Military

The Vietnam-Era Machine Gun Still Serving on the Front Lines

The Vietnam-Era Machine Gun Still Serving on the Front Lines
By Chris Lange
Key Points

  • The Vietnam War brought with it a new age of military technology
  • The jungles of Vietnam served as proving grounds for guns like the M16 and variations of the minigun
  • American arms used throughout the conflict gained iconic status among soldiers and the general public, going on to serve as a foundation for many modern weapons systems used by infantry around the world
The Vietnam War was a pivotal time for battlefield technology. Helicopters entered the scene as an indispensable asset for assault, medevac, and fire support, while infantry weapons leapt ahead of World War II and Korea. American small arms from this era gained legendary status, and would come to influence weapons systems for years to come. Not to mention, there are even still weapons fielded worldwide from this era.

The jungles of Vietnam served as proving grounds for guns like the M16 and variations of the minigun. Also, weapons from the pre-World War II era were upgraded from their original designs, gaining improved functionality in the process.

The M16 entered service in the 1960s and would act as the standard-issue rifle for U.S. troops in the Vietnam War. It is chambered for 5.56x45mm NATO rounds with a magazine that can fit 20 to 30 rounds. Although there were reliability problems with the gun at first, later iterations improved on the design and solidified its spot as one of the most iconic guns used by U.S. forces.

The M134 minigun also made an appearance in the conflict as a six-barreled gatling gun. The M134 is known for its high rate of fire, capable of dispensing 2,000 to 6,000 rounds per minute. This gun, along with many others like it, changed the face of the Vietnam War and many other conflicts for years to come. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the small arms used by the U.S. Army.

To identify the guns currently used by the U.S. Army, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed guns cataloged by Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, and arms. We ordered the guns alphabetically. We included supplemental data on the type of weapon, maximum effective range, and the caliber or ammunition used by each gun.

Here is a look at the small arms used by the U.S. Army:

Why Are We Covering This?

Veterans Day. US soldier. US Army. The United States Armed Forces. American Military
Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the weapons and small arms used by today’s militaries gives some insight into a nation’s combat capabilities, or even tactical doctrines. These guns are not just instruments of warfare, but they actually reflect the technological innovation and defense budgets for a given military over the time. By exploring which rifles, sidearms, machine guns, and support weapons are fielded by various armed forces, we can better understand how nations prepare for conflict, defend their interests, and ultimately shape their battlefield effectiveness.

APC9

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Modular personal defense weapon
  • Year entered service: 2011
  • Country of origin: Switzerland
  • Manufacturer: Brugger and Thomet
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9x19mm parabellum, .40 S&W, .45 ACP, 15-, 20-, 25- or 30-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Straight Blowback; closed-bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 330 ft.

Barrett M107

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images
  • Weapon type: Anti-materiel / anti-personnel sniper rifle
  • Year entered service: 2008
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms Company
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: .50 BMG (12.7x99mm NATO), 10-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Recoil operated, rotating bolt, semi-automatic
  • Maximum effective range: 1,850 ft.

Benelli M4 Super 90 (M1014 JSCS)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Semi-automatic combat shotgun
  • Year entered service: 1999
  • Country of origin: Italy
  • Manufacturer: Benelli Armi
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12-gauge, 7+1 tube magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; semi-automatic
  • Maximum effective range: 164 ft.

Beretta M9

Beretta M9 semi automatic pistols by Sergeant Matt Hecht / CC0 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/)
  • Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol
  • Year entered service: 1990
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Beretta
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9x19mm Parabellum, 15-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Semi-automatic, single / double-action pistol
  • Maximum effective range: 164 ft.

Browning M2

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Heavy machine gun
  • Year entered service: 1921
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Saco Defense Industries
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: .50 BMG, 12.7x99mm NATO, 110-round metallic link belt
  • Firing action: automatic short recoil-operated, air-cooled
  • Maximum effective range: 6,560 ft.

Carl-Gustav M4 (CGM4)

User:Reise Reise / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Man-portable, shoulder-fired multirole weapon
  • Year entered service: 2014
  • Country of origin: Sweden
  • Manufacturer: Saab Technologies
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 70mm, Single-shot
  • Firing action: Trigger-actuated
  • Maximum effective range: 1,600 ft.

Colt / AAI M203

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Breech-loading under-barrel grenade launcher
  • Year entered service: 1969
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Colf Defense; AAI Corporation; Airtronic
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x46mm grenade, Single-shot
  • Firing action: Single-shot
  • Maximum effective range: 480 ft.

Colt M16

Vadimborkin / iStock via Getty Images

  • Weapon type: Infantry assault rifle
  • Year entered service: 1963
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Colt Firearms
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box
  • Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 1,800 ft.

Colt M4

Colt... by Jackolmos
Colt... (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Jackolmos
  • Weapon type: Assault carbine
  • Year entered service: 1994
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing / Remington Arms
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; semi/full-automatic; locking bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

Fabrique Nationale FN SCAR (Mk 16 / Mk 17)

FN SCAR-L - FN SCAR-H by Arbal01
FN SCAR-L - FN SCAR-H (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Arbal01
  • Weapon type: Automatic assault rifle
  • Year entered service: 2009
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-(mk 17) or 30-round (mk 16) box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

Fabrique Nationale M240

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: General purpose machine gun
  • Year entered service: 1977
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: FN Manufacturing
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating metal link feed of various counts
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; open-bolt; belt-fed; full-automatic
  • Maximum effective range: 5,905 ft.

Fabrique Nationale M249 SAW / LMG

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Light machine gun
  • Year entered service: 1984
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: FN Manufacturing
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 30-round detachable box; 200-round metal link belt
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 2,600 ft.

FGM-148 Javelin

U.S. Army soldier or employee/Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Anti-tank guided missile launcher
  • Year entered service: 1996
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Raytheon / Lockheed Martin
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 127mm, Single-shot, reusable launcher
  • Firing action: Imaging infrared, impact force solid fuel rocket
  • Maximum effective range: 8,202 ft.

FIM-92 Stinger

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Man-portable air defense missile system
  • Year entered service: 1981
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: General Dynamics / Raytheon
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 70mm, Single-shot
  • Firing action: Shoulder-launcheed, infrared homing portable surface-to-air missile system
  • Maximum effective range: 15,750 ft.

Heckler & Koch HK 416

Marko Hanzekovic / iStock via Getty Images

  • Weapon type: Assault rifle
  • Year entered service: 2005
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable STANAG magazine; 100-round Beta C-Mag
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 985 ft.

Heckler & Koch HK MP5

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Submachine gun
  • Year entered service: 1966
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 15-, 30-, or 40-round detachable box magazine; C-Mag 100-round support
  • Firing action: Roller-locked delayed blowback
  • Maximum effective range: 660 ft.

Heckler & Koch M320 GLM

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Single-shot under-barrel grenade launcher
  • Year entered service: 2010
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x46mm SR, Single-shot
  • Firing action: Double-action; single-shot
  • Maximum effective range: 492 ft.

Hughes / Raytheon BGM-71 TOW / TOW-2

Public Domain / US Army

  • Weapon type: Anti-tank guided-missile system
  • Year entered service: 1970
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Hughes Aircraft / Raytheon
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 127mm / 152mm, Single shot; reusable
  • Firing action: Tube-launched; optically tracked; wire-guided
  • Maximum effective range: 12,303 ft.

IMI M141 Bunker Defeat Munition (BDM) / SMAW-D

UA soldiers training with M141 02 by u0410u0440u043cu0456u044fInform
UA soldiers training with M141 02 (CC BY 4.0) by u0410u0440u043cu0456u044fInform
  • Weapon type: Shoulder-launched multi-purpose assault weapon
  • Year entered service: 1984
  • Country of origin: Israel
  • Manufacturer: Israeli Military Industries
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 83mm, Single-shot
  • Firing action: Disposable shoulder-launched assault weapon
  • Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

Kel-Tec KSG

westtexasfish / iStock via Getty Images
  • Weapon type: Pump-action bullpup shotgun
  • Year entered service: 2011
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Kel-Tec CNC Industries
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12-gauge, Twin 6-shot internal tube magazine
  • Firing action: Manual pump-action
  • Maximum effective range: 165 ft.

M110 SASS

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
  • Year entered service: 2007
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Knight’s Armament
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.

M136 Light Anti-Armor Weapon (AT4)

Public Domain via usairforce / Flickr
  • Weapon type: Man-portable disposable anti-armor rocket launcher
  • Year entered service: 1987
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Alliant TechSystems
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 84mm, Single-shot
  • Firing action: Self-contained recoilless rifle
  • Maximum effective range: 985 ft.

M2010 ESR

Tac50white1 by MathKnight
Tac50white1 (CC BY-SA 3.0) by MathKnight
  • Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
  • Year entered service: 2011
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Remington Arms Company
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: .300 Winchester Magnum, 5-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Manually-operated bolt-action
  • Maximum effective range: 3,935 ft.

M250 (XM250)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Squad Automatic Weapon (SAW) / light machine gun
  • Year entered service: 2025
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 6.8x51mm SIG Fury, 50-round disintegrating belt
  • Firing action: Gas-operated, full-automatic
  • Maximum effective range: 2,500 ft.

M5 (XM5)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Modular assault carbine
  • Year entered service: 2025
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 6.8x51mm SIG Fury, 20-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Short-stroke gas piston, rotating bolt, selective fire
  • Maximum effective range: 1,700 ft.

M72 LAW

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Disposable anti-tank rocket launcher
  • Year entered service: 1963
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Talley Industries
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 66mm, Single shot disposable tube
  • Firing action: Single-shot; disposable tube
  • Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

Mk 14 Mod 0 EBR

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
  • Year entered service: 2004
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Smith Enterprises
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt, semi-automatic
  • Maximum effective range: 1,500 ft.

Mossberg Model 590

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Pump-action shotgun
  • Year entered service: 1975
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: O.S. Mossberg & Sons
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12-gauge, 6-, 8-, or 9-round tubular magazine
  • Firing action: Pump-action slide
  • Maximum effective range: 130 ft.

Remington MSR (Modular Sniper Rifle)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
  • Year entered service: 2013
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Remington Arms
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: .338 Lapua Magnum, .338 Norma Magnum, .300 Winchester Magnum, 7.62x51mm NATO, 5-, 7- or 10-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system
  • Maximum effective range: 4,920 ft.

Saab Bofors AT4-CS Light Anti-Armor Weapon

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Man-portable disposable anti-armor system
  • Year entered service: 1985
  • Country of origin: Sweden
  • Manufacturer: Saab Bofors Dynamics
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 84mm, Single shot
  • Firing action: Expendable self-contained rocket launcher
  • Maximum effective range: 984 ft.

Saco Mk 19

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: 40mm automatic grenade launcher
  • Year entered service: 1967
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Saco Defense Industries
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x53mm, Belt-fed
  • Firing action: Self-powered, air-cooled, belt-fed, blowback-operated
  • Maximum effective range: 4,500 ft.

SIG-Sauer P228

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol
  • Year entered service: 1988
  • Country of origin: Switzerland
  • Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 13-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Semi-automatic; recoil-operated
  • Maximum effective range: 165 ft.

SIG-Sauer P320

SigP320FullSize by TexasWarhawk
SigP320FullSize (CC BY-SA 4.0) by TexasWarhawk
  • Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol
  • Year entered service: 2014
  • Country of origin: Switzerland
  • Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9x19mm parabellum, .357 SIG, .40 S&W, .45 ACP, 10-, 14- or 17-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Short-recoil; locked breach; striker-fire; double-action
  • Maximum effective range: 165 ft.

The image featured for this article is © Vadimborkin / iStock via Getty Images

