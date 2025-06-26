The US Navy SEALs Use Over 100 Weapons, Some Date Back to 1911.

Key Points
-
The US Navy SEALs are among the most elite Special Forces units in the world
-
Their choice in weapons reflects their expertise in the field as well as their versatility
-
SEALs use anything from sniper rifles, side arms, shotguns, and everything in between
The US Navy SEALs are among the most elite Special Forces units in the world, and it comes as no surprise that their choice of firearms reflects their expertise in the field. These soldiers choose their weapons based on operational need and flexibility, with an incredible arsenal to choose from. In their operations SEALs use anything from sniper rifles, side arms, shotguns, and everything in between. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at what weapons the US Navy SEALs use.
To determine the guns used by US Navy SEALs, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed guns cataloged by Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, and arms. We ranked the guns according to when they entered service. We included supplemental data on the type of weapon, maximum effective range, and the caliber or ammunition used by each gun.
Here is a look at the guns used by the US Navy Seals:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding the weapons and small arms used by today’s militaries gives some insight into a nation’s combat capabilities, or even tactical doctrines. These guns are not just instruments of warfare, but they actually reflect the technological innovation and defense budgets for a given military over the time. By exploring which rifles, sidearms, machine guns, and support weapons are fielded by various armed forces, we can better understand how nations prepare for conflict, defend their interests, and ultimately shape their battlefield effectiveness.
Colt M1911
- Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol
- Year entered service: 1911
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Colt Firearms
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: .45 ACP, 7-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Single-action; short recoil-operated
- Maximum effective range: 82 ft.
Kalashnikov AK-47
- Weapon type: Assault rifle
- Year entered service: 1949
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Manufacturer: Izhmash / Kalashnikov
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x39mm, 30-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 985 ft.
Remington Model 870
- Weapon type: Pump-action shotgun
- Year entered service: 1950
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Remington Arms
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12-, 16-, 20- or 28-gauge, 4- or 7-round tubular magazine
- Firing action: Pump-action repeating
- Maximum effective range: 120 ft.
NORINCO Type 56
- Weapon type: Assault rifle
- Year entered service: 1956
- Country of origin: China
- Manufacturer: NORINCO
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x39mm Soviet, 30-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-actuated; rotating bolt; selective-fire
- Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.
Saco M60
- Weapon type: General purpose machine gun
- Year entered service: 1957
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Saco Defense
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating link belt of various counts
- Firing action: Gas-operated open bolt
- Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.
Springfield M14
- Weapon type: Battle rifle
- Year entered service: 1959
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Springfield Armory
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt, selective fire
- Maximum effective range: 1,509 ft.
M79
- Weapon type: Single-shot grenade launcher
- Year entered service: 1961
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Various contractors
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x46mm, Single shot
- Firing action: Single-shot, breech-loaded; reusable
- Maximum effective range: 1,150 ft.
General Electric M134 Minigun
- Weapon type: Six-barrel gatling gun
- Year entered service: 1963
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: General Electric
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 4,000-round linked belt
- Firing action: Electrically-driven; belt-fed
- Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.
M67 Recoilless Rifle
- Weapon type: Portable anti-infantry / anti-armor weapon
- Year entered service: 1963
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: State Factories
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 90mm, Single-shot
- Firing action: Recoilless, reusable launch tube
- Maximum effective range: 5,576 ft.
M72 LAW
- Weapon type: Disposable anti-tank rocket launcher
- Year entered service: 1963
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Talley Industries
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 66mm, Single shot disposable tube
- Firing action: Single-shot; disposable tube
- Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.
Stoner 63 (Universal Combat Weapon)
- Weapon type: Modular assault weapon
- Year entered service: 1963
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Cadillac Gage Company
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt; semi-automatic
- Maximum effective range: 1,800 ft.
Colt CAR-15 Commando
- Weapon type: Assault carbine / submachine gun
- Year entered service: 1966
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Colt Firearms
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm M193, 20- or 30-round detachable box
- Firing action: Semi/full auto; gas-operated; locking bolt
- Maximum effective range: 1,320 ft.
Remington M40
- Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 1966
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Remington Arms
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, .308 Winchester, 5-round integral box magazine, 5-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Bolt-action, rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.
Saco Mk 19
- Weapon type: 40mm automatic grenade launcher
- Year entered service: 1967
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Saco Defense Industries
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x53mm, Belt-fed
- Firing action: Self-powered, air-cooled, belt-fed, blowback-operated
- Maximum effective range: 4,500 ft.
Smith & Wesson Model 76
- Weapon type: Submachine gun
- Year entered service: 1967
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Smith & Wesson
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 14-, 24- or 36-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Blowback-operated
- Maximum effective range: 165 ft.
China Lake Grenade Launcher
- Weapon type: Pump-action grenade launcher
- Year entered service: 1968
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: China Lake Naval Weapons Center
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x46mm SR, 3-round tubular magazine
- Firing action: Manually-actuated pump-action, repeat fire
- Maximum effective range: 1,150 ft.
Colt / AAI M203
- Weapon type: Breech-loading under-barrel grenade launcher
- Year entered service: 1969
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Colf Defense; AAI Corporation; Airtronic
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x46mm grenade, Single-shot
- Firing action: Single-shot
- Maximum effective range: 480 ft.
Heckler & Koch HK P9
- Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol
- Year entered service: 1969
- Country of origin: Germany
- Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum; .45 ACP; 7.65x22mm parabellum, 7- or 9-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Semi-automatic; roller-delayed; double-action
- Maximum effective range: 164 ft.
Ingram MAC-10 (M10)
- Weapon type: Submachine gun
- Year entered service: 1970
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Military Armament Corporation
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, .45ACP; .380 ACP, 30- or 32-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Blowback-operation; full-automatic fire
- Maximum effective range: 164 ft.
Heckler & Koch HK MP5SD
- Weapon type: Suppressed submachine gun
- Year entered service: 1974
- Country of origin: Germany
- Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 15- or 30-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Roller-locked delay blowback; select fire
- Maximum effective range: 600 ft.
Steyr GB
- Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol
- Year entered service: 1974
- Country of origin: Austria
- Manufacturer: Steyr-Daimler-Puch
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 18-round box
- Firing action: Delayed-blowback
- Maximum effective range: 147 ft.
Mossberg Model 590
- Weapon type: Pump-action shotgun
- Year entered service: 1975
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: O.S. Mossberg & Sons
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12-gauge, 6-, 8-, or 9-round tubular magazine
- Firing action: Pump-action slide
- Maximum effective range: 130 ft.
Heckler & Koch P11
- Weapon type: Underwater pistol
- Year entered service: 1976
- Country of origin: Germany
- Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x36mm Special, 5-rounds total (one round per barrel)
- Firing action: Electrically-actuated system
- Maximum effective range: 50 ft.
Fabrique Nationale M240
- Weapon type: General purpose machine gun
- Year entered service: 1977
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: FN Manufacturing
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating metal link feed of various counts
- Firing action: Gas-operated; open-bolt; belt-fed; full-automatic
- Maximum effective range: 5,905 ft.
Kalashnikov AK-74
- Weapon type: Assault rifle
- Year entered service: 1978
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Manufacturer: Izhmash / Kalashnikov
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.45x39mm, 30-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.
FIM-92 Stinger
- Weapon type: Man-portable air defense missile system
- Year entered service: 1981
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: General Dynamics / Raytheon
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 70mm, Single-shot
- Firing action: Shoulder-launcheed, infrared homing portable surface-to-air missile system
- Maximum effective range: 15,750 ft.
Smith & Wesson Model 686
- Weapon type: Six-shot revolver
- Year entered service: 1981
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Smith & Wesson
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: .357 Magnum, .38 Special, 6-round cylinder
- Firing action: Double-action, rotating cylinder
- Maximum effective range: 300 ft.
Barrett M82
- Weapon type: Anti-tank / anti-material rifle
- Year entered service: 1982
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12.7x99mm NATO, 10-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Semi-automatic; recoil-operated; rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 1,850 ft.
Fabrique Nationale FN Minimi
- Weapon type: Light machine gun
- Year entered service: 1982
- Country of origin: Belgium
- Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine; 200-round metal link belt
- Firing action: Gas-operated; selective fire
- Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.
ST Kinetics Ultimax 100
- Weapon type: Light machine gun
- Year entered service: 1982
- Country of origin: Singapore
- Manufacturer: Chartered Industries of Singapore
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round box magazine or 100-round drum
- Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.
Colt M16A2
- Weapon type: Assault rifle
- Year entered service: 1983
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Colt Defense
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated; semi-automatic; select-fire
- Maximum effective range: 1,969 ft.
Heckler & Koch HK MP5N
- Weapon type: Submachine gun
- Year entered service: 1983
- Country of origin: Germany
- Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 15- or 30-round detachable box
- Firing action: Roller-locked delay blowback
- Maximum effective range: 656 ft.
Kalashnikov AKSU-74
- Weapon type: Submachine gun
- Year entered service: 1983
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Manufacturer: Izhmash / Kalashnikov
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.45×39.5mm Soviet, 30-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated
- Maximum effective range: 656 ft.
Fabrique Nationale M249 SAW / LMG
- Weapon type: Light machine gun
- Year entered service: 1984
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: FN Manufacturing
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 30-round detachable box; 200-round metal link belt
- Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt
- Maximum effective range: 2,600 ft.
IMI M141 Bunker Defeat Munition (BDM) / SMAW-D
- Weapon type: Shoulder-launched multi-purpose assault weapon
- Year entered service: 1984
- Country of origin: Israel
- Manufacturer: Israeli Military Industries
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 83mm, Single-shot
- Firing action: Disposable shoulder-launched assault weapon
- Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.
SIG-Sauer P226
- Weapon type: Semi-automatic handgun
- Year entered service: 1984
- Country of origin: Switzerland
- Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 12-, 13-, 15-, 17-, 18-, or 20-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Semi-automatic; short-recoil; double-action
- Maximum effective range: 165 ft.
Colt M45 MEU (SOC)
- Weapon type: Special forces semi-automatic service pistol
- Year entered service: 1986
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: .45 ACP, 7-round box magazine
- Firing action: Semi-automatic; recoil-operated
- Maximum effective range: 165 ft.
M86
- Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 1986
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Harris Gunworks / McMillan
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, .30-06 Springfield, .300 Winchester Magnum, .338 Lapua Magnum, 3-, 4-, 5- or 10-round magazine
- Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt action
- Maximum effective range: 2,400 ft.
Saco M60E3
- Weapon type: Light machine gun
- Year entered service: 1986
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Saco Defense
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 100-round disintegrating link belt
- Firing action: Air-cooled, gas-operated, disintegrating metallic link-belt
- Maximum effective range: 3,600 ft.
M136 Light Anti-Armor Weapon (AT4)
- Weapon type: Man-portable disposable anti-armor rocket launcher
- Year entered service: 1987
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Alliant TechSystems
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 84mm, Single-shot
- Firing action: Self-contained recoilless rifle
- Maximum effective range: 985 ft.
Remington M24 SWS
- Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 1987
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Remington Arms
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO; .338 Lapua Magnum, 5-round internal magazine / 5- or 10-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Manually-operated bolt-action
- Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.
Glock 19
- Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol
- Year entered service: 1988
- Country of origin: Austria
- Manufacturer: Glock
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 15-round detachable box
- Firing action: Short-recoil / double-action
- Maximum effective range: 165 ft.
SIG-Sauer P228
- Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol
- Year entered service: 1988
- Country of origin: Switzerland
- Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 13-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Semi-automatic; recoil-operated
- Maximum effective range: 165 ft.
Beretta M9
- Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol
- Year entered service: 1990
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Beretta
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9x19mm Parabellum, 15-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Semi-automatic, single / double-action pistol
- Maximum effective range: 164 ft.
Colt M16A4
- Weapon type: Automatic assault rifle
- Year entered service: 1990
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56×45 NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated, semi-automatic, select fire
- Maximum effective range: 1,968 ft.
Stoner SR-25
- Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
- Year entered service: 1990
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Knights Armament
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt; semi-automatic
- Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.
Heckler & Koch HK MP5K
- Weapon type: Submachine gun
- Year entered service: 1991
- Country of origin: Germany
- Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9x19mm parabellum, 15- or 30-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Roller-locked delay blowback
- Maximum effective range: 656 ft.
Colt M4A1 SOPMOD
- Weapon type: Carbine rifle with special forces modification kit
- Year entered service: 1993
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Colt Firearms / Knights Armament
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 1,968 ft.
SIG-Sauer P229
- Weapon type: Semi-automatic concealed-carry security pistol
- Year entered service: 1993
- Country of origin: Switzerland
- Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: .40 S&W; .357 SIG; .22LR, 12-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Semi-automatic; short recoil
- Maximum effective range: 82 ft.
Colt M4
- Weapon type: Assault carbine
- Year entered service: 1994
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing / Remington Arms
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box
- Firing action: Gas-operated; semi/full-automatic; locking bolt
- Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.
Heckler & Koch HK GMG
- Weapon type: Automatic grenade launcher
- Year entered service: 1996
- Country of origin: Germany
- Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x53mm, 32-round disintegrating bolt
- Firing action: API blowback; automatic
- Maximum effective range: 5,000 ft.
Heckler & Koch Mk23 Mod 0
- Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol
- Year entered service: 1996
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: .45 ACP, 10- or 12-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Semi-automatic; double-action
- Maximum effective range: 82 ft.
FGM-148 Javelin
- Weapon type: Anti-tank guided missile launcher
- Year entered service: 1996
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Raytheon / Lockheed Martin
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 127mm, Single-shot, reusable launcher
- Firing action: Imaging infrared, impact force solid fuel rocket
- Maximum effective range: 8,202 ft.
Accuracy International AW50
- Weapon type: Anti-materiel rifle
- Year entered service: 1999
- Country of origin: United Kingdom
- Manufacturer: Accuracy International
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12.7x99mm NATO, 5-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action
- Maximum effective range: 4,921 ft.
Benelli M4 Super 90 (M1014 JSCS)
- Weapon type: Semi-automatic combat shotgun
- Year entered service: 1999
- Country of origin: Italy
- Manufacturer: Benelli Armi
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12-gauge, 7+1 tube magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated; semi-automatic
- Maximum effective range: 164 ft.
Heckler & Koch UMP
- Weapon type: Submachine gun
- Year entered service: 1999
- Country of origin: Germany
- Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum; .40 S&W; .45 ACP, 10-, 25- or 30-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Blowback; closed-bolt
- Maximum effective range: 328 ft.
McMillan TAC-50
- Weapon type: Anti-material / sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 2000
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: McMillan Tactical Products
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12.7x99mm NATO, 5-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Manually-operated bolt-action
- Maximum effective range: 6,561 ft.
Navy Mark 12 Special Purpose Rifle (Mk 12 SPR)
- Weapon type: Sniper rifle / designated marksman rifle
- Year entered service: 2002
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Colt Firearms
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 1,800 ft.
Fabrique Nationale Mk 46 LWMG
- Weapon type: Light weight machine gun
- Year entered service: 2003
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, Disintegrating Belt Feed
- Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt; full-automatic
- Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.
Fabrique Nationale Mk 48 LWMG
- Weapon type: Light weight machine gun
- Year entered service: 2003
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating belt
- Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt; belt-fed
- Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.
Mk 14 Mod 0 EBR
- Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
- Year entered service: 2004
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Smith Enterprises
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt, semi-automatic
- Maximum effective range: 1,500 ft.
Heckler & Koch HK 416
- Weapon type: Assault rifle
- Year entered service: 2005
- Country of origin: Germany
- Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable STANAG magazine; 100-round Beta C-Mag
- Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 985 ft.
McMillan TAC-338
- Weapon type: Sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 2005
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: McMillan Tactical Products
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: .338 Lapua Magnum, .338 Norma Magnum, 5-round magazine
- Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt action
- Maximum effective range: 5,250 ft.
General Dynamics Mk 47 Striker AGL
- Weapon type: Automatic grenade launcher
- Year entered service: 2006
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: General Dynamics
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x53mm, Belt-fed
- Firing action: Short-recoil; belt-fed
- Maximum effective range: 5,600 ft.
Heckler & Koch HK 417
- Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
- Year entered service: 2006
- Country of origin: Germany
- Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.
Heckler & Koch HK G28
- Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
- Year entered service: 2006
- Country of origin: Germany
- Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated; semi-automatic
- Maximum effective range: 2,000 ft.
M32 MGL
- Weapon type: Six-shot grenade launcher
- Year entered service: 2006
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Milkor
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x46mm, Six-shot non-removable rotating cylinder
- Firing action: Spring-driven rotating cylinder
- Maximum effective range: 1,315 ft.
Barrett M107
- Weapon type: Anti-materiel / anti-personnel sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 2008
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms Company
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: .50 BMG (12.7x99mm NATO), 10-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Recoil operated, rotating bolt, semi-automatic
- Maximum effective range: 1,850 ft.
M39 Enhanced Marksman Rifle
- Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
- Year entered service: 2008
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: USMC Armorers
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 2,550 ft.
AirTronic PSRL-1 (RPG-7USA)
- Weapon type: Anti-armor / anti-personnel should-fired rocket launcher
- Year entered service: 2009
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: AirTronic
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40mm, Single-shot; reusable launch tube
- Firing action: Single-shot
- Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.
Fabrique Nationale FN SCAR (Mk 16 / Mk 17)
- Weapon type: Automatic assault rifle
- Year entered service: 2009
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-(mk 17) or 30-round (mk 16) box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.
Heckler & Koch M320 GLM
- Weapon type: Single-shot under-barrel grenade launcher
- Year entered service: 2010
- Country of origin: Germany
- Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x46mm SR, Single-shot
- Firing action: Double-action; single-shot
- Maximum effective range: 492 ft.
Heckler & Koch HK 45
- Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol
- Year entered service: 2013
- Country of origin: Germany
- Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: .45 ACP, 8- or 10-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Semi-automatic; single-action or double-action (model dependent)
- Maximum effective range: 165 ft.
Carl-Gustav M4 (CGM4)
- Weapon type: Man-portable, shoulder-fired multirole weapon
- Year entered service: 2014
- Country of origin: Sweden
- Manufacturer: Saab Technologies
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 70mm, Single-shot
- Firing action: Trigger-actuated
- Maximum effective range: 1,600 ft.
Accuracy International Mk 13
- Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 2017
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Accuracy International
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: .300 Winchester Magnum, 5-round detachable magazine
- Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action
- Maximum effective range: 3,940 ft.
SIG-Sauer MG338
- Weapon type: Light machine gun
- Year entered service: 2020
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: .338 Norma Magnum, 50-round disintegrating belt
- Firing action: Short-stroke gas piston; full-automatic fire
- Maximum effective range: 5,580 ft.
