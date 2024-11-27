These Are the Motorcycle Gangs You Might Encounter Across America Bukhta Yurii / Shutterstock.com

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

24/7 Wall St. Key Takeaways:

Motorcycle clubs are often associated with illicit activity, and many of the clubs below do illegal things. However, not all clubs participate in outlaw culture.

These gangs represent a huge range of values and lifestyles.

Also: Take this quiz to see if you’re on track to retire (Sponsored)

Motorcycle clubs have long been a fixture of American culture. While many focus on camaraderie and shared love of the open road, others have gained notoriety for their outlaw activities. While not all motorcycle gangs do illicit activities, some absolutely do!

Whether you’re a rider or a curious observer, here’s a breakdown of some of the most well-known motorcycle gangs and the regions where you might encounter them. Motorcycle gangs are very regional, so the gangs you’d find in one part of the country won’t be found elsewhere.

Why We’re Covering This

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

Motorcycle gangs are often engaged in organized crime, such as illicit drug production and firearms trafficking. These have a serious economic impact, and as a financial site, we cover everything related to the economy, including motorcycle gangs. We’ll focus explicitly on if and how these gangs impact the economy.

We’ve covered the most feared prison gangs in America, too.

1. Hells Angels Motorcycle Club

macondo / Shutterstock.com

The Hells Angels are perhaps the most infamous motorcycle gang globally, with chapters in the U.S. and beyond. They’ve been designated as a criminal syndicate in several companies, as they do lots of illicit activity.

Known for their red and white colors, they originated in California in 1948.

2. The Bandidos Motorcycle Club

Rainer Fuhrmann / Shutterstock.com

The Bandidos, founded in Texas, is one of the largest one-percenter motorcycle clubs in the world. Their motto, “We are the people our parents warned us about,” reflects their rebellious image. They’re also known for illicit activity, as you might imagine!

3. Mongols Motorcycle Club

ezphoto / Shutterstock.com

The Mongols were founded in Southern California in the late 1960s. Now, they’re rivals of the Hells Angels. They are known for their black and white insignia featuring a Mongolian warrior.

4. Outlaws Motorcycle Club

jashlock / E+ via Getty Images

The Outlaws, established in Illinois, predate the Hells Angels and are recognized by their skull and crossed pistons emblem. They currently have a strong presence in the Midwest, but they may be found beyond, too.

5. Sons of Silence Motorcycle Club

Alexandre Tziripouloff / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The Sons of Silence is known for their patch-over process, which involves absorbing smaller clubs into their ranks. Thanks to this process, they have been able to grow in the Midwest. However, they operate primarily in Colorado.

6. Pagans Motorcycle Club

gokhanilgaz / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The Pagans originated in Maryland and are prominent on the East Coast. Their insignia, the Norse fire god Surtr, and blue and white colors are easily recognizable.

7. Vagos Motorcycle Club

MCCAIG / iStock via Getty Images

The Vagos are also known as the “Green Nation.” They have a strong presence in the Southwest and are known for their illicit activities.

8. Highwaymen Motorcycle Club

400tmax / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

This Detroit-based club, founded in the 1950s, has chapters across the Midwest. Known for their black and silver patches, they are one of Michigan’s most prominent clubs.

9. Warlocks Motorcycle Club

Marilyn Nieves / iStock via Getty Images

There are two notable Warlocks clubs: one founded in Pennsylvania and another in Florida. They are technically separate, with different distinct insignias. Both have a strong regional focus and aren’t considered international clubs.

10. Black Pistons Motorcycle Club

xuanhuongho / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The Black Pistons serve as a support club for the Outlaws. They help with recruitment and logistics, making them a crucial part of the Outlaws’ network. They’re technically part of the Outlaws.

11. Iron Order Motorcycle Club

GarysFRP / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The Iron Order is a bit different from other motorcycle clubs, as they’re affiliated with law enforcement. They have a controversial reputation, as many motorcycle gangs are still associated with crime.

12. Gypsy Jokers Motorcycle Club

jtyler / E+ via Getty Images

Based in Oregon and the Pacific Northwest, the Gypsy Jokers are known for their colorful patches and turbulent history with rival clubs. They don’t engage as heavily in illicit activities as other gangs, but they do have some intense rivalries.

13. The Devils Diciples Motorcycle Club

Alexander Lukatskiy / Shutterstock.com

Spelled intentionally with an extra “i,” this Michigan-based club has a long history of law enforcement scrutiny. They aren’t the most law-abiding motorcycle gang, after all.

14. Free Souls Motorcycle Club

Oregon Highway 38 intersection north of Scottsburg Bridge by OregonDOT / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

This independent club operates primarily in Oregon and is one of the few motorcycle gangs not affiliated with larger outlaw groups. They’re largely independently run and not known for as many illicit activities as other gangs.

15. Brother Speed Motorcycle Club

Kirk Fisher/Shutterstock.com

Founded in Idaho, Brother Speed has expanded across the Pacific Northwest. Their black and gold colors are a familiar sight at motorcycle events in the region. They aren’t necessarily the most widely known motorcycle club, but they’re becoming more popular.

16. Red Devils Motorcycle Club

Icon and Image / Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images

As an official support club for the Hells Angels, the Red Devils operate worldwide, often acting as a recruitment pool for the larger club. They’re considered “less intense” than the Devil’s Angels and often feed the larger club members.

17. Cossacks Motorcycle Club

Denis Kvarda / Shutterstock.com

Based in Texas, the Cossacks are known for their involvement in high-profile disputes with the Bandidos. Sometimes, these turn violent, which has earned them a reputation. However, they aren’t as well-known as some other motorcycle gangs out there.

18. Street Life Motorcycle Club

Jacqueline Nix / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This community-focused club is less about outlaw activity and more about brotherhood and charity, showing the diverse spectrum of motorcycle groups in America. They’re not involved in illicit activities and are considered one of the “good guys” in the motorcycle world.

19. Sin City Disciples Motorcycle Club

Sue Smith/Shutterstock.com

This predominantly African-American club, based in Gary, Indiana, has chapters across the country. Known for their black and red colors, they emphasize respect and loyalty.

20. Rare Breed Motorcycle Club

theasis / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Rare Breed focuses on Harley-Davidson riders, particularly within the African-American community. They’re known for their positive contributions to local communities. They aren’t considered an “outlaw” club.

Want to Retire Early? Start Here (Sponsor) Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free. Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.