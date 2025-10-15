The Barrett XM109 is a 6,000-Foot Game Changing Sniper Rifle

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

One of the newest sniper rifles–or anti-materiel–rifles to find its way into the US Armed Forces is the Barrett XM109. This rifle boasts a maximum effective range over 6,000 feet, making it a monster on the battlefield. The XM109 is a mix of portability and firepower, giving shooters the ability to maneuver quickly and engage light armored targets from more than a mile away. It is one of the newest and most upgraded snipers to enter a major military force. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at sniper rifles used by military forces around the world.

To determine the newest sniper rifles used by militaries around the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed Military Factory, an online database of small arms, aircraft, and other military assets. We ordered these sniper rifles alphabetically. We included supplemental information regarding the country of origin, year entered service, and manufacturer, among other things.

Here is a look at some of the newest sniper rifles in service of militaries around the world:

Understanding the weapons and small arms used by today’s militaries gives some insight into a nation’s combat capabilities, or even tactical doctrines. These guns are not just instruments of warfare, but they actually reflect the technological innovation and defense budgets for a given military over the time. By exploring which rifles, sidearms, machine guns, and support weapons are fielded by various armed forces, we can better understand how nations prepare for conflict, defend their interests, and ultimately shape their battlefield effectiveness.

24. Dragunov SVD

zim286 / iStock via Getty Images

Weapon type: Semi-automatic sniper rifle

Semi-automatic sniper rifle Year entered service: 1963

1963 Country of origin: Russia

Russia Manufacturer: Izhmash

Izhmash Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x54mmR Soviet, 9x54mm, 9.3x64mm Brenneke, .308 Winchester, 10-round detachable box magazine

7.62x54mmR Soviet, 9x54mm, 9.3x64mm Brenneke, .308 Winchester, 10-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt; semi-automatic

Gas-operated; rotating bolt; semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 4,265 ft.

The Dragunov SVD is a classic Soviet semi-automatic sniper rifle introduced in the 1960s. The 7.62×54mmR chambering, rugged reliability and widespread export made it a staple across many armed forces.

23. Remington M40

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle Year entered service: 1966

1966 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Remington Arms

Remington Arms Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, .308 Winchester, 5-round integral box magazine, 5-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO, .308 Winchester, 5-round integral box magazine, 5-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Bolt-action, rotating bolt

Bolt-action, rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.

The USMC’s Remington-based M40 entered service during the Vietnam era and evolved through a few variants. It was originally built for Marine snipers, and it has seen action from Vietnam to the Global War on Terror. The M40 line is basically a military version of Remington’s Model 700, but more tailored and re-worked for service use.

22. M21 Sniper Weapon System (SWS)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Semi-automatic sniper rifle

Semi-automatic sniper rifle Year entered service: 1969

1969 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Rock Island Arsenal

Rock Island Arsenal Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 5-, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO, 5-, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt

Gas-operated, rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 2,263 ft.

The M21 is the military version of the M14 rifle chambered in 7.62×51mm NATO, originally fielded by the U.S. in Vietnam and then revived in later conflicts for designated marksmen.

21. IWI Galil Sniper (Galatz)

Weapon type: Semi-automatic sniper rifle

Semi-automatic sniper rifle Year entered service: 1983

1983 Country of origin: Israel

Israel Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries

Israel Military Industries Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt

Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.

Israel’s Galil Sniper, known as the Galatz, is a designated-marksman/sniper variant of the Galil rifle. It is chambered in 7.62×51mm NATO for improved range and lethality. It is typically used by Israeli security forces and export customers. The Galatz is an upgrade on the Galil’s proven long-stroke gas reliability by adding optics and improved barrels for accuracy.

20. RAI Model 300 / Model 500 (Haskins Rifle)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle Year entered service: 1983

1983 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Jerry Haskins / Research Armament

Jerry Haskins / Research Armament Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12.7x99mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 8.58x71mm, 4- or 5-round detachable box magazine

12.7x99mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 8.58x71mm, 4- or 5-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system

Manually-actuated bolt-action system Maximum effective range: 4,265 ft.

The RAI Model 300 is a bolt-action heavy sniper/anti-materiel rifle developed by Jerry Haskins in the early 1980s. The RAI Model 300 and single-shot Model 500 were built for powerful cartridges and saw limited US service from the 1980s onward. The Haskins program actually helped lead to what became the .338/.416 family and influenced the .338 Lapua’s development.

19. M86

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle Year entered service: 1986

1986 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Harris Gunworks / McMillan

Harris Gunworks / McMillan Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, .30-06 Springfield, .300 Winchester Magnum, .338 Lapua Magnum, 3-, 4-, 5- or 10-round magazine

7.62x51mm NATO, .30-06 Springfield, .300 Winchester Magnum, .338 Lapua Magnum, 3-, 4-, 5- or 10-round magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt action

Manually-actuated bolt action Maximum effective range: 2,400 ft.

The M86 is not necessarily a common designation used historically for specific military sniper conversions with some of its variants being used as specialized marksman platforms in different services. Its service history is somewhat niche and unit-specific. Again, these rifles are often custom or limited-run conversions which have been prized by collectors for their rarity.

18. Heckler & Koch HK MSG-90

Geckcgt / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Semi-automatic sniper rifle

Semi-automatic sniper rifle Year entered service: 1987

1987 Country of origin: Germany

Germany Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch

Heckler & Koch Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 5-, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO, 5-, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Roller-delayed blowback; semi-automatic

Roller-delayed blowback; semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.

The HK MSG-90 is a lightweight, 7.62×51mm NATO sniper rifle developed from the PSG-1 family for military sharpshooter duties. In terms of the differences, the most notable is that the MSG-90 swapped the PSG-1’s heavy features for a slimmer, more combat-practical body. It has been adopted by several European forces and police units, balancing precision with portability.

17. Remington M24 SWS

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle Year entered service: 1987

1987 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Remington Arms

Remington Arms Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO; .338 Lapua Magnum, 5-round internal magazine / 5- or 10-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO; .338 Lapua Magnum, 5-round internal magazine / 5- or 10-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Manually-operated bolt-action

Manually-operated bolt-action Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.

The M24 SWS is the U.S. Army’s Remington Model 700–based Sniper Weapon System. It has been fielded by armed forces around the world and it became a modern standard for 7.62×51mm precision work, later receiving upgrades for optics and ergonomics. Like some other rifles, the “SWS” label refers to the fact that it is a complete system including the rifle, scope, and kit, not just a rifle

16. NORINCO QBU-88

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Sniper rifle

Sniper rifle Year entered service: 1988

1988 Country of origin: China

China Manufacturer: NORINCO

NORINCO Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.8x42mm; 5.56x45mm, 10-round detachable box magazine

5.8x42mm; 5.56x45mm, 10-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt

Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.

China’s QBU-88 is a bullpup designated-marksman/sniper rifle that is chambered for the 5.8×42mm round. It was introduced in the late 1980s for PLA marksmen roles. Its bullpup layout keeps overall length short while retaining barrel length for accuracy. What’s interesting is that the 5.8mm round for this gun, and others, was developed as part of China’s push for indigenous small-arms calibers and systems.

15. Stoner SR-25

Weapon type: Sniper rifle

Sniper rifle Year entered service: 1990

1990 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Knights Armament

Knights Armament Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt; semi-automatic

Gas-operated; rotating bolt; semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 4,500 ft.

The SR-25 was designed by Eugene Stoner and produced by Knight’s Armament. It is a semi-automatic 7.62×51mm designated-marksman/sniper rifle introduced in the early 1990s. It formed the basis for the Mk 11/M110 family in U.S. service and features AR-pattern ergonomics.

14. Izhmash SV-98

Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle Year entered service: 1998

1998 Country of origin: Russia

Russia Manufacturer: Izhmash

Izhmash Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.6x54mm R, 7.62x51mm NATO, 10-round detachable box magazine

7.6x54mm R, 7.62x51mm NATO, 10-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Manual bolt-action

Manual bolt-action Maximum effective range: 1,968 ft.

The SV-98 is a bolt-action Russian sniper rifle adopted in the late 1990s. It is chambered in 7.62×54mmR, used by military marksmen for precision work with modern optics and modular stock options.

13. Accuracy International AW50

Weapon type: Anti-materiel rifle

Anti-materiel rifle Year entered service: 1999

1999 Country of origin: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Manufacturer: Accuracy International

Accuracy International Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12.7x99mm NATO, 5-round detachable box magazine

12.7x99mm NATO, 5-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action

Manually-actuated bolt-action Maximum effective range: 4,921 ft.

The AWM is a British-developed Arctic Warfare Magnum sniper rifle that is known for its long-range accuracy. It is chambered in .300 Win Mag/.338 Lapua Magnum, it’s a go-to for military and police marksmen in militaries around the world.

12. H-S Precision HTR

Weapon type: Sniper rifle

Sniper rifle Year entered service: 2000

2000 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: H-S Precision

H-S Precision Caliber of ammunition and feed: .338 Lapua Magnum, .308 Winchester, .300 Winchester Magnum, 3-, 4- or 10-round detachable box magazine

.338 Lapua Magnum, .308 Winchester, .300 Winchester Magnum, 3-, 4- or 10-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Manually-operated bolt-action

Manually-operated bolt-action Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.

The H-S Precision HTR is a modular, bolt-action precision rifle built for long-range military and law-enforcement roles. It is typically chambered for .300 Win Mag and .338 Lapua. This gun and other HTR platforms are fairly popular among competitive long-range shooters for their aftermarket adaptability.

11. McMillan TAC-50

Weapon type: Anti-material / sniper rifle

Anti-material / sniper rifle Year entered service: 2000

2000 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: McMillan Tactical Products

McMillan Tactical Products Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12.7x99mm NATO, 5-round detachable box magazine

12.7x99mm NATO, 5-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Manually-operated bolt-action

Manually-operated bolt-action Maximum effective range: 6,561 ft.

The TAC-50 is McMillan’s .50 BMG bolt-action anti-materiel/sniper rifle. It has been adopted by several militaries for long-range interdiction. It came to prominence in Afghanistan when a Canadian Army operator (Corporal Rob Furlong) used the TAC-50 in one of the world’s longest recorded sniper engagements (~2,430 m).

10. Navy Mark 12 Special Purpose Rifle (Mk 12 SPR)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Sniper rifle / designated marksman rifle

Sniper rifle / designated marksman rifle Year entered service: 2002

2002 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Colt Firearms

Colt Firearms Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box magazine

5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt

Gas-operated, rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 1,800 ft.

The Navy Mark 12 (Mk 12 SPR) is a precision 5.56×45mm rifle that comes from the AR family meant to give special-operations teams a longer-range, accurate option between carbines and battle rifles. Originally it entered service in the 2000s and saw wide use in Iraq/Afghanistan with SEALs and SOCOM units. Its success actually launched a whole market for “SPR-style” accuracy upgrades.

9. McMillan TAC-338

Courtesy of The Overwatch ELR via Facebook

Weapon type: Sniper rifle

Sniper rifle Year entered service: 2005

2005 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: McMillan Tactical Products

McMillan Tactical Products Caliber of ammunition and feed: .338 Lapua Magnum, .338 Norma Magnum, 5-round magazine

.338 Lapua Magnum, .338 Norma Magnum, 5-round magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt action

Manually-actuated bolt action Maximum effective range: 5,250 ft.

The TAC-338 is a bolt-action precision rifle chambered for .338 Lapua Magnum (and similar long-range rounds). This rifle was made famous by US Navy SEAL sniper Chris Kyle. This is beloved by law-enforcement and civilian long-range competitors as it offers extreme precision at extended ranges. This series of rifles (TAC) is a common platform for custom barrel and optics packages among competitive shooters.

8. Barrett M107

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Weapon type: Anti-materiel / anti-personnel sniper rifle

Anti-materiel / anti-personnel sniper rifle Year entered service: 2008

2008 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms Company

Barrett Firearms Company Caliber of ammunition and feed: .50 BMG (12.7x99mm NATO), 10-round detachable box magazine

.50 BMG (12.7x99mm NATO), 10-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Recoil operated, rotating bolt, semi-automatic

Recoil operated, rotating bolt, semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 1,850 ft.

The Barret M107 is a long-range anti-materiel/sniper rifle that has been adopted by a number of armed forces around the world. It was famously used in Iraq and Afghanistan to disable vehicles and equipment, known for its stopping power. Its size and recoil make it an incredibly distinctive rifle on the battlefield.

7. M2010 ESR

Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle Year entered service: 2011

2011 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Remington Arms Company

Remington Arms Company Caliber of ammunition and feed: .300 Winchester Magnum, 5-round detachable box magazine

.300 Winchester Magnum, 5-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Manually-operated bolt-action

Manually-operated bolt-action Maximum effective range: 3,935 ft.

Introduced in 2011, the U.S. Army’s M2010 Enhanced Sniper Rifle is a .300 Winchester Magnum bolt-action built to replace the M24 for extended-range engagements. It has seen service in Afghanistan, where it pushed effective sniper range past 1,000 meters with modern optics and ammo.

6. ORSIS T-5000

Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle Year entered service: 2011

2011 Country of origin: Russia

Russia Manufacturer: ORSIS

ORSIS Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, .308 Winchester Magnum, .338 Lapua Magnum, .408 Cheytac, 5-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO, .308 Winchester Magnum, .338 Lapua Magnum, .408 Cheytac, 5-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system

Manually-actuated bolt-action system Maximum effective range: 4,920 ft.

The ORSIS T-5000 is a contemporary Russian bolt-action sniper rifle acclaimed for match-grade accuracy. It is used in competitions and elite units in militaries around the world.

5. Barrett MRAD (Multi-role adaptive design)

MathKnight / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper

Bolt-action sniper Year entered service: 2012

2012 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms

Barrett Firearms Caliber of ammunition and feed: .388 Lapua Magnum, .300 Winchester Magnum, 7mm Remington Magnum, 10-round detachable box magazine

.388 Lapua Magnum, .300 Winchester Magnum, 7mm Remington Magnum, 10-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system

Manually-actuated bolt-action system Maximum effective range: 4,800 ft.

The Barret MRAD is a bolt-action, multi-caliber precision rifle that is built for modularity as well as long-range versatility. This is another rifle where users can swap barrels and change calibers quickly for .338 Lapua, .300 Win Mag, or even NATO rounds. It has been adopted by special-operations and police units around the world for its accuracy and versatility.

4. NORINCO CS/LR4 (QBU-202/NSG-1)

Mil.ru, CC BY 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle Year entered service: 2012

2012 Country of origin: China

China Manufacturer: NORINCO

NORINCO Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, .308 Winchester, 5-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO, .308 Winchester, 5-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system

Manually-actuated bolt-action system Maximum effective range: 3,610 ft.

The CS/LR4 (QBU-202 / NSG-1) is a modern Chinese bolt-action precision rifle built by NORINCO. Unlike other Chinese rifles, this one is chambered for 7.62×51mm NATO/.308 with a 5-round box magazine. It is issued to police and special units as part of a complete sniper system. This rifle is typically sold as a “system” with matched optics, dedicated ammo and ballistic tools are part of the package, not just the rifle.

3. Remington MSR (Modular Sniper Rifle)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle Year entered service: 2013

2013 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Remington Arms

Remington Arms Caliber of ammunition and feed: .338 Lapua Magnum, .338 Norma Magnum, .300 Winchester Magnum, 7.62x51mm NATO, 5-, 7- or 10-round detachable box magazine

.338 Lapua Magnum, .338 Norma Magnum, .300 Winchester Magnum, 7.62x51mm NATO, 5-, 7- or 10-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system

Manually-actuated bolt-action system Maximum effective range: 4,920 ft.

Remington’s MSR is a multi-caliber, modular bolt-action rifle. It is designed for quick caliber swaps and long-range magnum work. It can be chambered for .338 Lapua Mag, .300 Win Mag, and 7.62x51mm NATO rounds.

2. Barrett XM109 OSW (Objective Sniper Weapon)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Anti-material grenade launcher / rifle system

Anti-material grenade launcher / rifle system Year entered service: 2014

2014 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms Manufacturing

Barrett Firearms Manufacturing Caliber of ammunition and feed: 25x59mm, 5-round detachable box magazine

25x59mm, 5-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Semi-automatic; short recoil; magazine-fed

Semi-automatic; short recoil; magazine-fed Maximum effective range: 6,335 ft.

The Barrett XM109 is an experimental anti-materiel/sniper concept from Barrett that pairs heavy-caliber firepower with semi-automatic operation instead of bolt-action. Originally, it was built to combat light armor and materiel targets using large, explosive rounds. The XM109 saw prototype testing but never wide service adoption.

1. Accuracy International Mk 13

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle Year entered service: 2017

2017 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Accuracy International

Accuracy International Caliber of ammunition and feed: .300 Winchester Magnum, .338 Lapua, 5-round detachable magazine

.300 Winchester Magnum, .338 Lapua, 5-round detachable magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action

Manually-actuated bolt-action Maximum effective range: 3,940 ft.

The Accuracy International Mk 13 is bolt-action, long-range precision rifle that comes from Accuracy International’s Arctic Warfare lineage. Introduced in the late 2010s, Mk 13 variants has served with U.S. and allied special forces in the .300 Win Mag and .338 Lapua configurations. This rifle features a modular chassis, folding stock, and interchangeable barrels which allow for more mission flexibility.