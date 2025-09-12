The Weak Links: Some NATO Allies Are Still Skimping on Military Budgets

Military
Chris Lange
Sep 12, 2025
NATO is built on the idea of collective defense, specifically Article 5, but not every member has been pulling its weight in terms of funding. While some nations commit tens of billions to their militaries, others barely contribute a fraction of that. Recent calls by the Trump Administration have sought to rectify these spending disparities, and NATO members have responded.
Trump has belabored this point of finance for years, but it has only recently taken hold among NATO nations. Over the summer, NATO convened a summit at The Hague, where this idea was further fleshed out. The expectation of a 5% contribution of a country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) saw broad approval by the Alliance, with Eastern European nations heavily supporting this action. Note that this 5% is higher than the previously accepted 2% level.
While there was some resistance from Western European powers, citing budget deficits and sluggish economies, world leaders ultimately committed to the agreement. The target date for NATO defense spending per country to reach 5% of their respective GDPs is 2032. For now, some nations are still dragging their feet, and 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at their defense spending.
To determine the NATO countries with the smallest military defense budgets, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value, the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries based on their military defense budget. We also included supplemental information regarding purchasing power parity, foreign exchange/gold reserves, external debt, a composition of military assets, and the overall military strength score.
Understanding NATO’s military dynamics is important when looking at the state of global security. Since its inception, NATO has played a pivotal role in shaping international relations through its collective defense and security framework. As geopolitical tensions continue to rise and new threats emerge, knowing and understanding NATO’s military capabilities is important for getting a clearer picture of the world stage. Not to mention, countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany, among others, contribute significantly to NATO’s military strength, influencing global power balances and regional stability.
The image featured for this article is © <a href="https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Daiga_Mieri%C5%86a_piedal%C4%81s_NATO_parlament%C4%81raj%C4%81_samit%C4%81_ASV_2024.gada_8.j%C5%ABlijs_-_19.jpg" target="_blank" style="font-size: 100%">NATO mtg</a> (<a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/deed.en" target="_blank" style="100%">CC BY-SA 2.0</a>) by <a href="https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Daiga_Mieri%C5%86a_piedal%C4%81s_NATO_parlament%C4%81raj%C4%81_samit%C4%81_ASV_2024.gada_8.j%C5%ABlijs_-_19.jpg" target="_blank" style="100%">Saeima</a>
