Nigeria Has The Biggest Military Service Ready Population in Africa

Key Points Out of the whole of the African continent, Nigeria stands as the most populous nation by far

With more than 90 million Nigerians fit for military service, Nigeria dominates its regional rivals in this aspect

Although Nigeria might not have the technological advantages of Egypt or Algeria, it makes up for it in sheer manpower

Out of the whole of the African continent, Nigeria stands as the most populous nation by far, and this translates to military might. With more than 90 million Nigerians fit for military service, this country dominates its regional rivals in this aspect. Although Nigeria might not have the technological advantages of other African militaries like Egypt or Algeria, it makes up for it in sheer manpower. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring African militaries and which ones have the largest populations that are fit for military service.

To determine the African countries with the most people that are fit for military service, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries based on their fit-for-service population. We also included supplemental information regarding active military personnel, reserves, paramilitary forces and total military personnel as well as each country’s overall strength score and defense budget.

Here is a look at the countries with the most people that are fit for military service in Africa:

Why Are We Covering This?

Understanding the military dynamics of Africa is important due to the continent’s strategic geopolitical significance. The continent is known for some instability, and military power is one way of ensuring stability both political and economical. Many of these African nations are growing rapidly and the continued stability of this region is crucial.

38. Namibia

Fit-for-service: 400,923

400,923 Population reaching military age annually: 30,840

30,840 Active military personnel: 13,000

13,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 5,000

5,000 Total military personnel: 18,000

18,000 Military strength score and world rank: 2.6384 – #116 out of 145

2.6384 – #116 out of 145 Military defense budget: $370,500,000 – #116 out of 145

Namibia has a total population of 2.804 million. Along with its troops, this country has 2,094 military vehicles (including 4 tanks, 25 MLRS units, and 25 artillery units), 15 naval vessels, and 34 military aircraft.

37. Gabon

Fit-for-service: 532,758

532,758 Population reaching military age annually: 46,647

46,647 Active military personnel: 4,800

4,800 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 2,500

2,500 Total military personnel: 7,300

7,300 Military strength score and world rank: 3.1805 – #133 out of 145

3.1805 – #133 out of 145 Military defense budget: $274,820,000 – #126 out of 145

Gabon has a total population of 2.455 million. Along with its troops, this country has 424 military vehicles (including 14 MLRS units), 5 naval vessels, and 24 military aircraft.

36. Botswana

Fit-for-service: 617,568

617,568 Population reaching military age annually: 24,507

24,507 Active military personnel: 21,000

21,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 21,000

21,000 Military strength score and world rank: 2.7509 – #122 out of 145

2.7509 – #122 out of 145 Military defense budget: $465,600,000 – #106 out of 145

Botswana has a total population of 2.451 million. Along with its troops, this country has 1,224 military vehicles (including 45 tanks, 20 MLRS units, and 48 artillery units) and 45 military aircraft.

35. Mauritania

Fit-for-service: 1,181,555

1,181,555 Population reaching military age annually: 82,233

82,233 Active military personnel: 31,540

31,540 Reserve military personnel: 66,000

66,000 Paramilitary personnel: 5,000

5,000 Total military personnel: 102,540

102,540 Military strength score and world rank: 2.7977 – #123 out of 145

2.7977 – #123 out of 145 Military defense budget: $261,250,000 – #127 out of 145

Mauritania has a total population of 4.328 million. Along with its troops, this country has 628 military vehicles (including 25 tanks and 75 artillery units), 6 naval vessels, and 24 military aircraft.

34. Sierra Leone

Fit-for-service: 1,203,978

1,203,978 Population reaching military age annually: 45,605

45,605 Active military personnel: 13,000

13,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 13,000

13,000 Military strength score and world rank: 3.9701 – #140 out of 145

3.9701 – #140 out of 145 Military defense budget: $228,600,000 – #129 out of 145

Sierra Leone has a total population of 9.121 million. Along with its troops, this country has 150 military vehicles, 7 naval vessels, and 1 military aircraft.

33. Central African Republic

Fit-for-service: 1,254,512

1,254,512 Population reaching military age annually: 101,717

101,717 Active military personnel: 10,000

10,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 1,000

1,000 Total military personnel: 11,000

11,000 Military strength score and world rank: 4.2347 – #142 out of 145

4.2347 – #142 out of 145 Military defense budget: $45,990,000 – #143 out of 145

The Central African Republic has a total population of 5.651 million. Along with its troops, this country has 228 military vehicles and 6 military aircraft.

32. Republic of the Congo

Fit-for-service: 1,353,682

1,353,682 Population reaching military age annually: 115,856

115,856 Active military personnel: 8,500

8,500 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 2,500

2,500 Total military personnel: 11,000

11,000 Military strength score and world rank: 2.7282 – #121 out of 145

2.7282 – #121 out of 145 Military defense budget: $306,400,000 – #123 out of 145

The Republic of the Congo has a total population of 6.098 million. Along with its troops, this country has 644 military vehicles (including 30 tanks, 30 MLRS units, and 40 artillery units), 4 naval vessels, and 13 military aircraft.

31. Eritrea

Fit-for-service: 1,598,677

1,598,677 Population reaching military age annually: 76,127

76,127 Active military personnel: 120,000

120,000 Reserve military personnel: 130,000

130,000 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 250,000

250,000 Military strength score and world rank: 2.6985 – #120 out of 145

2.6985 – #120 out of 145 Military defense budget: $198,000,000 – #132 out of 145

Eritrea has a total population of 6.344 million. Along with its troops, this country has 860 military vehicles (including 65 tanks, 22 MLRS units, and 98 artillery units), 23 naval vessels, and 20 military aircraft.

30. Somalia

Fit-for-service: 1,796,384

1,796,384 Population reaching military age annually: 130,173

130,173 Active military personnel: 15,000

15,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 2,000

2,000 Total military personnel: 17,000

17,000 Military strength score and world rank: 4.2037 – #141 out of 145

4.2037 – #141 out of 145 Military defense budget: $171,002,350 – #134 out of 145

Somalia has a total population of 13.02 million. Along with its troops, this country has 682 military vehicles and 10 naval vessels.

29. Liberia

Fit-for-service: 1,913,912

1,913,912 Population reaching military age annually: 65,247

65,247 Active military personnel: 1,500

1,500 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 5,500

5,500 Total military personnel: 7,000

7,000 Military strength score and world rank: 3.7781 – #138 out of 145

3.7781 – #138 out of 145 Military defense budget: $364,800,000 – #117 out of 145

Liberia has a total population of 5.437 million. Along with its troops, this country has 300 military vehicles and 4 naval vessels.

28. Benin

Fit-for-service: 3,189,260

3,189,260 Population reaching military age annually: 308,638

308,638 Active military personnel: 4,750

4,750 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 4,750

4,750 Military strength score and world rank: 4.3156 – #143 out of 145

4.3156 – #143 out of 145 Military defense budget: $98,350,000 – #140 out of 145

Benin has a total population of 14.70 million. Along with its troops, this country has 92 military vehicles (including 16 artillery units), 2 naval vessels, and 5 military aircraft.

27. Libya

Fit-for-service: 3,290,485

3,290,485 Population reaching military age annually: 125,141

125,141 Active military personnel: 32,000

32,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 100,000

100,000 Total military personnel: 132,000

132,000 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4449 – #73 out of 145

1.4449 – #73 out of 145 Military defense budget: $3,060,000,000 – #60 out of 145

Libya has a total population of 7.361 million. Along with its troops, this country has 1,816 military vehicles (including 43 tanks, 25 MLRS units, and 43 artillery units), 5 naval vessels, and 143 military aircraft.

26. Angola

Fit-for-service: 3,720,206

3,720,206 Population reaching military age annually: 372,021

372,021 Active military personnel: 107,000

107,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 10,000

10,000 Total military personnel: 117,000

117,000 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0961 – #56 out of 145

1.0961 – #56 out of 145 Military defense budget: $1,101,360,000 – #85 out of 145

Angola has a total population of 37.20 million. Along with its troops, this country has 5,500 military vehicles (including 309 tanks, 113 MLRS units, and 600 artillery units), 31 naval vessels, and 298 military aircraft.

25. Zimbabwe

Fit-for-service: 3,721,626

3,721,626 Population reaching military age annually: 360,157

360,157 Active military personnel: 29,000

29,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 21,800

21,800 Total military personnel: 50,800

50,800 Military strength score and world rank: 2.3863 – #111 out of 145

2.3863 – #111 out of 145 Military defense budget: $530,800,000 – #104 out of 145

Zimbabwe has a total population of 17.15 million. Along with its troops, this country has 828 military vehicles (including 15 tanks) and 95 military aircraft.

24. Chad

Fit-for-service: 3,856,906

3,856,906 Population reaching military age annually: 381,872

381,872 Active military personnel: 33,250

33,250 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 5,000

5,000 Total military personnel: 38,250

38,250 Military strength score and world rank: 1.8712 – #84 out of 145

1.8712 – #84 out of 145 Military defense budget: $381,350,000 – #115 out of 145

Chad has a total population of 19.09 million. Along with its troops, this country has 3,316 military vehicles (including 90 tanks, 20 MLRS units, and 20 artillery units) and 40 military aircraft.

23. South Sudan

Fit-for-service: 4,065,188

4,065,188 Population reaching military age annually: 330,297

330,297 Active military personnel: 185,000

185,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 185,000

185,000 Military strength score and world rank: 2.4321 – #113 out of 145

2.4321 – #113 out of 145 Military defense budget: $175,300,000 – #133 out of 145

South Sudan has a total population of 12.70 million. Along with its troops, this country has 1,950 military vehicles (including 30 tanks, 15 MLRS units, and 24 artillery units) and 20 military aircraft.

22. Senegal

Fit-for-service: 4,089,912

4,089,912 Population reaching military age annually: 395,798

395,798 Active military personnel: 17,000

17,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 17,000

17,000 Military strength score and world rank: 2.8116 – #125 out of 145

2.8116 – #125 out of 145 Military defense budget: $465,150,000 – #107 out of 145

Senegal has a total population of 18.85 million. Along with its troops, this country has 1,740 military vehicles (including 6 MLRS units and 20 artillery units), 4 naval vessels, and 40 military aircraft.

21. Zambia

Fit-for-service: 4,139,024

4,139,024 Population reaching military age annually: 374,384

374,384 Active military personnel: 15,150

15,150 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 1,200

1,200 Total military personnel: 16,350

16,350 Military strength score and world rank: 2.3411 – #109 out of 145

2.3411 – #109 out of 145 Military defense budget: $394,240,000 – #113 out of 145

Zambia has a total population of 20.80 million. Along with its troops, this country has 424 military vehicles (including 35 tanks, 25 MLRS units, and 42 artillery units) and 77 military aircraft.

20. Mali

Fit-for-service: 4,288,168

4,288,168 Population reaching military age annually: 351,850

351,850 Active military personnel: 40,000

40,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 4,800

4,800 Total military personnel: 44,800

44,800 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2379 – #104 out of 145

2.2379 – #104 out of 145 Military defense budget: $650,386,000 – #100 out of 145

Mali has a total population of 21.99 million. Along with its troops, this country has 570 military vehicles (including 10 tanks, 20 MLRS units, and 10 artillery units) and 43 military aircraft.

19. Tunisia

Fit-for-service: 5,181,004

5,181,004 Population reaching military age annually: 204,830

204,830 Active military personnel: 89,800

89,800 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 12,000

12,000 Total military personnel: 101,800

101,800 Military strength score and world rank: 1.9538 – #90 out of 145

1.9538 – #90 out of 145 Military defense budget: $1,400,000,000 – #79 out of 145

Tunisia has a total population of 12.05 million. Along with its troops, this country has 7,913 military vehicles (including 90 tanks and 85 artillery units), 58 naval vessels, and 154 military aircraft.

18. Niger

Fit-for-service: 5,294,900

5,294,900 Population reaching military age annually: 447,827

447,827 Active military personnel: 25,000

25,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 5,000

5,000 Total military personnel: 30,000

30,000 Military strength score and world rank: 2.6689 – #119 out of 145

2.6689 – #119 out of 145 Military defense budget: $336,400,000 – #119 out of 145

Niger has a total population of 26.34 million. Along with its troops, this country has 456 military vehicles and 26 military aircraft.

17. Burkina Faso

Fit-for-service: 6,060,098

6,060,098 Population reaching military age annually: 368,675

368,675 Active military personnel: 12,000

12,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 4,500

4,500 Total military personnel: 16,500

16,500 Military strength score and world rank: 2.9734 – #129 out of 145

2.9734 – #129 out of 145 Military defense budget: $81,280,000 – #142 out of 145

Burkina Faso has a total population of 23.04 million. Along with its troops, this country has 491 military vehicles (including 9 MLRS units and 8 artillery units) and 25 military aircraft.

16. Cameroon

Fit-for-service: 6,224,187

6,224,187 Population reaching military age annually: 495,458

495,458 Active military personnel: 40,000

40,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 12,500

12,500 Total military personnel: 52,500

52,500 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0501 – #93 out of 145

2.0501 – #93 out of 145 Military defense budget: $554,952,283 – #102 out of 145

Cameroon has a total population of 30.97 million. Along with its troops, this country has 430 military vehicles (including 20 MLRS units and 70 artillery units), 51 naval vessels, and 35 military aircraft.

15. Tanzania

Fit-for-service: 6,678,750

6,678,750 Population reaching military age annually: 607,159

607,159 Active military personnel: 27,000

27,000 Reserve military personnel: 80,000

80,000 Paramilitary personnel: 6,500

6,500 Total military personnel: 113,500

113,500 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0416 – #92 out of 145

2.0416 – #92 out of 145 Military defense budget: $1,406,745,334 – #78 out of 145

Tanzania has a total population of 67.46 million. Along with its troops, this country has 1,072 military vehicles (including 62 tanks), 12 naval vessels, and 39 military aircraft.

14. Mozambique

Fit-for-service: 7,770,772

7,770,772 Population reaching military age annually: 533,615

533,615 Active military personnel: 11,200

11,200 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 3,000

3,000 Total military personnel: 14,200

14,200 Military strength score and world rank: 1.9265 – #89 out of 145

1.9265 – #89 out of 145 Military defense budget: $412,400,000 – #110 out of 145

Mozambique has a total population of 33.35 million. Along with its troops, this country has 872 military vehicles (including 30 tanks, 6 MLRS units, and 52 artillery units), 33 naval vessels, and 22 military aircraft.

13. Ivory Coast

Fit-for-service: 7,855,221

7,855,221 Population reaching military age annually: 569,653

569,653 Active military personnel: 22,000

22,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 5,500

5,500 Total military personnel: 27,500

27,500 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1796 – #102 out of 145

2.1796 – #102 out of 145 Military defense budget: $669,600,935 – #99 out of 145

Ivory Coast has a total population of 29.98 million. Along with its troops, this country has 656 military vehicles (including 5 tanks, 3 MLRS units, and 2 artillery units), 3 naval vessels, and 19 military aircraft.

12. Madagascar

Fit-for-service: 7,952,233

7,952,233 Population reaching military age annually: 559,602

559,602 Active military personnel: 13,500

13,500 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 8,100

8,100 Total military personnel: 21,600

21,600 Military strength score and world rank: 3.0609 – #130 out of 145

3.0609 – #130 out of 145 Military defense budget: $112,210,000 – #139 out of 145

Madagascar has a total population of 29.45 million. Along with its troops, this country has 158 military vehicles (including 6 tanks and 9 artillery units), 6 naval vessels, and 5 military aircraft.

11. Uganda

Fit-for-service: 9,905,891

9,905,891 Population reaching military age annually: 985,661

985,661 Active military personnel: 45,000

45,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 10,000

10,000 Total military personnel: 55,000

55,000 Military strength score and world rank: 2.4767 – #114 out of 145

2.4767 – #114 out of 145 Military defense budget: $985,400,000 – #88 out of 145

Uganda has a total population of 49.28 million. Along with its troops, this country has 3,862 military vehicles (including 259 tanks, 12 MLRS units, and 32 artillery units) and 51 military aircraft.

10. Ghana

Fit-for-service: 9,961,658

9,961,658 Population reaching military age annually: 622,604

622,604 Active military personnel: 15,500

15,500 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 15,500

15,500 Military strength score and world rank: 2.3775 – #110 out of 145

2.3775 – #110 out of 145 Military defense budget: $308,500,000 – #122 out of 145

Ghana has a total population of 34.59 million. Along with its troops, this country has 1,824 military vehicles (including 6 MLRS units and 6 artillery units), 28 naval vessels, and 19 military aircraft.

9. Kenya

Fit-for-service: 14,037,377

14,037,377 Population reaching military age annually: 931,942

931,942 Active military personnel: 50,000

50,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 25,000

25,000 Total military personnel: 75,000

75,000 Military strength score and world rank: 1.8135 – #83 out of 145

1.8135 – #83 out of 145 Military defense budget: $1,307,383,850 – #81 out of 145

Kenya has a total population of 58.25 million. Along with its troops, this country has 4,128 military vehicles (including 188 tanks and 71 artillery units), 23 naval vessels, and 156 military aircraft.

8. South Africa

Fit-for-service: 14,989,776

14,989,776 Population reaching military age annually: 1,027,525

1,027,525 Active military personnel: 71,235

71,235 Reserve military personnel: 29,350

29,350 Paramilitary personnel: 50,000

50,000 Total military personnel: 150,585

150,585 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6889 – #40 out of 145

0.6889 – #40 out of 145 Military defense budget: $2,266,800,000 – #69 out of 145

South Africa has a total population of 60.44 million. Along with its troops, this country has 18,692 military vehicles (including 252 tanks, 101 MLRS units, and 183 artillery units), 49 naval vessels, and 182 military aircraft.

7. Morocco

Fit-for-service: 15,254,135

15,254,135 Population reaching military age annually: 635,589

635,589 Active military personnel: 195,800

195,800 Reserve military personnel: 150,000

150,000 Paramilitary personnel: 50,000

50,000 Total military personnel: 395,800

395,800 Military strength score and world rank: 1.1273 – #59 out of 145

1.1273 – #59 out of 145 Military defense budget: $13,400,000,000 – #27 out of 145

Morocco has a total population of 37.39 million. Along with its troops, this country has 7,877 military vehicles (including 903 tanks, 129 MLRS units, and 549 artillery units), 111 naval vessels, and 260 military aircraft.

6. Sudan

Fit-for-service: 17,108,407

17,108,407 Population reaching military age annually: 1,312,149

1,312,149 Active military personnel: 92,000

92,000 Reserve military personnel: 85,000

85,000 Paramilitary personnel: 17,500

17,500 Total military personnel: 194,500

194,500 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4756 – #74 out of 145

1.4756 – #74 out of 145 Military defense budget: $342,000,000 – #118 out of 145

Sudan has a total population of 50.47 million. Along with its troops, this country has 2,900 military vehicles (including 224 tanks, 192 MLRS units, and 387 artillery units), 6 naval vessels, and 165 military aircraft.

5. Algeria

Fit-for-service: 19,185,169

19,185,169 Population reaching military age annually: 752,360

752,360 Active military personnel: 325,000

325,000 Reserve military personnel: 135,000

135,000 Paramilitary personnel: 150,000

150,000 Total military personnel: 610,000

610,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3589 – #20 out of 145

0.3589 – #20 out of 145 Military defense budget: $25,000,000,000 – #21 out of 145

Algeria has a total population of 47.02 million. Along with its troops, this country has 26,000 military vehicles (including 1,485 tanks, 266 MLRS units, and 707 artillery units), 110 naval vessels, and 608 military aircraft.

4. Democratic Republic of Congo

Fit-for-service: 31,389,623

31,389,623 Population reaching military age annually: 2,538,867

2,538,867 Active military personnel: 166,580

166,580 Reserve military personnel: 31,000

31,000 Paramilitary personnel: 10,000

10,000 Total military personnel: 207,580

207,580 Military strength score and world rank: 1.3111 – #66 out of 145

1.3111 – #66 out of 145 Military defense budget: $796,560,000 – #95 out of 145

Democratic Republic of Congo has a total population of 115.40 million. Along with its troops, this country has 916 military vehicles (including 105 tanks, 25 MLRS units, and 68 artillery units), 16 naval vessels, and 46 military aircraft.

3. Ethiopia

Fit-for-service: 35,327,989

35,327,989 Population reaching military age annually: 2,726,657

2,726,657 Active military personnel: 162,000

162,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 162,000

162,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9305 – #52 out of 145

0.9305 – #52 out of 145 Military defense budget: $2,097,575,000 – #71 out of 145

Ethiopia has a total population of 118.55 million. Along with its troops, this country has 7,256 military vehicles (including 338 tanks, 40 MLRS units, and 344 artillery units) and 103 military aircraft.

2. Egypt

Fit-for-service: 38,269,053

38,269,053 Population reaching military age annually: 1,668,709

1,668,709 Active military personnel: 440,000

440,000 Reserve military personnel: 480,000

480,000 Paramilitary personnel: 300,000

300,000 Total military personnel: 1,220,000

1,220,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3427 – #19 out of 145

0.3427 – #19 out of 145 Military defense budget: $5,879,500,000 – #46 out of 145

Egypt has a total population of 111.25 million. Along with its troops, this country has 41,012 military vehicles (including 3,620 tanks, 528 MLRS units, and 2,018 artillery units), 150 naval vessels, and 1,093 military aircraft.

1. Nigeria

Fit-for-service: 90,437,404

90,437,404 Population reaching military age annually: 4,261,448

4,261,448 Active military personnel: 230,000

230,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 50,000

50,000 Total military personnel: 280,000

280,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5771 – #31 out of 145

0.5771 – #31 out of 145 Military defense budget: $3,160,000,000 – #59 out of 145

Nigeria has a total population of 236.75 million. Along with its troops, this country has 8,962 military vehicles (including 330 tanks, 37 MLRS units, and 379 artillery units), 133 naval vessels, and 163 military aircraft.

