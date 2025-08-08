Army Rangers’ M240 Outguns NATO Rivals at Nearly 6,000 Feet

Key Points
-
The M240 naturally fits in as a cornerstone of firepower for the U.S. Army Rangers
-
The M240 boasts an incredible range of nearly 6,000 feet
-
This is just one of the small arms that the U.S. Army Rangers employ on their missions, there are many other weapons like the M240
The M240 naturally fits in as a cornerstone of firepower for the U.S. Army Rangers, with an incredible range of out to nearly 6,000 feet. The Army Rangers use the M240 namely for its proven reliability under extreme conditions, as well as its ability to deliver some serious firepower. This is just one of the small arms that the U.S. Army Rangers employ on their missions. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the arsenal of the U.S. Army Rangers and which of their weapons have the longest range.
To determine the longest-range guns used by the US Army Rangers, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed guns cataloged by Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, and arms. Out of this catalog of guns, we removed similar guns and guns that are believed to no longer be in use. We ranked the guns according to maximum effective range. We included supplemental data on the type of weapon, year entered service, and the caliber or ammunition used by each gun.
Here is a look at the longest-range guns used by the US Army Rangers:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding the weapons and small arms used by today’s militaries gives some insight into a nation’s combat capabilities, or even tactical doctrines. These guns are not just instruments of warfare, but they actually reflect the technological innovation and defense budgets for a given military over the time. By exploring which rifles, sidearms, machine guns, and support weapons are fielded by various armed forces, we can better understand how nations prepare for conflict, defend their interests, and ultimately shape their battlefield effectiveness.
44. Colt M1911
- Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol
- Year entered service: 1911
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Colt Firearms
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: .45 ACP, 7-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Single-action; short recoil-operated
- Maximum effective range: 82 ft.
43. Mossberg Model 590
- Weapon type: Pump-action shotgun
- Year entered service: 1975
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: O.S. Mossberg & Sons
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12-gauge, 6-, 8-, or 9-round tubular magazine
- Firing action: Pump-action slide
- Maximum effective range: 130 ft.
42. Steyr GB
- Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol
- Year entered service: 1974
- Country of origin: Austria
- Manufacturer: Steyr-Daimler-Puch
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 18-round box
- Firing action: Delayed-blowback
- Maximum effective range: 147 ft.
41. Beretta M9
- Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol
- Year entered service: 1990
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Beretta
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9x19mm Parabellum, 15-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Semi-automatic, single / double-action pistol
- Maximum effective range: 164 ft.
40. Colt M45 MEU (SOC)
- Weapon type: Special forces semi-automatic service pistol
- Year entered service: 1986
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: .45 ACP, 7-round box magazine
- Firing action: Semi-automatic; recoil-operated
- Maximum effective range: 165 ft.
39. Glock 19
- Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol
- Year entered service: 1988
- Country of origin: Austria
- Manufacturer: Glock
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 15-round detachable box
- Firing action: Short-recoil / double-action
- Maximum effective range: 165 ft.
38. SIG-Sauer P226
- Weapon type: Semi-automatic handgun
- Year entered service: 1984
- Country of origin: Switzerland
- Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 12-, 13-, 15-, 17-, 18-, or 20-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Semi-automatic; short-recoil; double-action
- Maximum effective range: 165 ft.
37. SIG-Sauer P228
- Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol
- Year entered service: 1988
- Country of origin: Switzerland
- Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 13-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Semi-automatic; recoil-operated
- Maximum effective range: 165 ft.
36. Colt / AAI M203
- Weapon type: Breech-loading under-barrel grenade launcher
- Year entered service: 1969
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Colf Defense; AAI Corporation; Airtronic
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x46mm grenade, Single-shot
- Firing action: Single-shot
- Maximum effective range: 480 ft.
35. M136 Light Anti-Armor Weapon (AT4)
- Weapon type: Man-portable disposable anti-armor rocket launcher
- Year entered service: 1987
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Alliant TechSystems
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 84mm, Single-shot
- Firing action: Self-contained recoilless rifle
- Maximum effective range: 985 ft.
34. M79
- Weapon type: Single-shot grenade launcher
- Year entered service: 1961
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Various contractors
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x46mm, Single shot
- Firing action: Single-shot, breech-loaded; reusable
- Maximum effective range: 1,150 ft.
33. M32 MGL
- Weapon type: Six-shot grenade launcher
- Year entered service: 2006
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Milkor
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x46mm, Six-shot non-removable rotating cylinder
- Firing action: Spring-driven rotating cylinder
- Maximum effective range: 1,315 ft.
32. Mk 14 Mod 0 EBR
- Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
- Year entered service: 2004
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Smith Enterprises
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt, semi-automatic
- Maximum effective range: 1,500 ft.
31. Carl-Gustav M4 (CGM4)
- Weapon type: Man-portable, shoulder-fired multirole weapon
- Year entered service: 2014
- Country of origin: Sweden
- Manufacturer: Saab Technologies
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 70mm, Single-shot
- Firing action: Trigger-actuated
- Maximum effective range: 1,600 ft.
30. Colt M4
- Weapon type: Assault carbine
- Year entered service: 1994
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing / Remington Arms
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box
- Firing action: Gas-operated; semi/full-automatic; locking bolt
- Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.
29. Fabrique Nationale FN SCAR (Mk 16 / Mk 17)
- Weapon type: Automatic assault rifle
- Year entered service: 2009
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-(mk 17) or 30-round (mk 16) box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.
28. M72 LAW
- Weapon type: Disposable anti-tank rocket launcher
- Year entered service: 1963
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Talley Industries
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 66mm, Single shot disposable tube
- Firing action: Single-shot; disposable tube
- Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.
27. Navy Mark 12 Special Purpose Rifle (Mk 12 SPR)
- Weapon type: Sniper rifle / designated marksman rifle
- Year entered service: 2002
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Colt Firearms
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 1,800 ft.
26. Barrett M107
- Weapon type: Anti-materiel / anti-personnel sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 2008
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms Company
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: .50 BMG (12.7x99mm NATO), 10-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Recoil operated, rotating bolt, semi-automatic
- Maximum effective range: 1,850 ft.
25. Colt M16A4
- Weapon type: Automatic assault rifle
- Year entered service: 1990
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56×45 NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated, semi-automatic, select fire
- Maximum effective range: 1,968 ft.
24. Colt M4A1 SOPMOD
- Weapon type: Carbine rifle with special forces modification kit
- Year entered service: 1993
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Colt Firearms / Knights Armament
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 1,968 ft.
23. Colt M16A2
- Weapon type: Assault rifle
- Year entered service: 1983
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Colt Defense
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated; semi-automatic; select-fire
- Maximum effective range: 1,969 ft.
22. Heckler & Koch HK G28
- Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
- Year entered service: 2006
- Country of origin: Germany
- Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated; semi-automatic
- Maximum effective range: 2,000 ft.
21. Johnson LMG
- Weapon type: Squad support weapon
- Year entered service: 1941
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Cranston Arms Company
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 30-06 Springfield, 25-round detachable box
- Firing action: Short recoil operated, single-shot, full-automatic
- Maximum effective range: 2,300 ft.
20. Fabrique Nationale M249 SAW / LMG
- Weapon type: Light machine gun
- Year entered service: 1984
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: FN Manufacturing
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 30-round detachable box; 200-round metal link belt
- Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt
- Maximum effective range: 2,600 ft.
19. Fabrique Nationale Mk 48 LWMG
- Weapon type: Light weight machine gun
- Year entered service: 2003
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating belt
- Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt; belt-fed
- Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.
18. M110 SASS
- Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
- Year entered service: 2007
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Knight’s Armament
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.
17. Remington M24 SWS
- Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 1987
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Remington Arms
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO; .338 Lapua Magnum, 5-round internal magazine / 5- or 10-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Manually-operated bolt-action
- Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.
16. AirTronic PSRL-1 (RPG-7USA)
- Weapon type: Anti-armor / anti-personnel should-fired rocket launcher
- Year entered service: 2009
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: AirTronic
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40mm, Single-shot; reusable launch tube
- Firing action: Single-shot
- Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.
15. Fabrique Nationale Mk 46 LWMG
- Weapon type: Light weight machine gun
- Year entered service: 2003
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, Disintegrating Belt Feed
- Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt; full-automatic
- Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.
14. Stoner SR-25
- Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
- Year entered service: 1990
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Knights Armament
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt; semi-automatic
- Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.
13. Remington M40
- Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 1966
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Remington Arms
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, .308 Winchester, 5-round integral box magazine, 5-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Bolt-action, rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.
12. Saco M60
- Weapon type: General purpose machine gun
- Year entered service: 1957
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Saco Defense
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating link belt of various counts
- Firing action: Gas-operated open bolt
- Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.
11. ST Kinetics Ultimax 100
- Weapon type: Light machine gun
- Year entered service: 1982
- Country of origin: Singapore
- Manufacturer: Chartered Industries of Singapore
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round box magazine or 100-round drum
- Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.
10. Saco M60E3
- Weapon type: Light machine gun
- Year entered service: 1986
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Saco Defense
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 100-round disintegrating link belt
- Firing action: Air-cooled, gas-operated, disintegrating metallic link-belt
- Maximum effective range: 3,600 ft.
9. RAI Model 300 / Model 500 (Haskins Rifle)
- Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 1983
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Jerry Haskins / Research Armament
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12.7x99mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 8.58x71mm, 4- or 5-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system
- Maximum effective range: 4,265 ft.
8. Saco Mk 19
- Weapon type: 40mm automatic grenade launcher
- Year entered service: 1967
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Saco Defense Industries
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x53mm, Belt-fed
- Firing action: Self-powered, air-cooled, belt-fed, blowback-operated
- Maximum effective range: 4,500 ft.
7. McMillan TAC-338
- Weapon type: Sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 2005
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: McMillan Tactical Products
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: .338 Lapua Magnum, .338 Norma Magnum, 5-round magazine
- Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt action
- Maximum effective range: 5,250 ft.
6. M67 Recoilless Rifle
- Weapon type: Portable anti-infantry / anti-armor weapon
- Year entered service: 1963
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: State Factories
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 90mm, Single-shot
- Firing action: Recoilless, reusable launch tube
- Maximum effective range: 5,576 ft.
5. General Dynamics Mk 47 Striker AGL
- Weapon type: Automatic grenade launcher
- Year entered service: 2006
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: General Dynamics
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x53mm, Belt-fed
- Firing action: Short-recoil; belt-fed
- Maximum effective range: 5,600 ft.
4. Fabrique Nationale M240
- Weapon type: General purpose machine gun
- Year entered service: 1977
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: FN Manufacturing
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating metal link feed of various counts
- Firing action: Gas-operated; open-bolt; belt-fed; full-automatic
- Maximum effective range: 5,905 ft.
3. Browning M2
- Weapon type: Heavy machine gun
- Year entered service: 1921
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Saco Defense Industries
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: .50 BMG, 12.7x99mm NATO, 110-round metallic link belt
- Firing action: automatic short recoil-operated, air-cooled
- Maximum effective range: 6,560 ft.
2. FGM-148 Javelin
- Weapon type: Anti-tank guided missile launcher
- Year entered service: 1996
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Raytheon / Lockheed Martin
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 127mm, Single-shot, reusable launcher
- Firing action: Imaging infrared, impact force solid fuel rocket
- Maximum effective range: 8,202 ft.
1. FIM-92 Stinger
- Weapon type: Man-portable air defense missile system
- Year entered service: 1981
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: General Dynamics / Raytheon
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 70mm, Single-shot
- Firing action: Shoulder-launcheed, infrared homing portable surface-to-air missile system
- Maximum effective range: 15,750 ft.
