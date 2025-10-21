The Powerful Barrett M107 and Delta Force’s High-Caliber Toolkit

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points The Barrett M107 ranks among the most powerful sniper rifles in the world, converting .50 BMG cartridges to tactical options for its operators

It allows sniper teams to perform anti-material, counter-overwatch, and long-range interdiction roles

Accordingly, the M107 has found a home with Delta Force filling these roles and more

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

The Barrett M107 ranks among the most powerful sniper rifles in the world, converting .50 BMG cartridges to tactical options for its operators. These rifles produce extreme muzzle velocity, far beyond that of basic infantry rifles, allowing sniper teams to perform anti-material, counter-overwatch, and long-range interdiction roles. As such, the M107 has found a home with Delta Force filling these roles and more. While there might be a cost for this bulky sniper system, the value the M107 offers with its accuracy and high-caliber punch are worth it. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the high-caliber toolkit of Delta Force.

To determine the highest-caliber guns used by the US Delta Force, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed guns cataloged by Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, and arms. Out of this catalog of guns, we removed similar guns. We ranked the guns according to caliber. We included supplemental data on the type of weapon, maximum effective range, and the year entered service. Note that we have excluded RPGs, grenade launchers, rocket launchers, and shotguns from this list.

It’s worth pointing out that this ranking is based on each weapon’s highest caliber round as a simple and consistent metric, even though some weapons might be able to fire smaller calibers. This method uses bullet diameter as the proxy for caliber because its easier to compute and explain, but it is not a full measure of the cartridge performance (muzzle energy, case capacity, sectional density, and bullet construction).

Also because this list ranks weapons on bullet diameter, some readers might be surprised to see some pistols ranking higher than some rifles or machine guns. This sounds counterintuitive because diameter doesn’t entirely capture the things that make a rifle a long-range precision tool like muzzle velocity, ballistic coefficient, sectional density and energy. All of these matter far more for range, penetration and stopping power. In short, pistols can carry larger-diameter bullets optimized for short-range blunt or stopping effect, while many sniper cartridges use smaller-diameter, heavier, higher-velocity bullets engineered to retain velocity and accuracy at distance.

Here is a look at the highest-caliber guns used by the US Delta Force:

Why Are We Covering This?

Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the weapons and small arms used by today’s militaries gives some insight into a nation’s combat capabilities, or even tactical doctrines. These guns are not just instruments of warfare, but they actually reflect the technological innovation and defense budgets for a given military over the time. By exploring which rifles, sidearms, machine guns, and support weapons are fielded by various armed forces, we can better understand how nations prepare for conflict, defend their interests, and ultimately shape their battlefield effectiveness.

53. Heckler & Koch HK MP7

KrisfromGermany / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Submachine gun

Submachine gun Year entered service: 2001

2001 Country of origin: Germany

Germany Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch

Heckler & Koch Caliber of ammunition and feed: HK 4.6x30mm, 20-, 30- or 40-round detachable box magazine

HK 4.6x30mm, 20-, 30- or 40-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt

Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 656 ft.

52. Kalashnikov AK-74

Weapon type: Assault rifle

Assault rifle Year entered service: 1978

1978 Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Manufacturer: Izhmash / Kalashnikov

Izhmash / Kalashnikov Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.45x39mm, 30-round detachable box magazine

5.45x39mm, 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt

Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

51. Kalashnikov AKSU-74

blinow61 / iStock via Getty Images

Weapon type: Submachine gun

Submachine gun Year entered service: 1983

1983 Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Manufacturer: Izhmash / Kalashnikov

Izhmash / Kalashnikov Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.45×39.5mm Soviet, 30-round detachable box magazine

5.45×39.5mm Soviet, 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated

Gas-operated Maximum effective range: 656 ft.

50. ArmaLite AR-18

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Automatic rifle

Automatic rifle Year entered service: 1969

1969 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: ArmaLite

ArmaLite Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20-, 30- or 40-round detachable box magazine

5.56x45mm NATO, 20-, 30- or 40-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt, short-stroke piston

Gas-operated, rotating bolt, short-stroke piston Maximum effective range: 1,500 ft.

49. Colt CAR-15 Commando

Weapon type: Assault carbine / submachine gun

Assault carbine / submachine gun Year entered service: 1966

1966 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Colt Firearms

Colt Firearms Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm M193, 20- or 30-round detachable box

5.56x45mm M193, 20- or 30-round detachable box Firing action: Semi/full auto; gas-operated; locking bolt

Semi/full auto; gas-operated; locking bolt Maximum effective range: 1,320 ft.

48. Colt M16A2

Weapon type: Assault rifle

Assault rifle Year entered service: 1983

1983 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Colt Defense

Colt Defense Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine

5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; semi-automatic; select-fire

Gas-operated; semi-automatic; select-fire Maximum effective range: 1,969 ft.

47. Colt M16A4

Weapon type: Automatic assault rifle

Automatic assault rifle Year entered service: 1990

1990 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing

Colt Manufacturing Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56×45 NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine

5.56×45 NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated, semi-automatic, select fire

Gas-operated, semi-automatic, select fire Maximum effective range: 1,968 ft.

46. Colt M4

Weapon type: Assault carbine

Assault carbine Year entered service: 1994

1994 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing / Remington Arms

Colt Manufacturing / Remington Arms Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box

5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box Firing action: Gas-operated; semi/full-automatic; locking bolt

Gas-operated; semi/full-automatic; locking bolt Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

45. Colt M4A1 SOPMOD

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Carbine rifle with special forces modification kit

Carbine rifle with special forces modification kit Year entered service: 1993

1993 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Colt Firearms / Knights Armament

Colt Firearms / Knights Armament Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine

5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt

Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 1,968 ft.

44. Fabrique Nationale FN Minimi

FN Herstal / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Light machine gun

Light machine gun Year entered service: 1982

1982 Country of origin: Belgium

Belgium Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale

Fabrique Nationale Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine; 200-round metal link belt

5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine; 200-round metal link belt Firing action: Gas-operated; selective fire

Gas-operated; selective fire Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.

43. Fabrique Nationale Mk 46 LWMG

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Weapon type: Light weight machine gun

Light weight machine gun Year entered service: 2003

2003 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale

Fabrique Nationale Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, Disintegrating Belt Feed

5.56x45mm NATO, Disintegrating Belt Feed Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt; full-automatic

Gas-operated; open bolt; full-automatic Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.

42. Heckler & Koch HK 416

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Assault rifle

Assault rifle Year entered service: 2005

2005 Country of origin: Germany

Germany Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch

Heckler & Koch Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable STANAG magazine; 100-round Beta C-Mag

5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable STANAG magazine; 100-round Beta C-Mag Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt

Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 985 ft.

41. Heckler & Koch HK G36

DomoK / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Assault rifle

Assault rifle Year entered service: 1996

1996 Country of origin: Germany

Germany Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch

Heckler & Koch Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box; 100-round Beta C-mag dual drum magazine

5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box; 100-round Beta C-mag dual drum magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt

Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 2,853 ft.

40. Navy Mark 12 Special Purpose Rifle (Mk 12 SPR)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Sniper rifle / designated marksman rifle

Sniper rifle / designated marksman rifle Year entered service: 2002

2002 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Colt Firearms

Colt Firearms Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box magazine

5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt

Gas-operated, rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 1,800 ft.

39. Fabrique Nationale FN SCAR (Mk 16 / Mk 17)

Weapon type: Automatic assault rifle

Automatic assault rifle Year entered service: 2009

2009 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale

Fabrique Nationale Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-(mk 17) or 30-round (mk 16) box magazine

5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-(mk 17) or 30-round (mk 16) box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt

Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

38. Fabrique Nationale M240

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: General purpose machine gun

General purpose machine gun Year entered service: 1977

1977 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: FN Manufacturing

FN Manufacturing Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating metal link feed of various counts

7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating metal link feed of various counts Firing action: Gas-operated; open-bolt; belt-fed; full-automatic

Gas-operated; open-bolt; belt-fed; full-automatic Maximum effective range: 5,905 ft.

37. Fabrique Nationale M249 SAW / LMG

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Light machine gun

Light machine gun Year entered service: 1984

1984 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: FN Manufacturing

FN Manufacturing Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 30-round detachable box; 200-round metal link belt

5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 30-round detachable box; 200-round metal link belt Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt

Gas-operated; open bolt Maximum effective range: 2,600 ft.

36. Fabrique Nationale Mk 48 LWMG

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Light weight machine gun

Light weight machine gun Year entered service: 2003

2003 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale

Fabrique Nationale Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating belt

7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating belt Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt; belt-fed

Gas-operated; open bolt; belt-fed Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.

35. General Electric M134 Minigun

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Six-barrel gatling gun

Six-barrel gatling gun Year entered service: 1963

1963 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: General Electric

General Electric Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 4,000-round linked belt

7.62x51mm NATO, 4,000-round linked belt Firing action: Electrically-driven; belt-fed

Electrically-driven; belt-fed Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.

34. General Electric GAU-17/A Minigun

Weapon type: Six-barrel gatling gun

Six-barrel gatling gun Year entered service: 1965

1965 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: General Electric

General Electric Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 1,500 to 4,400-round linked belts

7.62x51mm NATO, 1,500 to 4,400-round linked belts Firing action: Electrically-driven; belt-fed

Electrically-driven; belt-fed Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.

33. Heckler & Koch HK 417

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle

Designated marksman rifle Year entered service: 2006

2006 Country of origin: Germany

Germany Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch

Heckler & Koch Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt

Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.

32. Heckler & Koch HK MSG-90

Geckcgt / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Semi-automatic sniper rifle

Semi-automatic sniper rifle Year entered service: 1987

1987 Country of origin: Germany

Germany Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch

Heckler & Koch Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 5-, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO, 5-, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Roller-delayed blowback; semi-automatic

Roller-delayed blowback; semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.

31. Kalashnikov AK-47

Weapon type: Assault rifle

Assault rifle Year entered service: 1949

1949 Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Manufacturer: Izhmash / Kalashnikov

Izhmash / Kalashnikov Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x39mm, 30-round detachable box magazine

7.62x39mm, 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt

Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 985 ft.

30. M110 SASS

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle

Designated marksman rifle Year entered service: 2007

2007 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Knight’s Armament

Knight’s Armament Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt

Gas-operated, rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.

29. M39 Enhanced Marksman Rifle

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle

Designated marksman rifle Year entered service: 2008

2008 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: USMC Armorers

USMC Armorers Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt

Gas-operated, rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 2,550 ft.

28. Mk 14 Mod 0 EBR

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle

Designated marksman rifle Year entered service: 2004

2004 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Smith Enterprises

Smith Enterprises Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt, semi-automatic

Gas-operated, rotating bolt, semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 1,500 ft.

27. Remington M40

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle Year entered service: 1966

1966 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Remington Arms

Remington Arms Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, .308 Winchester, 5-round integral box magazine, 5-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO, .308 Winchester, 5-round integral box magazine, 5-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Bolt-action, rotating bolt

Bolt-action, rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.

26. Saco M60

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: General purpose machine gun

General purpose machine gun Year entered service: 1957

1957 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Saco Defense

Saco Defense Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating link belt of various counts

7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating link belt of various counts Firing action: Gas-operated open bolt

Gas-operated open bolt Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.

25. Saco M60E3

Weapon type: Light machine gun

Light machine gun Year entered service: 1986

1986 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Saco Defense

Saco Defense Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 100-round disintegrating link belt

7.62x51mm NATO, 100-round disintegrating link belt Firing action: Air-cooled, gas-operated, disintegrating metallic link-belt

Air-cooled, gas-operated, disintegrating metallic link-belt Maximum effective range: 3,600 ft.

24. Springfield M14

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Battle rifle

Battle rifle Year entered service: 1959

1959 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Springfield Armory

Springfield Armory Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt, selective fire

Gas-operated, rotating bolt, selective fire Maximum effective range: 1,509 ft.

23. Stoner SR-25

Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle

Designated marksman rifle Year entered service: 1990

1990 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Knights Armament

Knights Armament Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt; semi-automatic

Gas-operated; rotating bolt; semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.

22. M86

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle Year entered service: 1986

1986 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Harris Gunworks / McMillan

Harris Gunworks / McMillan Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, .30-06 Springfield, .300 Winchester Magnum, .338 Lapua Magnum, 3-, 4-, 5- or 10-round magazine

7.62x51mm NATO, .30-06 Springfield, .300 Winchester Magnum, .338 Lapua Magnum, 3-, 4-, 5- or 10-round magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt action

Manually-actuated bolt action Maximum effective range: 2,400 ft.

21. McMillan TAC-338

Weapon type: Sniper rifle

Sniper rifle Year entered service: 2005

2005 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: McMillan Tactical Products

McMillan Tactical Products Caliber of ammunition and feed: .338 Lapua Magnum, .338 Norma Magnum, 5-round magazine

.338 Lapua Magnum, .338 Norma Magnum, 5-round magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt action

Manually-actuated bolt action Maximum effective range: 5,250 ft.

20. Remington MSR (Modular Sniper Rifle)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle Year entered service: 2013

2013 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Remington Arms

Remington Arms Caliber of ammunition and feed: .338 Lapua Magnum, .338 Norma Magnum, .300 Winchester Magnum, 7.62x51mm NATO, 5-, 7- or 10-round detachable box magazine

.338 Lapua Magnum, .338 Norma Magnum, .300 Winchester Magnum, 7.62x51mm NATO, 5-, 7- or 10-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system

Manually-actuated bolt-action system Maximum effective range: 4,920 ft.

19. Beretta M9

Beretta M9 semi automatic pistols by Sergeant Matt Hecht / CC0 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/)

Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol

Semi-automatic pistol Year entered service: 1990

1990 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Beretta

Beretta Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9x19mm Parabellum, 15-round detachable box magazine

9x19mm Parabellum, 15-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Semi-automatic, single / double-action pistol

Semi-automatic, single / double-action pistol Maximum effective range: 164 ft.

18. Glock 18

AmmuNation / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol

Semi-automatic pistol Year entered service: 1985

1985 Country of origin: Austria

Austria Manufacturer: Glock

Glock Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 10-, 17-, 19- or 33-round detachable box magazine

9×19 parabellum, 10-, 17-, 19- or 33-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Short-recoil; select-fire

Short-recoil; select-fire Maximum effective range: 165 ft.

17. Glock 19

Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol

Semi-automatic service pistol Year entered service: 1988

1988 Country of origin: Austria

Austria Manufacturer: Glock

Glock Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 15-round detachable box

9×19 parabellum, 15-round detachable box Firing action: Short-recoil / double-action

Short-recoil / double-action Maximum effective range: 165 ft.

16. Heckler & Koch HK MP5

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Submachine gun

Submachine gun Year entered service: 1966

1966 Country of origin: Germany

Germany Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch

Heckler & Koch Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 15-, 30-, or 40-round detachable box magazine; C-Mag 100-round support

9×19 parabellum, 15-, 30-, or 40-round detachable box magazine; C-Mag 100-round support Firing action: Roller-locked delayed blowback

Roller-locked delayed blowback Maximum effective range: 660 ft.

15. Heckler & Koch HK MP5K

K-UNIT / CC BY-SA 3.0 Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Submachine gun

Submachine gun Year entered service: 1991

1991 Country of origin: Germany

Germany Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch

Heckler & Koch Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9x19mm parabellum, 15- or 30-round detachable box magazine

9x19mm parabellum, 15- or 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Roller-locked delay blowback

Roller-locked delay blowback Maximum effective range: 656 ft.

14. Heckler & Koch HK MP5SD

Vudhikrai Sovannakran / iStock via Getty Images

Weapon type: Suppressed submachine gun

Suppressed submachine gun Year entered service: 1974

1974 Country of origin: Germany

Germany Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch

Heckler & Koch Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 15- or 30-round detachable box magazine

9×19 parabellum, 15- or 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Roller-locked delay blowback; select fire

Roller-locked delay blowback; select fire Maximum effective range: 600 ft.

13. SIG-Sauer P226

Weapon type: Semi-automatic handgun

Semi-automatic handgun Year entered service: 1984

1984 Country of origin: Switzerland

Switzerland Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer

SIG-Sauer Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 12-, 13-, 15-, 17-, 18-, or 20-round detachable box magazine

9×19 parabellum, 12-, 13-, 15-, 17-, 18-, or 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Semi-automatic; short-recoil; double-action

Semi-automatic; short-recoil; double-action Maximum effective range: 165 ft.

12. SIG-Sauer P228

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol

Semi-automatic service pistol Year entered service: 1988

1988 Country of origin: Switzerland

Switzerland Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer

SIG-Sauer Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 13-round detachable box magazine

9×19 parabellum, 13-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Semi-automatic; recoil-operated

Semi-automatic; recoil-operated Maximum effective range: 165 ft.

11. Steyr GB

Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol

Semi-automatic pistol Year entered service: 1974

1974 Country of origin: Austria

Austria Manufacturer: Steyr-Daimler-Puch

Steyr-Daimler-Puch Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 18-round box

9×19 parabellum, 18-round box Firing action: Delayed-blowback

Delayed-blowback Maximum effective range: 147 ft.

10. Walther MP (Maschinenpistole)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Machine pistol / Submachine gun

Machine pistol / Submachine gun Year entered service: 1964

1964 Country of origin: Germany

Germany Manufacturer: Carl Walther GmbH

Carl Walther GmbH Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 32-round detachable box magazine

9×19 parabellum, 32-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Blowback; select-fire

Blowback; select-fire Maximum effective range: 500 ft.

9. Ingram MAC-10 (M10)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Submachine gun

Submachine gun Year entered service: 1970

1970 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Military Armament Corporation

Military Armament Corporation Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, .45ACP; .380 ACP, 30- or 32-round detachable box magazine

9×19 parabellum, .45ACP; .380 ACP, 30- or 32-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Blowback-operation; full-automatic fire

Blowback-operation; full-automatic fire Maximum effective range: 164 ft.

8. ArmaLite / Colt AR-15

UltraONEs / iStock via Getty Images

Weapon type: Select-fire automatic rifle

Select-fire automatic rifle Year entered service: 1958

1958 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Colt Firearms

Colt Firearms Caliber of ammunition and feed: .223 Remington, 5.56x45mm NATO, .45 ACP, 20-, 30-, 40-, 90- or 100-round magazines

.223 Remington, 5.56x45mm NATO, .45 ACP, 20-, 30-, 40-, 90- or 100-round magazines Firing action: Rotating bolt, direct impingement system

Rotating bolt, direct impingement system Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

7. Colt M1911

Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol

Semi-automatic service pistol Year entered service: 1911

1911 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Colt Firearms

Colt Firearms Caliber of ammunition and feed: .45 ACP, 7-round detachable box magazine

.45 ACP, 7-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Single-action; short recoil-operated

Single-action; short recoil-operated Maximum effective range: 82 ft.

6. Colt M45 MEU (SOC)

Icikas8azp / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Special forces semi-automatic service pistol

Special forces semi-automatic service pistol Year entered service: 1986

1986 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing

Colt Manufacturing Caliber of ammunition and feed: .45 ACP, 7-round box magazine

.45 ACP, 7-round box magazine Firing action: Semi-automatic; recoil-operated

Semi-automatic; recoil-operated Maximum effective range: 165 ft.

5. Heckler & Koch HK P9

Rizuan / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol

Semi-automatic pistol Year entered service: 1969

1969 Country of origin: Germany

Germany Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch

Heckler & Koch Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum; .45 ACP; 7.65x22mm parabellum, 7- or 9-round detachable box magazine

9×19 parabellum; .45 ACP; 7.65x22mm parabellum, 7- or 9-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Semi-automatic; roller-delayed; double-action

Semi-automatic; roller-delayed; double-action Maximum effective range: 164 ft.

4. IWI UZI

Weapon type: Submachine gun

Submachine gun Year entered service: 1950

1950 Country of origin: Israel

Israel Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries

Israel Military Industries Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum; .45 ACP, 10-, 20-, 40- or 50-round box magazine

9×19 parabellum; .45 ACP, 10-, 20-, 40- or 50-round box magazine Firing action: Open-bolt; blowback

Open-bolt; blowback Maximum effective range: 400 ft.

3. M3 (Grease Gun)

Willard / iStock via Getty Images

Weapon type: Submachine gun

Submachine gun Year entered service: 1943

1943 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: General Motors / Ithaca Gun Company

General Motors / Ithaca Gun Company Caliber of ammunition and feed: .45 ACP, 9x19mm parabellum, 30-round detachable box magazine

.45 ACP, 9x19mm parabellum, 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Open bolt, blowback

Open bolt, blowback Maximum effective range: 300 ft.

2. Barrett M82

Iakov Zaiats / iStock via Getty Images

Weapon type: Anti-tank / anti-material rifle

Anti-tank / anti-material rifle Year entered service: 1982

1982 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms

Barrett Firearms Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12.7x99mm NATO, 10-round detachable box magazine

12.7x99mm NATO, 10-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Semi-automatic; recoil-operated; rotating bolt

Semi-automatic; recoil-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 1,850 ft.

1. Browning M2

Weapon type: Heavy machine gun

Heavy machine gun Year entered service: 1921

1921 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Saco Defense Industries

Saco Defense Industries Caliber of ammunition and feed: .50 BMG, 12.7x99mm NATO, 110-round metallic link belt

.50 BMG, 12.7x99mm NATO, 110-round metallic link belt Firing action: automatic short recoil-operated, air-cooled

automatic short recoil-operated, air-cooled Maximum effective range: 6,560 ft.