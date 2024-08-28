I’m 65 and about to retire with $1.8M in savings and Social Security benefits — how do I maximize my monthly income?

As you approach retirement, ensuring that your hard-earned savings and Social Security benefits are optimized is crucial for maintaining a comfortable lifestyle.
With $1.8 million in savings and the additional support of Social Security, you’re in a strong position to enjoy your retirement years. However, the key to financial security lies in making informed decisions about how to draw down your assets and integrate your benefits effectively.
The question now is, how can you maximize your monthly income to make the most of your retirement?
One Approach
Maximizing your monthly income in retirement involves a strategic approach to withdrawing from your $1.8 million in savings while integrating your Social Security benefits.
One effective strategy is to consider the “4% rule,” a commonly used guideline that suggests withdrawing 4% of your savings annually to ensure your funds last for 30 years. With $1.8 million, this would allow for an annual withdrawal of $72,000, or $6,000 per month. However, depending on your risk tolerance and expected longevity, you may adjust this percentage slightly higher or lower.
In addition to your savings, optimizing your Social Security benefits is crucial. If you haven’t yet started receiving Social Security, delaying benefits until age 70 can significantly boost your monthly payments by up to 32%.
This delay can provide you with a larger, inflation-adjusted income stream for life, which reduces the pressure on your savings. Moreover, consider diversifying your withdrawals by using tax-advantaged accounts, such as Roth IRAs, to minimize taxes on your income.
Balancing withdrawals with Social Security, maintaining an investment strategy that preserves and grows your savings, and managing taxes effectively will help maximize your monthly income and provide financial security throughout retirement.
How an Advisor Might Be Able to Help
Working with a financial advisor can be invaluable when it comes to navigating the complexities of retirement planning.
A financial advisor can provide personalized guidance tailored to your unique situation, helping you create a sustainable withdrawal strategy that considers your risk tolerance, life expectancy, and tax implications.
They can also assist in optimizing your Social Security benefits, ensuring you’re making the most of this crucial income stream. Additionally, a financial advisor can help you manage and adjust your investment portfolio to align with your income needs and market conditions, providing peace of mind that your financial future is secure. By partnering with an expert, you can confidently approach retirement, knowing that your plan is designed to maximize your monthly income while protecting your long-term financial health.
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.