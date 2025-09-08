Can You These Iconic Fighter Jets by Silhouette Alone? Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

For as long as aircraft have existed, speed has always been the ultimate advantage in air combat, and this is widely reflected in today’s most iconic fighter jets. Modern military strategy is heavily influenced by these aircraft in terms of operational effectiveness and gaining air superiority. Some of these made their mark in pop culture, others in battlefield history, but all of them earned their place as iconic fighter jets. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the fastest fighter jets.

To determine the fastest fighter jets in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of fighter jets from Military Factory, an online database of small arms, aircraft, and other military assets. We ranked these fighter jets in terms of top speed. We included supplementary information regarding the type of aircraft, year entered service, and armament.

Here’s how the game works. You’ll see the silhouette of a fighter jet — no markings, no identifiers, just its outline. Alongside it, you’ll get a clue, pointing to something notable from its service history, performance, or design. Can you guess these iconic fighter jets by their silhouette?

Let’s see if you can spot some of the fastest and most iconic fighter jets in the world:

aappp / Shutterstock.com

Knowing which fighter jets are the fastest is a window into how nations project power, deter adversaries, but especially maintain air superiority. Speed in combat aircraft determines the success of interception missions and increases survivability in hostile airspace. Ultimately, this speed allows rapid deployment across vast distances. Understanding these capabilities gives context to defense spending, technological innovation, and strategic advantages in general.

Can You Guess This Fighter Jet?

ChatGPT / Flywheel Publishing

Designed for electronic warfare, this U.S. Navy jet jams enemy radars and communications, replacing the EA-6B Prowler while still carrying the DNA of the Super Hornet. It can escort strike packages, suppress enemy air defenses, and blind hostile surveillance networks, giving carrier groups a decisive edge. Its two-person crew operates advanced jamming pods and electronic attack systems, ensuring allied pilots maintain air superiority even in heavily contested electronic battlespaces.

20. EA-18G Growler

ChatGPT / Flywheel Publishing

Type: Carrier-based electronic warfare aircraft

Carrier-based electronic warfare aircraft Year introduced: 2009

2009 Top speed: 1,181 mph

1,181 mph Armament: Detection pods, high band jamming pods, low band jamming pods, AN/ASQ-228 ATFLIR, SHARP, Harm missiles, AMRAAM missiles, Joint stand-off weapons

Can You Guess This Fighter Jet?

ChatGPT / Flywheel Publishing

This versatile U.S. Navy workhorse replaced the F-14 Tomcat and continues to dominate carrier decks as both a fighter and strike aircraft. Built for multirole missions, it has flown in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria, dropping precision munitions while maintaining air defense. Its rugged design withstands the demanding pace of carrier operations, making it a backbone of naval aviation. Its export versions have also bolstered allied fleets across the globe.

19. F/A-18E/F Super Hornet

ChatGPT / Flywheel Publishing

Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft

Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1999

1999 Top speed: 1,187 mph

1,187 mph Armament: 20mm M61A1 Vulcan automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, Harpoon missiles, HARM missiles, Maverick missiles, joint direct att munitions, Rockeye II bombs, general purpose bombs

Can You Guess This Fighter Jet?

ChatGPT / Flywheel Publishing

This stealthy fifth-generation fighter serves multiple nations, with advanced sensors and multirole flexibility, but remains infamous for its development delays and staggering program cost. Designed for networked warfare, it integrates with drones and other platforms, acting as both a sensor hub and strike fighter. With variants built for the Air Force, Navy, and Marines, it represents one of the most ambitious defense projects ever undertaken in aviation history.

18. F-35 Lightning II

ChatGPT / Flywheel Publishing

Type: Multirole 5th generation aircraft

Multirole 5th generation aircraft Year introduced: 2016

2016 Top speed: 1,199 mph

1,199 mph Armament: 25mm GAU-12/U automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Paveway guided bombs, Rockeye II bombs, Brimstone missiles, Storm Shadow missiles, drop bombs

Can You Guess This Fighter Jet?

ChatGPT / Flywheel Publishing

China’s stealth fighter entered service in 2017, boasting long-range capabilities meant to rival America’s F-22, while also symbolizing Beijing’s leap into fifth-generation airpower. Featuring canards and internal weapons bays, it signals China’s shift from copying foreign jets to producing indigenous designs. Its operational deployment highlights China’s growing assertiveness in the South and East China Seas, where it acts as both a deterrent and a propaganda tool showcasing national pride.

17. J-20 Fagin (Mighty Dragon)

ChatGPT / Flywheel Publishing

Type: Multirole 5th generation fighter aircraft

Multirole 5th generation fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2017

2017 Top speed: 1,305 mph

1,305 mph Armament: Internal cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, anti-radiation missiles, laser-guided bombs, conventional bombs

Can You Guess This Fighter Jet?

ChatGPT / Flywheel Publishing

Nicknamed the “Viper,” this jet became one of the most widely exported fighters, praised for agility and affordability, flying with over two dozen air forces worldwide. First flown in the 1970s, it introduced innovations like a frameless bubble canopy and side-stick control. It has fought in countless conflicts, from the Middle East to the Balkans, proving its combat effectiveness. Even today, upgraded versions continue to hold their own against newer jets.

16. F-16C Fighting Falcon

ChatGPT / Flywheel Publishing

Type: Multirole 4th generation fighter aircraft

Multirole 4th generation fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1978

1978 Top speed: 1,317 mph

1,317 mph Armament: 20mm M61 automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, Maverick missiles, Penguin missiles, Runway denial bombs, cluster bombs, laser-guided bombs, conventional drop bombs

Can You Guess This Fighter Jet?

ChatGPT / Flywheel Publishing

Russia’s “strike fighter with a duckbill nose” combines bomber range with fighter agility, designed to replace aging Su-24s while carrying heavy payloads. Capable of delivering guided and unguided munitions, it has been deployed extensively in Syria. With advanced avionics and side-by-side seating for its crew, it bridges the gap between tactical bomber and multirole fighter. Its versatility ensures it remains one of Russia’s most important strike platforms.

15. Su-34 Fullback

ChatGPT / Flywheel Publishing

Type: Strike fighter aircraft

Strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2014

2014 Top speed: 1,367 mph

1,367 mph Armament: 30mm GSh internal cannon, Archer missiles, Moskit missiles, air-to-ground missiles, air-to-air missiles, guided munitions, rocket pods

Can You Guess This Fighter Jet?

ChatGPT / Flywheel Publishing

Sweden’s lightweight multirole fighter emphasizes cost efficiency and high-tech avionics, designed to operate from highways, making it unique among NATO-compatible jets. Built with modular systems, it allows rapid upgrades to stay competitive against larger and more expensive fighters. Exported to multiple European and South American nations, it has become a model for affordable but effective airpower. Its ability to disperse quickly makes it resilient against potential first-strike scenarios.

14. JAS 39 Gripen (Griffen)

ChatGPT / Flywheel Publishing

Type: Multirole 4th generation fighter aircraft

Multirole 4th generation fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1997

1997 Top speed: 1,370 mph

1,370 mph Armament: 27mm Mauser BK-27 Revolver internal automatic cannon, Sidewinder misssiles, Skyflash missiles, Meteor missiles, MICA missiles, Maverick missiles, anti-ship missiles, cluster bombs, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs, laser-guided bombs

Can You Guess This Fighter Jet?

ChatGPT / Flywheel Publishing

France’s “omnirole” fighter has served in Libya, Mali, and beyond, blending air superiority and strike missions, earning export success against heavy competition. Equipped with cutting-edge radar, electronic warfare systems, and nuclear capability, it remains the spearhead of French airpower. Its versatility has made it attractive to countries like India, Egypt, and Greece, proving it can compete against American and European rivals in the export market.

13. Dassault Rafale

ChatGPT / Flywheel Publishing

Type: Multirole fighter aircraft

Multirole fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2001

2001 Top speed: 1,383 mph

1,383 mph Armament: 30mm GIAT 30/M791 internal automatic cannon, MICA missiles, Meteor missiles, Exocet missiles, laser-guided bombs, conventional drop bombs, rocket pods, cruise missiles, Apache missiles, nuclear stand-off missiles

Can You Guess This Fighter Jet?

ChatGPT / Flywheel Publishing

This Cold War-era Soviet strike aircraft was notorious for its low-level penetration ability, once buzzing NATO ships at treetop-skimming altitudes. Designed for deep strike missions, it earned a reputation for ruggedness but also for high accident rates. Used in Afghanistan and Syria, it became a workhorse despite aging technology. Its long service life reflects both its durability and Russia’s reliance on older airframes for heavy strike roles.

12. Su-24 Fencer

ChatGPT / Flywheel Publishing

Type: Long-range strike / attack aircraft

Long-range strike / attack aircraft Year introduced: 1974

1974 Top speed: 1,439 mph

1,439 mph Armament: 23mm GSh internal six-barrel cannon, Ahpid missiles, Archer missiles, Kingbolt missiles, Krypton missiles, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs

Can You Guess This Fighter Jet?

ChatGPT / Flywheel Publishing

China’s first modern indigenous fighter design, this fighter jet, entered service in the 2000s, showcasing delta-wing agility and forming the backbone of the PLA Air Force. Inspired in part by foreign designs but refined domestically, it marked China’s break from Soviet hand-me-downs. Today it flies alongside newer stealth aircraft, still serving as a mainstay for both air defense and ground attack missions across China’s rapidly modernizing air fleet.

11. J-10 Firebird (Vigorous Dragon)

ChatGPT / Flywheel Publishing

Type: Multirole 4th generation fighter aircraft

Multirole 4th generation fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2005

2005 Top speed: 1,452 mph

1,452 mph Armament: 23mm internal cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, laser-guided bombs, glide bombs, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs

Can You Guess This Fighter Jet?

ChatGPT / Flywheel Publishing

France’s delta-wing classic was a Cold War staple, known for reliability, dogfighting agility, and nuclear deterrence duty in Europe. First flown in the late 1970s, it served not only in France but also with India, Greece, and other nations. With numerous combat deployments, from the Gulf War to Kosovo, it became a versatile and trusted platform. Even today, upgraded versions continue to serve in several air forces worldwide.

10. Mirage 2000-5F

ChatGPT / Flywheel Publishing

Type: Multirole fighter aircraft

Multirole fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1979

1979 Top speed: 1,453 mph

1,453 mph Armament: 30mm DEFA internal automatic cannon, Magic 2 missiles, Matra missiles, laser-guided bombs, conventional drop bombs, anti-runway munition dispensers, cluster bombs, Exocet anti-ship missiles, nuclear stand-off missiles

Can You Guess This Fighter Jet?

ChatGPT / Flywheel Publishing

Flying for both the U.S. Navy and Air Force, this iconic jet served in Vietnam and became one of the most produced supersonic fighters. Known for its raw power, it could carry more ordnance than a World War II bomber. Despite early shortcomings in dogfighting, it adapted with upgrades like slats and new missiles. Its distinctive double-seat silhouette remains one of the most recognizable shapes in aviation history.

9. F-4 Phantom II

ChatGPT / Flywheel Publishing

Type: Strike fighter

Strike fighter Year introduced: 1960

1960 Top speed: 1,473 mph

1,473 mph Armament: 20mm M61 Vulcan, Skyflash missiles, Sparrow missiles, Sidewinder missiles, rocket pods, gun pods, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs

Can You Guess This Fighter Jet?

ChatGPT / Flywheel Publishing

A joint UK-German-Italian project, this swing-wing jet excelled at low-level strike missions and proved itself in the Gulf War. Designed for Cold War scenarios in Europe, it specialized in penetrating Soviet air defenses at high speed. Its variable-geometry wings allowed it to balance agility with range. Later upgrades kept it relevant for decades, with deployments in Afghanistan and Libya showcasing its ability to adapt to modern conflicts.

8. Panavia Tornado IDS

ChatGPT / Flywheel Publishing

Type: Low-level strike aircraft

Low-level strike aircraft Year introduced: 1979

1979 Top speed: 1,491 mph

1,491 mph Armament: 27mm Mauser internal cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs, cruise missiles, special mission pods

Can You Guess This Fighter Jet?

ChatGPT / Flywheel Publishing

First flown at the height of Soviet power, this fighter jet became a Cold War symbol of agility, with the ability to take off from rough, short runways. Its modernized successor extends its combat life into the 21st century. Flown by over 25 countries, it remains one of the most widely produced post-World War II fighters. Known for tight turning ability, it has seen combat from the Balkans to Syria.

7. MiG-29/35 Fulcrum

ChatGPT / Flywheel Publishing

Type: Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft

Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1984

1984 Top speed: 1,519 mph

1,519 mph Armament: 30mm GSh-1 internal automatic cannon, Alamo missiles, Adder missiles, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs

Can You Guess This Fighter Jet?

ChatGPT / Flywheel Publishing

Immortalized by Top Gun, this swing-wing U.S. Navy fighter excelled at long-range intercepts before being retired in 2006. Built with powerful radar and long-range Phoenix missiles, it could defend carrier groups from Soviet bombers. Its variable-sweep wings allowed high-speed performance and carrier landings alike. Though expensive to maintain, it became a Cold War icon, feared by adversaries and adored by aviation fans for its cinematic stardom.

6. F-14 Tomcat

ChatGPT / Flywheel Publishing

Type: Swing-wing, carrierborne fleet defense fighter

Swing-wing, carrierborne fleet defense fighter Year introduced: 1974

1974 Top speed: 1,544 mph

1,544 mph Armament: 20mm internal gatling gun, Phoenix missiles, Sparrow missiles, Sidewinder missiles, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs

Can You Guess This Fighter Jet?

ChatGPT / Flywheel Publishing

Built by a European consortium, this agile multirole fighter became a NATO mainstay, known for supercruise capability and high maneuverability. Combining British, German, Italian, and Spanish expertise, it entered service in the 2000s. Designed for both air superiority and ground strike, it has seen action in Libya and Syria. Its advanced avionics and twin engines make it one of Europe’s most advanced combat aircraft to this day.

5. Eurofighter Typhoon

ChatGPT / Flywheel Publishing

Type: 4th generation multirole aircraft

4th generation multirole aircraft Year introduced: 2003

2003 Top speed: 1,550 mph

1,550 mph Armament: 27mm Mauser BK-27 internal cannon, Sidewinder missiles, IRIS-T missiles, Meteor missiles, Storm Shadow missiles, MATRA missiles, Taurus stand-off missiles, anti-ship missiles, anti-radiation missiles, laster-guided bombs, conventional drop bombs

Can You Guess This Fighter Jet?

ChatGPT / Flywheel Publishing

The U.S.’s first fifth-generation fighter, this stealth jet achieved unmatched air superiority but was limited in production due to cost. With thrust-vectoring engines, it performs maneuvers no other operational fighter can match. Entering service in 2005, it remains a benchmark in stealth and speed. Despite fewer than 200 built, it continues to dominate wargames and exercises, often proving untouchable by fourth-generation opponents.

4. F-22 Raptor

ChatGPT / Flywheel Publishing

Type: 5th generation air dominance fighter aircraft

5th generation air dominance fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2005

2005 Top speed: 1,599 mph

1,599 mph Armament: 20mm automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, joint drop munitions, drop bombs, air-launched cruise missiles

Can You Guess This Fighter Jet?

ChatGPT / Flywheel Publishing

Russia’s answer to the F-22, this stealth fighter entered limited service in 2020 but faces questions over production numbers and true stealth capability. Designed for export as well as domestic use, it represents Moscow’s attempt to stay relevant in fifth-generation technology. While touted as a rival to Western jets, its slow production rate has cast doubt on its ability to reshape the balance of airpower.

3. Su-57 Felon

ChatGPT / Flywheel Publishing

Type: Multi-role stealth aircraft

Multi-role stealth aircraft Year introduced: 2019

2019 Top speed: 1,616 mph

1,616 mph Armament: 30mm GSh internal cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, guided bombs

Can You Guess This Fighter Jet?

ChatGPT / Flywheel Publishing

One of the fastest jets in service, this Mach 2.8 Russian interceptor carries long-range missiles to counter bombers and cruise missiles. First flown in the 1970s, it was built to defend the vast Soviet airspace. Known for sheer speed and altitude performance, it can reach the edge of the stratosphere in pursuit of intruders. Even today, it remains a critical tool in Russia’s defensive arsenal.

2. MiG-31 Foxhound

ChatGPT / Flywheel Publishing

Type: Interceptor aircraft

Interceptor aircraft Year introduced: 1979

1979 Top speed: 1,864 mph

1,864 mph Armament: 23mm GSh-6 internal cannon, Amos missiles, Aphid missiles, Acrid missiles

Can You Guess This Fighter Jet?

ChatGPT / Flywheel Publishing

With over 100 aerial victories and zero losses in air-to-air combat, this American fighter remains a benchmark for speed, power, and lethality. First flown in the 1970s, it proved itself in the skies over the Middle East. Its modern upgrades ensure it stays relevant, from new radar systems to advanced weapons. Variants continue to serve, including the newest models capable of rivaling stealth fighters in contested battles.

1. F-15 C/E/EX Eagle II

ChatGPT / Flywheel Publishing

Type: Air superiority fighter aircraft

Air superiority fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1976

1976 Top speed: 1,875 mph

1,875 mph Armament: 20mm M61A1 automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Sparrow missiles, Maverick missiles, HARM missiles, laser-guided bombs, joint direct attack munitions, cluster bombs, nuclear bombs

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future.