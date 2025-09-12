S&P 500
Stock Market Live September 12: Paramount Bids for Warner Brothers, S&P 500 (VOO) Mostly Flat
The Weak Links: Some NATO Allies Are Still Skimping on Military Budgets

The Weak Links: Some NATO Allies Are Still Skimping on Military Budgets

By Chris Lange

Sep 12, 2025  |  Updated 11:03 AM ET

NATO is built on the idea of collective defense, specifically Article 5, but not every member has been pulling its weight in terms of funding. While some nations commit tens of billions to their militaries, others barely contribute a fraction of that. Recent calls by the Trump Administration have sought to rectify these spending disparities, and NATO members have responded.

Trump has belabored this point of finance for years, but it has only recently taken hold among NATO nations. Over the summer, NATO convened a summit at The Hague, where this idea was further fleshed out. The expectation of a 5% contribution of a country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) saw broad approval by the Alliance, with Eastern European nations heavily supporting this action. Note that this 5% is higher than the previously accepted 2% level.

While there was some resistance from Western European powers, citing budget deficits and sluggish economies, world leaders ultimately committed to the agreement. The target date for NATO defense spending per country to reach 5% of their respective GDPs is 2032. For now, some nations are still dragging their feet, and 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at their defense spending.

To determine the NATO countries with the smallest military defense budgets, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value, the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries based on their military defense budget. We also included supplemental information regarding purchasing power parity, foreign exchange/gold reserves, external debt, a composition of military assets, and the overall military strength score.

Here is a look at the countries with the smallest defense budgets in NATO:

Estonian Foreign Ministry / Wikimedia Commons

Understanding NATO’s military dynamics is important when looking at the state of global security. Since its inception, NATO has played a pivotal role in shaping international relations through its collective defense and security framework. As geopolitical tensions continue to rise and new threats emerge, knowing and understanding NATO’s military capabilities is important for getting a clearer picture of the world stage. Not to mention, countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany, among others, contribute significantly to NATO’s military strength, influencing global power balances and regional stability.

32. United States

Very big amount of US hundred dollar bills close up. Huge quantity of united states currency notes on flat table
Mehaniq / Shutterstock.com

  • Military defense budget: $895,000,000,000
  • Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $773,426,000,000
  • Purchasing power parity: $24,662,000,000,000
  • External debt: $22,303,546,100,000
  • Total military aircraft: 13,043
  • Total military vehicles: 391,963
  • Total naval vessels: 440
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145

31. United Kingdom

Flag of United Kingdom on military uniform. UK Army. British Armed Forces, soldiers. by Andrew Angelov
Flag of United Kingdom on military uniform. UK Army. British Armed Forces, soldiers. (Shutterstock.com) by Andrew Angelov
  • Military defense budget: $71,500,540,000
  • Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $177,915,000,000
  • Purchasing power parity: $3,700,000,000,000
  • External debt: $9,593,749,000,000
  • Total military aircraft: 631
  • Total military vehicles: 38,200
  • Total naval vessels: 109
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145

30. France

Skyline of Paris with Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. Panoramic sunset view of Paris
Catarina Belova / Shutterstock.com

  • Military defense budget: $55,000,000,000
  • Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $240,792,000,000
  • Purchasing power parity: $3,764,000,000,000
  • External debt: $6,992,104,900,000
  • Total military aircraft: 976
  • Total military vehicles: 110,932
  • Total naval vessels: 129
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145

29. Germany

Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, with the German flag flying.
Juan Garcia Hinojosa / Shutterstock.com

  • Military defense budget: $50,000,000,000
  • Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $322,700,000,000
  • Purchasing power parity: $5,230,000,000,000
  • External debt: $6,238,609,300,000
  • Total military aircraft: 584
  • Total military vehicles: 83,260
  • Total naval vessels: 61
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145

28. Poland

Poland military | Polish army with machine guns in field uniform.
Kamila Kozioł / iStock via Getty Images

  • Military defense budget: $48,700,000,000
  • Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $193,783,000,000
  • Purchasing power parity: $1,616,000,000,000
  • External debt: $386,947,000,000
  • Total military aircraft: 479
  • Total military vehicles: 23,138
  • Total naval vessels: 62
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145

27. Turkey

ardasavasciogullari / iStock via Getty Images
  • Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000
  • Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $140,858,000,000
  • Purchasing power parity: $2,936,000,000,000
  • External debt: $294,441,000,000
  • Total military aircraft: 1,083
  • Total military vehicles: 61,173
  • Total naval vessels: 182
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

26. Canada

Canada military | Greeting card for Poppy Day , Remembrance Day .Canada celebration. Concept - patriotism, honor ,never forget, thank you, two minute silence, always remember
Arseniy45 / iStock via Getty Images

  • Military defense budget: $41,000,000,000
  • Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $117,551,000,000
  • Purchasing power parity: $2,238,000,000,000
  • External debt: $2,337,375,700,000
  • Total military aircraft: 351
  • Total military vehicles: 21,704
  • Total naval vessels: 73
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.5179 – #28 out of 145

25. Italy

naphtalina / iStock via Getty Images
  • Military defense budget: $30,890,000,000
  • Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $247,396,000,000
  • Purchasing power parity: $3,097,000,000,000
  • External debt: $2,750,000,000,000
  • Total military aircraft: 729
  • Total military vehicles: 73,480
  • Total naval vessels: 196
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145

24. Netherlands

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Military defense budget: $27,000,000,000
  • Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $69,830,000,000
  • Purchasing power parity: $1,240,000,000,000
  • External debt: $4,779,954,300,000
  • Total military aircraft: 120
  • Total military vehicles: 2,755
  • Total naval vessels: 64
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.6412 – #36 out of 145

23. Spain

Plaza de Toros de Valencia or Plaza de bous aerial panoramic view. It is a bullring in Valencia city, Spain.
saiko3p / Shutterstock.com

  • Military defense budget: $23,397,000,000
  • Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $103,089,000,000
  • Purchasing power parity: $2,242,000,000,000
  • External debt: $2,572,738,300,000
  • Total military aircraft: 461
  • Total military vehicles: 17,626
  • Total naval vessels: 152
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145

22. Sweden

Sweden navy | Swedish naval flag
Fotonen / iStock via Getty Images

  • Military defense budget: $13,000,000,000
  • Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $60,863,000,000
  • Purchasing power parity: $676,353,000,000
  • External debt: $1,002,448,700,000
  • Total military aircraft: 169
  • Total military vehicles: 6,795
  • Total naval vessels: 308
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.4835 – #27 out of 145

21. Belgium

2007 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images
  • Military defense budget: $10,200,000,000
  • Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $40,813,000,000
  • Purchasing power parity: $751,592,000,000
  • External debt: $1,449,264,300,000
  • Total military aircraft: 108
  • Total military vehicles: 4,606
  • Total naval vessels: 9
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.2564 – #62 out of 145

20. Norway

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Military defense budget: $9,710,000,000
  • Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $80,459,000,000
  • Purchasing power parity: $449,528,000,000
  • External debt: $716,144,000,000
  • Total military aircraft: 97
  • Total military vehicles: 6,552
  • Total naval vessels: 43
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.6811 – #38 out of 145

19. Romania

Romanian Defence Forces Join In Combative Training On Black Sea
2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

  • Military defense budget: $9,700,000,000
  • Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $73,000,000,000
  • Purchasing power parity: $772,107,000,000
  • External debt: $132,000,000,000
  • Total military aircraft: 140
  • Total military vehicles: 10,774
  • Total naval vessels: 20
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.8984 – #51 out of 145

18. Denmark

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Military defense budget: $7,225,466,250
  • Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $109,371,000,000
  • Purchasing power parity: $428,385,000,000
  • External debt: $555,500,000,000
  • Total military aircraft: 117
  • Total military vehicles: 3,856
  • Total naval vessels: 50
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.8109 – #45 out of 145

17. Finland

Finland artillery | Missile system on the background of the Finnish flag
Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images

  • Military defense budget: $6,779,661,000
  • Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $16,929,000,000
  • Purchasing power parity: $321,126,000,000
  • External debt: $660,000,000,000
  • Total military aircraft: 163
  • Total military vehicles: 11,704
  • Total naval vessels: 264
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.8437 – #48 out of 145

16. Czechia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Military defense budget: $6,750,000,000
  • Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $148,379,000,000
  • Purchasing power parity: $519,007,000,000
  • External debt: $211,200,000,000
  • Total military aircraft: 99
  • Total military vehicles: 6,340
  • Total naval vessels: 0
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.9994 – #53 out of 145

15. Greece

Greece | Lady sitting in front of Parthenon on Acropolis, Athens, Greece
Lady sitting in front of Parthenon on Acropolis, Athens, Greece by Kristoffer Trolle / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

  • Military defense budget: $6,500,000,000
  • Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $13,608,000,000
  • Purchasing power parity: $375,780,000,000
  • External debt: $550,000,000,000
  • Total military aircraft: 558
  • Total military vehicles: 61,888
  • Total naval vessels: 192
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145

14. Portugal

Portugal tank by Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum
Portugal tank (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum
  • Military defense budget: $4,627,000,000
  • Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $53,710,000,000
  • Purchasing power parity: $529,901,000,000
  • External debt: $399,395,000,000
  • Total military aircraft: 115
  • Total military vehicles: 10,828
  • Total naval vessels: 194
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.6856 – #39 out of 145

13. Hungary

Jozsef Soos / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Military defense budget: $4,576,000,000
  • Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $45,719,000,000
  • Purchasing power parity: $388,906,000,000
  • External debt: $137,500,000,000
  • Total military aircraft: 69
  • Total military vehicles: 7,797
  • Total naval vessels: 0
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.0259 – #55 out of 145

12. Slovakia

Slovakia | Bratislava skyline
QQ7 / iStock via Getty Images

  • Military defense budget: $2,656,000,000
  • Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $11,288,000,000
  • Purchasing power parity: $213,053,000,000
  • External debt: $127,600,000,000
  • Total military aircraft: 41
  • Total military vehicles: 3,074
  • Total naval vessels: 0
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.3978 – #71 out of 145

11. Lithuania

Afghanistan 2012 by Upelon
Afghanistan 2012 (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Upelon
  • Military defense budget: $2,388,900,000
  • Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $6,168,000,000
  • Purchasing power parity: $132,712,000,000
  • External debt: $44,000,000,000
  • Total military aircraft: 9
  • Total military vehicles: 1,263
  • Total naval vessels: 14
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.9075 – #88 out of 145

10. Estonia

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Military defense budget: $1,463,360,000
  • Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $2,593,000,000
  • Purchasing power parity: $57,377,000,000
  • External debt: $26,400,000,000
  • Total military aircraft: 5
  • Total military vehicles: 1,685
  • Total naval vessels: 8
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.2917 – #107 out of 145

9. Bulgaria

160724-Z-NT152-004 by Oregon National Guard
160724-Z-NT152-004 (CC BY 2.0) by Oregon National Guard
  • Military defense budget: $1,373,232,000
  • Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $46,334,000,000
  • Purchasing power parity: $214,061,000,000
  • External debt: $27,138,500,000
  • Total military aircraft: 65
  • Total military vehicles: 4,914
  • Total naval vessels: 36
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.2563 – #61 out of 145

8. Croatia

Croatia&#039;s best loved politicia... by young shanahan
Croatia&#039;s best loved politicia... (CC BY 2.0) by young shanahan
  • Military defense budget: $1,176,000,000
  • Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $3,176,000,000
  • Purchasing power parity: $159,305,000,000
  • External debt: $55,000,000,000
  • Total military aircraft: 67
  • Total military vehicles: 2,848
  • Total naval vessels: 30
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.5074 – #75 out of 145

7. Latvia

usairforce / Flickr
  • Military defense budget: $1,138,000,000
  • Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $4,957,000,000
  • Purchasing power parity: $71,154,000,000
  • External debt: $44,180,400,000
  • Total military aircraft: 7
  • Total military vehicles: 1,848
  • Total naval vessels: 18
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.1246 – #99 out of 145

6. Slovenia

André Mouraux / Wikimedia Commons

  • Military defense budget: $886,860,000
  • Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $2,370,000,000
  • Purchasing power parity: $102,036,000,000
  • External debt: $55,000,000,000
  • Total military aircraft: 39
  • Total military vehicles: 1,428
  • Total naval vessels: 2
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.1016 – #96 out of 145

5. Luxembourg

SvetlanaSF / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Military defense budget: $726,092,925
  • Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $2,977,000,000
  • Purchasing power parity: $88,533,000,000
  • External debt: $4,730,000,000,000
  • Total military aircraft: 1
  • Total military vehicles: 182
  • Total naval vessels: 0
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.6415 – #117 out of 145

4. Albania

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Military defense budget: $558,862,420
  • Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $6,455,000,000
  • Purchasing power parity: $49,592,000,000
  • External debt: $7,312,000,000
  • Total military aircraft: 19
  • Total military vehicles: 1,796
  • Total naval vessels: 19
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.6815 – #78 out of 145

3. North Macedonia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Military defense budget: $388,421,700
  • Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $5,015,000,000
  • Purchasing power parity: $42,444,000,000
  • External debt: $11,000,000,000
  • Total military aircraft: 20
  • Total military vehicles: 1,108
  • Total naval vessels: 0
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.4042 – #112 out of 145

2. Iceland

patpongs / iStock via Getty Images

  • Military defense budget: $312,400,000
  • Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $5,809,000,000
  • Purchasing power parity: $26,155,000,000
  • External debt: $22,000,000,000
  • Total military aircraft: 0
  • Total military vehicles: 150
  • Total naval vessels: 0
  • Military strength score and world rank: 3.5181 – #135 out of 145

1. Montenegro

CatEyePerspective / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Military defense budget: $148,100,000
  • Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $1,574,000,000
  • Purchasing power parity: $17,115,000,000
  • External debt: $2,958,500,000
  • Total military aircraft: 11
  • Total military vehicles: 471
  • Total naval vessels: 14
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.9216 – #127 out of 145

The image featured for this article is © <a href="https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Daiga_Mieri%C5%86a_piedal%C4%81s_NATO_parlament%C4%81raj%C4%81_samit%C4%81_ASV_2024.gada_8.j%C5%ABlijs_-_19.jpg" target="_blank" style="font-size: 100%">NATO mtg</a> (<a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/deed.en" target="_blank" style="100%">CC BY-SA 2.0</a>) by <a href="https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Daiga_Mieri%C5%86a_piedal%C4%81s_NATO_parlament%C4%81raj%C4%81_samit%C4%81_ASV_2024.gada_8.j%C5%ABlijs_-_19.jpg" target="_blank" style="100%">Saeima</a>

