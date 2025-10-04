New Rifle, Old Tradecraft: How the Mk 13 Enhances Classic SEAL Sniping Skills

Military
By
Chris Lange
Oct 4, 2025 | Updated 10:41 AM ET
The Accuracy International Mk 13 sniper rifle is one of the newer additions to the Navy SEAL toolbox. It combines an old-school sniper tradition with modern bolt-action hardware that gives SEAL snipers extended range and improved firepower. In practice it’s not necessarily about bigger guns so much as better ballistics, modular barrels and advanced optics. The versatility of this anti-personnel rifle is the key. While the SEALs employ a number of sniper rifles, among other small arms, the Mk 13 is one of the newest to enter the fold. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the small arms employed by the US Navy SEALs.
To determine the newest guns used by US Navy SEALs, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed guns cataloged by Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, and arms. We ordered these guns chronologically. We included supplemental data on the type of weapon, year introduced, maximum effective range, and the caliber or ammunition used by each gun.
Understanding the weapons and small arms used by today’s militaries gives some insight into a nation’s combat capabilities, or even tactical doctrines. These guns are not just instruments of warfare, but they actually reflect the technological innovation and defense budgets for a given military over the time. By exploring which rifles, sidearms, machine guns, and support weapons are fielded by various armed forces, we can better understand how nations prepare for conflict, defend their interests, and ultimately shape their battlefield effectiveness.
