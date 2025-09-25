Precision at Distance: The Longest-Range Weapons in the Spetsnaz Arsenal

Military
By
Chris Lange
Sep 25, 2025
The Russian Special Forces, or Spetsnaz, evolved from early Soviet “special purpose” units. From humble beginnings, even to today, these units are built around typical SF roles including reconnaissance, counter-terrorism, and sabotage. Outside of these roles, Spetsnaz were also known for their lethality with a sniper rifle and ability to take out targets covertly. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the Spetsnaz toolbox and the longest-range small arms they have in their arsenal.
To determine the longest-range guns used by Russian special forces or Spetsnaz 24/7 Wall St. reviewed Spetsnaz Special Forces Weapons cataloged by Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, and arms. We excluded guns that are similar to each other and guns that are believed no longer to be in use by the special forces. We ranked these guns according to maximum effective range. Supplemental data on the type of weapon, year entered service, and the caliber of ammunition used also came from Military Factory.
Understanding the arsenals of Special Forces units from around the world provides insight into the tactical approaches and operational capabilities of these units. Knowledge of these weapons yields a greater appreciation of the strengths and limitations of special forces operations, ultimately informing military strategy and training.
The Saiga-12 is a gas-operated 12-gauge semi-auto shotgun based on the AK action. It is popular for sport and law enforcement, noted for its detachable magazines and a reputation for reliability in harsh environments.
The ASM-DT is a little-seen Russian experimental twin-barrel/suppressed design developed for special operations. It is notable for its unconventional layout and emphasis on stealthy, close-quarters engagements.
The Makarov PM is a simple 9×18mm pistol that served as the Soviet standard sidearm for decades. It is prized for reliability, ease of maintenance, and widespread use across Warsaw Pact forces.
The MP-443 is a modern Russian service pistol adopted in the 2000s to replace older sidearms. The 9×19mm design features improved magazine capacity and durability for military and police use.
The PP-19 Bizon is a distinctive 9mm submachine gun with a large helical magazine beneath the barrel. Favored by police and special units for compactness, high capacity, and reliable AK-derived internals in urban roles.
The SV-99 is a precision bolt-action sniper rifle built for long-range law enforcement and military use. It is designed to deliver improved accuracy over its predecessors with its modern sights and bedding.
The KBP PP-2000 is a modern 9mm submachine gun developed for Russian police and security; lightweight, compact, and capable with high-capacity magazines. It is designed for close protection and urban operations.
The MP7 is a compact submachine gun firing 4.6×30mm, designed to defeat modern body armor. It is fielded by special forces and police worldwide for close protection and urban operations.
The AK-9 is a Kalashnikov family prototype chambered for subs and subsonic rounds (designed for special operations). It is built to deliver suppressed, armor-piercing performance in clandestine operations.
The Vityaz-SN is a modern Russian 9×19mm submachine gun derived from the AK family. It has been adopted by police and special units for its durability, ambidextrous controls, and compatibility with AK-style accessories.
The OTs-14 is a 1990s Russian bullpup assault carbine built around the AK action. It is chambered for heavy subsonic rounds for close-quarters and suppressed use, it saw limited Spetsnaz adoption for urban operations.
The AS Val is a Soviet-era integrally suppressed 9×39mm rifle designed for clandestine operations. This rifle is loved by Spetsnaz for near-silent fire and armor-piercing subsonic rounds in special-operations and counterterror roles.
The KBP GM-94 is a compact 43mm pump-action grenade launcher used for urban and close-quarters clearing, It is known for its short-range firepower and simplicity in Russian law enforcement and special units.
The AN-94 Abakan is an innovative Russian assault rifle with a unique two-round hyper-burst and recoil-mitigation mechanism. While this is technically impressive there has been limited adoption.
The VSK-94 is a suppressed 9×39mm designated marksman rifle built on a VSS concept. It is designed for covert engagements with subsonic rounds, fielded by special units for stealthy precision work.
The VSS Vintorez is an integrally suppressed 9×39mm designated-marksman rifle introduced in the late Soviet era. Quiet, accurate, and built for covert special forces work, it remains a Spetsnaz favorite for stealth engagements.
The KBP ADS is a unique Russian amphibious assault rifle firing submarine-capable ammo. It is designed for special forces to engage targets both underwater and on land.
The SV-98 is a bolt-action Russian sniper rifle adopted in the late 1990s. It is chambered in 7.62×54mmR, used by military marksmen for precision work with modern optics and modular stock options.
This is a large-caliber special-purpose sniper systems developed for clandestine anti-materiel roles. It fires heavy, often subsonic rounds with integrated suppressors to disable equipment or personnel at medium ranges.
This is the latest evolution of the Kalashnikov series developed for Russian forces. Its modern ergonomics, accessory rails, and ambidextrous controls aim to bring the AK platform into the 21st century.
The RPG-32 (Hashim) is a modular rocket launcher accepting a range of tandem and thermobaric warheads. Developed for modern infantry anti-armor needs, it emphasizes portability and improved armor-penetration for light forces and exports.
The HK 417 is a battle rifle chambered for 7.62x51mm and derived from the HK416. It was adopted by special units and militaries for its extended-range firepower where 5.56mm is not enough.
The RPK-16 is the contemporary squad automatic revival combining magazine-fed light support with modern rails and stocks. It is designed to be lighter and more modular than older RPK models.
The RPK is a classic light machine gun variant of the AK series introduced in the 1960s. Its belt/box-fed concept was replaced by magazine-fed RPK for squad support. This gun is known for its ruggedness and long frontline service.
The KBP A-91 is a bullpup assault carbine with an integrated grenade launcher concept. It is notable for its compact layout and experimental designs showcased in Russian small-arms development history.
The OTs-03 is a bullpup precision rifle based on a dragunov-style action, providing a shorter overall length for urban sniping. It is employed in Russian special units where compact accuracy is needed.
The AWM is a British-developed Arctic Warfare Magnum sniper rifle that is known for its long-range accuracy. It is chambered in .300 Win Mag/.338 Lapua Magnum, it’s a go-to for military and police marksmen in militaries around the world.
The Dragunov SVD is a classic Soviet semi-automatic sniper rifle introduced in the 1960s. The 7.62×54mmR chambering, rugged reliability and widespread export made it a staple across many armed forces.
The KSVK is a heavy 12.7mm bolt-action rifle intended for anti-materiel roles. It is used to disable equipment and engage distant hardened targets, offering extreme-range power in a man-portable package.
The ORSIS T-5000 is a contemporary Russian bolt-action sniper rifle acclaimed for match-grade accuracy. It is used in competitions and elite units in militaries around the world.
The L115 is typically used by British snipers for extreme-range engagements, but it has found its way into international forces as a result of its notable reputation for decisive battlefield hits and long-distance records.
The PKP Pecheneg is a modern fixed-barrel evolution of the PK machine gun, designed for sustained fire accuracy. Adopted by Russian forces for improved heat tolerance and accuracy during prolonged squad-support missions.
The KBP OSV-96 is a semi-automatic 12.7mm anti-materiel rifle valued for long-range penetration and vehicle disabling roles. It is adopted for selected heavy-sniper tasks in Russian service.
The KBP AGS-30 is a light automatic 30mm grenade launcher introduced as a lighter successor to the AGS-17. It provides infantry with high-explosive indirect fire and improved mobility for mounted or dismounted use.
The Tekhmash Balkan is a modern Russian multi-barrel rotary autocannon concept intended for vehicle or remote-station mounts. It is designed to deliver extremely high rates of fire for close-in defense and suppressive roles.
The SA-24 (Grinch) is an upgraded shoulder-fired air-defense missile replacing older Igla variants. Fielded in the 2000s, it offers improved seeker sensitivity and countermeasure resistance for short-range air defense teams.
