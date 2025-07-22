European NATO coffers swell to $399 B, quadruple non-aligned neighbors Victoria 1 / Shutterstock.com

Since the Napoleonic era, France has long prided itself on being a major European military power. Although France no longer controls all of the territory of the First French Empire under Napoleon, it still has a robust force with an incredible reach. Further adding to its military assets, France has one of the world’s premier defense contractors (Dassault Aviation) headquartered in Paris. Dassault builds some of the best military aircraft money can buy in Europe. In fact, at the root of its military power, France has one of the best funded forces in Europe. Although there is another European nation that ranks above it. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at European militaries and which ones have the biggest defense budgets.

To determine the European countries with the largest military defense budgets, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries based on their military defense budget. We also included supplemental information regarding purchasing power parity, foreign exchange/gold reserves, external debt, a composition of military assets, as well as the overall military strength score.

Here is a look at the countries with the largest defense budgets in Europe:

Why Are We Covering This?

Alexander Lukatskiy / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the military dynamics in Europe is important considering the continent’s deeply rooted geopolitical challenges going forward. Historically, Europe has been marked by wars, shifting alliances, and territorial disputes, and yet it still remains a key player on the global stage. At the same time, alliances like the EU or NATO are some of the most powerful in terms of their influence on the world. Whether it is a question of NATO’s expansion or Russia’s campaign in Eastern Europe, these military forces tilt the region’s balance of power.

38. Montenegro

CatEyePerspective / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Military defense budget: $148,100,000

$148,100,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $1,574,000,000

$1,574,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $17,115,000,000

$17,115,000,000 External debt: $2,958,500,000

$2,958,500,000 Total military aircraft: 11

11 Total military vehicles: 471

471 Total naval vessels: 14

14 Military strength score and world rank: 2.9216 – #127 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Montenegro’s 7,850 total military personnel, which is composed of 2,350 active personnel and 5,500 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 599,849.

37. Bosnia and Herzegovina

U.S. Army Europe / Public Domain / Flickr

Military defense budget: $216,400,000

$216,400,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $9,205,000,000

$9,205,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $63,769,000,000

$63,769,000,000 External debt: $7,760,500,000

$7,760,500,000 Total military aircraft: 22

22 Total military vehicles: 720

720 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 3.0799 – #131 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Bosnia and Herzegovina’s 18,770 total military personnel, which is composed of 12,770 active personnel and 6,000 reserves. It also has a total population of 3.799 million.

36. Kosovo

wgauthier / Flickr

Military defense budget: $260,715,150

$260,715,150 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $1,245,000,000

$1,245,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $23,794,000,000

$23,794,000,000 External debt: $2,750,000,000

$2,750,000,000 Total military aircraft: 0

0 Total military vehicles: 737

737 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 4.9141 – #144 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Kosovo’s 15,500 total military personnel, which is composed of 10,000 active personnel, 5,000 reserves, and 500 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 1.977 million.

35. Iceland

patpongs / iStock via Getty Images

Military defense budget: $312,400,000

$312,400,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $5,809,000,000

$5,809,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $26,155,000,000

$26,155,000,000 External debt: $22,000,000,000

$22,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 0

0 Total military vehicles: 150

150 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 3.5181 – #135 out of 145

Iceland has a total population of 364,036.

34. North Macedonia

Military defense budget: $388,421,700

$388,421,700 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $5,015,000,000

$5,015,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $42,444,000,000

$42,444,000,000 External debt: $11,000,000,000

$11,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 20

20 Total military vehicles: 1,108

1,108 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.4042 – #112 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for North Macedonia’s 7,250 total military personnel, which is composed of 9,000 active personnel, 60,000 reserves, and 3,500 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 2.136 million.

33. Albania

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Military defense budget: $558,862,420

$558,862,420 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $6,455,000,000

$6,455,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $49,592,000,000

$49,592,000,000 External debt: $7,312,000,000

$7,312,000,000 Total military aircraft: 19

19 Total military vehicles: 1,796

1,796 Total naval vessels: 19

19 Military strength score and world rank: 1.6815 – #78 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Albania’s 9,100 total military personnel, which is composed of 6,600 active personnel, 2,000 reserves, and 500 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 3.107 million.

32. Luxembourg

SvetlanaSF / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Military defense budget: $726,092,925

$726,092,925 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $2,977,000,000

$2,977,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $88,533,000,000

$88,533,000,000 External debt: $4,730,000,000,000

$4,730,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 1

1 Total military vehicles: 182

182 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.6415 – #117 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Luxembourg’s 1,000 total military personnel, all of which is active-duty personnel. It also has a total population of 671,254.

31. Slovenia

unorthodoxy / Flickr

Military defense budget: $886,860,000

$886,860,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $2,370,000,000

$2,370,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $102,036,000,000

$102,036,000,000 External debt: $55,000,000,000

$55,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 39

39 Total military vehicles: 1,428

1,428 Total naval vessels: 2

2 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1016 – #96 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Slovenia’s 38,300 total military personnel, which is composed of 7,300 active personnel, 26,000 reserves, and 5,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 2.098 million.

30. Belarus

Military defense budget: $1,077,900,000

$1,077,900,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $8,118,000,000

$8,118,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $254,407,000,000

$254,407,000,000 External debt: $44,000,000,000

$44,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 185

185 Total military vehicles: 6,916

6,916 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 1.3954 – #70 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Belarus’s 263,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 63,000 active personnel, 145,000 reserves, and 55,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 9.501 million.

29. Latvia

imantsu / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Military defense budget: $1,138,000,000

$1,138,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $4,957,000,000

$4,957,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $71,154,000,000

$71,154,000,000 External debt: $44,180,400,000

$44,180,400,000 Total military aircraft: 7

7 Total military vehicles: 1,848

1,848 Total naval vessels: 18

18 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1246 – #99 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Latvia’s 65,750 total military personnel, which is composed of 17,250 active personnel, 36,000 reserves, and 12,500 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 1.801 million.

28. Croatia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Military defense budget: $1,176,000,000

$1,176,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $3,176,000,000

$3,176,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $159,305,000,000

$159,305,000,000 External debt: $55,000,000,000

$55,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 67

67 Total military vehicles: 2,848

2,848 Total naval vessels: 30

30 Military strength score and world rank: 1.5074 – #75 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Croatia’s 36,425 total military personnel, which is composed of 14,325 active personnel, 20,100 reserves, and 2,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 4.150 million.

27. Bulgaria

Military defense budget: $1,373,232,000

$1,373,232,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $46,334,000,000

$46,334,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $214,061,000,000

$214,061,000,000 External debt: $27,138,500,000

$27,138,500,000 Total military aircraft: 65

65 Total military vehicles: 4,914

4,914 Total naval vessels: 36

36 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2563 – #61 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Bulgaria’s 40,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 37,000 active personnel and 3,000 reserves. It also has a total population of 6.783 million.

26. Estonia

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Military defense budget: $1,463,360,000

$1,463,360,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $2,593,000,000

$2,593,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $57,377,000,000

$57,377,000,000 External debt: $26,400,000,000

$26,400,000,000 Total military aircraft: 5

5 Total military vehicles: 1,685

1,685 Total naval vessels: 8

8 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2917 – #107 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Estonia’s 96,500 total military personnel, which is composed of 7,700 active personnel, 78,800 reserves, and 10,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 1.194 million.

25. Ireland

Albert Bridge / Wikimedia Commons

Military defense budget: $1,500,000,000

$1,500,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $12,905,000,000

$12,905,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $608,463,000,000

$608,463,000,000 External debt: $3,300,000,000,000

$3,300,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 22

22 Total military vehicles: 1,712

1,712 Total naval vessels: 8

8 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1103 – #97 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Ireland’s 9,465 total military personnel, which is composed of 7,765 active personnel and 1,700 reserves. It also has a total population of 5.233 million.

24. Moldova

Military defense budget: $1,710,000,000

$1,710,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $5,453,000,000

$5,453,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $38,969,000,000

$38,969,000,000 External debt: $4,565,500,000

$4,565,500,000 Total military aircraft: 3

3 Total military vehicles: 500

500 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 3.2555 – #134 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Moldova’s 77,500 total military personnel, which is composed of 8,500 active personnel, 67,000 reserves, and 2,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 3.600 million.

23. Serbia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Military defense budget: $2,287,461,000

$2,287,461,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $27,569,000,000

$27,569,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $162,213,000,000

$162,213,000,000 External debt: $35,200,000,000

$35,200,000,000 Total military aircraft: 110

110 Total military vehicles: 3,683

3,683 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2576 – #63 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Serbia’s 627,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 25,000 active personnel, 2,000 reserves, and 600,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 6.652 million.

22. Lithuania

Military defense budget: $2,388,900,000

$2,388,900,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $6,168,000,000

$6,168,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $132,712,000,000

$132,712,000,000 External debt: $44,000,000,000

$44,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 9

9 Total military vehicles: 1,263

1,263 Total naval vessels: 14

14 Military strength score and world rank: 1.9075 – #88 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Lithuania’s 141,150 total military personnel, which is composed of 23,000 active personnel, 104,000 reserves, and 14,150 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 2.628 million.

21. Slovakia

U.S. Department of Defense / Public Domain / Flickr

Military defense budget: $2,656,000,000

$2,656,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $11,288,000,000

$11,288,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $213,053,000,000

$213,053,000,000 External debt: $127,600,000,000

$127,600,000,000 Total military aircraft: 41

41 Total military vehicles: 3,074

3,074 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 1.3978 – #71 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Slovakia’s 19,500 total military personnel, all of which are active-duty personnel. It also has a total population of 5.564 million.

20. Hungary

Jozsef Soos / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Military defense budget: $4,576,000,000

$4,576,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $45,719,000,000

$45,719,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $388,906,000,000

$388,906,000,000 External debt: $137,500,000,000

$137,500,000,000 Total military aircraft: 69

69 Total military vehicles: 7,797

7,797 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0259 – #55 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Hungary’s 76,600 total military personnel, which is composed of 41,600 active personnel, 20,000 reserves, and 15,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 9.856 million.

19. Portugal

Military defense budget: $4,627,000,000

$4,627,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $53,710,000,000

$53,710,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $529,901,000,000

$529,901,000,000 External debt: $399,395,000,000

$399,395,000,000 Total military aircraft: 115

115 Total military vehicles: 10,828

10,828 Total naval vessels: 194

194 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6856 – #39 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Portugal’s 260,400 total military personnel, which is composed of 24,000 active personnel, 211,700 reserves, and 24,700 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 10.64 million.

18. Austria

Gian Marco Anzellotti / Wikimedia Commons

Military defense budget: $5,475,750,000

$5,475,750,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $31,212,000,000

$31,212,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $590,354,000,000

$590,354,000,000 External debt: $630,000,000,000

$630,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 85

85 Total military vehicles: 7,322

7,322 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 1.3704 – #68 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Austria’s 141,600 total military personnel, which is composed of 16,000 active personnel and 125,600 reserves. It also has a total population of 8.968 million.

17. Greece

Military defense budget: $6,500,000,000

$6,500,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $13,608,000,000

$13,608,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $375,780,000,000

$375,780,000,000 External debt: $550,000,000,000

$550,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 558

558 Total military vehicles: 61,888

61,888 Total naval vessels: 192

192 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Greece’s 419,050 total military personnel, which is composed of 142,700 active personnel, 221,350 reserves, and 55,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 10.46 million.

16. Czechia

VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Military defense budget: $6,750,000,000

$6,750,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $148,379,000,000

$148,379,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $519,007,000,000

$519,007,000,000 External debt: $211,200,000,000

$211,200,000,000 Total military aircraft: 99

99 Total military vehicles: 6,340

6,340 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9994 – #53 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Czechia’s 32,200 total military personnel, which is composed of 28,000 active personnel and 4,200 reserves. It also has a total population of 10.84 million.

15. Finland

Military defense budget: $6,779,661,000

$6,779,661,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $16,929,000,000

$16,929,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $321,126,000,000

$321,126,000,000 External debt: $660,000,000,000

$660,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 163

163 Total military vehicles: 11,704

11,704 Total naval vessels: 264

264 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8437 – #48 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Finland’s 947,800 total military personnel, which is composed of 24,000 active personnel, 870,000 reserves, and 53,800 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 5.626 million.

14. Denmark

Military defense budget: $7,225,466,250

$7,225,466,250 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $109,371,000,000

$109,371,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $428,385,000,000

$428,385,000,000 External debt: $555,500,000,000

$555,500,000,000 Total military aircraft: 117

117 Total military vehicles: 3,856

3,856 Total naval vessels: 50

50 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8109 – #45 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Denmark’s 83,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 20,000 active personnel, 12,000 reserves, and 51,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 5.973 million.

13. Romania

U.S. Army Europe / Public Domain / Flickr

Military defense budget: $9,700,000,000

$9,700,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $73,000,000,000

$73,000,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $772,107,000,000

$772,107,000,000 External debt: $132,000,000,000

$132,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 140

140 Total military vehicles: 10,774

10,774 Total naval vessels: 20

20 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8984 – #51 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Romania’s 151,300 total military personnel, which is composed of 81,300 active personnel, 55,000 reserves, and 15,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 18.15 million.

12. Norway

Military defense budget: $9,710,000,000

$9,710,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $80,459,000,000

$80,459,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $449,528,000,000

$449,528,000,000 External debt: $716,144,000,000

$716,144,000,000 Total military aircraft: 97

97 Total military vehicles: 6,552

6,552 Total naval vessels: 43

43 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6811 – #38 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Norway’s 63,250 total military personnel, which is composed of 23,250 active personnel and 40,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 5.510 million.

11. Belgium

2007 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Military defense budget: $10,200,000,000

$10,200,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $40,813,000,000

$40,813,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $751,592,000,000

$751,592,000,000 External debt: $1,449,264,300,000

$1,449,264,300,000 Total military aircraft: 108

108 Total military vehicles: 4,606

4,606 Total naval vessels: 9

9 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2564 – #62 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Belgium’s 31,400 total military personnel, which is composed of 25,000 active personnel and 6,400 reserves. It also has a total population of 11.98 million.

10. Sweden

Military defense budget: $13,000,000,000

$13,000,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $60,863,000,000

$60,863,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $676,353,000,000

$676,353,000,000 External debt: $1,002,448,700,000

$1,002,448,700,000 Total military aircraft: 169

169 Total military vehicles: 6,795

6,795 Total naval vessels: 308

308 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4835 – #27 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Sweden’s 82,300 total military personnel, which is composed of 24,400 active personnel, 32,900 reserves, and 25,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 10.59 million.

9. Spain

Military defense budget: $23,397,000,000

$23,397,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $103,089,000,000

$103,089,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $2,242,000,000,000

$2,242,000,000,000 External debt: $2,572,738,300,000

$2,572,738,300,000 Total military aircraft: 461

461 Total military vehicles: 17,626

17,626 Total naval vessels: 152

152 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Spain’s 226,902 total military personnel, which is composed of 133,282 active personnel, 15,150 reserves, and 78,470 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 47.28 million.

8. Switzerland

Military defense budget: $25,039,000,000

$25,039,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $863,892,000,000

$863,892,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $733,779,000,000

$733,779,000,000 External debt: $2,200,000,000,000

$2,200,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 146

146 Total military vehicles: 6,996

6,996 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7869 – #44 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Switzerland’s 156,299 total military personnel, which is composed of 101,584 active personnel, 49,715 reserves, and 5,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 8.861 million.

7. Netherlands

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Military defense budget: $27,000,000,000

$27,000,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $69,830,000,000

$69,830,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $1,240,000,000,000

$1,240,000,000,000 External debt: $4,779,954,300,000

$4,779,954,300,000 Total military aircraft: 120

120 Total military vehicles: 2,755

2,755 Total naval vessels: 64

64 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6412 – #36 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Netherlands’s 53,145 total military personnel, which is composed of 41,380 active personnel, 6,765 reserves, and 5,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 17.77 million.

6. Italy

naphtalina / iStock via Getty Images

Military defense budget: $30,890,000,000

$30,890,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $247,396,000,000

$247,396,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $3,097,000,000,000

$3,097,000,000,000 External debt: $2,750,000,000,000

$2,750,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 729

729 Total military vehicles: 73,480

73,480 Total naval vessels: 196

196 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Italy’s 289,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 165,500 active personnel, 18,500 reserves, and 105,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 60.96 million.

5. Poland

Kamila Kozioł / iStock via Getty Images

Military defense budget: $48,700,000,000

$48,700,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $193,783,000,000

$193,783,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $1,616,000,000,000

$1,616,000,000,000 External debt: $386,947,000,000

$386,947,000,000 Total military aircraft: 479

479 Total military vehicles: 23,138

23,138 Total naval vessels: 62

62 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Poland’s 602,100 total military personnel, which is composed of 202,100 active personnel, 350,000 reserves, and 50,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 38.75 million.

4. Germany

Military defense budget: $50,000,000,000

$50,000,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $322,700,000,000

$322,700,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $5,230,000,000,000

$5,230,000,000,000 External debt: $6,238,609,300,000

$6,238,609,300,000 Total military aircraft: 584

584 Total military vehicles: 83,260

83,260 Total naval vessels: 61

61 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Germany’s 215,600 total military personnel, which is composed of 181,600 active personnel and 34,000 reserves. It also has a total population of 84.12 million.

3. Ukraine

Aleksandrkozak / Shutterstock.com

Military defense budget: $53,700,000,000

$53,700,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $40,510,000,000

$40,510,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $559,981,000,000

$559,981,000,000 External debt: $132,000,000,000

$132,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 324

324 Total military vehicles: 18,920

18,920 Total naval vessels: 89

89 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3755 – #21 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Ukraine’s 2,200,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 900,000 active personnel, 1,200,000 reserves, and 100,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 35.66 million.

2. France

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Military defense budget: $55,000,000,000

$55,000,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $240,792,000,000

$240,792,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $3,764,000,000,000

$3,764,000,000,000 External debt: $6,992,104,900,000

$6,992,104,900,000 Total military aircraft: 976

976 Total military vehicles: 110,932

110,932 Total naval vessels: 129

129 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for France’s 376,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 200,000 active personnel, 26,000 reserves, and 150,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 68.37 million.

1. United Kingdom

Military defense budget: $71,500,540,000

$71,500,540,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $177,915,000,000

$177,915,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $3,700,000,000,000

$3,700,000,000,000 External debt: $9,593,749,000,000

$9,593,749,000,000 Total military aircraft: 631

631 Total military vehicles: 38,200

38,200 Total naval vessels: 109

109 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for the United Kingdom’s 1,108,860 total military personnel, which is composed of 184,860 active personnel and 924,000 reserves. It also has a total population of 68.46 million.

