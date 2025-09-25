S&P 500
Home > Military > Precision at Distance: The Longest-Range Weapons in the Spetsnaz Arsenal

Military

Precision at Distance: The Longest-Range Weapons in the Spetsnaz Arsenal

Precision at Distance: The Longest-Range Weapons in the Spetsnaz Arsenal

By Chris Lange

Sep 25, 2025  |  Updated 1:44 PM ET

Key Points

  • The Russian Special Forces, or Spetsnaz, evolved from early Soviet “special purpose” units
  • These units are built around typical SF roles including reconnaissance, counterterrorism, and sabotage
  • Spetsnaz were also known for their lethality with a sniper rifle and ability to take out targets covertly
The Russian Special Forces, or Spetsnaz, evolved from early Soviet “special purpose” units. From humble beginnings, even to today, these units are built around typical SF roles including reconnaissance, counter-terrorism, and sabotage. Outside of these roles, Spetsnaz were also known for their lethality with a sniper rifle and ability to take out targets covertly. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the Spetsnaz toolbox and the longest-range small arms they have in their arsenal.

To determine the longest-range guns used by Russian special forces or Spetsnaz 24/7 Wall St. reviewed Spetsnaz Special Forces Weapons cataloged by Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, and arms. We excluded guns that are similar to each other and guns that are believed no longer to be in use by the special forces. We ranked these guns according to maximum effective range. Supplemental data on the type of weapon, year entered service, and the caliber of ammunition used also came from Military Factory.

Here is a look at the longest-range weapons of the Russian Special Forces:

Why Are We Covering This?

Military boots and camouflage trousers of many soldiers in uniform in a row under the rain and snow
Michele Ursi / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the arsenals of Special Forces units from around the world provides insight into the tactical approaches and operational capabilities of these units. Knowledge of these weapons yields a greater appreciation of the strengths and limitations of special forces operations, ultimately informing military strategy and training.

36. Izhmash Saiga-12

Saiga 12 shotgun by SpetsnazAlpha
Saiga 12 shotgun (CC BY-SA 3.0) by SpetsnazAlpha
  • Type: Semi-automatic combat shotgun
  • Year entered service: 1995
  • Maximum effective range: 150 ft.
  • Manufacturer: Izhmash
  • Caliber and ammunition: 12-gauge

The Saiga-12 is a gas-operated 12-gauge semi-auto shotgun based on the AK action. It is popular for sport and law enforcement, noted for its detachable magazines and a reputation for reliability in harsh environments.

35. ASM-DT

ASM-DT podw by Tomasz Steifer
ASM-DT podw (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Tomasz Steifer
  • Type: Amphibious assault rifle
  • Year entered service: 2000
  • Maximum effective range: 164 ft.
  • Manufacturer: Tula Arms
  • Caliber and ammunition: 5.45x39mm

The ASM-DT is a little-seen Russian experimental twin-barrel/suppressed design developed for special operations. It is notable for its unconventional layout and emphasis on stealthy, close-quarters engagements.

34. Makarov PM

Makarov Pistol Parkerized... by Agazoo
Makarov Pistol Parkerized... (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Agazoo
  • Type: Semi-automatic pistol
  • Year entered service: 1951
  • Maximum effective range: 164 ft.
  • Manufacturer: Izhevsk Mechanical Plant
  • Caliber and ammunition: 9x18mm Makarov

The Makarov PM is a simple 9×18mm pistol that served as the Soviet standard sidearm for decades. It is prized for reliability, ease of maintenance, and widespread use across Warsaw Pact forces.

33. MP-443 (Grach)

blinow61 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Type: Semi-automatic pistol
  • Year entered service: 2008
  • Maximum effective range: 165 ft.
  • Manufacturer: Izhevsk Mechanical Plant
  • Caliber and ammunition: 9x19mm parabellum

The MP-443 is a modern Russian service pistol adopted in the 2000s to replace older sidearms. The 9×19mm design features improved magazine capacity and durability for military and police use.

32. PP-19 Bizon

PP-19 Bizon left view by Vitaly Kuzmin
PP-19 Bizon left view (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Vitaly Kuzmin
  • Type: Submachine gun
  • Year entered service: 1996
  • Maximum effective range: 328 ft.
  • Manufacturer: Izhmash
  • Caliber and ammunition: 9x18mm Makarov, 9x19mm parabellum

The PP-19 Bizon is a distinctive 9mm submachine gun with a large helical magazine beneath the barrel. Favored by police and special units for compactness, high capacity, and reliable AK-derived internals in urban roles.

31. Kalashnikov SV-99

Vyacheslav Bukharov / Wikimedia Commons

  • Type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
  • Year entered service: 1999
  • Maximum effective range: 330 ft.
  • Manufacturer: Kalashnikov Group
  • Caliber and ammunition: 5.6mm (.22LR)

The SV-99 is a precision bolt-action sniper rifle built for long-range law enforcement and military use. It is designed to deliver improved accuracy over its predecessors with its modern sights and bedding.

30. KBP PP-2000

PP-2000 with detached magazine by Vitaly Kuzmin
PP-2000 with detached magazine (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Vitaly Kuzmin
  • Type: Submachine gun
  • Year entered service: 2006
  • Maximum effective range: 330 ft.
  • Manufacturer: KBP Instrument Design Bureau
  • Caliber and ammunition: 9x19mm parabellum

The KBP PP-2000 is a modern 9mm submachine gun developed for Russian police and security; lightweight, compact, and capable with high-capacity magazines. It is designed for close protection and urban operations.

29. Heckler & Koch HK MP7

KrisfromGermany / Wikimedia Commons

  • Type: Submachine gun
  • Year entered service: 2001
  • Maximum effective range: 656 ft.
  • Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
  • Caliber and ammunition: HK 4.6x30mm

The MP7 is a compact submachine gun firing 4.6×30mm, designed to defeat modern body armor. It is fielded by special forces and police worldwide for close protection and urban operations.

28. Izhmash AK-9

AK-9 Assault rifle by Macaque123
AK-9 Assault rifle (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Macaque123
  • Type: Silenced assault rifle
  • Year entered service: 2004
  • Maximum effective range: 656 ft.
  • Manufacturer: Izhmash / Kalashnikov
  • Caliber and ammunition: 9x39mm subsonic

The AK-9 is a Kalashnikov family prototype chambered for subs and subsonic rounds (designed for special operations). It is built to deliver suppressed, armor-piercing performance in clandestine operations.

27. Izhmash PP-19-01 (Vityaz-SN)

OSN Saturn special purpose unit by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
OSN Saturn special purpose unit (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
  • Type: Submachine gun
  • Year entered service: 2008
  • Maximum effective range: 656 ft.
  • Manufacturer: Izhmash
  • Caliber and ammunition: 9x19mm parabellum

The Vityaz-SN is a modern Russian 9×19mm submachine gun derived from the AK family. It has been adopted by police and special units for its durability, ambidextrous controls, and compatibility with AK-style accessories.

26. OTs-14 (Groza)

OTS-14 Groza by Marcus Burns
OTS-14 Groza (CC BY 3.0) by Marcus Burns
  • Type: Bullpup assault rifle
  • Year entered service: 1994
  • Maximum effective range: 656 ft.
  • Manufacturer: TsKIB SOO
  • Caliber and ammunition: 7.62x39mm, 9x39mm

The OTs-14 is a 1990s Russian bullpup assault carbine built around the AK action. It is chambered for heavy subsonic rounds for close-quarters and suppressed use, it saw limited Spetsnaz adoption for urban operations.

25. AS Val (Avtomat Special’nyj)

Vitaly V. Kuzmin / Wikimedia Commons

  • Type: Silenced assault rifle
  • Year entered service: 1987
  • Maximum effective range: 984 ft.
  • Manufacturer: Tula Arms
  • Caliber and ammunition: 9x39mm SP-6

The AS Val is a Soviet-era integrally suppressed 9×39mm rifle designed for clandestine operations. This rifle is loved by Spetsnaz for near-silent fire and armor-piercing subsonic rounds in special-operations and counterterror roles.

24. KBP GM-94

Grenade-launcher-GM-94 by Allocer
Grenade-launcher-GM-94 (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Allocer
  • Type: Pump-action grenade launcher
  • Year entered service: 2006
  • Maximum effective range: 984 ft.
  • Manufacturer: Instrument Design Bureau
  • Caliber and ammunition: 43mm

The KBP GM-94 is a compact 43mm pump-action grenade launcher used for urban and close-quarters clearing, It is known for its short-range firepower and simplicity in Russian law enforcement and special units.

23. Izhmash AN-94 (Abakan)

AN-94 assault rifle at Engineering Technologies by Mike1979 Russia
AN-94 assault rifle at Engineering Technologies (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Mike1979 Russia
  • Type: Assault rifle
  • Year entered service: 1994
  • Maximum effective range: 1,212 ft.
  • Manufacturer: Izhmash
  • Caliber and ammunition: 5.45x39mm

The AN-94 Abakan is an innovative Russian assault rifle with a unique two-round hyper-burst and recoil-mitigation mechanism. While this is technically impressive there has been limited adoption.

22. KBP VSK-94

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Silenced sniper rifle
  • Year entered service: 1994
  • Maximum effective range: 1,312 ft.
  • Manufacturer: KBP Instrument Design Bureau
  • Caliber and ammunition: 9x39mm SP-5

The VSK-94 is a suppressed 9×39mm designated marksman rifle built on a VSS concept. It is designed for covert engagements with subsonic rounds, fielded by special units for stealthy precision work.

21. VSS Vintorez

VSS Vintorez by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
VSS Vintorez (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
  • Type: Silenced sniper rifle
  • Year entered service: 1987
  • Maximum effective range: 1,312 ft.
  • Manufacturer: Tula Arms
  • Caliber and ammunition: 9x39mm SP-5

The VSS Vintorez is an integrally suppressed 9×39mm designated-marksman rifle introduced in the late Soviet era. Quiet, accurate, and built for covert special forces work, it remains a Spetsnaz favorite for stealth engagements.

20. KBP ADS

5.45mm ADS rifle by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
5.45mm ADS rifle (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
  • Type: Amphibious bullpup assault rifle
  • Year entered service: 2013
  • Maximum effective range: 1,650 ft.
  • Manufacturer: KBP Instrument Design Bureau
  • Caliber and ammunition: 5.45x39mm, 5.45x39mm

The KBP ADS is a unique Russian amphibious assault rifle firing submarine-capable ammo. It is designed for special forces to engage targets both underwater and on land.

19. Izhmash SV-98

SV-98 Engineering technologies by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
SV-98 Engineering technologies (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
  • Type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
  • Year entered service: 1998
  • Maximum effective range: 1,968 ft.
  • Manufacturer: Izhmash
  • Caliber and ammunition: 7.6x54mm R, 7.62x51mm NATO

The SV-98 is a bolt-action Russian sniper rifle adopted in the late 1990s. It is chambered in 7.62×54mmR, used by military marksmen for precision work with modern optics and modular stock options.

18. VKS / VSSK (BKC / Vykhlop)

12.7-u043cu043c u0441u043du0430u0439u043fu0435u0440u0441u043au0430u044f u0432u0438u043du0442u043eu0432u043au0430 u0412u041au0421 - u0422u0435u0445u043du043eu043bu043eu0433u0438u0438 u0432 u043cu0430u0448u0438u043du043eu0441u0442u0440u043eu0435u043du0438u0438-2012 01 by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
12.7-u043cu043c u0441u043du0430u0439u043fu0435u0440u0441u043au0430u044f u0432u0438u043du0442u043eu0432u043au0430 u0412u041au0421 - u0422u0435u0445u043du043eu043bu043eu0433u0438u0438 u0432 u043cu0430u0448u0438u043du043eu0441u0442u0440u043eu0435u043du0438u0438-2012 01 (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
  • Type: Anti-material rifle
  • Year entered service: 2004
  • Maximum effective range: 1,968 ft.
  • Manufacturer: Central Design Bureau
  • Caliber and ammunition: 12.7x55mm STs-130

This is a large-caliber special-purpose sniper systems developed for clandestine anti-materiel roles. It fires heavy, often subsonic rounds with integrated suppressors to disable equipment or personnel at medium ranges.

17. Kalashnikov AK-12

aleks0649 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Type: Assault rifle
  • Year entered service: 2014
  • Maximum effective range: 2,000 ft.
  • Manufacturer: Izhmash / Kalashnikov
  • Caliber and ammunition: 5.45x39mm Soviet, 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x39mm, 7.62x51mm NATO

This is the latest evolution of the Kalashnikov series developed for Russian forces. Its modern ergonomics, accessory rails, and ambidextrous controls aim to bring the AK platform into the 21st century.

16. RPG-32 (Hashim)

Courtesy of الصناعات العسكرية الاردنية via Facebook

  • Type: Rocket-propelled grenade launcher
  • Year entered service: 2008
  • Maximum effective range: 2,300 ft.
  • Manufacturer: Bazalt
  • Caliber and ammunition: 105mm rocket

The RPG-32 (Hashim) is a modular rocket launcher accepting a range of tandem and thermobaric warheads. Developed for modern infantry anti-armor needs, it emphasizes portability and improved armor-penetration for light forces and exports.

15. Heckler & Koch HK 417

Rizuan / Wikimedia Commons

  • Type: Designated marksman rifle
  • Year entered service: 2006
  • Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.
  • Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
  • Caliber and ammunition: 7.62x51mm NATO

The HK 417 is a battle rifle chambered for 7.62x51mm and derived from the HK416. It was adopted by special units and militaries for its extended-range firepower where 5.56mm is not enough.

14. Kalashnikov RPK-16

RPK-16 machine gun at Military-technical forum ARMY by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
RPK-16 machine gun at Military-technical forum ARMY (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
  • Type: Squad automatic weapon
  • Year entered service: 2018
  • Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.
  • Manufacturer: Kalashnikov Group
  • Caliber and ammunition: 5.45x39mm

The RPK-16 is the contemporary squad automatic revival combining magazine-fed light support with modern rails and stocks. It is designed to be lighter and more modular than older RPK models.

13. Izhmash RPK

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Light machine gun
  • Year entered service: 1961
  • Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.
  • Manufacturer: Izhmash / Kalashnikov
  • Caliber and ammunition: 7.62x39mm M43 / 5.45x39mm M74

The RPK is a classic light machine gun variant of the AK series introduced in the 1960s. Its belt/box-fed concept was replaced by magazine-fed RPK for squad support. This gun is known for its ruggedness and long frontline service.

12. KBP A-91

A-91 by REMOV
A-91 (CC BY-SA 3.0) by REMOV
  • Type: Bullpup assault rifle
  • Year entered service: 1991
  • Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.
  • Manufacturer: KBP Instrument Design Bureau
  • Caliber and ammunition: 7.62x39mm, 5.56x45mm NATO

The KBP A-91 is a bullpup assault carbine with an integrated grenade launcher concept. It is notable for its compact layout and experimental designs showcased in Russian small-arms development history.

11. OTs-03 SVU

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Designated marksman rifle
  • Year entered service: 1994
  • Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.
  • Manufacturer: Central Design Bureau
  • Caliber and ammunition: 7.62x54mmR

The OTs-03 is a bullpup precision rifle based on a dragunov-style action, providing a shorter overall length for urban sniping. It is employed in Russian special units where compact accuracy is needed.

10. Accuracy International AWM

Sniper of the Peruvian Armed Forces equipped with an Accuracy International Arctic Warfare sniper rifle by Galeria del Ministerio de Defensa del Peru00fa
Sniper of the Peruvian Armed Forces equipped with an Accuracy International Arctic Warfare sniper rifle (CC BY 2.0 DEED) by Galeria del Ministerio de Defensa del Peru00fa
  • Type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
  • Year entered service: 1996
  • Maximum effective range: 3,610 ft.
  • Manufacturer: Accuracy International
  • Caliber and ammunition: .300 Winchester Magnum, .338 Lapua Magnum

The AWM is a British-developed Arctic Warfare Magnum sniper rifle that is known for its long-range accuracy. It is chambered in .300 Win Mag/.338 Lapua Magnum, it’s a go-to for military and police marksmen in militaries around the world.

9. Dragunov SVD

zim286 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Type: Semi-automatic sniper rifle
  • Year entered service: 1963
  • Maximum effective range: 4,265 ft.
  • Manufacturer: Izhmash
  • Caliber and ammunition: 7.62x54mmR Soviet, 9x54mm, 9.3x64mm Brenneke, .308 Winchester

The Dragunov SVD is a classic Soviet semi-automatic sniper rifle introduced in the 1960s. The 7.62×54mmR chambering, rugged reliability and widespread export made it a staple across many armed forces.

8. KSVK 12.7 (ASVK)

KSVK1 by u0441u0430u0439u0442 u201cu041eu0440u0443u0436u0435u0439u043du0430u044f u041fu0420u0410u0412u0414u0410
KSVK1 (CC BY-SA 3.0) by u0441u0430u0439u0442 u201cu041eu0440u0443u0436u0435u0439u043du0430u044f u041fu0420u0410u0412u0414u0410
  • Type: Anti-material rifle
  • Year entered service: 1999
  • Maximum effective range: 4,920 ft.
  • Manufacturer: ZID / Degtyarev Plant
  • Caliber and ammunition: 12.7x108mm

The KSVK is a heavy 12.7mm bolt-action rifle intended for anti-materiel roles. It is used to disable equipment and engage distant hardened targets, offering extreme-range power in a man-portable package.

7. ORSIS T-5000

ORSIS T-5000 by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
ORSIS T-5000 (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
  • Type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
  • Year entered service: 2011
  • Maximum effective range: 4,920 ft.
  • Manufacturer: ORSIS
  • Caliber and ammunition: 7.62x51mm NATO, .308 Winchester Magnum, .338 Lapua Magnum, .408 Cheytac

The ORSIS T-5000 is a contemporary Russian bolt-action sniper rifle acclaimed for match-grade accuracy. It is used in competitions and elite units in militaries around the world.

6. Accuracy International L115

AWM-338-white by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
AWM-338-white (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
  • Type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
  • Year entered service: 1997
  • Maximum effective range: 4,921 ft.
  • Manufacturer: Accuracy International
  • Caliber and ammunition: .338 Lapua Magnum

The L115 is typically used by British snipers for extreme-range engagements, but it has found its way into international forces as a result of its notable reputation for decisive battlefield hits and long-distance records.

5. PKP Pecheneg (6P41)

PKP Pecheneg Conscript day in Moscow 2011 by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
PKP Pecheneg Conscript day in Moscow 2011 (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
  • Type: General purpose machine gun
  • Year entered service: 2001
  • Maximum effective range: 5,000 ft.
  • Manufacturer: TsNIITochMash
  • Caliber and ammunition: 7.62x54mmR

The PKP Pecheneg is a modern fixed-barrel evolution of the PK machine gun, designed for sustained fire accuracy. Adopted by Russian forces for improved heat tolerance and accuracy during prolonged squad-support missions.

4. KBP OSV-96

u041eu0421u0412-96 12,7-u043cu043c u0441u043du0430u0439u043fu0435u0440u0441u043au0430u044f u0432u0438u043du0442u043eu0432u043au0430 by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
u041eu0421u0412-96 12,7-u043cu043c u0441u043du0430u0439u043fu0435u0440u0441u043au0430u044f u0432u0438u043du0442u043eu0432u043au0430 (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
  • Type: Anti-material rifle
  • Year entered service: 1996
  • Maximum effective range: 6,560 ft.
  • Manufacturer: KBP Instrument Design Bureau
  • Caliber and ammunition: 12.7x108mm

The KBP OSV-96 is a semi-automatic 12.7mm anti-materiel rifle valued for long-range penetration and vehicle disabling roles. It is adopted for selected heavy-sniper tasks in Russian service.

3. KBP AGS-30 AGL

AGS-30 maks2009 by Allocer
AGS-30 maks2009 (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Allocer
  • Type: Automatic grenade launcher
  • Year entered service: 1995
  • Maximum effective range: 7,544 ft.
  • Manufacturer: KBP Instrument Design Bureau
  • Caliber and ammunition: 30x29mm

The KBP AGS-30 is a light automatic 30mm grenade launcher introduced as a lighter successor to the AGS-17. It provides infantry with high-explosive indirect fire and improved mobility for mounted or dismounted use.

2. TekhMash 6G27 Balkan

Vitaly V. Kuzmin / Wikimedia Commons

  • Type: Automatic grenade launcher
  • Year entered service: 2016
  • Maximum effective range: 8,200 ft.
  • Manufacturer: Tekhmash
  • Caliber and ammunition: 40mm caseless

The Tekhmash Balkan is a modern Russian multi-barrel rotary autocannon concept intended for vehicle or remote-station mounts. It is designed to deliver extremely high rates of fire for close-in defense and suppressive roles.

1. SA-24 (Grinch) / 9K338 Igla-S

IGLA-S MANPADS at IDELF-2008 by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
IGLA-S MANPADS at IDELF-2008 (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
  • Type: Shoulder-launched anti-aircraft missile
  • Year entered service: 2004
  • Maximum effective range: 19,680 ft.
  • Manufacturer: KB Maschinostroyeniya
  • Caliber and ammunition: 72mm

The SA-24 (Grinch) is an upgraded shoulder-fired air-defense missile replacing older Igla variants. Fielded in the 2000s, it offers improved seeker sensitivity and countermeasure resistance for short-range air defense teams.

The image featured for this article is © <a href="https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Russian_special_forces.jpg" target="_blank" style="font-size: 100%">Spetsnaz</a> (<a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/deed.en" target="_blank" style="100%">CC BY-SA 3.0</a>) by <a href="https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Russian_special_forces.jpg" target="_blank" style="100%">SpetsnazAlpha</a>

