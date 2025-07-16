The US Air Force Has Almost Twice As Many Logistical Aircraft Than All of NATO Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

While fighter jets and stealth bombers get most of the headlines, it’s the logistical aircraft behind them that make those missions possible. When the United States bombed Iran’s nuclear facilities weeks ago, stealth aircraft carried out the strike, but they could only complete the 30+ hour mission with the help of in-air refuelers.

These logistical aircraft form the backbone of any modern air force, allowing for the transport of troops and assets. As the largest military alliance on the planet, NATO oversees the world’s largest collective fleet of logistical aircraft, with each member nation contributing in its own way. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the NATO Alliance and which countries have the most logistical military aircraft.

To determine the NATO countries with the most logistical aircraft, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries based on fixed-wing transport aircraft. We also included supplemental information regarding fighter aircraft, attack aircraft, and helicopters, as well as each country’s overall military strength ranking and defense budget. Countries with no logistical aircraft were excluded.

Here is a look at the countries with the most logical aircraft in NATO:

Why Are We Covering This?

Estonian Foreign Ministry / Wikimedia Commons

Understanding NATO’s military dynamics is important when looking at the state of global security. Since its inception, NATO has played a pivotal role in shaping international relations through its collective defense and security framework. As geopolitical tensions continue to rise and new threats emerge, knowing and understanding NATO’s military capabilities is important for getting a clearer picture of the world stage. Not to mention, countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany, among others, contribute significantly to NATO’s military strength, influencing global power balances and regional stability.

26. Luxembourg

Design_Bank / Shutterstock.com

Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 1

1 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 0

0 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 0

0 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 1

1 Military defense budget: $726,092,925 – #98 out of 145

$726,092,925 – #98 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.6415 – #117 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Luxembourg has 182 military vehicles. Luxembourg has 1,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 671,254.

25. Estonia

Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 2

2 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 3

3 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 0

0 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 5

5 Military defense budget: $1,463,360,000 – #77 out of 145

$1,463,360,000 – #77 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2917 – #107 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Estonia has 1,685 military vehicles which include 36 artillery units. Estonia has 7,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.194 million.

24. Hungary

Jozsef Soos / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 3

3 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 12

12 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 44

44 Total attack helicopters: 8

8 Total special mission aircraft: 0

0 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 69

69 Military defense budget: $4,576,000,000 – #53 out of 145

$4,576,000,000 – #53 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0259 – #55 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Hungary has 7,797 military vehicles which include 209 tanks and 319 artillery units. Hungary has 41,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.856 million.

23. Denmark

Mehaniq / Shutterstock.com

Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 4

4 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 31

31 Total strike and attack aircraft: 4

4 Total helicopters: 34

34 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 3

3 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 117

117 Military defense budget: $7,225,466,250 – #40 out of 145

$7,225,466,250 – #40 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8109 – #45 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Denmark has 3,856 military vehicles which include 44 tanks, 8 MLRS units, and 19 artillery units. Denmark has 20,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.973 million.

22. Netherlands

Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 4

4 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 32

32 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 63

63 Total attack helicopters: 12

12 Total special mission aircraft: 0

0 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 120

120 Military defense budget: $27,000,000,000 – #18 out of 145

$27,000,000,000 – #18 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6412 – #36 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, the Netherlands has 2,755 military vehicles which include 18 tanks, 2 MLRS units, and 46 artillery units. The Netherlands has 41,380 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 17.77 million.

21. Norway

Photofex_AUT / Shutterstock.com

Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 4

4 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 32

32 Total helicopters: 33

33 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 5

5 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 97

97 Military defense budget: $9,710,000,000 – #32 out of 145

$9,710,000,000 – #32 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6811 – #38 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Norway has 6,552 military vehicles which include 44 tanks and 42 artillery units. Norway has 23,250 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.510 million.

20. Slovenia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 4

4 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 16

16 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 0

0 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 39

39 Military defense budget: $886,860,000 – #91 out of 145

$886,860,000 – #91 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1016 – #96 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Slovenia has 1,428 military vehicles which include 54 tanks and 18 artillery units. Slovenia has 7,300 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.098 million.

19. Lithuania

Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 5

5 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 4

4 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 0

0 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 9

9 Military defense budget: $2,388,900,000 – #66 out of 145

$2,388,900,000 – #66 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.9075 – #88 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Lithuania has 1,263 military vehicles which include 75 artillery units. Lithuania has 23,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.628 million.

18. Bulgaria

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 6

6 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 10

10 Total strike and attack aircraft: 5

5 Total helicopters: 27

27 Total attack helicopters: 4

4 Total special mission aircraft: 0

0 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 65

65 Military defense budget: $1,373,232,000 – #80 out of 145

$1,373,232,000 – #80 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2563 – #61 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Bulgaria has 4,914 military vehicles which include 90 tanks, 24 MLRS units, and 72 artillery units. Bulgaria has 37,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 6.783 million.

17. Sweden

hyotographics / Shutterstock.com

Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 6

6 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 71

71 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 53

53 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 5

5 Total tanker aircraft: 1

1 Total military aircraft: 169

169 Military defense budget: $13,000,000,000 – #28 out of 145

$13,000,000,000 – #28 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4835 – #27 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Sweden has 6,795 military vehicles which include 110 tanks and 26 artillery units. Sweden has 24,400 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.59 million.

16. Belgium

VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 7

7 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 43

43 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 20

20 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 0

0 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 108

108 Military defense budget: $10,200,000,000 – #31 out of 145

$10,200,000,000 – #31 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2564 – #62 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Belgium has 4,606 military vehicles. Belgium has 25,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 11.98 million.

15. Slovakia

slezo / Flickr

Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 7

7 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 2

2 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 22

22 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 1

1 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 41

41 Military defense budget: $2,656,000,000 – #64 out of 145

$2,656,000,000 – #64 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.3978 – #71 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Slovakia has 3,074 military vehicles which include 45 tanks, 25 MLRS units, and 44 artillery units. Slovakia has 19,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.564 million.

14. Czechia

Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 10

10 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 12

12 Total strike and attack aircraft: 16

16 Total helicopters: 42

42 Total attack helicopters: 4

4 Total special mission aircraft: 2

2 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 99

99 Military defense budget: $6,750,000,000 – #43 out of 145

$6,750,000,000 – #43 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9994 – #53 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Czechia has 6,340 military vehicles which include 43 tanks, 16 MLRS units, and 50 artillery units. Czechia has 28,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.84 million.

13. Finland

Karri Huhtanen / Wikimedia Commons

Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 11

11 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 54

54 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 27

27 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 1

1 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 163

163 Military defense budget: $6,779,661,000 – #42 out of 145

$6,779,661,000 – #42 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8437 – #48 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Finland has 11,704 military vehicles which include 200 tanks, 76 MLRS units, and 774 artillery units. Finland has 24,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.626 million.

12. Romania

ncristian / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 14

14 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 21

21 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 65

65 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 2

2 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 140

140 Military defense budget: $9,700,000,000 – #33 out of 145

$9,700,000,000 – #33 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8984 – #51 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Romania has 10,774 military vehicles which include 328 tanks, 243 MLRS units, and 720 artillery units. Romania has 81,300 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 18.15 million.

11. Greece

Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 15

15 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 178

178 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 293

293 Total attack helicopters: 29

29 Total special mission aircraft: 8

8 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 558

558 Military defense budget: $6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145

$6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Greece has 61,888 military vehicles which include 1,344 tanks, 152 MLRS units, and 1287 artillery units. Greece has 142,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.46 million.

10. Portugal

Getty Images / Getty Images

Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 19

19 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 28

28 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 31

31 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 14

14 Total tanker aircraft: 3

3 Total military aircraft: 115

115 Military defense budget: $4,627,000,000 – #52 out of 145

$4,627,000,000 – #52 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6856 – #39 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Portugal has 10,828 military vehicles which include 34 tanks and 139 artillery units. Portugal has 24,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.64 million.

9. Canada

2017 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 28

28 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 66

66 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 145

145 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 33

33 Total tanker aircraft: 6

6 Total military aircraft: 351

351 Military defense budget: $41,000,000,000 – #15 out of 145

$41,000,000,000 – #15 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5179 – #28 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Canada has 21,704 military vehicles which include 74 tanks. Canada has 68,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 38.79 million.

8. United Kingdom

U.S. Department of Defense / Public Domain / Flickr

Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 29

29 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 113

113 Total strike and attack aircraft: 31

31 Total helicopters: 266

266 Total attack helicopters: 37

37 Total special mission aircraft: 28

28 Total tanker aircraft: 9

9 Total military aircraft: 631

631 Military defense budget: $71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145

$71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, the United Kingdom has 38,200 military vehicles which include 227 tanks, 29 MLRS units, and 197 artillery units. The United Kingdom has 184,860 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 68.46 million.

7. Italy

sagesolar / Flickr

Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 30

30 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 89

89 Total strike and attack aircraft: 67

67 Total helicopters: 392

392 Total attack helicopters: 37

37 Total special mission aircraft: 23

23 Total tanker aircraft: 8

8 Total military aircraft: 729

729 Military defense budget: $30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145

$30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Italy has 73,480 military vehicles which include 200 tanks, 21 MLRS units, and 172 artillery units. Italy has 165,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 60.96 million.

6. Poland

U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nunez / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 49

49 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 59

59 Total strike and attack aircraft: 44

44 Total helicopters: 216

216 Total attack helicopters: 29

29 Total special mission aircraft: 11

11 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 479

479 Military defense budget: $48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145

$48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Poland has 23,138 military vehicles which include 614 tanks, 196 MLRS units, and 677 artillery units. Poland has 202,100 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 38.75 million.

5. Germany

Alan Wilson / CC BY-SA 2.0 / Flickr

Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 50

50 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 129

129 Total strike and attack aircraft: 63

63 Total helicopters: 309

309 Total attack helicopters: 54

54 Total special mission aircraft: 26

26 Total tanker aircraft: 3

3 Total military aircraft: 584

584 Military defense budget: $50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145

$50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Germany has 83,260 military vehicles which include 296 tanks, 33 MLRS units, and 134 artillery units. Germany has 181,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.12 million.

4. Spain

OlafSpeier / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 51

51 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 137

137 Total strike and attack aircraft: 12

12 Total helicopters: 153

153 Total attack helicopters: 17

17 Total special mission aircraft: 8

8 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 461

461 Military defense budget: $23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145

$23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Spain has 17,626 military vehicles which include 317 tanks and 382 artillery units. Spain has 133,282 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 47.28 million.

3. Turkey

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 84

84 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 201

201 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 508

508 Total attack helicopters: 111

111 Total special mission aircraft: 28

28 Total tanker aircraft: 7

7 Total military aircraft: 1,083

1,083 Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145

$47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Turkey has 61,173 military vehicles which include 2,238 tanks, 296 MLRS units, and 2,745 artillery units. Turkey has 355,200 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.12 million.

2. France

39955793@N07 / Flickr

Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 119

119 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 226

226 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 448

448 Total attack helicopters: 68

68 Total special mission aircraft: 44

44 Total tanker aircraft: 16

16 Total military aircraft: 976

976 Military defense budget: $55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145

$55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, France has 110,932 military vehicles which include 215 tanks, 9 MLRS units, and 96 artillery units. France has 200,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 68.37 million.

1. United States

thenationalguard / Flickr

Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 918

918 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 1,790

1,790 Total strike and attack aircraft: 889

889 Total helicopters: 5,843

5,843 Total attack helicopters: 1,002

1,002 Total special mission aircraft: 647

647 Total tanker aircraft: 605

605 Total military aircraft: 13,043

13,043 Military defense budget: $895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145

$895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, the United States has 391,963 military vehicles which include 4,640 tanks, 641 MLRS units, and 1,883 artillery units. The United States has 1,328,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 341.96 million.

