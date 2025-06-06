Does Russia or China Have the Strongest Military in Asia? Министерство обороны Российской Федерации / Wikimedia Commons

Key Points Russia and China dominate the Asian continent in terms of military prowess

Russia relies on hordes of legacy tech, tanks, and artillery, but it has some of the most advanced aircraft on the planet and the largest stockpile of nuclear weapons

China has been the fastest developing military over the last decade, adding hundreds of new aircraft and naval vessels to its arsenal

As geopolitical tensions are escalating across Europe and Asia, the military balance between Russia and China has become increasingly important. These two military superpowers are looking for regional hegemony, and Asia might only be big enough for one of them. While Russia relies on hordes of tanks, fighter jets, and nukes, China has been developing its navy and air force at an unprecedented pace with cutting-edge tech. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at Asian countries and which one of these has the strongest military.

To determine the Asian countries with the strongest military might, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries according to their PowerIndex score. We included supplemental information regarding active military personnel, military aircraft, vehicles, and naval power, as well as the defense budget.

Here is a look at the strongest military powers in Asia:

Why Are We Covering This?

Understanding the military dynamics of Asia is important considering the region’s complex geopolitical landscape and its growing strategic significance. Historically, Asia has been shaped by internal conflicts, border disputes, and great power competition. Today, its military forces play an important role in determining regional stability. As tensions rise over territorial claims and political influence, military power is the law of the land, from disputes in the South China Sea to the contested borders in South Asia.

45. Bhutan

Total military personnel: 7,500

7,500 Total military aircraft: 2

2 Total helicopters: 2

2 Total military vehicles: 84

84 Total tanks: 0

0 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 6.3934 – #145 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Bhutan has a total population of 884,546, and of this population 122,067 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $14,000,000.

44. Nepal

Total military personnel: 110,000

110,000 Total military aircraft: 15

15 Total helicopters: 10

10 Total military vehicles: 1,108

1,108 Total tanks: 0

0 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.8915 – #126 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Nepal has a total population of 31.12 million, and of this population 11,733,140 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $409,100,000.

43. Afghanistan

Total military personnel: 80,000

80,000 Total military aircraft: 9

9 Total helicopters: 6

6 Total military vehicles: 5,202

5,202 Total tanks: 0

0 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.6442 – #118 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Afghanistan has a total population of 40.12 million, and of this population 8,826,741 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $290,000,000.

42. Lebanon

Total military personnel: 160,000

160,000 Total military aircraft: 80

80 Total helicopters: 68

68 Total military vehicles: 4,538

4,538 Total tanks: 116

116 Total navy ships and submarines: 64

64 Military strength score and world rank: 2.5981 – #115 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Lebanon has a total population of 5.364 million, and of this population 1,775,644 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $768,250,325.

41. Tajikistan

Total military personnel: 629,500

629,500 Total military aircraft: 25

25 Total helicopters: 20

20 Total military vehicles: 1,240

1,240 Total tanks: 38

38 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.3049 – #108 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Tajikistan has a total population of 10.39 million, and of this population 3,773,045 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $446,000,000.

40. Laos

Total military personnel: 250,000

250,000 Total military aircraft: 33

33 Total helicopters: 23

23 Total military vehicles: 4,380

4,380 Total tanks: 160

160 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2663 – #106 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Laos has a total population of 7.954 million, and of this population 2,521,277 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $135,000,000.

39. Kyrgyzstan

Total military personnel: 378,000

378,000 Total military aircraft: 7

7 Total helicopters: 7

7 Total military vehicles: 2,686

2,686 Total tanks: 215

215 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2543 – #105 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Kyrgyzstan has a total population of 6.172 million, and of this population 2,487,357 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $221,800,000.

38. Mongolia

Total military personnel: 220,000

220,000 Total military aircraft: 7

7 Total helicopters: 2

2 Total military vehicles: 2,560

2,560 Total tanks: 420

420 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1135 – #98 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Mongolia has a total population of 3.282 million, and of this population 1,552,233 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $165,110,000.

37. Cambodia

Total military personnel: 231,000

231,000 Total military aircraft: 25

25 Total helicopters: 21

21 Total military vehicles: 3,627

3,627 Total tanks: 644

644 Total navy ships and submarines: 20

20 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0752 – #95 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Cambodia has a total population of 17.06 million, and of this population 5,733,393 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $860,000,000.

36. Georgia

Total military personnel: 207,500

207,500 Total military aircraft: 61

61 Total helicopters: 44

44 Total military vehicles: 3,392

3,392 Total tanks: 123

123 Total navy ships and submarines: 19

19 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0695 – #94 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Georgia has a total population of 4.901 million, and of this population 2,225,036 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $495,629,055.

35. Armenia

Total military personnel: 272,500

272,500 Total military aircraft: 71

71 Total helicopters: 36

36 Total military vehicles: 1,306

1,306 Total tanks: 109

109 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0373 – #91 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Armenia has a total population of 2.977 million, and of this population 1,366,335 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $1,700,000,000.

34. Yemen

Total military personnel: 86,700

86,700 Total military aircraft: 84

84 Total helicopters: 30

30 Total military vehicles: 550

550 Total tanks: 0

0 Total navy ships and submarines: 33

33 Military strength score and world rank: 1.8901 – #85 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Yemen has a total population of 32.14 million, and of this population 9,031,464 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $810,375,000.

33. Oman

Total military personnel: 152,600

152,600 Total military aircraft: 128

128 Total helicopters: 31

31 Total military vehicles: 4,084

4,084 Total tanks: 150

150 Total navy ships and submarines: 22

22 Military strength score and world rank: 1.8047 – #82 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Oman has a total population of 3.902 million, and of this population 1,291,559 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $8,200,000,000.

32. Bahrain

Total military personnel: 129,900

129,900 Total military aircraft: 132

132 Total helicopters: 80

80 Total military vehicles: 2,764

2,764 Total tanks: 150

150 Total navy ships and submarines: 64

64 Military strength score and world rank: 1.7448 – #81 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Bahrain has a total population of 1.567 million, and of this population 720,768 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $1,597,200,000.

31. Kuwait

Total military personnel: 103,500

103,500 Total military aircraft: 128

128 Total helicopters: 67

67 Total military vehicles: 5,636

5,636 Total tanks: 367

367 Total navy ships and submarines: 123

123 Military strength score and world rank: 1.6982 – #79 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Kuwait has a total population of 3.138 million, and of this population 1,449,920 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $6,950,000,000.

30. Turkmenistan

Total military personnel: 40,000

40,000 Total military aircraft: 91

91 Total helicopters: 26

26 Total military vehicles: 5,016

5,016 Total tanks: 654

654 Total navy ships and submarines: 16

16 Military strength score and world rank: 1.6512 – #77 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Turkmenistan has a total population of 5.744 million, and of this population 2,245,963 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $1,078,020,000.

29. Jordan

Total military personnel: 200,500

200,500 Total military aircraft: 274

274 Total helicopters: 155

155 Total military vehicles: 16,624

16,624 Total tanks: 1,458

1,458 Total navy ships and submarines: 27

27 Military strength score and world rank: 1.6139 – #76 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Jordan has a total population of 11.17 million, and of this population 2,983,464 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $2,500,000,000.

28. Qatar

Total military personnel: 87,050

87,050 Total military aircraft: 251

251 Total helicopters: 80

80 Total military vehicles: 5,024

5,024 Total tanks: 99

99 Total navy ships and submarines: 115

115 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4307 – #72 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Qatar has a total population of 2.552 million, and of this population 490,001 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $9,432,000,000.

27. Sri Lanka

Total military personnel: 436,000

436,000 Total military aircraft: 85

85 Total helicopters: 55

55 Total military vehicles: 3,190

3,190 Total tanks: 44

44 Total navy ships and submarines: 270

270 Military strength score and world rank: 1.3941 – #69 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Sri Lanka has a total population of 21.98 million, and of this population 8,551,235 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $1,265,400,000.

26. Syria

Total military personnel: 270,000

270,000 Total military aircraft: 207

207 Total helicopters: 77

77 Total military vehicles: 11,148

11,148 Total tanks: 365

365 Total navy ships and submarines: 27

27 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2771 – #64 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Syria has a total population of 23.87 million, and of this population 13,245,310 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $291,850,000.

25. Azerbaijan

Total military personnel: 441,400

441,400 Total military aircraft: 154

154 Total helicopters: 86

86 Total military vehicles: 7,642

7,642 Total tanks: 497

497 Total navy ships and submarines: 38

38 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2531 – #60 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Azerbaijan has a total population of 10.65 million, and of this population 3,908,638 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $5,000,000,000.

24. Uzbekistan

Total military personnel: 68,000

68,000 Total military aircraft: 192

192 Total helicopters: 101

101 Total military vehicles: 2,970

2,970 Total tanks: 340

340 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 1.1121 – #58 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Uzbekistan has a total population of 36.52 million, and of this population 15,959,499 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $2,803,500,000.

23. Kazakhstan

Total military personnel: 300,000

300,000 Total military aircraft: 198

198 Total helicopters: 65

65 Total military vehicles: 7,736

7,736 Total tanks: 350

350 Total navy ships and submarines: 26

26 Military strength score and world rank: 1.1016 – #57 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Kazakhstan has a total population of 20.26 million, and of this population 6,928,922 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $2,048,700,000.

22. United Arab Emirates

Total military personnel: 207,000

207,000 Total military aircraft: 551

551 Total helicopters: 247

247 Total military vehicles: 8,707

8,707 Total tanks: 354

354 Total navy ships and submarines: 181

181 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0186 – #54 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, United Arab Emirates has a total population of 10.03 million, and of this population 4,945,881 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $2,212,360,382.

21. Iraq

Total military personnel: 293,000

293,000 Total military aircraft: 391

391 Total helicopters: 197

197 Total military vehicles: 37,288

37,288 Total tanks: 1,025

1,025 Total navy ships and submarines: 68

68 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7738 – #43 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Iraq has a total population of 42.08 million, and of this population 14,308,368 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $7,923,000,000.

20. Malaysia

Total military personnel: 264,600

264,600 Total military aircraft: 135

135 Total helicopters: 45

45 Total military vehicles: 13,506

13,506 Total tanks: 48

48 Total navy ships and submarines: 100

100 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7429 – #42 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Malaysia has a total population of 34.56 million, and of this population 13,480,276 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $4,800,000,000.

19. Philippines

Total military personnel: 1,385,000

1,385,000 Total military aircraft: 202

202 Total helicopters: 122

122 Total military vehicles: 11,878

11,878 Total tanks: 10

10 Total navy ships and submarines: 113

113 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6987 – #41 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Philippines has a total population of 118.28 million, and of this population 41,751,803 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $4,380,000,000.

18. Myanmar

Total military personnel: 225,000

225,000 Total military aircraft: 317

317 Total helicopters: 83

83 Total military vehicles: 5,980

5,980 Total tanks: 445

445 Total navy ships and submarines: 232

232 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6735 – #37 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Myanmar has a total population of 57.53 million, and of this population 21,975,367 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $2,948,000,000.

17. Bangladesh

Total military personnel: 6,963,000

6,963,000 Total military aircraft: 214

214 Total helicopters: 65

65 Total military vehicles: 11,584

11,584 Total tanks: 320

320 Total navy ships and submarines: 118

118 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6062 – #35 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Bangladesh has a total population of 168.70 million, and of this population 66,129,296 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $4,374,000,000.

16. North Korea

Total military personnel: 1,980,000

1,980,000 Total military aircraft: 861

861 Total helicopters: 205

205 Total military vehicles: 18,288

18,288 Total tanks: 4,344

4,344 Total navy ships and submarines: 207

207 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6016 – #34 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, North Korea has a total population of 26.30 million, and of this population 5,312,331 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $4,736,000,000.

15. Singapore

Total military personnel: 315,500

315,500 Total military aircraft: 230

230 Total helicopters: 70

70 Total military vehicles: 8,998

8,998 Total tanks: 170

170 Total navy ships and submarines: 50

50 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5271 – #29 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Singapore has a total population of 6.028 million, and of this population 2,628,408 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $15,000,000,000.

14. Thailand

Total military personnel: 585,850

585,850 Total military aircraft: 493

493 Total helicopters: 258

258 Total military vehicles: 16,935

16,935 Total tanks: 635

635 Total navy ships and submarines: 293

293 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4536 – #26 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Thailand has a total population of 69.92 million, and of this population 27,968,399 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $5,887,883,500.

13. Saudi Arabia

Total military personnel: 407,000

407,000 Total military aircraft: 917

917 Total helicopters: 264

264 Total military vehicles: 19,040

19,040 Total tanks: 840

840 Total navy ships and submarines: 32

32 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4201 – #25 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Saudi Arabia has a total population of 36.54 million, and of this population 17,468,238 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $74,760,000,000.

12. Vietnam

Total military personnel: 5,850,000

5,850,000 Total military aircraft: 246

246 Total helicopters: 101

101 Total military vehicles: 11,912

11,912 Total tanks: 1,374

1,374 Total navy ships and submarines: 110

110 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4024 – #24 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Vietnam has a total population of 105.76 million, and of this population 45,053,323 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $8,594,000,000.

11. Taiwan

Total military personnel: 2,580,000

2,580,000 Total military aircraft: 761

761 Total helicopters: 236

236 Total military vehicles: 19,921

19,921 Total tanks: 888

888 Total navy ships and submarines: 97

97 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3988 – #23 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Taiwan has a total population of 23.60 million, and of this population 1,061,787 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $19,740,000,000.

10. Iran

Total military personnel: 1,180,000

1,180,000 Total military aircraft: 551

551 Total helicopters: 128

128 Total military vehicles: 65,825

65,825 Total tanks: 1,713

1,713 Total navy ships and submarines: 107

107 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3048 – #16 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Iran has a total population of 88.39 million, and of this population 41,541,860 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $15,450,000,000.

9. Israel

Total military personnel: 670,000

670,000 Total military aircraft: 611

611 Total helicopters: 147

147 Total military vehicles: 35,985

35,985 Total tanks: 1,300

1,300 Total navy ships and submarines: 62

62 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2661 – #15 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Israel has a total population of 9.403 million, and of this population 3,281,513 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $30,500,000,000.

8. Indonesia

Total military personnel: 1,050,000

1,050,000 Total military aircraft: 459

459 Total helicopters: 214

214 Total military vehicles: 20,440

20,440 Total tanks: 331

331 Total navy ships and submarines: 331

331 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2557 – #13 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Indonesia has a total population of 281.56 million, and of this population 114,595,923 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $10,600,000,000.

7. Pakistan

Total military personnel: 1,704,000

1,704,000 Total military aircraft: 1,399

1,399 Total helicopters: 373

373 Total military vehicles: 17,516

17,516 Total tanks: 2,627

2,627 Total navy ships and submarines: 121

121 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Pakistan has a total population of 252.36 million, and of this population 85,803,614 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $7,640,000,000.

6. Turkey

Total military personnel: 883,900

883,900 Total military aircraft: 1,083

1,083 Total helicopters: 508

508 Total military vehicles: 61,173

61,173 Total tanks: 2,238

2,238 Total navy ships and submarines: 182

182 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Turkey has a total population of 84.12 million, and of this population 36,087,279 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $47,000,000,000.

5. Japan

Total military personnel: 328,150

328,150 Total military aircraft: 1,443

1,443 Total helicopters: 596

596 Total military vehicles: 31,964

31,964 Total tanks: 521

521 Total navy ships and submarines: 159

159 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1839 – #7 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Japan has a total population of 123.2 million, and of this population 42,874,277 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $57,000,000,000.

4. South Korea

Total military personnel: 3,820,000

3,820,000 Total military aircraft: 1,592

1,592 Total helicopters: 807

807 Total military vehicles: 58,880

58,880 Total tanks: 2,236

2,236 Total navy ships and submarines: 227

227 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1656 – #5 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, South Korea has a total population of 52.08 million, and of this population 21,353,538 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $46,300,000,000.

3. India

Total military personnel: 5,137,550

5,137,550 Total military aircraft: 2,229

2,229 Total helicopters: 899

899 Total military vehicles: 148,594

148,594 Total tanks: 4,201

4,201 Total navy ships and submarines: 293

293 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1184 – #4 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, India has a total population of 1.409 billion, and of this population 522,786,598 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $75,000,000,000.

2. China

Total military personnel: 3,170,000

3,170,000 Total military aircraft: 3,309

3,309 Total helicopters: 913

913 Total military vehicles: 144,017

144,017 Total tanks: 6,800

6,800 Total navy ships and submarines: 754

754 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, China has a total population of 1.415 billion, and of this population 626,864,169 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $266,850,000,000.

1. Russia

Total military personnel: 3,570,000

3,570,000 Total military aircraft: 4,292

4,292 Total helicopters: 1,651

1,651 Total military vehicles: 131,527

131,527 Total tanks: 5,750

5,750 Total navy ships and submarines: 419

419 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Russia has a total population of 140.82 million, and of this population 46,189,226 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $126,000,000,000.

