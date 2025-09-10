Compact, Reliable, Lethal: The Small Arms That Make the Green Berets Elite

Military
By
Chris Lange
Sep 10, 2025 | Updated 12:04 PM ET
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Sending You to Google News in 3
The Green Berets have built a reputation as masters of unconventional warfare since their inception in the early 1950s. This reputation comes from not only their training and strategy but also from the small arms they carry into the field. Every carbine, pistol, or rifle they carry is carefully selected for versatility and maximum combat effectiveness. These small arms have ultimately become part of the overarching identity of the Green Berets. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the most iconic small arms employed by the Green Berets.
To determine the most iconic guns used by US Green Berets, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed guns cataloged by Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, and arms. We ordered the guns alphabetically. We included supplemental data on the type of weapon, maximum effective range, and the caliber or ammunition used by each gun.
Understanding the weapons and small arms used by today’s militaries gives some insight into a nation’s combat capabilities, or even tactical doctrines. These guns are not just instruments of warfare, but they actually reflect the technological innovation and defense budgets for a given military over the time. By exploring which rifles, sidearms, machine guns, and support weapons are fielded by various armed forces, we can better understand how nations prepare for conflict, defend their interests, and ultimately shape their battlefield effectiveness.
The image featured for this article is © Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
The US Navy SEALs have built their reputation as one of the most elite Special Forces units in the world,…
For the Delta Force, long-range precision can make the difference between mission success and failure. This is exactly what the…
Officially formed in the late 1970s, Delta Force was modeled after the British SAS, and over the years it would…