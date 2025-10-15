The Navy SEALs’ TAC-338: The Precision Rifle Used in Hostage Rescues

Key Points When hostage scenarios necessitate an overwatch or standoff precision shot, U.S. Navy SEALs have a number of weapons at their disposal to effect a mission success Perhaps one of the most famous sniper rifles in their toolkit in the TAC-338 This rifle can hit targets roughly a mile away with precision accuracy for its .338 Lapua rounds Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor) When hostage scenarios necessitate an overwatch or standoff precision shot, U.S. Navy SEALs have a number of weapons at their disposal to effect a mission success. Perhaps one of the most famous sniper rifles in their toolkit in the TAC-338. Understanding the weapons and small arms used by today’s militaries gives some insight into a nation’s combat capabilities, or even tactical doctrines. These guns are not just instruments of warfare, but they actually reflect the technological innovation and defense budgets for a given military over the time. By exploring which rifles, sidearms, machine guns, and support weapons are fielded by various armed forces, we can better understand how nations prepare for conflict, defend their interests, and ultimately shape their battlefield effectiveness. 76. SIG-Sauer MG338 Weapon type: Light machine gun Year entered service: 2020 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer Caliber of ammunition and feed: .338 Norma Magnum, 50-round disintegrating belt Firing action: Short-stroke gas piston; full-automatic fire Maximum effective range: 5,580 ft. 75. Accuracy International Mk 13 Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle Year entered service: 2017 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Accuracy International Caliber of ammunition and feed: .300 Winchester Magnum, 5-round detachable magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action Maximum effective range: 3,940 ft. 74. Carl-Gustav M4 (CGM4) Weapon type: Man-portable, shoulder-fired multirole weapon Year entered service: 2014 Country of origin: Sweden Manufacturer: Saab Technologies Caliber of ammunition and feed: 70mm, Single-shot Firing action: Trigger-actuated Maximum effective range: 1,600 ft. 73. Heckler & Koch HK 45 Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol Year entered service: 2013 Country of origin: Germany Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch Caliber of ammunition and feed: .45 ACP, 8- or 10-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Semi-automatic; single-action or double-action (model dependent) Maximum effective range: 165 ft. 72. Heckler & Koch M320 GLM Weapon type: Single-shot under-barrel grenade launcher Year entered service: 2010 Country of origin: Germany Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x46mm SR, Single-shot Firing action: Double-action; single-shot Maximum effective range: 492 ft. 71. AirTronic PSRL-1 (RPG-7USA) Weapon type: Anti-armor / anti-personnel should-fired rocket launcher Year entered service: 2009 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: AirTronic Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40mm, Single-shot; reusable launch tube Firing action: Single-shot Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft. 70. Fabrique Nationale FN SCAR (Mk 16 / Mk 17) FN SCAR-L - FN SCAR-H (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Arbal01 Weapon type: Automatic assault rifle Year entered service: 2009 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-(mk 17) or 30-round (mk 16) box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft. 69. Barrett M107 Weapon type: Anti-materiel / anti-personnel sniper rifle Year entered service: 2008 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms Company Caliber of ammunition and feed: .50 BMG (12.7x99mm NATO), 10-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Recoil operated, rotating bolt, semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 1,850 ft. 68. M39 Enhanced Marksman Rifle Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle Year entered service: 2008 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: USMC Armorers Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 2,550 ft. 67. General Dynamics Mk 47 Striker AGL Weapon type: Automatic grenade launcher Year entered service: 2006 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: General Dynamics Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x53mm, Belt-fed Firing action: Short-recoil; belt-fed Maximum effective range: 5,600 ft. 66. Heckler & Koch HK 417 Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle Year entered service: 2006 Country of origin: Germany Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft. 65. Heckler & Koch HK G28 Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle Year entered service: 2006 Country of origin: Germany Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 2,000 ft. 64. M32 MGL Milkor MGL (CC BY 3.0) by MarcusBurns1977 Weapon type: Six-shot grenade launcher Year entered service: 2006 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Milkor Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x46mm, Six-shot non-removable rotating cylinder Firing action: Spring-driven rotating cylinder Maximum effective range: 1,315 ft. 63. Heckler & Koch HK 416 Weapon type: Assault rifle Year entered service: 2005 Country of origin: Germany Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable STANAG magazine; 100-round Beta C-Mag Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 985 ft. 62. McMillan TAC-338 Weapon type: Sniper rifle Year entered service: 2005 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: McMillan Tactical Products Caliber of ammunition and feed: .338 Lapua Magnum, .338 Norma Magnum, 5-round magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt action Maximum effective range: 5,250 ft. 61. Mk 14 Mod 0 EBR Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle Year entered service: 2004 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Smith Enterprises Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt, semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 1,500 ft. 60. Fabrique Nationale Mk 46 LWMG Weapon type: Light weight machine gun Year entered service: 2003 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, Disintegrating Belt Feed Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt; full-automatic Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft. 59. Fabrique Nationale Mk 48 LWMG Weapon type: Light weight machine gun Year entered service: 2003 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating belt Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt; belt-fed Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft. 58. Navy Mark 12 Special Purpose Rifle (Mk 12 SPR) Weapon type: Sniper rifle / designated marksman rifle Year entered service: 2002 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Colt Firearms Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 1,800 ft. 57. McMillan TAC-50 Weapon type: Anti-material / sniper rifle Year entered service: 2000 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: McMillan Tactical Products Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12.7x99mm NATO, 5-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Manually-operated bolt-action Maximum effective range: 6,561 ft. 56. Accuracy International AW50 Rifle de precisiu00c3u0083u00c2u00b3n Accuracy I... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Contando Estrelas Weapon type: Anti-materiel rifle Year entered service: 1999 Country of origin: United Kingdom Manufacturer: Accuracy International Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12.7x99mm NATO, 5-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action Maximum effective range: 4,921 ft. 55. Benelli M4 Super 90 (M1014 JSCS) Weapon type: Semi-automatic combat shotgun Year entered service: 1999 Country of origin: Italy Manufacturer: Benelli Armi Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12-gauge, 7+1 tube magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 164 ft. 54. Heckler & Koch UMP Weapon type: Submachine gun Year entered service: 1999 Country of origin: Germany Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum; .40 S&W; .45 ACP, 10-, 25- or 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Blowback; closed-bolt Maximum effective range: 328 ft. 53. Heckler & Koch HK GMG Weapon type: Automatic grenade launcher Year entered service: 1996 Country of origin: Germany Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x53mm, 32-round disintegrating bolt Firing action: API blowback; automatic Maximum effective range: 5,000 ft. 52. Heckler & Koch Mk23 Mod 0 Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol Year entered service: 1996 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch Caliber of ammunition and feed: .45 ACP, 10- or 12-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Semi-automatic; double-action Maximum effective range: 82 ft. 51. FGM-148 Javelin Weapon type: Anti-tank guided missile launcher Year entered service: 1996 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Raytheon / Lockheed Martin Caliber of ammunition and feed: 127mm, Single-shot, reusable launcher Firing action: Imaging infrared, impact force solid fuel rocket Maximum effective range: 8,202 ft. 50. Colt M4 Coltm4... (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Jackolmos Weapon type: Assault carbine Year entered service: 1994 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing / Remington Arms Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box Firing action: Gas-operated; semi/full-automatic; locking bolt Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft. 49. Colt M4A1 SOPMOD Weapon type: Carbine rifle with special forces modification kit Year entered service: 1993 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Colt Firearms / Knights Armament Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 1,968 ft. 48. SIG-Sauer P229 Weapon type: Semi-automatic concealed-carry security pistol Year entered service: 1993 Country of origin: Switzerland Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer Caliber of ammunition and feed: .40 S&W; .357 SIG; .22LR, 12-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Semi-automatic; short recoil Maximum effective range: 82 ft. 47. Heckler & Koch HK MP5K Weapon type: Submachine gun Year entered service: 1991 Country of origin: Germany Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9x19mm parabellum, 15- or 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Roller-locked delay blowback Maximum effective range: 656 ft. 46. Beretta M9 Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol Year entered service: 1990 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Beretta Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9x19mm Parabellum, 15-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Semi-automatic, single / double-action pistol Maximum effective range: 164 ft. 45. Colt M16A4 The M16A4... (CC BY 2.0) by Program Executive Office Soldier Weapon type: Automatic assault rifle Year entered service: 1990 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56×45 NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated, semi-automatic, select fire Maximum effective range: 1,968 ft. 44. Stoner SR-25 Stoner SR-25 (CC BY-SA 3.0) by MathKnight Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle Year entered service: 1990 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Knights Armament Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt; semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft. 43. Glock 19 Glock 19 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Cory Barnes Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol Year entered service: 1988 Country of origin: Austria Manufacturer: Glock Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 15-round detachable box Firing action: Short-recoil / double-action Maximum effective range: 165 ft. 42. SIG-Sauer P228 Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol Year entered service: 1988 Country of origin: Switzerland Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 13-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Semi-automatic; recoil-operated Maximum effective range: 165 ft. 41. M136 Light Anti-Armor Weapon (AT4) AT4 SAAB (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Swadim Weapon type: Man-portable disposable anti-armor rocket launcher Year entered service: 1987 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Alliant TechSystems Caliber of ammunition and feed: 84mm, Single-shot Firing action: Self-contained recoilless rifle Maximum effective range: 985 ft. 40. Remington M24 SWS Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle Year entered service: 1987 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Remington Arms Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO; .338 Lapua Magnum, 5-round internal magazine / 5- or 10-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Manually-operated bolt-action Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft. 39. Colt M45 MEU (SOC) Weapon type: Special forces semi-automatic service pistol Year entered service: 1986 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing Caliber of ammunition and feed: .45 ACP, 7-round box magazine Firing action: Semi-automatic; recoil-operated Maximum effective range: 165 ft. 38. M86 Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle Year entered service: 1986 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Harris Gunworks / McMillan Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, .30-06 Springfield, .300 Winchester Magnum, .338 Lapua Magnum, 3-, 4-, 5- or 10-round magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt action Maximum effective range: 2,400 ft. 37. Saco M60E3 M60MG (CC BY 3.0) by MarcusBurns Weapon type: Light machine gun Year entered service: 1986 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Saco Defense Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 100-round disintegrating link belt Firing action: Air-cooled, gas-operated, disintegrating metallic link-belt Maximum effective range: 3,600 ft. 36. Fabrique Nationale M249 SAW / LMG Weapon type: Light machine gun Year entered service: 1984 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: FN Manufacturing Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 30-round detachable box; 200-round metal link belt Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt Maximum effective range: 2,600 ft. 35. IMI M141 Bunker Defeat Munition (BDM) / SMAW-D UA soldiers training with M141 02 (CC BY 4.0) by u0410u0440u043cu0456u044fInform Weapon type: Shoulder-launched multi-purpose assault weapon Year entered service: 1984 Country of origin: Israel Manufacturer: Israeli Military Industries Caliber of ammunition and feed: 83mm, Single-shot Firing action: Disposable shoulder-launched assault weapon Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft. 34. SIG-Sauer P226 Sig Sauer P226 E2 - 10rd Magazine standard in 9mm Remington Home Defense Jacket Hollow Points (CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED) by Lex0083 Weapon type: Semi-automatic handgun Year entered service: 1984 Country of origin: Switzerland Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 12-, 13-, 15-, 17-, 18-, or 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Semi-automatic; short-recoil; double-action Maximum effective range: 165 ft. 33. Colt M16A2 M16A2 noBG (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Armu00e9museum (The Swedish Army Museum) Weapon type: Assault rifle Year entered service: 1983 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Colt Defense Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; semi-automatic; select-fire Maximum effective range: 1,969 ft. 32. Heckler & Koch HK MP5N Weapon type: Submachine gun Year entered service: 1983 Country of origin: Germany Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 15- or 30-round detachable box Firing action: Roller-locked delay blowback Maximum effective range: 656 ft. 31. Kalashnikov AKSU-74 Weapon type: Submachine gun Year entered service: 1983 Country of origin: Soviet Union Manufacturer: Izhmash / Kalashnikov Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.45×39.5mm Soviet, 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated Maximum effective range: 656 ft. 30. Barrett M82 Weapon type: Anti-tank / anti-material rifle Year entered service: 1982 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12.7x99mm NATO, 10-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Semi-automatic; recoil-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 1,850 ft. 29. Fabrique Nationale FN Minimi Weapon type: Light machine gun Year entered service: 1982 Country of origin: Belgium Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine; 200-round metal link belt Firing action: Gas-operated; selective fire Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft. 28. ST Kinetics Ultimax 100 Cis-ultimax-100 (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Dracardo Weapon type: Light machine gun Year entered service: 1982 Country of origin: Singapore Manufacturer: Chartered Industries of Singapore Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round box magazine or 100-round drum Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft. 27. FIM-92 Stinger Weapon type: Man-portable air defense missile system Year entered service: 1981 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: General Dynamics / Raytheon Caliber of ammunition and feed: 70mm, Single-shot Firing action: Shoulder-launcheed, infrared homing portable surface-to-air missile system Maximum effective range: 15,750 ft. 26. Smith & Wesson Model 686 Weapon type: Six-shot revolver Year entered service: 1981 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Smith & Wesson Caliber of ammunition and feed: .357 Magnum, .38 Special, 6-round cylinder Firing action: Double-action, rotating cylinder Maximum effective range: 300 ft. 25. Kalashnikov AK-74 Ak74l (CC BY-SA 3.0) by u0421u0435u0440u0433u0435u0439 u0421u0430u043du0434u0430u043bu043eu0432 Weapon type: Assault rifle Year entered service: 1978 Country of origin: Soviet Union Manufacturer: Izhmash / Kalashnikov Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.45x39mm, 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft. 24. Fabrique Nationale M240 Weapon type: General purpose machine gun Year entered service: 1977 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: FN Manufacturing Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating metal link feed of various counts Firing action: Gas-operated; open-bolt; belt-fed; full-automatic Maximum effective range: 5,905 ft. 23. Heckler & Koch P11 Weapon type: Underwater pistol Year entered service: 1976 Country of origin: Germany Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x36mm Special, 5-rounds total (one round per barrel) Firing action: Electrically-actuated system Maximum effective range: 50 ft. 22. Mossberg Model 590 Weapon type: Pump-action shotgun Year entered service: 1975 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: O.S. Mossberg & Sons Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12-gauge, 6-, 8-, or 9-round tubular magazine Firing action: Pump-action slide Maximum effective range: 130 ft. 21. Heckler & Koch HK MP5SD Weapon type: Suppressed submachine gun Year entered service: 1974 Country of origin: Germany Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 15- or 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Roller-locked delay blowback; select fire Maximum effective range: 600 ft. 20. Steyr GB Steyr GB (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Grzegorz Wiu015bniewolski Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol Year entered service: 1974 Country of origin: Austria Manufacturer: Steyr-Daimler-Puch Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 18-round box Firing action: Delayed-blowback Maximum effective range: 147 ft. 19. Ingram MAC-10 (M10) Weapon type: Submachine gun Year entered service: 1970 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Military Armament Corporation Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, .45ACP; .380 ACP, 30- or 32-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Blowback-operation; full-automatic fire Maximum effective range: 164 ft. 18. Colt / AAI M203 Weapon type: Breech-loading under-barrel grenade launcher Year entered service: 1969 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Colf Defense; AAI Corporation; Airtronic Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x46mm grenade, Single-shot Firing action: Single-shot Maximum effective range: 480 ft. 17. Heckler & Koch HK P9 Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol Year entered service: 1969 Country of origin: Germany Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum; .45 ACP; 7.65x22mm parabellum, 7- or 9-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Semi-automatic; roller-delayed; double-action Maximum effective range: 164 ft. 16. China Lake Grenade Launcher China Lake 4x40 REMOV (CC BY 3.0) by Remigiusz Wilk (REMOV) Weapon type: Pump-action grenade launcher Year entered service: 1968 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: China Lake Naval Weapons Center Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x46mm SR, 3-round tubular magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated pump-action, repeat fire Maximum effective range: 1,150 ft. 15. Saco Mk 19 Weapon type: 40mm automatic grenade launcher Year entered service: 1967 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Saco Defense Industries Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x53mm, Belt-fed Firing action: Self-powered, air-cooled, belt-fed, blowback-operated Maximum effective range: 4,500 ft. 14. Smith & Wesson Model 76 Weapon type: Submachine gun Year entered service: 1967 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Smith & Wesson Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 14-, 24- or 36-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Blowback-operated Maximum effective range: 165 ft. 13. Colt CAR-15 Commando SAJ M4 rifle (CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED) by Boksi Weapon type: Assault carbine / submachine gun Year entered service: 1966 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Colt Firearms Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm M193, 20- or 30-round detachable box Firing action: Semi/full auto; gas-operated; locking bolt Maximum effective range: 1,320 ft. 12. Remington M40 Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle Year entered service: 1966 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Remington Arms Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, .308 Winchester, 5-round integral box magazine, 5-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Bolt-action, rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft. 11. General Electric M134 Minigun Weapon type: Six-barrel gatling gun Year entered service: 1963 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: General Electric Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 4,000-round linked belt Firing action: Electrically-driven; belt-fed Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft. 10. M67 Recoilless Rifle Weapon type: Portable anti-infantry / anti-armor weapon Year entered service: 1963 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: State Factories Caliber of ammunition and feed: 90mm, Single-shot Firing action: Recoilless, reusable launch tube Maximum effective range: 5,576 ft. 9. M72 LAW Weapon type: Disposable anti-tank rocket launcher Year entered service: 1963 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Talley Industries Caliber of ammunition and feed: 66mm, Single shot disposable tube Firing action: Single-shot; disposable tube Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft. 8. Stoner 63 (Universal Combat Weapon) Weapon type: Modular assault weapon Year entered service: 1963 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Cadillac Gage Company Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt; semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 1,800 ft. 7. M79 Weapon type: Single-shot grenade launcher Year entered service: 1961 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Various contractors Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x46mm, Single shot Firing action: Single-shot, breech-loaded; reusable Maximum effective range: 1,150 ft. 6. Springfield M14 Weapon type: Battle rifle Year entered service: 1959 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Springfield Armory Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt, selective fire Maximum effective range: 1,509 ft. 5. Saco M60 Weapon type: General purpose machine gun Year entered service: 1957 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Saco Defense Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating link belt of various counts Firing action: Gas-operated open bolt Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft. 4. NORINCO Type 56 Type 56... (CC BY-SA 4.0) by ATF.gov, an official site of the U.S. Department of Justice Weapon type: Assault rifle Year entered service: 1956 Country of origin: China Manufacturer: NORINCO Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x39mm Soviet, 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-actuated; rotating bolt; selective-fire Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft. 3. Remington Model 870 My Police 870 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Mitch Barrie Weapon type: Pump-action shotgun Year entered service: 1950 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Remington Arms Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12-, 16-, 20- or 28-gauge, 4- or 7-round tubular magazine Firing action: Pump-action repeating Maximum effective range: 120 ft. 2. Kalashnikov AK-47 AK-47 type II noBG (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Nemo5576 Weapon type: Assault rifle Year entered service: 1949 Country of origin: Soviet Union Manufacturer: Izhmash / Kalashnikov Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x39mm, 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 985 ft. 1. Colt M1911 Colt 1911 .45 246524 L DSC 3330 (BY-SA 3.0) by Judson Guns Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol Year entered service: 1911 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Colt Firearms Caliber of ammunition and feed: .45 ACP, 7-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Single-action; short recoil-operated Maximum effective range: 82 ft.