Apaches to Chinooks: Every Aircraft in U.S. Army Service

Key Points As one of the most powerful ground forces in the world, the U.S. Army’s air power is often overlooked

Although, the Army doesn’t field any bombers, fighters, or strike aircraft, what they have in spades is attack helicopters

Black Hawks, Apaches, and Chinooks fill out the ranks of Army aircraft with a few fixed-wing transports

As one of the most powerful ground forces in the world, the U.S. Army’s air power is often overlooked. Although the Army doesn’t field any bombers, fighters, or strike aircraft, what they have in spades is attack helicopters. Black Hawks, Apaches, and Chinooks fill out the ranks of Army aircraft. There are a few fixed-wing transports but for the most part helicopters make up the majority of the Army’s aerial arsenal. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring the aircraft of the U.S. Army.

To identify every aircraft in the U.S. Army, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ordered these aircraft alphabetically. We also included supplemental data on the type of aircraft, how many are in active service, armament, top speed, and year introduced.

Here is a closer look at the U.S. Army aircraft currently in service:

Why Are We Covering This?

Understanding the aircraft used by the U.S. Army provides insight into joint military capabilities and defense strategies. Also knowing what the U.S. has in its arsenal further explains its military capabilities. This further gives context to the tactical flexibility and logistical reach the Army brings in its operations. Lastly, the composition and technological level of the aircraft fleet highlight the Army’s ability of maintaining dominance and its rapid response capabilities, both of these are key factors in its strategic defense planning.

AH-64 Apache

Type: Dedicated two-seat attack helicopter

Dedicated two-seat attack helicopter Year introduced: 1986

1986 Active aircraft: 824

824 Top speed: 183 mph

183 mph Armament: 30mm automatic cannon, Hellfire missiles, Hydra rocket pods, Stinger missiles, Sidewinder missiles, Sidearm missiles

The AH-64 Apache is a mainstay of the U.S. Army, with over 800 of these aircraft currently in service and 15 more on order. Introduced in 1986, this two-seat attack helicopter was designed by Boeing, McDonnell Douglas, and Hughes. With a top speed of 183 mph, it is outfitted for various assault missions. These come standard with a 30mm automatic cannon, and then can equip Hellfire missiles, and Hydra rocket pods, along with air-to-air ordnance like Stinger, Sidewinder, and Sidearm missiles.

AH/MH-6 Little Bird

Type: Light attack helicopter

Light attack helicopter Year introduced: 1980

1980 Active aircraft: 47

47 Top speed: 175 mph

175 mph Armament: 30mm M230 chaingun, 12.7mm GAU-19 gatling guns, 7.62mm miniguns, M261 rocket pods, Hellfire missiles, TOW anti-tank missiles, Stinger missiles

The AH/MH-6 Little Bird is a light attack and reconnaissance helicopter that was introduced in 1980. It was originally designed by Hughes, then later McDonnell Douglas and Boeing. The Little Bird can hit speeds up to 175 mph. Although this helicopter is small, it packs a punch with its 30mm M230 chain guns, 12.7mm GAU-19 gatling guns, 7.62mm miniguns, and M261 rocket pods. It can also equip Hellfire missiles, TOW anti-tank missiles, and Stingers. Currently, the Army operates 47 Little Birds, with over 70 more units on order.

Bell 407

Type: Light utility helicopter

Light utility helicopter Year introduced: 1996

1996 Active aircraft: 5

5 Top speed: 162 mph

162 mph Armament: N/A

The Bell 407, introduced in 1996, is a light utility helicopter. Since its introduction by Bell Helicopter, the 407 has been recognized for its reliability and performance, in logistical and transport operations within the Army. These helicopters can hit a top speed of 162 mph and do not come with any standard armaments. Again, the Bell 407 usually plays various support roles.

Bombadier Dash 8

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 1984

1984 Active aircraft: 2

2 Top speed: 317 mph

317 mph Armament: N/A

De Havilland Canada’s Dash-8 airframe has been adapted into maritime-patrol and reconnaissance roles. This conversion adds radars, sensors, and mission systems for coastal surveillance and ASW support.

C-12 Huron

Type: Special mission aircraft

Special mission aircraft Year introduced: 1974

1974 Active aircraft: 144

144 Top speed: 332 mph

332 mph Armament: N/A

Introduced in 1974, the Beechcraft C-12 Huron has served as a special-missions workhorse for the U.S. Armed forces, known for its speed, flexibility and reliability. It can hit top speeds over 330 mph. The C-12’s true strength lies in its mission adaptability and modular cabin.

C-20 Gulfstream IV

Type: Military VIP passenger transport aircraft

Military VIP passenger transport aircraft Year introduced: 1983

1983 Active aircraft: 1

1 Top speed: 582 mph

582 mph Armament: N/A

The Gulfstream C-20H is a variant within the Gulfstream series that typically serves as a high-speed transport aircraft, primarily for VIP and high-priority missions. Introduced in 1983 by Gulfstream Aerospace, this aircraft has a top speed of 582 mph, making it one of the fastest in the Army’s fleet. Although it carries no armament, the C-20H’s speed and range are its main assets, facilitating transport for government officials and top military brass. There is only one active unit in service.

C-26 Metroliner

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 1972

1972 Active aircraft: 12

12 Top speed: 357 mph

357 mph Armament: N/A

The C-26 Metroliner has been a staple in the U.S. Army’s fleet since its introduction in 1980 by Fairchild Aircraft. It was designed primarily for cargo and personnel transport, and the Metroliner can reach speeds up to 331 mph. There are currently 13 active aircraft in service. Outside of the military, the C-26 is used worldwide in civilian sectors for regional airline and freight operations.

C-27 Spartan

Type: Medium-lift tactical transport aircraft

Medium-lift tactical transport aircraft Year introduced: 1997

1997 Active aircraft: 7

7 Top speed: 373 mph

373 mph Armament: N/A

The C-27 Spartan is a medium-lift tactical transport aircraft, introduced in 1997. These aircraft are designed to transport troops, equipment, and supplies worldwide. Designed by Leonardo-Finmeccanica and Boeing, the Spartan has proven a valuable asset for its ability to operate from tough runways, typically servicing forward operating bases and remote areas. The Spartan has a top speed of 373 mph, and there are only 7 of these aircraft in active service. Also, these aircraft do not carry any armament.

CH-47 Chinook

Type: Medium-lift, tandem rotor transport helicopter

Medium-lift, tandem rotor transport helicopter Year introduced: 1962

1962 Active aircraft: 510

510 Top speed: 180 mph

180 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns

The CH-47 Chinook is one of the most iconic aircraft in the U.S. Army, known for its distinctive tandem rotor design. Introduced in 1962 by Boeing, the Chinook has evolved into a highly capable medium-lift platform over the decades. Although these helicopters can only hit a top speed of 180 mph, the Army uses these extensively with over 500 of these helicopters actively serving and another 57 on order. The Chinook has been extensively used in numerous conflicts, including the Vietnam War, the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, and humanitarian missions worldwide.

Citation Encore/Sovereign/Ultra

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 2004

2004 Active aircraft: 28

28 Top speed: 490 mph

490 mph Armament: N/A

The Citation Encore/Ultra, introduced in 2004, is a transport aircraft in the U.S. Army, serving in transport operations. Cessna Aircraft designed this model to find a balance between performance and utility, with a top speed of 490 mph. There are currently 28 active aircraft in service. The Encore/Ultra primarily functions as a quick transport for personnel and light cargo. These aircraft come unarmed. Besides military applications, this aircraft is used in the civilian sector for anything from corporate travel to air ambulance services.

DC-3 (C-41A)

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 1936

1936 Active aircraft: 5

5 Top speed: 237 mph

237 mph Armament: N/A

The DC-3, known in military circles as the C-41A, is one of the oldest transport aircraft in the Army. Introduced by Douglas Aircraft in 1936, this aircraft has a top speed of 237 mph. The C-41A has undergone upgrades and improvements since its introduction nearly a century ago, but there are only five active aircraft currently in the U.S. Army. This aircraft typically serves for troop transport and cargo hauling . Despite its age, it continues to be a reliable asset for various logistical tasks within the Army.

DHC-7 Dash 7 (EO-5C)

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 1978

1978 Active aircraft: 3

3 Top speed: 317 mph

317 mph Armament: N/A

The DHC-7 Dash 7 is a specialized transport aircraft renowned for its short takeoff and landing (STOL) capabilities. Introduced in 1978 by de Havilland, this aircraft serves the U.S. Army with three active units. With a top speed of 317 mph and lacking armament, the Dash 7 is primarily used for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions.

H125 Fennec

Type: Light utility helicopter

Light utility helicopter Year introduced: 1990

1990 Active aircraft: 1

1 Top speed: 152 mph

152 mph Armament: 20mm GIAT automatic cannon, 12.7mm machine gun pods, 7.62mm machine gun pods, FZ220 rocket pods, BMD-71 TOW missiles

Introduced in 1990, the H125 Fennec is a versatile light utility helicopter that can equip serious armament, if needed. Designed by Eurocopter, now known as Airbus Helicopters, the Fennec can hit a top speed of 152 mph. Despite its classification as a light utility helicopter, it can be armed with a wide array of weaponry. These helicopters can equip a 20mm GIAT automatic cannon, machine gun pods in 12.7mm and 7.62mm calibers, FZ220 rocket pods, and BMD-71 TOW missiles, making it well-suited for a range of missions from close air support to convoy escort. There is only one active helicopter currently in service.

Mi-8/17 Hip

Type: Medium-lift transport / gunship helicopter

Medium-lift transport / gunship helicopter Year introduced: 1977

1977 Active aircraft: 10

10 Top speed: 158 mph

158 mph Armament: 23mm cannon pods, 7.62mm machine guns, rockets, anti-tank missiles

Even though the Mi-8/17 Hip comes from the Soviet Union, there are currently a few in service of the U.S. Army. The Mi-8/17 is medium-lift helicopter that serves roles as both a transport and a gunship. These helicopters were originally designed at the Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant in 1977. The Hip can hit a top speed of 158 mph and is equipped with a wide array of weapons including 23mm cannon pods, 7.62mm machine guns, rockets, and anti-tank missiles.

S-70 Black Hawk

Type: Medium-lift multi-mission helicopter

Medium-lift multi-mission helicopter Year introduced: 1979

1979 Active aircraft: 2,276

2,276 Top speed: 183 mph

183 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, Hellfire missiles, 12.7mm gatling guns, M134 gatling guns, rocket pods, 30mm chain gun

Black Hawk helicopters have been a global workhorse for not just the U.S. Armed forces. They were famously seen in the 1993 Battle of Mogadishu where they performed under intense urban fire and helped evacuate casualties. This was later dramatized in the film Black Hawk Down. Widely regarded as one of the most iconic helicopters ever built, the UH-60 family serves across U.S. military branches with several thousand of these in service. Powered by twin turboshaft engines and sporting a four-bladed main rotor plus four-bladed tail rotor, the Black Hawk can exceed 180 mph, typically flies with two pilots and two crew chiefs, transports up to 11 fully equipped soldiers, and carries roughly a 9,000-pound payload.

UH-72 Lakota

Type: Light utility helicopter

Light utility helicopter Year introduced: 2007

2007 Active aircraft: 390

390 Top speed: 167 mph

167 mph Armament: N/A

Introduced in 2007, the UH-72 Lakota is a modern light utility helicopter that serves primarily in non-combat missions. These helicopters are used extensively by the Army with over 470 currently in active service. The Lakota typically serves in transport, medical evacuation, and reconnaissance roles. These helicopters were originally designed by Eurocopter, now Airbus Helicopters, and they have a top speed of 167 mph.