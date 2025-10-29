The Next-Gen Rifles Poised to Replace America’s M4

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

After decades of service, the M4 carbine’s reign as the U.S. military’s standard rifle may be coming to an end. The SIG Sauer M7 and its companion, the XM250 light machine gun are set to take over as the newest additions to the U.S. Army’s arsenal. These two next-generation weapons are designed to deliver greater range, accuracy, and lethality than their predecessors.

Chambered for the new 6.8×51mm hybrid round, these rifles represent a major technological leap forward, redefining what infantry firepower means for the next era of American warfare. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the newest weapons to enter the U.S. Army’s arsenal.

To determine the newest guns used by the U.S. Army, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed guns cataloged by Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, and arms. Out of this catalog of guns, we removed similar guns and guns that are believed to no longer be in use. We ordered the guns chronologically. We included supplemental data on the type of weapon, year entered service, maximum effective range, and the caliber or ammunition used by each gun.

For some quick background on the newest additions, the XM250 is SIG Sauer’s lightweight automatic rifle chosen to give infantry squads sustained, accurate fire at much greater ranges than the legacy 5.56mm systems. The XM250 pairs with the Army’s new 6.8×51mm “common cartridge” to defeat modern armor and extend effective suppressive fires. Separately, the M7 (formerly XM7) is SIG Sauer’s MCX-SPEAR–derived rifle adopted to replace the M4 for close-combat soldiers.

The Army awarded SIG a 10-year production contract as part of the Army’s Next Generation Squad Weapon (NGSW) effort in April 2022 and placed an initial delivery order (about $20.4 million) for weapons, optics, and ammunition for testing. Program budget estimates are looking like a multi-billion-dollar production plan (the program has been discussed in the ~$4.7B range for weapons).

Here is a look at the newest small arms used by the U.S. Army:

33. Browning M2

Weapon type: Heavy machine gun

Heavy machine gun Year entered service: 1921

1921 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Saco Defense Industries

Saco Defense Industries Caliber of ammunition and feed: .50 BMG, 12.7x99mm NATO, 110-round metallic link belt

.50 BMG, 12.7x99mm NATO, 110-round metallic link belt Firing action: automatic short recoil-operated, air-cooled

automatic short recoil-operated, air-cooled Maximum effective range: 6,560 ft.

32. Colt M16

Wikipedia

Weapon type: Infantry assault rifle

Infantry assault rifle Year entered service: 1963

1963 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Colt Firearms

Colt Firearms Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box

5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt

Gas-operated, rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 1,800 ft.

31. M72 LAW

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Disposable anti-tank rocket launcher

Disposable anti-tank rocket launcher Year entered service: 1963

1963 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Talley Industries

Talley Industries Caliber of ammunition and feed: 66mm, Single shot disposable tube

66mm, Single shot disposable tube Firing action: Single-shot; disposable tube

Single-shot; disposable tube Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

30. Heckler & Koch HK MP5

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Submachine gun

Submachine gun Year entered service: 1966

1966 Country of origin: Germany

Germany Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch

Heckler & Koch Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 15-, 30-, or 40-round detachable box magazine; C-Mag 100-round support

9×19 parabellum, 15-, 30-, or 40-round detachable box magazine; C-Mag 100-round support Firing action: Roller-locked delayed blowback

Roller-locked delayed blowback Maximum effective range: 660 ft.

29. Saco Mk 19

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: 40mm automatic grenade launcher

40mm automatic grenade launcher Year entered service: 1967

1967 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Saco Defense Industries

Saco Defense Industries Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x53mm, Belt-fed

40x53mm, Belt-fed Firing action: Self-powered, air-cooled, belt-fed, blowback-operated

Self-powered, air-cooled, belt-fed, blowback-operated Maximum effective range: 4,500 ft.

28. Colt / AAI M203

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Breech-loading under-barrel grenade launcher

Breech-loading under-barrel grenade launcher Year entered service: 1969

1969 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Colf Defense; AAI Corporation; Airtronic

Colf Defense; AAI Corporation; Airtronic Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x46mm grenade, Single-shot

40x46mm grenade, Single-shot Firing action: Single-shot

Single-shot Maximum effective range: 480 ft.

27. Hughes / Raytheon BGM-71 TOW / TOW-2

Public Domain / US Army

Weapon type: Anti-tank guided-missile system

Anti-tank guided-missile system Year entered service: 1970

1970 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Hughes Aircraft / Raytheon

Hughes Aircraft / Raytheon Caliber of ammunition and feed: 127mm / 152mm, Single shot; reusable

127mm / 152mm, Single shot; reusable Firing action: Tube-launched; optically tracked; wire-guided

Tube-launched; optically tracked; wire-guided Maximum effective range: 12,303 ft.

26. Mossberg Model 590

Weapon type: Pump-action shotgun

Pump-action shotgun Year entered service: 1975

1975 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: O.S. Mossberg & Sons

O.S. Mossberg & Sons Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12-gauge, 6-, 8-, or 9-round tubular magazine

12-gauge, 6-, 8-, or 9-round tubular magazine Firing action: Pump-action slide

Pump-action slide Maximum effective range: 130 ft.

25. Fabrique Nationale M240

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: General purpose machine gun

General purpose machine gun Year entered service: 1977

1977 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: FN Manufacturing

FN Manufacturing Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating metal link feed of various counts

7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating metal link feed of various counts Firing action: Gas-operated; open-bolt; belt-fed; full-automatic

Gas-operated; open-bolt; belt-fed; full-automatic Maximum effective range: 5,905 ft.

24. FIM-92 Stinger

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Man-portable air defense missile system

Man-portable air defense missile system Year entered service: 1981

1981 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: General Dynamics / Raytheon

General Dynamics / Raytheon Caliber of ammunition and feed: 70mm, Single-shot

70mm, Single-shot Firing action: Shoulder-launcheed, infrared homing portable surface-to-air missile system

Shoulder-launcheed, infrared homing portable surface-to-air missile system Maximum effective range: 15,750 ft.

23. Fabrique Nationale M249 SAW / LMG

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Light machine gun

Light machine gun Year entered service: 1984

1984 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: FN Manufacturing

FN Manufacturing Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 30-round detachable box; 200-round metal link belt

5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 30-round detachable box; 200-round metal link belt Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt

Gas-operated; open bolt Maximum effective range: 2,600 ft.

22. IMI M141 Bunker Defeat Munition (BDM) / SMAW-D

Weapon type: Shoulder-launched multi-purpose assault weapon

Shoulder-launched multi-purpose assault weapon Year entered service: 1984

1984 Country of origin: Israel

Israel Manufacturer: Israeli Military Industries

Israeli Military Industries Caliber of ammunition and feed: 83mm, Single-shot

83mm, Single-shot Firing action: Disposable shoulder-launched assault weapon

Disposable shoulder-launched assault weapon Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

21. Saab Bofors AT4-CS Light Anti-Armor Weapon

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Man-portable disposable anti-armor system

Man-portable disposable anti-armor system Year entered service: 1985

1985 Country of origin: Sweden

Sweden Manufacturer: Saab Bofors Dynamics

Saab Bofors Dynamics Caliber of ammunition and feed: 84mm, Single shot

84mm, Single shot Firing action: Expendable self-contained rocket launcher

Expendable self-contained rocket launcher Maximum effective range: 984 ft.

20. M136 Light Anti-Armor Weapon (AT4)

Weapon type: Man-portable disposable anti-armor rocket launcher

Man-portable disposable anti-armor rocket launcher Year entered service: 1987

1987 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Alliant TechSystems

Alliant TechSystems Caliber of ammunition and feed: 84mm, Single-shot

84mm, Single-shot Firing action: Self-contained recoilless rifle

Self-contained recoilless rifle Maximum effective range: 985 ft.

19. SIG-Sauer P228

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol

Semi-automatic service pistol Year entered service: 1988

1988 Country of origin: Switzerland

Switzerland Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer

SIG-Sauer Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 13-round detachable box magazine

9×19 parabellum, 13-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Semi-automatic; recoil-operated

Semi-automatic; recoil-operated Maximum effective range: 165 ft.

18. Beretta M9

Beretta M9 semi automatic pistols by Sergeant Matt Hecht / CC0 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/)

Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol

Semi-automatic pistol Year entered service: 1990

1990 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Beretta

Beretta Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9x19mm Parabellum, 15-round detachable box magazine

9x19mm Parabellum, 15-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Semi-automatic, single / double-action pistol

Semi-automatic, single / double-action pistol Maximum effective range: 164 ft.

17. Colt M4

Weapon type: Assault carbine

Assault carbine Year entered service: 1994

1994 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing / Remington Arms

Colt Manufacturing / Remington Arms Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box

5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box Firing action: Gas-operated; semi/full-automatic; locking bolt

Gas-operated; semi/full-automatic; locking bolt Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

16. FGM-148 Javelin

U.S. Army soldier or employee/Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Anti-tank guided missile launcher

Anti-tank guided missile launcher Year entered service: 1996

1996 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Raytheon / Lockheed Martin

Raytheon / Lockheed Martin Caliber of ammunition and feed: 127mm, Single-shot, reusable launcher

127mm, Single-shot, reusable launcher Firing action: Imaging infrared, impact force solid fuel rocket

Imaging infrared, impact force solid fuel rocket Maximum effective range: 8,202 ft.

15. Benelli M4 Super 90 (M1014 JSCS)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Semi-automatic combat shotgun

Semi-automatic combat shotgun Year entered service: 1999

1999 Country of origin: Italy

Italy Manufacturer: Benelli Armi

Benelli Armi Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12-gauge, 7+1 tube magazine

12-gauge, 7+1 tube magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; semi-automatic

Gas-operated; semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 164 ft.

14. Mk 14 Mod 0 EBR

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle

Designated marksman rifle Year entered service: 2004

2004 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Smith Enterprises

Smith Enterprises Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt, semi-automatic

Gas-operated, rotating bolt, semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 1,500 ft.

13. Heckler & Koch HK 416

Marko Hanzekovic / iStock via Getty Images

Weapon type: Assault rifle

Assault rifle Year entered service: 2005

2005 Country of origin: Germany

Germany Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch

Heckler & Koch Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable STANAG magazine; 100-round Beta C-Mag

5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable STANAG magazine; 100-round Beta C-Mag Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt

Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 985 ft.

12. M110 SASS

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle

Designated marksman rifle Year entered service: 2007

2007 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Knight’s Armament

Knight’s Armament Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt

Gas-operated, rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.

11. Barrett M107

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Weapon type: Anti-materiel / anti-personnel sniper rifle

Anti-materiel / anti-personnel sniper rifle Year entered service: 2008

2008 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms Company

Barrett Firearms Company Caliber of ammunition and feed: .50 BMG (12.7x99mm NATO), 10-round detachable box magazine

.50 BMG (12.7x99mm NATO), 10-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Recoil operated, rotating bolt, semi-automatic

Recoil operated, rotating bolt, semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 1,850 ft.

10. Fabrique Nationale FN SCAR (Mk 16 / Mk 17)

Weapon type: Automatic assault rifle

Automatic assault rifle Year entered service: 2009

2009 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale

Fabrique Nationale Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-(mk 17) or 30-round (mk 16) box magazine

5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-(mk 17) or 30-round (mk 16) box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt

Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

9. Heckler & Koch M320 GLM

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Single-shot under-barrel grenade launcher

Single-shot under-barrel grenade launcher Year entered service: 2010

2010 Country of origin: Germany

Germany Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch

Heckler & Koch Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x46mm SR, Single-shot

40x46mm SR, Single-shot Firing action: Double-action; single-shot

Double-action; single-shot Maximum effective range: 492 ft.

8. APC9

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Modular personal defense weapon

Modular personal defense weapon Year entered service: 2011

2011 Country of origin: Switzerland

Switzerland Manufacturer: Brugger and Thomet

Brugger and Thomet Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9x19mm parabellum, .40 S&W, .45 ACP, 15-, 20-, 25- or 30-round detachable box magazine

9x19mm parabellum, .40 S&W, .45 ACP, 15-, 20-, 25- or 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Straight Blowback; closed-bolt

Straight Blowback; closed-bolt Maximum effective range: 330 ft.

7. Kel-Tec KSG

westtexasfish / iStock via Getty Images

Weapon type: Pump-action bullpup shotgun

Pump-action bullpup shotgun Year entered service: 2011

2011 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Kel-Tec CNC Industries

Kel-Tec CNC Industries Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12-gauge, Twin 6-shot internal tube magazine

12-gauge, Twin 6-shot internal tube magazine Firing action: Manual pump-action

Manual pump-action Maximum effective range: 165 ft.

6. M2010 ESR

Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle Year entered service: 2011

2011 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Remington Arms Company

Remington Arms Company Caliber of ammunition and feed: .300 Winchester Magnum, 5-round detachable box magazine

.300 Winchester Magnum, 5-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Manually-operated bolt-action

Manually-operated bolt-action Maximum effective range: 3,935 ft.

5. Remington MSR (Modular Sniper Rifle)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle Year entered service: 2013

2013 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Remington Arms

Remington Arms Caliber of ammunition and feed: .338 Lapua Magnum, .338 Norma Magnum, .300 Winchester Magnum, 7.62x51mm NATO, 5-, 7- or 10-round detachable box magazine

.338 Lapua Magnum, .338 Norma Magnum, .300 Winchester Magnum, 7.62x51mm NATO, 5-, 7- or 10-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system

Manually-actuated bolt-action system Maximum effective range: 4,920 ft.

4. Carl-Gustav M4 (CGM4)

User:Reise Reise / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Man-portable, shoulder-fired multirole weapon

Man-portable, shoulder-fired multirole weapon Year entered service: 2014

2014 Country of origin: Sweden

Sweden Manufacturer: Saab Technologies

Saab Technologies Caliber of ammunition and feed: 70mm, Single-shot

70mm, Single-shot Firing action: Trigger-actuated

Trigger-actuated Maximum effective range: 1,600 ft.

3. SIG-Sauer P320

Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol

Semi-automatic service pistol Year entered service: 2014

2014 Country of origin: Switzerland

Switzerland Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer

SIG-Sauer Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9x19mm parabellum, .357 SIG, .40 S&W, .45 ACP, 10-, 14- or 17-round detachable box magazine

9x19mm parabellum, .357 SIG, .40 S&W, .45 ACP, 10-, 14- or 17-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Short-recoil; locked breach; striker-fire; double-action

Short-recoil; locked breach; striker-fire; double-action Maximum effective range: 165 ft.

2. M250 (XM250)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Squad Automatic Weapon (SAW) / light machine gun

Squad Automatic Weapon (SAW) / light machine gun Year entered service: 2025

2025 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer

SIG-Sauer Caliber of ammunition and feed: 6.8x51mm SIG Fury, 50-round disintegrating belt

6.8x51mm SIG Fury, 50-round disintegrating belt Firing action: Gas-operated, full-automatic

Gas-operated, full-automatic Maximum effective range: 2,500 ft.

1. M7 (XM5)

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Weapon type: Modular assault carbine

Modular assault carbine Year entered service: 2025

2025 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer

SIG-Sauer Caliber of ammunition and feed: 6.8x51mm SIG Fury, 20-round detachable box magazine

6.8x51mm SIG Fury, 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Short-stroke gas piston, rotating bolt, selective fire

Short-stroke gas piston, rotating bolt, selective fire Maximum effective range: 1,700 ft.