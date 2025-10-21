S&P 500
6,743.20
-0.11%
Dow Jones
46,993.00
+0.41%
Nasdaq 100
25,118.80
-0.30%
Russell 2000
2,491.93
-0.50%
FTSE 100
9,428.80
-0.19%
Nikkei 225
49,438.00
-0.53%
Stock Market Live October 21: S&P 500 (VOO) at All Time Highs on Strong Earnings
Home > Military > The Powerful Barrett M107 and Delta Force’s High-Caliber Toolkit

Military

The Powerful Barrett M107 and Delta Force’s High-Caliber Toolkit

The Powerful Barrett M107 and Delta Force’s High-Caliber Toolkit
By Chris Lange
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points

  • The Barrett M107 ranks among the most powerful sniper rifles in the world, converting .50 BMG cartridges to tactical options for its operators
  • It allows sniper teams to perform anti-material, counter-overwatch, and long-range interdiction roles
  • Accordingly, the M107 has found a home with Delta Force filling these roles and more
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

The Barrett M107 ranks among the most powerful sniper rifles in the world, converting .50 BMG cartridges to tactical options for its operators. These rifles produce extreme muzzle velocity, far beyond that of basic infantry rifles, allowing sniper teams to perform anti-material, counter-overwatch, and long-range interdiction roles. As such, the M107 has found a home with Delta Force filling these roles and more. While there might be a cost for this bulky sniper system, the value the M107 offers with its accuracy and high-caliber punch are worth it. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the high-caliber toolkit of Delta Force.

To determine the highest-caliber guns used by the US Delta Force, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed guns cataloged by Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, and arms. Out of this catalog of guns, we removed similar guns. We ranked the guns according to caliber. We included supplemental data on the type of weapon, maximum effective range, and the year entered service. Note that we have excluded RPGs, grenade launchers, rocket launchers, and shotguns from this list.

It’s worth pointing out that this ranking is based on each weapon’s highest caliber round as a simple and consistent metric, even though some weapons might be able to fire smaller calibers. This method uses bullet diameter as the proxy for caliber because its easier to compute and explain, but it is not a full measure of the cartridge performance (muzzle energy, case capacity, sectional density, and bullet construction).

Also because this list ranks weapons on bullet diameter, some readers might be surprised to see some pistols ranking higher than some rifles or machine guns. This sounds counterintuitive because diameter doesn’t entirely capture the things that make a rifle a long-range precision tool like muzzle velocity, ballistic coefficient, sectional density and energy. All of these matter far more for range, penetration and stopping power. In short, pistols can carry larger-diameter bullets optimized for short-range blunt or stopping effect, while many sniper cartridges use smaller-diameter, heavier, higher-velocity bullets engineered to retain velocity and accuracy at distance.

Here is a look at the highest-caliber guns used by the US Delta Force:

Why Are We Covering This?

Veterans Day. US soldiers. US army. USA patch flag on the US military uniform. United States Armed Forces.
Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the weapons and small arms used by today’s militaries gives some insight into a nation’s combat capabilities, or even tactical doctrines. These guns are not just instruments of warfare, but they actually reflect the technological innovation and defense budgets for a given military over the time. By exploring which rifles, sidearms, machine guns, and support weapons are fielded by various armed forces, we can better understand how nations prepare for conflict, defend their interests, and ultimately shape their battlefield effectiveness.

53. Heckler & Koch HK MP7

KrisfromGermany / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Submachine gun
  • Year entered service: 2001
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: HK 4.6x30mm, 20-, 30- or 40-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 656 ft.

52. Kalashnikov AK-74

Ak74l by u0421u0435u0440u0433u0435u0439 u0421u0430u043du0434u0430u043bu043eu0432
Ak74l (CC BY-SA 3.0) by u0421u0435u0440u0433u0435u0439 u0421u0430u043du0434u0430u043bu043eu0432
  • Weapon type: Assault rifle
  • Year entered service: 1978
  • Country of origin: Soviet Union
  • Manufacturer: Izhmash / Kalashnikov
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.45x39mm, 30-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

51. Kalashnikov AKSU-74

blinow61 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Weapon type: Submachine gun
  • Year entered service: 1983
  • Country of origin: Soviet Union
  • Manufacturer: Izhmash / Kalashnikov
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.45×39.5mm Soviet, 30-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated
  • Maximum effective range: 656 ft.

50. ArmaLite AR-18

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Automatic rifle
  • Year entered service: 1969
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: ArmaLite
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20-, 30- or 40-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt, short-stroke piston
  • Maximum effective range: 1,500 ft.

49. Colt CAR-15 Commando

SAJ M4 rifle by Boksi
SAJ M4 rifle (CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED) by Boksi
  • Weapon type: Assault carbine / submachine gun
  • Year entered service: 1966
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Colt Firearms
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm M193, 20- or 30-round detachable box
  • Firing action: Semi/full auto; gas-operated; locking bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 1,320 ft.

48. Colt M16A2

M16A2 noBG by Armu00e9museum (The Swedish Army Museum)
M16A2 noBG (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Armu00e9museum (The Swedish Army Museum)
  • Weapon type: Assault rifle
  • Year entered service: 1983
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Colt Defense
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; semi-automatic; select-fire
  • Maximum effective range: 1,969 ft.

47. Colt M16A4

The M16A4... by Program Executive Office Soldier
The M16A4... (CC BY 2.0) by Program Executive Office Soldier
  • Weapon type: Automatic assault rifle
  • Year entered service: 1990
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56×45 NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated, semi-automatic, select fire
  • Maximum effective range: 1,968 ft.

46. Colt M4

Coltm4... by Jackolmos
Coltm4... (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Jackolmos
  • Weapon type: Assault carbine
  • Year entered service: 1994
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing / Remington Arms
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; semi/full-automatic; locking bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

45. Colt M4A1 SOPMOD

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Carbine rifle with special forces modification kit
  • Year entered service: 1993
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Colt Firearms / Knights Armament
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 1,968 ft.

44. Fabrique Nationale FN Minimi

FN Herstal / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Light machine gun
  • Year entered service: 1982
  • Country of origin: Belgium
  • Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine; 200-round metal link belt
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; selective fire
  • Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.

43. Fabrique Nationale Mk 46 LWMG

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Light weight machine gun
  • Year entered service: 2003
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, Disintegrating Belt Feed
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt; full-automatic
  • Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.

42. Heckler & Koch HK 416

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Assault rifle
  • Year entered service: 2005
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable STANAG magazine; 100-round Beta C-Mag
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 985 ft.

41. Heckler & Koch HK G36

DomoK / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Assault rifle
  • Year entered service: 1996
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box; 100-round Beta C-mag dual drum magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 2,853 ft.

40. Navy Mark 12 Special Purpose Rifle (Mk 12 SPR)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Sniper rifle / designated marksman rifle
  • Year entered service: 2002
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Colt Firearms
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 1,800 ft.

39. Fabrique Nationale FN SCAR (Mk 16 / Mk 17)

FN SCAR-L - FN SCAR-H by Arbal01
FN SCAR-L - FN SCAR-H (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Arbal01
  • Weapon type: Automatic assault rifle
  • Year entered service: 2009
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-(mk 17) or 30-round (mk 16) box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

38. Fabrique Nationale M240

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: General purpose machine gun
  • Year entered service: 1977
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: FN Manufacturing
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating metal link feed of various counts
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; open-bolt; belt-fed; full-automatic
  • Maximum effective range: 5,905 ft.

37. Fabrique Nationale M249 SAW / LMG

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Light machine gun
  • Year entered service: 1984
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: FN Manufacturing
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 30-round detachable box; 200-round metal link belt
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 2,600 ft.

36. Fabrique Nationale Mk 48 LWMG

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Light weight machine gun
  • Year entered service: 2003
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating belt
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt; belt-fed
  • Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.

35. General Electric M134 Minigun

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Six-barrel gatling gun
  • Year entered service: 1963
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: General Electric
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 4,000-round linked belt
  • Firing action: Electrically-driven; belt-fed
  • Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.

34. General Electric GAU-17/A Minigun

Hu... by Rchubbard
Hu... (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Rchubbard
  • Weapon type: Six-barrel gatling gun
  • Year entered service: 1965
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: General Electric
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 1,500 to 4,400-round linked belts
  • Firing action: Electrically-driven; belt-fed
  • Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.

33. Heckler & Koch HK 417

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
  • Year entered service: 2006
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.

32. Heckler & Koch HK MSG-90

Geckcgt / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Semi-automatic sniper rifle
  • Year entered service: 1987
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 5-, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Roller-delayed blowback; semi-automatic
  • Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.

31. Kalashnikov AK-47

AK-47 type II noBG by Nemo5576
AK-47 type II noBG (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Nemo5576
  • Weapon type: Assault rifle
  • Year entered service: 1949
  • Country of origin: Soviet Union
  • Manufacturer: Izhmash / Kalashnikov
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x39mm, 30-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 985 ft.

30. M110 SASS

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
  • Year entered service: 2007
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Knight’s Armament
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.

29. M39 Enhanced Marksman Rifle

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
  • Year entered service: 2008
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: USMC Armorers
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 2,550 ft.

28. Mk 14 Mod 0 EBR

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
  • Year entered service: 2004
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Smith Enterprises
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt, semi-automatic
  • Maximum effective range: 1,500 ft.

27. Remington M40

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
  • Year entered service: 1966
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Remington Arms
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, .308 Winchester, 5-round integral box magazine, 5-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Bolt-action, rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.

26. Saco M60

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: General purpose machine gun
  • Year entered service: 1957
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Saco Defense
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating link belt of various counts
  • Firing action: Gas-operated open bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.

25. Saco M60E3

M60MG by MarcusBurns
M60MG (CC BY 3.0) by MarcusBurns
  • Weapon type: Light machine gun
  • Year entered service: 1986
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Saco Defense
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 100-round disintegrating link belt
  • Firing action: Air-cooled, gas-operated, disintegrating metallic link-belt
  • Maximum effective range: 3,600 ft.

24. Springfield M14

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Battle rifle
  • Year entered service: 1959
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Springfield Armory
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt, selective fire
  • Maximum effective range: 1,509 ft.

23. Stoner SR-25

SR-25 sniper rifle in IDF serv... by Zachi Evenor
SR-25 sniper rifle in IDF serv... (CC BY 2.0) by Zachi Evenor
  • Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
  • Year entered service: 1990
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Knights Armament
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt; semi-automatic
  • Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.

22. M86

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
  • Year entered service: 1986
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Harris Gunworks / McMillan
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, .30-06 Springfield, .300 Winchester Magnum, .338 Lapua Magnum, 3-, 4-, 5- or 10-round magazine
  • Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt action
  • Maximum effective range: 2,400 ft.

21. McMillan TAC-338

Tac-338 by Dr.bike
Tac-338 (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Dr.bike
  • Weapon type: Sniper rifle
  • Year entered service: 2005
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: McMillan Tactical Products
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: .338 Lapua Magnum, .338 Norma Magnum, 5-round magazine
  • Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt action
  • Maximum effective range: 5,250 ft.

20. Remington MSR (Modular Sniper Rifle)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
  • Year entered service: 2013
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Remington Arms
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: .338 Lapua Magnum, .338 Norma Magnum, .300 Winchester Magnum, 7.62x51mm NATO, 5-, 7- or 10-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system
  • Maximum effective range: 4,920 ft.

19. Beretta M9

Beretta M9 semi automatic pistols by Sergeant Matt Hecht / CC0 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/)
  • Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol
  • Year entered service: 1990
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Beretta
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9x19mm Parabellum, 15-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Semi-automatic, single / double-action pistol
  • Maximum effective range: 164 ft.

18. Glock 18

AmmuNation / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol
  • Year entered service: 1985
  • Country of origin: Austria
  • Manufacturer: Glock
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 10-, 17-, 19- or 33-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Short-recoil; select-fire
  • Maximum effective range: 165 ft.

17. Glock 19

Glock 19 by Cory Barnes
Glock 19 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Cory Barnes
  • Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol
  • Year entered service: 1988
  • Country of origin: Austria
  • Manufacturer: Glock
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 15-round detachable box
  • Firing action: Short-recoil / double-action
  • Maximum effective range: 165 ft.

16. Heckler & Koch HK MP5

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Submachine gun
  • Year entered service: 1966
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 15-, 30-, or 40-round detachable box magazine; C-Mag 100-round support
  • Firing action: Roller-locked delayed blowback
  • Maximum effective range: 660 ft.

15. Heckler & Koch HK MP5K

K-UNIT / CC BY-SA 3.0 Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Submachine gun
  • Year entered service: 1991
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9x19mm parabellum, 15- or 30-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Roller-locked delay blowback
  • Maximum effective range: 656 ft.

14. Heckler & Koch HK MP5SD

Hk MP5 SD6
Vudhikrai Sovannakran / iStock via Getty Images

  • Weapon type: Suppressed submachine gun
  • Year entered service: 1974
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 15- or 30-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Roller-locked delay blowback; select fire
  • Maximum effective range: 600 ft.

13. SIG-Sauer P226

Sig Sauer P226 E2 - 10rd Magazine standard in 9mm Remington Home Defense Jacket Hollow Points by Lex0083
Sig Sauer P226 E2 - 10rd Magazine standard in 9mm Remington Home Defense Jacket Hollow Points (CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED) by Lex0083
  • Weapon type: Semi-automatic handgun
  • Year entered service: 1984
  • Country of origin: Switzerland
  • Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 12-, 13-, 15-, 17-, 18-, or 20-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Semi-automatic; short-recoil; double-action
  • Maximum effective range: 165 ft.

12. SIG-Sauer P228

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol
  • Year entered service: 1988
  • Country of origin: Switzerland
  • Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 13-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Semi-automatic; recoil-operated
  • Maximum effective range: 165 ft.

11. Steyr GB

Steyr GB by Grzegorz Wiu015bniewolski
Steyr GB (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Grzegorz Wiu015bniewolski
  • Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol
  • Year entered service: 1974
  • Country of origin: Austria
  • Manufacturer: Steyr-Daimler-Puch
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 18-round box
  • Firing action: Delayed-blowback
  • Maximum effective range: 147 ft.

10. Walther MP (Maschinenpistole)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Machine pistol / Submachine gun
  • Year entered service: 1964
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: Carl Walther GmbH
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 32-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Blowback; select-fire
  • Maximum effective range: 500 ft.

9. Ingram MAC-10 (M10)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Submachine gun
  • Year entered service: 1970
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Military Armament Corporation
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, .45ACP; .380 ACP, 30- or 32-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Blowback-operation; full-automatic fire
  • Maximum effective range: 164 ft.

8. ArmaLite / Colt AR-15

M4A1 | Modern AR-15 (M4A1) carbine
UltraONEs / iStock via Getty Images

  • Weapon type: Select-fire automatic rifle
  • Year entered service: 1958
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Colt Firearms
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: .223 Remington, 5.56x45mm NATO, .45 ACP, 20-, 30-, 40-, 90- or 100-round magazines
  • Firing action: Rotating bolt, direct impingement system
  • Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

7. Colt M1911

Colt 1911 .45 246524 L DSC 3330 by Judson Guns
Colt 1911 .45 246524 L DSC 3330 (BY-SA 3.0) by Judson Guns
  • Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol
  • Year entered service: 1911
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Colt Firearms
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: .45 ACP, 7-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Single-action; short recoil-operated
  • Maximum effective range: 82 ft.

6. Colt M45 MEU (SOC)

Icikas8azp / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Special forces semi-automatic service pistol
  • Year entered service: 1986
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: .45 ACP, 7-round box magazine
  • Firing action: Semi-automatic; recoil-operated
  • Maximum effective range: 165 ft.

5. Heckler & Koch HK P9

Rizuan / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol
  • Year entered service: 1969
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum; .45 ACP; 7.65x22mm parabellum, 7- or 9-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Semi-automatic; roller-delayed; double-action
  • Maximum effective range: 164 ft.

4. IWI UZI

Uzi of the israeli armed forces by Uziel Galishto
Uzi of the israeli armed forces (CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED) by Uziel Galishto
  • Weapon type: Submachine gun
  • Year entered service: 1950
  • Country of origin: Israel
  • Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum; .45 ACP, 10-, 20-, 40- or 50-round box magazine
  • Firing action: Open-bolt; blowback
  • Maximum effective range: 400 ft.

3. M3 (Grease Gun)

Willard / iStock via Getty Images
  • Weapon type: Submachine gun
  • Year entered service: 1943
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: General Motors / Ithaca Gun Company
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: .45 ACP, 9x19mm parabellum, 30-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Open bolt, blowback
  • Maximum effective range: 300 ft.

2. Barrett M82

Iakov Zaiats / iStock via Getty Images
  • Weapon type: Anti-tank / anti-material rifle
  • Year entered service: 1982
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12.7x99mm NATO, 10-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Semi-automatic; recoil-operated; rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 1,850 ft.

1. Browning M2

UA M2 Browning 1 by General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - u0413u0435u043du0435u0440u0430u043bu044cu043du0438u0439 u0448u0442u0430u0431 u0417u0421u0423
UA M2 Browning 1 (CC BY 4.0) by General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - u0413u0435u043du0435u0440u0430u043bu044cu043du0438u0439 u0448u0442u0430u0431 u0417u0421u0423
  • Weapon type: Heavy machine gun
  • Year entered service: 1921
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Saco Defense Industries
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: .50 BMG, 12.7x99mm NATO, 110-round metallic link belt
  • Firing action: automatic short recoil-operated, air-cooled
  • Maximum effective range: 6,560 ft.

The image featured for this article is © Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Battle of the $100 Billion Deals: AMD & NVIDIA Both Pin Strategy Hopes on OpenAI

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 20, 2025

Battle of the $100 Billion Deals: AMD & NVIDIA Both Pin Strategy Hopes on OpenAI
NVIDIA’s $100 Billion OpenAI Deal In Focus: Are We In an AI Bubble?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 19, 2025

NVIDIA’s $100 Billion OpenAI Deal In Focus: Are We In an AI Bubble?

Continue Reading

From M16s to SCARs: These Iconic Guns Define the US Navy SEALs
Chris Lange | Sep 8, 2025

From M16s to SCARs: These Iconic Guns Define the US Navy SEALs

The US Navy SEALs have built their reputation as one of the most elite Special Forces units in the world,…
Delta Force Upgrades: The Cutting-Edge Systems Powering Modern Raids
Chris Lange | Sep 29, 2025

Delta Force Upgrades: The Cutting-Edge Systems Powering Modern Raids

As one of the most elite Special Forces units in the world, Delta Force stays on the cutting-edge of technology…
TAC-338 Sniper Rifle Delivers Delta Force Accuracy Beyond a Mile
Chris Lange | Sep 13, 2025

TAC-338 Sniper Rifle Delivers Delta Force Accuracy Beyond a Mile

Delta Force operators are known as the best of the best, and the weapons they employ cannot be anything but…
The Navy SEALs’ TAC-338: The Precision Rifle Used in Hostage Rescues
Chris Lange | Oct 15, 2025

The Navy SEALs’ TAC-338: The Precision Rifle Used in Hostage Rescues

When hostage scenarios necessitate an overwatch or standoff precision shot, U.S. Navy SEALs have a number of weapons at their…
This McMillan TAC-338 Outguns Almost Every Sniper Rifle in the World
Chris Lange | Aug 12, 2025

This McMillan TAC-338 Outguns Almost Every Sniper Rifle in the World

For the Delta Force, long-range precision can make the difference between mission success and failure. This is exactly what the…
Operation Red Dawn: How U.S. Delta Force Captured Saddam Hussein
Chris Lange | Oct 15, 2025

Operation Red Dawn: How U.S. Delta Force Captured Saddam Hussein

After nine months, Operation Red Dawn came to an end on December 13, 2003, when U.S. forces captured Saddam Hussein…
SEAL-Grade Firepower: The TAC-50’s 6,500-Foot Lethal Reach
Chris Lange | Jul 31, 2025

SEAL-Grade Firepower: The TAC-50’s 6,500-Foot Lethal Reach

When it comes to long-range precision, only a handful of rifles can match the reputation of the McMillan TAC-50, which…
The 100+ Weapons The US Navy SEALs Use On Missions
Chris Lange | Jun 26, 2025

The 100+ Weapons The US Navy SEALs Use On Missions

The US Navy SEALs are among the most elite Special Forces units in the world, and it comes as no…
Custom M4A1 SOPMOD Tops Delta Force’s Most-Used Rifle List, Data Shows
Chris Lange | Jul 11, 2025

Custom M4A1 SOPMOD Tops Delta Force’s Most-Used Rifle List, Data Shows

Officially formed in the late 1970s, Delta Force was modeled after the British SAS, and over the years it would…

Top Gaining Stocks

General Motors
GM Vol: 18,165,439
+$8.22
+14.17%
$66.22
Warner Bros Discovery
WBD Vol: 30,162,227
+$1.69
+9.20%
$20.01
RTX
RTX Vol: 4,231,059
+$14.30
+8.90%
$175.01
Halliburton
HAL Vol: 12,807,929
+$1.90
+8.40%
$24.52
Danaher
DHR Vol: 4,070,488
+$16.40
+7.87%
$224.79

Top Losing Stocks

Newmont
NEM Vol: 5,593,376
-$8.83
9.30%
$86.07
Philip Morris International
PM Vol: 4,574,350
-$13.56
8.58%
$144.50
Albemarle
ALB Vol: 777,703
-$3.83
3.99%
$92.31
Equifax
EFX Vol: 638,167
-$8.54
3.69%
$222.59
NRG Energy
NRG Vol: 388,980
-$6.03
3.61%
$160.98