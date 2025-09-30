S&P 500
6,687.80
+0.30%
Dow Jones
46,410.40
+0.13%
Nasdaq 100
24,673.00
+0.17%
Russell 2000
2,429.86
-0.16%
FTSE 100
9,386.80
+0.75%
Nikkei 225
44,863.60
-0.66%
Stock Market Live September 30: S&P 500 (VOO) Ascent Pauses as Investors Await Shutdown
Home > Military > Army Rangers Upgrade Arsenal for Long-Range Lethality

Military

Army Rangers Upgrade Arsenal for Long-Range Lethality

Army Rangers Upgrade Arsenal for Long-Range Lethality

By Chris Lange

Sep 30, 2025  |  Updated 3:29 PM ET

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points

  • From modern-day operations in the Middle East to the battlefields of World War II, the U.S. Army Rangers have made a name for themselves as one of the strongest and most elite fighting forces in the world
  • Tech and tactics have changed greatly since the end of World War II, and as such elite units must evolve with the times
  • Adopting new weapons and embracing new technology has ultimately broadened the Ranger’s toolbox
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

From modern-day operations in the Middle East to the battlefields of World War II, the U.S. Army Rangers have made a name for themselves as one of the strongest and most elite fighting forces in the world. Officially, the Army Rangers got their start in 1942 with the inception of the 1st Ranger Battalion. This unit was tasked with high-risk missions ranging from airborne raids to direct combat throughout World War II and beyond.

Tech and tactics have changed greatly since the end of World War II, and as such elite units must evolve with the times. Adopting new weapons and embracing new technology has ultimately broadened the Ranger’s toolbox, and there are a number of options to choose from depending on what the mission requires. These weapons, for the most part, are meant to be versatile and fill a variety roles whether it is long-range anti-personnel or urban self defense, they get the job done. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the U.S. Army Rangers’ toolbox of small arms and what they have in store.

To determine the newest guns used by the US Army Rangers, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed guns cataloged by Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, and arms. Out of this catalog of guns, we removed similar guns and guns that are believed to no longer be in use. We ordered the guns chronologically. We included supplemental data on the type of weapon, year entered service, maximum effective range, and the caliber or ammunition used by each gun.

Here is a look at the newest guns used by the US Army Rangers:

Why Are We Covering This?

View from the back of a male soldier in the uniform of the American army waving the US flag on top of a mountain in a clearing at sunset
Evgeny Atamanenko / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the weapons and small arms used by today’s militaries gives some insight into a nation’s combat capabilities, or even tactical doctrines. These guns are not just instruments of warfare, but they actually reflect the technological innovation and defense budgets for a given military over the time. By exploring which rifles, sidearms, machine guns, and support weapons are fielded by various armed forces, we can better understand how nations prepare for conflict, defend their interests, and ultimately shape their battlefield effectiveness.

44. Colt M1911

Colt 1911 .45 246524 L DSC 3330 by Judson Guns
Colt 1911 .45 246524 L DSC 3330 (BY-SA 3.0) by Judson Guns
  • Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol
  • Year entered service: 1911
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Colt Firearms
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: .45 ACP, 7-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Single-action; short recoil-operated
  • Maximum effective range: 82 ft.

43. Browning M2

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Heavy machine gun
  • Year entered service: 1921
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Saco Defense Industries
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: .50 BMG, 12.7x99mm NATO, 110-round metallic link belt
  • Firing action: automatic short recoil-operated, air-cooled
  • Maximum effective range: 6,560 ft.

42. Johnson LMG

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Squad support weapon
  • Year entered service: 1941
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Cranston Arms Company
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 30-06 Springfield, 25-round detachable box
  • Firing action: Short recoil operated, single-shot, full-automatic
  • Maximum effective range: 2,300 ft.

41. Saco M60

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: General purpose machine gun
  • Year entered service: 1957
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Saco Defense
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating link belt of various counts
  • Firing action: Gas-operated open bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.

40. M79

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Single-shot grenade launcher
  • Year entered service: 1961
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Various contractors
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x46mm, Single shot
  • Firing action: Single-shot, breech-loaded; reusable
  • Maximum effective range: 1,150 ft.

39. M67 Recoilless Rifle

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Portable anti-infantry / anti-armor weapon
  • Year entered service: 1963
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: State Factories
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 90mm, Single-shot
  • Firing action: Recoilless, reusable launch tube
  • Maximum effective range: 5,576 ft.

38. M72 LAW

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Disposable anti-tank rocket launcher
  • Year entered service: 1963
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Talley Industries
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 66mm, Single shot disposable tube
  • Firing action: Single-shot; disposable tube
  • Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

37. Remington M40

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
  • Year entered service: 1966
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Remington Arms
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, .308 Winchester, 5-round integral box magazine, 5-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Bolt-action, rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.

36. Saco Mk 19

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: 40mm automatic grenade launcher
  • Year entered service: 1967
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Saco Defense Industries
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x53mm, Belt-fed
  • Firing action: Self-powered, air-cooled, belt-fed, blowback-operated
  • Maximum effective range: 4,500 ft.

35. Colt / AAI M203

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Breech-loading under-barrel grenade launcher
  • Year entered service: 1969
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Colf Defense; AAI Corporation; Airtronic
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x46mm grenade, Single-shot
  • Firing action: Single-shot
  • Maximum effective range: 480 ft.

34. Steyr GB

Steyr GB by Grzegorz Wiu015bniewolski
Steyr GB (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Grzegorz Wiu015bniewolski
  • Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol
  • Year entered service: 1974
  • Country of origin: Austria
  • Manufacturer: Steyr-Daimler-Puch
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 18-round box
  • Firing action: Delayed-blowback
  • Maximum effective range: 147 ft.

33. Mossberg Model 590

Mossberg 500 Pump Shotgun by Samurai_Chad
Mossberg 500 Pump Shotgun (BY 4.0) by Samurai_Chad
  • Weapon type: Pump-action shotgun
  • Year entered service: 1975
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: O.S. Mossberg & Sons
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12-gauge, 6-, 8-, or 9-round tubular magazine
  • Firing action: Pump-action slide
  • Maximum effective range: 130 ft.

32. Fabrique Nationale M240

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: General purpose machine gun
  • Year entered service: 1977
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: FN Manufacturing
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating metal link feed of various counts
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; open-bolt; belt-fed; full-automatic
  • Maximum effective range: 5,905 ft.

31. FIM-92 Stinger

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Man-portable air defense missile system
  • Year entered service: 1981
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: General Dynamics / Raytheon
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 70mm, Single-shot
  • Firing action: Shoulder-launcheed, infrared homing portable surface-to-air missile system
  • Maximum effective range: 15,750 ft.

30. ST Kinetics Ultimax 100

Cis-ultimax-100 by Dracardo
Cis-ultimax-100 (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Dracardo
  • Weapon type: Light machine gun
  • Year entered service: 1982
  • Country of origin: Singapore
  • Manufacturer: Chartered Industries of Singapore
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round box magazine or 100-round drum
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.

29. Colt M16A2

M16A2 noBG by Armu00e9museum (The Swedish Army Museum)
M16A2 noBG (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Armu00e9museum (The Swedish Army Museum)
  • Weapon type: Assault rifle
  • Year entered service: 1983
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Colt Defense
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; semi-automatic; select-fire
  • Maximum effective range: 1,969 ft.

28. RAI Model 300 / Model 500 (Haskins Rifle)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
  • Year entered service: 1983
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Jerry Haskins / Research Armament
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12.7x99mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 8.58x71mm, 4- or 5-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system
  • Maximum effective range: 4,265 ft.

27. Fabrique Nationale M249 SAW / LMG

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Light machine gun
  • Year entered service: 1984
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: FN Manufacturing
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 30-round detachable box; 200-round metal link belt
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 2,600 ft.

26. SIG-Sauer P226

P226 Dark Elite by Jun Wang
P226 Dark Elite (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Jun Wang
  • Weapon type: Semi-automatic handgun
  • Year entered service: 1984
  • Country of origin: Switzerland
  • Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 12-, 13-, 15-, 17-, 18-, or 20-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Semi-automatic; short-recoil; double-action
  • Maximum effective range: 165 ft.

25. Colt M45 MEU (SOC)

Icikas8azp / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Special forces semi-automatic service pistol
  • Year entered service: 1986
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: .45 ACP, 7-round box magazine
  • Firing action: Semi-automatic; recoil-operated
  • Maximum effective range: 165 ft.

24. Saco M60E3

M60MG by MarcusBurns
M60MG (CC BY 3.0) by MarcusBurns
  • Weapon type: Light machine gun
  • Year entered service: 1986
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Saco Defense
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 100-round disintegrating link belt
  • Firing action: Air-cooled, gas-operated, disintegrating metallic link-belt
  • Maximum effective range: 3,600 ft.

23. M136 Light Anti-Armor Weapon (AT4)

Public Domain via usairforce / Flickr
  • Weapon type: Man-portable disposable anti-armor rocket launcher
  • Year entered service: 1987
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Alliant TechSystems
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 84mm, Single-shot
  • Firing action: Self-contained recoilless rifle
  • Maximum effective range: 985 ft.

22. Remington M24 SWS

M24--Our-IDF-2018-IZE-023 by Dr. Zachi Evenor and User:MathKnight
M24--Our-IDF-2018-IZE-023 (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Dr. Zachi Evenor and User:MathKnight
  • Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
  • Year entered service: 1987
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Remington Arms
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO; .338 Lapua Magnum, 5-round internal magazine / 5- or 10-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Manually-operated bolt-action
  • Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.

21. Glock 19

Glock 19 by Cory Barnes
Glock 19 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Cory Barnes
  • Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol
  • Year entered service: 1988
  • Country of origin: Austria
  • Manufacturer: Glock
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 15-round detachable box
  • Firing action: Short-recoil / double-action
  • Maximum effective range: 165 ft.

20. SIG-Sauer P228

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol
  • Year entered service: 1988
  • Country of origin: Switzerland
  • Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 13-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Semi-automatic; recoil-operated
  • Maximum effective range: 165 ft.

19. Beretta M9

Tivoly / iStock via Getty Images
  • Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol
  • Year entered service: 1990
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Beretta
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9x19mm Parabellum, 15-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Semi-automatic, single / double-action pistol
  • Maximum effective range: 164 ft.

18. Colt M16A4

The M16A4... by Program Executive Office Soldier
The M16A4... (CC BY 2.0) by Program Executive Office Soldier
  • Weapon type: Automatic assault rifle
  • Year entered service: 1990
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56×45 NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated, semi-automatic, select fire
  • Maximum effective range: 1,968 ft.

17. Stoner SR-25

SR-25 sniper rifle in IDF serv... by Zachi Evenor
SR-25 sniper rifle in IDF serv... (CC BY 2.0) by Zachi Evenor
  • Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
  • Year entered service: 1990
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Knights Armament
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt; semi-automatic
  • Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.

16. Colt M4A1 SOPMOD

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Carbine rifle with special forces modification kit
  • Year entered service: 1993
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Colt Firearms / Knights Armament
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 1,968 ft.

15. Colt M4

Courtesy of Colt's Manufacturing Company, LLC
  • Weapon type: Assault carbine
  • Year entered service: 1994
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing / Remington Arms
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; semi/full-automatic; locking bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

14. FGM-148 Javelin

U.S. Army soldier or employee/Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Anti-tank guided missile launcher
  • Year entered service: 1996
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Raytheon / Lockheed Martin
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 127mm, Single-shot, reusable launcher
  • Firing action: Imaging infrared, impact force solid fuel rocket
  • Maximum effective range: 8,202 ft.

13. Navy Mark 12 Special Purpose Rifle (Mk 12 SPR)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Sniper rifle / designated marksman rifle
  • Year entered service: 2002
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Colt Firearms
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 1,800 ft.

12. Fabrique Nationale Mk 46 LWMG

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Light weight machine gun
  • Year entered service: 2003
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, Disintegrating Belt Feed
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt; full-automatic
  • Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.

11. Fabrique Nationale Mk 48 LWMG

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Light weight machine gun
  • Year entered service: 2003
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating belt
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt; belt-fed
  • Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.

10. Mk 14 Mod 0 EBR

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
  • Year entered service: 2004
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Smith Enterprises
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt, semi-automatic
  • Maximum effective range: 1,500 ft.

9. McMillan TAC-338

Tac-338 by Dr.bike
Tac-338 (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Dr.bike
  • Weapon type: Sniper rifle
  • Year entered service: 2005
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: McMillan Tactical Products
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: .338 Lapua Magnum, .338 Norma Magnum, 5-round magazine
  • Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt action
  • Maximum effective range: 5,250 ft.

8. General Dynamics Mk 47 Striker AGL

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Automatic grenade launcher
  • Year entered service: 2006
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: General Dynamics
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x53mm, Belt-fed
  • Firing action: Short-recoil; belt-fed
  • Maximum effective range: 5,600 ft.

7. Heckler & Koch HK G28

Rüdiger Müller / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
  • Year entered service: 2006
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; semi-automatic
  • Maximum effective range: 2,000 ft.

6. M32 MGL

Milkor MGL by MarcusBurns1977
Milkor MGL (CC BY 3.0) by MarcusBurns1977
  • Weapon type: Six-shot grenade launcher
  • Year entered service: 2006
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Milkor
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x46mm, Six-shot non-removable rotating cylinder
  • Firing action: Spring-driven rotating cylinder
  • Maximum effective range: 1,315 ft.

5. M110 SASS

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
  • Year entered service: 2007
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Knight’s Armament
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.

4. Barrett M107

scguard / Flickr / Public Domain
  • Weapon type: Anti-materiel / anti-personnel sniper rifle
  • Year entered service: 2008
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms Company
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: .50 BMG (12.7x99mm NATO), 10-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Recoil operated, rotating bolt, semi-automatic
  • Maximum effective range: 1,850 ft.

3. AirTronic PSRL-1 (RPG-7USA)

SU1677 / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Anti-armor / anti-personnel should-fired rocket launcher
  • Year entered service: 2009
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: AirTronic
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40mm, Single-shot; reusable launch tube
  • Firing action: Single-shot
  • Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.

2. Fabrique Nationale FN SCAR (Mk 16 / Mk 17)

FN SCAR-L - FN SCAR-H by Arbal01
FN SCAR-L - FN SCAR-H (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Arbal01
  • Weapon type: Automatic assault rifle
  • Year entered service: 2009
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-(mk 17) or 30-round (mk 16) box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

1. Carl-Gustav M4 (CGM4)

User:Reise Reise / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Man-portable, shoulder-fired multirole weapon
  • Year entered service: 2014
  • Country of origin: Sweden
  • Manufacturer: Saab Technologies
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 70mm, Single-shot
  • Firing action: Trigger-actuated
  • Maximum effective range: 1,600 ft.

The image featured for this article is © Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Latest Podcast Episode

AI Companies Entering A Game of Chips More Wild Than Westeros

Play

62 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock

Live

Douglas A. McIntyre |

Sep 29, 2025

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock
Synopsys Dropped 36% After Earnings: Is This an Overreaction or Buying Opportunity?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Sep 29, 2025

Synopsys Dropped 36% After Earnings: Is This an Overreaction or Buying Opportunity?

Continue Reading

TAC-338 Sniper Rifle Delivers Delta Force Accuracy Beyond a Mile
Chris Lange | Sep 13, 2025

TAC-338 Sniper Rifle Delivers Delta Force Accuracy Beyond a Mile

Delta Force operators are known as the best of the best, and the weapons they employ cannot be anything but…
Delta Force Upgrades: The Cutting-Edge Systems Powering Modern Raids
Chris Lange | Sep 29, 2025

Delta Force Upgrades: The Cutting-Edge Systems Powering Modern Raids

As one of the most elite Special Forces units in the world, Delta Force stays on the cutting-edge of technology…
From M16s to SCARs: These Iconic Guns Define the US Navy SEALs
Chris Lange | Sep 8, 2025

From M16s to SCARs: These Iconic Guns Define the US Navy SEALs

The US Navy SEALs have built their reputation as one of the most elite Special Forces units in the world,…
Army Rangers’ Most Trusted Guns, From Vietnam to Modern Day Special Ops
Chris Lange | Sep 11, 2025

Army Rangers’ Most Trusted Guns, From Vietnam to Modern Day Special Ops

For the US Army Rangers, the small arms that they use throughout their operations define their elite status and overall…
This McMillan TAC-338 Outguns Almost Every Sniper Rifle in the World
Chris Lange | Aug 12, 2025

This McMillan TAC-338 Outguns Almost Every Sniper Rifle in the World

For the Delta Force, long-range precision can make the difference between mission success and failure. This is exactly what the…
Custom M4A1 SOPMOD Tops Delta Force’s Most-Used Rifle List, Data Shows
Chris Lange | Jul 11, 2025

Custom M4A1 SOPMOD Tops Delta Force’s Most-Used Rifle List, Data Shows

Officially formed in the late 1970s, Delta Force was modeled after the British SAS, and over the years it would…
US Army Rangers Still Holster The Legendary M1911, A Century Old Military Workhorse
Chris Lange | Jul 2, 2025

US Army Rangers Still Holster The Legendary M1911, A Century Old Military Workhorse

From the battlefields of World War II to the modern-day operations in the Middle East, the US Army Rangers have…
SEAL-Grade Firepower: The TAC-50’s 6,500-Foot Lethal Reach
Chris Lange | Jul 31, 2025

SEAL-Grade Firepower: The TAC-50’s 6,500-Foot Lethal Reach

When it comes to long-range precision, only a handful of rifles can match the reputation of the McMillan TAC-50, which…
The 100+ Weapons The US Navy SEALs Use On Missions
Chris Lange | Jun 26, 2025

The 100+ Weapons The US Navy SEALs Use On Missions

The US Navy SEALs are among the most elite Special Forces units in the world, and it comes as no…

Top Gaining Stocks

Pfizer
PFE Vol: 131,181,164
+$1.62
+6.77%
$25.47
Merck
MRK Vol: 13,989,288
+$5.00
+6.36%
$83.58
Danaher
DHR Vol: 4,829,113
+$10.90
+5.86%
$196.96
Charles River Laboratories
CRL Vol: 564,151
+$8.06
+5.48%
$155.05
Bio-Techne
TECH Vol: 2,237,650
+$2.73
+5.22%
$54.96

Top Losing Stocks

Albemarle
ALB Vol: 3,965,080
-$6.68
7.69%
$80.20
MGM Resorts
MGM Vol: 3,885,451
-$2.22
6.08%
$34.31
Apollo Global Management
APO Vol: 2,712,306
-$6.99
5.05%
$131.45
Paycom Software
PAYC Vol: 550,080
-$10.65
4.88%
$207.52
Block
XYZ Vol: 4,866,398
-$3.64
4.83%
$71.75