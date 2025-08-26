Nigeria Has The Biggest Military Service Ready Population in Africa

Key Points
- Out of the whole of the African continent, Nigeria stands as the most populous nation by far
- With more than 90 million Nigerians fit for military service, Nigeria dominates its regional rivals in this aspect
- Although Nigeria might not have the technological advantages of Egypt or Algeria, it makes up for it in sheer manpower
To determine the African countries with the most people that are fit for military service, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries based on their fit-for-service population. We also included supplemental information regarding active military personnel, reserves, paramilitary forces and total military personnel as well as each country’s overall strength score and defense budget.
Here is a look at the countries with the most people that are fit for military service in Africa:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding the military dynamics of Africa is important due to the continent’s strategic geopolitical significance. The continent is known for some instability, and military power is one way of ensuring stability both political and economical. Many of these African nations are growing rapidly and the continued stability of this region is crucial.
38. Namibia
- Fit-for-service: 400,923
- Population reaching military age annually: 30,840
- Active military personnel: 13,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 5,000
- Total military personnel: 18,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.6384 – #116 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $370,500,000 – #116 out of 145
Namibia has a total population of 2.804 million. Along with its troops, this country has 2,094 military vehicles (including 4 tanks, 25 MLRS units, and 25 artillery units), 15 naval vessels, and 34 military aircraft.
37. Gabon
- Fit-for-service: 532,758
- Population reaching military age annually: 46,647
- Active military personnel: 4,800
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 2,500
- Total military personnel: 7,300
- Military strength score and world rank: 3.1805 – #133 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $274,820,000 – #126 out of 145
Gabon has a total population of 2.455 million. Along with its troops, this country has 424 military vehicles (including 14 MLRS units), 5 naval vessels, and 24 military aircraft.
36. Botswana
- Fit-for-service: 617,568
- Population reaching military age annually: 24,507
- Active military personnel: 21,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 21,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.7509 – #122 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $465,600,000 – #106 out of 145
Botswana has a total population of 2.451 million. Along with its troops, this country has 1,224 military vehicles (including 45 tanks, 20 MLRS units, and 48 artillery units) and 45 military aircraft.
35. Mauritania
- Fit-for-service: 1,181,555
- Population reaching military age annually: 82,233
- Active military personnel: 31,540
- Reserve military personnel: 66,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 5,000
- Total military personnel: 102,540
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.7977 – #123 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $261,250,000 – #127 out of 145
Mauritania has a total population of 4.328 million. Along with its troops, this country has 628 military vehicles (including 25 tanks and 75 artillery units), 6 naval vessels, and 24 military aircraft.
34. Sierra Leone
- Fit-for-service: 1,203,978
- Population reaching military age annually: 45,605
- Active military personnel: 13,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 13,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 3.9701 – #140 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $228,600,000 – #129 out of 145
Sierra Leone has a total population of 9.121 million. Along with its troops, this country has 150 military vehicles, 7 naval vessels, and 1 military aircraft.
33. Central African Republic
- Fit-for-service: 1,254,512
- Population reaching military age annually: 101,717
- Active military personnel: 10,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 1,000
- Total military personnel: 11,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 4.2347 – #142 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $45,990,000 – #143 out of 145
The Central African Republic has a total population of 5.651 million. Along with its troops, this country has 228 military vehicles and 6 military aircraft.
32. Republic of the Congo
- Fit-for-service: 1,353,682
- Population reaching military age annually: 115,856
- Active military personnel: 8,500
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 2,500
- Total military personnel: 11,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.7282 – #121 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $306,400,000 – #123 out of 145
The Republic of the Congo has a total population of 6.098 million. Along with its troops, this country has 644 military vehicles (including 30 tanks, 30 MLRS units, and 40 artillery units), 4 naval vessels, and 13 military aircraft.
31. Eritrea
- Fit-for-service: 1,598,677
- Population reaching military age annually: 76,127
- Active military personnel: 120,000
- Reserve military personnel: 130,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 250,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.6985 – #120 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $198,000,000 – #132 out of 145
Eritrea has a total population of 6.344 million. Along with its troops, this country has 860 military vehicles (including 65 tanks, 22 MLRS units, and 98 artillery units), 23 naval vessels, and 20 military aircraft.
30. Somalia
- Fit-for-service: 1,796,384
- Population reaching military age annually: 130,173
- Active military personnel: 15,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 2,000
- Total military personnel: 17,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 4.2037 – #141 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $171,002,350 – #134 out of 145
Somalia has a total population of 13.02 million. Along with its troops, this country has 682 military vehicles and 10 naval vessels.
29. Liberia
- Fit-for-service: 1,913,912
- Population reaching military age annually: 65,247
- Active military personnel: 1,500
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 5,500
- Total military personnel: 7,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 3.7781 – #138 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $364,800,000 – #117 out of 145
Liberia has a total population of 5.437 million. Along with its troops, this country has 300 military vehicles and 4 naval vessels.
28. Benin
- Fit-for-service: 3,189,260
- Population reaching military age annually: 308,638
- Active military personnel: 4,750
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 4,750
- Military strength score and world rank: 4.3156 – #143 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $98,350,000 – #140 out of 145
Benin has a total population of 14.70 million. Along with its troops, this country has 92 military vehicles (including 16 artillery units), 2 naval vessels, and 5 military aircraft.
27. Libya
- Fit-for-service: 3,290,485
- Population reaching military age annually: 125,141
- Active military personnel: 32,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 100,000
- Total military personnel: 132,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.4449 – #73 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $3,060,000,000 – #60 out of 145
Libya has a total population of 7.361 million. Along with its troops, this country has 1,816 military vehicles (including 43 tanks, 25 MLRS units, and 43 artillery units), 5 naval vessels, and 143 military aircraft.
26. Angola
- Fit-for-service: 3,720,206
- Population reaching military age annually: 372,021
- Active military personnel: 107,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 10,000
- Total military personnel: 117,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.0961 – #56 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $1,101,360,000 – #85 out of 145
Angola has a total population of 37.20 million. Along with its troops, this country has 5,500 military vehicles (including 309 tanks, 113 MLRS units, and 600 artillery units), 31 naval vessels, and 298 military aircraft.
25. Zimbabwe
- Fit-for-service: 3,721,626
- Population reaching military age annually: 360,157
- Active military personnel: 29,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 21,800
- Total military personnel: 50,800
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.3863 – #111 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $530,800,000 – #104 out of 145
Zimbabwe has a total population of 17.15 million. Along with its troops, this country has 828 military vehicles (including 15 tanks) and 95 military aircraft.
24. Chad
- Fit-for-service: 3,856,906
- Population reaching military age annually: 381,872
- Active military personnel: 33,250
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 5,000
- Total military personnel: 38,250
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.8712 – #84 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $381,350,000 – #115 out of 145
Chad has a total population of 19.09 million. Along with its troops, this country has 3,316 military vehicles (including 90 tanks, 20 MLRS units, and 20 artillery units) and 40 military aircraft.
23. South Sudan
- Fit-for-service: 4,065,188
- Population reaching military age annually: 330,297
- Active military personnel: 185,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 185,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.4321 – #113 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $175,300,000 – #133 out of 145
South Sudan has a total population of 12.70 million. Along with its troops, this country has 1,950 military vehicles (including 30 tanks, 15 MLRS units, and 24 artillery units) and 20 military aircraft.
22. Senegal
- Fit-for-service: 4,089,912
- Population reaching military age annually: 395,798
- Active military personnel: 17,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 17,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.8116 – #125 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $465,150,000 – #107 out of 145
Senegal has a total population of 18.85 million. Along with its troops, this country has 1,740 military vehicles (including 6 MLRS units and 20 artillery units), 4 naval vessels, and 40 military aircraft.
21. Zambia
- Fit-for-service: 4,139,024
- Population reaching military age annually: 374,384
- Active military personnel: 15,150
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 1,200
- Total military personnel: 16,350
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.3411 – #109 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $394,240,000 – #113 out of 145
Zambia has a total population of 20.80 million. Along with its troops, this country has 424 military vehicles (including 35 tanks, 25 MLRS units, and 42 artillery units) and 77 military aircraft.
20. Mali
- Fit-for-service: 4,288,168
- Population reaching military age annually: 351,850
- Active military personnel: 40,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 4,800
- Total military personnel: 44,800
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.2379 – #104 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $650,386,000 – #100 out of 145
Mali has a total population of 21.99 million. Along with its troops, this country has 570 military vehicles (including 10 tanks, 20 MLRS units, and 10 artillery units) and 43 military aircraft.
19. Tunisia
- Fit-for-service: 5,181,004
- Population reaching military age annually: 204,830
- Active military personnel: 89,800
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 12,000
- Total military personnel: 101,800
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.9538 – #90 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $1,400,000,000 – #79 out of 145
Tunisia has a total population of 12.05 million. Along with its troops, this country has 7,913 military vehicles (including 90 tanks and 85 artillery units), 58 naval vessels, and 154 military aircraft.
18. Niger
- Fit-for-service: 5,294,900
- Population reaching military age annually: 447,827
- Active military personnel: 25,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 5,000
- Total military personnel: 30,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.6689 – #119 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $336,400,000 – #119 out of 145
Niger has a total population of 26.34 million. Along with its troops, this country has 456 military vehicles and 26 military aircraft.
17. Burkina Faso
- Fit-for-service: 6,060,098
- Population reaching military age annually: 368,675
- Active military personnel: 12,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 4,500
- Total military personnel: 16,500
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.9734 – #129 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $81,280,000 – #142 out of 145
Burkina Faso has a total population of 23.04 million. Along with its troops, this country has 491 military vehicles (including 9 MLRS units and 8 artillery units) and 25 military aircraft.
16. Cameroon
- Fit-for-service: 6,224,187
- Population reaching military age annually: 495,458
- Active military personnel: 40,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 12,500
- Total military personnel: 52,500
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.0501 – #93 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $554,952,283 – #102 out of 145
Cameroon has a total population of 30.97 million. Along with its troops, this country has 430 military vehicles (including 20 MLRS units and 70 artillery units), 51 naval vessels, and 35 military aircraft.
15. Tanzania
- Fit-for-service: 6,678,750
- Population reaching military age annually: 607,159
- Active military personnel: 27,000
- Reserve military personnel: 80,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 6,500
- Total military personnel: 113,500
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.0416 – #92 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $1,406,745,334 – #78 out of 145
Tanzania has a total population of 67.46 million. Along with its troops, this country has 1,072 military vehicles (including 62 tanks), 12 naval vessels, and 39 military aircraft.
14. Mozambique
- Fit-for-service: 7,770,772
- Population reaching military age annually: 533,615
- Active military personnel: 11,200
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 3,000
- Total military personnel: 14,200
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.9265 – #89 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $412,400,000 – #110 out of 145
Mozambique has a total population of 33.35 million. Along with its troops, this country has 872 military vehicles (including 30 tanks, 6 MLRS units, and 52 artillery units), 33 naval vessels, and 22 military aircraft.
13. Ivory Coast
- Fit-for-service: 7,855,221
- Population reaching military age annually: 569,653
- Active military personnel: 22,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 5,500
- Total military personnel: 27,500
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.1796 – #102 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $669,600,935 – #99 out of 145
Ivory Coast has a total population of 29.98 million. Along with its troops, this country has 656 military vehicles (including 5 tanks, 3 MLRS units, and 2 artillery units), 3 naval vessels, and 19 military aircraft.
12. Madagascar
- Fit-for-service: 7,952,233
- Population reaching military age annually: 559,602
- Active military personnel: 13,500
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 8,100
- Total military personnel: 21,600
- Military strength score and world rank: 3.0609 – #130 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $112,210,000 – #139 out of 145
Madagascar has a total population of 29.45 million. Along with its troops, this country has 158 military vehicles (including 6 tanks and 9 artillery units), 6 naval vessels, and 5 military aircraft.
11. Uganda
- Fit-for-service: 9,905,891
- Population reaching military age annually: 985,661
- Active military personnel: 45,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 10,000
- Total military personnel: 55,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.4767 – #114 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $985,400,000 – #88 out of 145
Uganda has a total population of 49.28 million. Along with its troops, this country has 3,862 military vehicles (including 259 tanks, 12 MLRS units, and 32 artillery units) and 51 military aircraft.
10. Ghana
- Fit-for-service: 9,961,658
- Population reaching military age annually: 622,604
- Active military personnel: 15,500
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 15,500
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.3775 – #110 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $308,500,000 – #122 out of 145
Ghana has a total population of 34.59 million. Along with its troops, this country has 1,824 military vehicles (including 6 MLRS units and 6 artillery units), 28 naval vessels, and 19 military aircraft.
9. Kenya
- Fit-for-service: 14,037,377
- Population reaching military age annually: 931,942
- Active military personnel: 50,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 25,000
- Total military personnel: 75,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.8135 – #83 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $1,307,383,850 – #81 out of 145
Kenya has a total population of 58.25 million. Along with its troops, this country has 4,128 military vehicles (including 188 tanks and 71 artillery units), 23 naval vessels, and 156 military aircraft.
8. South Africa
- Fit-for-service: 14,989,776
- Population reaching military age annually: 1,027,525
- Active military personnel: 71,235
- Reserve military personnel: 29,350
- Paramilitary personnel: 50,000
- Total military personnel: 150,585
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6889 – #40 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $2,266,800,000 – #69 out of 145
South Africa has a total population of 60.44 million. Along with its troops, this country has 18,692 military vehicles (including 252 tanks, 101 MLRS units, and 183 artillery units), 49 naval vessels, and 182 military aircraft.
7. Morocco
- Fit-for-service: 15,254,135
- Population reaching military age annually: 635,589
- Active military personnel: 195,800
- Reserve military personnel: 150,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 50,000
- Total military personnel: 395,800
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.1273 – #59 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $13,400,000,000 – #27 out of 145
Morocco has a total population of 37.39 million. Along with its troops, this country has 7,877 military vehicles (including 903 tanks, 129 MLRS units, and 549 artillery units), 111 naval vessels, and 260 military aircraft.
6. Sudan
- Fit-for-service: 17,108,407
- Population reaching military age annually: 1,312,149
- Active military personnel: 92,000
- Reserve military personnel: 85,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 17,500
- Total military personnel: 194,500
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.4756 – #74 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $342,000,000 – #118 out of 145
Sudan has a total population of 50.47 million. Along with its troops, this country has 2,900 military vehicles (including 224 tanks, 192 MLRS units, and 387 artillery units), 6 naval vessels, and 165 military aircraft.
5. Algeria
- Fit-for-service: 19,185,169
- Population reaching military age annually: 752,360
- Active military personnel: 325,000
- Reserve military personnel: 135,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 150,000
- Total military personnel: 610,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3589 – #20 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $25,000,000,000 – #21 out of 145
Algeria has a total population of 47.02 million. Along with its troops, this country has 26,000 military vehicles (including 1,485 tanks, 266 MLRS units, and 707 artillery units), 110 naval vessels, and 608 military aircraft.
4. Democratic Republic of Congo
- Fit-for-service: 31,389,623
- Population reaching military age annually: 2,538,867
- Active military personnel: 166,580
- Reserve military personnel: 31,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 10,000
- Total military personnel: 207,580
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.3111 – #66 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $796,560,000 – #95 out of 145
Democratic Republic of Congo has a total population of 115.40 million. Along with its troops, this country has 916 military vehicles (including 105 tanks, 25 MLRS units, and 68 artillery units), 16 naval vessels, and 46 military aircraft.
3. Ethiopia
- Fit-for-service: 35,327,989
- Population reaching military age annually: 2,726,657
- Active military personnel: 162,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 162,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.9305 – #52 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $2,097,575,000 – #71 out of 145
Ethiopia has a total population of 118.55 million. Along with its troops, this country has 7,256 military vehicles (including 338 tanks, 40 MLRS units, and 344 artillery units) and 103 military aircraft.
2. Egypt
- Fit-for-service: 38,269,053
- Population reaching military age annually: 1,668,709
- Active military personnel: 440,000
- Reserve military personnel: 480,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 300,000
- Total military personnel: 1,220,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3427 – #19 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $5,879,500,000 – #46 out of 145
Egypt has a total population of 111.25 million. Along with its troops, this country has 41,012 military vehicles (including 3,620 tanks, 528 MLRS units, and 2,018 artillery units), 150 naval vessels, and 1,093 military aircraft.
1. Nigeria
- Fit-for-service: 90,437,404
- Population reaching military age annually: 4,261,448
- Active military personnel: 230,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 50,000
- Total military personnel: 280,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5771 – #31 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $3,160,000,000 – #59 out of 145
Nigeria has a total population of 236.75 million. Along with its troops, this country has 8,962 military vehicles (including 330 tanks, 37 MLRS units, and 379 artillery units), 133 naval vessels, and 163 military aircraft.
