Military

Iceland Outpaces NATO Allies in Strategic Value Despite Lowest Defense Spending

Map of Iceland, world tourism, travel destination
AustralianCamera / Shutterstock.com
Christian Drerup
Published:

After WWII, Iceland altered its neutral stance based on its geographical location in the North Atlantic, which made it vulnerable to Soviet influence. Despite lacking a standing army, Iceland is one of NATO’s most strategic allies in terms of defense. Iceland’s position in the critical maritime region known as the GIUK gap makes the north European country vital for tracking submarine activity. The island helped protect the transatlantic route starting in the 1940s , throughout the Cold War, and in modern times.

Iceland cannot contribute to NATO financially, failing to meet the 2% defense spending target. However, the island country contributes to the alliance in multiple other ways. The NATO Iceland Air Defense System is a network of radars monitoring a large area the size of Germany. Its Keflavik air base is home to fighter patrols, training exercises, and U.S. patrol craft. Iceland is also instrumental in providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine and participating in joint defense operations with other Nordic countries.

This slideshow covers Iceland ’s value to NATO in all its forms, despite lacking a significant defense budget and large numbers of troops. We highlight its contributions in the form of geographical locations, infrastructure, and diplomatic ability. Learn how Iceland is indispensable for safeguarding the North Atlantic from Russian military activity, providing a crucial early warning point.

Iceland’s Unique Role in NATO

Iceland | Reykjavik capital city of iceland
patpongs / iStock via Getty Images

  • Iceland is the only NATO member without a standing army.
  • Its strategic location in the GIUK gap makes it vital for North Atlantic defense.
  • Iceland joined NATO in 1949 to counter Soviet influence after World War II.

The Importance of the GIUK Gap

vorminbeeld / Getty Images

  • The GIUK gap is a key maritime choke point between Greenland , Iceland , and the United Kingdom.
  • During the Cold War , NATO monitored Soviet submarines passing through this area.
  • Today , it remains crucial for tracking Russian naval movements.

Iceland’s Cold War Legacy

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juan S. Sua, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

  • The Keflavik air base was central to NATO surveillance during the Cold War.
  • It was closed in 2006 but reopened in 2017 due to renewed Russian aggression.
  • Allied fighter jets and patrol aircraft now regularly operate from Keflavik.

Contributions Without an Army

Man looking at screens in military HQ base housing operational missile defense system designed to intercept ballistic rockets. Special forces expert using tracking gear and radar systems, camera A
DC Studio / Shutterstock.com

  • Iceland operates the NATO Iceland Air Defense System with four radar sites.
  • It provides round-the-clock monitoring over an area the size of Germany.
  • The country also makes financial contributions to NATO ’s operating budget.

Support for Ukraine

Tanks fire in the city battle. Damaged building rubbles, explosions, and smoke in the city streets now are a battlefield. War in the Ukraine urban residential area. No playground for kids sign concept
LeStudio / Shutterstock.com

  • Iceland donated a fully equipped field hospital to Ukraine.
  • It contributed to Czechia’s initiative to supply artillery shells.
  • The nation also sent winter gear and supported bomb disposal training in Lithuania.

Nordic Cooperation

Finland | Helsinki, Finland
scanrail / iStock via Getty Images

  • Iceland supports Finland and Sweden ’s NATO membership .
  • It pledged to assist them if attacked before joining NATO .
  • The country works closely with other Nordic nations on security matters .

Strategic Value Over Size

Map of Greenland and Iceland
Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Iceland ’s geographic location outweighs its small size and population .
  • Control of Iceland secures vital transatlantic routes .
  • Losing Iceland would weaken NATO ’s northern maritime defenses .

 

If You’ve Been Thinking About Retirement, Pay Attention (sponsor)

Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance, and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor. Here’s how:

  1. Answer a Few Simple Questions. 
  2. Get Matched with Vetted Advisors 
  3. Choose Your  Fit 

Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Get started today! (sponsor)

 
Read more: Military

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Latest from 24/7