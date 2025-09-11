Army Rangers’ Most Trusted Guns, From Vietnam to Modern Day Special Ops

Military
For the US Army Rangers, the small arms that they use throughout their operations define their elite status and overall effectiveness as a unit. From the classic M16 rifles of the Vietnam era to today’s modern battle rifles, the Rangers’ choice of firearms is a combination of both tradition and innovation. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring the small arms arsenal of the US Army Rangers.
To determine the most iconic guns used by the US Army Rangers, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed guns cataloged by Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, and arms. Out of this catalog of guns, we removed similar guns and guns that are believed to no longer be in use. We ordered the guns alphabetically. We included supplemental data on the type of weapon, year entered service, maximum effective range, and the caliber or ammunition used by each gun.
Understanding the weapons and small arms used by today’s militaries gives some insight into a nation’s combat capabilities, or even tactical doctrines. These guns are not just instruments of warfare; but they actually reflect the technological innovation and defense budgets for a given military over time. By exploring which rifles, sidearms, machine guns, and support weapons are fielded by various armed forces, we can better understand how nations prepare for conflict, defend their interests, and ultimately shape their battlefield effectiveness.
