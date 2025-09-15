Think You’re an Aviation Expert? Try Identifying These Jets by Just Their Silhouettes

Military
Do you think you can spot an F-22 Raptor from a MiG-29 Fulcrum just by its outline? The art of silhouette recognition has long been essential for pilots and military personnel identifying enemy assets. Here you have a chance to test your skill. We’ve lined up some of the fastest, deadliest, and most famous fighter jets in silhouette form. Think you can name them all?
24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of fighter jets from Military Factory, an online database of small arms, aircraft, and other military assets. We ranked these fighter jets in terms of top speed. We included supplementary information regarding the type of aircraft, year entered service, and armament.
Knowing which fighter jets are the fastest is a window into how nations project power, deter adversaries, but especially maintain air superiority. Speed in combat aircraft determines the success of interception missions and increases survivability in hostile airspace. Ultimately, this speed allows rapid deployment across vast distances. Understanding these capabilities gives context to defense spending, technological innovation, and strategic advantages in general.
France’s “omnirole” fighter has served in Libya, Mali, and beyond, blending air superiority and strike missions, earning export success against heavy competition. Equipped with cutting-edge radar, electronic warfare systems, and nuclear capability, it remains the spearhead of French airpower. Its versatility has made it attractive to countries like India, Egypt, and Greece, proving it can compete against American and European rivals in the export market.
Designed for electronic warfare, this U.S. Navy jet jams enemy radars and communications, replacing the EA-6B Prowler while still carrying the DNA of the Super Hornet. It can escort strike packages, suppress enemy air defenses, and blind hostile surveillance networks, giving carrier groups a decisive edge. Its two-person crew operates advanced jamming pods and electronic attack systems, ensuring allied pilots maintain air superiority even in heavily contested electronic battlespaces.
Built by a European consortium, this agile multirole fighter became a NATO mainstay, known for supercruise capability and high maneuverability. Combining British, German, Italian, and Spanish expertise, it entered service in the 2000s. Designed for both air superiority and ground strike, it has seen action in Libya and Syria. Its advanced avionics and twin engines make it one of Europe’s most advanced combat aircraft to this day.
Immortalized by Top Gun, this swing-wing U.S. Navy fighter excelled at long-range intercepts before being retired in 2006. Built with powerful radar and long-range Phoenix missiles, it could defend carrier groups from Soviet bombers. Its variable-sweep wings allowed high-speed performance and carrier landings alike. Though expensive to maintain, it became a Cold War icon, feared by adversaries and adored by aviation fans for its cinematic stardom.
With over 100 aerial victories and zero losses in air-to-air combat, this American fighter remains a benchmark for speed, power, and lethality. First flown in the 1970s, it proved itself in the skies over the Middle East. Its modern upgrades ensure it stays relevant, from new radar systems to advanced weapons. Variants continue to serve, including the newest models capable of rivaling stealth fighters in contested battles.
Nicknamed the “Viper,” this jet became one of the most widely exported fighters, praised for agility and affordability, flying with over two dozen air forces worldwide. First flown in the 1970s, it introduced innovations like a frameless bubble canopy and side-stick control. It has fought in countless conflicts, from the Middle East to the Balkans, proving its combat effectiveness. Even today, upgraded versions continue to hold their own against newer jets.
The U.S.’s first fifth-generation fighter, this stealth jet achieved unmatched air superiority but was limited in production due to cost. With thrust-vectoring engines, it performs maneuvers no other operational fighter can match. Entering service in 2005, it remains a benchmark in stealth and speed. Despite fewer than 200 built, it continues to dominate wargames and exercises, often proving untouchable by fourth-generation opponents.
This stealthy fifth-generation fighter serves multiple nations, with advanced sensors and multirole flexibility, but remains infamous for its development delays and staggering program cost. Designed for networked warfare, it integrates with drones and other platforms, acting as both a sensor hub and strike fighter. With variants built for the Air Force, Navy, and Marines, it represents one of the most ambitious defense projects ever undertaken in aviation history.
Flying for both the U.S. Navy and Air Force, this iconic jet served in Vietnam and became one of the most produced supersonic fighters. Known for its raw power, it could carry more ordnance than a World War II bomber. Despite early shortcomings in dogfighting, it adapted with upgrades like slats and new missiles. Its distinctive double-seat silhouette remains one of the most recognizable shapes in aviation history.
This versatile U.S. Navy workhorse replaced the F-14 Tomcat and continues to dominate carrier decks as both a fighter and strike aircraft. Built for multirole missions, it has flown in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria, dropping precision munitions while maintaining air defense. Its rugged design withstands the demanding pace of carrier operations, making it a backbone of naval aviation. Its export versions have also bolstered allied fleets across the globe.
China’s first modern indigenous fighter design, this fighter jet, entered service in the 2000s, showcasing delta-wing agility and forming the backbone of the PLA Air Force. Inspired in part by foreign designs but refined domestically, it marked China’s break from Soviet hand-me-downs. Today it flies alongside newer stealth aircraft, still serving as a mainstay for both air defense and ground attack missions across China’s rapidly modernizing air fleet.
China’s stealth fighter entered service in 2017, boasting long-range capabilities meant to rival America’s F-22, while also symbolizing Beijing’s leap into fifth-generation airpower. Featuring canards and internal weapons bays, it signals China’s shift from copying foreign jets to producing indigenous designs. Its operational deployment highlights China’s growing assertiveness in the South and East China Seas, where it acts as both a deterrent and a propaganda tool showcasing national pride.
Sweden’s lightweight multirole fighter emphasizes cost efficiency and high-tech avionics, designed to operate from highways, making it unique among NATO-compatible jets. Built with modular systems, it allows rapid upgrades to stay competitive against larger and more expensive fighters. Exported to multiple European and South American nations, it has become a model for affordable but effective airpower. Its ability to disperse quickly makes it resilient against potential first-strike scenarios.
First flown at the height of Soviet power, this fighter jet became a Cold War symbol of agility, with the ability to take off from rough, short runways. Its modernized successor extends its combat life into the 21st century. Flown by over 25 countries, it remains one of the most widely produced post-World War II fighters. Known for tight turning ability, it has seen combat from the Balkans to Syria.
One of the fastest jets in service, this Mach 2.8 Russian interceptor carries long-range missiles to counter bombers and cruise missiles. First flown in the 1970s, it was built to defend the vast Soviet airspace. Known for sheer speed and altitude performance, it can reach the edge of the stratosphere in pursuit of intruders. Even today, it remains a critical tool in Russia’s defensive arsenal.
France’s delta-wing classic was a Cold War staple, known for reliability, dogfighting agility, and nuclear deterrence duty in Europe. First flown in the late 1970s, it served not only in France but also with India, Greece, and other nations. With numerous combat deployments, from the Gulf War to Kosovo, it became a versatile and trusted platform. Even today, upgraded versions continue to serve in several air forces worldwide.
A joint UK-German-Italian project, this swing-wing jet excelled at low-level strike missions and proved itself in the Gulf War. Designed for Cold War scenarios in Europe, it specialized in penetrating Soviet air defenses at high speed. Its variable-geometry wings allowed it to balance agility with range. Later upgrades kept it relevant for decades, with deployments in Afghanistan and Libya showcasing its ability to adapt to modern conflicts.
This Cold War-era Soviet strike aircraft was notorious for its low-level penetration ability, once buzzing NATO ships at treetop-skimming altitudes. Designed for deep strike missions, it earned a reputation for ruggedness but also for high accident rates. Used in Afghanistan and Syria, it became a workhorse despite aging technology. Its long service life reflects both its durability and Russia’s reliance on older airframes for heavy strike roles.
Russia’s “strike fighter with a duckbill nose” combines bomber range with fighter agility, designed to replace aging Su-24s while carrying heavy payloads. Capable of delivering guided and unguided munitions, it has been deployed extensively in Syria. With advanced avionics and side-by-side seating for its crew, it bridges the gap between tactical bomber and multirole fighter. Its versatility ensures it remains one of Russia’s most important strike platforms.
Russia’s answer to the F-22, this stealth fighter entered limited service in 2020 but faces questions over production numbers and true stealth capability. Designed for export as well as domestic use, it represents Moscow’s attempt to stay relevant in fifth-generation technology. While touted as a rival to Western jets, its slow production rate has cast doubt on its ability to reshape the balance of airpower.
