has a total population of 140.82 million, and of this population 46,189,226 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $126,000,000,000.

