US Army Rangers Still Holster The Legendary M1911, A Century Old Military Workhorse Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Key Points Army Rangers have established themselves as one of the most elite fighting forces over the decades from the battlefields of World War II to the modern-day operations in the Middle East

The Army Rangers in its modern iteration was formed in the 1st Ranger Battalion in 1942

The gear that these troops rely on reflects the necessity for reliability, adaptability, and ultimately firepower

From the battlefields of World War II to the modern-day operations in the Middle East, the US Army Rangers have established themselves as one of the most elite fighting forces in the world. Since their inception in the 1st Ranger Battalion in 1942, this group has taken on high-risk missions from airborne raids to direct combat. The gear that these troops rely on reflects the necessity for reliability, adaptability, and ultimately firepower for whatever operational needs may be. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the small arms used by the US Army Rangers.

To determine the guns used by the US Army Rangers, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed guns cataloged by Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, and arms. Out of this catalog of guns, we removed similar guns and guns that are believed to no longer be in use. We ranked the guns according to when they entered service. We included supplemental data on the type of weapon, maximum effective range, and the caliber or ammunition used by each gun.

Here is a look at the guns used by the US Army Rangers:

Why Are We Covering This?

Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the weapons and small arms used by today’s militaries gives some insight into a nation’s combat capabilities, or even tactical doctrines. These guns are not just instruments of warfare, but they actually reflect the technological innovation and defense budgets for a given military over the time. By exploring which rifles, sidearms, machine guns, and support weapons are fielded by various armed forces, we can better understand how nations prepare for conflict, defend their interests, and ultimately shape their battlefield effectiveness.

Colt M1911

Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol

Semi-automatic service pistol Year entered service: 1911

1911 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Colt Firearms

Colt Firearms Caliber of ammunition and feed: .45 ACP, 7-round detachable box magazine

.45 ACP, 7-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Single-action; short recoil-operated

Single-action; short recoil-operated Maximum effective range: 82 ft.

Browning M2

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Heavy machine gun

Heavy machine gun Year entered service: 1921

1921 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Saco Defense Industries

Saco Defense Industries Caliber of ammunition and feed: .50 BMG, 12.7x99mm NATO, 110-round metallic link belt

.50 BMG, 12.7x99mm NATO, 110-round metallic link belt Firing action: automatic short recoil-operated, air-cooled

automatic short recoil-operated, air-cooled Maximum effective range: 6,560 ft.

Johnson LMG

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Squad support weapon

Squad support weapon Year entered service: 1941

1941 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Cranston Arms Company

Cranston Arms Company Caliber of ammunition and feed: 30-06 Springfield, 25-round detachable box

30-06 Springfield, 25-round detachable box Firing action: Short recoil operated, single-shot, full-automatic

Short recoil operated, single-shot, full-automatic Maximum effective range: 2,300 ft.

Saco M60

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: General purpose machine gun

General purpose machine gun Year entered service: 1957

1957 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Saco Defense

Saco Defense Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating link belt of various counts

7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating link belt of various counts Firing action: Gas-operated open bolt

Gas-operated open bolt Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.

M79

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Single-shot grenade launcher

Single-shot grenade launcher Year entered service: 1961

1961 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Various contractors

Various contractors Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x46mm, Single shot

40x46mm, Single shot Firing action: Single-shot, breech-loaded; reusable

Single-shot, breech-loaded; reusable Maximum effective range: 1,150 ft.

M67 Recoilless Rifle

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Portable anti-infantry / anti-armor weapon

Portable anti-infantry / anti-armor weapon Year entered service: 1963

1963 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: State Factories

State Factories Caliber of ammunition and feed: 90mm, Single-shot

90mm, Single-shot Firing action: Recoilless, reusable launch tube

Recoilless, reusable launch tube Maximum effective range: 5,576 ft.

M72 LAW

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Disposable anti-tank rocket launcher

Disposable anti-tank rocket launcher Year entered service: 1963

1963 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Talley Industries

Talley Industries Caliber of ammunition and feed: 66mm, Single shot disposable tube

66mm, Single shot disposable tube Firing action: Single-shot; disposable tube

Single-shot; disposable tube Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

Remington M40

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle Year entered service: 1966

1966 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Remington Arms

Remington Arms Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, .308 Winchester, 5-round integral box magazine, 5-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO, .308 Winchester, 5-round integral box magazine, 5-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Bolt-action, rotating bolt

Bolt-action, rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.

Saco Mk 19

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: 40mm automatic grenade launcher

40mm automatic grenade launcher Year entered service: 1967

1967 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Saco Defense Industries

Saco Defense Industries Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x53mm, Belt-fed

40x53mm, Belt-fed Firing action: Self-powered, air-cooled, belt-fed, blowback-operated

Self-powered, air-cooled, belt-fed, blowback-operated Maximum effective range: 4,500 ft.

Colt / AAI M203

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Breech-loading under-barrel grenade launcher

Breech-loading under-barrel grenade launcher Year entered service: 1969

1969 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Colf Defense; AAI Corporation; Airtronic

Colf Defense; AAI Corporation; Airtronic Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x46mm grenade, Single-shot

40x46mm grenade, Single-shot Firing action: Single-shot

Single-shot Maximum effective range: 480 ft.

Steyr GB

Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol

Semi-automatic pistol Year entered service: 1974

1974 Country of origin: Austria

Austria Manufacturer: Steyr-Daimler-Puch

Steyr-Daimler-Puch Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 18-round box

9×19 parabellum, 18-round box Firing action: Delayed-blowback

Delayed-blowback Maximum effective range: 147 ft.

Mossberg Model 590

Weapon type: Pump-action shotgun

Pump-action shotgun Year entered service: 1975

1975 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: O.S. Mossberg & Sons

O.S. Mossberg & Sons Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12-gauge, 6-, 8-, or 9-round tubular magazine

12-gauge, 6-, 8-, or 9-round tubular magazine Firing action: Pump-action slide

Pump-action slide Maximum effective range: 130 ft.

Fabrique Nationale M240

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: General purpose machine gun

General purpose machine gun Year entered service: 1977

1977 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: FN Manufacturing

FN Manufacturing Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating metal link feed of various counts

7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating metal link feed of various counts Firing action: Gas-operated; open-bolt; belt-fed; full-automatic

Gas-operated; open-bolt; belt-fed; full-automatic Maximum effective range: 5,905 ft.

FIM-92 Stinger

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Man-portable air defense missile system

Man-portable air defense missile system Year entered service: 1981

1981 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: General Dynamics / Raytheon

General Dynamics / Raytheon Caliber of ammunition and feed: 70mm, Single-shot

70mm, Single-shot Firing action: Shoulder-launcheed, infrared homing portable surface-to-air missile system

Shoulder-launcheed, infrared homing portable surface-to-air missile system Maximum effective range: 15,750 ft.

ST Kinetics Ultimax 100

Weapon type: Light machine gun

Light machine gun Year entered service: 1982

1982 Country of origin: Singapore

Singapore Manufacturer: Chartered Industries of Singapore

Chartered Industries of Singapore Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round box magazine or 100-round drum

5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round box magazine or 100-round drum Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt

Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.

Colt M16A2

Weapon type: Assault rifle

Assault rifle Year entered service: 1983

1983 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Colt Defense

Colt Defense Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine

5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; semi-automatic; select-fire

Gas-operated; semi-automatic; select-fire Maximum effective range: 1,969 ft.

RAI Model 300 / Model 500 (Haskins Rifle)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle Year entered service: 1983

1983 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Jerry Haskins / Research Armament

Jerry Haskins / Research Armament Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12.7x99mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 8.58x71mm, 4- or 5-round detachable box magazine

12.7x99mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 8.58x71mm, 4- or 5-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system

Manually-actuated bolt-action system Maximum effective range: 4,265 ft.

Fabrique Nationale M249 SAW / LMG

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Light machine gun

Light machine gun Year entered service: 1984

1984 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: FN Manufacturing

FN Manufacturing Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 30-round detachable box; 200-round metal link belt

5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 30-round detachable box; 200-round metal link belt Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt

Gas-operated; open bolt Maximum effective range: 2,600 ft.

SIG-Sauer P226

Weapon type: Semi-automatic handgun

Semi-automatic handgun Year entered service: 1984

1984 Country of origin: Switzerland

Switzerland Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer

SIG-Sauer Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 12-, 13-, 15-, 17-, 18-, or 20-round detachable box magazine

9×19 parabellum, 12-, 13-, 15-, 17-, 18-, or 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Semi-automatic; short-recoil; double-action

Semi-automatic; short-recoil; double-action Maximum effective range: 165 ft.

Colt M45 MEU (SOC)

Icikas8azp / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Special forces semi-automatic service pistol

Special forces semi-automatic service pistol Year entered service: 1986

1986 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing

Colt Manufacturing Caliber of ammunition and feed: .45 ACP, 7-round box magazine

.45 ACP, 7-round box magazine Firing action: Semi-automatic; recoil-operated

Semi-automatic; recoil-operated Maximum effective range: 165 ft.

Saco M60E3

Weapon type: Light machine gun

Light machine gun Year entered service: 1986

1986 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Saco Defense

Saco Defense Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 100-round disintegrating link belt

7.62x51mm NATO, 100-round disintegrating link belt Firing action: Air-cooled, gas-operated, disintegrating metallic link-belt

Air-cooled, gas-operated, disintegrating metallic link-belt Maximum effective range: 3,600 ft.

M136 Light Anti-Armor Weapon (AT4)

Public Domain via usairforce / Flickr

Weapon type: Man-portable disposable anti-armor rocket launcher

Man-portable disposable anti-armor rocket launcher Year entered service: 1987

1987 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Alliant TechSystems

Alliant TechSystems Caliber of ammunition and feed: 84mm, Single-shot

84mm, Single-shot Firing action: Self-contained recoilless rifle

Self-contained recoilless rifle Maximum effective range: 985 ft.

Remington M24 SWS

Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle Year entered service: 1987

1987 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Remington Arms

Remington Arms Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO; .338 Lapua Magnum, 5-round internal magazine / 5- or 10-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO; .338 Lapua Magnum, 5-round internal magazine / 5- or 10-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Manually-operated bolt-action

Manually-operated bolt-action Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.

Glock 19

Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol

Semi-automatic service pistol Year entered service: 1988

1988 Country of origin: Austria

Austria Manufacturer: Glock

Glock Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 15-round detachable box

9×19 parabellum, 15-round detachable box Firing action: Short-recoil / double-action

Short-recoil / double-action Maximum effective range: 165 ft.

SIG-Sauer P228

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol

Semi-automatic service pistol Year entered service: 1988

1988 Country of origin: Switzerland

Switzerland Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer

SIG-Sauer Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 13-round detachable box magazine

9×19 parabellum, 13-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Semi-automatic; recoil-operated

Semi-automatic; recoil-operated Maximum effective range: 165 ft.

Beretta M9

Beretta M9 semi automatic pistols by Sergeant Matt Hecht / CC0 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/)

Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol

Semi-automatic pistol Year entered service: 1990

1990 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Beretta

Beretta Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9x19mm Parabellum, 15-round detachable box magazine

9x19mm Parabellum, 15-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Semi-automatic, single / double-action pistol

Semi-automatic, single / double-action pistol Maximum effective range: 164 ft.

Colt M16A4

zim286 / iStock via Getty Images

Weapon type: Automatic assault rifle

Automatic assault rifle Year entered service: 1990

1990 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing

Colt Manufacturing Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56×45 NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine

5.56×45 NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated, semi-automatic, select fire

Gas-operated, semi-automatic, select fire Maximum effective range: 1,968 ft.

Stoner SR-25

Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle

Designated marksman rifle Year entered service: 1990

1990 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Knights Armament

Knights Armament Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt; semi-automatic

Gas-operated; rotating bolt; semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.

Colt M4A1 SOPMOD

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Carbine rifle with special forces modification kit

Carbine rifle with special forces modification kit Year entered service: 1993

1993 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Colt Firearms / Knights Armament

Colt Firearms / Knights Armament Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine

5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt

Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 1,968 ft.

Colt M4

Weapon type: Assault carbine

Assault carbine Year entered service: 1994

1994 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing / Remington Arms

Colt Manufacturing / Remington Arms Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box

5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box Firing action: Gas-operated; semi/full-automatic; locking bolt

Gas-operated; semi/full-automatic; locking bolt Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

FGM-148 Javelin

U.S. Army soldier or employee/Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Anti-tank guided missile launcher

Anti-tank guided missile launcher Year entered service: 1996

1996 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Raytheon / Lockheed Martin

Raytheon / Lockheed Martin Caliber of ammunition and feed: 127mm, Single-shot, reusable launcher

127mm, Single-shot, reusable launcher Firing action: Imaging infrared, impact force solid fuel rocket

Imaging infrared, impact force solid fuel rocket Maximum effective range: 8,202 ft.

Navy Mark 12 Special Purpose Rifle (Mk 12 SPR)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Sniper rifle / designated marksman rifle

Sniper rifle / designated marksman rifle Year entered service: 2002

2002 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Colt Firearms

Colt Firearms Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box magazine

5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt

Gas-operated, rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 1,800 ft.

Fabrique Nationale Mk 46 LWMG

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Weapon type: Light weight machine gun

Light weight machine gun Year entered service: 2003

2003 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale

Fabrique Nationale Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, Disintegrating Belt Feed

5.56x45mm NATO, Disintegrating Belt Feed Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt; full-automatic

Gas-operated; open bolt; full-automatic Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.

Fabrique Nationale Mk 48 LWMG

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Light weight machine gun

Light weight machine gun Year entered service: 2003

2003 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale

Fabrique Nationale Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating belt

7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating belt Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt; belt-fed

Gas-operated; open bolt; belt-fed Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.

Mk 14 Mod 0 EBR

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle

Designated marksman rifle Year entered service: 2004

2004 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Smith Enterprises

Smith Enterprises Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt, semi-automatic

Gas-operated, rotating bolt, semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 1,500 ft.

McMillan TAC-338

Courtesy of The Overwatch ELR via Facebook

Weapon type: Sniper rifle

Sniper rifle Year entered service: 2005

2005 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: McMillan Tactical Products

McMillan Tactical Products Caliber of ammunition and feed: .338 Lapua Magnum, .338 Norma Magnum, 5-round magazine

.338 Lapua Magnum, .338 Norma Magnum, 5-round magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt action

Manually-actuated bolt action Maximum effective range: 5,250 ft.

General Dynamics Mk 47 Striker AGL

Weapon type: Automatic grenade launcher

Automatic grenade launcher Year entered service: 2006

2006 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: General Dynamics

General Dynamics Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x53mm, Belt-fed

40x53mm, Belt-fed Firing action: Short-recoil; belt-fed

Short-recoil; belt-fed Maximum effective range: 5,600 ft.

Heckler & Koch HK G28

Rüdiger Müller / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle

Designated marksman rifle Year entered service: 2006

2006 Country of origin: Germany

Germany Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch

Heckler & Koch Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; semi-automatic

Gas-operated; semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 2,000 ft.

M32 MGL

Weapon type: Six-shot grenade launcher

Six-shot grenade launcher Year entered service: 2006

2006 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Milkor

Milkor Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x46mm, Six-shot non-removable rotating cylinder

40x46mm, Six-shot non-removable rotating cylinder Firing action: Spring-driven rotating cylinder

Spring-driven rotating cylinder Maximum effective range: 1,315 ft.

M110 SASS

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle

Designated marksman rifle Year entered service: 2007

2007 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Knight’s Armament

Knight’s Armament Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt

Gas-operated, rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.

Barrett M107

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Weapon type: Anti-materiel / anti-personnel sniper rifle

Anti-materiel / anti-personnel sniper rifle Year entered service: 2008

2008 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms Company

Barrett Firearms Company Caliber of ammunition and feed: .50 BMG (12.7x99mm NATO), 10-round detachable box magazine

.50 BMG (12.7x99mm NATO), 10-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Recoil operated, rotating bolt, semi-automatic

Recoil operated, rotating bolt, semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 1,850 ft.

AirTronic PSRL-1 (RPG-7USA)

SU1677 / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Anti-armor / anti-personnel should-fired rocket launcher

Anti-armor / anti-personnel should-fired rocket launcher Year entered service: 2009

2009 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: AirTronic

AirTronic Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40mm, Single-shot; reusable launch tube

40mm, Single-shot; reusable launch tube Firing action: Single-shot

Single-shot Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.

Fabrique Nationale FN SCAR (Mk 16 / Mk 17)

Weapon type: Automatic assault rifle

Automatic assault rifle Year entered service: 2009

2009 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale

Fabrique Nationale Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-(mk 17) or 30-round (mk 16) box magazine

5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-(mk 17) or 30-round (mk 16) box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt

Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

Carl-Gustav M4 (CGM4)

Jorchr / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Man-portable, shoulder-fired multirole weapon

Man-portable, shoulder-fired multirole weapon Year entered service: 2014

2014 Country of origin: Sweden

Sweden Manufacturer: Saab Technologies

Saab Technologies Caliber of ammunition and feed: 70mm, Single-shot

70mm, Single-shot Firing action: Trigger-actuated

Trigger-actuated Maximum effective range: 1,600 ft.

