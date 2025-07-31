Enduring Lethality: The Browning M2 Remains a Green Beret Staple Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Key Points There are very few weapons in the U.S. military that have the staying power of the Browning M2, first entering service over a century ago

While there have been small updates to the gun, it has largely been unchanged as a .50 caliber heavy machine gun

ith an effective range of over 6,500 feet and the ability to shred light armor, aircraft, and fortified positions

There are very few weapons in the U.S. military that have the staying power of the Browning M2, first entering service over a century ago. While there have been small updates to the gun, it has largely been unchanged as a .50 caliber heavy machine gun. With an effective range of over 6,500 feet and the ability to shred light armor, aircraft, and fortified positions, the M2 proves that age is no obstacle to relevance in modern warfare. The M2 is just one of the weapons in the Green Berets’ tool box. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring the arsenal of the Green Berets and which of these weapons have the longest range.

To determine the longest range guns used by US Green Berets, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed guns cataloged by Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, and arms. We ranked the guns according to the maximum effective range. We included supplemental data on the type of weapon, maximum effective range, and the caliber or ammunition used by each gun.

Here is a look at the longest-range guns used by the US Green Berets:

Why Are We Covering This?

soldiersmediacenter / Flickr

Understanding the weapons and small arms used by today’s militaries gives some insight into a nation’s combat capabilities, or even tactical doctrines. These guns are not just instruments of warfare, but they actually reflect the technological innovation and defense budgets for a given military over the time. By exploring which rifles, sidearms, machine guns, and support weapons are fielded by various armed forces, we can better understand how nations prepare for conflict, defend their interests, and ultimately shape their battlefield effectiveness.

38. Mossberg Model 590

Weapon type: Pump-action shotgun

Pump-action shotgun Year entered service: 1975

1975 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: O.S. Mossberg and Sons

O.S. Mossberg and Sons Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12-gauge, 6-, 8-, or 9-round tubular magazine

12-gauge, 6-, 8-, or 9-round tubular magazine Firing action: Pump-action slide

Pump-action slide Maximum effective range: 130 ft.

37. Steyr GB

Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol

Semi-automatic pistol Year entered service: 1974

1974 Country of origin: Austria

Austria Manufacturer: Steyr-Daimler-Puch

Steyr-Daimler-Puch Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 18-round box

9×19 parabellum, 18-round box Firing action: Delayed-blowback

Delayed-blowback Maximum effective range: 147 ft.

36. Benelli M4 Super 90 (M1014 JSCS)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Semi-automatic combat shotgun

Semi-automatic combat shotgun Year entered service: 1999

1999 Country of origin: Italy

Italy Manufacturer: Benelli Armi

Benelli Armi Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12-gauge, 7+1 tube magazine

12-gauge, 7+1 tube magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; semi-automatic

Gas-operated; semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 164 ft.

35. Beretta M9

Beretta M9 semi automatic pistols by Sergeant Matt Hecht / CC0 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/)

Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol

Semi-automatic pistol Year entered service: 1990

1990 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Beretta

Beretta Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9x19mm Parabellum, 15-round detachable box magazine

9x19mm Parabellum, 15-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Semi-automatic, single / double-action pistol

Semi-automatic, single / double-action pistol Maximum effective range: 164 ft.

34. Ingram MAC-10 (M10)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Submachine gun

Submachine gun Year entered service: 1970

1970 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Military Armament Corporation

Military Armament Corporation Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, .45ACP; .380 ACP, 30- or 32-round detachable box magazine

9×19 parabellum, .45ACP; .380 ACP, 30- or 32-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Blowback-operation; full-automatic fire

Blowback-operation; full-automatic fire Maximum effective range: 164 ft.

33. SIG-Sauer P226

Weapon type: Semi-automatic handgun

Semi-automatic handgun Year entered service: 1984

1984 Country of origin: Switzerland

Switzerland Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer

SIG-Sauer Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 12-, 13-, 15-, 17-, 18-, or 20-round detachable box magazine

9×19 parabellum, 12-, 13-, 15-, 17-, 18-, or 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Semi-automatic; short-recoil; double-action

Semi-automatic; short-recoil; double-action Maximum effective range: 165 ft.

32. SIG-Sauer P228

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol

Semi-automatic service pistol Year entered service: 1988

1988 Country of origin: Switzerland

Switzerland Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer

SIG-Sauer Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 13-round detachable box magazine

9×19 parabellum, 13-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Semi-automatic; recoil-operated

Semi-automatic; recoil-operated Maximum effective range: 165 ft.

31. Colt / AAI M203

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Breech-loading under-barrel grenade launcher

Breech-loading under-barrel grenade launcher Year entered service: 1969

1969 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Colf Defense; AAI Corporation; Airtronic

Colf Defense; AAI Corporation; Airtronic Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x46mm grenade, Single-shot

40x46mm grenade, Single-shot Firing action: Single-shot

Single-shot Maximum effective range: 480 ft.

30. Heckler & Koch HK MP5

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Submachine gun

Submachine gun Year entered service: 1966

1966 Country of origin: Germany

Germany Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch

Heckler & Koch Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 15-, 30-, or 40-round detachable box magazine; C-Mag 100-round support

9×19 parabellum, 15-, 30-, or 40-round detachable box magazine; C-Mag 100-round support Firing action: Roller-locked delayed blowback

Roller-locked delayed blowback Maximum effective range: 660 ft.

29. RPG-7

Terry Moore/Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Weapon type: Rocket-propelled grenade launcher

Rocket-propelled grenade launcher Year entered service: 1961

1961 Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Manufacturer: Bazalt

Bazalt Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40mm, Single-shot

40mm, Single-shot Firing action: Shoulder-fired; single-shot; reusable launch tube

Shoulder-fired; single-shot; reusable launch tube Maximum effective range: 984 ft.

28. M136 Light Anti-Armor Weapon (AT4)

Weapon type: Man-portable disposable anti-armor rocket launcher

Man-portable disposable anti-armor rocket launcher Year entered service: 1987

1987 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Alliant TechSystems

Alliant TechSystems Caliber of ammunition and feed: 84mm, Single-shot

84mm, Single-shot Firing action: Self-contained recoilless rifle

Self-contained recoilless rifle Maximum effective range: 985 ft.

27. M79

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Single-shot grenade launcher

Single-shot grenade launcher Year entered service: 1961

1961 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Various contractors

Various contractors Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x46mm, Single shot

40x46mm, Single shot Firing action: Single-shot, breech-loaded; reusable

Single-shot, breech-loaded; reusable Maximum effective range: 1,150 ft.

26. M32 MGL

Weapon type: Six-shot grenade launcher

Six-shot grenade launcher Year entered service: 2006

2006 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Milkor

Milkor Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x46mm, Six-shot non-removable rotating cylinder

40x46mm, Six-shot non-removable rotating cylinder Firing action: Spring-driven rotating cylinder

Spring-driven rotating cylinder Maximum effective range: 1,315 ft.

25. Mk 14 Mod 0 EBR

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle

Designated marksman rifle Year entered service: 2004

2004 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Smith Enterprises

Smith Enterprises Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt, semi-automatic

Gas-operated, rotating bolt, semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 1,500 ft.

24. Springfield M14

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Battle rifle

Battle rifle Year entered service: 1959

1959 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Springfield Armory

Springfield Armory Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt, selective fire

Gas-operated, rotating bolt, selective fire Maximum effective range: 1,509 ft.

23. Carl-Gustav M4 (CGM4)

Jorchr / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Man-portable, shoulder-fired multirole weapon

Man-portable, shoulder-fired multirole weapon Year entered service: 2014

2014 Country of origin: Sweden

Sweden Manufacturer: Saab Technologies

Saab Technologies Caliber of ammunition and feed: 70mm, Single-shot

70mm, Single-shot Firing action: Trigger-actuated

Trigger-actuated Maximum effective range: 1,600 ft.

22. Fabrique Nationale FN SCAR (Mk 16 / Mk 17)

Weapon type: Automatic assault rifle

Automatic assault rifle Year entered service: 2009

2009 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale

Fabrique Nationale Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-(mk 17) or 30-round (mk 16) box magazine

5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-(mk 17) or 30-round (mk 16) box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt

Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

21. M72 LAW

ZiaLater, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Disposable anti-tank rocket launcher

Disposable anti-tank rocket launcher Year entered service: 1963

1963 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Talley Industries

Talley Industries Caliber of ammunition and feed: 66mm, Single shot disposable tube

66mm, Single shot disposable tube Firing action: Single-shot; disposable tube

Single-shot; disposable tube Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

20. Navy Mark 12 Special Purpose Rifle (Mk 12 SPR)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Sniper rifle / designated marksman rifle

Sniper rifle / designated marksman rifle Year entered service: 2002

2002 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Colt Firearms

Colt Firearms Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box magazine

5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt

Gas-operated, rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 1,800 ft.

19. Barrett M107

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Weapon type: Anti-materiel / anti-personnel sniper rifle

Anti-materiel / anti-personnel sniper rifle Year entered service: 2008

2008 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms Company

Barrett Firearms Company Caliber of ammunition and feed: .50 BMG (12.7x99mm NATO), 10-round detachable box magazine

.50 BMG (12.7x99mm NATO), 10-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Recoil operated, rotating bolt, semi-automatic

Recoil operated, rotating bolt, semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 1,850 ft.

18. Colt M4A1 SOPMOD

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Carbine rifle with special forces modification kit

Carbine rifle with special forces modification kit Year entered service: 1993

1993 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Colt Firearms / Knights Armament

Colt Firearms / Knights Armament Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine

5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt

Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 1,968 ft.

17. Heckler & Koch HK G28

Rüdiger Müller / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle

Designated marksman rifle Year entered service: 2006

2006 Country of origin: Germany

Germany Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch

Heckler & Koch Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; semi-automatic

Gas-operated; semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 2,000 ft.

16. Fabrique Nationale M249 SAW / LMG

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Light machine gun

Light machine gun Year entered service: 1984

1984 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: FN Manufacturing

FN Manufacturing Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 30-round detachable box; 200-round metal link belt

5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 30-round detachable box; 200-round metal link belt Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt

Gas-operated; open bolt Maximum effective range: 2,600 ft.

15. Fabrique Nationale Mk 48 LWMG

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Light weight machine gun

Light weight machine gun Year entered service: 2003

2003 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale

Fabrique Nationale Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating belt

7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating belt Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt; belt-fed

Gas-operated; open bolt; belt-fed Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.

14. M110 SASS

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle

Designated marksman rifle Year entered service: 2007

2007 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Knight’s Armament

Knight’s Armament Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt

Gas-operated, rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.

13. Remington M24 SWS

Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle Year entered service: 1987

1987 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Remington Arms

Remington Arms Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO; .338 Lapua Magnum, 5-round internal magazine / 5- or 10-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO; .338 Lapua Magnum, 5-round internal magazine / 5- or 10-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Manually-operated bolt-action

Manually-operated bolt-action Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.

12. AirTronic PSRL-1 (RPG-7USA)

SU1677 / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Anti-armor / anti-personnel should-fired rocket launcher

Anti-armor / anti-personnel should-fired rocket launcher Year entered service: 2009

2009 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: AirTronic

AirTronic Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40mm, Single-shot; reusable launch tube

40mm, Single-shot; reusable launch tube Firing action: Single-shot

Single-shot Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.

11. Fabrique Nationale Mk 46 LWMG

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Weapon type: Light weight machine gun

Light weight machine gun Year entered service: 2003

2003 Country of origin: Belgium

Belgium Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale

Fabrique Nationale Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, Disintegrating Belt Feed

5.56x45mm NATO, Disintegrating Belt Feed Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt; full-automatic

Gas-operated; open bolt; full-automatic Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.

10. Stoner SR-25

Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle

Designated marksman rifle Year entered service: 1990

1990 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Knights Armament

Knights Armament Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt; semi-automatic

Gas-operated; rotating bolt; semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.

9. General Electric GAU-17/A Minigun

Weapon type: Six-barrel gatling gun

Six-barrel gatling gun Year entered service: 1965

1965 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: General Electric

General Electric Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 1,500 to 4,400-round linked belts

7.62x51mm NATO, 1,500 to 4,400-round linked belts Firing action: Electrically-driven; belt-fed

Electrically-driven; belt-fed Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.

8. General Electric M134 Minigun

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Six-barrel gatling gun

Six-barrel gatling gun Year entered service: 1963

1963 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: General Electric

General Electric Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 4,000-round linked belt

7.62x51mm NATO, 4,000-round linked belt Firing action: Electrically-driven; belt-fed

Electrically-driven; belt-fed Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.

7. Remington M40

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle Year entered service: 1966

1966 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Remington Arms

Remington Arms Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, .308 Winchester, 5-round integral box magazine, 5-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO, .308 Winchester, 5-round integral box magazine, 5-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Bolt-action, rotating bolt

Bolt-action, rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.

6. ST Kinetics Ultimax 100

Weapon type: Light machine gun

Light machine gun Year entered service: 1982

1982 Country of origin: Singapore

Singapore Manufacturer: Chartered Industries of Singapore

Chartered Industries of Singapore Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round box magazine or 100-round drum

5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round box magazine or 100-round drum Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt

Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.

5. Remington MSR (Modular Sniper Rifle)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle Year entered service: 2013

2013 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Remington Arms

Remington Arms Caliber of ammunition and feed: .338 Lapua Magnum, .338 Norma Magnum, .300 Winchester Magnum, 7.62x51mm NATO, 5-, 7- or 10-round detachable box magazine

.338 Lapua Magnum, .338 Norma Magnum, .300 Winchester Magnum, 7.62x51mm NATO, 5-, 7- or 10-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system

Manually-actuated bolt-action system Maximum effective range: 4,920 ft.

4. McMillan TAC-338

Courtesy of The Overwatch ELR via Facebook

Weapon type: Sniper rifle

Sniper rifle Year entered service: 2005

2005 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: McMillan Tactical Products

McMillan Tactical Products Caliber of ammunition and feed: .338 Lapua Magnum, .338 Norma Magnum, 5-round magazine

.338 Lapua Magnum, .338 Norma Magnum, 5-round magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt action

Manually-actuated bolt action Maximum effective range: 5,250 ft.

3. Fabrique Nationale M240

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: General purpose machine gun

General purpose machine gun Year entered service: 1977

1977 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: FN Manufacturing

FN Manufacturing Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating metal link feed of various counts

7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating metal link feed of various counts Firing action: Gas-operated; open-bolt; belt-fed; full-automatic

Gas-operated; open-bolt; belt-fed; full-automatic Maximum effective range: 5,905 ft.

2. Browning M2

Weapon type: Heavy machine gun

Heavy machine gun Year entered service: 1921

1921 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Saco Defense Industries

Saco Defense Industries Caliber of ammunition and feed: .50 BMG, 12.7x99mm NATO, 110-round metallic link belt

.50 BMG, 12.7x99mm NATO, 110-round metallic link belt Firing action: automatic short recoil-operated, air-cooled

automatic short recoil-operated, air-cooled Maximum effective range: 6,560 ft.

1. FGM-148 Javelin

Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Anti-tank guided missile launcher

Anti-tank guided missile launcher Year entered service: 1996

1996 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Raytheon / Lockheed Martin

Raytheon / Lockheed Martin Caliber of ammunition and feed: 127mm, Single-shot, reusable launcher

127mm, Single-shot, reusable launcher Firing action: Imaging infrared, impact force solid fuel rocket

Imaging infrared, impact force solid fuel rocket Maximum effective range: 8,202 ft.

