Heavy Hitters: The Green Berets’ New Long Range Sniper Options

Key Points The Barrett M107 is one of newest sniper rifles fielded by the Green Berets It acts as a force multiplier as both a sniper and anti-materiel rifle, meaning it is capable of taking out both personnel and light armor The M107 complements an already robust arsenal of snipers, machine guns, shotguns, and more The Barrett M107 is one of the newest sniper rifles fielded by the Green Berets. It acts as a force multiplier as both a sniper and anti-materiel rifle, meaning it is capable of taking out both personnel and light armor. The M107 complements an already robust arsenal of snipers, machine guns, shotguns, and more. As technology continues to evolve, so will the arsenal of the Green Berets. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the newest small arms in use by the U.S. Green Berets. To determine the newest guns used by US Green Berets, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed guns cataloged by Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, and arms. We ordered the guns chronologically. We included supplemental data on the type of weapon, maximum effective range, and the caliber or ammunition used by each gun. Here is a look at the newest guns used by the US Green Berets: Why Are We Covering This? Understanding the weapons and small arms used by today’s militaries gives some insight into a nation’s combat capabilities, or even tactical doctrines. These guns are not just instruments of warfare, but they actually reflect the technological innovation and defense budgets for a given military over the time. By exploring which rifles, sidearms, machine guns, and support weapons are fielded by various armed forces, we can better understand how nations prepare for conflict, defend their interests, and ultimately shape their battlefield effectiveness. 38. Browning M2 UA M2 Browning 1 (CC BY 4.0) by General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - u0413u0435u043du0435u0440u0430u043bu044cu043du0438u0439 u0448u0442u0430u0431 u0417u0421u0423 Weapon type: Heavy machine gun Year entered service: 1921 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Saco Defense Industries Caliber of ammunition and feed: .50 BMG, 12.7x99mm NATO, 110-round metallic link belt Firing action: automatic short recoil-operated, air-cooled Maximum effective range: 6,560 ft. 37. Springfield M14 Weapon type: Battle rifle Year entered service: 1959 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Springfield Armory Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt, selective fire Maximum effective range: 1,509 ft. 36. M79 Weapon type: Single-shot grenade launcher Year entered service: 1961 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Various contractors Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x46mm, Single shot Firing action: Single-shot, breech-loaded; reusable Maximum effective range: 1,150 ft. 35. RPG-7 RPG-7 Grenade Launcher (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Tomu00c3u0083u00c2u00a1s Del Coro Weapon type: Rocket-propelled grenade launcher Year entered service: 1961 Country of origin: Soviet Union Manufacturer: Bazalt Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40mm, Single-shot Firing action: Shoulder-fired; single-shot; reusable launch tube Maximum effective range: 984 ft. 34. General Electric M134 Minigun Weapon type: Six-barrel gatling gun Year entered service: 1963 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: General Electric Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 4,000-round linked belt Firing action: Electrically-driven; belt-fed Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft. 33. M72 LAW Weapon type: Disposable anti-tank rocket launcher Year entered service: 1963 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Talley Industries Caliber of ammunition and feed: 66mm, Single shot disposable tube Firing action: Single-shot; disposable tube Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft. 32. General Electric GAU-17/A Minigun Hu... (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Rchubbard Weapon type: Six-barrel gatling gun Year entered service: 1965 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: General Electric Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 1,500 to 4,400-round linked belts Firing action: Electrically-driven; belt-fed Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft. 31. Heckler & Koch HK MP5 Weapon type: Submachine gun Year entered service: 1966 Country of origin: Germany Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 15-, 30-, or 40-round detachable box magazine; C-Mag 100-round support Firing action: Roller-locked delayed blowback Maximum effective range: 660 ft. 30. Remington M40 Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle Year entered service: 1966 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Remington Arms Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, .308 Winchester, 5-round integral box magazine, 5-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Bolt-action, rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft. 29. Colt / AAI M203 Weapon type: Breech-loading under-barrel grenade launcher Year entered service: 1969 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Colf Defense; AAI Corporation; Airtronic Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x46mm grenade, Single-shot Firing action: Single-shot Maximum effective range: 480 ft. 28. Ingram MAC-10 (M10) Weapon type: Submachine gun Year entered service: 1970 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Military Armament Corporation Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, .45ACP; .380 ACP, 30- or 32-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Blowback-operation; full-automatic fire Maximum effective range: 164 ft. 27. Steyr GB Steyr GB (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Grzegorz Wiu015bniewolski Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol Year entered service: 1974 Country of origin: Austria Manufacturer: Steyr-Daimler-Puch Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 18-round box Firing action: Delayed-blowback Maximum effective range: 147 ft. 26. Mossberg Model 590 Weapon type: Pump-action shotgun Year entered service: 1975 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: O.S. Mossberg & Sons Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12-gauge, 6-, 8-, or 9-round tubular magazine Firing action: Pump-action slide Maximum effective range: 130 ft. 25. Fabrique Nationale M240 Weapon type: General purpose machine gun Year entered service: 1977 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: FN Manufacturing Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating metal link feed of various counts Firing action: Gas-operated; open-bolt; belt-fed; full-automatic Maximum effective range: 5,905 ft. 24. ST Kinetics Ultimax 100 Cis-ultimax-100 (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Dracardo Weapon type: Light machine gun Year entered service: 1982 Country of origin: Singapore Manufacturer: Chartered Industries of Singapore Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round box magazine or 100-round drum Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft. 23. Fabrique Nationale M249 SAW / LMG Weapon type: Light machine gun Year entered service: 1984 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: FN Manufacturing Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 30-round detachable box; 200-round metal link belt Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt Maximum effective range: 2,600 ft. 22. SIG-Sauer P226 Sig Sauer P226 E2 - 10rd Magazine standard in 9mm Remington Home Defense Jacket Hollow Points (CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED) by Lex0083 Weapon type: Semi-automatic handgun Year entered service: 1984 Country of origin: Switzerland Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 12-, 13-, 15-, 17-, 18-, or 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Semi-automatic; short-recoil; double-action Maximum effective range: 165 ft. 21. M136 Light Anti-Armor Weapon (AT4) Weapon type: Man-portable disposable anti-armor rocket launcher Year entered service: 1987 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Alliant TechSystems Caliber of ammunition and feed: 84mm, Single-shot Firing action: Self-contained recoilless rifle Maximum effective range: 985 ft. 20. Remington M24 SWS IDF M24 SWS 2018 (CC BY 2.0) by Zachi Evenor Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle Year entered service: 1987 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Remington Arms Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO; .338 Lapua Magnum, 5-round internal magazine / 5- or 10-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Manually-operated bolt-action Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft. 19. SIG-Sauer P228 Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol Year entered service: 1988 Country of origin: Switzerland Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 13-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Semi-automatic; recoil-operated Maximum effective range: 165 ft. 18. Beretta M9 Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol Year entered service: 1990 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Beretta Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9x19mm Parabellum, 15-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Semi-automatic, single / double-action pistol Maximum effective range: 164 ft. 17. Stoner SR-25 Stoner SR-25 (CC BY-SA 3.0) by MathKnight Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle Year entered service: 1990 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Knights Armament Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt; semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft. 16. Colt M4A1 SOPMOD Weapon type: Carbine rifle with special forces modification kit Year entered service: 1993 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Colt Firearms / Knights Armament Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 1,968 ft. 15. FGM-148 Javelin Weapon type: Anti-tank guided missile launcher Year entered service: 1996 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Raytheon / Lockheed Martin Caliber of ammunition and feed: 127mm, Single-shot, reusable launcher Firing action: Imaging infrared, impact force solid fuel rocket Maximum effective range: 8,202 ft. 14. Benelli M4 Super 90 (M1014 JSCS) Weapon type: Semi-automatic combat shotgun Year entered service: 1999 Country of origin: Italy Manufacturer: Benelli Armi Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12-gauge, 7+1 tube magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 164 ft. 13. Navy Mark 12 Special Purpose Rifle (Mk 12 SPR) Weapon type: Sniper rifle / designated marksman rifle Year entered service: 2002 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Colt Firearms Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 1,800 ft. 12. Fabrique Nationale Mk 46 LWMG Weapon type: Light weight machine gun Year entered service: 2003 Country of origin: Belgium Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, Disintegrating Belt Feed Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt; full-automatic Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft. 11. Fabrique Nationale Mk 48 LWMG Weapon type: Light weight machine gun Year entered service: 2003 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating belt Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt; belt-fed Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft. 10. Mk 14 Mod 0 EBR Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle Year entered service: 2004 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Smith Enterprises Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt, semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 1,500 ft. 9. McMillan TAC-338 Tac-338 (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Dr.bike Weapon type: Sniper rifle Year entered service: 2005 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: McMillan Tactical Products Caliber of ammunition and feed: .338 Lapua Magnum, .338 Norma Magnum, 5-round magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt action Maximum effective range: 5,250 ft. 8. Heckler & Koch HK G28 Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle Year entered service: 2006 Country of origin: Germany Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 2,000 ft. 7. M32 MGL Weapon type: Six-shot grenade launcher Year entered service: 2006 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Milkor Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x46mm, Six-shot non-removable rotating cylinder Firing action: Spring-driven rotating cylinder Maximum effective range: 1,315 ft. 6. M110 SASS Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle Year entered service: 2007 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Knight’s Armament Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft. 5. Barrett M107 Weapon type: Anti-materiel / anti-personnel sniper rifle Year entered service: 2008 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms Company Caliber of ammunition and feed: .50 BMG (12.7x99mm NATO), 10-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Recoil operated, rotating bolt, semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 1,850 ft. 4. AirTronic PSRL-1 (RPG-7USA) Weapon type: Anti-armor / anti-personnel should-fired rocket launcher Year entered service: 2009 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: AirTronic Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40mm, Single-shot; reusable launch tube Firing action: Single-shot Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft. 3. Fabrique Nationale FN SCAR (Mk 16 / Mk 17) FN SCAR-L - FN SCAR-H (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Arbal01 Weapon type: Automatic assault rifle Year entered service: 2009 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-(mk 17) or 30-round (mk 16) box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft. 2. Remington MSR (Modular Sniper Rifle) Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle Year entered service: 2013 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Remington Arms Caliber of ammunition and feed: .338 Lapua Magnum, .338 Norma Magnum, .300 Winchester Magnum, 7.62x51mm NATO, 5-, 7- or 10-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system Maximum effective range: 4,920 ft. 1. Carl-Gustav M4 (CGM4) Weapon type: Man-portable, shoulder-fired multirole weapon Year entered service: 2014 Country of origin: Sweden Manufacturer: Saab Technologies Caliber of ammunition and feed: 70mm, Single-shot Firing action: Trigger-actuated Maximum effective range: 1,600 ft.