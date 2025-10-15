Operation Red Dawn: How U.S. Delta Force Captured Saddam Hussein

Key Points After nine months, Operation Red Dawn came to an end on December 13, 2003 when U.S. forces captured Saddam Hussein near Tikrit Task Force 121 was central to the effort and it included Delta Force operators alongside the 4th Infantry Division During this time, Delta Force was commonly carrying the M4A1 SOPMOD, along with other platforms like the SR-25 or M110 SASS Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor) After nine months, Operation Red Dawn came to an end on December 13, 2003, when U.S. forces captured Saddam Hussein near Tikrit. The arrest was the result of joint work by conventional and special-operations elements. Task Force 121 was central to the effort and it included Delta Force operators alongside the 4th Infantry Division. The task force was armed to the teeth, ready for anything. During this time, Delta Force was commonly carrying the M4A1 SOPMOD, along with other platforms like the SR-25 or M110 SASS. Although Operation Red Dawn went off without any firefights or resistance, operators were appropriately armed for any operational contingencies. These small arms are fairly popular with Special Forces, and many, including M4A1 SOPMOD variants, remain in use today. They’re commonly reported as part of Special Forces kits for high-value raids like the October 2019 operation that killed Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a look not just at the M4A1 SOPMOD, but the entirety of Delta’s small arms arsenal. To determine the oldest guns used by the US Delta Force, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed guns cataloged by Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, and arms. Out of this catalog of guns, we removed similar guns. We ranked the guns according to when they entered service. We included supplemental data on the type of weapon, maximum effective range, and the caliber or ammunition used by each gun. Here is a look at the oldest guns used by the US Delta Force: Why Are We Covering This? Understanding the weapons and small arms used by today’s militaries gives some insight into a nation’s combat capabilities, or even tactical doctrines. These guns are not just instruments of warfare, but they actually reflect the technological innovation and defense budgets for a given military over the time. By exploring which rifles, sidearms, machine guns, and support weapons are fielded by various armed forces, we can better understand how nations prepare for conflict, defend their interests, and ultimately shape their battlefield effectiveness. 66. Carl-Gustav M4 (CGM4) Weapon type: Man-portable, shoulder-fired multirole weapon Year entered service: 2014 Country of origin: Sweden Manufacturer: Saab Technologies Caliber of ammunition and feed: 70mm, Single-shot Firing action: Trigger-actuated Maximum effective range: 1,600 ft. 65. Remington MSR (Modular Sniper Rifle) Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle Year entered service: 2013 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Remington Arms Caliber of ammunition and feed: .338 Lapua Magnum, .338 Norma Magnum, .300 Winchester Magnum, 7.62x51mm NATO, 5-, 7- or 10-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system Maximum effective range: 4,920 ft. 64. AirTronic PSRL-1 (RPG-7USA) Weapon type: Anti-armor / anti-personnel should-fired rocket launcher Year entered service: 2009 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: AirTronic Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40mm, Single-shot; reusable launch tube Firing action: Single-shot Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft. 63. Fabrique Nationale FN SCAR (Mk 16 / Mk 17) FN SCAR-L - FN SCAR-H (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Arbal01 Weapon type: Automatic assault rifle Year entered service: 2009 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-(mk 17) or 30-round (mk 16) box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft. 62. M39 Enhanced Marksman Rifle Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle Year entered service: 2008 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: USMC Armorers Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 2,550 ft. 61. M110 SASS Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle Year entered service: 2007 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Knight’s Armament Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft. 60. Heckler & Koch HK 417 Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle Year entered service: 2006 Country of origin: Germany Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft. 59. M32 MGL Weapon type: Six-shot grenade launcher Year entered service: 2006 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Milkor Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x46mm, Six-shot non-removable rotating cylinder Firing action: Spring-driven rotating cylinder Maximum effective range: 1,315 ft. 58. Heckler & Koch HK 416 Weapon type: Assault rifle Year entered service: 2005 Country of origin: Germany Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable STANAG magazine; 100-round Beta C-Mag Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 985 ft. 57. McMillan TAC-338 Weapon type: Sniper rifle Year entered service: 2005 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: McMillan Tactical Products Caliber of ammunition and feed: .338 Lapua Magnum, .338 Norma Magnum, 5-round magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt action Maximum effective range: 5,250 ft. 56. Mk 14 Mod 0 EBR Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle Year entered service: 2004 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Smith Enterprises Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt, semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 1,500 ft. 55. Fabrique Nationale Mk 46 LWMG Weapon type: Light weight machine gun Year entered service: 2003 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, Disintegrating Belt Feed Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt; full-automatic Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft. 54. Fabrique Nationale Mk 48 LWMG Weapon type: Light weight machine gun Year entered service: 2003 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating belt Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt; belt-fed Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft. 53. Navy Mark 12 Special Purpose Rifle (Mk 12 SPR) Weapon type: Sniper rifle / designated marksman rifle Year entered service: 2002 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Colt Firearms Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 1,800 ft. 52. Heckler & Koch HK MP7 Weapon type: Submachine gun Year entered service: 2001 Country of origin: Germany Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch Caliber of ammunition and feed: HK 4.6x30mm, 20-, 30- or 40-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 656 ft. 51. Benelli M4 Super 90 (M1014 JSCS) Weapon type: Semi-automatic combat shotgun Year entered service: 1999 Country of origin: Italy Manufacturer: Benelli Armi Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12-gauge, 7+1 tube magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 164 ft. 50. Heckler & Koch HK G36 Weapon type: Assault rifle Year entered service: 1996 Country of origin: Germany Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box; 100-round Beta C-mag dual drum magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 2,853 ft. 49. FGM-148 Javelin Weapon type: Anti-tank guided missile launcher Year entered service: 1996 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Raytheon / Lockheed Martin Caliber of ammunition and feed: 127mm, Single-shot, reusable launcher Firing action: Imaging infrared, impact force solid fuel rocket Maximum effective range: 8,202 ft. 48. Colt M4 Weapon type: Assault carbine Year entered service: 1994 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing / Remington Arms Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box Firing action: Gas-operated; semi/full-automatic; locking bolt Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft. 47. Colt M4A1 SOPMOD Weapon type: Carbine rifle with special forces modification kit Year entered service: 1993 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Colt Firearms / Knights Armament Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 1,968 ft. 46. Heckler & Koch HK MP5K Weapon type: Submachine gun Year entered service: 1991 Country of origin: Germany Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9x19mm parabellum, 15- or 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Roller-locked delay blowback Maximum effective range: 656 ft. 45. Beretta M9 Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol Year entered service: 1990 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Beretta Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9x19mm Parabellum, 15-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Semi-automatic, single / double-action pistol Maximum effective range: 164 ft. 44. Colt M16A4 The M16A4... (CC BY 2.0) by Program Executive Office Soldier Weapon type: Automatic assault rifle Year entered service: 1990 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56×45 NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated, semi-automatic, select fire Maximum effective range: 1,968 ft. 43. Stoner SR-25 SR-25 sniper rifle in IDF serv... (CC BY 2.0) by Zachi Evenor Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle Year entered service: 1990 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Knights Armament Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt; semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft. 42. Glock 19 Glock 19 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Cory Barnes Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol Year entered service: 1988 Country of origin: Austria Manufacturer: Glock Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 15-round detachable box Firing action: Short-recoil / double-action Maximum effective range: 165 ft. 41. SIG-Sauer P228 Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol Year entered service: 1988 Country of origin: Switzerland Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 13-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Semi-automatic; recoil-operated Maximum effective range: 165 ft. 40. Heckler & Koch HK MSG-90 Weapon type: Semi-automatic sniper rifle Year entered service: 1987 Country of origin: Germany Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 5-, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Roller-delayed blowback; semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft. 39. M136 Light Anti-Armor Weapon (AT4) Weapon type: Man-portable disposable anti-armor rocket launcher Year entered service: 1987 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Alliant TechSystems Caliber of ammunition and feed: 84mm, Single-shot Firing action: Self-contained recoilless rifle Maximum effective range: 985 ft. 38. Colt M45 MEU (SOC) Weapon type: Special forces semi-automatic service pistol Year entered service: 1986 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing Caliber of ammunition and feed: .45 ACP, 7-round box magazine Firing action: Semi-automatic; recoil-operated Maximum effective range: 165 ft. 37. M86 Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle Year entered service: 1986 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Harris Gunworks / McMillan Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, .30-06 Springfield, .300 Winchester Magnum, .338 Lapua Magnum, 3-, 4-, 5- or 10-round magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt action Maximum effective range: 2,400 ft. 36. Saco M60E3 M60MG (CC BY 3.0) by MarcusBurns Weapon type: Light machine gun Year entered service: 1986 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Saco Defense Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 100-round disintegrating link belt Firing action: Air-cooled, gas-operated, disintegrating metallic link-belt Maximum effective range: 3,600 ft. 35. Glock 18 Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol Year entered service: 1985 Country of origin: Austria Manufacturer: Glock Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 10-, 17-, 19- or 33-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Short-recoil; select-fire Maximum effective range: 165 ft. 34. Fabrique Nationale M249 SAW / LMG Weapon type: Light machine gun Year entered service: 1984 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: FN Manufacturing Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 30-round detachable box; 200-round metal link belt Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt Maximum effective range: 2,600 ft. 33. IMI M141 Bunker Defeat Munition (BDM) / SMAW-D Weapon type: Shoulder-launched multi-purpose assault weapon Year entered service: 1984 Country of origin: Israel Manufacturer: Israeli Military Industries Caliber of ammunition and feed: 83mm, Single-shot Firing action: Disposable shoulder-launched assault weapon Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft. 32. SIG-Sauer P226 Weapon type: Semi-automatic handgun Year entered service: 1984 Country of origin: Switzerland Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 12-, 13-, 15-, 17-, 18-, or 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Semi-automatic; short-recoil; double-action Maximum effective range: 165 ft. 31. Colt M16A2 M16A2 noBG (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Armu00e9museum (The Swedish Army Museum) Weapon type: Assault rifle Year entered service: 1983 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Colt Defense Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; semi-automatic; select-fire Maximum effective range: 1,969 ft. 30. Kalashnikov AKSU-74 Weapon type: Submachine gun Year entered service: 1983 Country of origin: Soviet Union Manufacturer: Izhmash / Kalashnikov Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.45×39.5mm Soviet, 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated Maximum effective range: 656 ft. 29. Barrett M82 Weapon type: Anti-tank / anti-material rifle Year entered service: 1982 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12.7x99mm NATO, 10-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Semi-automatic; recoil-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 1,850 ft. 28. Fabrique Nationale FN Minimi Weapon type: Light machine gun Year entered service: 1982 Country of origin: Belgium Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine; 200-round metal link belt Firing action: Gas-operated; selective fire Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft. 27. Kalashnikov AK-74 Ak74l (CC BY-SA 3.0) by u0421u0435u0440u0433u0435u0439 u0421u0430u043du0434u0430u043bu043eu0432 Weapon type: Assault rifle Year entered service: 1978 Country of origin: Soviet Union Manufacturer: Izhmash / Kalashnikov Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.45x39mm, 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft. 26. Fabrique Nationale M240 Weapon type: General purpose machine gun Year entered service: 1977 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: FN Manufacturing Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating metal link feed of various counts Firing action: Gas-operated; open-bolt; belt-fed; full-automatic Maximum effective range: 5,905 ft. 25. Mossberg Model 590 Weapon type: Pump-action shotgun Year entered service: 1975 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: O.S. Mossberg & Sons Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12-gauge, 6-, 8-, or 9-round tubular magazine Firing action: Pump-action slide Maximum effective range: 130 ft. 24. Heckler & Koch HK MP5SD Weapon type: Suppressed submachine gun Year entered service: 1974 Country of origin: Germany Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 15- or 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Roller-locked delay blowback; select fire Maximum effective range: 600 ft. 23. Steyr GB Steyr GB (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Grzegorz Wiu015bniewolski Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol Year entered service: 1974 Country of origin: Austria Manufacturer: Steyr-Daimler-Puch Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 18-round box Firing action: Delayed-blowback Maximum effective range: 147 ft. 22. Ingram MAC-10 (M10) Weapon type: Submachine gun Year entered service: 1970 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Military Armament Corporation Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, .45ACP; .380 ACP, 30- or 32-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Blowback-operation; full-automatic fire Maximum effective range: 164 ft. 21. ArmaLite AR-18 Weapon type: Automatic rifle Year entered service: 1969 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: ArmaLite Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20-, 30- or 40-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt, short-stroke piston Maximum effective range: 1,500 ft. 20. Colt / AAI M203 Weapon type: Breech-loading under-barrel grenade launcher Year entered service: 1969 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Colf Defense; AAI Corporation; Airtronic Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x46mm grenade, Single-shot Firing action: Single-shot Maximum effective range: 480 ft. 19. Heckler & Koch HK P9 Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol Year entered service: 1969 Country of origin: Germany Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum; .45 ACP; 7.65x22mm parabellum, 7- or 9-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Semi-automatic; roller-delayed; double-action Maximum effective range: 164 ft. 18. Saco Mk 19 Weapon type: 40mm automatic grenade launcher Year entered service: 1967 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Saco Defense Industries Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x53mm, Belt-fed Firing action: Self-powered, air-cooled, belt-fed, blowback-operated Maximum effective range: 4,500 ft. 17. Colt CAR-15 Commando SAJ M4 rifle (CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED) by Boksi Weapon type: Assault carbine / submachine gun Year entered service: 1966 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Colt Firearms Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm M193, 20- or 30-round detachable box Firing action: Semi/full auto; gas-operated; locking bolt Maximum effective range: 1,320 ft. 16. Heckler & Koch HK MP5 Weapon type: Submachine gun Year entered service: 1966 Country of origin: Germany Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 15-, 30-, or 40-round detachable box magazine; C-Mag 100-round support Firing action: Roller-locked delayed blowback Maximum effective range: 660 ft. 15. Remington M40 Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle Year entered service: 1966 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Remington Arms Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, .308 Winchester, 5-round integral box magazine, 5-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Bolt-action, rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft. 14. General Electric GAU-17/A Minigun Hu... (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Rchubbard Weapon type: Six-barrel gatling gun Year entered service: 1965 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: General Electric Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 1,500 to 4,400-round linked belts Firing action: Electrically-driven; belt-fed Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft. 13. Walther MP (Maschinenpistole) Weapon type: Machine pistol / Submachine gun Year entered service: 1964 Country of origin: Germany Manufacturer: Carl Walther GmbH Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 32-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Blowback; select-fire Maximum effective range: 500 ft. 12. General Electric M134 Minigun Weapon type: Six-barrel gatling gun Year entered service: 1963 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: General Electric Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 4,000-round linked belt Firing action: Electrically-driven; belt-fed Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft. 11. M72 LAW Weapon type: Disposable anti-tank rocket launcher Year entered service: 1963 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Talley Industries Caliber of ammunition and feed: 66mm, Single shot disposable tube Firing action: Single-shot; disposable tube Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft. 10. RPG-7 Weapon type: Rocket-propelled grenade launcher Year entered service: 1961 Country of origin: Soviet Union Manufacturer: Bazalt Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40mm, Single-shot Firing action: Shoulder-fired; single-shot; reusable launch tube Maximum effective range: 984 ft. 9. Springfield M14 Weapon type: Battle rifle Year entered service: 1959 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Springfield Armory Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt, selective fire Maximum effective range: 1,509 ft. 8. ArmaLite / Colt AR-15 Weapon type: Select-fire automatic rifle Year entered service: 1958 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Colt Firearms Caliber of ammunition and feed: .223 Remington, 5.56x45mm NATO, .45 ACP, 20-, 30-, 40-, 90- or 100-round magazines Firing action: Rotating bolt, direct impingement system Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft. 7. Saco M60 Weapon type: General purpose machine gun Year entered service: 1957 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Saco Defense Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating link belt of various counts Firing action: Gas-operated open bolt Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft. 6. IWI UZI Uzi of the israeli armed forces (CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED) by Uziel Galishto Weapon type: Submachine gun Year entered service: 1950 Country of origin: Israel Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum; .45 ACP, 10-, 20-, 40- or 50-round box magazine Firing action: Open-bolt; blowback Maximum effective range: 400 ft. 5. Kalashnikov AK-47 AK-47 type II noBG (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Nemo5576 Weapon type: Assault rifle Year entered service: 1949 Country of origin: Soviet Union Manufacturer: Izhmash / Kalashnikov Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x39mm, 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 985 ft. 4. Ithaca Model 37 Stakeout Weapon type: Pump-action shotgun Year entered service: 1946 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Ithaca Gun Company Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12- or 20-gauge, 4-round tubular magazine Firing action: Pump-action slide repeater Maximum effective range: 120 ft. 3. M3 (Grease Gun) Weapon type: Submachine gun Year entered service: 1943 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: General Motors / Ithaca Gun Company Caliber of ammunition and feed: .45 ACP, 9x19mm parabellum, 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Open bolt, blowback Maximum effective range: 300 ft. 2. Browning M2 UA M2 Browning 1 (CC BY 4.0) by General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - u0413u0435u043du0435u0440u0430u043bu044cu043du0438u0439 u0448u0442u0430u0431 u0417u0421u0423 Weapon type: Heavy machine gun Year entered service: 1921 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Saco Defense Industries Caliber of ammunition and feed: .50 BMG, 12.7x99mm NATO, 110-round metallic link belt Firing action: automatic short recoil-operated, air-cooled Maximum effective range: 6,560 ft. 1. Colt M1911 Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol Year entered service: 1911 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Colt Firearms Caliber of ammunition and feed: .45 ACP, 7-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Single-action; short recoil-operated Maximum effective range: 82 ft. The image featured for this article is © Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons