The Powerful Barrett M107 and Delta Force’s High-Caliber Toolkit

Key Points
- The Barrett M107 ranks among the most powerful sniper rifles in the world, converting .50 BMG cartridges to tactical options for its operators
- It allows sniper teams to perform anti-material, counter-overwatch, and long-range interdiction roles
- Accordingly, the M107 has found a home with Delta Force filling these roles and more
The Barrett M107 ranks among the most powerful sniper rifles in the world, converting .50 BMG cartridges to tactical options for its operators. These rifles produce extreme muzzle velocity, far beyond that of basic infantry rifles, allowing sniper teams to perform anti-material, counter-overwatch, and long-range interdiction roles. As such, the M107 has found a home with Delta Force filling these roles and more. While there might be a cost for this bulky sniper system, the value the M107 offers with its accuracy and high-caliber punch are worth it. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the high-caliber toolkit of Delta Force.
To determine the highest-caliber guns used by the US Delta Force, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed guns cataloged by Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, and arms. Out of this catalog of guns, we removed similar guns. We ranked the guns according to caliber. We included supplemental data on the type of weapon, maximum effective range, and the year entered service. Note that we have excluded RPGs, grenade launchers, rocket launchers, and shotguns from this list.
It’s worth pointing out that this ranking is based on each weapon’s highest caliber round as a simple and consistent metric, even though some weapons might be able to fire smaller calibers. This method uses bullet diameter as the proxy for caliber because its easier to compute and explain, but it is not a full measure of the cartridge performance (muzzle energy, case capacity, sectional density, and bullet construction).
Also because this list ranks weapons on bullet diameter, some readers might be surprised to see some pistols ranking higher than some rifles or machine guns. This sounds counterintuitive because diameter doesn’t entirely capture the things that make a rifle a long-range precision tool like muzzle velocity, ballistic coefficient, sectional density and energy. All of these matter far more for range, penetration and stopping power. In short, pistols can carry larger-diameter bullets optimized for short-range blunt or stopping effect, while many sniper cartridges use smaller-diameter, heavier, higher-velocity bullets engineered to retain velocity and accuracy at distance.
Here is a look at the highest-caliber guns used by the US Delta Force:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding the weapons and small arms used by today’s militaries gives some insight into a nation’s combat capabilities, or even tactical doctrines. These guns are not just instruments of warfare, but they actually reflect the technological innovation and defense budgets for a given military over the time. By exploring which rifles, sidearms, machine guns, and support weapons are fielded by various armed forces, we can better understand how nations prepare for conflict, defend their interests, and ultimately shape their battlefield effectiveness.
53. Heckler & Koch HK MP7
- Weapon type: Submachine gun
- Year entered service: 2001
- Country of origin: Germany
- Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: HK 4.6x30mm, 20-, 30- or 40-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 656 ft.
52. Kalashnikov AK-74
- Weapon type: Assault rifle
- Year entered service: 1978
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Manufacturer: Izhmash / Kalashnikov
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.45x39mm, 30-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.
51. Kalashnikov AKSU-74
- Weapon type: Submachine gun
- Year entered service: 1983
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Manufacturer: Izhmash / Kalashnikov
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.45×39.5mm Soviet, 30-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated
- Maximum effective range: 656 ft.
50. ArmaLite AR-18
- Weapon type: Automatic rifle
- Year entered service: 1969
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: ArmaLite
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20-, 30- or 40-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt, short-stroke piston
- Maximum effective range: 1,500 ft.
49. Colt CAR-15 Commando
- Weapon type: Assault carbine / submachine gun
- Year entered service: 1966
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Colt Firearms
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm M193, 20- or 30-round detachable box
- Firing action: Semi/full auto; gas-operated; locking bolt
- Maximum effective range: 1,320 ft.
48. Colt M16A2
- Weapon type: Assault rifle
- Year entered service: 1983
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Colt Defense
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated; semi-automatic; select-fire
- Maximum effective range: 1,969 ft.
47. Colt M16A4
- Weapon type: Automatic assault rifle
- Year entered service: 1990
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56×45 NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated, semi-automatic, select fire
- Maximum effective range: 1,968 ft.
46. Colt M4
- Weapon type: Assault carbine
- Year entered service: 1994
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing / Remington Arms
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box
- Firing action: Gas-operated; semi/full-automatic; locking bolt
- Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.
45. Colt M4A1 SOPMOD
- Weapon type: Carbine rifle with special forces modification kit
- Year entered service: 1993
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Colt Firearms / Knights Armament
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 1,968 ft.
44. Fabrique Nationale FN Minimi
- Weapon type: Light machine gun
- Year entered service: 1982
- Country of origin: Belgium
- Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine; 200-round metal link belt
- Firing action: Gas-operated; selective fire
- Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.
43. Fabrique Nationale Mk 46 LWMG
- Weapon type: Light weight machine gun
- Year entered service: 2003
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, Disintegrating Belt Feed
- Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt; full-automatic
- Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.
42. Heckler & Koch HK 416
- Weapon type: Assault rifle
- Year entered service: 2005
- Country of origin: Germany
- Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable STANAG magazine; 100-round Beta C-Mag
- Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 985 ft.
41. Heckler & Koch HK G36
- Weapon type: Assault rifle
- Year entered service: 1996
- Country of origin: Germany
- Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box; 100-round Beta C-mag dual drum magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 2,853 ft.
40. Navy Mark 12 Special Purpose Rifle (Mk 12 SPR)
- Weapon type: Sniper rifle / designated marksman rifle
- Year entered service: 2002
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Colt Firearms
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 1,800 ft.
39. Fabrique Nationale FN SCAR (Mk 16 / Mk 17)
- Weapon type: Automatic assault rifle
- Year entered service: 2009
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-(mk 17) or 30-round (mk 16) box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.
38. Fabrique Nationale M240
- Weapon type: General purpose machine gun
- Year entered service: 1977
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: FN Manufacturing
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating metal link feed of various counts
- Firing action: Gas-operated; open-bolt; belt-fed; full-automatic
- Maximum effective range: 5,905 ft.
37. Fabrique Nationale M249 SAW / LMG
- Weapon type: Light machine gun
- Year entered service: 1984
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: FN Manufacturing
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 30-round detachable box; 200-round metal link belt
- Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt
- Maximum effective range: 2,600 ft.
36. Fabrique Nationale Mk 48 LWMG
- Weapon type: Light weight machine gun
- Year entered service: 2003
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating belt
- Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt; belt-fed
- Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.
35. General Electric M134 Minigun
- Weapon type: Six-barrel gatling gun
- Year entered service: 1963
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: General Electric
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 4,000-round linked belt
- Firing action: Electrically-driven; belt-fed
- Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.
34. General Electric GAU-17/A Minigun
- Weapon type: Six-barrel gatling gun
- Year entered service: 1965
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: General Electric
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 1,500 to 4,400-round linked belts
- Firing action: Electrically-driven; belt-fed
- Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.
33. Heckler & Koch HK 417
- Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
- Year entered service: 2006
- Country of origin: Germany
- Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.
32. Heckler & Koch HK MSG-90
- Weapon type: Semi-automatic sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 1987
- Country of origin: Germany
- Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 5-, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Roller-delayed blowback; semi-automatic
- Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.
31. Kalashnikov AK-47
- Weapon type: Assault rifle
- Year entered service: 1949
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Manufacturer: Izhmash / Kalashnikov
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x39mm, 30-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 985 ft.
30. M110 SASS
- Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
- Year entered service: 2007
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Knight’s Armament
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.
29. M39 Enhanced Marksman Rifle
- Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
- Year entered service: 2008
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: USMC Armorers
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 2,550 ft.
28. Mk 14 Mod 0 EBR
- Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
- Year entered service: 2004
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Smith Enterprises
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt, semi-automatic
- Maximum effective range: 1,500 ft.
27. Remington M40
- Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 1966
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Remington Arms
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, .308 Winchester, 5-round integral box magazine, 5-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Bolt-action, rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.
26. Saco M60
- Weapon type: General purpose machine gun
- Year entered service: 1957
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Saco Defense
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating link belt of various counts
- Firing action: Gas-operated open bolt
- Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.
25. Saco M60E3
- Weapon type: Light machine gun
- Year entered service: 1986
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Saco Defense
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 100-round disintegrating link belt
- Firing action: Air-cooled, gas-operated, disintegrating metallic link-belt
- Maximum effective range: 3,600 ft.
24. Springfield M14
- Weapon type: Battle rifle
- Year entered service: 1959
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Springfield Armory
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt, selective fire
- Maximum effective range: 1,509 ft.
23. Stoner SR-25
- Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
- Year entered service: 1990
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Knights Armament
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt; semi-automatic
- Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.
22. M86
- Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 1986
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Harris Gunworks / McMillan
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, .30-06 Springfield, .300 Winchester Magnum, .338 Lapua Magnum, 3-, 4-, 5- or 10-round magazine
- Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt action
- Maximum effective range: 2,400 ft.
21. McMillan TAC-338
- Weapon type: Sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 2005
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: McMillan Tactical Products
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: .338 Lapua Magnum, .338 Norma Magnum, 5-round magazine
- Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt action
- Maximum effective range: 5,250 ft.
20. Remington MSR (Modular Sniper Rifle)
- Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 2013
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Remington Arms
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: .338 Lapua Magnum, .338 Norma Magnum, .300 Winchester Magnum, 7.62x51mm NATO, 5-, 7- or 10-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system
- Maximum effective range: 4,920 ft.
19. Beretta M9
- Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol
- Year entered service: 1990
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Beretta
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9x19mm Parabellum, 15-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Semi-automatic, single / double-action pistol
- Maximum effective range: 164 ft.
18. Glock 18
- Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol
- Year entered service: 1985
- Country of origin: Austria
- Manufacturer: Glock
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 10-, 17-, 19- or 33-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Short-recoil; select-fire
- Maximum effective range: 165 ft.
17. Glock 19
- Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol
- Year entered service: 1988
- Country of origin: Austria
- Manufacturer: Glock
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 15-round detachable box
- Firing action: Short-recoil / double-action
- Maximum effective range: 165 ft.
16. Heckler & Koch HK MP5
- Weapon type: Submachine gun
- Year entered service: 1966
- Country of origin: Germany
- Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 15-, 30-, or 40-round detachable box magazine; C-Mag 100-round support
- Firing action: Roller-locked delayed blowback
- Maximum effective range: 660 ft.
15. Heckler & Koch HK MP5K
- Weapon type: Submachine gun
- Year entered service: 1991
- Country of origin: Germany
- Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9x19mm parabellum, 15- or 30-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Roller-locked delay blowback
- Maximum effective range: 656 ft.
14. Heckler & Koch HK MP5SD
- Weapon type: Suppressed submachine gun
- Year entered service: 1974
- Country of origin: Germany
- Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 15- or 30-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Roller-locked delay blowback; select fire
- Maximum effective range: 600 ft.
13. SIG-Sauer P226
- Weapon type: Semi-automatic handgun
- Year entered service: 1984
- Country of origin: Switzerland
- Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 12-, 13-, 15-, 17-, 18-, or 20-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Semi-automatic; short-recoil; double-action
- Maximum effective range: 165 ft.
12. SIG-Sauer P228
- Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol
- Year entered service: 1988
- Country of origin: Switzerland
- Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 13-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Semi-automatic; recoil-operated
- Maximum effective range: 165 ft.
11. Steyr GB
- Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol
- Year entered service: 1974
- Country of origin: Austria
- Manufacturer: Steyr-Daimler-Puch
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 18-round box
- Firing action: Delayed-blowback
- Maximum effective range: 147 ft.
10. Walther MP (Maschinenpistole)
- Weapon type: Machine pistol / Submachine gun
- Year entered service: 1964
- Country of origin: Germany
- Manufacturer: Carl Walther GmbH
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 32-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Blowback; select-fire
- Maximum effective range: 500 ft.
9. Ingram MAC-10 (M10)
- Weapon type: Submachine gun
- Year entered service: 1970
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Military Armament Corporation
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, .45ACP; .380 ACP, 30- or 32-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Blowback-operation; full-automatic fire
- Maximum effective range: 164 ft.
8. ArmaLite / Colt AR-15
- Weapon type: Select-fire automatic rifle
- Year entered service: 1958
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Colt Firearms
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: .223 Remington, 5.56x45mm NATO, .45 ACP, 20-, 30-, 40-, 90- or 100-round magazines
- Firing action: Rotating bolt, direct impingement system
- Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.
7. Colt M1911
- Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol
- Year entered service: 1911
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Colt Firearms
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: .45 ACP, 7-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Single-action; short recoil-operated
- Maximum effective range: 82 ft.
6. Colt M45 MEU (SOC)
- Weapon type: Special forces semi-automatic service pistol
- Year entered service: 1986
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: .45 ACP, 7-round box magazine
- Firing action: Semi-automatic; recoil-operated
- Maximum effective range: 165 ft.
5. Heckler & Koch HK P9
- Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol
- Year entered service: 1969
- Country of origin: Germany
- Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum; .45 ACP; 7.65x22mm parabellum, 7- or 9-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Semi-automatic; roller-delayed; double-action
- Maximum effective range: 164 ft.
4. IWI UZI
- Weapon type: Submachine gun
- Year entered service: 1950
- Country of origin: Israel
- Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum; .45 ACP, 10-, 20-, 40- or 50-round box magazine
- Firing action: Open-bolt; blowback
- Maximum effective range: 400 ft.
3. M3 (Grease Gun)
- Weapon type: Submachine gun
- Year entered service: 1943
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: General Motors / Ithaca Gun Company
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: .45 ACP, 9x19mm parabellum, 30-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Open bolt, blowback
- Maximum effective range: 300 ft.
2. Barrett M82
- Weapon type: Anti-tank / anti-material rifle
- Year entered service: 1982
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12.7x99mm NATO, 10-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Semi-automatic; recoil-operated; rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 1,850 ft.
1. Browning M2
- Weapon type: Heavy machine gun
- Year entered service: 1921
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Saco Defense Industries
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: .50 BMG, 12.7x99mm NATO, 110-round metallic link belt
- Firing action: automatic short recoil-operated, air-cooled
- Maximum effective range: 6,560 ft.
