Enduring Lethality: The Browning M2 Remains a Green Beret Staple

Key Points
-
There are very few weapons in the U.S. military that have the staying power of the Browning M2, first entering service over a century ago
-
While there have been small updates to the gun, it has largely been unchanged as a .50 caliber heavy machine gun
-
ith an effective range of over 6,500 feet and the ability to shred light armor, aircraft, and fortified positions
- Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)
There are very few weapons in the U.S. military that have the staying power of the Browning M2, first entering service over a century ago. While there have been small updates to the gun, it has largely been unchanged as a .50 caliber heavy machine gun. With an effective range of over 6,500 feet and the ability to shred light armor, aircraft, and fortified positions, the M2 proves that age is no obstacle to relevance in modern warfare. The M2 is just one of the weapons in the Green Berets’ tool box. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring the arsenal of the Green Berets and which of these weapons have the longest range.
To determine the longest range guns used by US Green Berets, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed guns cataloged by Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, and arms. We ranked the guns according to the maximum effective range. We included supplemental data on the type of weapon, maximum effective range, and the caliber or ammunition used by each gun.
Here is a look at the longest-range guns used by the US Green Berets:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding the weapons and small arms used by today’s militaries gives some insight into a nation’s combat capabilities, or even tactical doctrines. These guns are not just instruments of warfare, but they actually reflect the technological innovation and defense budgets for a given military over the time. By exploring which rifles, sidearms, machine guns, and support weapons are fielded by various armed forces, we can better understand how nations prepare for conflict, defend their interests, and ultimately shape their battlefield effectiveness.
38. Mossberg Model 590
- Weapon type: Pump-action shotgun
- Year entered service: 1975
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: O.S. Mossberg and Sons
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12-gauge, 6-, 8-, or 9-round tubular magazine
- Firing action: Pump-action slide
- Maximum effective range: 130 ft.
37. Steyr GB
- Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol
- Year entered service: 1974
- Country of origin: Austria
- Manufacturer: Steyr-Daimler-Puch
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 18-round box
- Firing action: Delayed-blowback
- Maximum effective range: 147 ft.
36. Benelli M4 Super 90 (M1014 JSCS)
- Weapon type: Semi-automatic combat shotgun
- Year entered service: 1999
- Country of origin: Italy
- Manufacturer: Benelli Armi
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12-gauge, 7+1 tube magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated; semi-automatic
- Maximum effective range: 164 ft.
35. Beretta M9
- Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol
- Year entered service: 1990
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Beretta
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9x19mm Parabellum, 15-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Semi-automatic, single / double-action pistol
- Maximum effective range: 164 ft.
34. Ingram MAC-10 (M10)
- Weapon type: Submachine gun
- Year entered service: 1970
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Military Armament Corporation
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, .45ACP; .380 ACP, 30- or 32-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Blowback-operation; full-automatic fire
- Maximum effective range: 164 ft.
33. SIG-Sauer P226
- Weapon type: Semi-automatic handgun
- Year entered service: 1984
- Country of origin: Switzerland
- Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 12-, 13-, 15-, 17-, 18-, or 20-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Semi-automatic; short-recoil; double-action
- Maximum effective range: 165 ft.
32. SIG-Sauer P228
- Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol
- Year entered service: 1988
- Country of origin: Switzerland
- Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 13-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Semi-automatic; recoil-operated
- Maximum effective range: 165 ft.
31. Colt / AAI M203
- Weapon type: Breech-loading under-barrel grenade launcher
- Year entered service: 1969
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Colf Defense; AAI Corporation; Airtronic
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x46mm grenade, Single-shot
- Firing action: Single-shot
- Maximum effective range: 480 ft.
30. Heckler & Koch HK MP5
- Weapon type: Submachine gun
- Year entered service: 1966
- Country of origin: Germany
- Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 15-, 30-, or 40-round detachable box magazine; C-Mag 100-round support
- Firing action: Roller-locked delayed blowback
- Maximum effective range: 660 ft.
29. RPG-7
- Weapon type: Rocket-propelled grenade launcher
- Year entered service: 1961
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Manufacturer: Bazalt
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40mm, Single-shot
- Firing action: Shoulder-fired; single-shot; reusable launch tube
- Maximum effective range: 984 ft.
28. M136 Light Anti-Armor Weapon (AT4)
- Weapon type: Man-portable disposable anti-armor rocket launcher
- Year entered service: 1987
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Alliant TechSystems
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 84mm, Single-shot
- Firing action: Self-contained recoilless rifle
- Maximum effective range: 985 ft.
27. M79
- Weapon type: Single-shot grenade launcher
- Year entered service: 1961
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Various contractors
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x46mm, Single shot
- Firing action: Single-shot, breech-loaded; reusable
- Maximum effective range: 1,150 ft.
26. M32 MGL
- Weapon type: Six-shot grenade launcher
- Year entered service: 2006
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Milkor
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x46mm, Six-shot non-removable rotating cylinder
- Firing action: Spring-driven rotating cylinder
- Maximum effective range: 1,315 ft.
25. Mk 14 Mod 0 EBR
- Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
- Year entered service: 2004
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Smith Enterprises
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt, semi-automatic
- Maximum effective range: 1,500 ft.
24. Springfield M14
- Weapon type: Battle rifle
- Year entered service: 1959
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Springfield Armory
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt, selective fire
- Maximum effective range: 1,509 ft.
23. Carl-Gustav M4 (CGM4)
- Weapon type: Man-portable, shoulder-fired multirole weapon
- Year entered service: 2014
- Country of origin: Sweden
- Manufacturer: Saab Technologies
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 70mm, Single-shot
- Firing action: Trigger-actuated
- Maximum effective range: 1,600 ft.
22. Fabrique Nationale FN SCAR (Mk 16 / Mk 17)
- Weapon type: Automatic assault rifle
- Year entered service: 2009
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-(mk 17) or 30-round (mk 16) box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.
21. M72 LAW
- Weapon type: Disposable anti-tank rocket launcher
- Year entered service: 1963
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Talley Industries
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 66mm, Single shot disposable tube
- Firing action: Single-shot; disposable tube
- Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.
20. Navy Mark 12 Special Purpose Rifle (Mk 12 SPR)
- Weapon type: Sniper rifle / designated marksman rifle
- Year entered service: 2002
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Colt Firearms
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 1,800 ft.
19. Barrett M107
- Weapon type: Anti-materiel / anti-personnel sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 2008
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms Company
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: .50 BMG (12.7x99mm NATO), 10-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Recoil operated, rotating bolt, semi-automatic
- Maximum effective range: 1,850 ft.
18. Colt M4A1 SOPMOD
- Weapon type: Carbine rifle with special forces modification kit
- Year entered service: 1993
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Colt Firearms / Knights Armament
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 1,968 ft.
17. Heckler & Koch HK G28
- Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
- Year entered service: 2006
- Country of origin: Germany
- Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated; semi-automatic
- Maximum effective range: 2,000 ft.
16. Fabrique Nationale M249 SAW / LMG
- Weapon type: Light machine gun
- Year entered service: 1984
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: FN Manufacturing
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 30-round detachable box; 200-round metal link belt
- Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt
- Maximum effective range: 2,600 ft.
15. Fabrique Nationale Mk 48 LWMG
- Weapon type: Light weight machine gun
- Year entered service: 2003
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating belt
- Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt; belt-fed
- Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.
14. M110 SASS
- Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
- Year entered service: 2007
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Knight’s Armament
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.
13. Remington M24 SWS
- Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 1987
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Remington Arms
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO; .338 Lapua Magnum, 5-round internal magazine / 5- or 10-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Manually-operated bolt-action
- Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.
12. AirTronic PSRL-1 (RPG-7USA)
- Weapon type: Anti-armor / anti-personnel should-fired rocket launcher
- Year entered service: 2009
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: AirTronic
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40mm, Single-shot; reusable launch tube
- Firing action: Single-shot
- Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.
11. Fabrique Nationale Mk 46 LWMG
- Weapon type: Light weight machine gun
- Year entered service: 2003
- Country of origin: Belgium
- Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, Disintegrating Belt Feed
- Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt; full-automatic
- Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.
10. Stoner SR-25
- Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
- Year entered service: 1990
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Knights Armament
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt; semi-automatic
- Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.
9. General Electric GAU-17/A Minigun
- Weapon type: Six-barrel gatling gun
- Year entered service: 1965
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: General Electric
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 1,500 to 4,400-round linked belts
- Firing action: Electrically-driven; belt-fed
- Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.
8. General Electric M134 Minigun
- Weapon type: Six-barrel gatling gun
- Year entered service: 1963
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: General Electric
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 4,000-round linked belt
- Firing action: Electrically-driven; belt-fed
- Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.
7. Remington M40
- Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 1966
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Remington Arms
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, .308 Winchester, 5-round integral box magazine, 5-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Bolt-action, rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.
6. ST Kinetics Ultimax 100
- Weapon type: Light machine gun
- Year entered service: 1982
- Country of origin: Singapore
- Manufacturer: Chartered Industries of Singapore
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round box magazine or 100-round drum
- Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.
5. Remington MSR (Modular Sniper Rifle)
- Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 2013
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Remington Arms
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: .338 Lapua Magnum, .338 Norma Magnum, .300 Winchester Magnum, 7.62x51mm NATO, 5-, 7- or 10-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system
- Maximum effective range: 4,920 ft.
4. McMillan TAC-338
- Weapon type: Sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 2005
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: McMillan Tactical Products
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: .338 Lapua Magnum, .338 Norma Magnum, 5-round magazine
- Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt action
- Maximum effective range: 5,250 ft.
3. Fabrique Nationale M240
- Weapon type: General purpose machine gun
- Year entered service: 1977
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: FN Manufacturing
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating metal link feed of various counts
- Firing action: Gas-operated; open-bolt; belt-fed; full-automatic
- Maximum effective range: 5,905 ft.
2. Browning M2
- Weapon type: Heavy machine gun
- Year entered service: 1921
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Saco Defense Industries
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: .50 BMG, 12.7x99mm NATO, 110-round metallic link belt
- Firing action: automatic short recoil-operated, air-cooled
- Maximum effective range: 6,560 ft.
1. FGM-148 Javelin
- Weapon type: Anti-tank guided missile launcher
- Year entered service: 1996
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Raytheon / Lockheed Martin
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 127mm, Single-shot, reusable launcher
- Firing action: Imaging infrared, impact force solid fuel rocket
- Maximum effective range: 8,202 ft.
Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored)
Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less.
Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests.
Here’s how it works:
1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz
2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.
3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.