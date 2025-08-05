France Tops UK in Economic Firepower (PPP), but Germany Remains Supreme Catarina Belova / Shutterstock.com

Key Points France has edged past the United Kingdom but still falls short of another NATO power

With a purchasing power of $3.76 trillion (in US dollars), France not only has a top economy but it can afford an elite military as well

This economic power ultimately puts France as a top military in the World

In the battle of Europe’s top economies, France has edged past the United Kingdom but still falls short of another NATO power. With a purchasing power of $3.76 trillion (in US dollars), France not only has a top economy but it can afford an elite military as well. Dassault Aviation is based in Paris and makes some of the most advanced fighter aircraft that money can buy, like the Rafael. This economic power ultimately puts France as a top military in the World. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at European nations and their purchasing power.

To determine the European countries with the most purchasing power parity (PPP), 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries based on PPP. We also included supplemental information regarding foreign exchange/gold reserves, defense budgets, external debt, a composition of military assets, as well as the overall military strength score.

Here is a look at the military powers with the most PPP in Europe:

Why Are We Covering This?

Alexander Lukatskiy / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the military dynamics in Europe is important considering the continent’s deeply rooted geopolitical challenges going forward. Historically, Europe has been marked by wars, shifting alliances, and territorial disputes, and yet it still remains a key player on the global stage. At the same time, alliances like the EU or NATO are some of the most powerful in terms of their influence on the world. Whether it is a question of NATO’s expansion or Russia’s campaign in Eastern Europe, these military forces tilt the region’s balance of power.

38. Montenegro

Purchasing power parity: $17,115,000,000

$17,115,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $1,574,000,000

$1,574,000,000 Military defense budget: $148,100,000 – #136 out of 145

$148,100,000 – #136 out of 145 External debt: $2,958,500,000

$2,958,500,000 Total military aircraft: 11

11 Total military vehicles: 471

471 Total naval vessels: 14

14 Military strength score and world rank: 2.9216 – #127 out of 145

For some background, Montenegro has a total population of 599,849, and of these 85,179 are fit for military service. It has 7,850 total military personnel, which is composed of 2,350 active personnel and 5,500 paramilitary forces.

37. Kosovo

Gwengoat / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Purchasing power parity: $23,794,000,000

$23,794,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $1,245,000,000

$1,245,000,000 Military defense budget: $260,715,150 – #128 out of 145

$260,715,150 – #128 out of 145 External debt: $2,750,000,000

$2,750,000,000 Total military aircraft: 0

0 Total military vehicles: 737

737 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 4.9141 – #144 out of 145

For some background, Kosovo has a total population of 1.977 million, and of these 743,387 are fit for military service. It has 15,500 total military personnel, which is composed of 10,000 active personnel, 5,000 reserves, and 500 paramilitary forces.

36. Iceland

patpongs / iStock via Getty Images

Purchasing power parity: $26,155,000,000

$26,155,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $5,809,000,000

$5,809,000,000 Military defense budget: $312,400,000 – #121 out of 145

$312,400,000 – #121 out of 145 External debt: $22,000,000,000

$22,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 0

0 Total military vehicles: 150

150 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 3.5181 – #135 out of 145

For some background, Iceland has a total population of 364,036, and of these 50,237 are fit for military service.

35. Moldova

Andrejs Marcenko / Shutterstock.com

Purchasing power parity: $38,969,000,000

$38,969,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $5,453,000,000

$5,453,000,000 Military defense budget: $1,710,000,000 – #73 out of 145

$1,710,000,000 – #73 out of 145 External debt: $4,565,500,000

$4,565,500,000 Total military aircraft: 3

3 Total military vehicles: 500

500 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 3.2555 – #134 out of 145

For some background, Moldova has a total population of 3.600 million, and of these 1,792,565 are fit for military service. It has 77,500 total military personnel, which is composed of 8,500 active personnel, 67,000 reserves, and 2,000 paramilitary forces.

34. North Macedonia

Purchasing power parity: $42,444,000,000

$42,444,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $5,015,000,000

$5,015,000,000 Military defense budget: $388,421,700 – #114 out of 145

$388,421,700 – #114 out of 145 External debt: $11,000,000,000

$11,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 20

20 Total military vehicles: 1,108

1,108 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.4042 – #112 out of 145

For some background, North Macedonia has a total population of 2.136 million, and of these 783,773 are fit for military service. It has 7,250 total military personnel, which is composed of 9,000 active personnel, 60,000 reserves, and 3,500 paramilitary forces.

33. Albania

RossHelen / iStock via Getty Images

Purchasing power parity: $49,592,000,000

$49,592,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $6,455,000,000

$6,455,000,000 Military defense budget: $558,862,420 – #101 out of 145

$558,862,420 – #101 out of 145 External debt: $7,312,000,000

$7,312,000,000 Total military aircraft: 19

19 Total military vehicles: 1,796

1,796 Total naval vessels: 19

19 Military strength score and world rank: 1.6815 – #78 out of 145

For some background, Albania has a total population of 3.107 million, and of these 1,292,554 are fit for military service. It has 9,100 total military personnel, which is composed of 6,600 active personnel, 2,000 reserves, and 500 paramilitary forces.

32. Estonia

pedrosz / Flickr

Purchasing power parity: $57,377,000,000

$57,377,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $2,593,000,000

$2,593,000,000 Military defense budget: $1,463,360,000 – #77 out of 145

$1,463,360,000 – #77 out of 145 External debt: $26,400,000,000

$26,400,000,000 Total military aircraft: 5

5 Total military vehicles: 1,685

1,685 Total naval vessels: 8

8 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2917 – #107 out of 145

For some background, Estonia has a total population of 1.194 million, and of these 456,028 are fit for military service. It has 96,500 total military personnel, which is composed of 7,700 active personnel, 78,800 reserves, and 10,000 paramilitary forces.

31. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia and Herzegovina-02232 - Old Bridge by archer10 (Dennis) / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

Purchasing power parity: $63,769,000,000

$63,769,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $9,205,000,000

$9,205,000,000 Military defense budget: $216,400,000 – #131 out of 145

$216,400,000 – #131 out of 145 External debt: $7,760,500,000

$7,760,500,000 Total military aircraft: 22

22 Total military vehicles: 720

720 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 3.0799 – #131 out of 145

For some background, Bosnia and Herzegovina has a total population of 3.799 million, and of these 1,956,316 are fit for military service. It has 18,770 total military personnel, which is composed of 12,770 active personnel, 6,000 reserves, and 0 paramilitary forces.

30. Latvia

Marcus Lindstrom / E+ via Getty Images

Purchasing power parity: $71,154,000,000

$71,154,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $4,957,000,000

$4,957,000,000 Military defense budget: $1,138,000,000 – #84 out of 145

$1,138,000,000 – #84 out of 145 External debt: $44,180,400,000

$44,180,400,000 Total military aircraft: 7

7 Total military vehicles: 1,848

1,848 Total naval vessels: 18

18 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1246 – #99 out of 145

For some background, Latvia has a total population of 1.801 million, and of these 648,449 are fit for military service. It has 65,750 total military personnel, which is composed of 17,250 active personnel, 36,000 reserves, and 12,500 paramilitary forces.

29. Luxembourg

crazy_mad_train / Shutterstock.com

Purchasing power parity: $88,533,000,000

$88,533,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $2,977,000,000

$2,977,000,000 Military defense budget: $726,092,925 – #98 out of 145

$726,092,925 – #98 out of 145 External debt: $4,730,000,000,000

$4,730,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 1

1 Total military vehicles: 182

182 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.6415 – #117 out of 145

For some background, Luxembourg has a total population of 671,254, and of these 92,633 are fit for military service. It has 1,000 total military personnel, all of which are active duty personnel.

28. Slovenia

Sopotnicki / Shutterstock.com

Purchasing power parity: $102,036,000,000

$102,036,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $2,370,000,000

$2,370,000,000 Military defense budget: $886,860,000 – #91 out of 145

$886,860,000 – #91 out of 145 External debt: $55,000,000,000

$55,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 39

39 Total military vehicles: 1,428

1,428 Total naval vessels: 2

2 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1016 – #96 out of 145

For some background, Slovenia has a total population of 2.098 million, and of these 826,570 are fit for military service. It has 38,300 total military personnel, which is composed of 7,300 active personnel, 26,000 reserves, and 5,000 paramilitary forces.

27. Lithuania

ewg3D / E+ via Getty Images

Purchasing power parity: $132,712,000,000

$132,712,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $6,168,000,000

$6,168,000,000 Military defense budget: $2,388,900,000 – #66 out of 145

$2,388,900,000 – #66 out of 145 External debt: $44,000,000,000

$44,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 9

9 Total military vehicles: 1,263

1,263 Total naval vessels: 14

14 Military strength score and world rank: 1.9075 – #88 out of 145

For some background, Lithuania has a total population of 2.628 million, and of these 1,332,490 are fit for military service. It has 141,150 total military personnel, which is composed of 23,000 active personnel, 104,000 reserves, and 14,150 paramilitary forces.

26. Croatia

DaLiu / Shutterstock.com

Purchasing power parity: $159,305,000,000

$159,305,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $3,176,000,000

$3,176,000,000 Military defense budget: $1,176,000,000 – #83 out of 145

$1,176,000,000 – #83 out of 145 External debt: $55,000,000,000

$55,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 67

67 Total military vehicles: 2,848

2,848 Total naval vessels: 30

30 Military strength score and world rank: 1.5074 – #75 out of 145

For some background, Croatia has a total population of 4.150 million, and of these 1,564,594 are fit for military service. It has 36,425 total military personnel, which is composed of 14,325 active personnel, 20,100 reserves, and 2,000 paramilitary forces.

25. Serbia

Serbia-0364 - Entering Belgrade by archer10 (Dennis) / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

Purchasing power parity: $162,213,000,000

$162,213,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $27,569,000,000

$27,569,000,000 Military defense budget: $2,287,461,000 – #68 out of 145

$2,287,461,000 – #68 out of 145 External debt: $35,200,000,000

$35,200,000,000 Total military aircraft: 110

110 Total military vehicles: 3,683

3,683 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2576 – #63 out of 145

For some background, Serbia has a total population of 6.652 million, and of these 2,574,406 are fit for military service. It has 627,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 25,000 active personnel, 2,000 reserves, and 600,000 paramilitary forces.

24. Slovakia

QQ7 / iStock via Getty Images

Purchasing power parity: $213,053,000,000

$213,053,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $11,288,000,000

$11,288,000,000 Military defense budget: $2,656,000,000 – #64 out of 145

$2,656,000,000 – #64 out of 145 External debt: $127,600,000,000

$127,600,000,000 Total military aircraft: 41

41 Total military vehicles: 3,074

3,074 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 1.3978 – #71 out of 145

For some background, Slovakia has a total population of 5.564 million, and of these 2,353,424 are fit for military service. It has 19,500 total military personnel, all of which is composed of active duty personnel.

23. Bulgaria

SerFF79 / Shutterstock.com

Purchasing power parity: $214,061,000,000

$214,061,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $46,334,000,000

$46,334,000,000 Military defense budget: $1,373,232,000 – #80 out of 145

$1,373,232,000 – #80 out of 145 External debt: $27,138,500,000

$27,138,500,000 Total military aircraft: 65

65 Total military vehicles: 4,914

4,914 Total naval vessels: 36

36 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2563 – #61 out of 145

For some background, Bulgaria has a total population of 6.783 million, and of these 2,611,324 are fit for military service. It has 40,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 37,000 active personnel and 3,000 reserves.

22. Belarus

Dmitry Rukhlenko / Shutterstock.com

Purchasing power parity: $254,407,000,000

$254,407,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $8,118,000,000

$8,118,000,000 Military defense budget: $1,077,900,000 – #87 out of 145

$1,077,900,000 – #87 out of 145 External debt: $44,000,000,000

$44,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 185

185 Total military vehicles: 6,916

6,916 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 1.3954 – #70 out of 145

For some background, Belarus has a total population of 9.501 million, and of these 3,724,569 are fit for military service. It has 263,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 63,000 active personnel, 145,000 reserves, and 55,000 paramilitary forces.

21. Finland

scanrail / iStock via Getty Images

Purchasing power parity: $321,126,000,000

$321,126,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $16,929,000,000

$16,929,000,000 Military defense budget: $6,779,661,000 – #42 out of 145

$6,779,661,000 – #42 out of 145 External debt: $660,000,000,000

$660,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 163

163 Total military vehicles: 11,704

11,704 Total naval vessels: 264

264 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8437 – #48 out of 145

For some background, Finland has a total population of 5.626 million, and of these 1,912,981 are fit for military service. It has 947,800 total military personnel, which is composed of 24,000 active personnel, 870,000 reserves, and 53,800 paramilitary forces.

20. Greece

a_little_brighter / Flickr

Purchasing power parity: $375,780,000,000

$375,780,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $13,608,000,000

$13,608,000,000 Military defense budget: $6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145

$6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145 External debt: $550,000,000,000

$550,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 558

558 Total military vehicles: 61,888

61,888 Total naval vessels: 192

192 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145

For some background, Greece has a total population of 10.46 million, and of these 3,985,676 are fit for military service. It has 419,050 total military personnel, which is composed of 142,700 active personnel, 221,350 reserves, and 55,000 paramilitary forces.

19. Hungary

Hungary-0024 - Buda Castle by archer10 (Dennis) / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

Purchasing power parity: $388,906,000,000

$388,906,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $45,719,000,000

$45,719,000,000 Military defense budget: $4,576,000,000 – #53 out of 145

$4,576,000,000 – #53 out of 145 External debt: $137,500,000,000

$137,500,000,000 Total military aircraft: 69

69 Total military vehicles: 7,797

7,797 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0259 – #55 out of 145

For some background, Hungary has a total population of 9.856 million, and of these 3,794,462 are fit for military service. It has 76,600 total military personnel, which is composed of 41,600 active personnel, 20,000 reserves, and 15,000 paramilitary forces.

18. Denmark

loozrboy / Flickr

Purchasing power parity: $428,385,000,000

$428,385,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $109,371,000,000

$109,371,000,000 Military defense budget: $7,225,466,250 – #40 out of 145

$7,225,466,250 – #40 out of 145 External debt: $555,500,000,000

$555,500,000,000 Total military aircraft: 117

117 Total military vehicles: 3,856

3,856 Total naval vessels: 50

50 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8109 – #45 out of 145

For some background, Denmark has a total population of 5.973 million, and of these 2,126,436 are fit for military service. It has 83,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 20,000 active personnel, 12,000 reserves, and 51,000 paramilitary forces.

17. Norway

DiscoverOslo / Shutterstock.com

Purchasing power parity: $449,528,000,000

$449,528,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $80,459,000,000

$80,459,000,000 Military defense budget: $9,710,000,000 – #32 out of 145

$9,710,000,000 – #32 out of 145 External debt: $716,144,000,000

$716,144,000,000 Total military aircraft: 97

97 Total military vehicles: 6,552

6,552 Total naval vessels: 43

43 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6811 – #38 out of 145

For some background, Norway has a total population of 5.510 million, and of these 1,807,192 are fit for military service. It has 63,250 total military personnel, which is composed of 23,250 active personnel and 40,000 paramilitary forces.

16. Czechia

warrenlemay / Flickr

Purchasing power parity: $519,007,000,000

$519,007,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $148,379,000,000

$148,379,000,000 Military defense budget: $6,750,000,000 – #43 out of 145

$6,750,000,000 – #43 out of 145 External debt: $211,200,000,000

$211,200,000,000 Total military aircraft: 99

99 Total military vehicles: 6,340

6,340 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9994 – #53 out of 145

For some background, Czechia has a total population of 10.84 million, and of these 4,129,236 are fit for military service. It has 32,200 total military personnel, which is composed of 28,000 active personnel and 4,200 reserves.

15. Portugal

Olena Znak / Shutterstock.com

Purchasing power parity: $529,901,000,000

$529,901,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $53,710,000,000

$53,710,000,000 Military defense budget: $4,627,000,000 – #52 out of 145

$4,627,000,000 – #52 out of 145 External debt: $399,395,000,000

$399,395,000,000 Total military aircraft: 115

115 Total military vehicles: 10,828

10,828 Total naval vessels: 194

194 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6856 – #39 out of 145

For some background, Portugal has a total population of 10.64 million, and of these 4,096,295 are fit for military service. It has 260,400 total military personnel, which is composed of 24,000 active personnel, 211,700 reserves, and 24,700 paramilitary forces.

14. Ukraine

yarmrtsnk / Shutterstock.com

Purchasing power parity: $559,981,000,000

$559,981,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $40,510,000,000

$40,510,000,000 Military defense budget: $53,700,000,000 – #10 out of 145

$53,700,000,000 – #10 out of 145 External debt: $132,000,000,000

$132,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 324

324 Total military vehicles: 18,920

18,920 Total naval vessels: 89

89 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3755 – #21 out of 145

For some background, Ukraine has a total population of 35.66 million, and of these 12,731,272 are fit for military service. It has 2,200,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 900,000 active personnel, 1,200,000 reserves, and 100,000 paramilitary forces.

13. Austria

Vienna - Austria by Emmanuel Dyan / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Purchasing power parity: $590,354,000,000

$590,354,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $31,212,000,000

$31,212,000,000 Military defense budget: $5,475,750,000 – #47 out of 145

$5,475,750,000 – #47 out of 145 External debt: $630,000,000,000

$630,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 85

85 Total military vehicles: 7,322

7,322 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 1.3704 – #68 out of 145

For some background, Austria has a total population of 8.968 million, and of these 3,632,033 are fit for military service. It has 141,600 total military personnel, which is composed of 16,000 active personnel and 125,600 reserves.

12. Ireland

Dun Laoghaire, Ireland by Giuseppe Milo (www.pixael.com) / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Purchasing power parity: $608,463,000,000

$608,463,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $12,905,000,000

$12,905,000,000 Military defense budget: $1,500,000,000 – #76 out of 145

$1,500,000,000 – #76 out of 145 External debt: $3,300,000,000,000

$3,300,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 22

22 Total military vehicles: 1,712

1,712 Total naval vessels: 8

8 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1103 – #97 out of 145

For some background, Ireland has a total population of 5.233 million, and of these 1,999,182 are fit for military service. It has 9,465 total military personnel, which is composed of 7,765 active personnel and 1,700 reserves.

11. Sweden

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Purchasing power parity: $676,353,000,000

$676,353,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $60,863,000,000

$60,863,000,000 Military defense budget: $13,000,000,000 – #28 out of 145

$13,000,000,000 – #28 out of 145 External debt: $1,002,448,700,000

$1,002,448,700,000 Total military aircraft: 169

169 Total military vehicles: 6,795

6,795 Total naval vessels: 308

308 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4835 – #27 out of 145

For some background, Sweden has a total population of 10.59 million, and of these 3,558,185 are fit for military service. It has 82,300 total military personnel, which is composed of 24,400 active personnel, 32,900 reserves, and 25,000 paramilitary forces.

10. Switzerland

Switzerland by Fr Antunes / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Purchasing power parity: $733,779,000,000

$733,779,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $863,892,000,000

$863,892,000,000 Military defense budget: $25,039,000,000 – #20 out of 145

$25,039,000,000 – #20 out of 145 External debt: $2,200,000,000,000

$2,200,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 146

146 Total military vehicles: 6,996

6,996 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7869 – #44 out of 145

For some background, Switzerland has a total population of 8.861 million, and of these 3,163,225 are fit for military service. It has 156,299 total military personnel, which is composed of 101,584 active personnel, 49,715 reserves, and 5,000 paramilitary forces.

9. Belgium

Richie Chan / Shutterstock.com

Purchasing power parity: $751,592,000,000

$751,592,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $40,813,000,000

$40,813,000,000 Military defense budget: $10,200,000,000 – #31 out of 145

$10,200,000,000 – #31 out of 145 External debt: $1,449,264,300,000

$1,449,264,300,000 Total military aircraft: 108

108 Total military vehicles: 4,606

4,606 Total naval vessels: 9

9 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2564 – #62 out of 145

For some background, Belgium has a total population of 11.98 million, and of these 3,880,753 are fit for military service. It has 31,400 total military personnel, which is composed of 25,000 active personnel and 6,400 reserves.

8. Romania

Instants / iStock via Getty Images

Purchasing power parity: $772,107,000,000

$772,107,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $73,000,000,000

$73,000,000,000 Military defense budget: $9,700,000,000 – #33 out of 145

$9,700,000,000 – #33 out of 145 External debt: $132,000,000,000

$132,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 140

140 Total military vehicles: 10,774

10,774 Total naval vessels: 20

20 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8984 – #51 out of 145

For some background, Romania has a total population of 18.15 million, and of these 7,731,114 are fit for military service. It has 151,300 total military personnel, which is composed of 81,300 active personnel, 55,000 reserves, and 15,000 paramilitary forces.

7. Netherlands

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Purchasing power parity: $1,240,000,000,000

$1,240,000,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $69,830,000,000

$69,830,000,000 Military defense budget: $27,000,000,000 – #18 out of 145

$27,000,000,000 – #18 out of 145 External debt: $4,779,954,300,000

$4,779,954,300,000 Total military aircraft: 120

120 Total military vehicles: 2,755

2,755 Total naval vessels: 64

64 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6412 – #36 out of 145

For some background, Netherlands has a total population of 17.77 million, and of these 6,486,918 are fit for military service. It has 53,145 total military personnel, which is composed of 41,380 active personnel, 6,765 reserves, and 5,000 paramilitary forces.

6. Poland

RossHelen / iStock via Getty Images

Purchasing power parity: $1,616,000,000,000

$1,616,000,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $193,783,000,000

$193,783,000,000 Military defense budget: $48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145

$48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145 External debt: $386,947,000,000

$386,947,000,000 Total military aircraft: 479

479 Total military vehicles: 23,138

23,138 Total naval vessels: 62

62 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145

For some background, Poland has a total population of 38.75 million, and of these 15,576,017 are fit for military service. It has 602,100 total military personnel, which is composed of 202,100 active personnel, 350,000 reserves, and 50,000 paramilitary forces.

5. Spain

saiko3p / Shutterstock.com

Purchasing power parity: $2,242,000,000,000

$2,242,000,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $103,089,000,000

$103,089,000,000 Military defense budget: $23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145

$23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145 External debt: $2,572,738,300,000

$2,572,738,300,000 Total military aircraft: 461

461 Total military vehicles: 17,626

17,626 Total naval vessels: 152

152 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145

For some background, Spain has a total population of 47.28 million, and of these 17,635,602 are fit for military service. It has 226,902 total military personnel, which is composed of 133,282 active personnel, 15,150 reserves, and 78,470 paramilitary forces.

4. Italy

Cedant / Shutterstock.com

Purchasing power parity: $3,097,000,000,000

$3,097,000,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $247,396,000,000

$247,396,000,000 Military defense budget: $30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145

$30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145 External debt: $2,750,000,000,000

$2,750,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 729

729 Total military vehicles: 73,480

73,480 Total naval vessels: 196

196 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145

For some background, Italy has a total population of 60.96 million, and of these 22,191,235 are fit for military service. It has 289,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 165,500 active personnel, 18,500 reserves, and 105,000 paramilitary forces.

3. United Kingdom

dalecruse / Flickr

Purchasing power parity: $3,700,000,000,000

$3,700,000,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $177,915,000,000

$177,915,000,000 Military defense budget: $71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145

$71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145 External debt: $9,593,749,000,000

$9,593,749,000,000 Total military aircraft: 631

631 Total military vehicles: 38,200

38,200 Total naval vessels: 109

109 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145

For some background, the United Kingdom has a total population of 68.46 million, and of these 25,192,932 are fit for military service. It has 1,108,860 total military personnel, which is composed of 184,860 active personnel and 924,000 reserves.

2. France

Mistervlad / Shutterstock.com

Purchasing power parity: $3,764,000,000,000

$3,764,000,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $240,792,000,000

$240,792,000,000 Military defense budget: $55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145

$55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145 External debt: $6,992,104,900,000

$6,992,104,900,000 Total military aircraft: 976

976 Total military vehicles: 110,932

110,932 Total naval vessels: 129

129 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145

For some background, France has a total population of 68.37 million, and of these 23,794,358 are fit for military service. It has 376,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 200,000 active personnel, 26,000 reserves, and 150,000 paramilitary forces.

1. Germany

Juan Garcia Hinojosa / Shutterstock.com

Purchasing power parity: $5,230,000,000,000

$5,230,000,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $322,700,000,000

$322,700,000,000 Military defense budget: $50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145

$50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145 External debt: $6,238,609,300,000

$6,238,609,300,000 Total military aircraft: 584

584 Total military vehicles: 83,260

83,260 Total naval vessels: 61

61 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145

For some background, Germany has a total population of 84.12 million, and of these 30,955,829 are fit for military service. It has 215,600 total military personnel, which is composed of 181,600 active personnel and 34,000 reserves.

