Green Berets Still Rely on a 100-Year-Old Machine Gun—See the 40+ Weapons They Use

Key Points
-
The Green Berets originated in the early 1950s in Fort Bragg, North Carolina
-
Green Berets are among the elite Special Forces units in the world and their weapons reflect their expertise and versatility on the battlefield
- Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)
Since their inception in the 1950s at Fort Bragg, the US Army’s Green Berets have been one of the most elite fighting units on the planet. They have adapted their weapons over the years to meet the demands of changing battlefields. From jungle warfare in Vietnam to counterterrorism in the Middle East, their firearms have evolved with operational needs and technological sophistication. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a look into the Green Beret arsenal.
To determine the guns used by US Green Berets, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed guns cataloged by Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, and arms. We ranked the guns according to when they entered service. We included supplemental data on the type of weapon, maximum effective range, and the caliber or ammunition used by each gun.
Here is a look at the guns used by the US Green Berets:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding the weapons and small arms used by today’s militaries gives some insight into a nation’s combat capabilities, or even tactical doctrines. These guns are not just instruments of warfare, but they actually reflect the technological innovation and defense budgets for a given military over the time. By exploring which rifles, sidearms, machine guns, and support weapons are fielded by various armed forces, we can better understand how nations prepare for conflict, defend their interests, and ultimately shape their battlefield effectiveness.
Browning M2
- Weapon type: Heavy machine gun
- Year entered service: 1921
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Saco Defense Industries
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: .50 BMG, 12.7x99mm NATO, 110-round metallic link belt
- Firing action: automatic short recoil-operated, air-cooled
- Maximum effective range: 6,560 ft.
Springfield M14
- Weapon type: Battle rifle
- Year entered service: 1959
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Springfield Armory
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt, selective fire
- Maximum effective range: 1,509 ft.
M79
- Weapon type: Single-shot grenade launcher
- Year entered service: 1961
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Various contractors
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x46mm, Single shot
- Firing action: Single-shot, breech-loaded; reusable
- Maximum effective range: 1,150 ft.
RPG-7
- Weapon type: Rocket-propelled grenade launcher
- Year entered service: 1961
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Manufacturer: Bazalt
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40mm, Single-shot
- Firing action: Shoulder-fired; single-shot; reusable launch tube
- Maximum effective range: 984 ft.
General Electric M134 Minigun
- Weapon type: Six-barrel gatling gun
- Year entered service: 1963
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: General Electric
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 4,000-round linked belt
- Firing action: Electrically-driven; belt-fed
- Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.
M72 LAW
- Weapon type: Disposable anti-tank rocket launcher
- Year entered service: 1963
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Talley Industries
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 66mm, Single shot disposable tube
- Firing action: Single-shot; disposable tube
- Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.
General Electric GAU-17/A Minigun
- Weapon type: Six-barrel gatling gun
- Year entered service: 1965
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: General Electric
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 1,500 to 4,400-round linked belts
- Firing action: Electrically-driven; belt-fed
- Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.
Heckler & Koch HK MP5
- Weapon type: Submachine gun
- Year entered service: 1966
- Country of origin: Germany
- Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 15-, 30-, or 40-round detachable box magazine; C-Mag 100-round support
- Firing action: Roller-locked delayed blowback
- Maximum effective range: 660 ft.
Remington M40
- Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 1966
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Remington Arms
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, .308 Winchester, 5-round integral box magazine, 5-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Bolt-action, rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.
Colt / AAI M203
- Weapon type: Breech-loading under-barrel grenade launcher
- Year entered service: 1969
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Colf Defense; AAI Corporation; Airtronic
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x46mm grenade, Single-shot
- Firing action: Single-shot
- Maximum effective range: 480 ft.
Ingram MAC-10 (M10)
- Weapon type: Submachine gun
- Year entered service: 1970
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Military Armament Corporation
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, .45ACP; .380 ACP, 30- or 32-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Blowback-operation; full-automatic fire
- Maximum effective range: 164 ft.
Steyr GB
- Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol
- Year entered service: 1974
- Country of origin: Austria
- Manufacturer: Steyr-Daimler-Puch
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 18-round box
- Firing action: Delayed-blowback
- Maximum effective range: 147 ft.
Mossberg Model 590
- Weapon type: Pump-action shotgun
- Year entered service: 1975
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: O.S. Mossberg & Sons
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12-gauge, 6-, 8-, or 9-round tubular magazine
- Firing action: Pump-action slide
- Maximum effective range: 130 ft.
Fabrique Nationale M240
- Weapon type: General purpose machine gun
- Year entered service: 1977
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: FN Manufacturing
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating metal link feed of various counts
- Firing action: Gas-operated; open-bolt; belt-fed; full-automatic
- Maximum effective range: 5,905 ft.
ST Kinetics Ultimax 100
- Weapon type: Light machine gun
- Year entered service: 1982
- Country of origin: Singapore
- Manufacturer: Chartered Industries of Singapore
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round box magazine or 100-round drum
- Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.
Fabrique Nationale M249 SAW / LMG
- Weapon type: Light machine gun
- Year entered service: 1984
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: FN Manufacturing
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 30-round detachable box; 200-round metal link belt
- Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt
- Maximum effective range: 2,600 ft.
SIG-Sauer P226
- Weapon type: Semi-automatic handgun
- Year entered service: 1984
- Country of origin: Switzerland
- Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 12-, 13-, 15-, 17-, 18-, or 20-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Semi-automatic; short-recoil; double-action
- Maximum effective range: 165 ft.
M136 Light Anti-Armor Weapon (AT4)
- Weapon type: Man-portable disposable anti-armor rocket launcher
- Year entered service: 1987
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Alliant TechSystems
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 84mm, Single-shot
- Firing action: Self-contained recoilless rifle
- Maximum effective range: 985 ft.
Remington M24 SWS
- Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 1987
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Remington Arms
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO; .338 Lapua Magnum, 5-round internal magazine / 5- or 10-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Manually-operated bolt-action
- Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.
SIG-Sauer P228
- Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol
- Year entered service: 1988
- Country of origin: Switzerland
- Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 13-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Semi-automatic; recoil-operated
- Maximum effective range: 165 ft.
Beretta M9
- Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol
- Year entered service: 1990
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Beretta
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9x19mm Parabellum, 15-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Semi-automatic, single / double-action pistol
- Maximum effective range: 164 ft.
Stoner SR-25
- Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
- Year entered service: 1990
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Knights Armament
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt; semi-automatic
- Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.
Colt M4A1 SOPMOD
- Weapon type: Carbine rifle with special forces modification kit
- Year entered service: 1993
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Colt Firearms / Knights Armament
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 1,968 ft.
FGM-148 Javelin
- Weapon type: Anti-tank guided missile launcher
- Year entered service: 1996
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Raytheon / Lockheed Martin
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 127mm, Single-shot, reusable launcher
- Firing action: Imaging infrared, impact force solid fuel rocket
- Maximum effective range: 8,202 ft.
Benelli M4 Super 90 (M1014 JSCS)
- Weapon type: Semi-automatic combat shotgun
- Year entered service: 1999
- Country of origin: Italy
- Manufacturer: Benelli Armi
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12-gauge, 7+1 tube magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated; semi-automatic
- Maximum effective range: 164 ft.
Navy Mark 12 Special Purpose Rifle (Mk 12 SPR)
- Weapon type: Sniper rifle / designated marksman rifle
- Year entered service: 2002
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Colt Firearms
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 1,800 ft.
Fabrique Nationale Mk 46 LWMG
- Weapon type: Light weight machine gun
- Year entered service: 2003
- Country of origin: Belgium
- Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, Disintegrating Belt Feed
- Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt; full-automatic
- Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.
Fabrique Nationale Mk 48 LWMG
- Weapon type: Light weight machine gun
- Year entered service: 2003
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating belt
- Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt; belt-fed
- Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.
Mk 14 Mod 0 EBR
- Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
- Year entered service: 2004
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Smith Enterprises
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt, semi-automatic
- Maximum effective range: 1,500 ft.
McMillan TAC-338
- Weapon type: Sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 2005
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: McMillan Tactical Products
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: .338 Lapua Magnum, .338 Norma Magnum, 5-round magazine
- Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt action
- Maximum effective range: 5,250 ft.
Heckler & Koch HK G28
- Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
- Year entered service: 2006
- Country of origin: Germany
- Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated; semi-automatic
- Maximum effective range: 2,000 ft.
M32 MGL
- Weapon type: Six-shot grenade launcher
- Year entered service: 2006
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Milkor
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x46mm, Six-shot non-removable rotating cylinder
- Firing action: Spring-driven rotating cylinder
- Maximum effective range: 1,315 ft.
M110 SASS
- Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
- Year entered service: 2007
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Knight’s Armament
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.
Barrett M107
- Weapon type: Anti-materiel / anti-personnel sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 2008
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms Company
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: .50 BMG (12.7x99mm NATO), 10-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Recoil operated, rotating bolt, semi-automatic
- Maximum effective range: 1,850 ft.
AirTronic PSRL-1 (RPG-7USA)
- Weapon type: Anti-armor / anti-personnel should-fired rocket launcher
- Year entered service: 2009
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: AirTronic
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40mm, Single-shot; reusable launch tube
- Firing action: Single-shot
- Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.
Fabrique Nationale FN SCAR (Mk 16 / Mk 17)
- Weapon type: Automatic assault rifle
- Year entered service: 2009
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-(mk 17) or 30-round (mk 16) box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.
Remington MSR (Modular Sniper Rifle)
- Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 2013
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Remington Arms
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: .338 Lapua Magnum, .338 Norma Magnum, .300 Winchester Magnum, 7.62x51mm NATO, 5-, 7- or 10-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system
- Maximum effective range: 4,920 ft.
Carl-Gustav M4 (CGM4)
- Weapon type: Man-portable, shoulder-fired multirole weapon
- Year entered service: 2014
- Country of origin: Sweden
- Manufacturer: Saab Technologies
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 70mm, Single-shot
- Firing action: Trigger-actuated
- Maximum effective range: 1,600 ft.
Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance—and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor.
Here’s how it works:
- Answer a Few Simple Questions. Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes!
- Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Our smart tool matches you with up to three pre-screened, vetted advisors who serve your area and are held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Click here to begin
- Choose Your Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory call (or meet in person), and select the advisor who feel is right for you.
Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today! (sponsor)
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.