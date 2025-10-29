The Next-Gen Rifles Poised to Replace America’s M4

Key Points
- After decades of service, the M4 carbine’s reign as the U.S. military’s standard rifle may be coming to an end
- The SIG Sauer XM7 and its companion, the XM250 light machine gun are set to take over as the newest additions to the U.S. Army’s arsenal
- The Army awarded SIG a 10-year production contract as part of the Army’s Next Generation Squad Weapon (NGSW) effort
After decades of service, the M4 carbine’s reign as the U.S. military’s standard rifle may be coming to an end. The SIG Sauer M7 and its companion, the XM250 light machine gun are set to take over as the newest additions to the U.S. Army’s arsenal. These two next-generation weapons are designed to deliver greater range, accuracy, and lethality than their predecessors.
Chambered for the new 6.8×51mm hybrid round, these rifles represent a major technological leap forward, redefining what infantry firepower means for the next era of American warfare. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the newest weapons to enter the U.S. Army’s arsenal.
To determine the newest guns used by the U.S. Army, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed guns cataloged by Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, and arms. Out of this catalog of guns, we removed similar guns and guns that are believed to no longer be in use. We ordered the guns chronologically. We included supplemental data on the type of weapon, year entered service, maximum effective range, and the caliber or ammunition used by each gun.
For some quick background on the newest additions, the XM250 is SIG Sauer’s lightweight automatic rifle chosen to give infantry squads sustained, accurate fire at much greater ranges than the legacy 5.56mm systems. The XM250 pairs with the Army’s new 6.8×51mm “common cartridge” to defeat modern armor and extend effective suppressive fires. Separately, the M7 (formerly XM7) is SIG Sauer’s MCX-SPEAR–derived rifle adopted to replace the M4 for close-combat soldiers.
The Army awarded SIG a 10-year production contract as part of the Army’s Next Generation Squad Weapon (NGSW) effort in April 2022 and placed an initial delivery order (about $20.4 million) for weapons, optics, and ammunition for testing. Program budget estimates are looking like a multi-billion-dollar production plan (the program has been discussed in the ~$4.7B range for weapons).
Here is a look at the newest small arms used by the U.S. Army:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding the weapons and small arms used by today’s militaries gives some insight into a nation’s combat capabilities, or even tactical doctrines. These guns are not just instruments of warfare, but they actually reflect the technological innovation and defense budgets for a given military over the time. By exploring which rifles, sidearms, machine guns, and support weapons are fielded by various armed forces, we can better understand how nations prepare for conflict, defend their interests, and ultimately shape their battlefield effectiveness.
33. Browning M2
- Weapon type: Heavy machine gun
- Year entered service: 1921
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Saco Defense Industries
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: .50 BMG, 12.7x99mm NATO, 110-round metallic link belt
- Firing action: automatic short recoil-operated, air-cooled
- Maximum effective range: 6,560 ft.
32. Colt M16
- Weapon type: Infantry assault rifle
- Year entered service: 1963
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Colt Firearms
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box
- Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 1,800 ft.
31. M72 LAW
- Weapon type: Disposable anti-tank rocket launcher
- Year entered service: 1963
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Talley Industries
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 66mm, Single shot disposable tube
- Firing action: Single-shot; disposable tube
- Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.
30. Heckler & Koch HK MP5
- Weapon type: Submachine gun
- Year entered service: 1966
- Country of origin: Germany
- Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 15-, 30-, or 40-round detachable box magazine; C-Mag 100-round support
- Firing action: Roller-locked delayed blowback
- Maximum effective range: 660 ft.
29. Saco Mk 19
- Weapon type: 40mm automatic grenade launcher
- Year entered service: 1967
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Saco Defense Industries
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x53mm, Belt-fed
- Firing action: Self-powered, air-cooled, belt-fed, blowback-operated
- Maximum effective range: 4,500 ft.
28. Colt / AAI M203
- Weapon type: Breech-loading under-barrel grenade launcher
- Year entered service: 1969
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Colf Defense; AAI Corporation; Airtronic
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x46mm grenade, Single-shot
- Firing action: Single-shot
- Maximum effective range: 480 ft.
27. Hughes / Raytheon BGM-71 TOW / TOW-2
- Weapon type: Anti-tank guided-missile system
- Year entered service: 1970
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Hughes Aircraft / Raytheon
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 127mm / 152mm, Single shot; reusable
- Firing action: Tube-launched; optically tracked; wire-guided
- Maximum effective range: 12,303 ft.
26. Mossberg Model 590
- Weapon type: Pump-action shotgun
- Year entered service: 1975
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: O.S. Mossberg & Sons
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12-gauge, 6-, 8-, or 9-round tubular magazine
- Firing action: Pump-action slide
- Maximum effective range: 130 ft.
25. Fabrique Nationale M240
- Weapon type: General purpose machine gun
- Year entered service: 1977
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: FN Manufacturing
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating metal link feed of various counts
- Firing action: Gas-operated; open-bolt; belt-fed; full-automatic
- Maximum effective range: 5,905 ft.
24. FIM-92 Stinger
- Weapon type: Man-portable air defense missile system
- Year entered service: 1981
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: General Dynamics / Raytheon
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 70mm, Single-shot
- Firing action: Shoulder-launcheed, infrared homing portable surface-to-air missile system
- Maximum effective range: 15,750 ft.
23. Fabrique Nationale M249 SAW / LMG
- Weapon type: Light machine gun
- Year entered service: 1984
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: FN Manufacturing
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 30-round detachable box; 200-round metal link belt
- Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt
- Maximum effective range: 2,600 ft.
22. IMI M141 Bunker Defeat Munition (BDM) / SMAW-D
- Weapon type: Shoulder-launched multi-purpose assault weapon
- Year entered service: 1984
- Country of origin: Israel
- Manufacturer: Israeli Military Industries
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 83mm, Single-shot
- Firing action: Disposable shoulder-launched assault weapon
- Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.
21. Saab Bofors AT4-CS Light Anti-Armor Weapon
- Weapon type: Man-portable disposable anti-armor system
- Year entered service: 1985
- Country of origin: Sweden
- Manufacturer: Saab Bofors Dynamics
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 84mm, Single shot
- Firing action: Expendable self-contained rocket launcher
- Maximum effective range: 984 ft.
20. M136 Light Anti-Armor Weapon (AT4)
- Weapon type: Man-portable disposable anti-armor rocket launcher
- Year entered service: 1987
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Alliant TechSystems
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 84mm, Single-shot
- Firing action: Self-contained recoilless rifle
- Maximum effective range: 985 ft.
19. SIG-Sauer P228
- Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol
- Year entered service: 1988
- Country of origin: Switzerland
- Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 13-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Semi-automatic; recoil-operated
- Maximum effective range: 165 ft.
18. Beretta M9
- Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol
- Year entered service: 1990
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Beretta
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9x19mm Parabellum, 15-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Semi-automatic, single / double-action pistol
- Maximum effective range: 164 ft.
17. Colt M4
- Weapon type: Assault carbine
- Year entered service: 1994
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing / Remington Arms
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box
- Firing action: Gas-operated; semi/full-automatic; locking bolt
- Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.
16. FGM-148 Javelin
- Weapon type: Anti-tank guided missile launcher
- Year entered service: 1996
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Raytheon / Lockheed Martin
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 127mm, Single-shot, reusable launcher
- Firing action: Imaging infrared, impact force solid fuel rocket
- Maximum effective range: 8,202 ft.
15. Benelli M4 Super 90 (M1014 JSCS)
- Weapon type: Semi-automatic combat shotgun
- Year entered service: 1999
- Country of origin: Italy
- Manufacturer: Benelli Armi
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12-gauge, 7+1 tube magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated; semi-automatic
- Maximum effective range: 164 ft.
14. Mk 14 Mod 0 EBR
- Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
- Year entered service: 2004
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Smith Enterprises
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt, semi-automatic
- Maximum effective range: 1,500 ft.
13. Heckler & Koch HK 416
- Weapon type: Assault rifle
- Year entered service: 2005
- Country of origin: Germany
- Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable STANAG magazine; 100-round Beta C-Mag
- Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 985 ft.
12. M110 SASS
- Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
- Year entered service: 2007
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Knight’s Armament
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.
11. Barrett M107
- Weapon type: Anti-materiel / anti-personnel sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 2008
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms Company
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: .50 BMG (12.7x99mm NATO), 10-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Recoil operated, rotating bolt, semi-automatic
- Maximum effective range: 1,850 ft.
10. Fabrique Nationale FN SCAR (Mk 16 / Mk 17)
- Weapon type: Automatic assault rifle
- Year entered service: 2009
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-(mk 17) or 30-round (mk 16) box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.
9. Heckler & Koch M320 GLM
- Weapon type: Single-shot under-barrel grenade launcher
- Year entered service: 2010
- Country of origin: Germany
- Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x46mm SR, Single-shot
- Firing action: Double-action; single-shot
- Maximum effective range: 492 ft.
8. APC9
- Weapon type: Modular personal defense weapon
- Year entered service: 2011
- Country of origin: Switzerland
- Manufacturer: Brugger and Thomet
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9x19mm parabellum, .40 S&W, .45 ACP, 15-, 20-, 25- or 30-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Straight Blowback; closed-bolt
- Maximum effective range: 330 ft.
7. Kel-Tec KSG
- Weapon type: Pump-action bullpup shotgun
- Year entered service: 2011
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Kel-Tec CNC Industries
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12-gauge, Twin 6-shot internal tube magazine
- Firing action: Manual pump-action
- Maximum effective range: 165 ft.
6. M2010 ESR
- Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 2011
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Remington Arms Company
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: .300 Winchester Magnum, 5-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Manually-operated bolt-action
- Maximum effective range: 3,935 ft.
5. Remington MSR (Modular Sniper Rifle)
- Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 2013
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Remington Arms
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: .338 Lapua Magnum, .338 Norma Magnum, .300 Winchester Magnum, 7.62x51mm NATO, 5-, 7- or 10-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system
- Maximum effective range: 4,920 ft.
4. Carl-Gustav M4 (CGM4)
- Weapon type: Man-portable, shoulder-fired multirole weapon
- Year entered service: 2014
- Country of origin: Sweden
- Manufacturer: Saab Technologies
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 70mm, Single-shot
- Firing action: Trigger-actuated
- Maximum effective range: 1,600 ft.
3. SIG-Sauer P320
- Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol
- Year entered service: 2014
- Country of origin: Switzerland
- Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9x19mm parabellum, .357 SIG, .40 S&W, .45 ACP, 10-, 14- or 17-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Short-recoil; locked breach; striker-fire; double-action
- Maximum effective range: 165 ft.
2. M250 (XM250)
- Weapon type: Squad Automatic Weapon (SAW) / light machine gun
- Year entered service: 2025
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 6.8x51mm SIG Fury, 50-round disintegrating belt
- Firing action: Gas-operated, full-automatic
- Maximum effective range: 2,500 ft.
1. M7 (XM5)
- Weapon type: Modular assault carbine
- Year entered service: 2025
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 6.8x51mm SIG Fury, 20-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Short-stroke gas piston, rotating bolt, selective fire
- Maximum effective range: 1,700 ft.
The image featured for this article is © Marko Hanzekovic / iStock via Getty Images